2020/10/24

— random deafsports thoughts

— Gallaudet discounts

— Gallaudet looking for men’s soccer coach

— Indiana volleyball

— Iowa cross country

— Mississippi football score

— Missouri sports

— Texas football & volleyball

— last Gallaudet volleyball all-decade honors (2010-2019)

Gallaudet looking for men’s soccer coach

Men’s Soccer Coach/Program Coordinator

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Read more http://deafdigest.net/category/jobs/

football scores

Texas 70 St Augustine 25

Oct 23 Alabama hosts Success Unlimited Academy

(cancelled – opponent not certified by state association)

Riverdale Academy 63 Mississippi 0

Gallaudet volleyball

Gallaudet Women’s Volleyball All-Decade Team: 2010-2019

WASHINGTON – The Gallaudet University women’s volleyball program would

like to take the time to celebrate the rich tradition and history it has

shown on the court for over 50 years. A 13-person committee gathered to

select the All-Decade teams for the past five decades of Bison women’s

volleyball. The series concludes today with the 2010s All-Decade Team.

full story at:

https://www.gallaudetathletics.com/sports/wvball/2020-21/releases/alldecade-10s

note:

one of the players is interesting – Lane Peters. She is not deaf but was

interested in a career as an interpreter and felt that Gallaudet was the

best opportunity for her. Gallaudet did not recruit her; she recruited

herself to Gallaudet. Standing at 6’1 tall, she was a prized recruit,

even if she has to travel cross country, from her home in Arizona to

Washington, DC!

Indiana volleyball

part of newspaper story

Hauser vs. Indiana Deaf in Morristown Regional, 1:30 p.m.

Hauser-Indiana Deaf winner vs. Bloomfield-Indianapolis Lutheran

winner in Morristown Regional, 7 p.m.

Before Hauser can even think about the regional final, it first must take

care of business against Indiana Deaf.

The two teams share three common opponents — Southwestern (Shelby),

Waldron and Greenwood Christian. The Deaf Hoosiers fell to all three of

those teams

Iowa cross country

part of newspaper story

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon (AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills,

Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf,

Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, Woodbine) POSTPONED

Mississippi football

MSD 0 Riverdale Academy 62

MSD finish the season 1-3 .

Missouri sports

Missouri School for the Deaf has cancelled winter athletic this year due

to the current pandemic.

Texas volleyball

Veritas Academy vs TSD

Varsity

Veritas, 3

TSD, 2

(20-25, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24, 14-16)

Junior Varsity

Veritas, 2

TSD, 0

(21-25, 12-25)

Texas football

part of newspaper story

It was a historic night for the St. Augustine football program, playing

their first ever home game.

The score wouldn’t go their way, falling 70-25 to the Texas School for the

Deaf

random deafsports thoughts

A basketball coach at a non-Big Six school

is angry that the school cancelled the

basketball season because of Covid-19.

The coach felt his team had a chance to become

#1 in the nation among deaf schools, hence

his anger at the cancellation.

