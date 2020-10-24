2020/10/24

DeafDigest Sports – – October 24, 2020
— random deafsports thoughts
— Gallaudet discounts
— Gallaudet looking for men’s soccer coach
— Indiana volleyball
— Iowa cross country
— Mississippi football score
— Missouri sports
— Texas football & volleyball
— last Gallaudet volleyball all-decade honors (2010-2019)
……………………………….
Gallaudet looking for men’s soccer coach
Men’s Soccer Coach/Program Coordinator
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Read more http://deafdigest.net/category/jobs/
………………………………
Gallaudet discounts
15% discount on select gifts and accessories at
GallaudetAthleticsStore.com through October 31
https://gallaudetathleticsstore.merchorders.com/
………………………….
football scores
Texas 70 St Augustine 25
Oct 23 Alabama hosts Success Unlimited Academy
(cancelled – opponent not certified by state association)
Riverdale Academy 63 Mississippi 0
………………………….
Gallaudet volleyball
Gallaudet Women’s Volleyball All-Decade Team: 2010-2019
WASHINGTON – The Gallaudet University women’s volleyball program would
like to take the time to celebrate the rich tradition and history it has
shown on the court for over 50 years. A 13-person committee gathered to
select the All-Decade teams for the past five decades of Bison women’s
volleyball. The series concludes today with the 2010s All-Decade Team.
full story at:
https://www.gallaudetathletics.com/sports/wvball/2020-21/releases/alldecade-10s
note:
one of the players is interesting – Lane Peters. She is not deaf but was
interested in a career as an interpreter and felt that Gallaudet was the
best opportunity for her. Gallaudet did not recruit her; she recruited
herself to Gallaudet. Standing at 6’1 tall, she was a prized recruit,
even if she has to travel cross country, from her home in Arizona to
Washington, DC!
………………………….
Indiana volleyball
part of newspaper story
Hauser vs. Indiana Deaf in Morristown Regional, 1:30 p.m.
Hauser-Indiana Deaf winner vs. Bloomfield-Indianapolis Lutheran
winner in Morristown Regional, 7 p.m.
Before Hauser can even think about the regional final, it first must take
care of business against Indiana Deaf.
The two teams share three common opponents — Southwestern (Shelby),
Waldron and Greenwood Christian. The Deaf Hoosiers fell to all three of
those teams
…………………………
Iowa cross country
part of newspaper story
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon (AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills,
Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf,
Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, Woodbine) POSTPONED
…………………………
Mississippi football
MSD 0 Riverdale Academy 62
MSD finish the season 1-3 .
………………………..
Missouri sports
Missouri School for the Deaf has cancelled winter athletic this year due
to the current pandemic.
………………………..
Texas volleyball
Veritas Academy vs TSD
Varsity
Veritas, 3
TSD, 2
(20-25, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24, 14-16)
Junior Varsity
Veritas, 2
TSD, 0
(21-25, 12-25)
………………………….
Texas football
part of newspaper story
It was a historic night for the St. Augustine football program, playing
their first ever home game.
The score wouldn’t go their way, falling 70-25 to the Texas School for the
Deaf
………………………….
random deafsports thoughts
A basketball coach at a non-Big Six school
is angry that the school cancelled the
basketball season because of Covid-19.
The coach felt his team had a chance to become
#1 in the nation among deaf schools, hence
his anger at the cancellation.
…………………………….
Order a copy of the new Gallaudet University Men’s Basketball History Book
WASHINGTON – The Gallaudet University men’s basketball program is excited
to announce online ordering information for those fans, alumni, etc.,
interested in purchasing a copy of the Gallaudet University Men’s
Basketball History Book (1904-2019) written by Gallaudet Athletics Hall of
Famer Barry Strassler.
The book made its debut back on February 15, 2020, at the annual Alumni
Madness Day. The Bison men’s basketball program held a reunion that
evening where Strassler signed copies of the book.
For those not in attendance, you can now purchase your own copy for $35
apiece and $8 for shipping. Please allow two weeks to receive the book.
Purchase here: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please contact Gallaudet men’s basketball head
coach Kevin Kovacs at kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu.
a vlog is at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQFMZ-d7dvc&feature=youtu.be