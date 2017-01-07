deaf-related-jobs

All new jobs will be immediately posted in this section;

Employment opportunity

Early Intervention Specialist

Kansas State School for the Deaf

Olathe, Kansas

go to:

http://www.ksdeaf.org/employment/current-openings

and click on:

Early Intervention Specialist-revised

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

OVER A CENTURY OF SERVICE. ESTABLISHED 1861

Website: www.kssdb.org

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

POSITION TITLE: TEACHER – SCIENCE- SECONDARY PROGRAM

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending

upon professional background and experience. Excellent benefits.

SCHEDULE: 181 School Days / 2016- 2017 School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2016

JOB DESCRIPTION: Teach students at the appropriate level utilizing state and local assessments, state standards, curriculum guides, and any other materials/tests deemed necessary. Perform work associated with student instruction; prepares lesson plans and appropriate classroom materials, direct and monitor student progress in attaining IEP goals, maintain classroom control, begin and end class in a timely manner, keep students on task, and supervise students outside of instructional time. Use appropriate communication skills with students, staff, and public as determined by the ASL/English evaluation. Complete and turn in to the designated person; all student evaluation reports, lesson plans, sub plans, I.E.P.’s, comprehensive evaluations, grade cards, and other written reports as assigned by the due date. Maintain current school records as mandated by the State.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Qualify for Kansas certification by KSDE for Secondary and Hearing Impaired (1911); Education/Deaf/HH with emphasis in Science (7-12). Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL). Applicants must be pre-approved for certification via KS Dept. of Education, Cert. Dept. prior to the issuing of a contract. (ASL and writing skills will be assessed.)

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment: official transcripts are required, a background check will be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, & KS Dept. of Social & Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resources Office; Phone: 913/210-8113 E-Mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax: 913/621-2310

An Equal Employment /Educational Opportunities Agency

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

Therapist, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

Greater Nashua Mental Health Center

Nashua, New Hampshire

This is a full-time position with comprehensive benefits. The Therapist is part of a multi-disciplinary team that offers supervision, training, and a stimulating work environment. The person in this position will provide individual, family, and group therapy to deaf adults, children, and their families, as well as skills coaching, case management, and advocacy in their homes and/or communities. Job duties also include clinical documentation and community outreach.

A Master’s degree in Counseling, Mental Health, Social Work, Rehabilitation or related field is required. Either “license-eligible” or working toward a New Hampshire clinical license is required. A minimum of one year’s clinical experience working directly with mental illness is required. The successful candidate MUST BE FLUENT in American Sign Language and English and be comfortable interacting in Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing cultures. Qualified Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing people are encouraged to apply. Possessing excellent organizational skills and an ability to work well both independently and as part of a team is a must.

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services team is committed to providing culturally and linguistically competent mental health services to deaf and hard of hearing people of all ages and their families throughout New Hampshire. Members of the team strive to enhance the quality of a deaf or hard of hearing person’s life by facilitating mental health, wellness and empowerment.

Greater Nashua Mental Health Center is an eligible employer for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and offers competitive salaries and comprehensive employee benefits. Apply today!

Send resume to: hr@gnmhc.org

Human Resources

Greater Nashua Mental Health Center

100 West Pearl Street

Nashua, NH 03060

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AGENCY

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

OVER A CENTURY OF SERVICE. ESTABLISHED 1861

“KSD is a tobacco free campus”

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

POSITION TITLE: TEACHER – Secondary Mathematics

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending on

professional background and experience. Excellent benefits.

SCHEDULE: 181 School Days / 2017-2018 School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2017/ Open Until Filled

JOB DESCRIPTION: Teaching D/HH students at the appropriate level utilizing State, local assessments and SAT tests, teacher-made tests, and other materials/tests deemed necessary. Directs and monitors student progress in attaining IEP goals, maintains classroom control, keeps students on task, and supervises students outside of instructional time. Use appropriate communication skills with students, staff, and public as determined by the ASL/English evaluation, in order to effectively communicate with all individuals. Complete and turn in all student evaluation reports, lesson plans, sub plans, I.E.P’s, comprehensive evaluations, grade cards, and other written reports as assigned. Attend school/Instructional meetings as required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree. Deaf /Hard of Hearing with emphasis in Mathematics. Possess or able to obtain Kansas Certification by KSDE for assigned level and area. Fluency in manual communication; ability to understand and use English and ASL in appropriate modes. Ability to listen to and to be empathetic to students; ability to be a positive role model. ASL and English assessments will be given at the time of interview. Applicants must be pre-approved for certification via Kansas Department of Education, Certification Department prior to the issuing of a contract.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation & KS Dept. of Social & Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION: Send cover letter along with the application and resume’ including three references. Attach copies of ALL college/university credits and current certifications held.

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resource Office; Phone: 913/210-8113 v/tty

E-Mail: tchandler@kssdb.org; Fax: 913/621-2310.

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

Iowa School for the Deaf

Council Bluffs, IA

ISD is located on a 115 acre campus located on the southern edge of Council

Bluffs, Iowa. The campus is within 15 minutes of downtown Omaha, Nebraska.

ISD serves students from the states of Iowa and Nebraska.

ISD also is developing a regional academy in Charles City, Iowa (North

central Iowa). At the academy, students are transported daily from the

area. Educational services are provided within the Charles City Community

Schools facilities.

ISD is currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions:

· Teacher of the Deaf (at the Northeast Regional Academy in Charles

City, Iowa)

o Job posting in ASL available at: https://youtu.be/nIqtLMq68Yo

· Educational Interpreter (at the Northeast Regional Academy in

Charles City, Iowa)

o ASL job posting: https://youtu.be/MkW8flGDvY8

· English Teacher Ssecondary (Council Bluffs campus)

o ASL job posting: https://youtu.be/jY7IJFer9tI

· Art OR Theatre Teacher K-12 (Council Bluffs campus)

o ASL job posting: https://youtu.be/tbl_ddxO3ko

accepting applications for a variety of

positions (Council Bluffs campus)

o ASL job posting: https://youtu.be/HqngVcug8G0

Information on the application procedures and job announcements on each of

these positions, can be found at the employment link on our website:

www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org. Or contact Human Resources at

dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org.

CaringWorks Job Classification

Atlanta area in Georgia

Effective Date: September 6, 2016

JOB CLASS TITLE: Therapist/ASL Program Lead

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Therapist/Program Lead for Deaf Services will be responsible for coordinating and providing behavioral health counseling and related services primarily to deaf and hard-of-hearing clients. Specific duties will include:

1. Contribute to the fulfillment of agency mission and vision.

2. Collaborate with Addiction Treatment Coordinator and/or Program Director to oversee implementation of all services for all deaf and hard-of-hearing clients.

3. Complete comprehensive behavioral assessments and develop person-centered treatment plans primarily for deaf and hard-of-hearing clients.

4. Provide relevant therapeutic interventions including crisis counseling, primarily to deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals, groups and families, as needed, to facilitate quality care.

5. Utilize evidence-based interventions including motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral strategies, relapse prevention planning, and recovery skills development

6. Monitor the overall recovery of each client by making treatment recommendations/modifications based on data gathered during counseling sessions.

7. Make referrals for medical examinations and other services, as needed.

8. Maintain timely and accurate case file records to reflect course of treatment and provide required systems reporting documentation. (Periodic audit reviews of records).

9. Provide follow-up and aftercare planning services as needed. Expeditiously discharge inactive clients.

10. Provide emergency services during and after hours, as necessary.

11. Attend staff meetings, supervisory conferences, and other activities, to ensure the smooth functioning of clinical operations.

12. Develop, implement, and maintain partnerships with other community providers.

13. Other duties as assigned intended to benefit the client and the facility.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED: The Hope House Program Director supervises this position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED: Supervision is exercised over assigned program staff as designated by the Program Director.

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. A Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work, Counseling or related field from an accredited school required.

Reviewed and/or revised: 2/20/2017

2. A current Georgia* License or Certification, i.e., LMSW, LCSW, LPC, CADCII, or CACII. Must maintain a professional license and stay current (not revoked, suspended, or lapsed), valid and unrestricted.

3. A minimum of (3) years mental health and/or substance abuse experience is required. Experience working with deaf/hard-of-hearing, homeless, and/or ex-offender population(s) will receive special consideration.

4. Demonstrated fluency in American Sign Language (ASL), i.e., Intermediate Plus level or higher on SCPI or SLPI.

5. Working knowledge of deaf culture; knowledge of ADA laws, particularly those governing the rights of Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals a plus.

6. Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to treating behavioral health disorders.

7. Ability to effectively resolve conflict and cope with crisis situations.

8. Strong assessment skills and timely documentation. Familiarity with ShareNote and/or other electronic health records software helpful. 9. Must be willing to work some evenings and weekends as needed.

10. Effective verbal and written communication skills.

11. Strong team/consensus building skills.

*Successful out-of-state candidate will be given 180 days to secure Georgia license and/or certifications.

Reviewed and/or revised: 2/20/2017

Atlanta-area behavioral health provider seeks an experienced licensed therapist to provide counseling and related therapeutic services to clients in our residential and outpatient addiction treatment program. The successful candidate will work collaboratively with the Program Director and Addiction Treatment Coordinator to promote a need-appropriate and culturally sensitive environment. The candidate will be experienced in communicating and working with deaf and hardof-hearing clients and will have demonstrated ASL fluency as evidenced by an Intermediate Plus level or higher on SCPI or SLPI. Qualified candidates eligible for consideration will have a minimum of three years’ experience and a current professional license. If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume with cover letter describing your qualifications and salary requirements to careers@caringworksinc.org

CaringWorks Supportive Services (CWSS) Job Classification

Atlanta area in Georgia

Effective Date: May 1, 2012

JOB CLASS TITLE: Addiction Counselor/Licensed Therapist

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Mental Health/Substance Abuse Therapist will be responsible for providing mental health and substance abuse treatment services. Must be fluent in American Sign Language (ASL). The specific duties will include:

1. Contributes to improving program development for CaringWorks.

2. Complete comprehensive behavioral assessments and write treatment plans that include and reflect full client involvement.

3. Utilize evidence-based interventions including motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral strategies, relapse prevention planning, and recovery skills development

4. Provide psycho-education on issues related to addiction and mental illness for clients, and families as needed to facilitate.

5. Evaluate the individual and family systems as well as assess client’s functioning within work, family and routines of daily living and identifies areas needing continued support, resources and treatment in order to assist clients.

6. Complete daily progress notes and discharge summaries.

7. Develop, implement, and maintain partnerships with other community providers.

8. Provide follow-up and aftercare planning services as needed. Expeditiously discharges inactive clients.

9. Provide emergency services during work hours and after hours as assigned.

10. Attend staff meetings, supervisory conferences, and other activities, which ensure the smooth functioning of clinical operations.

11. Other duties as determined by the Clinical Director. All services shall be provided in accordance with the established licensing and accreditation standards governing the agency as well as within the scope of practice of the individual.

SUPERVISION: The Clinical Director supervises this position. Supervision is exercised over all assigned program staff.

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. A Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work, Counseling or related field from an accredited school required.

2. A current Georgia License is required. Acceptable licenses are: LCSW, LMFT and LPC. Must maintain a professional license and stay current (not revoked, suspended, or lapsed), valid and unrestricted.

3. A minimum of (3) years addictive disease experience is required. Experience working with homeless and or offender population(s) helpful.

4. Fluent in American Sign Language (ASL).

5. Must be willing to work some evenings and weekends as needed.

6. Knowledge of laws governing the rights of Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals including ADA a plus.

7. Effective verbal and written communication skills.

8. Strong team/consensus building skills.

9. Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to treating behavioral health disorders.

10. Ability to effectively resolve conflict and cope with crisis situations.

11. Strong and timely documentation and assessment skills. Familiarity with ETO database software and/or Medicaid billing protocols preferred.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume with cover letter describing your qualifications and salary requirements to careers@caringworksinc.org

CaringWorks Supportive Services (CWSS) Job Classification

Atlanta area in Georgia

Effective Date: November 8, 2016

JOB CLASS TITLE: (ASL) Activities Coordinator

Positions Available: (2) Part-time Weekday – 25 hours max Weekend -12 hours max

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Participate with other program staff members in implementing services that promote social development and functioning, strengthen capacity for independent living, i.e., self-care, nutrition, money management.

2. Assist with the client’s participation in developing their service plan, and help the client understand the plan components, as needed.

3. Maintain documentation of client interaction via agency’s outcome management database systems.

4. Collaborate with property management to ensure compliance with Health and Safety policy and procedures effecting program participants, staff and facility.

5. Assist clients to plan and carry out leisure time activities on evenings, weekends, and holidays.

6. Provide support and encouragement to help clients socialize, (i.e., going with a client to community activities, including activities offered by consumer-run peer support organizations).

7. Organize and lead individual and group social and recreational activities to help clients structure their time, increase social experiences, and provide opportunities to practice social skills.

8. Assist consumers who have experienced social stigmatization with their sense of acceptance and affiliation.

9. Document client progress to maintain a permanent record of client activity according to the agency’s established methods and procedures.

10. Participate in daily staff organizational meetings and treatment planning review meetings.

11. Maintain client confidentiality.

14. Other duties as assigned.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

The Program Director supervises this position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

Supervision of other staff is not required for this position.

Rev. 11/2016

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Fluent in American Sign Language (ASL)

2. Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to recovery.

3. Ability to use or learn computer software (Microsoft Word, Excel, and email programs).

4. Able to work weekend/evening hours.

5. Must be able to work in a team environment.

6. Able to advocate for the consumer; adept in teaching coping/life skills.

7. Knowledge of community resources, coping skills, and advocacy techniques helpful.

8. Must be empathetic.

9. Must maintain client confidentiality in accordance with agency policy.

13. Must pass a GAPS (fingerprint) records check.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume with cover letter describing your qualifications and salary requirements to careers@caringworksinc.org

An Invitation to Apply for the Position of SUPERINTENDENT of the Kansas

State Schools for the Deaf and Blind

APPLICATION PROCESS To apply for the superintendent of the Kansas State

Schools for the Deaf and Blind, please include:

– A letter outlining personal qualifications, experiences and reasons for

interest in the position.

– A current resume.

– Reference letters, certificates and licenses, and academic transcripts

from colleges/universities indicating degree(s).

– Submit information to: Wendy Fritz, Director Human Resources

Kansas State Department of Education 900 S.W. Jackson Street, Suite 102

Topeka, KS 66612-1212 (785) 296-5363 wfritz@ksde.org

SELECTION TIMELINE

– Application deadline: Friday, March 17, 2017

– Interviews and Stakeholder Meetings: March/April 2017

– Selection of new superintendent of the Kansas State Schools

for the Deaf and Blind: Prior to June 1, 2017

The Kansas State Board of Education does not discriminate on the basis of

race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in its programs and

activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other

designated youth groups. The following person has been designated to

handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies: KSDE General

Counsel, Office of General Counsel, KSDE, Landon State Office Building,

900 SW Jackson, Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66612-1212, (785) 296-3204

Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND Kansas State School for the Blind (KSSB)

is a hub of exemplary practices for students with visual impairments,

including those with additional disabilities who need more intensive

support. KSSB, which is accredited by the state, offers individualized

programming for students ages 3 through 21, including a transition

program. Field service specialists partner with school districts to offer

assistance customized to individual students or to systemic needs of a

district vision program. Embedded in campus day and residential programs

are critical adaptation skills, including braille, low-vision techniques,

assistive technology, orientation/mobility, self-determination, career

education and more.

SCHOOL FACTS: Founded: 1867 Location: Kansas City, Kan. Average annual

student population: 75 Website: www.kssb.net Field service works with 65

teachers of students who are blind or visually impaired (TVI) and

certified orientation and mobility specialists (COM) serving 1,150

students.

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF Kansas State School for the Deaf (KSSD)

is one of the nation’s top bilingual schools where American Sign

Language (ASL) is the language of instruction and English is a second

language. KSSD, which is accredited by the state and by the Conference of

Educational Administrators of Schools and Programs for the Deaf, offers

comprehensive programming for students ages 3 through 21 including

preschool, dual-placement options, a transition program and a dormitory

option. As a center of expertise in deaf education, KSSD offers statewide

outreach services — assistance to early intervention (0-3) networks, ms

evaluations and consultations, professional development and teacher

preparation programs. SCHOOL FACTS: Founded: 1861 Location: Olathe, Kan.

Average annual student population: 130 Number of students served through outreach:

500-plus Website: www.ksdeaf.org

THE POSITION The Kansas State Board of Education is seeking a highly

qualified leader to serve as the superintendent of the Kansas State

Schools for the Deaf and Blind. The board would like the successful

candidate to assume the responsibilities of the position prior to June 1,

2017.

QUALIFICATIONS The candidate must have the background, skills and

abilities essential for excellence in educational leadership. The

following desired characteristics have been identified: – Innovative

leader who has a proven record of a minimum of three years of leadership

and management in special education, especially in the field of education

of students who are deaf and/or blind.

– Possesses a working knowledge of the importance of bilingual education

and deaf culture.

– Understands effective practices for students with challenges in addition

to blindness or deafness, including deaf-blindness.

– Effective communicator, including the ability to communicate effectively

with all stakeholders in English and ASL. Attaining minimum conversational

ASL within three years of appointment.

– Doctorate degree or Educational Specialist with emphasis in

Education Administration is preferred.

– Valid Kansas Superintendent (District Level) License or obtain within three

years of appointment

GLADiator’s welcome new enthusiastic and dedicated employees seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of our consumers and community.

Check out our Exciting Opportunities!!

– Accountant- Los Angeles, Ca

– EDD Job Developer/Interpreter – Various Locations (5)

– Staff Interpreter (2)– Los Angeles, Ca

– Staff Interpreter (3) – Riverside, Ca (CODIE)

– Community Advocate- Los Angeles, Ca

– Community Advocate/Family Education- Los Angeles, Ca

The work that you do every day translates directly into empowering the deaf and hard of hearing community. Giving of yourself and your skills in services and support to the deaf and hard of hearing is immensely rewarding.

Fringe benefits include: medical insurance, pension plan, paid vacation and sick leave.

Optional benefits: Dental, Flexible Spending Account, 403b and supplemental insurance.

To learn more about these open positions at GLAD website: www.gladinc.org

If interested in any of these positions, then please submit cover letter, resume and employment application to:

Email: gladhr@gladinc.org

VP: 323-892-2138

NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN PITTSBURGH AND GLENSIDE

PAHrtners Deaf Services is a dynamic team of behavioral health professionals serving deaf and hard of hearing children and adults. Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PAHrtners provides residential and outpatient services to deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and adults. Over 85% of our staff members are deaf or hard of hearing!

PAHrtners is rapidly growing and expanding. Whether you are a high school graduate, recent college graduate, or a professional with many years of experience in the field of human services, we have a career-building position waiting for you! E.O.E.

PAHrtners is looking for dedicated, motivated, and energetic individuals who are fluent in American Sign Language and knowledgeable about Deaf culture to fill the following positions:

Residential Counselors for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities – Full time, part time, on call; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma required.

Case Managers for Residential or Community Program for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Behavioral Health needs – Full time; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma with 12 credits in social sciences required.

Residential Counselors for Residential Treatment Facility for Adolescents- Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum of one years’ related experience required.

Therapist/Psychosocial Rehabilitation Counselor – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum BA/BS in human services required.

Clinical Coordinator – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimun MA/MS required in human services required. LCSW prefered; LPC or LSW accepted.

Visit our Web page at http://www.pahrtners.com/careers/ to learn more about each position.

Send your letter of intent and resume to:

Joel Skelton, Assistant Office Manager

PAHrtners Deaf Services, 614 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Email: jskelton@pahrtners.com Fax: 215.392.6065

Gallaudet football program opportunity

Football Offensive Coordinator/Program Coordinator

if interested, go to:

http://bit.ly/29NZroi

(the Gallaudet web link is very long, hence changing

it to a much shorter link)

and click on the position link you see on the page

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF, Framingham, MA

A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS for some positions – read below

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers<http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers> to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have posted the position of SECONDARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT and WALDEN SCHOOL Mental Health Clinician. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities!

A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS is still being offered for Mental Health Clinician, ECC Classroom Teacher, Residential Child Care Worker and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement and generous paid time off.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO, Greeley, CO

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: Assistant/Associate Professor & Coordinator, ASL-English Interpretation Program

Position Number: F99353

The American Sign Language and Interpreting Studies department at the University of Northern Colorado is actively searching to fill a tenure-track assistant/associate professor & program coordinator position. We are located in the beautiful state of Colorado in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Colorado ranks high in the nation in regards to outdoor pursuits, innovation, “future livability” and has the second highest the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree. The ASLIS Department is a state-funded university department that has a long history of established online education (formerly known as the DO IT Center) and we now have a campus-based residential program in addition to the online program. We are also offering a graduate degree in Teaching ASL. This is a vibrant, well-established and growing program that is CCIE accredited. UNC is an R2 institution with a commitment to balancing scholarship and teaching. The university provides an outstanding benefit package to employees. We are looking for someone to join our exciting nation-wide program here in Colorado. We welcome applications from individuals who may not have yet been published but are willing to conduct and publish research, which is a requirement to earn tenure.

Job Summary/Basic Function: Coordinate the on-campus and online American Sign Language-English Interpretation (ASLEI) BA program; recruit, hire and supervise teaching faculty; oversee and contribute to the development and delivery of competency-based curriculum; evaluate student skills and knowledge; advise students; and work with community stakeholders (Deaf community, interpreters, state and professional agencies). The successful applicant will also conduct research, supervise field placements, and participate in national, state, College, and University-wide professional activities.

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum Qualifications:

This full-time 12-month position requires an earned doctorate (ABD will be considered) in interpreting, linguistics, ASL, intercultural communication, education, foreign language instruction, or an appropriately related field. A minimum of three years of relevant teaching experience is required. Preference will be given to applicants who have: (a) current certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) and/or American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA); (b) experience teaching college level interpreting coursework via face-to-face and distance methodologies; (c) experience working with students from diverse cultures; and (d) evidence of scholarship, national and state leadership.

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior program administration experience desired. Excellent writing, verbal and presentation communication (e.g., English and American Sign Language) and strong interpersonal skills are critical for this position as collaboration across the university, local communities and the nation are a vital component of the ASLEI’s work. Familiarity with the CCIE accreditation expectations and procedures preferred. Experience or a willingness to become proficient in grant writing and implementation will be needed. Finally, a sophisticated knowledge of technology applications in educational programs will be necessary.

Position Description:

The College of Education and Behavioral Sciences invites applications for a full-time 12-month Associate Professor & Coordinator of the ASLEI program position that will have administrative and teaching responsibilities. The position does include an expectation of summer employment. Primary responsibilities are the coordination of the ASLEI baccalaureate degree program. This position requires a strong foundation in curricular design and competency-based education, as well as extensive knowledge of interpreter education teaching resources. Strong interactions with professional colleagues—particularly those who teach ASL and interpreting—will be required. The successful candidate will also be expected to conduct and publish research, as well as participate in national, state, College, and University-wide professional activities.

Closing Date: Until filled

Requested Start Date: 7/1/17

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline:

Applicants must complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover letter highlighting suitability for the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts. Please include a list of three references with the names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of applications will begin immediately until position is filled. For more information or to apply to this position go the Posting link: http://careers.unco.edu/postings/893

Contact for questions regarding the position may be referred to:

Name, title: Sherry Schriver, Assistant

Department: Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies

Phone: 970-351-1060

Email: Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu

VP: Please email for an appointment

Salary and Benefits:

Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurance, as well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs. Other benefits may be available based on position.

Additional Requirements:

Satisfactory completion of a background check, educational check, and authorization to work in the United States is required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1) month of hire.

Tuition Grants for Dependents:

Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment:

The University of Northern Colorado is a research intensive institution enrolling 12,000+ graduate and undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains. Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at http://www.unco.edu.

Additional Information:

This position is contingent on funding from the Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado. Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents submitted by applicants. Materials will not be returned or copied for applicants.

The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO 80639, or call 970-351-2718.

Notice of Vacancy

Position: Superintendent

Locations:

Tennessee School for the Deaf

2725 Island Home Boulevard

Knoxville, TN 37920

West Tennessee School for the Deaf

100 Berryhill Drive

Jackson, TN 38301

The Tennessee School for the Deaf (TSD) and the West Tennessee School for the Deaf (WTSD) have a rich and extensive history of serving Deaf and Hard of Hearing students since 1844. They are the only state special schools in Tennessee specifically designed to offer specialized instruction to students who are Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing. The schools currently serve approximately 300 students in its academic programs. TSD also has a residential program. TSD partners with local education agencies (LEA) across the state to provide transportation for its students. The main campus of TSD also houses a Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing that offers services to public school systems, to eligible, private non-profit agencies, and to state special schools across the state. Finally, TSD and WTSD offer an Outreach Program to districts across the state. These services include assessment in the areas of hearing, academics, psychology, and interpreting as well as direct service in these same areas. It is the role of the Superintendent to manage the daily functionality of the school to include the academic instruction, residential program, resource center, outreach program, maintenance department, food service, healthcare, and procurement.

In the current organizational structure, the Superintendent is supported by a Director of Instruction, Director of Student Life, Director of Comprehensive Education Resource Center, Director of Business and Support Services, and Director of Facilities Management. The State Board of Education has delegated the governing authority of the Tennessee School for the Deaf to the Commissioner of Education, who is appointed by the Governor. The schools are managed by a Superintendent who reports to the Commissioner of Education through the Deputy Commissioner Chief Operating Officer.

To obtain more information, please see: www.tsdeaf.org or http://www.wtsd.tn.org.

Responsibilities:

1. Oversee the daily operation of the instructional programs, residential program, Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, LEA outreach services, maintenance, food services, health services, and security.

2. Ensure that the Tennessee State Standards are maintained and followed.

3. Ensure compliance with all federal and state statutes and regulations.

4. Provide supervision and coordinate oversight for approximately 250 employees at both campuses.

a. All certified staff must be evaluated through the state’s TEAM evaluation model while all classified staff, including Educational Assistants, must be evaluated via the state’s SMART goal system.

5. Collaborate with Department of Education to develop a working budget and a five-year plan of operation. This includes:

a. Management and reconciliation of each fiscal year’s budget(s).

b. Forecasted improvement planning based on student-level achievement data, staff professional development needs, campus upgrades, and etc.

6. Collaborate with Department of Education, Department of General Services Administration, architects, construction contractors and vendors during design and completion of capital projects (greater than $100,000) and major maintenance projects (less than $100,000). Current projects include:

a. Cottage upgrades,

b. New Central Dining Hall, High School, and Library at the TSD campus

c. Administrative housing renovation

7. Collaborate with universities and teacher training programs to conduct research benefiting the educational needs of students challenged by hearing loss and to provide field experience for students pursuing careers in the field of deaf education.

8. Maintain positive and productive relationships with TSD Alumni, community, advocacy groups, parents, faculty, staff, and students.

Strategic Priority:

The Tennessee Department of Education has placed an emphasis on improved achievement and post-secondary outcomes for students with disabilities. Moreover, we expect to see faster growth for students who are the furthest behind. Thus, the Superintendent must be well-versed and competent in both the management of daily operations and the delivery of high-quality academic instruction.

Qualifications:

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree or higher, Tennessee teaching and administrative licenses and/or meet the teaching and administrative licensing requirements. Candidates must also have a minimum of five years of district- or school-level leadership experience, preferably at a Principal role or higher. Preference is given to applicants who hold a Deaf endorsement and/or have direct experience working with students with hearing loss.

Compensation will be commensurate with experience, and there is on-campus housing available for the Superintendent.

Knowledge & Abilities:

Candidates should be knowledgeable of:

• Principles, practices, concerns, and trends of school administration, management, and educational issues in serving Deaf and Hard of Hearing students;

• Fiscal planning & oversight, personnel management, strategic planning, curriculum and instruction, facilities planning, community relations, and legislative relations;

• Early intervention and early intervention strategies;

• Transition services;

• Local, state, and national programs for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; and

• Deaf culture needs and issues.

• Knowledgeable of the bilingual philosophy and has the ability to implement bilingual best practices in education.

Candidates must possess the abilities and interpersonal skills to:

• Communicate fluently in American Sign Language;

• Promote and ensure academic and instructional excellence in all educational programs according to rigorous content and performance standards for all students served;

• Develop and implement procedures to ensure quality control of all programs and services;

• Promote parent and community partnerships and involvement in school activities;

• Maintain general oversight and monitor business functions of a state operated agency including all budgetary functions, and plant operation’s needs;

• Promote and implement appropriate personnel practices and labor relations policies; and

• Establish and maintain effective communications with all constituency groups to integrate the activities of diverse interests to attain common goals.

Recruitment and Selection Procedure:

Recruitment for this position is being conducted throughout the United States. A screening committee will review and evaluate the qualifications and supplemental materials submitted by the applicants. Candidates determined to be the most qualified will be invited to interview on campus.

Statement of Qualifications Items:

1. Describe two (2) of your most significant professional accomplishments related to programs serving Deaf and Hard of hearing students in the K-12 education system.

2. Describe your leadership or management style. Cite examples in which you have directed the activities of a diverse group to meet specific goals.

3. Identify the processes and methods you use to lead, manage, and evaluate the use of curriculum for educating Deaf and Hard of hearing students.

4. Briefly describe your experience(s) in each of the following areas:

• Working effectively with school personnel in a variety of capacities;

• Managing and/or administering budgets and personnel;

• Establishing and maintain effective communication with all constituency groups; and

• Promoting parent and community partnerships and their involvement in school activities.

How to Apply:

Applicants should send these materials, letter of intent, resume, and list of three references to Dr. Kathleen Airhart, Deputy Commissioner / Chief Operating Officer at Kathleen.Airhart@tn.gov.

Application Due Date:

March 10th, 2017

Disclosures:

The selected applicant must be able to pass a series of background checks.

Pursuant to the State of TN’s policy of non-discrimination, the Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability, or military services in its policies, or in the admission of, access to, treatment, or employment in its programs, services, or activities.

POSITION OPENING

1/19/2017

POSITION TITLE: Work Training Coordinator

REPORTS TO: Principal

LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pittsburgh, PA

JOB

DESCRIPTION: This is a full-time, non-exempt, 187-day position. Responsibilities include as a liaison with potential employers, Work Force Investment Board, CareerLink, local Transition Coordinating Council (Allegheny County/City of Pittsburgh and OVR), network with appropriate community agencies and organizations (potential Community Based Assessments, etc.), establishes employment and/or internship sites in the community with the assistance of the Transition Coordinator/Vocational Evaluator and Guidance Counselor (on-site job analysis, on the job, regular contacts with the employer and performing a situational assessment, assists students on the job application process, completing the application, securing the appropriate documentation and practicing interviewing skills, arranges transportation to job sites, provides “push-in” transition classes for freshman and sophomore students, coordinates and proctors students enrolled in the AIU apprenticeship program and online classes, coordinates on-campus Job Shadowing Work Experience for students, teach English related to transition skills (employment, reading a recipe, reading a legal document to 13th year students.

MINIMUM

QUALIFICATIONS: PA State Police Criminal Clearance, PA Child Abuse History Clearance,

FBI Clearance, Act 82.

Valid PA Driver’s License required.

PA Instructional Level I or II Certification in Hearing Impaired is required.

The Work Training Coordinator is preferred to enter a Master’s level with some experience. The minimum requirement for the position is a Bachelor’s level with certification in Hearing Impaired.

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is “Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate.”

APPLICATION

PROCEDURE: Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori L. Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its programs of education, employment,

and all other activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability, or sexual preference.

Executive Director Job Description

Deaf-REACH, Washington, DC

Deaf-REACH is a non-profit agency committed to maximizing the self-sufficiency of deaf and hard of hearing people who need special services by providing referral, education, employment, advocacy, counselling and housing. The organization is currently seeking a full-time Executive Director that will provide leadership to supervisors and staff and oversee daily operations.

Key Responsibilities

1. Develops and administer policy, organization structures and procedures including staffing. Oversees daily operations, finances, including preparation of the annual operating budget.

2. Implements policies of the Board of Directors.

3. Makes recommendations to the Board of Directors to address the needs of the agency.

4. Maintains compliance with rules, regulations and federal/local laws in preparation, negotiation and implementation of contracts, foundation grants, or other funding sources.

5. Ensures quality of all programs.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology or Counseling from an accredited college or university; five years’ experience in management or administration; skills in American Sign Language or the willingness to learn. Comprehensive knowledge of the Washington Medicaid Waiver programs; strong verbal and written communication skills.

Licensures, Certifications and other requirements

Current D.C. license in a specific discipline i.e. LICSW, LPC

Work Experience

Five (5) years of experience. Work experience with supervision of staff; writing, executing, and managing government contracts and Medicaid agreements as well as financial accounting and budget development.

Benefits

Healthcare

Retirement Plan

Vacation, Sick and Personal leave allowance

Salary negotiable

Please submit your resume, cover letter with salary requirements to jobs@deaf-reach.org

Deaf-REACH is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin, sex, marital status, religion, or disability.

Open positions – Rhode Island School for the Deaf; Providence, RI

Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary English Teacher

https://click.pstmrk.it/2t/www.schoolspring.com%2Fjob%3F2742302/OBlYCQ/rJwV/jYCP5B3tOJ

Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary Math Teacher

https://click.pstmrk.it/2t/www.schoolspring.com%2Fjob%3F2742305/Hz9YCQ/rJwV/m6Q1CXwxJQ

Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary Science Teacher

https://click.pstmrk.it/2t/www.schoolspring.com%2Fjob%3F2742307/FmZYCQ/rJwV/JzwzqkSIOL

NTID Assistant Director for Regional Outreach Projects (2936BR)

Rochester Institute of Technology

Your friend has found job(s) at Rochester Institute of Technology(RIT) that you might find interesting. Located in Upstate New York, Rochester is a metropolitan area that provides a world class quality of life.

RIT offers degree programs ranging from AS to PhD in over 80 disciplines from fine arts to business to computing and engineering to sign language and liberal arts, to name a few…

To view these or any of our jobs, please visit our Career site at http://careers.rit.edu

http://apptrkr.com/950194 2936BR – NTID Assistant Director for Regional Outreach Projects

Superintendent for New York School for the Deaf

New York School for the Deaf

City: White Plains

State: NY

School Website URL: www.nysd.net

Reports To (Position Title): New York School for the Deaf Board of Trustees

Salary Range: TBD

Position Start Date: on or about June 15, 2017

Position Description:

Superintendent of New York School for the Deaf

White Plains, NY

New York School for the Deaf (NYSD) in White Plains is seeking a Superintendent to begin on or about June 15, 2017. Operations at the School are under the direction of the Superintendent, who is ultimately responsible to NYSD’s Board of Trustees.

The School is seeking candidates with the following qualifications and experience:

• Demonstrated broad intellectual capacity and a record of professional achievement

• Demonstrated ability to provide academic leadership and to work collaboratively with faculty, staff, parents, community leaders, and trustees of the School

• Ability to manage the School’s budget

• Commitment and ability to unify campus groups around the School’s strategic priorities, as well as to make resource and management decisions supporting these priorities

• Knowledge and capacity to engage in outreach and fundraising

• Readiness to learn the intricacies of New York State Education Department regulations for the operation of State supported schools

• Clear commitment to standards of integrity, excellence and diversity

REQUIREMENTS:

• Master’s degree (doctorate preferred) in education of the deaf, or a field related to educating deaf children including, but not limited to: language and cognitive development, education policy, and curriculum and instruction

• At least 5 years of educational leadership experience in an upper management position (experience as a school or program director, principal, or superintendent preferred)

• Experience and/or training in fundraising from public and private sources

• State certification or evidence of readiness for State certification

• Evidence of fluency in sign language (ASL preferred)

Application Procedure: Please submit a résumé and letter of interest to:

Alexis Kashar

President, Board of Trustees

New York School for the Deaf

nysdapplication@gmail.com

If interested in applying visit www.nysd.net for more details.

Deaflympics media opportunities

Deaflympics Summer Games

Samsun, Turkey

July 18-30, 2017

Seeking TV media/production crew members for upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV

news coverage of Deaflympics Summer Games. We are seeking writers, signers

and video team members with passion and experience in media, writing, and

preferably knowledgeable in deaf sports for pre/during/post production:

Producer – Coordinate crew and all SportsDeaf coverage during Deaflympics.

Field Producer – Assistant to producer, coordinates crews at venues.

interviewing people, and responsible for social media.

Sports Writer(s) – Research, compile, write stories, attend events,

conduct interviews, write caption transcripts and social media photography.

Videographer/Editor(s) – Videography, edit all video contents, video

permissions, captioning, social media photography and social media

contents.

Video Technician/Production Support – Technical troubleshooting, merge

transcripts in final caption formats, provide technical support, works

both in studio and remote locations and social media photography.

Art Director – Create show look – logo, animation, presentation,

promotional videos.

Signer/Field Reporter(s) – Interviews and presents news stories in

International Sign.

Stipends or Internship

Starting dates varies by position, producer and writer(s) start advance

planning and research work. Costs of travel to Turkey, shared

accommodations and per diems will be arranged. We are open to paid

stipends or academic/community service arrangements.

Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. For more

information, send cover letter, resume and sample of works to:

Deaflympics@h3world.tv

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Full Time, Exempt Position

Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services (ADWAS), Seattle, WA

The Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services (ADWAS) seeks a passionate and accomplished Executive Director to further the organization’s mission: to empower survivors to transform their lives, while striving to change the beliefs and behaviors that foster and perpetuate violence. The next Executive Director of ADWAS will follow in the footsteps of accomplished leaders Marilyn Smith and Tiffany Williams to capitalize on the services and programs evolved over the past 30 years and position it for greater impact in years ahead.

The Organization

ADWAS is a nationally recognized non-profit agency located in Seattle, Washington. The organization was founded in 1986 by Marilyn J. Smith, a community visionary and Deaf advocate and has grown to become a national leader in empowering Deaf and DeafBlind survivors of domestic/sexual violence. Started in a basement office, facilities now incorporate ‘A Place of Our Own’ supportive housing, emergency shelter and administrative offices. ADWAS is a model for linguistic and culturally appropriate services and has worked to assist cities across the nation in replicating them. These services include advocacy, counseling, education and outreach, as well as a Positive Parenting Program, Children’s Advocacy and the Engaging Deaf Men Project. Our programs provide comprehensive services to women, men and children in Pierce, Snohomish and King Counties of Washington State, however our reach is national through the National Deaf Domestic Violence Hotline

Position Responsibilities and Opportunities Leadership Participate with the Board of Directors in developing and maintaining a strategic plan in accordance with the organization’s Mission and Vision Build and maintain strong relationships and communication with the Board to ensure transparency and effective collaboration. Identify, assess and inform the Board of internal and external issues that affect the organization Inspire trust and confidence in ADWAS, its services and leadership by representing the organizational vision of healthy community free of violence and oppression Establish and maintain positive relationships with a wide variety of constituents: Board, Staff, Funders and Donors, Deaf/DeafBlind Community, survivors and the general community at large. Promote the agency on local and national levels and serve as spokesperson to the media.

Cultural and Linguistic Competence

Demonstrate cultural and linguistic competencies. Must be fluent in ASL and English Ensure that the full diversity of the community is represented and integrated into ADWAS programs and services Interact effectively with individuals of diverse backgrounds and marginalized communities

Fundraising

Develop and execute a comprehensive and innovative fundraising and grants program that aligns with our mission and utilizes diversified funding streams Participate in various fundraising activities on behalf of the agency and assist the Board of Directors with major fundraising events Oversee the research, development, preparation and submittal of grant proposals

Advocacy

Advocate for victims and survivors within the community using a frame of Trauma Informed Care Advocate for public policy that promotes victim safety and autonomy, Social Justice, and perpetrator/community accountability Provide leadership in the field of DV and SA at the local, state and national levels

Operations and Financial Management

Develop annual budget with Finance Director and Board of Directors; ensure that the organization operates within budget guidelines Administer annual program planning Monitor internal controls policy and submit changes/updates for the approval of the board and prepare procedures to implement the changes/updates Manage the supportive housing LLC in accordance with best practices in compliance with funder and governmental requirements Oversee all contracts and obligations to ensure they are in compliance Oversee the efficient and effective day-to-day operation of the organization, maintaining records and documents and ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local requirements Authorize monthly billings and monitor bookkeeping

Human Resources Planning and Management

Determine staffing requirements for organizational management and program delivery and ensure that a qualified and diverse staff is recruited and maintained for all positions Empower staff and co-create a culture of trust and camaraderie, recognizing individual contributions leveraged to maximize performance Build a strong leadership team that works to inspire and empower staff Oversee compliance with human resource policies, procedures and practices including maintaining job descriptions for all staff Establish a positive, healthy and safe work environment in accordance with OSHA and labor law regulations Ensure that all staff receive orientation to the organization and appropriate training is provided Maintain a performance management process for all senior management staff which includes monitoring their performance on an on-going basis and conducting an annual performance review Coach and mentor staff as appropriate to improve performance Hold staff accountable for performance using appropriate techniques; terminate staff when necessary using appropriate procedures

Required Qualifications

Passionate commitment to ADWAS Mission, Vision and Core Values Advanced degree or equivalent experience preferably in non-profit management or organizational leadership Demonstrated success in senior leadership within non-profit or for-profit sectors with successful history working with a Board of Directors Demonstrated experience in cultural and linguistic competencies, including fluency in ASL and English. Proven experience in managing a multi-million dollar budget with understanding of nonprofit, legal and tax requirements Proven experience in grant writing, grant management and fundraising Demonstrated success in organizational leadership and management. Strength of character and confidence in leadership Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills with ability to generate trust and respect across the organization

Desired Skills, Experience, and Characteristics

Experience in strategic planning and ability to see “the bigger picture” when making decisions Demonstrated success in managing a multi-dimensional staff of more than 10 individuals while being aware of issues of vicarious trauma. Experience managing a staff of diverse backgrounds and personalities as well as ability to work with diverse clientele. Ability to build and sustain relationships and collaborate with individuals, organizations, and government entities Articulate and skilled at public-speaking Ability to manage competing demands while leading in a way which embodies respect, support, and collaboration. Ability to delegate effectively

Salary is commensurate with experience, within the framework of the organization’s annual operating budget.

Reports to: ADWAS Board of Directors

Application Process Please include ADWAS application, three letters of recommendation, resume and cover letter describing how your qualifications and experience match ADWAS’ needs. Please include your salary requirements. All submissions are confidential until the finalist round. Interested candidates should submit materials via email to: ADWASsearch@gmail.com.

ADWAS is an Equal Opportunity Employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of candidates

8623 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115 (206) 922-7088 / (206) 726-0017 fax / adwas@adwas.org / www.adwas.org

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

$500 sign-on bonus for some open positions

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of WALDEN SCHOOL Mental Health Clinician and ECC LICENSED CLASSROOM TEACHER. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities!

A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS is still being offered for Mental Health Clinician, State Testing and Mainstream Coordinator, Speech & Language Pathologist, Residential Child Care Worker and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement and generous paid time off.

Case Manager – Deaf Services (Must be fluent in Sign Language, will work w/Hearing and Deaf clients)

City/State: Saint Louis, MO

Categories: Clinical Services and Support

Job Description

Job ID: 1153738

Full/Part Time: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Your Career. Made Better.

BJC Behavioral Health is a community health center that provides and coordinates behavioral health services for more than 6,000 seriously mentally ill adults and seriously emotionally disturbed children in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. François, Iron and Washington counties. As an Administrative Agent of the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) serves as a major point of entry for people eligible for mental health services funded by DMH and is responsible for serving as gatekeeper to the public mental health system. BJC Behavioral Health also administers the BJC Employee Assistance Program ad Behavioral Health Partners, an administrative services organization.

Join Us!

________________________________________

Role Purpose

Provide case management services to maximize opportunities available to people living in the community who are trying to recover from the catastrophic effects of a serious mental illness.

________________________________________

Responsibilities

• Assesses service delivery needs of the client to determine level of functioning, resources and needed services.

• Develops treatment plans that are individualized to the patient’s needs.

• Authorizes, coordinates, monitors, and adjusts services with contract providers. Identifies, develops, and maintains good relationships and linkages with a wide range of community resources.

• Re-evaluates the services provided to ensure that outcomes are met and that the level and type of services are still appropriate to the need. Adjusts services accordingly.

________________________________________

Minimum Requirements

Degree

• Master’s Degree- Social Services/related

Experience

• Supervisor Experience

• No Experience

Licenses & Certifications

• Valid Driver’s License

________________________________________

Preferred Requirements

Experience

• 2-5 years

Supervisor Experience

• < 2 years

________________________________________

Benefits Statement

Note: not all benefits apply to all openings

– Comprehensive medical, dental, life insurance, and disability plan options

– Pension Plan/403(b) Plan

– 401(k) plan with company match

– Tuition Assistance

– Health Care and Dependent Care Reimbursement Accounts

– On-Site Fitness Center (depending on location)

– Paid Time Off Program for vacation, holiday and sick time

________________________________________

Legal Statement

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees in this position. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

Equal Opportunity Employer

To apply – click on: https://jobs.bjc.org/jobs/1153738

Sign Language Instructor (adult education not a K-12 teacher)

Iowa School for the Deaf

Council Bluffs, Iowa

See http://www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org/employment/employment-opportunities/ for link to complete job description. Job posting information available in ASL at: https://youtu.be/0lpVb1ugRPY

SIGN LANGUAGE INSTRUCTOR JOB DESCRIPTION:

Provides sign language and cultural instruction to staff, parents, and others at ISD and throughout the State.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Native or native-like signing ability is required. Familiarity with social media platforms and video filming and editing is essential. Must consistently demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism and positive attitudes about communicants in all aspects of assigned roles. Previous work experience in the field of deaf education preferred. Two years of previous work experience teaching sign language. Exceptional communication and organizational skills. Possession of a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university with specialization in ASL Linguistics, Interpreting, Deaf Education or related field. Master’s preferred. Preference for ASLTA certification.

HOW TO APPLY:

Send resume, cover letter, contact information for three professional references, and copies of any credentials to: ISD, attn: Human Resources

3501 Harry Langdon Blvd.

Council Bluffs, IA 51503-7898

Or to FAX: 712-366-3218

Or by email attachments to: dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org

PAY: This is a 12 month position; full benefits; Pay Range: $49,000 – $74,000

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-097

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Program Coordinator III – iCanConnect/Deafblind and Special Services

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full-Time

Position Purpose

Identifies individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with a significant disability and who may be eligible for services, conducts intakes, and determines eligibility for services/supports from the Deafblind and Special Services department at COPD-NM. Coordinates services for consumers of the Deafblind and Special Services program to include assessments and trainings for the iCanConnect (FCC) program. Responsible for maintaining demonstration technology for the iCanConnect Program. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. Extensive travel across the state of New Mexico is required. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

Deafblind and Special Services (mostly outside the Metropolitan Albuquerque area):

• Works with Assistant Program Director of the Deafblind and Special Services as well as the Agency Director to identify individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with a significant disability and who may be eligible for services (this includes collaboration with other federal, state, local agencies/entities to identify individuals who eligible for Deafblind and Special Services – including iCanConnect)

• Conducts intakes for all services provided by the Deafblind and Special Services Program outside of Metropolitan Albuquerque

• Provides service coordination to consumers of the Deafblind and Special Services outside of Metropolitan Albuquerque under the supervision of the Assistant Program Director and with support from the Agency’s Service Coordinator (which includes referrals for services provided by COPD and other agencies/institutions, follow-up on referrals, monitoring consumers situation to see if additional services/referrals are needed, etc.)

• Assist in recruiting Support Services Providers (SSPs) in rural areas of New Mexico

• Assist the Deafblind and Special Services’ Assistant Program Director in providing initial and/or ongoing training to rural SSPs

• Provides Support Service Provider (SSP) support, as needed and assigned for consumers outside of Metropolitan Albuquerque

• Plans and provides outreach as well as training activities for the Deafblind and Special Services Program under direction of the Program’s Assistant Director

iCanConnect/FCC Program (statewide):

• Works with Assistant Program Director of the Deafblind and Special Services and the Agency Director, the iCanConnect Program at the Perkins School for the Blind, and other federal, state, local agencies/organization to identify individuals who are deafblind and may be eligible for the FCC’s National Deafblind Equipment Distribution Program (aka. iCanConnect)

• Performs technology assessments according to FCC guidelines to include: communication skills, visual acuity, hearing loss, learning style, supports needed

• Arranges and conducts installations, trainings, repairs/exchanges of technology dispensed to individuals participating in the program

• Matches technological needs of the consumer with the proper equipment to support telecommunication needs

• Works with Assistant Program Director of the Deafblind and Special Services as well as the Agency Director to assure outreach activities meet contractual obligations and provide services to needed persons

• Responsible for data base entries – including adding consumers to the database, preparing material requests, assessment/training reports, repairs/exchanges, etc. – into the iCanConnect database

• Assists Assistant Program Director (Deafblind and Special Services) with the preparation and submission of monthly reports and billing to the FCC

• Assures billing and data base are consistent and works with billing clerk to prepare and submit billing as directed by the contract date to the FCC

• Maintains inventory of demonstration technology for the iCanConnect program

• Assures billable units each week are met for compliance and budget

• Oversees the New Mexico FCC program assuring that the agencies meet the needs of the Deafblind consumer in the area of technology

• Works to make sure that assessments and trainings are done to support the needs of the Deafblind person seeking FCC services

• Works with other professionals around the state to identify Deafblind persons with challenges who meet eligibility requirements for FCC services

• Works with the FCC consumers and makes referrals to assure that other support services are in place to help them in other life challenges

• Assures program compliance

• May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Technology and/or IT, Rehabilitation, Counseling, or Education

• Ability to train others on the use of computer and/or assistive technology

• Conversational American Sign Language or Signed English

• Ability to write clearly and produce accurate training and other reports in standard English

• Proven ability to lift 20 lbs. 15% of the time

• Ability to travel independently

• Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

• Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance and Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report for New Mexico

• Pass drug screening test

Desired Qualifications

• Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education, Technology, or related field

• Experience working with technology and individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, blind, and/or low vision

• Additional years of directly related experience

• Proven knowledge in the operating systems of Windows based operating systems and/or Apple based operating systems

• Fluency in American Sign Language and/or Signed English

• Fluency in uncontracted Braille

• Fluency in contracted Braille (BANA and/or UEB)

• Certification of completion of contracted Braille course

• Fluency in alternate communication modes used by individuals who are deafblind or deaf-plus (e.g., tactile signing, print-on-palm, tangible symbols, etc.)

• Experience working with individuals with developmental disabilities

• Experience working with individuals with fine and/or gross motor disabilities

• Proficient in using assistive/access technology and software

• Proficient in the use of assistive listening devices

• Proficient in the use of low vision devices (optical and non-optical)

• First Aid and CPR certification

SALARY $15.00 – $18.75 Depending On Experience

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Closing Date When Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-094

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Assistant Program Director (Deafblind)

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Exempt

Position Purpose

Supervises and directs services to individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities in the areas of statewide identification, assessment and support services. Assists in overseeing Commission and other contracts for performance. Assists with agency wide training and develops one to one training and supports, as identified. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies and applicable regulatory guidelines. Works with Agency Director to design professional training, schedules staff trainings, maintains caseloads in accordance with service contract guidelines, oversees staffing pattern and manages developed budget. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

• Assists Agency Director in developing, evaluating, and delivering of existing and new services to meet the needs of individuals throughout the State of New Mexico who are deafblind or deaf with significant disabilities

• Assists the Agency Director in the development and management in formulating administrative and operational polices and procedures for consumers who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with other disabilities

• Assists the Agency Director in oversight and monitoring of contracts to maintain objectives and contractual goals

• Oversees and monitors staffing patterns to assure appropriate departmental response to consumer needs, as well as budgetary restraints

• Assists Agency Director in recruiting, and training program staff

• Evaluates and provides constructive performance feedback to staff

• Assures that all staff are fully trained in the profession of services and utilizing best practices in services to persons who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities

• Responsible for networking with other professionals around the state to identify individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities

• Provides advocacy in the areas of public benefits, education and other systems in each community around the state where deafblind persons can access

• Provides intake services to include reviewing referral information, completing case history (bio psychosocial) intake, and other forms

• Works with agency staff to develop a coordinated service plan and assures that consumers obtain desired services.

• Oversees the creation of supports, social and educational opportunities and coordinates for other opportunities for consumers of COPD-NM

• Attends NMCDHH and other stakeholder meetings, as required/needed

• Develops, recommends and assists Agency Director in the development of the SSP (Support Service Provider) program

• Oversees the integration of individuals who are deaf blind or deaf with significant disabilities into other services in the NM area and within COPD-NM such as Vocational Rehabilitation, community resources, HUD housing, etc.

• Oversees the daily operation of the SSP program, assuring training of all SSP’s, coordinating service needs of the persons on the case load and developing additional services; monitors quality of services and billing processes

• Oversees the daily operation of the FCC’s iCanConnect Program

• Supervises staff (Scheduler, SSPs, and Program Coordinators)

• Assures referrals to other programs and that services are followed through

• Assists Agency Director with obtaining other funding to support individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities

• Assures billable units each week are met for program compliance

• Assists the Agency Director and Office Manager in preparation of monthly reports and/billings for contracts

• Supports COPD-NM in the development of community activities, Board priorities and staff training

• Serves as part of the agency Management team as requested and provides input regarding agency needs

• Develops new programs and opportunities

• May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

• Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education, or related field

• American Sign Language skills

• 3 years of experience in deafblind services

• Knowledge of DDD system, Vocational Rehabilitation, Helen Keller Affiliate Program, FCC National Deaf-Blind Equipment Distribution Program, and National/State funded TA&D projects

• 2 years of supervisory or administrative experience

• Pass drug screening

• Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

• Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance and New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

• Additional hours in graduate/post graduate work in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education, or related field

• Additional years in supervisory experience

• Additional years of directly related experience in working with individuals who are deafblind (communication, orientation and mobility, technology, educational/community intervener, SSP, etc.)

• Additional years of experience in the field of deafblindness through Technical Assistance Projects, school systems, and/or adult service provision

• Certification and/or endorsement for education of students who are deaf/hard of hearing, Certification and/or endorsement for education of students who are visual impaired/blind, Certification and/or endorsement for education of students who are deafblind, CRC/CRCC, COMS, CLVT

SALARY $17.35 – $21.69 Depending On Experience

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

How to Apply Complete application at:

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

Iowa School for the Deaf

Iowa School for the Deaf is located on a 115 acre campus located on the southern edge of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The campus is within 15 minutes of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. ISD serves students from the states of Iowa and Nebraska.

Our elementary program is growing and we need an additional teacher as soon as possible!

Qualifications: an applicant must possess or have the ability to obtain an Iowa Elementary Teacher’s Certificate, which includes an endorsement in Deaf/Hard of Hearing. Additional endorsements are beneficial.

See school’s website for more information including requirements and application process: http://www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org/employment/employment-opportunities/

To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, credentials, transcripts, etc to Human Resources; Iowa School for the Deaf; 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd.; Council Bluffs, IA 51503-7898. Or contact Human Resources at Phone: 712-366-0571; email: dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org for more information.

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school year:

Administration:

Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment

School for the Deaf:

Classroom Teacher – English 05-AD

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304) 822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, December 19, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school year:

Health Services:

RN/Health Services Department Director

Residential Program:

Residential Care Specialist

School for the Deaf:

American Sign Language-English Bilingual Teacher/Media Coordinator

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304) 822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, December 12, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Instructional/Support Faculty – NTID Science and Mathematics

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number 2828BR

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Science and Mathematics

Faculty Type (Tenure Status) Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Faculty Discipline Applied Statistics/Applied Mathematics

Employment Category Full time

Anticipated Start Date 09-Aug-2017

Department/College Description THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business, and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our membership in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region, is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes Magazine ,and MSN selected Rochester as the “#1 Most Livable Bargain Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description The Department of Science and Mathematics at National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) is seeking to fill a 9.5-month lecturer (non-tenure-track) faculty position. The successful candidate will provide tutoring and instructional support to deaf and hard-of-hearing students mainstreamed in College of Science (COS) mathematics and statistics courses, teach mathematics courses in the college of NTID, and fulfill other faculty expectations including those related to service to the university, communication development, and diversity awareness.

Required Minimum Qualifications • MS in mathematics, statistics, mathematics education, or a related field in the mathematical sciences such as physics or engineering. Candidates with a BS in mathematics, statistics, or a related field in the mathematical sciences and an MS in deaf education will be considered.

• Proficiency in American Sign Language and familiarity with Deaf culture.

Required Minimum Education Level MS, MA

Required Application Documents:

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

Statement of Teaching Philosophy

How To Apply:

Please submit your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments to http://apptrkr.com/921507:

• A statement of teaching philosophy

• The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

You can contact the search committee with questions on the position at:

Patricia Spiecker (pswntm@rit.edu)

Review of applications will begin on January 23, 2017.

Additional Details The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential

accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

Executive Director Search

The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

near Portland, Maine

The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf (MECDHH/GBSD) with early intervention programs and offices on Mackworth Island (located outside of Portland ME) is charged with the provision of statewide services to individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing from birth through age twenty.

We are seeking an experienced educational leader with a strong commitment to our vision and mission. This leader must have strong communication skills as reflected in fluency in ASL and English, and support bilingual and bimodal programs as part of a continuum of services.

Responsibilities include: To provide leadership in developing and maintaining statewide educational programming and services; To lead, guide, and direct every member of the administrative, instructional, and support services teams; To be responsible for a system of supervision and evaluation for all staff; To oversee and administer the use of all facilities, property, and budget

Minimal Qualifications: Master’s degree in deaf education or related field with coursework in school administration. A minimum of 10 years of experience in education (Preschool through grade 12) with at least 5 years in administration and an excellent documented record of effectiveness in leadership. Such alternatives to the qualifications listed in A and B as the Board may find appropriate and acceptable.

A competitive salary and benefits package, including medical/dental insurance, participation in the Maine State Retirement System and paid vacation/sick/personal time are offered. Position to begin July 1, 2017.

Applications close January 15, 2017 or until a suitable candidate is found.

THE MAINE EDUCATIONAL CENTER FOR THE DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING THE GOVERNOR BAXTER SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

One Mackworth Island, Falmouth, ME 04105 (207) 781-3165 TTY/V (207) 781-6260 Fax http://www.mecdhh.org

Access, encouragement, and direction for lifelong learning

An application and complete job description may be obtained at http://www.mecdhh.org. Information regarding the application process may be obtained by email or mail from:

traci.drake@mecdhh.org Traci Drake, Director of Operations/HR MECDHH/GBSD 1 Mackworth Island Falmouth, ME 04105

Completed application packets should be returned to: Executive Director Search Committee c/o Diane St Lawrence MECDHH/GBSD 1 Mackworth Island Falmouth, ME 04105 diane.stlawrence@mecdhh.org

Job Announcement

Title: Project HOPE Health Support Specialist (full time with excellent

benefits)

state of Massachusetts

Position Available: November 2016 until filled; $500 sign-on bonus

Position Overview: The Project HOPE Health Support Specialist is a new,

expanded position that provides support to the health and wellbeing of Deaf,

DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing, and Late-Deafened people through coordination of

health and health-related services, basic 1:1 education, and systems

advocacy. The Health Support Specialist will also play an important role in

improving accessibility in programs and services for Deaf individuals.

Formal training and multi-disciplinary opportunities for professional

development, in addition to ongoing administrative and clinical supervision,

will be provided.

We are offering a $500 sign-on bonus for this position. For more

information, visit http://www.deafinconline.org/jobs or contact Ann Thompson, Human

Resources/Administrative Coordinator, at athompson@deafinconline.org.

Founded in 1977, DEAF, Inc. is multi-service agency nonprofit run by and for

Deaf (Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing and Late-Deafened) people. An

integral part of Massachusetts’ Deaf community, our mission is to inspire

people to achieve personal and professional goals through accessible

programs and services. We build bridges across communities by increasing

communication access and awareness. For more information about DEAF, Inc.,

visit our website at http://www.deafinconline.org.

Asst. VP for NTID Finance and Budget

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number 2840BR

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Finance and Budget

Staff Job Function Accounting and Financial

Wage Band 123A

Employment Category Fulltime

Department/College Description

NTID, one of the nine colleges of RIT, is the world’s largest technological college serving deaf and hard of hearing students. Created by Congress and funded by the U.S. Department of Education, it represents the world’s first effort to educate large numbers of deaf students within a college campus planned primarily for hearing students. Together with 15,000 full and part-time hearing students, over 1,300 college-age deaf students from all 50 states and abroad study and reside on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology. NTID is committed to creating a climate that fosters the success of every student and employee by appreciating the unique contributions that each person makes to the educational process based on their ethnic, cultural, linguistic and gender-related knowledge and experiences. For more information about NTID at RIT visit http://www.ntid.rit.edu

Position reports directly to the President of NTID and serves as the principal financial officer for NTID. Areas of responsibility include: financial reporting; financial and operations policy and procedure for the financial sustainability of NTID; budget preparation and monitoring of the college’s budget.

Detailed Job Description

Position reports directly to the President of NTID and serves as the principal financial officer for NTID. Areas of responsibility include: financial reporting and applicable regulatory compliance; financial and operations policy and procedure for the financial sustainability of NTID; budget preparation and monitoring of the college’s budget.

Responsibilities:

* Monitor revenue and expenses for the College of NTID. Assure that funds spent do not exceed those available and that resources are provided for all approved NTID programs.

* Assure that any and all financial transactions to NTID from RIT for services are appropriate for benefits received through interactions with RIT central financial staff as well as representatives of individual colleges and other departments. This includes providing the Vice President with the impact of RIT policy/procedural changes. Serve as primary contact with RIT departments to resolve issues that impact finances.

* Serve on NTID Administrative Council (NAC) and the NAC New Position Review Committee. The NAC consists of Division heads that provide advice and counsel to the NTID President.

* Present budget updates and fina

ncial analysis for the Vice President and the NTID Administrative Council. These include recommendations for program funding for activities they have determined to be priorities.

* Advise the Vice President of challenges and opportunities for NTID, based on multiple funding levels that may be approved by Congress. Also, advise on financial needs in future years and recommend funding amounts to be requested from the Federal Government.

* Provide support to the Vice President on issues he and the Executive Assistant to the Vice President address with the Department of Education, Congress and the President of RIT. This includes drafting responses to inquiries from the Department of Education concerning NTID finances.

* Prepare financial impact reports to support Curriculum Proposals to NTID and RIT Curriculum committees. Similarly assist the Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs in negotiations for inter-college programming by providing financial alternatives that will promote implementation. This involves providing alternatives that will benefit both NTID and the other RIT colleges.

* Assure that NTID expenditures are in compliance with all RIT policies as well as any mandated by the Department of Education.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Advanced degree in related field: Master of Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, and/or CPA or equivalent.

* 6+ years of budget management and financial analysis experience in a medium to large size organization, preferably in higher education or nonprofit organization.

Skills:

* Experience in reporting and presenting complex financial information to administration for decision-making purposes.

* Significant team leadership experience, personnel supervisory experience, or direct support of large numbers of individuals/clients

* Fluency in American Sign Language OR the ability to achieve fluency within 2 years

Required Minimum Education Level: MS, MA

Required Application Documents: Curriculum

Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

How To Apply:

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at: http://apptrkr.com/918144

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.

RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.

RIT provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities, veterans or wounded warriors where appropriate. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

POSITION OPENING

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf; Pittsburgh, PA

11/14/2016

POSITION TITLE: Teacher of the Deaf – Art Teacher

REPORTS TO: Principal

LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pittsburgh, PA

JOB

DESCRIPTION: This is an exempt, 187-day, full-time position. Responsibilities include

instructional programming in the area of Art. Projects are designed to

meet the needs and level of the students, also an appreciation of Art

will be instilled through additional activities, this teacher will also guide

students toward healthy social, emotional and vocational adjustments.

Plan, prepare and present lessons of appropriate Art work for their

students including lessons in Deaf Art and its history. Flexibility and

mobility to instruct classes in all areas of campus.

MINIMUM

QUALIFICATIONS: PA Instructional I or Instructional II Certification in Hearing Impaired or

Art Instruction is required. The minimum requirement for this position is a Bachelor’s degree with certification in Hearing Impaired or Art Instruction. Art instruction in all grade levels/ability levels (PS – 12+, ages 3-21).

PA State Police Criminal Clearance, PA Child Abuse History Clearance,

FBI Clearance

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is “Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate.”

APPLICATION

PROCEDURE: Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its programs of education, employment,

and all other activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability, or sexual preference.

POSITION OPENING

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf; Pittsburgh, PA

11/2/2016

POSITION TITLE: American Sign Language Teacher

REPORTS TO: Coordinator of ASL/Deaf Studies and High School Principal

LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pittsburgh, PA

JOB

DESCRIPTION: This is full-time, 187-day, exempt position. Responsibilities include

assist in the investigation and identification of an evaluation method

for the ASL/English program assessing progress and gains,

survey current program and develop or adopt formal ASL/English

curriculum, assist in evaluating the expressive and receptive ASL skills

of students, tutor new students in ASL development as necessary, assist

in classrooms as mentor/coach for ASL support of deaf students,

provide instructional support for specific lessons related to ASL, assist

with Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) and ratings, assist in

planning and implementation of professional development for WPSD

staff, and coordinates Community ASL classes with ASL Teacher.

MINIMUM

QUALIFICATIONS: Possession of, or eligibility, for a PA Instructional I or II Certification

in Hearing Impaired. Proficiency in American Sign Language and strong

cultural perspective of the Deaf Culture. ASLTA and ASL Certification preferred.

Certification of PA Mandated Reporter Training, PA State Police Criminal

Clearance, PA Child Abuse History Clearance, FBI Clearance, and Act 82 Clearance.

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is “Superior.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Superior.”

BENEFITS: Participation in the Public School Employees Retirement System (PSERS), tuition reimbursement (eligible after 1st year of service), health, vision, dental, and life insurances, 403(B) Plan, paid sick and personal leaves.

APPLICATION

PROCEDURE: Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori L. Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its programs of education, employment,

and all other activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability, or sexual preference.

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of State Testing and Mainstreaming Coordinator and ECC CLASSROOM ASSISTANT. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities!

A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS is still being offered for Residential Child Care Worker and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement and generous paid time off.

Instructional/Support Faculty – Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number 2784BR

Position Title Instructional/Support Faculty

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Cultural & Creative Studies

Faculty Type (Tenure Status) Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Faculty Rank Lecturer

Employment Category Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date 15-Aug-2017

Department/College Description THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business, and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our membership in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region, is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes Magazine ,and MSN selected Rochester as the “#1 Most Livable Bargain Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description

Teach three or four courses per semester in the broad area of Deaf cultural studies with particular emphasis on course addressing diversity, multiculturalism and intersectionality. Participate in Institute service as time permits. The successful candidate must have a broad and deep knowledge of Deaf culture, as well as excellent curriculum development and teaching skills.

We are seeking an individual who has the ability and interest in contributing to a community committed to student centeredness, service and professional development; integrity and ethics; respect, diversity and pluralism; innovation and flexibility; and teamwork and collaboration. Select to view links to RIT’s core values, honor code, and diversity commitment.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Doctoral degree in Deaf Studies or other relevant field and demonstrated teaching experience. ABD is acceptable. Must enjoy working with undergraduates in a collaborative environment. Proficiency in American Sign Language and strong knowledge of Deaf culture.

Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s continuing commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and individual differences.

Required Minimum Education Level PhD

Required Application Documents

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

Statement of Diversity Contribution

List of References

Statement of Teaching Philosophy

Letters of Recommendation

Apply online at http://apptrkr.com/914138

Please submit: your application, curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the listed qualifications and the following attachments:

* Statement of teaching philosophy

* Statement of diversity contribution

* The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until a suitable candidate is found.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations re

lated to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

Instructional/Support Faculty

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number 2533BR

Position Title Instructional/Support Faculty

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Visual Communication Studies

Faculty Type (Tenure Status) Tenure-Track

Faculty Discipline Graphic Design

Faculty Rank Assistant Professor

Employment Category Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date 09-Aug-2017

Department/College Description THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business, and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our membership in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region, is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes Magazine ,and MSN selected Rochester as the “#1 Most Livable Bargain Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description

The Visual Communications Studies Department at NTID is seeking to fill a full-time Tenure-Track position with an individual whose particular strengths are focused in Graphic Design for print and electronic media and who can work collaboratively with other faculty to achieve the VCS department defined goals and outcomes. Instructional responsibilities include the ability to teach, tutor, and advance the curriculum in the graphic design concentration, in such courses as Principles of Design and Color, Graphic Design & Typography I and II, History of Graphic Design, Publication Design, Identity Design, Portfolio Design, Web Design, and courses which focus on learning Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign software.

Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to, teaching and/or tutoring aspects of the principles and processes of graphic design and typography, branding and marketing, identity design systems, UI/ UX design, and interactive media; provide tutoring support for deaf and hard of hearing students enrolled in the College of Imaging Arts and Sciences, School of Design; facilitate application and transfer processes of deaf and hard of hearing students interested in obtaining a bachelor’s degree and/or master’s degree in the College of Imaging Arts and Sciences, School of Design; and providing career and technical advising for students interested in pursuing a career in graphic design. As part of the Tenure-Track position responsibilities, the qualified individual will need to possess a scholarship agenda and continue or engage in new scholarly activities that satisfy the Institute’s expectations of research and scholarship.

Required Minimum Qualifications

* MFA degree (or able to complete same within one year of hire*).

* Minimum of 5 years of professional graphic design and/or teaching graphic design.

* Ability to demonstrate fluency in communication using sign language, and alternative strategies for using spoken communication.

* Portfolio demonstrating excellence in graphic design and /or teaching graphic design, and expertise in using graphic design software.

* Understanding and ability to teach about materials and processes used in the design and output processes.

* Evidence of being highly motivated and ability to inspire students.

* Ability to interact and develop professional relationships with a variety of RIT faculty, staff and administrators, acting as liaison representing the needs and interests of deaf and hard-of-hearing students to responsible parties.

* Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s continuing commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and individual differences.

* Ability to advance a clearly defined scholarship agenda.

– The successful candidate who has not completed an MFA degree will be placed in a lecturer track until the degree is completed.

Required Minimum Education Level MFA

Required Application Documents Curriculum Vitae or Resume/Cover Letter/Research Statement/Statement of/Diversity Contribution/List of References/Statement of Teaching Philosophy

To apply, visit: http://apptrkr.com/911672

Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:

* Research Statement

* Statement of teaching philosophy

* Statement of diversity.

* The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

Applications will be accepted but review of the applications will begin on September of 2016.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

William Woods University, Fulton, MO

Job Title: Asst.-Assoc. Professor of ASL/English Interpreting

Department: Business, Law, Technology and Languages

Reports To: Chair, Division of Business, Law, Technology and Languages

Job Type: This is a full time, exempt position.

General Description:

William Woods University is accepting applications for a full-time, tenure-track faculty position to teach ASL/English Interpreting courses for students working towards a bachelor’s degree in ASL/English Interpreting and focused on obtaining certification. The contracted teaching load is 12 hours per semester, with the opportunity for teaching summer school and intercession courses.

Full-time faculty are expected to participate in faculty and campus committees, attend faculty assembly and division meetings, and conduct program and class assessments in accordance with standards developed by the University and outside accrediting entities. Faculty are also expected to develop educational programs to be presented to the campus at large as part of the University LEAD program and to attend such programs sponsored by other faculty in the university.

Rank and salary are commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

*Teach ASL/English Interpreting coursework in classroom settings and online.

*Assist students with academic advising.

*Prepare course syllabi for assigned courses that meet the needs of students and state requirements.

*Participate in the development of assessments and evaluation of courses and the program for continuing improvement.

*Maintain professional development according to personal and professional need.

*Assist in recruitment efforts for the program by participating in university recruitment events and communicating with interested students.

*Responsible for maintaining relationships with alumni of the program.

*Collaborate in curriculum design and materials development for the ASL/English Interpreting degree program.

*Other duties as assigned.

Position Requirements:

*A Master’s degree with at least 18 graduate hours in ASL/English Interpreting coursework is required.

*A Ph.D. in a relevant discipline or a related field is preferred.

*Ability to perform teaching, administrative, and clerical duties independently in order to fulfill goals and objectives of the program within the overall mission of the department, the division, and the University.

*Teaching experience at a higher educational institution is preferred.

*Demonstrated commitment to professional development, strong work ethic, and a commitment to working well with others.

*Knowledge of and demonstrated experience with integrating instructional technology into classroom experiences.

*Certification – Preference will be given to applicants who hold either a current certification for the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) or BEI Master.

Work Schedule:

This is a full-time, 9-month position beginning August 2017. This position will be open until filled.

Qualified applicants must submit a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, unofficial transcripts, statement of teaching philosophy, evidence of teaching effectiveness, and contact information for three references (one being a supervisor).

To Apply:

http://www.williamwoods.edu/employment/index.html

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CSU-Sacramento is currently advertising for a new full time position in Deaf

Studies. Please forward the following link and job description to any

eligible candidates who have completed Doctoral degrees or will be completed

by August 2017. We particularly encourage Deaf individuals with diverse

backgrounds to apply. Review of applications begins November 30, 2016

https://chroniclevitae.com/jobs/0000337462-01

To apply go to the CSUS Job Opportunities page and click for External

Applicants, then use the keyword DEAF to find the position listing

http://csus.edu/hr/jobs/index.html

PROGRAM INFORMATION

The Deaf Studies program, housed in the College of Education, currently has

four full time faculty serving undergraduate majors and minors as well as

students from the larger student body meeting language and General Education

requirements. The BA in American Sign Language and Deaf Studies takes an

interdisciplinary approach to the study of Deaf and hard-of-hearing people

in American and world society. The program promotes the understanding of

Deaf people as a linguistic and cultural group and encourages students to

analyze existing stereotypes and policies relating to Deaf and

hard-of-hearing people in order to work both within their own communities

and others in effecting change for the betterment of the Deaf and

hard-of-hearing community.

A successful California State University, Sacramento faculty member promotes

the values celebrated by a public, regional, comprehensive, metropolitan

university. At Sacramento State, the quality of the education we provide is

our top priority. In addition to contributing positively to teaching and

learning, faculty members are expected to engage in scholarship and to

provide service to the University and to the greater community. Our campus

community represents the broad diversity of our state, and we believe that

all are enriched and unified by this diversity. In that spirit, we are

particularly interested in receiving applications from a broad spectrum of

qualified people with the commitment and ability to work with a diverse

student population.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Teach lower and upper division Deaf Studies undergraduate courses.

Undergraduate advising

Engage in scholarly activities.

Active participation on department, college and university

committees, and engagement in service to the institution.

In addition, the successful candidate will be responsible for

maintaining regular and close contact with the Deaf community and community

colleges.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required:

Earned doctorate in a field related to American Sign Language and

Deaf Studies (eg. Anthropology, Communication, Second Language Acquisition,

Socio-linguistics, Sociology, Gender & Equity Studies, Ethnic Studies or

similar field). ABD candidates will be considered. If ABD, candidates will

be required to complete the doctorate by August, 2017.

Demonstrates fluency in Academic and conversational American Sign

Language.

Possess a strong background in theories relevant to Deaf Studies,

Deaf Culture & American Sign Language and research methods (Second Language

Acquisition, Critical Cultural Studies, Bilingual Pedagogy, Deaf Theory,

Foreign Language Education).

Demonstrated focus or emphasis in a specific area of Deaf Studies

(e.g., social policy, education, cultural studies, language acquisition,

second language pedagogy).

Demonstrated knowledge of, and professional and/or research

experience with deaf individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Preferred:

A clearly-defined program of research.

Demonstrated success in research and scholarly activities.

Demonstrated experience and effectiveness in college level,

undergraduate and/or graduate level teaching.

The Deaf Studies Program faculty further values leadership

potential, interpersonal skills, and the ability to work with students from

diverse backgrounds.

Demonstrated reciprocal relationships in the Deaf community and

visible involvement in the wider Deaf community.

Demonstrated superior facility with using technology either in the

classroom and/or online instruction.

APPOINTMENT

The position is tenure-track and will be at the Assistant Professor rank

beginning with the Fall 2017 semester. Salary is dependent upon

qualifications and professional/research experience.

Candidate will be required to provide official transcripts of their highest

degree earned and must furnish proof of eligibility to work in the U.S.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Rayman, Ph.D.

New Faculty Hire Committee Chair

Associate Professor of ASL & Deaf Studies

jrayman@csus.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Gallaudet University

Multiple Faculty Positions

Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively encourages deaf, hard of hearing, members of traditionally underrepresented groups, people with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply for open positions.

The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty positions in the following departments/programs:

ASL and Deaf Studies

Art, Communication and Theatre

Business

Counseling

Education

History, Philosophy, Religion, and Sociology

Interpretation

Physical Education and Recreation

Psychology

Science, Technology and Mathematics

Social Work

For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to: https://www.gallaudet.edu/hrs/employment-opportunities.html

FULL-TIME DIRECTOR: GALLAUDET UNIVERSITY REGIONAL CENTER

at Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill, Massachusetts

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES:

FULL-TIME DIRECTOR: GALLAUDET UNIVERSITY REGIONAL CENTER:

(Non-Unit Professional Position); Anticipated start date: February 2, 2017

The Director provides leadership of the Gallaudet University Regional Center-East and manages the day-to day operations of the Center. The Director is responsible for implementing the Annual Goals provided by Gallaudet University and supervises and evaluates a staff of three. The individual in this position partners with Northern Essex Community College on issues related to deaf education and interpreter education, including serving on appropriate committees. The Director reports to the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at NECC and the Director of National Outreach at Gallaudet University.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Financial Responsibilities:

· Develop and monitor Center budget.

· Submit quarterly financial reports and an annual report to Gallaudet University.

· Secure funding to support programs.

· Partner with agencies and schools across the region to share resources.

Recruiting Initiatives:

· Partner with Gallaudet’s Admissions Office to assist recruitment efforts in the region

· Provide assistance for students interested in applying to Gallaudet and once accepted, assist in the enrollment process when appropriate.

· Disseminate information regarding undergraduate and graduate programs throughout the region at exhibits, conferences, workshops, etc.

· Collaborate with Vocational Rehabilitation Offices throughout the region and identify opportunities for Gallaudet University presentations and meetings.

· Work closely with Gallaudet University Youth Programs staff to promote the variety of Programs available to middle and high school students and identify potential participants.

· Work closely with Gallaudet’s BAI Program to enter into “2+2” Agreements with Community College Programs in the East Region.

· Assist NECC students wishing to transfer to Gallaudet University

Professional Development:

· Implement trainings, workshops and other programs throughout the region.

· Work with Gallaudet’s Center for Professional Studies to market their programs region-wide.

· Work to solidify Gallaudet’s presence at conferences in the region.

· Disseminate research findings from the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center and Gallaudet University

Academic Bowl:

· Plan and oversee the Gallaudet East Regional Academic Bowl

· Recruit new teams to participate, particularly from mainstream programs

· Provide assistance at the National Academic Bowl held at Gallaudet University

Operation of Specialized Programs:

· Oversee operations of the MA Family Sign Language Program, a contract with the MA Department of Public health

· Oversee operations of RI Family Sign Initiatives, working closely with RI Early Intervention Programs.

· Operate monthly Shared Reading Saturdays program for families with children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Marketing:

· Maintain The GURC-East Facebook Page and distribution lists to share announcements regarding all Gallaudet Programs.

· Maintain our website and update regularly.

· Utilize social media to promote all programs and opportunities.

· Maintain a variety of data bases of constituents we serve in the region.

Requirements:

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

· Master’s degree in Deaf or other related field

· Five (5) years related experience, at least two (2) in supervisory positions

· Fluency in American Sign Language and English

· Knowledge of and demonstrated experience and expertise in developing and monitoring budgets and proposal writing

· Must be well-organized, flexible and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously

· Able and willing to travel throughout the East Region of the U.S.

· Possession of a valid driver’s license and access to reliable transportation

· Demonstrated advanced computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access as well as excellent internet navigation skills

· Demonstrated public speaking skills and experience providing presentations

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

· Previous work experience in a higher education institution or agency

· Background in Deaf Education

Additional Information:

SALARY: $65,000 – $75,000 annually, commensurate with education and experience. In addition, the college offers an outstanding fringe benefit package

DEADLINE: November 28, 2016 POST#: 102116

Northern Essex Community College is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, genetic information, gender identity or sexual orientation in its programs and activities as required by Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable statutes and college policies. The College prohibits sexual harassment, including sexual violence. Inquiries or complaints concerning discrimination, harassment, retaliation or sexual violence shall be referred to the College’s Affirmative Action and/or Title IX Coordinator, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission or the United States Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

https://necc.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp JOBID=78235

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Rehabilitation Specialist Human Services

Arundel Lodge, Inc. is a behavioral health agency located in Edgewater, MD. Rehabilitation Specialist will provide daily living skills support to deaf or hard of hearing clients in a residential setting. Duties also include; medication monitoring, transporting to appointments, and applying crisis intervention when needed. Must be fluent in American Sign Language. Minimum qualifications are high school diploma or equivalent, related work experience and education in Human Services or related field preferred. Send resume to; Arundel Lodge, Inc., Human Resources, 2600 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD 21037; Email; Lmurphy@arundellodge.org, Fax: (410) 841-6045, http://www.arundellodge.org

CSU-Sacramento is currently advertising for a new full time position in Deaf

Studies. Please forward the following link and job description to any

eligible candidates who have completed Doctoral degrees or will be completed

by August 2017. We particularly encourage Deaf individuals with diverse

backgrounds to apply. Review of applications begins November 30, 2016

https://chroniclevitae.com/jobs/0000337462-01

To apply go to the CSUS Job Opportunities page and click for External

Applicants, then use the keyword DEAF to find the position listing

http://csus.edu/hr/jobs/index.html

PROGRAM INFORMATION

The Deaf Studies program, housed in the College of Education, currently has

four full time faculty serving undergraduate majors and minors as well as

students from the larger student body meeting language and General Education

requirements. The BA in American Sign Language and Deaf Studies takes an

interdisciplinary approach to the study of Deaf and hard-of-hearing people

in American and world society. The program promotes the understanding of

Deaf people as a linguistic and cultural group and encourages students to

analyze existing stereotypes and policies relating to Deaf and

hard-of-hearing people in order to work both within their own communities

and others in effecting change for the betterment of the Deaf and

hard-of-hearing community.

A successful California State University, Sacramento faculty member promotes

the values celebrated by a public, regional, comprehensive, metropolitan

university. At Sacramento State, the quality of the education we provide is

our top priority. In addition to contributing positively to teaching and

learning, faculty members are expected to engage in scholarship and to

provide service to the University and to the greater community. Our campus

community represents the broad diversity of our state, and we believe that

all are enriched and unified by this diversity. In that spirit, we are

particularly interested in receiving applications from a broad spectrum of

qualified people with the commitment and ability to work with a diverse

student population.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Teach lower and upper division Deaf Studies undergraduate courses.

Undergraduate advising

Engage in scholarly activities.

Active participation on department, college and university

committees, and engagement in service to the institution.

In addition, the successful candidate will be responsible for

maintaining regular and close contact with the Deaf community and community

colleges.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required:

Earned doctorate in a field related to American Sign Language and

Deaf Studies (eg. Anthropology, Communication, Second Language Acquisition,

Socio-linguistics, Sociology, Gender & Equity Studies, Ethnic Studies or

similar field). ABD candidates will be considered. If ABD, candidates will

be required to complete the doctorate by August, 2017.

Demonstrates fluency in Academic and conversational American Sign

Language.

Possess a strong background in theories relevant to Deaf Studies,

Deaf Culture & American Sign Language and research methods (Second Language

Acquisition, Critical Cultural Studies, Bilingual Pedagogy, Deaf Theory,

Foreign Language Education).

Demonstrated focus or emphasis in a specific area of Deaf Studies

(e.g., social policy, education, cultural studies, language acquisition,

second language pedagogy).

Demonstrated knowledge of, and professional and/or research

experience with deaf individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Preferred:

A clearly-defined program of research.

Demonstrated success in research and scholarly activities.

Demonstrated experience and effectiveness in college level,

undergraduate and/or graduate level teaching.

The Deaf Studies Program faculty further values leadership

potential, interpersonal skills, and the ability to work with students from

diverse backgrounds.

Demonstrated reciprocal relationships in the Deaf community and

visible involvement in the wider Deaf community.

Demonstrated superior facility with using technology either in the

classroom and/or online instruction.

APPOINTMENT

The position is tenure-track and will be at the Assistant Professor rank

beginning with the Fall 2017 semester. Salary is dependent upon

qualifications and professional/research experience.

Candidate will be required to provide official transcripts of their highest

degree earned and must furnish proof of eligibility to work in the U.S.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Rayman, Ph.D.

New Faculty Hire Committee Chair

Associate Professor of ASL & Deaf Studies

jrayman@csus.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Coordinator Student Life Programming

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number: 2814BR

Position Title: Coordinator Student Life Programming

College/Division: National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization: NTID Student Life

Staff Job Function: Student Services

Wage Band: 117A

Employment Category: Fulltime

Department/College Description:

The Student Life Team (SLT), a unit within the Student and Academic Services division of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. The SLT consists of a team of five full time professional staff, a senior support staff, a number of temporary summer staff, and a large student paraprofessional staff. Its mission is to ensure that the NTID students are provided with diverse opportunities to optimize their collegiate experiences. As such, the team has responsibility for developing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating co-curricular programming which includes, for example, spiritual/religious and civility exploration workshops, self-advocacy and community accountability mentoring services, social and cultural programs, as well as fraternity and sorority event collaborations. The SLT also provides significant residential supervision for middle-school and high school student summer camp programs hosted by NTID. In fulfilling its mission, the SLT promotes ongoing collaborat

ions with NTID’s Academic Affairs, NTID’s Counseling & Academic Advising Services Department, the NTID Center on Employment, RIT’s Public Safety, Center for Women and Gender, and various offices across RIT’s Division of Student Affairs.

Detailed Job Description:

Focusing on student success, the coordinator will be responsible for providing support, guidance and mentoring to NTID students of color. The coordinator will work with the NTID Steps to Success program to maximize the academic engagement and success of students of color. Immediately upon hire, the coordinator will work closely with the Assistant Vice President of Student & Academic Services (AVPSAS) and director of the SLT to develop a plan of work (POW) which focuses on students of color at NTID. The coordinator will also work with NTID’s Chief Diversity Officer in pursuit of these goals. As a member of the SLT, the coordinator will be expected to leverage established partnerships with the NTID Counseling Department, the NTID Center on Employment, the NTID Learning Center, the NTID Alumni Office, the Center for Women and Gender, and the RIT Student Health Center to promote the success of students.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s degree in Student Affairs, Human and Social Services, Organizational Development, Psychology, or related fields is required.

* Minimum of two years of proven experience and knowledge in designing culturally sensitive & intersectional interactive service learning programs and student developmental programming, advocacy, and leadership for Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled /(DeafPlus), and hard of hearing of diverse students is required.

* Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Deaf cultures, multiculturalism, diversity and community leadership is required.

* Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) required.

Required Minimum Education Level: BA

Preferred Qualifications:

* Ability to create meaningful interactions among students, faculty, and staff for the purpose of promoting student success is required.

* Ability to quickly problem solve using a developed understanding of multiple and complex perspectives, communities and system is required.

* Demonstrated ability to manage and communicate multiple projects simultaneously & effectively to various individuals is required.

Required Application Documents:

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

How To Apply:

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at: http://apptrkr.com/898984 & Reference 2814BR

Additional Details:

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations re

lated to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

Director Student Life Programming

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number: 2811BR

Position Title: Director Student Life Programming

College/Division: National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization: NTID Student Life

Staff Job Function: Student Services

Wage Band: 119A

Employment Category: Fulltime

Department/College Description:

The Student Life Team (SLT) is a unit with responsibility for developing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating co-curricular programming for Deaf and hard-of-hearing students attending the National Technical Institute for the Deaf as well as providing significant residential supervision for middle school and high school student summer camp programs hosted by NTID. The SLT consists of a team of five fulltime professional staff, a senior support staff, a number of temporary summer staff, and a large student paraprofessional staff. The SLT promotes ongoing collaborations with NTID’s Academic Affairs, NTID’s Counseling Services Department, the NTID Center on Employment, RIT’s Public Safety, Center for Women and Gender, and several offices across RIT’s Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse opportunities to optimize their collegiate experiences. The SLT’s co-curricular and educational programming, spiritual/religious and civility exploration workshops, self-advocacy and community accountability mentoring services, social and cultural programs, fraternity and sorority event collaborations, and organization advising are avenues for outreaching to and networking with students.

Detailed Job Description:

The Director will:

* Utilize university and college strategic plans and goals as well as student & community needs to establish and implement a consistent and relevant department program that is both proactive in charting a plan for student life, and responsive to current and future trends and needs within the Deaf and hard-of-hearing student community at NTID.

* Oversee the department budget insuring support of overall department operations.

maintain direct accountability for SLT staff compliance with institute accounting, budgeting, and liability policies and procedures in their management and delegation.

provide daily supervision, guidance, direction, and support to SLT staff, student paraprofessional staff and community through departmental meetings, trainings, and one-on-one interaction.

* Maintain accountability for performance of student staff employees during the academic year and through the summer concerning intersectional Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled/(DeafPlus), Deaf Student of Color, Deaf International, Deaf LGBTQIAP and hard- of-Hearing student communities.

* Liaise with NTID Outreach Consortium, RIT Center for Campus Life, and RIT Residence Life. The director will keep the Assistant Vice President of Student and Academic Services informed on the development and implementation of programming initiatives in accordance with the recommendation of NTID’s “T-Shaped” graduate committee and the behavioral trends and concerns within the student community.

As a member of the college’s crisis response team, the director will coordinate community support and communication efforts. The director will advise major student organizations, NTID Student Congress, NTID Student Assembly and Tiger Media.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Master’s degree in Student Affairs, Human and Social Services, Organizational Development, Psychology, Communications or closely related fields is required.

* Minimum of five years of proven experience with progressively more responsibility leading programs and services in a college environment is required.

* Minimum of five years of supervising a group of professional staff or student paraprofessional staff is required.

* Minimum of five years of proven experience with managing the department operation budget is required.

* Strong understanding of Deaf Culture, Deaf and hard-of-hearing student communities and their sub-groups is required.

* Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) required.

Required Minimum Education Level MS, MA

Preferred Qualifications

* Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in student development and ability to interpret and apply that knowledge to the intersectional deaf and hard-of-hearing student community within NTID.

* Demonstrated ability to quickly problem solve using a developed understanding of multiple and complex perspectives, communities, and system.

* Ability to create meaningful interactions among students, faculty, and staff for the purpose of promoting student success.

* Demonstrated ability to manage and communicate multiple projects simultaneously & effectively to various individuals.

Preferred Education Level: MS, MA

Required Application Documents:

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

How To Apply:

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at: http://apptrkr.com/899040 & Reference: 2811BR

Additional Details:

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

KANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

POSITION VACANCIES

The Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 East Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, is currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for the 2016 – 2017 school year:

Early Intervention Specialist

Secondary Math Teacher

Secondary English Teacher

Secondary Science Teacher

Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon professional background and experience. KSD offers excellent benefits (Full Time Positions Only). Applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants will be invited for an interview session. Positions are open until filled. KSD is located in the Heartland of the USA, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. For area info on excellent schools and affordable housing check out: http://www.kcmo.org/ and http://www.olatheks.org/

For an application and a job announcement, please refer to our website at http://www.ksdeaf.org or contact Teresa Chandler, Human Resources Professional, at (913) 210-8113 for further details on the positions. E-mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax #: 913/621-2310

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

Tobacco Free Campus

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

Are you looking to be part of something special in the field of mental health and Deafness Come join our team!

The State of North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of mental health services for the deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services, LLC, have a contract with the state to provide therapy, assessments, and outreach to people who communicate primarily through ASL. We have a team of 18 sign fluent professionals, including three Deaf psychologists, three Deaf LCSWs, and one Deaf LPC, along with a hearing, ASL fluent LPC and LCSW, and numerous Deaf and hearing QP staff.

We are seeking two clinicians, licensed in the State of North Carolina, to complete our team.

When was the last time you took part in a team meeting conducted entirely in sign language and with a group of professional peers that “get it”

If you’re ready for a positive change in your professional life, send your resume to:

Linda Harrington, LCSW

mailto:lharrington@rhanet.org

919.825.2869 VP

RHA Health Services

3010 Falstaff Road

Raleigh, NC 27610

Outreach Coordinator

State of Pennsylvania

POTHOS, Inc. has a full time position available for “Pennsylvania TRS Outreach Coordinator”, for client, Hamilton Relay. Position responsible for coordinating and implementing outreach activities that promote Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS) throughout the State of Pennsylvania. Travel required. Preferred experience and skills: excellent presentation skills; experience in public relations activities; direct work experience with Telecommunications Relay Service or Captioned Telephone Relay Service helpful. POTHOS, Inc. offers competitive wages and benefits. Send resume to POTHOS, Inc, via email to chiefbrink@pothos.us Contact Dori Brink at 619.546.0621 with questions.

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting NEW opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of Independent Living Skills & Transition Specialist and are offering a $500 SIGN-ON BONUS for Residential Child Care Worker, Residential Counselor and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

The Learning Center for the Deaf: Employment Opportunities – http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers

Employment Opportunities – The Learning Center for the Deaf

American Sign Language Instructor, Temporary 1 Semester

PORTERVILLE COLLEGE,

Porterville, CA Area

American Sign Language Instructor, Temporary 1 Semester – $60/hr, hourly rate may vary; The successful applicant will be expected to provide instruction in a full range of ASL courses. For full details and to apply visit: http://apptrkr.com/898486. Emails will not be accepted. As an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer, the Kern Community College District encourages candidates with diverse backgrounds to apply.

NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN PITTSBURGH, PHILADELPHIA, AND GLENSIDE

PAHrtners Deaf Services is a dynamic team of behavioral health professionals serving deaf and hard of hearing children and adults. Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PAHrtners provides residential and outpatient services to deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and adults. Over 85% of our staff members are deaf or hard of hearing!

PAHrtners is rapidly growing and expanding. Whether you are a high school graduate, recent college graduate, or a professional with many years of experience in the field of human services, we have a career-building position waiting for you! E.O.E.

PAHrtners is looking for dedicated, motivated, and energetic individuals who are fluent in American Sign Language and knowledgeable about Deaf culture to fill the following positions:

Residential Counselors for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities – Full time, part time, on call; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma required.

Case Managers for Residential or Community Program for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Behavioral Health needs – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum HS diploma with 12 credits in social sciences required.

Residential Counselors for Residential Treatment Facility for Adolescents- Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum of one years’ related experience required.

Therapist/Psychosocial Rehabilitation Counselor – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum BA/BS in human services required.

experience in mental health.

Desktop and Network Support Engineer – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum HS diploma required.

Administrative Assistant – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum HS diploma required.

Educational / Staff Interpreter- Full Time; Philadelphia location. Minimum AA with minimum 3 years’ experience required.

Staff Nurse – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum BSN/RN required.

Visit our Web page at http://www.pahrtners.com/careers/ to learn more about each position.

Send your letter of intent and resume to:

Joel Skelton, Assistant Office Manager

PAHrtners Deaf Services, 614 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Email: jskelton@pahrtners.com Fax: 215.392.6065

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-248

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Interpreter Referral Specialist

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Tucson

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

Responsible for community interpreter referral services for programs in both Arizona and New Mexico. Processes interpreter requests, schedules staff and contract interpreters, and confirms interpreting schedules. Documents interpreting hours for billing purposes and inputs payroll/billing data for processing. Assists in negotiating new agreements and billing arrangements for interpreting services. Maintains current and accurate information for contract interpreters, consumers and billing actions. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

– Receives and processes interpreter requests; schedules staff and contracted interpreters matching interpreting skill level and experience with the demands of the situation with consideration given to the preference of the Deaf or Hard of Hearing consumers

– Confirms interpreting schedule with interpreters, deaf consumers and businesses or organizations

– Enters interpreter payroll and billing information into computer and documents interpreting hours for billing purposes

– Assists supervisor with negotiating new agreements or billing arrangements for interpreting services

– Receives and processes requests for information regarding ADA and legal obligations for the provision of interpreters

– Maintains current information for contracted interpreters, consumers and billing actions

– Assists department with other assignments or special projects related to the interpreting service program

– May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order to meet minimum requirements of the position, and will be considered by the Corporate Director of Human Resources.

– Associates or 2 years post-secondary education

– Natural or assisted hearing within the range necessary to clearly understand voiced telephone transmissions

– Ability to type at least 50 wpm with minimal errors

– 1 year of experience in data entry, word processing and spreadsheet applications

– Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

– Pass drug screening

– Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

– Bachelor’s in related field

– Additional years of directly related experience

– 1 year of customer service experience

– 2 years of experience in the field of interpreting

– State or National certification

– Fluency in American Sign Language

SALARY $12.90 – $16.13 per hour DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open October 13, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: http://www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-105

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Interpreter Referral Specialist

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time- Multiple Positions

Position Purpose

Responsible for community interpreter referral services for programs in both Arizona and New Mexico. Processes interpreter requests, schedules staff and contract interpreters, and confirms interpreting schedules. Documents interpreting hours for billing purposes and inputs payroll/billing data for processing. Assists in negotiating new agreements and billing arrangements for interpreting services. Maintains current and accurate information for contract interpreters, consumers and billing actions. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

– Receives and processes interpreter requests; schedules staff and contracted interpreters matching interpreting skill level and experience with the demands of the situation with consideration given to the preference of the Deaf or Hard of Hearing consumers

– Confirms interpreting schedule with interpreters, deaf consumers and businesses or organizations

– Enters interpreter payroll and billing information into computer and documents interpreting hours for billing purposes

– Assists supervisor with negotiating new agreements or billing arrangements for interpreting services

– Receives and processes requests for information regarding ADA and legal obligations for the provision of interpreters

– Maintains current information for contracted interpreters, consumers and billing actions

– Assists department with other assignments or special projects related to the interpreting service program

– May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order to meet minimum requirements of the position, and will be considered by the Corporate Director of Human Resources.

– Associates or 2 years post-secondary education

– Natural or assisted hearing within the range necessary to clearly understand voiced telephone transmissions

– Ability to type at least 50 wpm with minimal errors

– 1 year of experience in data entry, word processing and spreadsheet applications

– Pass drug screening

– Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

– Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance and New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

– Bachelor’s in related field

– Additional years of directly related experience

– 1 year of customer service experience

– 2 years of experience in the field of interpreting

– State or National certification

– Fluency in American Sign Language

SALARY $12.90 – $16.13 per hour DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open October 13, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-13-108

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Interpreter Referral Specialist

Agency Valley Center for the Deaf – Phoenix

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

Responsible for community interpreter referral services for programs in both Arizona and New Mexico. Processes interpreter requests, schedules staff and contract interpreters, and confirms interpreting schedules. Documents interpreting hours for billing purposes and inputs payroll/billing data for processing. Assists in negotiating new agreements and billing arrangements for interpreting services. Maintains current and accurate information for contract interpreters, consumers and billing actions. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

– Receives and processes interpreter requests; schedules staff and contracted interpreters matching interpreting skill level and experience with the demands of the situation with consideration given to the preference of the Deaf or Hard of Hearing consumers

– Confirms interpreting schedule with interpreters, deaf consumers and businesses or organizations

– Enters interpreter payroll and billing information into computer and documents interpreting hours for billing purposes

– Assists supervisor with negotiating new agreements or billing arrangements for interpreting services

– Receives and processes requests for information regarding ADA and legal obligations for the provision of interpreters

– Maintains current information for contracted interpreters, consumers and billing actions

– Assists department with other assignments or special projects related to the interpreting service program

– May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order to meet minimum requirements of the position, and will be considered by the Corporate Director of Human Resources.

– Associates or 2 years post-secondary education

– Natural or assisted hearing within the range necessary to clearly understand voiced telephone transmissions

– Ability to type at least 50 wpm with minimal errors

– 1 year of experience in data entry, word processing and spreadsheet applications

– Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

– Pass drug screening

– Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

– Bachelor’s in related field

– Additional years of directly related experience

– 1 year of customer service experience

– 2 years of experience in the field of interpreting

– State or National certification

– Fluency in American Sign Language

SALARY $12.90 – $16.13 per hour DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open October 13, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: http://www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

ACCESS/St. Joseph’s Healthcare System

, provider of behavioral health services to Deaf and hard of hearing people throughout north and central NJ has the following position available:

Caseworker

JOB SUMMARY: Provide mental health rehabilitation services and supports to a small caseload of deaf individuals who live in the community, including skill development, coordinating and managing services, crisis intervention. Services are provided in the community at least 50% of the time.

Coordinate receipt of entitlements, linkages to medical and non-medical services.

Complete all documentation requirements, including development of a comprehensive care plan and progress notes.

Assist clients in achieving goals, addressing 8 dimensions of wellness

Use appropriate therapeutic approaches to engage and motivate clients.

Identify potential crisis situations and use appropriate crisis intervention skills to diffuse situations and/or coordinate care.

Educate and advocate for clients.

To qualify, you must have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Counseling or related field, excellent oral/written communication skills, organizational and problem-solving skills, proficiency in ASL.

We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package. For immediate consideration, please fax 973.754.5599, or email your resume to: uckarc@sjhmc.org.

JOSEPH’S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM www.stjosephshealth.org

FACULTY POSITION OPENING

Department: Deaf Studies

Effective Date of Appointment: August 23, 2017

(Subject to Budgetary Approval)

Rank: Assistant/Associate Professor

Salary: Dependent upon qualifications

About the University:

Serving more than 42,000 students each year, CSUN is one of the largest universities in the United States, and it has an impact to match its size. Money Magazine recently named CSUN one of the top ten values in all of higher education, and the Social Mobility Index ranked CSUN fifth in the nation for elevating its students’ economic and social well-being. CSUN ranks 10th in the country in awarding bachelor’s degrees to underrepresented minority students, fifth nationally in awarding master’s degrees to Hispanic students, and enrolls the largest number of deaf and hard-of-hearing students of any U.S. state university. CSUN’s 171 academic programs and engaged centers enjoy international recognition for excellence. CSUN currently partners with more than 100 institutions of higher education in 22 countries around the globe and attracts the largest international student population of any U.S. master’s level institution. Situated on a 356-acre park-like setting in the heart of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, the campus features modern educational buildings and world-class LEED Gold-certified performing arts and recreational facilities recognized as among the best in the country. CSUN is designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and an Asian American, Native American, Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPISI) and we value the diversity of all of our students and the campus community. CSUN is a welcoming university that champions accessibility, academic excellence, and student success.

CSUN’s Commitment to You:

CSUN is strongly committed to achieving excellence through teaching, scholarship, active learning, and diversity. Our values include a respect for all people, building alliances with the community, and the encouragement of innovation, experimentation, and creativity.

As an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer, CSUN strives to create a community in which a diverse population can work, teach, and learn in an atmosphere of civility and respect for the rights of each individual. We consider qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, genetic information, medical information, marital status, or veteran status. For more information about the University, check our website: http://www.csun.edu

Qualifications:

Earned Doctorate in Deaf Studies, Linguistics, American Sign Language (ASL), or closely related field of study. ABD candidates will be considered but must complete the doctorate by the time of appointment. General knowledge of ASL and the Deaf Studies field, which may include but is not limited to ASL teaching, cultural studies, Deaf education, and interpreting. Strong commitment to achieving excellence through teaching, scholarship, active learning, and diversity. Our values include a respect for all people, building alliances with the community, and the encouragement of innovation, experimentation, and creativity. Possess strong and effective teaching methods in various aspects of ASL and Deaf Studies or other related courses. Extensive knowledge of Deaf Culture and the Deaf community. Evidence of successful Deaf Studies-related teaching experience at the college level. Demonstrated evidence of recent scholarly publications or equivalencies and activities or evidence of potential for such scholarly accomplishments. Ability to interact effectively with both Deaf and hearing people. Evidence of positive relationships and collegiality with university students, staff, and colleagues. Evidence of participation in ASL/Deaf Studies and Deaf community organizations on local, state, and/or national levels. Commitment to Deaf bilingual/bicultural experience and its foundation in basic human rights. Native/native-like fluency in ASL. Basic understanding of curriculum development. Demonstrated ability and commitment to teaching and mentoring a diverse student population.

CSUN is a Learning Centered University. The successful candidate will be expected to join faculty and staff in a commitment to active learning, to the assessment of learning outcomes, and to multiple pathways that enable students to graduate.

At time of appointment, the successful candidate, if not a U.S. citizen, must have authorization from the Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services to work in the United States.

Evidence of degree(s) required at time of hire.

Responsibilities:

Teach American Sign Language and Deaf Studies content courses. The standard teaching load is twelve (12) units per semester (plus committee assignments). A reduced load will be assigned during the first and second years of teaching (total of four semesters). The successful candidate will be expected to contribute to and participate in the life and development of the department (including curriculum and program development); engage in scholarship and community service and to remain current in their field; serve on departmental, college, and/or university committees, and to participate in other service as needed.

Application Process:

Applicants should submit all of the following. NOTE: Incomplete applications will be accepted but will not be reviewed/considered until all requested materials are received.

Cover letter that includes:

Statements of teaching and research interests

Summary of prior relevant experience

Statement or evidence of Deaf-centric philosophies

Current curriculum vitae that includes:

Educational background

Prior teaching experience

Evidence of scholarship and/or related professional experience

One sample course syllabus from a course in Deaf Studies or in a related field of study

One automated student evaluation. If none are available, provide a written statement confirming that automated evaluations are not available and provide some other evidence of teaching effectiveness/potential.

Provide evidence of any relevant certificates

Three (3) current letters of recommendation (not more than two years old) printed on official university/institution/business letterhead and signed.

Names and complete contact information for at least three (3) professional references

Application Deadline:

Screening of candidates will begin on November 14, 2016. Priority will be given to applicants who submit all application materials by the screening deadline. However, the position will remain open until filled.

Inquiries and applications should be addressed to:

Flavia S. Fleischer, Chair

Department of Deaf Studies

California State University, Northridge

18111 Nordhoff Street

Northridge, California 91330-8265

flavia.fleischer@csun.edu

General Information:

In compliance with the Annual Security Report & Fire Safety Report of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, California State University, Northridge has made crime-reporting statistics available on-line at http://www.csun.edu/sites/default/files/clery-report.pdf. Print copies are available in the library and by request from the Department of Police Services and the Office of Faculty Affairs.

The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 as a condition of employment.

A background check (including a criminal records check) must be completed satisfactorily before any candidate can be offered a position with the CSU. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

Applicants who wish to request accommodations for a disability may contact the Office of Equity and Diversity, (818) 677-2077.

GLADiator’s welcome new enthusiastic and dedicated employees seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of our consumers and community.

Check out our Exciting Opportunities!!

Deputy Director- Los Angeles, Ca

Lead Advocate- Los Angeles, Ca

Health Educator- Los Angeles, Ca

EDD Job Developer/Interpreter – Various Locations (6)

Staff Interpreter (2)– Los Angeles, Ca

Staff Interpreter (3) – Riverside, Ca (CODIE)

Community Advocate- Los Angeles, Ca

Community Advocate/Family Education- Los Angeles, Ca

The work that you do every day translates directly into empowering the deaf and hard of hearing community. Giving of yourself and your skills in services and support to the deaf and hard of hearing is immensely rewarding.

Fringe benefits include: medical insurance, pension plan, paid vacation and sick leave.

Optional benefits: Dental, Flexible Spending Account, 403b and supplemental insurance.

To learn more about these open positions at GLAD website: www.gladinc.org

If interested in any of these positions, then please submit cover letter, resume and employment application to:

Email: gladhr@gladinc.org

VP: 323-892-2138

position openings at The Learning Center for the Deaf, Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers<http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers> to view the exciting NEW opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of Residential Counselor and are still offering a $500 sign-on bonus for Residential Child Care Worker, Residential Counselor and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

Coordinator Student Life Programming

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number: 2677BR

College/Division: National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization: NTID Student Life

Staff Job Function: Student Services

Wage Band: 117A

Employment Category: Full-time

Department/College Description:

The Student Life Team (SLT), a unit with responsibility for developing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating co-curricular programming for Deaf and hard of hearing students attending the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, while providing significant residential supervision for middle-school and high school student summer camp programs hosted by NTID. The SLT consists a team of five full time professional staff, a senior support staff, a number of temporary summer staff, and a large student paraprofessional staff. SLT promotes ongoing collaborations with NTID’s Academic Affairs, NTID’s Counseling Services Department, the NTID Center on Employment, RIT’s Public Safety, Center for Women and Gender, and several offices across RIT’s Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse opportunities to optimize their collegiate experiences. SLT’s co-curricular and educational programming, spiritual/religious and civility exploration workshops, self-advocacy and community accountability mentoring services, social and cultural programs, fraternity and sorority event collaborations, and organization advising are avenues for outreaching to and networking with students.

Detailed Job Description:

The coordinator will id entify emotional, social, and skill development needs for deaf and hard of hearing populations, including NTID supported students at other colleges at RIT for ongoing support, co-op placement, graduation and post-graduation experiences. The coordinator will provide a specific and tailored cultural and identity-development experience and evaluate existing efforts in the area. The coordinator will provide curricular mentoring and club & organization leadership training and review evaluations for program and training to ensure continued improvement in service. The coordinator will review program and budget plans and analyze group dynamics, goal setting, planning, and function of cubs and organizations. The coordinator will recruit and hire a group of student leaders. The coordinator will work collaboratively with academic and RIT Student Affairs’ and RIT Intramural Sports programs to provide the ongoing support for deaf and hard of hearing students.

Please note: We will begin reviewing submissions on Monday, October 10th, but will continue to accept applications until the position is filled.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s degree in Student Affairs, Human and Social Services, Organizational Development, Psychology, or related field.

* Minimum of three years of proven experience in deaf/hard of hearing student instruction, advocacy, leadership or student developmental programming.

* Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in student development and ability to interpret and apply that knowledge to NTID’s intersectional deaf and hard of hearing student community.

* Ability to communicate to fluently and effectively with deaf and hard-of-hearing students using sign/verbal and written communication skills.

* Ability to create meaningful i nteractions among students, faculty, and staff for the purpose of promoting student success.

* Demonstrated ability to manage and communicate multiple projects simultaneously & effectively to various individuals.

Required Minimum Education Level: BA

Required Application Documents

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

To apply, visit here

Additional Details:

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, plur alism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Assistant Director Student Life Programming

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number: 2678BR

Position Title: Assistant Director Student Life Programming

College/Division: National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization: NTID Student Life

Staff Job Function: Student Services

Wage Band: 118A

Employment Category: Full-time

Department/College Description:

The Student Life Team (SLT), a unit with responsibility for developing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating co-curricular programming for Deaf and hard of hearing students attending the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, while providing significant residential supervision for middle-school and high school student summer camp programs hosted by NTID. The SLT consists a team of five full time professional staff, a senior support staff, a number of temporary summer staff, and a large student paraprofessional staff. SLT promotes ongoing collaborations with NTID’s Academic Affairs, NTID’s Counseling Services Department, the NTID Center on Employment, RIT’s Public Safety, Center for Women and Gender, and several offices across RIT’s Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse opportunities to optimize their collegiate experiences. SLT’s co-curricular and educational programming, spiritual/religious and civility exploration worksh

ops, self-advocacy and community accountability mentoring services, social and cultural programs, fraternity and sorority event collaborations, and organization advising are avenues for outreaching to and networking with students.

Detailed Job Description:

The assistant director will represent the director and assume the director’s responsibilities in the director’s absence. The assistant director will work with NTID director of Facilities Services to coordinate implementation of policies and procedures and maintain calendar and room reservation system governing the Student Development Center (SDC) as well as coordinate with the NTID president’s office. The assistant director will develop comprehensive recruitment plans, hire and supervise graduate assistants and summer professional staff for summer orientation programs and provide community training and information concerning to intersectional Deaf, DeafBlind, Deaf Disabled/(DeafPlus), Deaf Students of Color, Deaf International, Deaf LGBTQIAP and hard of hearing student communities. The assistant director will oversee expenditures of student club funds and ensure the compliance with student government guidelines and institute policies and procedures. The assistant direct

or will advise major student organizations, including the NTID Student Congress, NTID Student Assembly, and Tiger Media as well as liaising with the NTID Outreach Consortium, RIT Center for Campus Life, and RIT Residence Life. The assistant director will provide support and assistance to co-curricular programming and large-scale institute events and other designated events as needed. The assistant director will keep the SLT director apprised of behavioral trends and concerns within the student community and recommend solutions and responses.

Please note: We will begin reviewing submissions on Monday, October 10th, but will continue to accept applications until the position is filled.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s degree in Student Affairs, Human and Social Services, Organizational Development, Psychology, * Communication or closely related field.

* Minimum of three (3) years of proven experience in community leadership and an understanding of Deaf and hard of hearing student communities and their sub-groups and Deaf Culture.

* Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in student development and ability to interpret and apply that knowledge to the intersectional deaf and hard of hearing student community within NTID.

* The ability to create meaningful interactions among students, faculty, and staff for the purpose of promoting student success.

* Sign language proficiency required.

* The ability to manage and communicate multiple projects simultaneously & effectively to various individuals.

Required Minimum Education Level: BS or BA

Required Application Documents:

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

To apply, visit http://apptrkr.com/887744

Additional Details:

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu<mailto:Careers@rit.edu>.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO; Greeley, CO

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: Assistant/Associate Professor & Coordinator, ASL-English Interpretation Program

Position Number: F99353

Job Summary/Basic Function: Coordinate the on-campus and online American Sign Language-English Interpreting (ASLEI) BA program; recruit, hire and supervise teaching faculty; oversee and contribute to the development and delivery of competency-based curriculum; evaluate student skills and knowledge; advise students; and work with community stakeholders (Deaf community, interpreters, state and professional agencies). The successful applicant will also conduct research, supervise field placements, and participate in national, state, College, and University-wide professional activities.

Qualifications and Experience: Minimum Qualifications: This full-time 12-month position requires an earned doctorate (ABD will be considered) in interpreting, linguistics, ASL, intercultural communication, education, foreign language instruction, or an appropriately related field. A minimum of three years of relevant teaching experience is required. Preference will be given to applicants who have: (a) current certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) and/or American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA); (b) experience teaching college level interpreting coursework via face-to-face and distance methodologies; (c) experience working with students from diverse cultures; and (d) evidence of scholarship, national and state leadership.

Preferred Qualifications: Prior program administration experience desired. Excellent writing, verbal and presentation communication (e.g., English and American Sign Language) and strong interpersonal skills are critical for this position as collaboration across the university, local communities and the nation are a vital component of the ASLEI’s work. Familiarity with the CCIE accreditation expectations and procedures preferred. Experience or a willingness to become proficient in grant writing and implementation will be needed. Finally, a sophisticated knowledge of technology applications in educational programs will be necessary.

Position Description: The College of Education and Behavioral Sciences invites applications for a full-time 12-month Associate Professor & Coordinator of the ASLEI program position that will have administrative and teaching responsibilities. The position does include an expectation of summer employment. Primary responsibilities are the coordination of the ASLEI baccalaureate degree program. This position requires a strong foundation in curricular design and competency-based education, as well as extensive knowledge of interpreter education teaching resources. Strong interactions with professional colleagues—particularly those who teach ASL and interpreting—will be required. The successful candidate will also be expected to conduct and publish research, as well as participate in national, state, College, and University-wide professional activities.

Closing Date: Until filled

Requested Start Date: 01/01/17

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline: Applicants must complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover letter highlighting suitability for the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts. Please include a list of three references with the names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of applications will begin immediately until position is filled. For more information or to apply to this position go the Posting link: http://careers.unco.edu/postings/893

Contact for questions regarding the position may be referred to: Name, title: Sherry Schriver, Assistant Department: Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies Phone: 970-351-1060 Email: Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email for an appointment

Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurance, as well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs. Other benefits may be available based on position. Additional Requirements: Satisfactory completion of a background check, educational check, and authorization to work in the United States is required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1) month of hire.

Tuition Grants for Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a research intensive institution enrolling 12,000+ graduate and undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains. Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at http://www.unco.edu.

Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado. Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents submitted by applicants. Materials will not be returned or copied for applicants.

The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO 80639, or call 970-351-2718.

AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF – West Hartford, CT

ANNOUNCES

FULL-TIME VACANCIES

FOR

RESIDENTIAL COUNSELORS

2ND SHIFT AND WEEKEND DAY SHIFTS

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Responsible for the supervision of children and adolescents during school and/or out-of-school hours and the assumption of other responsibilities as designated by the Assistant Deans of the PACES and Core Programs.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma and two years of college preferred. Prior experience working with emotionally/behaviorally-disordered children and youth in a residential setting. CPI/CPR Training/Certification required. Must have CEASD Dormitory Counselor Certificate or ability to secure. Good judgment and dependability. Ability to write reports, work as a team member, communicate with parents and other staff. Intermediate level of sign capacity.

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 570-1832

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, sex, age, national origin, ancestry, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability (including, but not limited to, intellectual disability, past or present history of mental disorder, physical disability or learning disability), genetic information, or any other basis prohibited by Connecticut state and/or federal nondiscrimination laws.

positions at Walden School, Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org<http://www.tlcdeaf.org> to view the exciting new opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of Walden School Residential Supervisor and are offering a $500 SIGN-ON BONUS for Residential Child Care Worker, and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

Walden School Director position & other positions, Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers<http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers> to view the exciting NEW opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of Director of Walden School and are still offering a $500 sign-on bonus for Residential Child Care Worker and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following teaching applicants.

Newark, Delaware

Teacher of the Deaf

Qualifications:

Fluency in American Sign Language

Degree in Deaf Education Required

Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in content (i.e., Science, Math, Social Studies, English Language

Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of hearing children

Passing score on Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators (or Praxis I if before 7/1/2014)

Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4 hours per work day.

Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Teacher of the Deaf – Long Term Substitute

Qualifications:

Fluency in American Sign Language required

Degree in Deaf Education or related field required

Most hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification

Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4 hours per work day. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds (with assistance).

Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

See complete posting on the Christina School District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Job Announcement

West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, Romney, WV

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school year:

School for the Deaf:

Teacher – Business Education

Teacher – English 05-AD

Residential Program:

Residential Care Specialist (Female, 26+)

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304) 822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, September 26, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CaringWorks Job Classification

Atlanta area, Georgia

Effective Date: September 6, 2016

JOB CLASS TITLE: Therapist/ASL Program Lead

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Therapist/Program Lead for Deaf Services will be responsible for coordinating and providing behavioral health counseling and related services primarily to deaf and hard-of-hearing clients. Specific duties will include:

Contribute to the fulfillment of agency mission and vision.

Collaborate with Addiction Treatment Coordinator and/or Program Director to oversee implementation of all services for all deaf and hard-of-hearing clients.

Complete comprehensive behavioral assessments and develop person-centered treatment plans primarily for deaf and hard-of-hearing clients.

Provide relevant therapeutic interventions including crisis counseling, primarily to deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals, groups and families, as needed, to facilitate quality care.

Utilize evidence-based interventions including motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral strategies, relapse prevention planning, and recovery skills development

Monitor the overall recovery of each client by making treatment recommendations/modifications based on data gathered during counseling sessions.

Make referrals for medical examinations and other services, as needed.

Maintain timely and accurate case file records to reflect course of treatment and provide required systems reporting documentation. (Periodic audit reviews of records).

Provide follow-up and aftercare planning services as needed. Expeditiously discharge inactive clients.

Provide emergency services during and after hours, as necessary.

Attend staff meetings, supervisory conferences, and other activities, to ensure the smooth functioning of clinical operations.

Develop, implement, and maintain partnerships with other community providers.

Other duties as assigned intended to benefit the client and the facility.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED: The Hope House Program Director supervises this position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED: Supervision is exercised over assigned program staff as designated by the Program Director.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work, Counseling or related field from an accredited school required.

A current Georgia* License or Certification, i.e., LMSW, LCSW, LPC, CADCII, or CACII. Must maintain a professional license and stay current (not revoked, suspended, or lapsed), valid and unrestricted.

A minimum of (3) years mental health and/or substance abuse experience is required. Experience working with deaf/hard-of-hearing, homeless, and/or ex-offender population(s) will receive special consideration.

Demonstrated fluency in American Sign Language (ASL), i.e., Intermediate Plus level or higher on SCPI or SLPI.

Working knowledge of deaf culture; knowledge of ADA laws, particularly those governing the rights of Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals a plus.

Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to treating behavioral health disorders.

Ability to effectively resolve conflict and cope with crisis situations.

Strong assessment skills and timely documentation. Familiarity with ShareNote and/or other electronic health records software helpful.

Must be willing to work some evenings and weekends as needed.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Strong team/consensus building skills.

*Successful out-of-state candidate will be given 180 days to secure Georgia license and/or certifications.

Atlanta-area behavioral health provider seeks an experienced licensed therapist to provide counseling and related therapeutic services to clients in our residential and outpatient addiction treatment program. The successful candidate will work collaboratively with the Program Director and Addiction Treatment Coordinator to promote a need-appropriate and culturally sensitive environment. The candidate will be experienced in communicating and working with deaf and hard-of-hearing clients and will have demonstrated ASL fluency as evidenced by an Intermediate Plus level or higher on SCPI or SLPI. Qualified candidates eligible for consideration will have a minimum of three years’ experience and a current professional license. If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume with cover letter describing your qualifications and salary requirements to careers@caringworksinc.org.

Math Teacher – Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf; on Long Island,NY

Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf is currently searching for a Math

Teacher. Candidate must hold certification in Math for Grades 7-12. Must

have Certification as Teacher of the Deaf or be fluent in sign language.

Previous experience teaching Math to deaf students preferred. Excellent

Communication skills and proven ability to work as part of a team a must.

Send resume and cover letter to KLagalante@millneck.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Outreach Coordinator

State of Pennsylvania

POTHOS, Inc. has a full time position available for “Pennsylvania TRS Outreach Coordinator”, for client, Hamilton Relay. Position responsible for coordinating and implementing outreach activities that promote Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS) throughout the State of Pennsylvania. Travel required. Preferred experience and skills: excellent presentation skills; experience in public relations activities; direct work experience with Telecommunications Relay Service or Captioned Telephone Relay Service helpful. POTHOS, Inc. offers competitive wages and benefits. Send resume to POTHOS, Inc, via email to chiefbrink@pothos.us Contact Dori Brink at 619.546.0621 with questions.

The Learning Center for the Deaf, Framingham, MA

$500 SIGN-ON BONUS AVAILABLE

The Learning Center for the Deaf is looking for an Elementary Assistant Principal, Residential Child Care Workers and Walden Community Services positions to start immediately! Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org or visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for more details. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities!

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY

Counselor/Academic Advisor II

Requisition Number 2523BR

Position Title Counselor/Academic Advisor II

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Counseling & Academic Advising Services

Staff Job Function Advising or Counseling

Wage Band 116A

Employment Category Fulltime

Department/College Description Provide personal counseling, career

counseling, academic advising and consultation to NTID supported students

in a college environment following the American Counseling Association

(ACA) Code of Ethics.

Detailed Job Description Provide personal and career counseling and

academic advising to assigned caseload students. Consult with faculty,

staff, parents, vocational rehabilitation advisors and others as

appropriate. Complete timely documentation for all students following ACA

guidelines and maintain accurate counseling and academic advising records.

Participate in counseling/advising department meetings, academic

department meetings, and committee meetings. Engage in professional

development activities. Initiate regular clinical supervision. Serve as a

guest lecturer and conduct presentations as needed. Demonstrate diversity

awareness and sensitivity to a variety of communication modalities.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree in counseling, psychology, social work or a related

clinical field is required.

Two or more years of professional counseling, academic advising or career

counseling work experience required.

Knowledge of mental health, psychological and developmental issues of a

Deaf/HH population required.

Sign language proficiency required.

Basic computer literacy required.

Required Minimum Education Level:

MS/MA/MSW or related clinical field

Required Application Documents

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

Apply at:

http://apptrkr.com/863063

Additional Details The hiring process for this position may require a

criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal

or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined

by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values

diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal

opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the

basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion,

sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin,

veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational

programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to

applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans

with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar

applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the

application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential

accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please

contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request

to Careers@rit.edu.

The Learning Center for the Deaf, Framingham, MA

We are looking for EXCEPTIONAL STAFF to join our DEDICATED team! We are

offering a SIGN-ON BONUS of $500 for the MPS Elementary Assistant Principal,

Walden School Residential Child Care Worker, and any Walden Community

Services positions. Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/tlccareers or contact

HR@tlcdeaf.org for more on these or any of our other openings!

Florida School for the Deaf & Blind, St Augustine, FL

POSITION TITLE: School Psychologist (Specialist, 14%)

POSITION TYPE: Board of Trustees

DEPARTMENT: Allied Health (Working with Deaf/Hard of Hearing students)

Position to begin July 1, 2016

FSDB SALARY RANGE – 210 Days: $45,757.00 – $58,966.0 annually. The 210 days are spread out throughout the year (summer is included). This range is inclusive of verified experience and education.

REQUIREMENTS: Doctorate Degree in Clinical Psychology and Licensure by the Florida Department of Health or a Master’s in Psychology and Certification by the Florida Department of Education. If certification/licensure noted above is not from Florida, upon appointment, shall obtain State of Florida certification/licensure within a reasonable period of time. Twelve (12) semester hours in Hearing Impaired.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Applicants under consideration for employment at the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be required to complete background investigation. Fingerprints will be taken and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a background check of your criminal history record(s) at the state and national level.

WORK LOCATION: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 North San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida

WORK HOURS: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: This is a School Psychologist position that provides a full range of diagnostic and mental health services for students in a boarding school for the deaf and the blind. Provides diagnostic evaluation services for hearing impaired and visually impaired students. Reviews student files and other reports to determine the need for evaluation. Conducts intellectual, cognitive processing, and social/emotional evaluations. Interprets and discusses evaluation results with parents, staff, and district representatives and makes recommendations concerning enrollment, educational planning and child development. Prepares reports of the evaluation results. Participates in triennial re-evaluations and special evaluations as requested. Consults with parents and professionals concerning diagnostic needs and outcomes of students. Provides comprehensive and timely reports for assessments completed. Provides mental health services to hearing impaired and visually impaired students. Review student files and other reports to develop appropriate behavior/counseling plans in cooperation with other staff. Performs group and individual counseling. Assists in crisis situations, which may include behavior management, self-harm threats, gestures, or attempts and emergency counseling. Provides consultation services to parents, staff and other professionals. Provides case management services to students, as appropriate. Completes necessary documentation of services / IEP goals. Participates in professional development to upgrade skills and knowledge. Maintains and organizes professional materials. Contributes to the professional delivery system through participation in demographic studies (when deemed necessary). Participates in school wide or department committees. Provides in-services. Provides on-call services as needed. Provides consultation / supervision to staff as necessary. Attend training and implement skills acquired during professional development activities as required by Federal, State and FSDB mandates. Performs other related duties as required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Knowledge of general procedures and practices of the field of specialty; Knowledge of the role of mental health in a boarding school for the deaf and the blind; Knowledge of the implications of student mental health problems to the educational process; Knowledge of the federal and state laws affecting the educational process of exceptional students; Knowledge of Professional Standards and Ethics in their field of specialty; Knowledge of regulations regarding confidential information; Knowledge of various crisis techniques and the ability to deal with a student in crisis; Ability to maintain effective working relationships with others; Ability to maintain records, write reports, and correspond with parents and agencies; Skill in manual and verbal communication necessary for interacting with students, staff, and parents; Ability to evaluate students of a cognitive, social/emotional and developmental level and make appropriate recommendations addressing

student needs; Ability to provide group and individual counseling to students and consultation to other support staff; Ability to provide consultation and in-service to staff regarding psychological needs and interventions for sensory impaired students; Interpersonal skills appropriate for interacting with students, staff and parents; Ability to complete training and administer skills acquired in CPR and CPI.

Applicants who are selected for hire will be required to attain an Advanced proficiency in sign language, within four years of hire. Please note: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind provides education to acquire sign language skills.

SPECIAL NOTE:

The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.

Applicants requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or the People First Service Center (1-877-562-7287). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.

The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.

All members of the Florida Retirement System are required to contribute 3% of their salary on a pre-tax basis.

An attached resume is not a substitute for the information required on the application. It is the responsibility of all applicants to keep their application current.

TO APPLY, [ https://jobs.myflorida.com/viewjob.html optlink-view=view-878581&ERFormID=newjoblist&ERFormCode=any ]CLICK HERE:

Applications accepted through People First only. (Application can be faxed or mailed to People First; fax 1-888-403-2110 or mail to People First Staffing Administration, P. O. Box 6850, Tallahassee, Florida 32314. Contact People First at 1-877-562-7287

for assistance, if needed. You will be called by the People First Service Center to answer Qualifying Questions.)

To access additional information please log on to [ https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html ]https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html and in Keywords enter 48008456.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 11:59 p.m. on September 16, 2016.

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school year:

School for the Deaf/CTE Program:

Teacher – Agriculture Education 05-AD

Teacher – English 05-AD

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304) 822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, August 29, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently

accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school

year:

Business Education Teacher 05-AD

For full job descriptions, application forms visit

http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304)

822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to:

Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street,

Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, August 22, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Pinellas County Schools, Florida

DHH TEACHER & EDUCATIONAL INTERPRETER OPENINGS

Pinellas County Schools is the 7th largest district in Florida,

providing services to over 300 students who are deaf or hard of

hearing from birth to 22 years of age. The Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Program teachers and interpreters provide services in consultative,

itinerant, resource, parent/infant, and self-contained classroom

settings. Currently available 10-month instructional positions

include working with both oral and signing students at the middle and

high school levels. The District is also accepting applications for

educational sign language interpreters, working both in classrooms

and ADA settings.

The qualifying teaching candidate must have a BA or MA in Deaf

Education, demonstrate proficiency in American Sign Language, and

have or be eligible to obtain a Florida Teaching Certificate in the

area of Hearing Impaired K-12. Interpreter applicants must be at

least high school graduates with EIPA or RID credentials and

experience interpreting in a K-12 educational setting. For more

information please contact Charon Feild Aurand at aurandc@pcsb.org.

EDCO Program for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing is currently accepting

applications for the following position:

Teacher of the Deaf / Special Educator

Please visit http://www.edcollab.org to learn more about the EDCO

Collaborative Deaf & Hard of Hearing Program. For a full job description and

to submit application materials, please visit the official posting on

SchoolSpring https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm jid=2693265.

Additional inquiries can be directed to:

Courtney Dunne, Ed.D.

Program Director

EDCO DHH Program

457 Walnut Street

Newton, Massachusetts 02460

617 244-3407

cdunne@edcollab.org

Rochester Institute of Technology

Instructional/Support Faculty American Sign Language (ASL)

Requisition Number 2491BR

Position Title Instructional/Support Faculty

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID ASL & Interpreting Education

Faculty Type (Tenure Status) Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Faculty Discipline American Sign Language (ASL)

Faculty Rank Lecturer

Employment Category Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date 16-Jan-2017

Department/College Description

THE DEPARTMENT:

The Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Education is

a leader in the provision of American Sign Language and Interpreting

education, preparing students to become professionals in working with

the deaf and hard-of-hearing community for careers in sign language

interpreting.

ASLIE’s Mission Statement: A strong commitment to American Sign

Language and the culture of Deaf people guides the department. The

American Sign Language and Interpreting Education (ASLIE) Department

at NTID provides a rigorous program of study to a diverse group of

learners. The goal of ASLIE faculty is to provide excellence in the

areas of instruction of American Sign Language as well as in the

discipline of English/American Sign Language interpretation. The

faculty is committed to maintaining and cultivating innovative and

high standards of student-centered instruction through scholarship

and experiential learning.

THE COLLEGE:

NTID, one of the nine colleges of RIT, is the world’s largest

technological college serving deaf and hard of hearing students.

Created by Congress and funded by the U.S. Department of Education,

it represents the worldÿÿs first effort to educate large numbers of

deaf students within a college campus planned primarily for hearing

students. Together with 15,000 full and part-time students, over

1,300 college-age deaf students from all 50 states and abroad study

and reside on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

NTID is committed to creating a climate that fosters the success of

every student and employee by appreciating the unique contributions

that each person makes to the educational process based on their

ethnic, cultural, linguistic and gender-related knowledge and

experiences. For more information about NTID at RIT visit

http://www.ntid.rit.edu.

THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented

education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures

and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have

chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of

Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine

colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With

approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT

is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers

a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business,

and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the

Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as

one of the Great Colleges to Work For for four years. RIT is a

National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation

site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our

membership in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region,

is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third

largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is

home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic

diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African

and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is

also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the

U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for Most Affordable City” by Forbes

Magazine ,and MSN selected Rochester as the #1 Most Livable Bargain

Market (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top

five Best City for Families.

Detailed Job Description

The new ASL lecturer(s) will:

– Teach American Sign Language to students mostly in ASL classes

through the College of Liberal Arts

– Mentor and advise students who are taking ASL classes

– Develop and revise ongoing curriculum to maintain department

standards

– Attend professional development activities

– Participate in communication development activities

– Serve the department, institute and the community as needed

We are seeking an individual who has the ability and interest in

contributing to a community committed to student-centeredness;

professional development and scholarship; integrity and ethics;

respect, diversity and pluralism; innovation and flexibility; and

teamwork and collaboration. Select to view links to RIT’s core

values, honor code, and statement of diversity.

Required Minimum Qualifications

– MA/MS in an appropriate discipline related to the field of ASL

instruction or a relevant field (for example, Sign Language Teaching,

ASL Linguistics, Applied Linguistics, Cross-Culture Communication,

Communication, Curriculum and Instruction, Language Instruction,

Adult Education or Deaf Education)

– Demonstrate native-like proficiency in American Sign Language

– Legally eligible to work in the United States at time of hire

Required Minimum Education Level MS, MA

Required Application Documents Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

Letters of Recommendation

Apply online at http://apptrkr.com/851359

Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the

listed qualifications and upload the following attachment:

-Three letters of recommendation

If you do not submit the three letters of recommendation with your

application documents, or if your references wish to send their

letters of recommendation directly to the search committee, they can

be emailed as attachment(s) to Leisa Boling at LRBNSS@rit.edu and

Sandra Bradley SPBNSS@rit.edu.

You can contact the search committee with questions on the position

at:

Leisa Boling LRBNSS@rit.edu

Sandra Bradley SPBNSS@rit.edu

Review of applications will begin in September and continue until an

acceptable candidate is found.

Additional Details The hiring process for this position may require a

criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any

verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results,

as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate.

RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work

place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals

and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age,

marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender

identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or

disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and

activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with

disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar

applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of

the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential

accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT,

please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email

your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently

accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school

year:

School for the Deaf:

Education Specialist for D/HH students

For full job descriptions, application forms visit

http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304)

822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to:

Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street,

Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, August 8, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) in Colorado Springs, CO

Contact Information: www.csdb.org/careers (719) 578-2115 HumanResources@csdb.org

Now Hiring, Teacher of the Deaf: Outreach Programs providing standards-based instruction students Pre-K through 12th grade who are Deaf/HH and who may have additional disabilities. Master’s in Education with specialization in Deaf Education. Must hold (be eligible) for appropriate educator licensure in the State of Colorado, endorsed as a Special Education Specialist: Deaf/HH. Experience teaching / working with children (in an educational environment) who are Deaf / HH. Experience working in public school settings. Advanced Proficiency in ASL.

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

open positions & some positions with $500 sign-on bonus

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org to view the exciting new opportunities

at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the

position of Recreational Specialist and are offering a $500 sign-on

bonus for Overnight Residential Counselor, Residential Child Care

Worker, and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact

HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

position opening

Teacher of the Deaf

Rhode Island School for the Deaf; Providence, RI

click on: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm jid=2688538

Mental Health Center of Denver

Mental Health Therapist II – Deaf and Hard of Hearing

POSITION SUMMARY: This is a very unique opportunity to provide direct clinical care for Deaf and Hard of Hearing children, adolescents, and adults in an outpatient setting. This position actively participates in a multi-disciplinary team that provides comprehensive clinical services. The approach of the team is characterized by being strengths-based, client-centered, culturally competent and community responsive.

ASL $2.50/hr. Paid differential

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Provide diagnostic mental health assessments as well as individual, family, play, couple, and/or group psychotherapy along with crisis intervention and case management.

Develop treatment plans, monitor treatment progress and follow-up as clinically indicated.

Facilitate the coordination of medication/medicinal needs of clients with psychiatric, case management, and medical resources.

Facilitate the client and family’s growth and development with an emphasis on strengths and resiliency.

Collaborate with internal and external partners in support of the family’s growth and development.

Maintain accurate and timely clinical documentation consistent with agency standards.

Participate in team meetings, in-services and supervisory sessions as required.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION: Master’s Degree in psychology, social work, counseling or other related human services degree. Licensed or License eligible: LCSW, LPC, LMFT or licensed Psychologist.

EXPERIENCE: Experience providing clinical mental health services to Deaf and Hard of hearing

children and adults. Use of auxiliary services including sign language interpreting, CART services,

communication access technology such as videophones and captioned phones. Strong knowledge of the diverse linguistic, cultural, psychosocial, access and communication needs of Deaf and Hard of Hearing populations.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Proficiency in American Sign Language required.

Knowledge and training in methods of psychotherapy.

Knowledge of therapeutic best practices for deaf and hard of hearing persons.

Knowledge of community resources.

Ability to assess crisis situations and intervene appropriately.

Familiarity with the DSM 5 and diagnostic techniques.

Effective written and communication skills.

Ability to work effectively on a team.

Ability to work flexible schedule.

Knowledge and understanding of trauma-informed care principles/practices.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: None

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS: Ability to sit, stand, bend and reach,, operate standard office equipment such as phone, computer, facsimile, copier/printer/scanner, and other business machines. Occasional lifting up to 40 lbs.

MACHINES AND EQUIPMENT TO BE USED: Computers, calculators, fax machines, copiers, telephone and a variety of other office/clerical equipment.

To apply, email Devyn Gabaldon at Devyn.Gabaldon@MHCD.org

position openings

Iowa School for the Deaf, Council Bluffs, IA

OPENINGS:

Teacher of the Deaf

· Secondary Intellectual disabilities/resource room teacher

(requires Iowa Strategist I, Strategist II: Intellectual

Disabilities, and D/HH endorsements)

Secondary Guidance Counselor

· Requires Iowa’s Professional School Counseling license

Qualifications: see school’s website for more information including

requirements and application process:

To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, credentials,

transcripts, etc to Human Resources; Iowa School for the Deaf; 3501

Harry Langdon Blvd.; Council Bluffs, IA 51503-7898. Or contact

Human Resources at Phone: 712-366-0571; email:

dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org for more information.

position opening

Western Oregon University – Monmouth, OR

Non Tenure Track, Instructor of American Sign Language/ASL Studies

(Division of Special Education)

Recruitment Number: F1604

Application Deadline: Review of applications begins July 11, 2016 and will continue until the position is filled.

Western Oregon University invites applications for a full–time, 9 month, Non Tenure-Track Instructor position for the American Sign Language/ASL Studies undergraduate program with a 15 credit teaching load per quarter. WOU is the only institution in the Northwest that provides three years of ASL. Students are able to satisfy the Bachelor of Arts foreign language requirement by taking two years of American Sign Language, and ASL Studies is offered as a major and minor. WOU’s ASL courses are taken by over 300 students each year.

The university strongly encourages applications from scholars of diverse backgrounds with a commitment to multicultural education. Excellent benefits package included.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will teach courses in ASL and ASL Studies including ASL Linguistics (e.g., ASL morphology, and cherology), ASL I to IX, ASL literature, and various elective courses. Please visit our website at www.wou.edu/education/sped/aslstudies.php to view a complete outline of the program.

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in ASL Linguistics or demonstrated expertise in teaching ASL Linguistics

5 or more years’ experience in ASL usage

Excellent signed and written communication and presentation skills

Ability to design and implement engaging and effective instruction including technological usage and means

Ability to design a syllabus that clearly communicates outcomes, expectations, assignments, and grading

Effective teamwork, interpersonal, organizational, and time management skills

Ability to collaborate with faculty from a wide range of backgrounds

Preferred Qualifications:

ASLTA Certification

Completed ASLPI or SLPI with a minimum of superior rating

Experience teaching at the postsecondary level

Start Date: September 15, 2016

Contact Information: Questions regarding this position may be directed to Brent Redpath, Search Committee Chair, at redpathb@wou.edu.

For questions regarding the application process or to submit your application documents, please contact Human Resources at 503-838-8552 or employment@wou.edu.

Application Process

Required application materials:

A WOU Faculty Application Form (available at www.wou.edu/facultyapp)

10-15 minute mock teaching video – posted via a link from YouTube or similar

Letter of interest which addresses your fit with each qualification of the position. Please include the link to your mock teaching video in your letter

Current curriculum vita

Names and contact information for three (3) references

Unofficial copy of graduate transcripts

Submit Application Materials to:

F1604, NTT, ASL/ASL Studies

Western Oregon University

Human Resources Office

345 N. Monmouth Ave

Monmouth, OR 97361

-OR- E-mail as an attachment to employment@wou.edu -OR- Fax to 503-838-8144.

Western Oregon University (WOU) is a mid-sized public comprehensive university located in the Monmouth- Independence area, the heart of Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley. The university serves a large number of first- generation college students. WOU has received national recognition for its commitment and success in serving students. The campus is about 20 minutes from Salem, the state’s capital, about 75 minutes from Portland, the state’s cultural hub, and a short drive from the Oregon coast, mountains, and other scenic areas. The university is located in an increasingly diverse, bilingual, and rural area in the Willamette Valley. Our student body of about 7,000 undergraduate and 600 graduate students enjoys the vibrant and close-knit intellectual community of a leading liberal arts college. Opportunities exist to work in diverse local communities. It is home to the Regional Resource Center on Deafness and a variety of programs preparing professionals to work with individuals who are deaf including Rehabilitation Counseling, Teacher Preparation, ASL/English Interpreting, Interpreting Studies, American Sign Language Studies, and related continuing education and technical assistance programs.

Western Oregon University is an EO/AA/Veteran/Disability employer

committed to increasing the diversity of its workforce.

Kansas School for the Deaf, Olathe, KS

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

POSITION TITLE: Individual Education Plan (IEP) Coordinator

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending

upon professional background and experience. Excellent benefits.

SCHEDULE: 205 day contract

EMPLOYMENT DATE: June 2016 – Open Until Filled

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Brief summary-detailed description upon request) Responsible for the scheduling and notifications of IEP meetings, gathering evaluation information and reports on each student and preparing the cover sheets for evaluations and IEP’s. Facilitating all Comprehensive re-evaluation meeting/IEP meeting, assuring that parents/students are aware of their rights under IDEA and State regulations. Assuring that follow-up on the meeting is done in a timely manner. In-service, training teachers and other staff to discuss the development of IEP goals and benchmarks and confidentiality. Hold individual conferences with teachers, parents, related services, and vocational rehabilitation staff to discuss problems that come up and possible solutions. Work closely with curriculum/assessment and transition personnel. Monitor compliance with state and federal regulations. Attend state level meetings on compliance. Collect IEP data and submit reports to State Management Information System (MIS).

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: B. A. or M.A. degree in Deaf Education. Fluency in manual communication, ability to use and understand English and ASL in appropriate modes. Ability to make oral and written reports, ability to process and summarize evaluation reports by professionals; knowledge of IDEA and related state regulations. Computer and word processing skills. Minimum or 5 years experience in an educational setting for the hearing impaired. ASL and English skills will be assessed.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation & KS Dept. of Social & Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resources Office; Phone: 913/210-8113 v/tty or

E-mail tchandler@kssdb.org; Fax: 913/621-2310

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Job Announcement – Romney, WV

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following

positions for 2016­2017 school year:

School for the Deaf:

Classroom Teacher – English 05­AD

Multi­Sensory Program:

Long Term Substitute Elementary/Basic Education Teacher

Campus­wide

Psychologist/Director – Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning

Residential Program:

Residential Care Specialist

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call

(304) 822­4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director

of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Tuesday, July 12, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Albuquerque. NM

No 03-10-101

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint

Criminal History Summary

Position Service Coordinator III (Case Management)

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

This position will perform intakes for new consumers and review the consumers’ histories as well

as assess their strengths and challenges in order to determine consumer needs. This position will

coordinate all services within the agency and with community resources. This position provides

direct services to a caseload of individuals who may be deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or

deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities and provides the support needed to obtain

community resources, life skills, and stabilization in their lives. This position will work with staff and

community referral entities to appropriately assess consumer needs as well as identify internal

service needs and external resources. Maintains necessary case records and client file

documentation. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of

performance. This position is required to travel to meet needs of referred persons. May perform

Works with referring agencies/organizations throughout New Mexico to provide direct

service to individuals (“consumers”) in community settings, home residences, and/or at job

sites throughout the State

Conducts intake services to include reviewing referral information, completing appropriate

management forms (e.g., Intake, History, Confidentiality, Authorization to Release

Information, etc.), conducts a review of needs and an internal assessment to identify

needed services (available from COPD and/or other agencies/entities, presents

information at client coordination meetings, and develops and implements/oversees

consumer service plans

Develops and implements, with staff assistance, internal assessment procedures, to

determine strengths, challenges, training and support needs. These will include both

ecological assessments and person centered planning as well as standardized intake and

assessment procedures

Coordinates and oversees services that consumers receive from Community Outreach

Program for the Deaf (COPD-NM) which are Vocational, Deafblind and Special Services,

Participates on the Vocational as well as the Deafblind and Special Services service

teams; ensures consumers’ services meets identified and authorized services according

Provides advocacy for consumers in the areas of public benefits programs, education, and

accessibility within various systems in the community

Supports consumers in need with parenting skills, budgeting and family resources to

ensure stability within the family

Develops and coordinates workshops throughout the state on specific areas to support

consumers’ needs that may include; financial stability, taxes, estate planning, life coaching,

prevention of domestic violence and substance abuse, self-advocacy, conflict resolution,

communication skills, how to use Support Service Providers (SSPs), etc.

Guides the SSP IIIs in providing advocacy support

Coordinates the current emergency/crisis screening process; works with consumers in

crisis to determine eligibility for emergency assistance (food, housing, utilities,

transportation) funding; refers consumers to appropriate community resources

Tracks referrals to outside agencies (DVR, SSA, DHS, NMCDHH, NMCFB, etc.) to ensure

services are accessible and provided in a timely manner

Assists consumers in the coordination of services received jointly from COPD and other

Assists consumers in securing appointments and arranging necessary access supports

Provides technical assistance and consultation with other community organizations on

effective practices when providing services to individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing,

and/or deafblind which will promote greater access for these individuals to services and

supports in the community

Develops and administers an internal emergency/walk in system that supports consumers

and agency and works with external resources for emergency options

Conducts case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and monitors case review

Reports caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to supervisor for review of

Maintains a case load and billable hours needed to meet contractual obligations

Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract requirements in

accordance with outside agency service contracts

Maintains required case/unit records/documentation of consumer contact and services to

include unit counts, file notes using (SOAP format) and other documentation required by

CCS/COPD and/or contracts ensuring that records/documentation are up-to- date and

Participates in training and in-services to enhance professional growth

Maintains healthy communication with contractors, employees, and supervisor

May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal

functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work

requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s in Counseling, Rehabilitation, Social Work, Special Education, or related field

American Sign Language skills and various manual communication modes

Knowledge of DD and vocational rehabilitation systems

2 years of experience working with individuals who are deafblind and/or deaf/hard of

hearing with a significant disability in a professional counseling, case management

capacity, education and/or rehabilitation setting

The proven ability to write grammatically correct and clear reports and other documents

Pass drug screening

Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance, New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division

Motor Vehicle Report, and reliable safe transportation

Desired Qualifications

Master’s in Counseling, Social Work, Special Education, Rehabilitation or related field

Fluency in American Sign Language.

Additional years of directly related experience (service coordination, vocational

rehabilitation, counseling or case management for individuals who are deaf, hard of

hearing, deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities, and/or deafblind)

Experience in working in the Deaf Community.

Experience in coordinating services across multiple disciplinary fields to serve consumers.

Specialized training in working with individuals who are deafblind

Experience designing and facilitating service plans for individuals who are deafblind

SALARY $15.00-$18.75 per hour DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications,

training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623- 0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and

performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for

employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770- 8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open June 28, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Albuquerque, NM

No 03-10-100

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint

Position Certified Interpreter/Coordinator

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Responsible for the Community Outreach Program for the Deaf (COPD) – New Mexico Interpreting

Services, Video Remote Interpreting and Emergency Interpreting services. Manages the

Interpreting Program with oversight from both the Agency and the Director of Operations to include

assisting with annual departmental budget development, administrative and operational policy

development, monitoring of monthly expenditures, completing staff productivity reports, ensuring

quality of service and develops service agreements with customer businesses. Supervises

Interpreter Referral Program staff. Provides interpreting and transliterating services in a variety of

educational and community settings. Documents interpreting time and activities for billing

purposes. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance.

May perform other duties as assigned.

Provides interpreting and transliterating services for Deaf and Hearing consumers in a

variety of educational and community settings including medical, mental health, vocational,

Maintains high professional standards in accordance with the RID-NAD Code of

Professional Conduct, ensuring quality interpreting services for the Hearing and Deaf

Documents interpreting time for billing purposes

Assists with in-house and walk-in interpreting services, as needed

Assists with emergency coverage as schedule permits

Meets the productivity requirements as assigned by supervisor

Oversees and supervises the daily operation of the Interpreter Services Department

Supervises Interpreter Referral Specialists and Staff Interpreters

Evaluates productivity levels of staff interpreters and monthly fill rates for the department

and makes recommendations for improvement to SCS Interpreter Director and Agency

Assists in coordinating/scheduling community and educational interpreters

Oversees emergency pager duty system including scheduling interpreters, communicating

scheduling and procedural information to answering service and reviewing utilization faxes

Monitors the quality of services of freelance (contract) interpreters and reports to SCS

Interpreter Director and Agency Director

Assists in recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating, providing constructive performance

feedback and separating employees

Initiates contracts for freelance interpreters; maintains a file on each freelance interpreter;

follows-up on interpreter/consumer concerns

Consults with agencies regarding professional and ethical conduct of contract interpreters

Coordinates mentor and internship opportunities for interpreters and shares information

with Agency Director and Director of Operations

Evaluates interpreter services and develops recommendations of changes based on

community needs and service operation; shares information with Agency Director and SCS

Conducts regular consumer satisfaction surveys and meets with consumers regarding

service issues; analyzes consumer feedback and shares with Agency Director and SCS

Assists with projects such as developing training, internships/mentoring for staff and

contracted interpreters and consumers in collaboration with Agency Director and the SCS

Works as part of a team to develop VI services under the supervision of SCS Interpreter

Represents the Interpreting Program at agency and community meetings, as assigned by

May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal

functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work

requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Completion of IPP or Bachelor’s degree (Associates degree plus New Mexico or Arizona

Generalist License may substitute for Bachelor’s degree) (Educational requirement will be

waived for interpreters who are grandfathered in and certified by RID without degree)

Valid Certified Member of RID

Current valid New Mexico Interpreter License

2 years of interpreting experience, community interpreting preferred (1 year of experience

equals 20-25 hours per week for average of 50 weeks per year)

Pass FBI Background Criminal History Summary

Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance, and Motor Vehicle Division Motor

Vehicle Report for New Mexico

Master’s Degree in any discipline

Completion of formal internship/mentee program

Additional years of directly related experience

1 year of supervisory , mentoring or teaching experience

SALARY $30.00 per hour

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications,

training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623- 0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and

performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for

employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770- 8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open June 27, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

Arkansas School for the Deaf has the following openings:

Certified Masters Teacher – Art Teacher (Please note our Masters Teacher

requires a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree)

Certified Masters Teacher – Agricultural Science Teacher

Certified Masters Teacher – Social Studies Teacher

Residential Activities Supervisor (Dormitory Supervisor)

Education Paraprofessional (Teacher’s Aide)

Residential Advisor (Dormitory Staff)

Please go to www.arstatejobs.com and complete an application, search for our

agency and apply for the position. Upon successful submission you will

receive a verification. Job descriptions and information is also explained

on the website. Please pay special attention to the preferred qualifications

tab on the website. If you need additional information or assistance please

contact our HR Manager – Zoreda Richardson at 501-682-2764 or 501-682-4059.

School is located in Little Rock, Arkansas

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org to view the exciting new opportunities

at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the

position of MPS Residential Supervisor and are offering a $500

sign-on bonus for Overnight Residential Counselor, Residential Child

Care Worker, and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact

HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

Kansas School for the Deaf, Olathe, KS

POSITION TITLE: Job Coach-Secondary Instructional Department

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon education and professional experience. Excellent benefits

SCHEDULE: 188 School Days / 2016-2017 School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2016

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Detailed position description upon request)

Student Work Experience/Evaluation

Coordinates employer and school partners for the purpose of meeting the work education objectives. Counsels students/interns in job search skills for the purpose of informing them of employment and career options. Monitors student performance in a variety of work sites according to program guidelines for the purpose of identifying areas requiring additional training on techniques and methods for maintaining solid work habits.

Career Development/Curriculum

Maintain the Career Center. Provides teachers and students with references and supplementary materials that will support and enrich the curriculum; provide career awareness for all students. Developing pre-employment and employment skill lessons following the selected career curriculum.

Assists Transition Coordinator with all transitional needs of students

Collects proper documentation for the purpose of on/off the job site meeting the required items for program participation and/or parent/guardian approval. Trains representatives of participating organizations for the purpose of complying with program guidelines.

Kansas Student Transition and Readiness (KSTAR) Development/Curriculum

Collaborates with the independent Living Supervisor. Focus on independent living skills improvement. Supports students in Self-Determination, Work Experience and Employment Skills Training.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree or Vocational Certification. Possess or are able to obtain Kansas Certification by KSDE for assigned level and area. (Only for Job Coach/Teacher) ASL & writing skills will be assessed. Fluency in manual communication. Ability to understand and use English and ASL in appropriate modes. Ability to use behavior management and observation techniques. Continuing education to keep up with changes in the field. Must be a good multi-tasker, scheduler, time manager and active listener.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation & KS Dept. of Social & Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resource Office: Phone: 913/210-8113 E-Mail: tchandler@kssdb.org; Fax # 913/621-2310 Posted 06-17-16

Florida School for the Deaf & Blind – St Augustine, FL

POSITION TITLE: Athletic Trainer Coordinator

POSITION TYPE: Board of Trustees

DEPARTMENT: Athletics

FSDB SALARY RANGE – 230 Days: $32,823.50 – $40,773.50 annually.

This range is inclusive of verified experience and education.

REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree (or higher), from an accredited

college or university, in related field. Work experience in the

applicable area of responsibility may be substituted at the rate of

four (4) years equivalent to one (1) year of college. Three (3)

years of experience in related field. Current BOC Certification as

an Athletic Trainer.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Applicants under consideration for

employment at the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be

required to complete background investigation. Fingerprints will be

taken and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the

Federal Bureau of Investigation for a background check of your

criminal history record(s) at the state and national level.

WORK LOCATION: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 North

San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida

WORK HOURS: Varies, Schedule is at least 40 hours weekly.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: This position provides Athletic

Training services under the direction of a supervising physician and

in accordance with State of Florida Athletic Training practices. In

addition, this position works in collaboration with coaches,

recreation staff, and other service providers to develop and

implement strengthening, conditioning, and therapeutic rehabilitation

programs. Assess athletic injuries to provide emergency or continued

care and to determine if referral to physician is indicated. Advise

supervising physician of all current injuries, progress notes, and

treatment protocols. Collaborate with physicians to develop

comprehensive rehabilitation programs and develop sport specific

training, strengthening, and conditioning programs for athletes.

Maintain accurate records of all assessments, treatments, and

contacts with students. Provide training to coaches, recreation

staff, and other student contact staff in the areas of wellness,

fitness, and recreational/athletic activities. Other related duties,

as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Knowledge of cryotherapy,

thermotherapy, and other rehabilitative modalities; Ability to

communicate and collaborate with coaches, Athletics, Health Care

Center staff and supervising physician; Skill in developing and

managing sport specific conditioning/strengthening programs and

general wellness programs; Skill in maintaining accurate and detailed

records of all student contact and generating reports as requested;

Skill in the use of sport and rehabilitative equipment; Ability to

travel with athletic teams as needed, including but not limited to

evenings and weekends; Ability to maintain a valid State of Florida

Driver’s License and meet FSDB requirements to operate a state

vehicle according to the Transportation Policy; Ability to obtain

Lifeguard certification; Ability to complete training and administer

skills acquired in CPR and CPI.

Applicants who are selected for hire will be required to attain an

Advanced proficiency in sign language, within four years of hire.

Please note: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind provides

education to acquire sign language skills.

SPECIAL NOTE:

The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative

Action Employer and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in

the workplace.

Applicants requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the

Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring

authority and/or the People First Service Center (1-877-562-7287).

Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow

sufficient time to provide the accommodation.

The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees

are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with

Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.

All members of the Florida Retirement System are required to

contribute 3% of their salary on a pre-tax basis.

An attached resume is not a substitute for the information required

on the application. It is the responsibility of all applicants to

keep their application current.

TO APPLY, CLICK HERE:

Applications accepted through People First only. Application can be

faxed or mailed to People First; fax 1-888-403-2110 or mail to People

First Staffing Administration, P. O. Box 6850, Tallahassee, Florida

32314. Contact People First at 1-877-562-7287 for assistance, if

needed. You will be called by the People First Service Center

to answer Qualifying Questions.

To access additional information please log on to

https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html and in Keywords enter

48008591.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 11:59 p.m. on June 24, 2016.

Please note: Florida has a very broad public records law. Most

written communications to or from state officials regarding state

business are considered to be public records and may be made

available to the public and media upon request.

Teacher positions

St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf

260 Eastern Parkway

Brooklyn, New York 11225

Positions Available: Teachers for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing for our Summer Program

Nature of work: To teach students who are profoundly deaf for six weeks in our Summer

Program – July 5, 2016 to August 15, 2016 from 8:30 until 2:30 each day.

Qualifications:

New York State Certification as Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Sign Language fluency

Responsibilities:

Prepare a Plan Book each week and submit to the Supervisor

Teach deaf students Language Arts and Mathematics each day

Work with Related Service Providers

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

OVER A CENTURY OF SERVICE. ESTABLISHED 1861

Website: www.kssdb.org

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

POSITION TITLE: TEACHER – SCIENCE- SECONDARY PROGRAM

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending

upon professional background and experience. Excellent benefits.

SCHEDULE: 181 School Days / 2016- 2017 School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2016

JOB DESCRIPTION: Teach students at the appropriate level utilizing state and local assessments, state standards, curriculum guides, and any other materials/tests deemed necessary. Perform work associated with student instruction; prepares lesson plans and appropriate classroom materials, direct and monitor student progress in attaining IEP goals, maintain classroom control, begin and end class in a timely manner, keep students on task, and supervise students outside of instructional time. Use appropriate communication skills with students, staff, and public as determined by the ASL/English evaluation. Complete and turn in to the designated person; all student evaluation reports, lesson plans, sub plans, I.E.P.’s, comprehensive evaluations, grade cards, and other written reports as assigned by the due date. Maintain current school records as mandated by the State.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Qualify for Kansas certification by KSDE for Secondary and Hearing Impaired (1911); Education/Deaf/HH with emphasis in Science (7-12). Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL). Applicants must be pre-approved for certification via KS Dept. of Education, Cert. Dept. prior to the issuing of a contract. (ASL and writing skills will be assessed.)

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment: official transcripts are required, a background check will be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, & KS Dept. of Social & Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resources Office; Phone: 913/210-8113 E-Mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax: 913/621-2310

An Equal Employment /Educational Opportunities Agency

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

Therapist, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

Greater Nashua Mental Health Center

Nashua, New Hampshire

This is a full-time position with comprehensive benefits. The Therapist is part of a multi-disciplinary team that offers supervision, training, and a stimulating work environment. The person in this position will provide individual, family, and group therapy to deaf adults, children, and their families, as well as skills coaching, case management, and advocacy in their homes and/or communities. Job duties also include clinical documentation and community outreach.

A Master’s degree in Counseling, Mental Health, Social Work, Rehabilitation or related field is required. Either “license-eligible” or working toward a New Hampshire clinical license is required. A minimum of one year’s clinical experience working directly with mental illness is required. The successful candidate MUST BE FLUENT in American Sign Language and English and be comfortable interacting in Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing cultures. Qualified Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing people are encouraged to apply. Possessing excellent organizational skills and an ability to work well both independently and as part of a team is a must.

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services team is committed to providing culturally and linguistically competent mental health services to deaf and hard of hearing people of all ages and their families throughout New Hampshire. Members of the team strive to enhance the quality of a deaf or hard of hearing person’s life by facilitating mental health, wellness and empowerment.

Greater Nashua Mental Health Center is an eligible employer for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and offers competitive salaries and comprehensive employee benefits. Apply today!

Send resume to: hr@gnmhc.org

Human Resources

Greater Nashua Mental Health Center

100 West Pearl Street

Nashua, NH 03060

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AGENCY

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

OVER A CENTURY OF SERVICE. ESTABLISHED 1861

“KSD is a tobacco free campus”

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

POSITION TITLE: TEACHER – Secondary Mathematics

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending on

professional background and experience. Excellent benefits.

SCHEDULE: 181 School Days / 2017-2018 School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2017/ Open Until Filled

JOB DESCRIPTION: Teaching D/HH students at the appropriate level utilizing State, local assessments and SAT tests, teacher-made tests, and other materials/tests deemed necessary. Directs and monitors student progress in attaining IEP goals, maintains classroom control, keeps students on task, and supervises students outside of instructional time. Use appropriate communication skills with students, staff, and public as determined by the ASL/English evaluation, in order to effectively communicate with all individuals. Complete and turn in all student evaluation reports, lesson plans, sub plans, I.E.P’s, comprehensive evaluations, grade cards, and other written reports as assigned. Attend school/Instructional meetings as required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree. Deaf /Hard of Hearing with emphasis in Mathematics. Possess or able to obtain Kansas Certification by KSDE for assigned level and area. Fluency in manual communication; ability to understand and use English and ASL in appropriate modes. Ability to listen to and to be empathetic to students; ability to be a positive role model. ASL and English assessments will be given at the time of interview. Applicants must be pre-approved for certification via Kansas Department of Education, Certification Department prior to the issuing of a contract.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation & KS Dept. of Social & Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION: Send cover letter along with the application and resume’ including three references. Attach copies of ALL college/university credits and current certifications held.

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resource Office; Phone: 913/210-8113 v/tty

E-Mail: tchandler@kssdb.org; Fax: 913/621-2310.

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

Iowa School for the Deaf

Council Bluffs, IA

ISD is located on a 115 acre campus located on the southern edge of Council

Bluffs, Iowa. The campus is within 15 minutes of downtown Omaha, Nebraska.

ISD serves students from the states of Iowa and Nebraska.

ISD also is developing a regional academy in Charles City, Iowa (North

central Iowa). At the academy, students are transported daily from the

area. Educational services are provided within the Charles City Community

Schools facilities.

ISD is currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions:

· Teacher of the Deaf (at the Northeast Regional Academy in Charles

City, Iowa)

o Job posting in ASL available at: https://youtu.be/nIqtLMq68Yo

· Educational Interpreter (at the Northeast Regional Academy in

Charles City, Iowa)

o ASL job posting: https://youtu.be/MkW8flGDvY8

· English Teacher Ssecondary (Council Bluffs campus)

o ASL job posting: https://youtu.be/jY7IJFer9tI

· Art OR Theatre Teacher K-12 (Council Bluffs campus)

o ASL job posting: https://youtu.be/tbl_ddxO3ko

accepting applications for a variety of

positions (Council Bluffs campus)

o ASL job posting: https://youtu.be/HqngVcug8G0

Information on the application procedures and job announcements on each of

these positions, can be found at the employment link on our website:

www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org. Or contact Human Resources at

dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org.

CaringWorks Job Classification

Atlanta area in Georgia

Effective Date: September 6, 2016

JOB CLASS TITLE: Therapist/ASL Program Lead

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Therapist/Program Lead for Deaf Services will be responsible for coordinating and providing behavioral health counseling and related services primarily to deaf and hard-of-hearing clients. Specific duties will include:

1. Contribute to the fulfillment of agency mission and vision.

2. Collaborate with Addiction Treatment Coordinator and/or Program Director to oversee implementation of all services for all deaf and hard-of-hearing clients.

3. Complete comprehensive behavioral assessments and develop person-centered treatment plans primarily for deaf and hard-of-hearing clients.

4. Provide relevant therapeutic interventions including crisis counseling, primarily to deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals, groups and families, as needed, to facilitate quality care.

5. Utilize evidence-based interventions including motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral strategies, relapse prevention planning, and recovery skills development

6. Monitor the overall recovery of each client by making treatment recommendations/modifications based on data gathered during counseling sessions.

7. Make referrals for medical examinations and other services, as needed.

8. Maintain timely and accurate case file records to reflect course of treatment and provide required systems reporting documentation. (Periodic audit reviews of records).

9. Provide follow-up and aftercare planning services as needed. Expeditiously discharge inactive clients.

10. Provide emergency services during and after hours, as necessary.

11. Attend staff meetings, supervisory conferences, and other activities, to ensure the smooth functioning of clinical operations.

12. Develop, implement, and maintain partnerships with other community providers.

13. Other duties as assigned intended to benefit the client and the facility.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED: The Hope House Program Director supervises this position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED: Supervision is exercised over assigned program staff as designated by the Program Director.

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. A Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work, Counseling or related field from an accredited school required.

Reviewed and/or revised: 2/20/2017

2. A current Georgia* License or Certification, i.e., LMSW, LCSW, LPC, CADCII, or CACII. Must maintain a professional license and stay current (not revoked, suspended, or lapsed), valid and unrestricted.

3. A minimum of (3) years mental health and/or substance abuse experience is required. Experience working with deaf/hard-of-hearing, homeless, and/or ex-offender population(s) will receive special consideration.

4. Demonstrated fluency in American Sign Language (ASL), i.e., Intermediate Plus level or higher on SCPI or SLPI.

5. Working knowledge of deaf culture; knowledge of ADA laws, particularly those governing the rights of Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals a plus.

6. Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to treating behavioral health disorders.

7. Ability to effectively resolve conflict and cope with crisis situations.

8. Strong assessment skills and timely documentation. Familiarity with ShareNote and/or other electronic health records software helpful. 9. Must be willing to work some evenings and weekends as needed.

10. Effective verbal and written communication skills.

11. Strong team/consensus building skills.

*Successful out-of-state candidate will be given 180 days to secure Georgia license and/or certifications.

Reviewed and/or revised: 2/20/2017

Atlanta-area behavioral health provider seeks an experienced licensed therapist to provide counseling and related therapeutic services to clients in our residential and outpatient addiction treatment program. The successful candidate will work collaboratively with the Program Director and Addiction Treatment Coordinator to promote a need-appropriate and culturally sensitive environment. The candidate will be experienced in communicating and working with deaf and hardof-hearing clients and will have demonstrated ASL fluency as evidenced by an Intermediate Plus level or higher on SCPI or SLPI. Qualified candidates eligible for consideration will have a minimum of three years’ experience and a current professional license. If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume with cover letter describing your qualifications and salary requirements to careers@caringworksinc.org

CaringWorks Supportive Services (CWSS) Job Classification

Atlanta area in Georgia

Effective Date: May 1, 2012

JOB CLASS TITLE: Addiction Counselor/Licensed Therapist

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Mental Health/Substance Abuse Therapist will be responsible for providing mental health and substance abuse treatment services. Must be fluent in American Sign Language (ASL). The specific duties will include:

1. Contributes to improving program development for CaringWorks.

2. Complete comprehensive behavioral assessments and write treatment plans that include and reflect full client involvement.

3. Utilize evidence-based interventions including motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral strategies, relapse prevention planning, and recovery skills development

4. Provide psycho-education on issues related to addiction and mental illness for clients, and families as needed to facilitate.

5. Evaluate the individual and family systems as well as assess client’s functioning within work, family and routines of daily living and identifies areas needing continued support, resources and treatment in order to assist clients.

6. Complete daily progress notes and discharge summaries.

7. Develop, implement, and maintain partnerships with other community providers.

8. Provide follow-up and aftercare planning services as needed. Expeditiously discharges inactive clients.

9. Provide emergency services during work hours and after hours as assigned.

10. Attend staff meetings, supervisory conferences, and other activities, which ensure the smooth functioning of clinical operations.

11. Other duties as determined by the Clinical Director. All services shall be provided in accordance with the established licensing and accreditation standards governing the agency as well as within the scope of practice of the individual.

SUPERVISION: The Clinical Director supervises this position. Supervision is exercised over all assigned program staff.

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. A Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work, Counseling or related field from an accredited school required.

2. A current Georgia License is required. Acceptable licenses are: LCSW, LMFT and LPC. Must maintain a professional license and stay current (not revoked, suspended, or lapsed), valid and unrestricted.

3. A minimum of (3) years addictive disease experience is required. Experience working with homeless and or offender population(s) helpful.

4. Fluent in American Sign Language (ASL).

5. Must be willing to work some evenings and weekends as needed.

6. Knowledge of laws governing the rights of Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals including ADA a plus.

7. Effective verbal and written communication skills.

8. Strong team/consensus building skills.

9. Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to treating behavioral health disorders.

10. Ability to effectively resolve conflict and cope with crisis situations.

11. Strong and timely documentation and assessment skills. Familiarity with ETO database software and/or Medicaid billing protocols preferred.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume with cover letter describing your qualifications and salary requirements to careers@caringworksinc.org

CaringWorks Supportive Services (CWSS) Job Classification

Atlanta area in Georgia

Effective Date: November 8, 2016

JOB CLASS TITLE: (ASL) Activities Coordinator

Positions Available: (2) Part-time Weekday – 25 hours max Weekend -12 hours max

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Participate with other program staff members in implementing services that promote social development and functioning, strengthen capacity for independent living, i.e., self-care, nutrition, money management.

2. Assist with the client’s participation in developing their service plan, and help the client understand the plan components, as needed.

3. Maintain documentation of client interaction via agency’s outcome management database systems.

4. Collaborate with property management to ensure compliance with Health and Safety policy and procedures effecting program participants, staff and facility.

5. Assist clients to plan and carry out leisure time activities on evenings, weekends, and holidays.

6. Provide support and encouragement to help clients socialize, (i.e., going with a client to community activities, including activities offered by consumer-run peer support organizations).

7. Organize and lead individual and group social and recreational activities to help clients structure their time, increase social experiences, and provide opportunities to practice social skills.

8. Assist consumers who have experienced social stigmatization with their sense of acceptance and affiliation.

9. Document client progress to maintain a permanent record of client activity according to the agency’s established methods and procedures.

10. Participate in daily staff organizational meetings and treatment planning review meetings.

11. Maintain client confidentiality.

14. Other duties as assigned.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

The Program Director supervises this position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

Supervision of other staff is not required for this position.

Rev. 11/2016

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Fluent in American Sign Language (ASL)

2. Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to recovery.

3. Ability to use or learn computer software (Microsoft Word, Excel, and email programs).

4. Able to work weekend/evening hours.

5. Must be able to work in a team environment.

6. Able to advocate for the consumer; adept in teaching coping/life skills.

7. Knowledge of community resources, coping skills, and advocacy techniques helpful.

8. Must be empathetic.

9. Must maintain client confidentiality in accordance with agency policy.

13. Must pass a GAPS (fingerprint) records check.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume with cover letter describing your qualifications and salary requirements to careers@caringworksinc.org

An Invitation to Apply for the Position of SUPERINTENDENT of the Kansas

State Schools for the Deaf and Blind

APPLICATION PROCESS To apply for the superintendent of the Kansas State

Schools for the Deaf and Blind, please include:

– A letter outlining personal qualifications, experiences and reasons for

interest in the position.

– A current resume.

– Reference letters, certificates and licenses, and academic transcripts

from colleges/universities indicating degree(s).

– Submit information to: Wendy Fritz, Director Human Resources

Kansas State Department of Education 900 S.W. Jackson Street, Suite 102

Topeka, KS 66612-1212 (785) 296-5363 wfritz@ksde.org

SELECTION TIMELINE

– Application deadline: Friday, March 17, 2017

– Interviews and Stakeholder Meetings: March/April 2017

– Selection of new superintendent of the Kansas State Schools

for the Deaf and Blind: Prior to June 1, 2017

The Kansas State Board of Education does not discriminate on the basis of

race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in its programs and

activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other

designated youth groups. The following person has been designated to

handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies: KSDE General

Counsel, Office of General Counsel, KSDE, Landon State Office Building,

900 SW Jackson, Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66612-1212, (785) 296-3204

Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND Kansas State School for the Blind (KSSB)

is a hub of exemplary practices for students with visual impairments,

including those with additional disabilities who need more intensive

support. KSSB, which is accredited by the state, offers individualized

programming for students ages 3 through 21, including a transition

program. Field service specialists partner with school districts to offer

assistance customized to individual students or to systemic needs of a

district vision program. Embedded in campus day and residential programs

are critical adaptation skills, including braille, low-vision techniques,

assistive technology, orientation/mobility, self-determination, career

education and more.

SCHOOL FACTS: Founded: 1867 Location: Kansas City, Kan. Average annual

student population: 75 Website: www.kssb.net Field service works with 65

teachers of students who are blind or visually impaired (TVI) and

certified orientation and mobility specialists (COM) serving 1,150

students.

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF Kansas State School for the Deaf (KSSD)

is one of the nation’s top bilingual schools where American Sign

Language (ASL) is the language of instruction and English is a second

language. KSSD, which is accredited by the state and by the Conference of

Educational Administrators of Schools and Programs for the Deaf, offers

comprehensive programming for students ages 3 through 21 including

preschool, dual-placement options, a transition program and a dormitory

option. As a center of expertise in deaf education, KSSD offers statewide

outreach services — assistance to early intervention (0-3) networks, ms

evaluations and consultations, professional development and teacher

preparation programs. SCHOOL FACTS: Founded: 1861 Location: Olathe, Kan.

Average annual student population: 130 Number of students served through outreach:

500-plus Website: www.ksdeaf.org

THE POSITION The Kansas State Board of Education is seeking a highly

qualified leader to serve as the superintendent of the Kansas State

Schools for the Deaf and Blind. The board would like the successful

candidate to assume the responsibilities of the position prior to June 1,

2017.

QUALIFICATIONS The candidate must have the background, skills and

abilities essential for excellence in educational leadership. The

following desired characteristics have been identified: – Innovative

leader who has a proven record of a minimum of three years of leadership

and management in special education, especially in the field of education

of students who are deaf and/or blind.

– Possesses a working knowledge of the importance of bilingual education

and deaf culture.

– Understands effective practices for students with challenges in addition

to blindness or deafness, including deaf-blindness.

– Effective communicator, including the ability to communicate effectively

with all stakeholders in English and ASL. Attaining minimum conversational

ASL within three years of appointment.

– Doctorate degree or Educational Specialist with emphasis in

Education Administration is preferred.

– Valid Kansas Superintendent (District Level) License or obtain within three

years of appointment

GLADiator’s welcome new enthusiastic and dedicated employees seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of our consumers and community.

Check out our Exciting Opportunities!!

– Accountant- Los Angeles, Ca

– EDD Job Developer/Interpreter – Various Locations (5)

– Staff Interpreter (2)– Los Angeles, Ca

– Staff Interpreter (3) – Riverside, Ca (CODIE)

– Community Advocate- Los Angeles, Ca

– Community Advocate/Family Education- Los Angeles, Ca

The work that you do every day translates directly into empowering the deaf and hard of hearing community. Giving of yourself and your skills in services and support to the deaf and hard of hearing is immensely rewarding.

Fringe benefits include: medical insurance, pension plan, paid vacation and sick leave.

Optional benefits: Dental, Flexible Spending Account, 403b and supplemental insurance.

To learn more about these open positions at GLAD website: www.gladinc.org

If interested in any of these positions, then please submit cover letter, resume and employment application to:

Email: gladhr@gladinc.org

VP: 323-892-2138

NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN PITTSBURGH AND GLENSIDE

PAHrtners Deaf Services is a dynamic team of behavioral health professionals serving deaf and hard of hearing children and adults. Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PAHrtners provides residential and outpatient services to deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and adults. Over 85% of our staff members are deaf or hard of hearing!

PAHrtners is rapidly growing and expanding. Whether you are a high school graduate, recent college graduate, or a professional with many years of experience in the field of human services, we have a career-building position waiting for you! E.O.E.

PAHrtners is looking for dedicated, motivated, and energetic individuals who are fluent in American Sign Language and knowledgeable about Deaf culture to fill the following positions:

Residential Counselors for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities – Full time, part time, on call; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma required.

Case Managers for Residential or Community Program for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Behavioral Health needs – Full time; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma with 12 credits in social sciences required.

Residential Counselors for Residential Treatment Facility for Adolescents- Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum of one years’ related experience required.

Therapist/Psychosocial Rehabilitation Counselor – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum BA/BS in human services required.

Clinical Coordinator – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimun MA/MS required in human services required. LCSW prefered; LPC or LSW accepted.

Visit our Web page at http://www.pahrtners.com/careers/ to learn more about each position.

Send your letter of intent and resume to:

Joel Skelton, Assistant Office Manager

PAHrtners Deaf Services, 614 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Email: jskelton@pahrtners.com Fax: 215.392.6065

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Gallaudet football program opportunity

Football Offensive Coordinator/Program Coordinator

if interested, go to:

http://bit.ly/29NZroi

(the Gallaudet web link is very long, hence changing

it to a much shorter link)

and click on the position link you see on the page

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF, Framingham, MA

A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS for some positions – read below

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers<http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers> to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have posted the position of SECONDARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT and WALDEN SCHOOL Mental Health Clinician. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities!

A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS is still being offered for Mental Health Clinician, ECC Classroom Teacher, Residential Child Care Worker and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement and generous paid time off.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO, Greeley, CO

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: Assistant/Associate Professor & Coordinator, ASL-English Interpretation Program

Position Number: F99353

The American Sign Language and Interpreting Studies department at the University of Northern Colorado is actively searching to fill a tenure-track assistant/associate professor & program coordinator position. We are located in the beautiful state of Colorado in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Colorado ranks high in the nation in regards to outdoor pursuits, innovation, “future livability” and has the second highest the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree. The ASLIS Department is a state-funded university department that has a long history of established online education (formerly known as the DO IT Center) and we now have a campus-based residential program in addition to the online program. We are also offering a graduate degree in Teaching ASL. This is a vibrant, well-established and growing program that is CCIE accredited. UNC is an R2 institution with a commitment to balancing scholarship and teaching. The university provides an outstanding benefit package to employees. We are looking for someone to join our exciting nation-wide program here in Colorado. We welcome applications from individuals who may not have yet been published but are willing to conduct and publish research, which is a requirement to earn tenure.

Job Summary/Basic Function: Coordinate the on-campus and online American Sign Language-English Interpretation (ASLEI) BA program; recruit, hire and supervise teaching faculty; oversee and contribute to the development and delivery of competency-based curriculum; evaluate student skills and knowledge; advise students; and work with community stakeholders (Deaf community, interpreters, state and professional agencies). The successful applicant will also conduct research, supervise field placements, and participate in national, state, College, and University-wide professional activities.

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum Qualifications:

This full-time 12-month position requires an earned doctorate (ABD will be considered) in interpreting, linguistics, ASL, intercultural communication, education, foreign language instruction, or an appropriately related field. A minimum of three years of relevant teaching experience is required. Preference will be given to applicants who have: (a) current certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) and/or American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA); (b) experience teaching college level interpreting coursework via face-to-face and distance methodologies; (c) experience working with students from diverse cultures; and (d) evidence of scholarship, national and state leadership.

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior program administration experience desired. Excellent writing, verbal and presentation communication (e.g., English and American Sign Language) and strong interpersonal skills are critical for this position as collaboration across the university, local communities and the nation are a vital component of the ASLEI’s work. Familiarity with the CCIE accreditation expectations and procedures preferred. Experience or a willingness to become proficient in grant writing and implementation will be needed. Finally, a sophisticated knowledge of technology applications in educational programs will be necessary.

Position Description:

The College of Education and Behavioral Sciences invites applications for a full-time 12-month Associate Professor & Coordinator of the ASLEI program position that will have administrative and teaching responsibilities. The position does include an expectation of summer employment. Primary responsibilities are the coordination of the ASLEI baccalaureate degree program. This position requires a strong foundation in curricular design and competency-based education, as well as extensive knowledge of interpreter education teaching resources. Strong interactions with professional colleagues—particularly those who teach ASL and interpreting—will be required. The successful candidate will also be expected to conduct and publish research, as well as participate in national, state, College, and University-wide professional activities.

Closing Date: Until filled

Requested Start Date: 7/1/17

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline:

Applicants must complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover letter highlighting suitability for the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts. Please include a list of three references with the names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of applications will begin immediately until position is filled. For more information or to apply to this position go the Posting link: http://careers.unco.edu/postings/893

Contact for questions regarding the position may be referred to:

Name, title: Sherry Schriver, Assistant

Department: Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies

Phone: 970-351-1060

Email: Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu

VP: Please email for an appointment

Salary and Benefits:

Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurance, as well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs. Other benefits may be available based on position.

Additional Requirements:

Satisfactory completion of a background check, educational check, and authorization to work in the United States is required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1) month of hire.

Tuition Grants for Dependents:

Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment:

The University of Northern Colorado is a research intensive institution enrolling 12,000+ graduate and undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains. Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at http://www.unco.edu.

Additional Information:

This position is contingent on funding from the Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado. Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents submitted by applicants. Materials will not be returned or copied for applicants.

The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO 80639, or call 970-351-2718.

Notice of Vacancy

Position: Superintendent

Locations:

Tennessee School for the Deaf

2725 Island Home Boulevard

Knoxville, TN 37920

West Tennessee School for the Deaf

100 Berryhill Drive

Jackson, TN 38301

The Tennessee School for the Deaf (TSD) and the West Tennessee School for the Deaf (WTSD) have a rich and extensive history of serving Deaf and Hard of Hearing students since 1844. They are the only state special schools in Tennessee specifically designed to offer specialized instruction to students who are Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing. The schools currently serve approximately 300 students in its academic programs. TSD also has a residential program. TSD partners with local education agencies (LEA) across the state to provide transportation for its students. The main campus of TSD also houses a Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing that offers services to public school systems, to eligible, private non-profit agencies, and to state special schools across the state. Finally, TSD and WTSD offer an Outreach Program to districts across the state. These services include assessment in the areas of hearing, academics, psychology, and interpreting as well as direct service in these same areas. It is the role of the Superintendent to manage the daily functionality of the school to include the academic instruction, residential program, resource center, outreach program, maintenance department, food service, healthcare, and procurement.

In the current organizational structure, the Superintendent is supported by a Director of Instruction, Director of Student Life, Director of Comprehensive Education Resource Center, Director of Business and Support Services, and Director of Facilities Management. The State Board of Education has delegated the governing authority of the Tennessee School for the Deaf to the Commissioner of Education, who is appointed by the Governor. The schools are managed by a Superintendent who reports to the Commissioner of Education through the Deputy Commissioner Chief Operating Officer.

To obtain more information, please see: www.tsdeaf.org or http://www.wtsd.tn.org.

Responsibilities:

1. Oversee the daily operation of the instructional programs, residential program, Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, LEA outreach services, maintenance, food services, health services, and security.

2. Ensure that the Tennessee State Standards are maintained and followed.

3. Ensure compliance with all federal and state statutes and regulations.

4. Provide supervision and coordinate oversight for approximately 250 employees at both campuses.

a. All certified staff must be evaluated through the state’s TEAM evaluation model while all classified staff, including Educational Assistants, must be evaluated via the state’s SMART goal system.

5. Collaborate with Department of Education to develop a working budget and a five-year plan of operation. This includes:

a. Management and reconciliation of each fiscal year’s budget(s).

b. Forecasted improvement planning based on student-level achievement data, staff professional development needs, campus upgrades, and etc.

6. Collaborate with Department of Education, Department of General Services Administration, architects, construction contractors and vendors during design and completion of capital projects (greater than $100,000) and major maintenance projects (less than $100,000). Current projects include:

a. Cottage upgrades,

b. New Central Dining Hall, High School, and Library at the TSD campus

c. Administrative housing renovation

7. Collaborate with universities and teacher training programs to conduct research benefiting the educational needs of students challenged by hearing loss and to provide field experience for students pursuing careers in the field of deaf education.

8. Maintain positive and productive relationships with TSD Alumni, community, advocacy groups, parents, faculty, staff, and students.

Strategic Priority:

The Tennessee Department of Education has placed an emphasis on improved achievement and post-secondary outcomes for students with disabilities. Moreover, we expect to see faster growth for students who are the furthest behind. Thus, the Superintendent must be well-versed and competent in both the management of daily operations and the delivery of high-quality academic instruction.

Qualifications:

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree or higher, Tennessee teaching and administrative licenses and/or meet the teaching and administrative licensing requirements. Candidates must also have a minimum of five years of district- or school-level leadership experience, preferably at a Principal role or higher. Preference is given to applicants who hold a Deaf endorsement and/or have direct experience working with students with hearing loss.

Compensation will be commensurate with experience, and there is on-campus housing available for the Superintendent.

Knowledge & Abilities:

Candidates should be knowledgeable of:

• Principles, practices, concerns, and trends of school administration, management, and educational issues in serving Deaf and Hard of Hearing students;

• Fiscal planning & oversight, personnel management, strategic planning, curriculum and instruction, facilities planning, community relations, and legislative relations;

• Early intervention and early intervention strategies;

• Transition services;

• Local, state, and national programs for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; and

• Deaf culture needs and issues.

• Knowledgeable of the bilingual philosophy and has the ability to implement bilingual best practices in education.

Candidates must possess the abilities and interpersonal skills to:

• Communicate fluently in American Sign Language;

• Promote and ensure academic and instructional excellence in all educational programs according to rigorous content and performance standards for all students served;

• Develop and implement procedures to ensure quality control of all programs and services;

• Promote parent and community partnerships and involvement in school activities;

• Maintain general oversight and monitor business functions of a state operated agency including all budgetary functions, and plant operation’s needs;

• Promote and implement appropriate personnel practices and labor relations policies; and

• Establish and maintain effective communications with all constituency groups to integrate the activities of diverse interests to attain common goals.

Recruitment and Selection Procedure:

Recruitment for this position is being conducted throughout the United States. A screening committee will review and evaluate the qualifications and supplemental materials submitted by the applicants. Candidates determined to be the most qualified will be invited to interview on campus.

Statement of Qualifications Items:

1. Describe two (2) of your most significant professional accomplishments related to programs serving Deaf and Hard of hearing students in the K-12 education system.

2. Describe your leadership or management style. Cite examples in which you have directed the activities of a diverse group to meet specific goals.

3. Identify the processes and methods you use to lead, manage, and evaluate the use of curriculum for educating Deaf and Hard of hearing students.

4. Briefly describe your experience(s) in each of the following areas:

• Working effectively with school personnel in a variety of capacities;

• Managing and/or administering budgets and personnel;

• Establishing and maintain effective communication with all constituency groups; and

• Promoting parent and community partnerships and their involvement in school activities.

How to Apply:

Applicants should send these materials, letter of intent, resume, and list of three references to Dr. Kathleen Airhart, Deputy Commissioner / Chief Operating Officer at Kathleen.Airhart@tn.gov.

Application Due Date:

March 10th, 2017

Disclosures:

The selected applicant must be able to pass a series of background checks.

Pursuant to the State of TN’s policy of non-discrimination, the Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability, or military services in its policies, or in the admission of, access to, treatment, or employment in its programs, services, or activities.

POSITION OPENING

1/19/2017

POSITION TITLE: Work Training Coordinator

REPORTS TO: Principal

LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pittsburgh, PA

JOB

DESCRIPTION: This is a full-time, non-exempt, 187-day position. Responsibilities include as a liaison with potential employers, Work Force Investment Board, CareerLink, local Transition Coordinating Council (Allegheny County/City of Pittsburgh and OVR), network with appropriate community agencies and organizations (potential Community Based Assessments, etc.), establishes employment and/or internship sites in the community with the assistance of the Transition Coordinator/Vocational Evaluator and Guidance Counselor (on-site job analysis, on the job, regular contacts with the employer and performing a situational assessment, assists students on the job application process, completing the application, securing the appropriate documentation and practicing interviewing skills, arranges transportation to job sites, provides “push-in” transition classes for freshman and sophomore students, coordinates and proctors students enrolled in the AIU apprenticeship program and online classes, coordinates on-campus Job Shadowing Work Experience for students, teach English related to transition skills (employment, reading a recipe, reading a legal document to 13th year students.

MINIMUM

QUALIFICATIONS: PA State Police Criminal Clearance, PA Child Abuse History Clearance,

FBI Clearance, Act 82.

Valid PA Driver’s License required.

PA Instructional Level I or II Certification in Hearing Impaired is required.

The Work Training Coordinator is preferred to enter a Master’s level with some experience. The minimum requirement for the position is a Bachelor’s level with certification in Hearing Impaired.

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is “Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate.”

APPLICATION

PROCEDURE: Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori L. Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its programs of education, employment,

and all other activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability, or sexual preference.

Executive Director Job Description

Deaf-REACH, Washington, DC

Deaf-REACH is a non-profit agency committed to maximizing the self-sufficiency of deaf and hard of hearing people who need special services by providing referral, education, employment, advocacy, counselling and housing. The organization is currently seeking a full-time Executive Director that will provide leadership to supervisors and staff and oversee daily operations.

Key Responsibilities

1. Develops and administer policy, organization structures and procedures including staffing. Oversees daily operations, finances, including preparation of the annual operating budget.

2. Implements policies of the Board of Directors.

3. Makes recommendations to the Board of Directors to address the needs of the agency.

4. Maintains compliance with rules, regulations and federal/local laws in preparation, negotiation and implementation of contracts, foundation grants, or other funding sources.

5. Ensures quality of all programs.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology or Counseling from an accredited college or university; five years’ experience in management or administration; skills in American Sign Language or the willingness to learn. Comprehensive knowledge of the Washington Medicaid Waiver programs; strong verbal and written communication skills.

Licensures, Certifications and other requirements

Current D.C. license in a specific discipline i.e. LICSW, LPC

Work Experience

Five (5) years of experience. Work experience with supervision of staff; writing, executing, and managing government contracts and Medicaid agreements as well as financial accounting and budget development.

Benefits

Healthcare

Retirement Plan

Vacation, Sick and Personal leave allowance

Salary negotiable

Please submit your resume, cover letter with salary requirements to jobs@deaf-reach.org

Deaf-REACH is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin, sex, marital status, religion, or disability.

Open positions – Rhode Island School for the Deaf; Providence, RI

Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary English Teacher

https://click.pstmrk.it/2t/www.schoolspring.com%2Fjob%3F2742302/OBlYCQ/rJwV/jYCP5B3tOJ

Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary Math Teacher

https://click.pstmrk.it/2t/www.schoolspring.com%2Fjob%3F2742305/Hz9YCQ/rJwV/m6Q1CXwxJQ

Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary Science Teacher

https://click.pstmrk.it/2t/www.schoolspring.com%2Fjob%3F2742307/FmZYCQ/rJwV/JzwzqkSIOL

NTID Assistant Director for Regional Outreach Projects (2936BR)

Rochester Institute of Technology

Your friend has found job(s) at Rochester Institute of Technology(RIT) that you might find interesting. Located in Upstate New York, Rochester is a metropolitan area that provides a world class quality of life.

RIT offers degree programs ranging from AS to PhD in over 80 disciplines from fine arts to business to computing and engineering to sign language and liberal arts, to name a few…

To view these or any of our jobs, please visit our Career site at http://careers.rit.edu

http://apptrkr.com/950194 2936BR – NTID Assistant Director for Regional Outreach Projects

Superintendent for New York School for the Deaf

New York School for the Deaf

City: White Plains

State: NY

School Website URL: www.nysd.net

Reports To (Position Title): New York School for the Deaf Board of Trustees

Salary Range: TBD

Position Start Date: on or about June 15, 2017

Position Description:

Superintendent of New York School for the Deaf

White Plains, NY

New York School for the Deaf (NYSD) in White Plains is seeking a Superintendent to begin on or about June 15, 2017. Operations at the School are under the direction of the Superintendent, who is ultimately responsible to NYSD’s Board of Trustees.

The School is seeking candidates with the following qualifications and experience:

• Demonstrated broad intellectual capacity and a record of professional achievement

• Demonstrated ability to provide academic leadership and to work collaboratively with faculty, staff, parents, community leaders, and trustees of the School

• Ability to manage the School’s budget

• Commitment and ability to unify campus groups around the School’s strategic priorities, as well as to make resource and management decisions supporting these priorities

• Knowledge and capacity to engage in outreach and fundraising

• Readiness to learn the intricacies of New York State Education Department regulations for the operation of State supported schools

• Clear commitment to standards of integrity, excellence and diversity

REQUIREMENTS:

• Master’s degree (doctorate preferred) in education of the deaf, or a field related to educating deaf children including, but not limited to: language and cognitive development, education policy, and curriculum and instruction

• At least 5 years of educational leadership experience in an upper management position (experience as a school or program director, principal, or superintendent preferred)

• Experience and/or training in fundraising from public and private sources

• State certification or evidence of readiness for State certification

• Evidence of fluency in sign language (ASL preferred)

Application Procedure: Please submit a résumé and letter of interest to:

Alexis Kashar

President, Board of Trustees

New York School for the Deaf

nysdapplication@gmail.com

If interested in applying visit www.nysd.net for more details.

NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN PITTSBURGH AND GLENSIDE

PAHrtners Deaf Services is a dynamic team of behavioral health professionals serving deaf and hard of hearing children and adults. Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PAHrtners provides residential and outpatient services to deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and adults. Over 85% of our staff members are deaf or hard of hearing!

PAHrtners is rapidly growing and expanding. Whether you are a high school graduate, recent college graduate, or a professional with many years of experience in the field of human services, we have a career-building position waiting for you! E.O.E.

PAHrtners is looking for dedicated, motivated, and energetic individuals who are fluent in American Sign Language and knowledgeable about Deaf culture to fill the following positions:

Residential Counselors for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities – Full time, part time, on call; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma required.

Case Managers for Residential or Community Program for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Behavioral Health needs – Full time; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma with 12 credits in social sciences required.

Residential Counselors for Residential Treatment Facility for Adolescents- Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum of one years’ related experience required.

Therapist/Psychosocial Rehabilitation Counselor – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum BA/BS in human services required.

Clinical Coordinator – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimun MA/MS required in human services required. LCSW prefered; LPC or LSW accepted.

Visit our Web page at http://www.pahrtners.com/careers/ to learn more about each position.

Send your letter of intent and resume to:

Joel Skelton, Assistant Office Manager

PAHrtners Deaf Services, 614 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Email: jskelton@pahrtners.com Fax: 215.392.6065

Deaflympics media opportunities

Deaflympics Summer Games

Samsun, Turkey

July 18-30, 2017

Seeking TV media/production crew members for upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV

news coverage of Deaflympics Summer Games. We are seeking writers, signers

and video team members with passion and experience in media, writing, and

preferably knowledgeable in deaf sports for pre/during/post production:

Producer – Coordinate crew and all SportsDeaf coverage during Deaflympics.

Field Producer – Assistant to producer, coordinates crews at venues.

interviewing people, and responsible for social media.

Sports Writer(s) – Research, compile, write stories, attend events,

conduct interviews, write caption transcripts and social media photography.

Videographer/Editor(s) – Videography, edit all video contents, video

permissions, captioning, social media photography and social media

contents.

Video Technician/Production Support – Technical troubleshooting, merge

transcripts in final caption formats, provide technical support, works

both in studio and remote locations and social media photography.

Art Director – Create show look – logo, animation, presentation,

promotional videos.

Signer/Field Reporter(s) – Interviews and presents news stories in

International Sign.

Stipends or Internship

Starting dates varies by position, producer and writer(s) start advance

planning and research work. Costs of travel to Turkey, shared

accommodations and per diems will be arranged. We are open to paid

stipends or academic/community service arrangements.

Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. For more

information, send cover letter, resume and sample of works to:

Deaflympics@h3world.tv

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Full Time, Exempt Position

Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services (ADWAS), Seattle, WA

The Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services (ADWAS) seeks a passionate and accomplished Executive Director to further the organization’s mission: to empower survivors to transform their lives, while striving to change the beliefs and behaviors that foster and perpetuate violence. The next Executive Director of ADWAS will follow in the footsteps of accomplished leaders Marilyn Smith and Tiffany Williams to capitalize on the services and programs evolved over the past 30 years and position it for greater impact in years ahead.

The Organization

ADWAS is a nationally recognized non-profit agency located in Seattle, Washington. The organization was founded in 1986 by Marilyn J. Smith, a community visionary and Deaf advocate and has grown to become a national leader in empowering Deaf and DeafBlind survivors of domestic/sexual violence. Started in a basement office, facilities now incorporate ‘A Place of Our Own’ supportive housing, emergency shelter and administrative offices. ADWAS is a model for linguistic and culturally appropriate services and has worked to assist cities across the nation in replicating them. These services include advocacy, counseling, education and outreach, as well as a Positive Parenting Program, Children’s Advocacy and the Engaging Deaf Men Project. Our programs provide comprehensive services to women, men and children in Pierce, Snohomish and King Counties of Washington State, however our reach is national through the National Deaf Domestic Violence Hotline

Position Responsibilities and Opportunities Leadership Participate with the Board of Directors in developing and maintaining a strategic plan in accordance with the organization’s Mission and Vision Build and maintain strong relationships and communication with the Board to ensure transparency and effective collaboration. Identify, assess and inform the Board of internal and external issues that affect the organization Inspire trust and confidence in ADWAS, its services and leadership by representing the organizational vision of healthy community free of violence and oppression Establish and maintain positive relationships with a wide variety of constituents: Board, Staff, Funders and Donors, Deaf/DeafBlind Community, survivors and the general community at large. Promote the agency on local and national levels and serve as spokesperson to the media.

Cultural and Linguistic Competence

Demonstrate cultural and linguistic competencies. Must be fluent in ASL and English Ensure that the full diversity of the community is represented and integrated into ADWAS programs and services Interact effectively with individuals of diverse backgrounds and marginalized communities

Fundraising

Develop and execute a comprehensive and innovative fundraising and grants program that aligns with our mission and utilizes diversified funding streams Participate in various fundraising activities on behalf of the agency and assist the Board of Directors with major fundraising events Oversee the research, development, preparation and submittal of grant proposals

Advocacy

Advocate for victims and survivors within the community using a frame of Trauma Informed Care Advocate for public policy that promotes victim safety and autonomy, Social Justice, and perpetrator/community accountability Provide leadership in the field of DV and SA at the local, state and national levels

Operations and Financial Management

Develop annual budget with Finance Director and Board of Directors; ensure that the organization operates within budget guidelines Administer annual program planning Monitor internal controls policy and submit changes/updates for the approval of the board and prepare procedures to implement the changes/updates Manage the supportive housing LLC in accordance with best practices in compliance with funder and governmental requirements Oversee all contracts and obligations to ensure they are in compliance Oversee the efficient and effective day-to-day operation of the organization, maintaining records and documents and ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local requirements Authorize monthly billings and monitor bookkeeping

Human Resources Planning and Management

Determine staffing requirements for organizational management and program delivery and ensure that a qualified and diverse staff is recruited and maintained for all positions Empower staff and co-create a culture of trust and camaraderie, recognizing individual contributions leveraged to maximize performance Build a strong leadership team that works to inspire and empower staff Oversee compliance with human resource policies, procedures and practices including maintaining job descriptions for all staff Establish a positive, healthy and safe work environment in accordance with OSHA and labor law regulations Ensure that all staff receive orientation to the organization and appropriate training is provided Maintain a performance management process for all senior management staff which includes monitoring their performance on an on-going basis and conducting an annual performance review Coach and mentor staff as appropriate to improve performance Hold staff accountable for performance using appropriate techniques; terminate staff when necessary using appropriate procedures

Required Qualifications

Passionate commitment to ADWAS Mission, Vision and Core Values Advanced degree or equivalent experience preferably in non-profit management or organizational leadership Demonstrated success in senior leadership within non-profit or for-profit sectors with successful history working with a Board of Directors Demonstrated experience in cultural and linguistic competencies, including fluency in ASL and English. Proven experience in managing a multi-million dollar budget with understanding of nonprofit, legal and tax requirements Proven experience in grant writing, grant management and fundraising Demonstrated success in organizational leadership and management. Strength of character and confidence in leadership Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills with ability to generate trust and respect across the organization

Desired Skills, Experience, and Characteristics

Experience in strategic planning and ability to see “the bigger picture” when making decisions Demonstrated success in managing a multi-dimensional staff of more than 10 individuals while being aware of issues of vicarious trauma. Experience managing a staff of diverse backgrounds and personalities as well as ability to work with diverse clientele. Ability to build and sustain relationships and collaborate with individuals, organizations, and government entities Articulate and skilled at public-speaking Ability to manage competing demands while leading in a way which embodies respect, support, and collaboration. Ability to delegate effectively

Salary is commensurate with experience, within the framework of the organization’s annual operating budget.

Reports to: ADWAS Board of Directors

Application Process Please include ADWAS application, three letters of recommendation, resume and cover letter describing how your qualifications and experience match ADWAS’ needs. Please include your salary requirements. All submissions are confidential until the finalist round. Interested candidates should submit materials via email to: ADWASsearch@gmail.com.

ADWAS is an Equal Opportunity Employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of candidates

8623 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115 (206) 922-7088 / (206) 726-0017 fax / adwas@adwas.org / www.adwas.org

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

$500 sign-on bonus for some open positions

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of WALDEN SCHOOL Mental Health Clinician and ECC LICENSED CLASSROOM TEACHER. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities!

A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS is still being offered for Mental Health Clinician, State Testing and Mainstream Coordinator, Speech & Language Pathologist, Residential Child Care Worker and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement and generous paid time off.

Case Manager – Deaf Services (Must be fluent in Sign Language, will work w/Hearing and Deaf clients)

City/State: Saint Louis, MO

Categories: Clinical Services and Support

Job Description

Job ID: 1153738

Full/Part Time: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Your Career. Made Better.

BJC Behavioral Health is a community health center that provides and coordinates behavioral health services for more than 6,000 seriously mentally ill adults and seriously emotionally disturbed children in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. François, Iron and Washington counties. As an Administrative Agent of the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) serves as a major point of entry for people eligible for mental health services funded by DMH and is responsible for serving as gatekeeper to the public mental health system. BJC Behavioral Health also administers the BJC Employee Assistance Program ad Behavioral Health Partners, an administrative services organization.

Join Us!

________________________________________

Role Purpose

Provide case management services to maximize opportunities available to people living in the community who are trying to recover from the catastrophic effects of a serious mental illness.

________________________________________

Responsibilities

• Assesses service delivery needs of the client to determine level of functioning, resources and needed services.

• Develops treatment plans that are individualized to the patient’s needs.

• Authorizes, coordinates, monitors, and adjusts services with contract providers. Identifies, develops, and maintains good relationships and linkages with a wide range of community resources.

• Re-evaluates the services provided to ensure that outcomes are met and that the level and type of services are still appropriate to the need. Adjusts services accordingly.

________________________________________

Minimum Requirements

Degree

• Master’s Degree- Social Services/related

Experience

• Supervisor Experience

• No Experience

Licenses & Certifications

• Valid Driver’s License

________________________________________

Preferred Requirements

Experience

• 2-5 years

Supervisor Experience

• < 2 years

________________________________________

Benefits Statement

Note: not all benefits apply to all openings

– Comprehensive medical, dental, life insurance, and disability plan options

– Pension Plan/403(b) Plan

– 401(k) plan with company match

– Tuition Assistance

– Health Care and Dependent Care Reimbursement Accounts

– On-Site Fitness Center (depending on location)

– Paid Time Off Program for vacation, holiday and sick time

________________________________________

Legal Statement

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees in this position. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

Equal Opportunity Employer

To apply – click on: https://jobs.bjc.org/jobs/1153738

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-097

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Program Coordinator III – iCanConnect/Deafblind and Special Services

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full-Time

Position Purpose

Identifies individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with a significant disability and who may be eligible for services, conducts intakes, and determines eligibility for services/supports from the Deafblind and Special Services department at COPD-NM. Coordinates services for consumers of the Deafblind and Special Services program to include assessments and trainings for the iCanConnect (FCC) program. Responsible for maintaining demonstration technology for the iCanConnect Program. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. Extensive travel across the state of New Mexico is required. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

Deafblind and Special Services (mostly outside the Metropolitan Albuquerque area):

• Works with Assistant Program Director of the Deafblind and Special Services as well as the Agency Director to identify individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with a significant disability and who may be eligible for services (this includes collaboration with other federal, state, local agencies/entities to identify individuals who eligible for Deafblind and Special Services – including iCanConnect)

• Conducts intakes for all services provided by the Deafblind and Special Services Program outside of Metropolitan Albuquerque

• Provides service coordination to consumers of the Deafblind and Special Services outside of Metropolitan Albuquerque under the supervision of the Assistant Program Director and with support from the Agency’s Service Coordinator (which includes referrals for services provided by COPD and other agencies/institutions, follow-up on referrals, monitoring consumers situation to see if additional services/referrals are needed, etc.)

• Assist in recruiting Support Services Providers (SSPs) in rural areas of New Mexico

• Assist the Deafblind and Special Services’ Assistant Program Director in providing initial and/or ongoing training to rural SSPs

• Provides Support Service Provider (SSP) support, as needed and assigned for consumers outside of Metropolitan Albuquerque

• Plans and provides outreach as well as training activities for the Deafblind and Special Services Program under direction of the Program’s Assistant Director

iCanConnect/FCC Program (statewide):

• Works with Assistant Program Director of the Deafblind and Special Services and the Agency Director, the iCanConnect Program at the Perkins School for the Blind, and other federal, state, local agencies/organization to identify individuals who are deafblind and may be eligible for the FCC’s National Deafblind Equipment Distribution Program (aka. iCanConnect)

• Performs technology assessments according to FCC guidelines to include: communication skills, visual acuity, hearing loss, learning style, supports needed

• Arranges and conducts installations, trainings, repairs/exchanges of technology dispensed to individuals participating in the program

• Matches technological needs of the consumer with the proper equipment to support telecommunication needs

• Works with Assistant Program Director of the Deafblind and Special Services as well as the Agency Director to assure outreach activities meet contractual obligations and provide services to needed persons

• Responsible for data base entries – including adding consumers to the database, preparing material requests, assessment/training reports, repairs/exchanges, etc. – into the iCanConnect database

• Assists Assistant Program Director (Deafblind and Special Services) with the preparation and submission of monthly reports and billing to the FCC

• Assures billing and data base are consistent and works with billing clerk to prepare and submit billing as directed by the contract date to the FCC

• Maintains inventory of demonstration technology for the iCanConnect program

• Assures billable units each week are met for compliance and budget

• Oversees the New Mexico FCC program assuring that the agencies meet the needs of the Deafblind consumer in the area of technology

• Works to make sure that assessments and trainings are done to support the needs of the Deafblind person seeking FCC services

• Works with other professionals around the state to identify Deafblind persons with challenges who meet eligibility requirements for FCC services

• Works with the FCC consumers and makes referrals to assure that other support services are in place to help them in other life challenges

• Assures program compliance

• May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Technology and/or IT, Rehabilitation, Counseling, or Education

• Ability to train others on the use of computer and/or assistive technology

• Conversational American Sign Language or Signed English

• Ability to write clearly and produce accurate training and other reports in standard English

• Proven ability to lift 20 lbs. 15% of the time

• Ability to travel independently

• Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

• Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance and Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report for New Mexico

• Pass drug screening test

Desired Qualifications

• Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education, Technology, or related field

• Experience working with technology and individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, blind, and/or low vision

• Additional years of directly related experience

• Proven knowledge in the operating systems of Windows based operating systems and/or Apple based operating systems

• Fluency in American Sign Language and/or Signed English

• Fluency in uncontracted Braille

• Fluency in contracted Braille (BANA and/or UEB)

• Certification of completion of contracted Braille course

• Fluency in alternate communication modes used by individuals who are deafblind or deaf-plus (e.g., tactile signing, print-on-palm, tangible symbols, etc.)

• Experience working with individuals with developmental disabilities

• Experience working with individuals with fine and/or gross motor disabilities

• Proficient in using assistive/access technology and software

• Proficient in the use of assistive listening devices

• Proficient in the use of low vision devices (optical and non-optical)

• First Aid and CPR certification

SALARY $15.00 – $18.75 Depending On Experience

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Closing Date When Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-094

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Assistant Program Director (Deafblind)

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Exempt

Position Purpose

Supervises and directs services to individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities in the areas of statewide identification, assessment and support services. Assists in overseeing Commission and other contracts for performance. Assists with agency wide training and develops one to one training and supports, as identified. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies and applicable regulatory guidelines. Works with Agency Director to design professional training, schedules staff trainings, maintains caseloads in accordance with service contract guidelines, oversees staffing pattern and manages developed budget. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

• Assists Agency Director in developing, evaluating, and delivering of existing and new services to meet the needs of individuals throughout the State of New Mexico who are deafblind or deaf with significant disabilities

• Assists the Agency Director in the development and management in formulating administrative and operational polices and procedures for consumers who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with other disabilities

• Assists the Agency Director in oversight and monitoring of contracts to maintain objectives and contractual goals

• Oversees and monitors staffing patterns to assure appropriate departmental response to consumer needs, as well as budgetary restraints

• Assists Agency Director in recruiting, and training program staff

• Evaluates and provides constructive performance feedback to staff

• Assures that all staff are fully trained in the profession of services and utilizing best practices in services to persons who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities

• Responsible for networking with other professionals around the state to identify individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities

• Provides advocacy in the areas of public benefits, education and other systems in each community around the state where deafblind persons can access

• Provides intake services to include reviewing referral information, completing case history (bio psychosocial) intake, and other forms

• Works with agency staff to develop a coordinated service plan and assures that consumers obtain desired services.

• Oversees the creation of supports, social and educational opportunities and coordinates for other opportunities for consumers of COPD-NM

• Attends NMCDHH and other stakeholder meetings, as required/needed

• Develops, recommends and assists Agency Director in the development of the SSP (Support Service Provider) program

• Oversees the integration of individuals who are deaf blind or deaf with significant disabilities into other services in the NM area and within COPD-NM such as Vocational Rehabilitation, community resources, HUD housing, etc.

• Oversees the daily operation of the SSP program, assuring training of all SSP’s, coordinating service needs of the persons on the case load and developing additional services; monitors quality of services and billing processes

• Oversees the daily operation of the FCC’s iCanConnect Program

• Supervises staff (Scheduler, SSPs, and Program Coordinators)

• Assures referrals to other programs and that services are followed through

• Assists Agency Director with obtaining other funding to support individuals who are deafblind or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities

• Assures billable units each week are met for program compliance

• Assists the Agency Director and Office Manager in preparation of monthly reports and/billings for contracts

• Supports COPD-NM in the development of community activities, Board priorities and staff training

• Serves as part of the agency Management team as requested and provides input regarding agency needs

• Develops new programs and opportunities

• May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

• Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education, or related field

• American Sign Language skills

• 3 years of experience in deafblind services

• Knowledge of DDD system, Vocational Rehabilitation, Helen Keller Affiliate Program, FCC National Deaf-Blind Equipment Distribution Program, and National/State funded TA&D projects

• 2 years of supervisory or administrative experience

• Pass drug screening

• Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

• Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance and New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

• Additional hours in graduate/post graduate work in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education, or related field

• Additional years in supervisory experience

• Additional years of directly related experience in working with individuals who are deafblind (communication, orientation and mobility, technology, educational/community intervener, SSP, etc.)

• Additional years of experience in the field of deafblindness through Technical Assistance Projects, school systems, and/or adult service provision

• Certification and/or endorsement for education of students who are deaf/hard of hearing, Certification and/or endorsement for education of students who are visual impaired/blind, Certification and/or endorsement for education of students who are deafblind, CRC/CRCC, COMS, CLVT

SALARY $17.35 – $21.69 Depending On Experience

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

How to Apply Complete application at:

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

Iowa School for the Deaf

Iowa School for the Deaf is located on a 115 acre campus located on the southern edge of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The campus is within 15 minutes of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. ISD serves students from the states of Iowa and Nebraska.

Our elementary program is growing and we need an additional teacher as soon as possible!

Qualifications: an applicant must possess or have the ability to obtain an Iowa Elementary Teacher’s Certificate, which includes an endorsement in Deaf/Hard of Hearing. Additional endorsements are beneficial.

See school’s website for more information including requirements and application process: http://www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org/employment/employment-opportunities/

To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, credentials, transcripts, etc to Human Resources; Iowa School for the Deaf; 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd.; Council Bluffs, IA 51503-7898. Or contact Human Resources at Phone: 712-366-0571; email: dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org for more information.

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school year:

Administration:

Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment

School for the Deaf:

Classroom Teacher – English 05-AD

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304) 822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, December 19, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school year:

Health Services:

RN/Health Services Department Director

Residential Program:

Residential Care Specialist

School for the Deaf:

American Sign Language-English Bilingual Teacher/Media Coordinator

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304) 822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, December 12, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Instructional/Support Faculty – NTID Science and Mathematics

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number 2828BR

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Science and Mathematics

Faculty Type (Tenure Status) Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Faculty Discipline Applied Statistics/Applied Mathematics

Employment Category Full time

Anticipated Start Date 09-Aug-2017

Department/College Description THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business, and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our membership in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region, is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes Magazine ,and MSN selected Rochester as the “#1 Most Livable Bargain Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description The Department of Science and Mathematics at National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) is seeking to fill a 9.5-month lecturer (non-tenure-track) faculty position. The successful candidate will provide tutoring and instructional support to deaf and hard-of-hearing students mainstreamed in College of Science (COS) mathematics and statistics courses, teach mathematics courses in the college of NTID, and fulfill other faculty expectations including those related to service to the university, communication development, and diversity awareness.

Required Minimum Qualifications • MS in mathematics, statistics, mathematics education, or a related field in the mathematical sciences such as physics or engineering. Candidates with a BS in mathematics, statistics, or a related field in the mathematical sciences and an MS in deaf education will be considered.

• Proficiency in American Sign Language and familiarity with Deaf culture.

Required Minimum Education Level MS, MA

Required Application Documents:

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

Statement of Teaching Philosophy

How To Apply:

Please submit your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments to http://apptrkr.com/921507:

• A statement of teaching philosophy

• The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

You can contact the search committee with questions on the position at:

Patricia Spiecker (pswntm@rit.edu)

Review of applications will begin on January 23, 2017.

Additional Details The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential

accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

Executive Director Search

The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

near Portland, Maine

The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf (MECDHH/GBSD) with early intervention programs and offices on Mackworth Island (located outside of Portland ME) is charged with the provision of statewide services to individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing from birth through age twenty.

We are seeking an experienced educational leader with a strong commitment to our vision and mission. This leader must have strong communication skills as reflected in fluency in ASL and English, and support bilingual and bimodal programs as part of a continuum of services.

Responsibilities include: To provide leadership in developing and maintaining statewide educational programming and services; To lead, guide, and direct every member of the administrative, instructional, and support services teams; To be responsible for a system of supervision and evaluation for all staff; To oversee and administer the use of all facilities, property, and budget

Minimal Qualifications: Master’s degree in deaf education or related field with coursework in school administration. A minimum of 10 years of experience in education (Preschool through grade 12) with at least 5 years in administration and an excellent documented record of effectiveness in leadership. Such alternatives to the qualifications listed in A and B as the Board may find appropriate and acceptable.

A competitive salary and benefits package, including medical/dental insurance, participation in the Maine State Retirement System and paid vacation/sick/personal time are offered. Position to begin July 1, 2017.

Applications close January 15, 2017 or until a suitable candidate is found.

THE MAINE EDUCATIONAL CENTER FOR THE DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING THE GOVERNOR BAXTER SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

One Mackworth Island, Falmouth, ME 04105 (207) 781-3165 TTY/V (207) 781-6260 Fax http://www.mecdhh.org

Access, encouragement, and direction for lifelong learning

An application and complete job description may be obtained at http://www.mecdhh.org. Information regarding the application process may be obtained by email or mail from:

traci.drake@mecdhh.org Traci Drake, Director of Operations/HR MECDHH/GBSD 1 Mackworth Island Falmouth, ME 04105

Completed application packets should be returned to: Executive Director Search Committee c/o Diane St Lawrence MECDHH/GBSD 1 Mackworth Island Falmouth, ME 04105 diane.stlawrence@mecdhh.org

Job Announcement

Title: Project HOPE Health Support Specialist (full time with excellent

benefits)

state of Massachusetts

Position Available: November 2016 until filled; $500 sign-on bonus

Position Overview: The Project HOPE Health Support Specialist is a new,

expanded position that provides support to the health and wellbeing of Deaf,

DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing, and Late-Deafened people through coordination of

health and health-related services, basic 1:1 education, and systems

advocacy. The Health Support Specialist will also play an important role in

improving accessibility in programs and services for Deaf individuals.

Formal training and multi-disciplinary opportunities for professional

development, in addition to ongoing administrative and clinical supervision,

will be provided.

We are offering a $500 sign-on bonus for this position. For more

information, visit http://www.deafinconline.org/jobs or contact Ann Thompson, Human

Resources/Administrative Coordinator, at athompson@deafinconline.org.

Founded in 1977, DEAF, Inc. is multi-service agency nonprofit run by and for

Deaf (Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing and Late-Deafened) people. An

integral part of Massachusetts’ Deaf community, our mission is to inspire

people to achieve personal and professional goals through accessible

programs and services. We build bridges across communities by increasing

communication access and awareness. For more information about DEAF, Inc.,

visit our website at http://www.deafinconline.org.

Asst. VP for NTID Finance and Budget

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number 2840BR

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Finance and Budget

Staff Job Function Accounting and Financial

Wage Band 123A

Employment Category Fulltime

Department/College Description

NTID, one of the nine colleges of RIT, is the world’s largest technological college serving deaf and hard of hearing students. Created by Congress and funded by the U.S. Department of Education, it represents the world’s first effort to educate large numbers of deaf students within a college campus planned primarily for hearing students. Together with 15,000 full and part-time hearing students, over 1,300 college-age deaf students from all 50 states and abroad study and reside on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology. NTID is committed to creating a climate that fosters the success of every student and employee by appreciating the unique contributions that each person makes to the educational process based on their ethnic, cultural, linguistic and gender-related knowledge and experiences. For more information about NTID at RIT visit http://www.ntid.rit.edu

Position reports directly to the President of NTID and serves as the principal financial officer for NTID. Areas of responsibility include: financial reporting; financial and operations policy and procedure for the financial sustainability of NTID; budget preparation and monitoring of the college’s budget.

Detailed Job Description

Position reports directly to the President of NTID and serves as the principal financial officer for NTID. Areas of responsibility include: financial reporting and applicable regulatory compliance; financial and operations policy and procedure for the financial sustainability of NTID; budget preparation and monitoring of the college’s budget.

Responsibilities:

* Monitor revenue and expenses for the College of NTID. Assure that funds spent do not exceed those available and that resources are provided for all approved NTID programs.

* Assure that any and all financial transactions to NTID from RIT for services are appropriate for benefits received through interactions with RIT central financial staff as well as representatives of individual colleges and other departments. This includes providing the Vice President with the impact of RIT policy/procedural changes. Serve as primary contact with RIT departments to resolve issues that impact finances.

* Serve on NTID Administrative Council (NAC) and the NAC New Position Review Committee. The NAC consists of Division heads that provide advice and counsel to the NTID President.

* Present budget updates and fina

ncial analysis for the Vice President and the NTID Administrative Council. These include recommendations for program funding for activities they have determined to be priorities.

* Advise the Vice President of challenges and opportunities for NTID, based on multiple funding levels that may be approved by Congress. Also, advise on financial needs in future years and recommend funding amounts to be requested from the Federal Government.

* Provide support to the Vice President on issues he and the Executive Assistant to the Vice President address with the Department of Education, Congress and the President of RIT. This includes drafting responses to inquiries from the Department of Education concerning NTID finances.

* Prepare financial impact reports to support Curriculum Proposals to NTID and RIT Curriculum committees. Similarly assist the Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs in negotiations for inter-college programming by providing financial alternatives that will promote implementation. This involves providing alternatives that will benefit both NTID and the other RIT colleges.

* Assure that NTID expenditures are in compliance with all RIT policies as well as any mandated by the Department of Education.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Advanced degree in related field: Master of Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, and/or CPA or equivalent.

* 6+ years of budget management and financial analysis experience in a medium to large size organization, preferably in higher education or nonprofit organization.

Skills:

* Experience in reporting and presenting complex financial information to administration for decision-making purposes.

* Significant team leadership experience, personnel supervisory experience, or direct support of large numbers of individuals/clients

* Fluency in American Sign Language OR the ability to achieve fluency within 2 years

Required Minimum Education Level: MS, MA

Required Application Documents: Curriculum

Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

How To Apply:

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at: http://apptrkr.com/918144

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.

RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.

RIT provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities, veterans or wounded warriors where appropriate. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

POSITION OPENING

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf; Pittsburgh, PA

11/14/2016

POSITION TITLE: Teacher of the Deaf – Art Teacher

REPORTS TO: Principal

LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pittsburgh, PA

JOB

DESCRIPTION: This is an exempt, 187-day, full-time position. Responsibilities include

instructional programming in the area of Art. Projects are designed to

meet the needs and level of the students, also an appreciation of Art

will be instilled through additional activities, this teacher will also guide

students toward healthy social, emotional and vocational adjustments.

Plan, prepare and present lessons of appropriate Art work for their

students including lessons in Deaf Art and its history. Flexibility and

mobility to instruct classes in all areas of campus.

MINIMUM

QUALIFICATIONS: PA Instructional I or Instructional II Certification in Hearing Impaired or

Art Instruction is required. The minimum requirement for this position is a Bachelor’s degree with certification in Hearing Impaired or Art Instruction. Art instruction in all grade levels/ability levels (PS – 12+, ages 3-21).

PA State Police Criminal Clearance, PA Child Abuse History Clearance,

FBI Clearance

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is “Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate.”

APPLICATION

PROCEDURE: Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its programs of education, employment,

and all other activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability, or sexual preference.

POSITION OPENING

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf; Pittsburgh, PA

11/2/2016

POSITION TITLE: American Sign Language Teacher

REPORTS TO: Coordinator of ASL/Deaf Studies and High School Principal

LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pittsburgh, PA

JOB

DESCRIPTION: This is full-time, 187-day, exempt position. Responsibilities include

assist in the investigation and identification of an evaluation method

for the ASL/English program assessing progress and gains,

survey current program and develop or adopt formal ASL/English

curriculum, assist in evaluating the expressive and receptive ASL skills

of students, tutor new students in ASL development as necessary, assist

in classrooms as mentor/coach for ASL support of deaf students,

provide instructional support for specific lessons related to ASL, assist

with Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) and ratings, assist in

planning and implementation of professional development for WPSD

staff, and coordinates Community ASL classes with ASL Teacher.

MINIMUM

QUALIFICATIONS: Possession of, or eligibility, for a PA Instructional I or II Certification

in Hearing Impaired. Proficiency in American Sign Language and strong

cultural perspective of the Deaf Culture. ASLTA and ASL Certification preferred.

Certification of PA Mandated Reporter Training, PA State Police Criminal

Clearance, PA Child Abuse History Clearance, FBI Clearance, and Act 82 Clearance.

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is “Superior.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Superior.”

BENEFITS: Participation in the Public School Employees Retirement System (PSERS), tuition reimbursement (eligible after 1st year of service), health, vision, dental, and life insurances, 403(B) Plan, paid sick and personal leaves.

APPLICATION

PROCEDURE: Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori L. Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its programs of education, employment,

and all other activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability, or sexual preference.

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of State Testing and Mainstreaming Coordinator and ECC CLASSROOM ASSISTANT. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities!

A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS is still being offered for Residential Child Care Worker and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement and generous paid time off.

NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN PITTSBURGH, PHILADELPHIA, AND GLENSIDE

PAHrtners Deaf Services is a dynamic team of behavioral health professionals serving deaf and hard of hearing children and adults. Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PAHrtners provides residential and outpatient services to deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and adults. Over 85% of our staff members are deaf or hard of hearing!

PAHrtners is rapidly growing and expanding. Whether you are a high school graduate, recent college graduate, or a professional with many years of experience in the field of human services, we have a career-building position waiting for you! E.O.E.

PAHrtners is looking for dedicated, motivated, and energetic individuals who are fluent in American Sign Language and knowledgeable about Deaf culture to fill the following positions:

Residential Counselors for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities – Full time, part time, on call; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma required.

Assistant Program Director for Residential Services – Full time, Glenside location. Minimum HS diploma plus 1 year as Residential Advisor.

Case Managers for Residential or Community Program for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Behavioral Health needs – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum HS diploma with 12 credits in social sciences required.

Residential Counselors for Residential Treatment Facility for Adolescents- Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum of one years’ related experience required.

Therapist/Psychosocial Rehabilitation Counselor – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum BA/BS in human services required.

experience in mental health.

Educational / Staff Interpreter- Full Time; Philadelphia location. Minimum AA with minimum 3 years’ experience required.

Visit our Web page at http://www.pahrtners.com/careers/ to learn more about each position.

Send your letter of intent and resume to:

Joel Skelton, Assistant Office Manager

PAHrtners Deaf Services, 614 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Email: jskelton@pahrtners.com Fax: 215.392.6065

Instructional/Support Faculty – Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number 2784BR

Position Title Instructional/Support Faculty

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Cultural & Creative Studies

Faculty Type (Tenure Status) Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Faculty Rank Lecturer

Employment Category Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date 15-Aug-2017

Department/College Description THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business, and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our membership in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region, is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes Magazine ,and MSN selected Rochester as the “#1 Most Livable Bargain Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description

Teach three or four courses per semester in the broad area of Deaf cultural studies with particular emphasis on course addressing diversity, multiculturalism and intersectionality. Participate in Institute service as time permits. The successful candidate must have a broad and deep knowledge of Deaf culture, as well as excellent curriculum development and teaching skills.

We are seeking an individual who has the ability and interest in contributing to a community committed to student centeredness, service and professional development; integrity and ethics; respect, diversity and pluralism; innovation and flexibility; and teamwork and collaboration. Select to view links to RIT’s core values, honor code, and diversity commitment.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Doctoral degree in Deaf Studies or other relevant field and demonstrated teaching experience. ABD is acceptable. Must enjoy working with undergraduates in a collaborative environment. Proficiency in American Sign Language and strong knowledge of Deaf culture.

Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s continuing commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and individual differences.

Required Minimum Education Level PhD

Required Application Documents

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

Statement of Diversity Contribution

List of References

Statement of Teaching Philosophy

Letters of Recommendation

Apply online at http://apptrkr.com/914138

Please submit: your application, curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the listed qualifications and the following attachments:

* Statement of teaching philosophy

* Statement of diversity contribution

* The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until a suitable candidate is found.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations re

lated to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

Instructional/Support Faculty

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number 2533BR

Position Title Instructional/Support Faculty

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Visual Communication Studies

Faculty Type (Tenure Status) Tenure-Track

Faculty Discipline Graphic Design

Faculty Rank Assistant Professor

Employment Category Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date 09-Aug-2017

Department/College Description THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business, and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our membership in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region, is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes Magazine ,and MSN selected Rochester as the “#1 Most Livable Bargain Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description

The Visual Communications Studies Department at NTID is seeking to fill a full-time Tenure-Track position with an individual whose particular strengths are focused in Graphic Design for print and electronic media and who can work collaboratively with other faculty to achieve the VCS department defined goals and outcomes. Instructional responsibilities include the ability to teach, tutor, and advance the curriculum in the graphic design concentration, in such courses as Principles of Design and Color, Graphic Design & Typography I and II, History of Graphic Design, Publication Design, Identity Design, Portfolio Design, Web Design, and courses which focus on learning Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign software.

Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to, teaching and/or tutoring aspects of the principles and processes of graphic design and typography, branding and marketing, identity design systems, UI/ UX design, and interactive media; provide tutoring support for deaf and hard of hearing students enrolled in the College of Imaging Arts and Sciences, School of Design; facilitate application and transfer processes of deaf and hard of hearing students interested in obtaining a bachelor’s degree and/or master’s degree in the College of Imaging Arts and Sciences, School of Design; and providing career and technical advising for students interested in pursuing a career in graphic design. As part of the Tenure-Track position responsibilities, the qualified individual will need to possess a scholarship agenda and continue or engage in new scholarly activities that satisfy the Institute’s expectations of research and scholarship.

Required Minimum Qualifications

* MFA degree (or able to complete same within one year of hire*).

* Minimum of 5 years of professional graphic design and/or teaching graphic design.

* Ability to demonstrate fluency in communication using sign language, and alternative strategies for using spoken communication.

* Portfolio demonstrating excellence in graphic design and /or teaching graphic design, and expertise in using graphic design software.

* Understanding and ability to teach about materials and processes used in the design and output processes.

* Evidence of being highly motivated and ability to inspire students.

* Ability to interact and develop professional relationships with a variety of RIT faculty, staff and administrators, acting as liaison representing the needs and interests of deaf and hard-of-hearing students to responsible parties.

* Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s continuing commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and individual differences.

* Ability to advance a clearly defined scholarship agenda.

– The successful candidate who has not completed an MFA degree will be placed in a lecturer track until the degree is completed.

Required Minimum Education Level MFA

Required Application Documents Curriculum Vitae or Resume/Cover Letter/Research Statement/Statement of/Diversity Contribution/List of References/Statement of Teaching Philosophy

To apply, visit: http://apptrkr.com/911672

Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:

* Research Statement

* Statement of teaching philosophy

* Statement of diversity.

* The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

Applications will be accepted but review of the applications will begin on September of 2016.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

William Woods University, Fulton, MO

Job Title: Asst.-Assoc. Professor of ASL/English Interpreting

Department: Business, Law, Technology and Languages

Reports To: Chair, Division of Business, Law, Technology and Languages

Job Type: This is a full time, exempt position.

General Description:

William Woods University is accepting applications for a full-time, tenure-track faculty position to teach ASL/English Interpreting courses for students working towards a bachelor’s degree in ASL/English Interpreting and focused on obtaining certification. The contracted teaching load is 12 hours per semester, with the opportunity for teaching summer school and intercession courses.

Full-time faculty are expected to participate in faculty and campus committees, attend faculty assembly and division meetings, and conduct program and class assessments in accordance with standards developed by the University and outside accrediting entities. Faculty are also expected to develop educational programs to be presented to the campus at large as part of the University LEAD program and to attend such programs sponsored by other faculty in the university.

Rank and salary are commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

*Teach ASL/English Interpreting coursework in classroom settings and online.

*Assist students with academic advising.

*Prepare course syllabi for assigned courses that meet the needs of students and state requirements.

*Participate in the development of assessments and evaluation of courses and the program for continuing improvement.

*Maintain professional development according to personal and professional need.

*Assist in recruitment efforts for the program by participating in university recruitment events and communicating with interested students.

*Responsible for maintaining relationships with alumni of the program.

*Collaborate in curriculum design and materials development for the ASL/English Interpreting degree program.

*Other duties as assigned.

Position Requirements:

*A Master’s degree with at least 18 graduate hours in ASL/English Interpreting coursework is required.

*A Ph.D. in a relevant discipline or a related field is preferred.

*Ability to perform teaching, administrative, and clerical duties independently in order to fulfill goals and objectives of the program within the overall mission of the department, the division, and the University.

*Teaching experience at a higher educational institution is preferred.

*Demonstrated commitment to professional development, strong work ethic, and a commitment to working well with others.

*Knowledge of and demonstrated experience with integrating instructional technology into classroom experiences.

*Certification – Preference will be given to applicants who hold either a current certification for the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) or BEI Master.

Work Schedule:

This is a full-time, 9-month position beginning August 2017. This position will be open until filled.

Qualified applicants must submit a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, unofficial transcripts, statement of teaching philosophy, evidence of teaching effectiveness, and contact information for three references (one being a supervisor).

To Apply:

http://www.williamwoods.edu/employment/index.html

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CSU-Sacramento is currently advertising for a new full time position in Deaf

Studies. Please forward the following link and job description to any

eligible candidates who have completed Doctoral degrees or will be completed

by August 2017. We particularly encourage Deaf individuals with diverse

backgrounds to apply. Review of applications begins November 30, 2016

https://chroniclevitae.com/jobs/0000337462-01

To apply go to the CSUS Job Opportunities page and click for External

Applicants, then use the keyword DEAF to find the position listing

http://csus.edu/hr/jobs/index.html

PROGRAM INFORMATION

The Deaf Studies program, housed in the College of Education, currently has

four full time faculty serving undergraduate majors and minors as well as

students from the larger student body meeting language and General Education

requirements. The BA in American Sign Language and Deaf Studies takes an

interdisciplinary approach to the study of Deaf and hard-of-hearing people

in American and world society. The program promotes the understanding of

Deaf people as a linguistic and cultural group and encourages students to

analyze existing stereotypes and policies relating to Deaf and

hard-of-hearing people in order to work both within their own communities

and others in effecting change for the betterment of the Deaf and

hard-of-hearing community.

A successful California State University, Sacramento faculty member promotes

the values celebrated by a public, regional, comprehensive, metropolitan

university. At Sacramento State, the quality of the education we provide is

our top priority. In addition to contributing positively to teaching and

learning, faculty members are expected to engage in scholarship and to

provide service to the University and to the greater community. Our campus

community represents the broad diversity of our state, and we believe that

all are enriched and unified by this diversity. In that spirit, we are

particularly interested in receiving applications from a broad spectrum of

qualified people with the commitment and ability to work with a diverse

student population.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Teach lower and upper division Deaf Studies undergraduate courses.

Undergraduate advising

Engage in scholarly activities.

Active participation on department, college and university

committees, and engagement in service to the institution.

In addition, the successful candidate will be responsible for

maintaining regular and close contact with the Deaf community and community

colleges.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required:

Earned doctorate in a field related to American Sign Language and

Deaf Studies (eg. Anthropology, Communication, Second Language Acquisition,

Socio-linguistics, Sociology, Gender & Equity Studies, Ethnic Studies or

similar field). ABD candidates will be considered. If ABD, candidates will

be required to complete the doctorate by August, 2017.

Demonstrates fluency in Academic and conversational American Sign

Language.

Possess a strong background in theories relevant to Deaf Studies,

Deaf Culture & American Sign Language and research methods (Second Language

Acquisition, Critical Cultural Studies, Bilingual Pedagogy, Deaf Theory,

Foreign Language Education).

Demonstrated focus or emphasis in a specific area of Deaf Studies

(e.g., social policy, education, cultural studies, language acquisition,

second language pedagogy).

Demonstrated knowledge of, and professional and/or research

experience with deaf individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Preferred:

A clearly-defined program of research.

Demonstrated success in research and scholarly activities.

Demonstrated experience and effectiveness in college level,

undergraduate and/or graduate level teaching.

The Deaf Studies Program faculty further values leadership

potential, interpersonal skills, and the ability to work with students from

diverse backgrounds.

Demonstrated reciprocal relationships in the Deaf community and

visible involvement in the wider Deaf community.

Demonstrated superior facility with using technology either in the

classroom and/or online instruction.

APPOINTMENT

The position is tenure-track and will be at the Assistant Professor rank

beginning with the Fall 2017 semester. Salary is dependent upon

qualifications and professional/research experience.

Candidate will be required to provide official transcripts of their highest

degree earned and must furnish proof of eligibility to work in the U.S.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Rayman, Ph.D.

New Faculty Hire Committee Chair

Associate Professor of ASL & Deaf Studies

jrayman@csus.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Gallaudet University

Multiple Faculty Positions

Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively encourages deaf, hard of hearing, members of traditionally underrepresented groups, people with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply for open positions.

The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty positions in the following departments/programs:

ASL and Deaf Studies

Art, Communication and Theatre

Business

Counseling

Education

History, Philosophy, Religion, and Sociology

Interpretation

Physical Education and Recreation

Psychology

Science, Technology and Mathematics

Social Work

For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to: https://www.gallaudet.edu/hrs/employment-opportunities.html

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

FULL-TIME DIRECTOR: GALLAUDET UNIVERSITY REGIONAL CENTER

at Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill, Massachusetts

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES:

FULL-TIME DIRECTOR: GALLAUDET UNIVERSITY REGIONAL CENTER:

(Non-Unit Professional Position); Anticipated start date: February 2, 2017

The Director provides leadership of the Gallaudet University Regional Center-East and manages the day-to day operations of the Center. The Director is responsible for implementing the Annual Goals provided by Gallaudet University and supervises and evaluates a staff of three. The individual in this position partners with Northern Essex Community College on issues related to deaf education and interpreter education, including serving on appropriate committees. The Director reports to the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at NECC and the Director of National Outreach at Gallaudet University.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Financial Responsibilities:

· Develop and monitor Center budget.

· Submit quarterly financial reports and an annual report to Gallaudet University.

· Secure funding to support programs.

· Partner with agencies and schools across the region to share resources.

Recruiting Initiatives:

· Partner with Gallaudet’s Admissions Office to assist recruitment efforts in the region

· Provide assistance for students interested in applying to Gallaudet and once accepted, assist in the enrollment process when appropriate.

· Disseminate information regarding undergraduate and graduate programs throughout the region at exhibits, conferences, workshops, etc.

· Collaborate with Vocational Rehabilitation Offices throughout the region and identify opportunities for Gallaudet University presentations and meetings.

· Work closely with Gallaudet University Youth Programs staff to promote the variety of Programs available to middle and high school students and identify potential participants.

· Work closely with Gallaudet’s BAI Program to enter into “2+2” Agreements with Community College Programs in the East Region.

· Assist NECC students wishing to transfer to Gallaudet University

Professional Development:

· Implement trainings, workshops and other programs throughout the region.

· Work with Gallaudet’s Center for Professional Studies to market their programs region-wide.

· Work to solidify Gallaudet’s presence at conferences in the region.

· Disseminate research findings from the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center and Gallaudet University

Academic Bowl:

· Plan and oversee the Gallaudet East Regional Academic Bowl

· Recruit new teams to participate, particularly from mainstream programs

· Provide assistance at the National Academic Bowl held at Gallaudet University

Operation of Specialized Programs:

· Oversee operations of the MA Family Sign Language Program, a contract with the MA Department of Public health

· Oversee operations of RI Family Sign Initiatives, working closely with RI Early Intervention Programs.

· Operate monthly Shared Reading Saturdays program for families with children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Marketing:

· Maintain The GURC-East Facebook Page and distribution lists to share announcements regarding all Gallaudet Programs.

· Maintain our website and update regularly.

· Utilize social media to promote all programs and opportunities.

· Maintain a variety of data bases of constituents we serve in the region.

Requirements:

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

· Master’s degree in Deaf or other related field

· Five (5) years related experience, at least two (2) in supervisory positions

· Fluency in American Sign Language and English

· Knowledge of and demonstrated experience and expertise in developing and monitoring budgets and proposal writing

· Must be well-organized, flexible and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously

· Able and willing to travel throughout the East Region of the U.S.

· Possession of a valid driver’s license and access to reliable transportation

· Demonstrated advanced computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access as well as excellent internet navigation skills

· Demonstrated public speaking skills and experience providing presentations

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

· Previous work experience in a higher education institution or agency

· Background in Deaf Education

Additional Information:

SALARY: $65,000 – $75,000 annually, commensurate with education and experience. In addition, the college offers an outstanding fringe benefit package

DEADLINE: November 28, 2016 POST#: 102116

Northern Essex Community College is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, genetic information, gender identity or sexual orientation in its programs and activities as required by Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable statutes and college policies. The College prohibits sexual harassment, including sexual violence. Inquiries or complaints concerning discrimination, harassment, retaliation or sexual violence shall be referred to the College’s Affirmative Action and/or Title IX Coordinator, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission or the United States Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

https://necc.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp JOBID=78235

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Rehabilitation Specialist Human Services

Arundel Lodge, Inc. is a behavioral health agency located in Edgewater, MD. Rehabilitation Specialist will provide daily living skills support to deaf or hard of hearing clients in a residential setting. Duties also include; medication monitoring, transporting to appointments, and applying crisis intervention when needed. Must be fluent in American Sign Language. Minimum qualifications are high school diploma or equivalent, related work experience and education in Human Services or related field preferred. Send resume to; Arundel Lodge, Inc., Human Resources, 2600 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD 21037; Email; Lmurphy@arundellodge.org, Fax: (410) 841-6045, http://www.arundellodge.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CSU-Sacramento is currently advertising for a new full time position in Deaf

Studies. Please forward the following link and job description to any

eligible candidates who have completed Doctoral degrees or will be completed

by August 2017. We particularly encourage Deaf individuals with diverse

backgrounds to apply. Review of applications begins November 30, 2016

https://chroniclevitae.com/jobs/0000337462-01

To apply go to the CSUS Job Opportunities page and click for External

Applicants, then use the keyword DEAF to find the position listing

http://csus.edu/hr/jobs/index.html

PROGRAM INFORMATION

The Deaf Studies program, housed in the College of Education, currently has

four full time faculty serving undergraduate majors and minors as well as

students from the larger student body meeting language and General Education

requirements. The BA in American Sign Language and Deaf Studies takes an

interdisciplinary approach to the study of Deaf and hard-of-hearing people

in American and world society. The program promotes the understanding of

Deaf people as a linguistic and cultural group and encourages students to

analyze existing stereotypes and policies relating to Deaf and

hard-of-hearing people in order to work both within their own communities

and others in effecting change for the betterment of the Deaf and

hard-of-hearing community.

A successful California State University, Sacramento faculty member promotes

the values celebrated by a public, regional, comprehensive, metropolitan

university. At Sacramento State, the quality of the education we provide is

our top priority. In addition to contributing positively to teaching and

learning, faculty members are expected to engage in scholarship and to

provide service to the University and to the greater community. Our campus

community represents the broad diversity of our state, and we believe that

all are enriched and unified by this diversity. In that spirit, we are

particularly interested in receiving applications from a broad spectrum of

qualified people with the commitment and ability to work with a diverse

student population.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Teach lower and upper division Deaf Studies undergraduate courses.

Undergraduate advising

Engage in scholarly activities.

Active participation on department, college and university

committees, and engagement in service to the institution.

In addition, the successful candidate will be responsible for

maintaining regular and close contact with the Deaf community and community

colleges.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required:

Earned doctorate in a field related to American Sign Language and

Deaf Studies (eg. Anthropology, Communication, Second Language Acquisition,

Socio-linguistics, Sociology, Gender & Equity Studies, Ethnic Studies or

similar field). ABD candidates will be considered. If ABD, candidates will

be required to complete the doctorate by August, 2017.

Demonstrates fluency in Academic and conversational American Sign

Language.

Possess a strong background in theories relevant to Deaf Studies,

Deaf Culture & American Sign Language and research methods (Second Language

Acquisition, Critical Cultural Studies, Bilingual Pedagogy, Deaf Theory,

Foreign Language Education).

Demonstrated focus or emphasis in a specific area of Deaf Studies

(e.g., social policy, education, cultural studies, language acquisition,

second language pedagogy).

Demonstrated knowledge of, and professional and/or research

experience with deaf individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Preferred:

A clearly-defined program of research.

Demonstrated success in research and scholarly activities.

Demonstrated experience and effectiveness in college level,

undergraduate and/or graduate level teaching.

The Deaf Studies Program faculty further values leadership

potential, interpersonal skills, and the ability to work with students from

diverse backgrounds.

Demonstrated reciprocal relationships in the Deaf community and

visible involvement in the wider Deaf community.

Demonstrated superior facility with using technology either in the

classroom and/or online instruction.

APPOINTMENT

The position is tenure-track and will be at the Assistant Professor rank

beginning with the Fall 2017 semester. Salary is dependent upon

qualifications and professional/research experience.

Candidate will be required to provide official transcripts of their highest

degree earned and must furnish proof of eligibility to work in the U.S.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Rayman, Ph.D.

New Faculty Hire Committee Chair

Associate Professor of ASL & Deaf Studies

jrayman@csus.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Coordinator Student Life Programming

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number: 2814BR

Position Title: Coordinator Student Life Programming

College/Division: National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization: NTID Student Life

Staff Job Function: Student Services

Wage Band: 117A

Employment Category: Fulltime

Department/College Description:

The Student Life Team (SLT), a unit within the Student and Academic Services division of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. The SLT consists of a team of five full time professional staff, a senior support staff, a number of temporary summer staff, and a large student paraprofessional staff. Its mission is to ensure that the NTID students are provided with diverse opportunities to optimize their collegiate experiences. As such, the team has responsibility for developing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating co-curricular programming which includes, for example, spiritual/religious and civility exploration workshops, self-advocacy and community accountability mentoring services, social and cultural programs, as well as fraternity and sorority event collaborations. The SLT also provides significant residential supervision for middle-school and high school student summer camp programs hosted by NTID. In fulfilling its mission, the SLT promotes ongoing collaborat

ions with NTID’s Academic Affairs, NTID’s Counseling & Academic Advising Services Department, the NTID Center on Employment, RIT’s Public Safety, Center for Women and Gender, and various offices across RIT’s Division of Student Affairs.

Detailed Job Description:

Focusing on student success, the coordinator will be responsible for providing support, guidance and mentoring to NTID students of color. The coordinator will work with the NTID Steps to Success program to maximize the academic engagement and success of students of color. Immediately upon hire, the coordinator will work closely with the Assistant Vice President of Student & Academic Services (AVPSAS) and director of the SLT to develop a plan of work (POW) which focuses on students of color at NTID. The coordinator will also work with NTID’s Chief Diversity Officer in pursuit of these goals. As a member of the SLT, the coordinator will be expected to leverage established partnerships with the NTID Counseling Department, the NTID Center on Employment, the NTID Learning Center, the NTID Alumni Office, the Center for Women and Gender, and the RIT Student Health Center to promote the success of students.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s degree in Student Affairs, Human and Social Services, Organizational Development, Psychology, or related fields is required.

* Minimum of two years of proven experience and knowledge in designing culturally sensitive & intersectional interactive service learning programs and student developmental programming, advocacy, and leadership for Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled /(DeafPlus), and hard of hearing of diverse students is required.

* Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Deaf cultures, multiculturalism, diversity and community leadership is required.

* Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) required.

Required Minimum Education Level: BA

Preferred Qualifications:

* Ability to create meaningful interactions among students, faculty, and staff for the purpose of promoting student success is required.

* Ability to quickly problem solve using a developed understanding of multiple and complex perspectives, communities and system is required.

* Demonstrated ability to manage and communicate multiple projects simultaneously & effectively to various individuals is required.

Required Application Documents:

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

How To Apply:

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at: http://apptrkr.com/898984 & Reference 2814BR

Additional Details:

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations re

lated to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Director Student Life Programming

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number: 2811BR

Position Title: Director Student Life Programming

College/Division: National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization: NTID Student Life

Staff Job Function: Student Services

Wage Band: 119A

Employment Category: Fulltime

Department/College Description:

The Student Life Team (SLT) is a unit with responsibility for developing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating co-curricular programming for Deaf and hard-of-hearing students attending the National Technical Institute for the Deaf as well as providing significant residential supervision for middle school and high school student summer camp programs hosted by NTID. The SLT consists of a team of five fulltime professional staff, a senior support staff, a number of temporary summer staff, and a large student paraprofessional staff. The SLT promotes ongoing collaborations with NTID’s Academic Affairs, NTID’s Counseling Services Department, the NTID Center on Employment, RIT’s Public Safety, Center for Women and Gender, and several offices across RIT’s Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse opportunities to optimize their collegiate experiences. The SLT’s co-curricular and educational programming, spiritual/religious and civility exploration workshops, self-advocacy and community accountability mentoring services, social and cultural programs, fraternity and sorority event collaborations, and organization advising are avenues for outreaching to and networking with students.

Detailed Job Description:

The Director will:

* Utilize university and college strategic plans and goals as well as student & community needs to establish and implement a consistent and relevant department program that is both proactive in charting a plan for student life, and responsive to current and future trends and needs within the Deaf and hard-of-hearing student community at NTID.

* Oversee the department budget insuring support of overall department operations.

maintain direct accountability for SLT staff compliance with institute accounting, budgeting, and liability policies and procedures in their management and delegation.

provide daily supervision, guidance, direction, and support to SLT staff, student paraprofessional staff and community through departmental meetings, trainings, and one-on-one interaction.

* Maintain accountability for performance of student staff employees during the academic year and through the summer concerning intersectional Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled/(DeafPlus), Deaf Student of Color, Deaf International, Deaf LGBTQIAP and hard- of-Hearing student communities.

* Liaise with NTID Outreach Consortium, RIT Center for Campus Life, and RIT Residence Life. The director will keep the Assistant Vice President of Student and Academic Services informed on the development and implementation of programming initiatives in accordance with the recommendation of NTID’s “T-Shaped” graduate committee and the behavioral trends and concerns within the student community.

As a member of the college’s crisis response team, the director will coordinate community support and communication efforts. The director will advise major student organizations, NTID Student Congress, NTID Student Assembly and Tiger Media.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Master’s degree in Student Affairs, Human and Social Services, Organizational Development, Psychology, Communications or closely related fields is required.

* Minimum of five years of proven experience with progressively more responsibility leading programs and services in a college environment is required.

* Minimum of five years of supervising a group of professional staff or student paraprofessional staff is required.

* Minimum of five years of proven experience with managing the department operation budget is required.

* Strong understanding of Deaf Culture, Deaf and hard-of-hearing student communities and their sub-groups is required.

* Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) required.

Required Minimum Education Level MS, MA

Preferred Qualifications

* Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in student development and ability to interpret and apply that knowledge to the intersectional deaf and hard-of-hearing student community within NTID.

* Demonstrated ability to quickly problem solve using a developed understanding of multiple and complex perspectives, communities, and system.

* Ability to create meaningful interactions among students, faculty, and staff for the purpose of promoting student success.

* Demonstrated ability to manage and communicate multiple projects simultaneously & effectively to various individuals.

Preferred Education Level: MS, MA

Required Application Documents:

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

How To Apply:

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at: http://apptrkr.com/899040 & Reference: 2811BR

Additional Details:

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

KANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

POSITION VACANCIES

The Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 East Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, is currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for the 2016 – 2017 school year:

Early Intervention Specialist

Secondary Math Teacher

Secondary English Teacher

Secondary Science Teacher

Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon professional background and experience. KSD offers excellent benefits (Full Time Positions Only). Applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants will be invited for an interview session. Positions are open until filled. KSD is located in the Heartland of the USA, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. For area info on excellent schools and affordable housing check out: http://www.kcmo.org/ and http://www.olatheks.org/

For an application and a job announcement, please refer to our website at http://www.ksdeaf.org or contact Teresa Chandler, Human Resources Professional, at (913) 210-8113 for further details on the positions. E-mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax #: 913/621-2310

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

Tobacco Free Campus

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Are you looking to be part of something special in the field of mental health and Deafness Come join our team!

The State of North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of mental health services for the deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services, LLC, have a contract with the state to provide therapy, assessments, and outreach to people who communicate primarily through ASL. We have a team of 18 sign fluent professionals, including three Deaf psychologists, three Deaf LCSWs, and one Deaf LPC, along with a hearing, ASL fluent LPC and LCSW, and numerous Deaf and hearing QP staff.

We are seeking two clinicians, licensed in the State of North Carolina, to complete our team.

When was the last time you took part in a team meeting conducted entirely in sign language and with a group of professional peers that “get it”

If you’re ready for a positive change in your professional life, send your resume to:

Linda Harrington, LCSW

mailto:lharrington@rhanet.org

919.825.2869 VP

RHA Health Services

3010 Falstaff Road

Raleigh, NC 27610

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Outreach Coordinator

State of Pennsylvania

POTHOS, Inc. has a full time position available for “Pennsylvania TRS Outreach Coordinator”, for client, Hamilton Relay. Position responsible for coordinating and implementing outreach activities that promote Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS) throughout the State of Pennsylvania. Travel required. Preferred experience and skills: excellent presentation skills; experience in public relations activities; direct work experience with Telecommunications Relay Service or Captioned Telephone Relay Service helpful. POTHOS, Inc. offers competitive wages and benefits. Send resume to POTHOS, Inc, via email to chiefbrink@pothos.us Contact Dori Brink at 619.546.0621 with questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting NEW opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of Independent Living Skills & Transition Specialist and are offering a $500 SIGN-ON BONUS for Residential Child Care Worker, Residential Counselor and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

The Learning Center for the Deaf: Employment Opportunities – http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers

Employment Opportunities – The Learning Center for the Deaf

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

American Sign Language Instructor, Temporary 1 Semester

PORTERVILLE COLLEGE,

Porterville, CA Area

American Sign Language Instructor, Temporary 1 Semester – $60/hr, hourly rate may vary; The successful applicant will be expected to provide instruction in a full range of ASL courses. For full details and to apply visit: http://apptrkr.com/898486. Emails will not be accepted. As an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer, the Kern Community College District encourages candidates with diverse backgrounds to apply.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN PITTSBURGH, PHILADELPHIA, AND GLENSIDE

PAHrtners Deaf Services is a dynamic team of behavioral health professionals serving deaf and hard of hearing children and adults. Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PAHrtners provides residential and outpatient services to deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and adults. Over 85% of our staff members are deaf or hard of hearing!

PAHrtners is rapidly growing and expanding. Whether you are a high school graduate, recent college graduate, or a professional with many years of experience in the field of human services, we have a career-building position waiting for you! E.O.E.

PAHrtners is looking for dedicated, motivated, and energetic individuals who are fluent in American Sign Language and knowledgeable about Deaf culture to fill the following positions:

Residential Counselors for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities – Full time, part time, on call; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum HS diploma required.

Case Managers for Residential or Community Program for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Behavioral Health needs – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum HS diploma with 12 credits in social sciences required.

Residential Counselors for Residential Treatment Facility for Adolescents- Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum of one years’ related experience required.

Therapist/Psychosocial Rehabilitation Counselor – Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum BA/BS in human services required.

experience in mental health.

Desktop and Network Support Engineer – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum HS diploma required.

Administrative Assistant – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum HS diploma required.

Educational / Staff Interpreter- Full Time; Philadelphia location. Minimum AA with minimum 3 years’ experience required.

Staff Nurse – Full time; Glenside location. Minimum BSN/RN required.

Visit our Web page at http://www.pahrtners.com/careers/ to learn more about each position.

Send your letter of intent and resume to:

Joel Skelton, Assistant Office Manager

PAHrtners Deaf Services, 614 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Email: jskelton@pahrtners.com Fax: 215.392.6065

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-248

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Interpreter Referral Specialist

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Tucson

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

Responsible for community interpreter referral services for programs in both Arizona and New Mexico. Processes interpreter requests, schedules staff and contract interpreters, and confirms interpreting schedules. Documents interpreting hours for billing purposes and inputs payroll/billing data for processing. Assists in negotiating new agreements and billing arrangements for interpreting services. Maintains current and accurate information for contract interpreters, consumers and billing actions. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

– Receives and processes interpreter requests; schedules staff and contracted interpreters matching interpreting skill level and experience with the demands of the situation with consideration given to the preference of the Deaf or Hard of Hearing consumers

– Confirms interpreting schedule with interpreters, deaf consumers and businesses or organizations

– Enters interpreter payroll and billing information into computer and documents interpreting hours for billing purposes

– Assists supervisor with negotiating new agreements or billing arrangements for interpreting services

– Receives and processes requests for information regarding ADA and legal obligations for the provision of interpreters

– Maintains current information for contracted interpreters, consumers and billing actions

– Assists department with other assignments or special projects related to the interpreting service program

– May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order to meet minimum requirements of the position, and will be considered by the Corporate Director of Human Resources.

– Associates or 2 years post-secondary education

– Natural or assisted hearing within the range necessary to clearly understand voiced telephone transmissions

– Ability to type at least 50 wpm with minimal errors

– 1 year of experience in data entry, word processing and spreadsheet applications

– Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

– Pass drug screening

– Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

– Bachelor’s in related field

– Additional years of directly related experience

– 1 year of customer service experience

– 2 years of experience in the field of interpreting

– State or National certification

– Fluency in American Sign Language

SALARY $12.90 – $16.13 per hour DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open October 13, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: http://www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-105

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Interpreter Referral Specialist

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time- Multiple Positions

Position Purpose

Responsible for community interpreter referral services for programs in both Arizona and New Mexico. Processes interpreter requests, schedules staff and contract interpreters, and confirms interpreting schedules. Documents interpreting hours for billing purposes and inputs payroll/billing data for processing. Assists in negotiating new agreements and billing arrangements for interpreting services. Maintains current and accurate information for contract interpreters, consumers and billing actions. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

– Receives and processes interpreter requests; schedules staff and contracted interpreters matching interpreting skill level and experience with the demands of the situation with consideration given to the preference of the Deaf or Hard of Hearing consumers

– Confirms interpreting schedule with interpreters, deaf consumers and businesses or organizations

– Enters interpreter payroll and billing information into computer and documents interpreting hours for billing purposes

– Assists supervisor with negotiating new agreements or billing arrangements for interpreting services

– Receives and processes requests for information regarding ADA and legal obligations for the provision of interpreters

– Maintains current information for contracted interpreters, consumers and billing actions

– Assists department with other assignments or special projects related to the interpreting service program

– May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order to meet minimum requirements of the position, and will be considered by the Corporate Director of Human Resources.

– Associates or 2 years post-secondary education

– Natural or assisted hearing within the range necessary to clearly understand voiced telephone transmissions

– Ability to type at least 50 wpm with minimal errors

– 1 year of experience in data entry, word processing and spreadsheet applications

– Pass drug screening

– Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

– Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance and New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

– Bachelor’s in related field

– Additional years of directly related experience

– 1 year of customer service experience

– 2 years of experience in the field of interpreting

– State or National certification

– Fluency in American Sign Language

SALARY $12.90 – $16.13 per hour DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open October 13, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-13-108

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Interpreter Referral Specialist

Agency Valley Center for the Deaf – Phoenix

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

Responsible for community interpreter referral services for programs in both Arizona and New Mexico. Processes interpreter requests, schedules staff and contract interpreters, and confirms interpreting schedules. Documents interpreting hours for billing purposes and inputs payroll/billing data for processing. Assists in negotiating new agreements and billing arrangements for interpreting services. Maintains current and accurate information for contract interpreters, consumers and billing actions. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

– Receives and processes interpreter requests; schedules staff and contracted interpreters matching interpreting skill level and experience with the demands of the situation with consideration given to the preference of the Deaf or Hard of Hearing consumers

– Confirms interpreting schedule with interpreters, deaf consumers and businesses or organizations

– Enters interpreter payroll and billing information into computer and documents interpreting hours for billing purposes

– Assists supervisor with negotiating new agreements or billing arrangements for interpreting services

– Receives and processes requests for information regarding ADA and legal obligations for the provision of interpreters

– Maintains current information for contracted interpreters, consumers and billing actions

– Assists department with other assignments or special projects related to the interpreting service program

– May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order to meet minimum requirements of the position, and will be considered by the Corporate Director of Human Resources.

– Associates or 2 years post-secondary education

– Natural or assisted hearing within the range necessary to clearly understand voiced telephone transmissions

– Ability to type at least 50 wpm with minimal errors

– 1 year of experience in data entry, word processing and spreadsheet applications

– Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

– Pass drug screening

– Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

– Bachelor’s in related field

– Additional years of directly related experience

– 1 year of customer service experience

– 2 years of experience in the field of interpreting

– State or National certification

– Fluency in American Sign Language

SALARY $12.90 – $16.13 per hour DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open October 13, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: http://www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

ACCESS/St. Joseph’s Healthcare System

, provider of behavioral health services to Deaf and hard of hearing people throughout north and central NJ has the following position available:

Caseworker

JOB SUMMARY: Provide mental health rehabilitation services and supports to a small caseload of deaf individuals who live in the community, including skill development, coordinating and managing services, crisis intervention. Services are provided in the community at least 50% of the time.

Coordinate receipt of entitlements, linkages to medical and non-medical services.

Complete all documentation requirements, including development of a comprehensive care plan and progress notes.

Assist clients in achieving goals, addressing 8 dimensions of wellness

Use appropriate therapeutic approaches to engage and motivate clients.

Identify potential crisis situations and use appropriate crisis intervention skills to diffuse situations and/or coordinate care.

Educate and advocate for clients.

To qualify, you must have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Counseling or related field, excellent oral/written communication skills, organizational and problem-solving skills, proficiency in ASL.

We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package. For immediate consideration, please fax 973.754.5599, or email your resume to: uckarc@sjhmc.org.

JOSEPH’S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM www.stjosephshealth.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

FACULTY POSITION OPENING

Department: Deaf Studies

Effective Date of Appointment: August 23, 2017

(Subject to Budgetary Approval)

Rank: Assistant/Associate Professor

Salary: Dependent upon qualifications

About the University:

Serving more than 42,000 students each year, CSUN is one of the largest universities in the United States, and it has an impact to match its size. Money Magazine recently named CSUN one of the top ten values in all of higher education, and the Social Mobility Index ranked CSUN fifth in the nation for elevating its students’ economic and social well-being. CSUN ranks 10th in the country in awarding bachelor’s degrees to underrepresented minority students, fifth nationally in awarding master’s degrees to Hispanic students, and enrolls the largest number of deaf and hard-of-hearing students of any U.S. state university. CSUN’s 171 academic programs and engaged centers enjoy international recognition for excellence. CSUN currently partners with more than 100 institutions of higher education in 22 countries around the globe and attracts the largest international student population of any U.S. master’s level institution. Situated on a 356-acre park-like setting in the heart of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, the campus features modern educational buildings and world-class LEED Gold-certified performing arts and recreational facilities recognized as among the best in the country. CSUN is designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and an Asian American, Native American, Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPISI) and we value the diversity of all of our students and the campus community. CSUN is a welcoming university that champions accessibility, academic excellence, and student success.

CSUN’s Commitment to You:

CSUN is strongly committed to achieving excellence through teaching, scholarship, active learning, and diversity. Our values include a respect for all people, building alliances with the community, and the encouragement of innovation, experimentation, and creativity.

As an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer, CSUN strives to create a community in which a diverse population can work, teach, and learn in an atmosphere of civility and respect for the rights of each individual. We consider qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, genetic information, medical information, marital status, or veteran status. For more information about the University, check our website: http://www.csun.edu

Qualifications:

Earned Doctorate in Deaf Studies, Linguistics, American Sign Language (ASL), or closely related field of study. ABD candidates will be considered but must complete the doctorate by the time of appointment. General knowledge of ASL and the Deaf Studies field, which may include but is not limited to ASL teaching, cultural studies, Deaf education, and interpreting. Strong commitment to achieving excellence through teaching, scholarship, active learning, and diversity. Our values include a respect for all people, building alliances with the community, and the encouragement of innovation, experimentation, and creativity. Possess strong and effective teaching methods in various aspects of ASL and Deaf Studies or other related courses. Extensive knowledge of Deaf Culture and the Deaf community. Evidence of successful Deaf Studies-related teaching experience at the college level. Demonstrated evidence of recent scholarly publications or equivalencies and activities or evidence of potential for such scholarly accomplishments. Ability to interact effectively with both Deaf and hearing people. Evidence of positive relationships and collegiality with university students, staff, and colleagues. Evidence of participation in ASL/Deaf Studies and Deaf community organizations on local, state, and/or national levels. Commitment to Deaf bilingual/bicultural experience and its foundation in basic human rights. Native/native-like fluency in ASL. Basic understanding of curriculum development. Demonstrated ability and commitment to teaching and mentoring a diverse student population.

CSUN is a Learning Centered University. The successful candidate will be expected to join faculty and staff in a commitment to active learning, to the assessment of learning outcomes, and to multiple pathways that enable students to graduate.

At time of appointment, the successful candidate, if not a U.S. citizen, must have authorization from the Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services to work in the United States.

Evidence of degree(s) required at time of hire.

Responsibilities:

Teach American Sign Language and Deaf Studies content courses. The standard teaching load is twelve (12) units per semester (plus committee assignments). A reduced load will be assigned during the first and second years of teaching (total of four semesters). The successful candidate will be expected to contribute to and participate in the life and development of the department (including curriculum and program development); engage in scholarship and community service and to remain current in their field; serve on departmental, college, and/or university committees, and to participate in other service as needed.

Application Process:

Applicants should submit all of the following. NOTE: Incomplete applications will be accepted but will not be reviewed/considered until all requested materials are received.

Cover letter that includes:

Statements of teaching and research interests

Summary of prior relevant experience

Statement or evidence of Deaf-centric philosophies

Current curriculum vitae that includes:

Educational background

Prior teaching experience

Evidence of scholarship and/or related professional experience

One sample course syllabus from a course in Deaf Studies or in a related field of study

One automated student evaluation. If none are available, provide a written statement confirming that automated evaluations are not available and provide some other evidence of teaching effectiveness/potential.

Provide evidence of any relevant certificates

Three (3) current letters of recommendation (not more than two years old) printed on official university/institution/business letterhead and signed.

Names and complete contact information for at least three (3) professional references

Application Deadline:

Screening of candidates will begin on November 14, 2016. Priority will be given to applicants who submit all application materials by the screening deadline. However, the position will remain open until filled.

Inquiries and applications should be addressed to:

Flavia S. Fleischer, Chair

Department of Deaf Studies

California State University, Northridge

18111 Nordhoff Street

Northridge, California 91330-8265

flavia.fleischer@csun.edu

General Information:

In compliance with the Annual Security Report & Fire Safety Report of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, California State University, Northridge has made crime-reporting statistics available on-line at http://www.csun.edu/sites/default/files/clery-report.pdf. Print copies are available in the library and by request from the Department of Police Services and the Office of Faculty Affairs.

The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 as a condition of employment.

A background check (including a criminal records check) must be completed satisfactorily before any candidate can be offered a position with the CSU. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

Applicants who wish to request accommodations for a disability may contact the Office of Equity and Diversity, (818) 677-2077.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

GLADiator’s welcome new enthusiastic and dedicated employees seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of our consumers and community.

Check out our Exciting Opportunities!!

Deputy Director- Los Angeles, Ca

Lead Advocate- Los Angeles, Ca

Health Educator- Los Angeles, Ca

EDD Job Developer/Interpreter – Various Locations (6)

Staff Interpreter (2)– Los Angeles, Ca

Staff Interpreter (3) – Riverside, Ca (CODIE)

Community Advocate- Los Angeles, Ca

Community Advocate/Family Education- Los Angeles, Ca

The work that you do every day translates directly into empowering the deaf and hard of hearing community. Giving of yourself and your skills in services and support to the deaf and hard of hearing is immensely rewarding.

Fringe benefits include: medical insurance, pension plan, paid vacation and sick leave.

Optional benefits: Dental, Flexible Spending Account, 403b and supplemental insurance.

To learn more about these open positions at GLAD website: www.gladinc.org

If interested in any of these positions, then please submit cover letter, resume and employment application to:

Email: gladhr@gladinc.org

VP: 323-892-2138

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

position openings at The Learning Center for the Deaf, Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers<http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers> to view the exciting NEW opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of Residential Counselor and are still offering a $500 sign-on bonus for Residential Child Care Worker, Residential Counselor and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Coordinator Student Life Programming

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number: 2677BR

College/Division: National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization: NTID Student Life

Staff Job Function: Student Services

Wage Band: 117A

Employment Category: Full-time

Department/College Description:

The Student Life Team (SLT), a unit with responsibility for developing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating co-curricular programming for Deaf and hard of hearing students attending the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, while providing significant residential supervision for middle-school and high school student summer camp programs hosted by NTID. The SLT consists a team of five full time professional staff, a senior support staff, a number of temporary summer staff, and a large student paraprofessional staff. SLT promotes ongoing collaborations with NTID’s Academic Affairs, NTID’s Counseling Services Department, the NTID Center on Employment, RIT’s Public Safety, Center for Women and Gender, and several offices across RIT’s Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse opportunities to optimize their collegiate experiences. SLT’s co-curricular and educational programming, spiritual/religious and civility exploration workshops, self-advocacy and community accountability mentoring services, social and cultural programs, fraternity and sorority event collaborations, and organization advising are avenues for outreaching to and networking with students.

Detailed Job Description:

The coordinator will id entify emotional, social, and skill development needs for deaf and hard of hearing populations, including NTID supported students at other colleges at RIT for ongoing support, co-op placement, graduation and post-graduation experiences. The coordinator will provide a specific and tailored cultural and identity-development experience and evaluate existing efforts in the area. The coordinator will provide curricular mentoring and club & organization leadership training and review evaluations for program and training to ensure continued improvement in service. The coordinator will review program and budget plans and analyze group dynamics, goal setting, planning, and function of cubs and organizations. The coordinator will recruit and hire a group of student leaders. The coordinator will work collaboratively with academic and RIT Student Affairs’ and RIT Intramural Sports programs to provide the ongoing support for deaf and hard of hearing students.

Please note: We will begin reviewing submissions on Monday, October 10th, but will continue to accept applications until the position is filled.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s degree in Student Affairs, Human and Social Services, Organizational Development, Psychology, or related field.

* Minimum of three years of proven experience in deaf/hard of hearing student instruction, advocacy, leadership or student developmental programming.

* Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in student development and ability to interpret and apply that knowledge to NTID’s intersectional deaf and hard of hearing student community.

* Ability to communicate to fluently and effectively with deaf and hard-of-hearing students using sign/verbal and written communication skills.

* Ability to create meaningful i nteractions among students, faculty, and staff for the purpose of promoting student success.

* Demonstrated ability to manage and communicate multiple projects simultaneously & effectively to various individuals.

Required Minimum Education Level: BA

Required Application Documents

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

To apply, visit here

Additional Details:

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, plur alism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Assistant Director Student Life Programming

Rochester Institute of Technology

Requisition Number: 2678BR

Position Title: Assistant Director Student Life Programming

College/Division: National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization: NTID Student Life

Staff Job Function: Student Services

Wage Band: 118A

Employment Category: Full-time

Department/College Description:

The Student Life Team (SLT), a unit with responsibility for developing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating co-curricular programming for Deaf and hard of hearing students attending the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, while providing significant residential supervision for middle-school and high school student summer camp programs hosted by NTID. The SLT consists a team of five full time professional staff, a senior support staff, a number of temporary summer staff, and a large student paraprofessional staff. SLT promotes ongoing collaborations with NTID’s Academic Affairs, NTID’s Counseling Services Department, the NTID Center on Employment, RIT’s Public Safety, Center for Women and Gender, and several offices across RIT’s Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse opportunities to optimize their collegiate experiences. SLT’s co-curricular and educational programming, spiritual/religious and civility exploration worksh

ops, self-advocacy and community accountability mentoring services, social and cultural programs, fraternity and sorority event collaborations, and organization advising are avenues for outreaching to and networking with students.

Detailed Job Description:

The assistant director will represent the director and assume the director’s responsibilities in the director’s absence. The assistant director will work with NTID director of Facilities Services to coordinate implementation of policies and procedures and maintain calendar and room reservation system governing the Student Development Center (SDC) as well as coordinate with the NTID president’s office. The assistant director will develop comprehensive recruitment plans, hire and supervise graduate assistants and summer professional staff for summer orientation programs and provide community training and information concerning to intersectional Deaf, DeafBlind, Deaf Disabled/(DeafPlus), Deaf Students of Color, Deaf International, Deaf LGBTQIAP and hard of hearing student communities. The assistant director will oversee expenditures of student club funds and ensure the compliance with student government guidelines and institute policies and procedures. The assistant direct

or will advise major student organizations, including the NTID Student Congress, NTID Student Assembly, and Tiger Media as well as liaising with the NTID Outreach Consortium, RIT Center for Campus Life, and RIT Residence Life. The assistant director will provide support and assistance to co-curricular programming and large-scale institute events and other designated events as needed. The assistant director will keep the SLT director apprised of behavioral trends and concerns within the student community and recommend solutions and responses.

Please note: We will begin reviewing submissions on Monday, October 10th, but will continue to accept applications until the position is filled.

Required Minimum Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s degree in Student Affairs, Human and Social Services, Organizational Development, Psychology, * Communication or closely related field.

* Minimum of three (3) years of proven experience in community leadership and an understanding of Deaf and hard of hearing student communities and their sub-groups and Deaf Culture.

* Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in student development and ability to interpret and apply that knowledge to the intersectional deaf and hard of hearing student community within NTID.

* The ability to create meaningful interactions among students, faculty, and staff for the purpose of promoting student success.

* Sign language proficiency required.

* The ability to manage and communicate multiple projects simultaneously & effectively to various individuals.

Required Minimum Education Level: BS or BA

Required Application Documents:

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

List of References

To apply, visit http://apptrkr.com/887744

Additional Details:

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu<mailto:Careers@rit.edu>.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO; Greeley, CO

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: Assistant/Associate Professor & Coordinator, ASL-English Interpretation Program

Position Number: F99353

Job Summary/Basic Function: Coordinate the on-campus and online American Sign Language-English Interpreting (ASLEI) BA program; recruit, hire and supervise teaching faculty; oversee and contribute to the development and delivery of competency-based curriculum; evaluate student skills and knowledge; advise students; and work with community stakeholders (Deaf community, interpreters, state and professional agencies). The successful applicant will also conduct research, supervise field placements, and participate in national, state, College, and University-wide professional activities.

Qualifications and Experience: Minimum Qualifications: This full-time 12-month position requires an earned doctorate (ABD will be considered) in interpreting, linguistics, ASL, intercultural communication, education, foreign language instruction, or an appropriately related field. A minimum of three years of relevant teaching experience is required. Preference will be given to applicants who have: (a) current certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) and/or American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA); (b) experience teaching college level interpreting coursework via face-to-face and distance methodologies; (c) experience working with students from diverse cultures; and (d) evidence of scholarship, national and state leadership.

Preferred Qualifications: Prior program administration experience desired. Excellent writing, verbal and presentation communication (e.g., English and American Sign Language) and strong interpersonal skills are critical for this position as collaboration across the university, local communities and the nation are a vital component of the ASLEI’s work. Familiarity with the CCIE accreditation expectations and procedures preferred. Experience or a willingness to become proficient in grant writing and implementation will be needed. Finally, a sophisticated knowledge of technology applications in educational programs will be necessary.

Position Description: The College of Education and Behavioral Sciences invites applications for a full-time 12-month Associate Professor & Coordinator of the ASLEI program position that will have administrative and teaching responsibilities. The position does include an expectation of summer employment. Primary responsibilities are the coordination of the ASLEI baccalaureate degree program. This position requires a strong foundation in curricular design and competency-based education, as well as extensive knowledge of interpreter education teaching resources. Strong interactions with professional colleagues—particularly those who teach ASL and interpreting—will be required. The successful candidate will also be expected to conduct and publish research, as well as participate in national, state, College, and University-wide professional activities.

Closing Date: Until filled

Requested Start Date: 01/01/17

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline: Applicants must complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover letter highlighting suitability for the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts. Please include a list of three references with the names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of applications will begin immediately until position is filled. For more information or to apply to this position go the Posting link: http://careers.unco.edu/postings/893

Contact for questions regarding the position may be referred to: Name, title: Sherry Schriver, Assistant Department: Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies Phone: 970-351-1060 Email: Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email for an appointment

Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurance, as well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs. Other benefits may be available based on position. Additional Requirements: Satisfactory completion of a background check, educational check, and authorization to work in the United States is required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1) month of hire.

Tuition Grants for Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a research intensive institution enrolling 12,000+ graduate and undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains. Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at http://www.unco.edu.

Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado. Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents submitted by applicants. Materials will not be returned or copied for applicants.

The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO 80639, or call 970-351-2718.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF – West Hartford, CT

ANNOUNCES

FULL-TIME VACANCIES

FOR

RESIDENTIAL COUNSELORS

2ND SHIFT AND WEEKEND DAY SHIFTS

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Responsible for the supervision of children and adolescents during school and/or out-of-school hours and the assumption of other responsibilities as designated by the Assistant Deans of the PACES and Core Programs.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma and two years of college preferred. Prior experience working with emotionally/behaviorally-disordered children and youth in a residential setting. CPI/CPR Training/Certification required. Must have CEASD Dormitory Counselor Certificate or ability to secure. Good judgment and dependability. Ability to write reports, work as a team member, communicate with parents and other staff. Intermediate level of sign capacity.

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 570-1832

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, sex, age, national origin, ancestry, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability (including, but not limited to, intellectual disability, past or present history of mental disorder, physical disability or learning disability), genetic information, or any other basis prohibited by Connecticut state and/or federal nondiscrimination laws.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

positions at Walden School, Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org<http://www.tlcdeaf.org> to view the exciting new opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of Walden School Residential Supervisor and are offering a $500 SIGN-ON BONUS for Residential Child Care Worker, and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

<http://www.tlcdeaf.org/>

Walden School Director position & other positions, Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers<http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers> to view the exciting NEW opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the position of Director of Walden School and are still offering a $500 sign-on bonus for Residential Child Care Worker and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following teaching applicants.

Newark, Delaware

Teacher of the Deaf

Qualifications:

Fluency in American Sign Language

Degree in Deaf Education Required

Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in content (i.e., Science, Math, Social Studies, English Language

Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of hearing children

Passing score on Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators (or Praxis I if before 7/1/2014)

Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4 hours per work day.

Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Teacher of the Deaf – Long Term Substitute

Qualifications:

Fluency in American Sign Language required

Degree in Deaf Education or related field required

Most hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification

Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4 hours per work day. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds (with assistance).

Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

See complete posting on the Christina School District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Job Announcement

West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, Romney, WV

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school year:

School for the Deaf:

Teacher – Business Education

Teacher – English 05-AD

Residential Program:

Residential Care Specialist (Female, 26+)

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304) 822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, September 26, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CaringWorks Job Classification

Atlanta area, Georgia

Effective Date: September 6, 2016

JOB CLASS TITLE: Therapist/ASL Program Lead

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Therapist/Program Lead for Deaf Services will be responsible for coordinating and providing behavioral health counseling and related services primarily to deaf and hard-of-hearing clients. Specific duties will include:

Contribute to the fulfillment of agency mission and vision.

Collaborate with Addiction Treatment Coordinator and/or Program Director to oversee implementation of all services for all deaf and hard-of-hearing clients.

Complete comprehensive behavioral assessments and develop person-centered treatment plans primarily for deaf and hard-of-hearing clients.

Provide relevant therapeutic interventions including crisis counseling, primarily to deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals, groups and families, as needed, to facilitate quality care.

Utilize evidence-based interventions including motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral strategies, relapse prevention planning, and recovery skills development

Monitor the overall recovery of each client by making treatment recommendations/modifications based on data gathered during counseling sessions.

Make referrals for medical examinations and other services, as needed.

Maintain timely and accurate case file records to reflect course of treatment and provide required systems reporting documentation. (Periodic audit reviews of records).

Provide follow-up and aftercare planning services as needed. Expeditiously discharge inactive clients.

Provide emergency services during and after hours, as necessary.

Attend staff meetings, supervisory conferences, and other activities, to ensure the smooth functioning of clinical operations.

Develop, implement, and maintain partnerships with other community providers.

Other duties as assigned intended to benefit the client and the facility.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED: The Hope House Program Director supervises this position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED: Supervision is exercised over assigned program staff as designated by the Program Director.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work, Counseling or related field from an accredited school required.

A current Georgia* License or Certification, i.e., LMSW, LCSW, LPC, CADCII, or CACII. Must maintain a professional license and stay current (not revoked, suspended, or lapsed), valid and unrestricted.

A minimum of (3) years mental health and/or substance abuse experience is required. Experience working with deaf/hard-of-hearing, homeless, and/or ex-offender population(s) will receive special consideration.

Demonstrated fluency in American Sign Language (ASL), i.e., Intermediate Plus level or higher on SCPI or SLPI.

Working knowledge of deaf culture; knowledge of ADA laws, particularly those governing the rights of Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals a plus.

Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to treating behavioral health disorders.

Ability to effectively resolve conflict and cope with crisis situations.

Strong assessment skills and timely documentation. Familiarity with ShareNote and/or other electronic health records software helpful.

Must be willing to work some evenings and weekends as needed.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Strong team/consensus building skills.

*Successful out-of-state candidate will be given 180 days to secure Georgia license and/or certifications.

Atlanta-area behavioral health provider seeks an experienced licensed therapist to provide counseling and related therapeutic services to clients in our residential and outpatient addiction treatment program. The successful candidate will work collaboratively with the Program Director and Addiction Treatment Coordinator to promote a need-appropriate and culturally sensitive environment. The candidate will be experienced in communicating and working with deaf and hard-of-hearing clients and will have demonstrated ASL fluency as evidenced by an Intermediate Plus level or higher on SCPI or SLPI. Qualified candidates eligible for consideration will have a minimum of three years’ experience and a current professional license. If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume with cover letter describing your qualifications and salary requirements to careers@caringworksinc.org.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Math Teacher – Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf; on Long Island,NY

Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf is currently searching for a Math

Teacher. Candidate must hold certification in Math for Grades 7-12. Must

have Certification as Teacher of the Deaf or be fluent in sign language.

Previous experience teaching Math to deaf students preferred. Excellent

Communication skills and proven ability to work as part of a team a must.

Send resume and cover letter to KLagalante@millneck.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Outreach Coordinator

State of Pennsylvania

POTHOS, Inc. has a full time position available for “Pennsylvania TRS Outreach Coordinator”, for client, Hamilton Relay. Position responsible for coordinating and implementing outreach activities that promote Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS) throughout the State of Pennsylvania. Travel required. Preferred experience and skills: excellent presentation skills; experience in public relations activities; direct work experience with Telecommunications Relay Service or Captioned Telephone Relay Service helpful. POTHOS, Inc. offers competitive wages and benefits. Send resume to POTHOS, Inc, via email to chiefbrink@pothos.us Contact Dori Brink at 619.546.0621 with questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

The Learning Center for the Deaf, Framingham, MA

$500 SIGN-ON BONUS AVAILABLE

The Learning Center for the Deaf is looking for an Elementary Assistant Principal, Residential Child Care Workers and Walden Community Services positions to start immediately! Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org or visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for more details. Don’t miss out on these great opportunities!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY

Counselor/Academic Advisor II

Requisition Number 2523BR

Position Title Counselor/Academic Advisor II

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID Counseling & Academic Advising Services

Staff Job Function Advising or Counseling

Wage Band 116A

Employment Category Fulltime

Department/College Description Provide personal counseling, career

counseling, academic advising and consultation to NTID supported students

in a college environment following the American Counseling Association

(ACA) Code of Ethics.

Detailed Job Description Provide personal and career counseling and

academic advising to assigned caseload students. Consult with faculty,

staff, parents, vocational rehabilitation advisors and others as

appropriate. Complete timely documentation for all students following ACA

guidelines and maintain accurate counseling and academic advising records.

Participate in counseling/advising department meetings, academic

department meetings, and committee meetings. Engage in professional

development activities. Initiate regular clinical supervision. Serve as a

guest lecturer and conduct presentations as needed. Demonstrate diversity

awareness and sensitivity to a variety of communication modalities.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree in counseling, psychology, social work or a related

clinical field is required.

Two or more years of professional counseling, academic advising or career

counseling work experience required.

Knowledge of mental health, psychological and developmental issues of a

Deaf/HH population required.

Sign language proficiency required.

Basic computer literacy required.

Required Minimum Education Level:

MS/MA/MSW or related clinical field

Required Application Documents

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

Apply at:

http://apptrkr.com/863063

Additional Details The hiring process for this position may require a

criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal

or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as determined

by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes and values

diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT provides equal

opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the

basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status, sex, gender, religion,

sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin,

veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions, educational

programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to

applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans

with Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar

applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the

application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential

accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT, please

contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email your request

to Careers@rit.edu.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

The Learning Center for the Deaf, Framingham, MA

We are looking for EXCEPTIONAL STAFF to join our DEDICATED team! We are

offering a SIGN-ON BONUS of $500 for the MPS Elementary Assistant Principal,

Walden School Residential Child Care Worker, and any Walden Community

Services positions. Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/tlccareers or contact

HR@tlcdeaf.org for more on these or any of our other openings!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Florida School for the Deaf & Blind, St Augustine, FL

POSITION TITLE: School Psychologist (Specialist, 14%)

POSITION TYPE: Board of Trustees

DEPARTMENT: Allied Health (Working with Deaf/Hard of Hearing students)

Position to begin July 1, 2016

FSDB SALARY RANGE – 210 Days: $45,757.00 – $58,966.0 annually. The 210 days are spread out throughout the year (summer is included). This range is inclusive of verified experience and education.

REQUIREMENTS: Doctorate Degree in Clinical Psychology and Licensure by the Florida Department of Health or a Master’s in Psychology and Certification by the Florida Department of Education. If certification/licensure noted above is not from Florida, upon appointment, shall obtain State of Florida certification/licensure within a reasonable period of time. Twelve (12) semester hours in Hearing Impaired.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Applicants under consideration for employment at the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be required to complete background investigation. Fingerprints will be taken and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a background check of your criminal history record(s) at the state and national level.

WORK LOCATION: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 North San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida

WORK HOURS: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: This is a School Psychologist position that provides a full range of diagnostic and mental health services for students in a boarding school for the deaf and the blind. Provides diagnostic evaluation services for hearing impaired and visually impaired students. Reviews student files and other reports to determine the need for evaluation. Conducts intellectual, cognitive processing, and social/emotional evaluations. Interprets and discusses evaluation results with parents, staff, and district representatives and makes recommendations concerning enrollment, educational planning and child development. Prepares reports of the evaluation results. Participates in triennial re-evaluations and special evaluations as requested. Consults with parents and professionals concerning diagnostic needs and outcomes of students. Provides comprehensive and timely reports for assessments completed. Provides mental health services to hearing impaired and visually impaired students. Review student files and other reports to develop appropriate behavior/counseling plans in cooperation with other staff. Performs group and individual counseling. Assists in crisis situations, which may include behavior management, self-harm threats, gestures, or attempts and emergency counseling. Provides consultation services to parents, staff and other professionals. Provides case management services to students, as appropriate. Completes necessary documentation of services / IEP goals. Participates in professional development to upgrade skills and knowledge. Maintains and organizes professional materials. Contributes to the professional delivery system through participation in demographic studies (when deemed necessary). Participates in school wide or department committees. Provides in-services. Provides on-call services as needed. Provides consultation / supervision to staff as necessary. Attend training and implement skills acquired during professional development activities as required by Federal, State and FSDB mandates. Performs other related duties as required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Knowledge of general procedures and practices of the field of specialty; Knowledge of the role of mental health in a boarding school for the deaf and the blind; Knowledge of the implications of student mental health problems to the educational process; Knowledge of the federal and state laws affecting the educational process of exceptional students; Knowledge of Professional Standards and Ethics in their field of specialty; Knowledge of regulations regarding confidential information; Knowledge of various crisis techniques and the ability to deal with a student in crisis; Ability to maintain effective working relationships with others; Ability to maintain records, write reports, and correspond with parents and agencies; Skill in manual and verbal communication necessary for interacting with students, staff, and parents; Ability to evaluate students of a cognitive, social/emotional and developmental level and make appropriate recommendations addressing

student needs; Ability to provide group and individual counseling to students and consultation to other support staff; Ability to provide consultation and in-service to staff regarding psychological needs and interventions for sensory impaired students; Interpersonal skills appropriate for interacting with students, staff and parents; Ability to complete training and administer skills acquired in CPR and CPI.

Applicants who are selected for hire will be required to attain an Advanced proficiency in sign language, within four years of hire. Please note: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind provides education to acquire sign language skills.

SPECIAL NOTE:

The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.

Applicants requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or the People First Service Center (1-877-562-7287). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.

The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.

All members of the Florida Retirement System are required to contribute 3% of their salary on a pre-tax basis.

An attached resume is not a substitute for the information required on the application. It is the responsibility of all applicants to keep their application current.

TO APPLY, [ https://jobs.myflorida.com/viewjob.html optlink-view=view-878581&ERFormID=newjoblist&ERFormCode=any ]CLICK HERE:

Applications accepted through People First only. (Application can be faxed or mailed to People First; fax 1-888-403-2110 or mail to People First Staffing Administration, P. O. Box 6850, Tallahassee, Florida 32314. Contact People First at 1-877-562-7287

for assistance, if needed. You will be called by the People First Service Center to answer Qualifying Questions.)

To access additional information please log on to [ https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html ]https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html and in Keywords enter 48008456.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 11:59 p.m. on September 16, 2016.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school year:

School for the Deaf/CTE Program:

Teacher – Agriculture Education 05-AD

Teacher – English 05-AD

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304) 822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, August 29, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently

accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school

year:

Business Education Teacher 05-AD

For full job descriptions, application forms visit

http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304)

822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to:

Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street,

Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, August 22, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Pinellas County Schools, Florida

DHH TEACHER & EDUCATIONAL INTERPRETER OPENINGS

Pinellas County Schools is the 7th largest district in Florida,

providing services to over 300 students who are deaf or hard of

hearing from birth to 22 years of age. The Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Program teachers and interpreters provide services in consultative,

itinerant, resource, parent/infant, and self-contained classroom

settings. Currently available 10-month instructional positions

include working with both oral and signing students at the middle and

high school levels. The District is also accepting applications for

educational sign language interpreters, working both in classrooms

and ADA settings.

The qualifying teaching candidate must have a BA or MA in Deaf

Education, demonstrate proficiency in American Sign Language, and

have or be eligible to obtain a Florida Teaching Certificate in the

area of Hearing Impaired K-12. Interpreter applicants must be at

least high school graduates with EIPA or RID credentials and

experience interpreting in a K-12 educational setting. For more

information please contact Charon Feild Aurand at aurandc@pcsb.org.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

EDCO Program for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing is currently accepting

applications for the following position:

Teacher of the Deaf / Special Educator

Please visit http://www.edcollab.org to learn more about the EDCO

Collaborative Deaf & Hard of Hearing Program. For a full job description and

to submit application materials, please visit the official posting on

SchoolSpring https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm jid=2693265.

Additional inquiries can be directed to:

Courtney Dunne, Ed.D.

Program Director

EDCO DHH Program

457 Walnut Street

Newton, Massachusetts 02460

617 244-3407

cdunne@edcollab.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Rochester Institute of Technology

Instructional/Support Faculty American Sign Language (ASL)

Requisition Number 2491BR

Position Title Instructional/Support Faculty

College/Division National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Organization NTID ASL & Interpreting Education

Faculty Type (Tenure Status) Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Faculty Discipline American Sign Language (ASL)

Faculty Rank Lecturer

Employment Category Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date 16-Jan-2017

Department/College Description

THE DEPARTMENT:

The Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Education is

a leader in the provision of American Sign Language and Interpreting

education, preparing students to become professionals in working with

the deaf and hard-of-hearing community for careers in sign language

interpreting.

ASLIE’s Mission Statement: A strong commitment to American Sign

Language and the culture of Deaf people guides the department. The

American Sign Language and Interpreting Education (ASLIE) Department

at NTID provides a rigorous program of study to a diverse group of

learners. The goal of ASLIE faculty is to provide excellence in the

areas of instruction of American Sign Language as well as in the

discipline of English/American Sign Language interpretation. The

faculty is committed to maintaining and cultivating innovative and

high standards of student-centered instruction through scholarship

and experiential learning.

THE COLLEGE:

NTID, one of the nine colleges of RIT, is the world’s largest

technological college serving deaf and hard of hearing students.

Created by Congress and funded by the U.S. Department of Education,

it represents the worldÿÿs first effort to educate large numbers of

deaf students within a college campus planned primarily for hearing

students. Together with 15,000 full and part-time students, over

1,300 college-age deaf students from all 50 states and abroad study

and reside on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

NTID is committed to creating a climate that fosters the success of

every student and employee by appreciating the unique contributions

that each person makes to the educational process based on their

ethnic, cultural, linguistic and gender-related knowledge and

experiences. For more information about NTID at RIT visit

http://www.ntid.rit.edu.

THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented

education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures

and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have

chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of

Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine

colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With

approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT

is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers

a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business,

and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the

Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as

one of the Great Colleges to Work For for four years. RIT is a

National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation

site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our

membership in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region,

is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third

largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is

home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic

diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African

and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is

also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the

U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for Most Affordable City” by Forbes

Magazine ,and MSN selected Rochester as the #1 Most Livable Bargain

Market (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top

five Best City for Families.

Detailed Job Description

The new ASL lecturer(s) will:

– Teach American Sign Language to students mostly in ASL classes

through the College of Liberal Arts

– Mentor and advise students who are taking ASL classes

– Develop and revise ongoing curriculum to maintain department

standards

– Attend professional development activities

– Participate in communication development activities

– Serve the department, institute and the community as needed

We are seeking an individual who has the ability and interest in

contributing to a community committed to student-centeredness;

professional development and scholarship; integrity and ethics;

respect, diversity and pluralism; innovation and flexibility; and

teamwork and collaboration. Select to view links to RIT’s core

values, honor code, and statement of diversity.

Required Minimum Qualifications

– MA/MS in an appropriate discipline related to the field of ASL

instruction or a relevant field (for example, Sign Language Teaching,

ASL Linguistics, Applied Linguistics, Cross-Culture Communication,

Communication, Curriculum and Instruction, Language Instruction,

Adult Education or Deaf Education)

– Demonstrate native-like proficiency in American Sign Language

– Legally eligible to work in the United States at time of hire

Required Minimum Education Level MS, MA

Required Application Documents Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Cover Letter

Letters of Recommendation

Apply online at http://apptrkr.com/851359

Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the

listed qualifications and upload the following attachment:

-Three letters of recommendation

If you do not submit the three letters of recommendation with your

application documents, or if your references wish to send their

letters of recommendation directly to the search committee, they can

be emailed as attachment(s) to Leisa Boling at LRBNSS@rit.edu and

Sandra Bradley SPBNSS@rit.edu.

You can contact the search committee with questions on the position

at:

Leisa Boling LRBNSS@rit.edu

Sandra Bradley SPBNSS@rit.edu

Review of applications will begin in September and continue until an

acceptable candidate is found.

Additional Details The hiring process for this position may require a

criminal background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any

verbal or written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results,

as determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate.

RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work

place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals

and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age,

marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender

identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or

disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and

activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with

disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar

applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of

the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential

accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT,

please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email

your request to Careers@rit.edu.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Job Announcement

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently

accepting applications for the following positions for 2016-2017 school

year:

School for the Deaf:

Education Specialist for D/HH students

For full job descriptions, application forms visit

http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call (304)

822-4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to:

Sondra McKenery, Director of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street,

Romney, WV, 26757 by Monday, August 8, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) in Colorado Springs, CO

Contact Information: www.csdb.org/careers (719) 578-2115 HumanResources@csdb.org

Now Hiring, Teacher of the Deaf: Outreach Programs providing standards-based instruction students Pre-K through 12th grade who are Deaf/HH and who may have additional disabilities. Master’s in Education with specialization in Deaf Education. Must hold (be eligible) for appropriate educator licensure in the State of Colorado, endorsed as a Special Education Specialist: Deaf/HH. Experience teaching / working with children (in an educational environment) who are Deaf / HH. Experience working in public school settings. Advanced Proficiency in ASL.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

open positions & some positions with $500 sign-on bonus

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org to view the exciting new opportunities

at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the

position of Recreational Specialist and are offering a $500 sign-on

bonus for Overnight Residential Counselor, Residential Child Care

Worker, and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact

HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

position opening

Teacher of the Deaf

Rhode Island School for the Deaf; Providence, RI

click on: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm jid=2688538

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Mental Health Center of Denver

Mental Health Therapist II – Deaf and Hard of Hearing

POSITION SUMMARY: This is a very unique opportunity to provide direct clinical care for Deaf and Hard of Hearing children, adolescents, and adults in an outpatient setting. This position actively participates in a multi-disciplinary team that provides comprehensive clinical services. The approach of the team is characterized by being strengths-based, client-centered, culturally competent and community responsive.

ASL $2.50/hr. Paid differential

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Provide diagnostic mental health assessments as well as individual, family, play, couple, and/or group psychotherapy along with crisis intervention and case management.

Develop treatment plans, monitor treatment progress and follow-up as clinically indicated.

Facilitate the coordination of medication/medicinal needs of clients with psychiatric, case management, and medical resources.

Facilitate the client and family’s growth and development with an emphasis on strengths and resiliency.

Collaborate with internal and external partners in support of the family’s growth and development.

Maintain accurate and timely clinical documentation consistent with agency standards.

Participate in team meetings, in-services and supervisory sessions as required.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION: Master’s Degree in psychology, social work, counseling or other related human services degree. Licensed or License eligible: LCSW, LPC, LMFT or licensed Psychologist.

EXPERIENCE: Experience providing clinical mental health services to Deaf and Hard of hearing

children and adults. Use of auxiliary services including sign language interpreting, CART services,

communication access technology such as videophones and captioned phones. Strong knowledge of the diverse linguistic, cultural, psychosocial, access and communication needs of Deaf and Hard of Hearing populations.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Proficiency in American Sign Language required.

Knowledge and training in methods of psychotherapy.

Knowledge of therapeutic best practices for deaf and hard of hearing persons.

Knowledge of community resources.

Ability to assess crisis situations and intervene appropriately.

Familiarity with the DSM 5 and diagnostic techniques.

Effective written and communication skills.

Ability to work effectively on a team.

Ability to work flexible schedule.

Knowledge and understanding of trauma-informed care principles/practices.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: None

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS: Ability to sit, stand, bend and reach,, operate standard office equipment such as phone, computer, facsimile, copier/printer/scanner, and other business machines. Occasional lifting up to 40 lbs.

MACHINES AND EQUIPMENT TO BE USED: Computers, calculators, fax machines, copiers, telephone and a variety of other office/clerical equipment.

To apply, email Devyn Gabaldon at Devyn.Gabaldon@MHCD.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

position openings

Iowa School for the Deaf, Council Bluffs, IA

OPENINGS:

Teacher of the Deaf

· Secondary Intellectual disabilities/resource room teacher

(requires Iowa Strategist I, Strategist II: Intellectual

Disabilities, and D/HH endorsements)

Secondary Guidance Counselor

· Requires Iowa’s Professional School Counseling license

Qualifications: see school’s website for more information including

requirements and application process:

To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, credentials,

transcripts, etc to Human Resources; Iowa School for the Deaf; 3501

Harry Langdon Blvd.; Council Bluffs, IA 51503-7898. Or contact

Human Resources at Phone: 712-366-0571; email:

dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org for more information.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

position opening

Western Oregon University – Monmouth, OR

Non Tenure Track, Instructor of American Sign Language/ASL Studies

(Division of Special Education)

Recruitment Number: F1604

Application Deadline: Review of applications begins July 11, 2016 and will continue until the position is filled.

Western Oregon University invites applications for a full–time, 9 month, Non Tenure-Track Instructor position for the American Sign Language/ASL Studies undergraduate program with a 15 credit teaching load per quarter. WOU is the only institution in the Northwest that provides three years of ASL. Students are able to satisfy the Bachelor of Arts foreign language requirement by taking two years of American Sign Language, and ASL Studies is offered as a major and minor. WOU’s ASL courses are taken by over 300 students each year.

The university strongly encourages applications from scholars of diverse backgrounds with a commitment to multicultural education. Excellent benefits package included.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will teach courses in ASL and ASL Studies including ASL Linguistics (e.g., ASL morphology, and cherology), ASL I to IX, ASL literature, and various elective courses. Please visit our website at www.wou.edu/education/sped/aslstudies.php to view a complete outline of the program.

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in ASL Linguistics or demonstrated expertise in teaching ASL Linguistics

5 or more years’ experience in ASL usage

Excellent signed and written communication and presentation skills

Ability to design and implement engaging and effective instruction including technological usage and means

Ability to design a syllabus that clearly communicates outcomes, expectations, assignments, and grading

Effective teamwork, interpersonal, organizational, and time management skills

Ability to collaborate with faculty from a wide range of backgrounds

Preferred Qualifications:

ASLTA Certification

Completed ASLPI or SLPI with a minimum of superior rating

Experience teaching at the postsecondary level

Start Date: September 15, 2016

Contact Information: Questions regarding this position may be directed to Brent Redpath, Search Committee Chair, at redpathb@wou.edu.

For questions regarding the application process or to submit your application documents, please contact Human Resources at 503-838-8552 or employment@wou.edu.

Application Process

Required application materials:

A WOU Faculty Application Form (available at www.wou.edu/facultyapp)

10-15 minute mock teaching video – posted via a link from YouTube or similar

Letter of interest which addresses your fit with each qualification of the position. Please include the link to your mock teaching video in your letter

Current curriculum vita

Names and contact information for three (3) references

Unofficial copy of graduate transcripts

Submit Application Materials to:

F1604, NTT, ASL/ASL Studies

Western Oregon University

Human Resources Office

345 N. Monmouth Ave

Monmouth, OR 97361

-OR- E-mail as an attachment to employment@wou.edu -OR- Fax to 503-838-8144.

Western Oregon University (WOU) is a mid-sized public comprehensive university located in the Monmouth- Independence area, the heart of Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley. The university serves a large number of first- generation college students. WOU has received national recognition for its commitment and success in serving students. The campus is about 20 minutes from Salem, the state’s capital, about 75 minutes from Portland, the state’s cultural hub, and a short drive from the Oregon coast, mountains, and other scenic areas. The university is located in an increasingly diverse, bilingual, and rural area in the Willamette Valley. Our student body of about 7,000 undergraduate and 600 graduate students enjoys the vibrant and close-knit intellectual community of a leading liberal arts college. Opportunities exist to work in diverse local communities. It is home to the Regional Resource Center on Deafness and a variety of programs preparing professionals to work with individuals who are deaf including Rehabilitation Counseling, Teacher Preparation, ASL/English Interpreting, Interpreting Studies, American Sign Language Studies, and related continuing education and technical assistance programs.

Western Oregon University is an EO/AA/Veteran/Disability employer

committed to increasing the diversity of its workforce.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Kansas School for the Deaf, Olathe, KS

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

POSITION TITLE: Individual Education Plan (IEP) Coordinator

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending

upon professional background and experience. Excellent benefits.

SCHEDULE: 205 day contract

EMPLOYMENT DATE: June 2016 – Open Until Filled

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Brief summary-detailed description upon request) Responsible for the scheduling and notifications of IEP meetings, gathering evaluation information and reports on each student and preparing the cover sheets for evaluations and IEP’s. Facilitating all Comprehensive re-evaluation meeting/IEP meeting, assuring that parents/students are aware of their rights under IDEA and State regulations. Assuring that follow-up on the meeting is done in a timely manner. In-service, training teachers and other staff to discuss the development of IEP goals and benchmarks and confidentiality. Hold individual conferences with teachers, parents, related services, and vocational rehabilitation staff to discuss problems that come up and possible solutions. Work closely with curriculum/assessment and transition personnel. Monitor compliance with state and federal regulations. Attend state level meetings on compliance. Collect IEP data and submit reports to State Management Information System (MIS).

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: B. A. or M.A. degree in Deaf Education. Fluency in manual communication, ability to use and understand English and ASL in appropriate modes. Ability to make oral and written reports, ability to process and summarize evaluation reports by professionals; knowledge of IDEA and related state regulations. Computer and word processing skills. Minimum or 5 years experience in an educational setting for the hearing impaired. ASL and English skills will be assessed.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation & KS Dept. of Social & Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resources Office; Phone: 913/210-8113 v/tty or

E-mail tchandler@kssdb.org; Fax: 913/621-2310

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Job Announcement – Romney, WV

The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are currently accepting applications for the following

positions for 2016­2017 school year:

School for the Deaf:

Classroom Teacher – English 05­AD

Multi­Sensory Program:

Long Term Substitute Elementary/Basic Education Teacher

Campus­wide

Psychologist/Director – Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning

Residential Program:

Residential Care Specialist

For full job descriptions, application forms visit http://wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us For additional information call

(304) 822­4820 or email smckener@k12.wv.us. Please submit an application to: Sondra McKenery, Director

of Personnel, WVSDB, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV, 26757 by Tuesday, July 12, 2016, at 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Martin P. Keller, Jr., Superintendent

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Albuquerque. NM

No 03-10-101

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint

Criminal History Summary

Position Service Coordinator III (Case Management)

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

This position will perform intakes for new consumers and review the consumers’ histories as well

as assess their strengths and challenges in order to determine consumer needs. This position will

coordinate all services within the agency and with community resources. This position provides

direct services to a caseload of individuals who may be deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or

deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities and provides the support needed to obtain

community resources, life skills, and stabilization in their lives. This position will work with staff and

community referral entities to appropriately assess consumer needs as well as identify internal

service needs and external resources. Maintains necessary case records and client file

documentation. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of

performance. This position is required to travel to meet needs of referred persons. May perform

Works with referring agencies/organizations throughout New Mexico to provide direct

service to individuals (“consumers”) in community settings, home residences, and/or at job

sites throughout the State

Conducts intake services to include reviewing referral information, completing appropriate

management forms (e.g., Intake, History, Confidentiality, Authorization to Release

Information, etc.), conducts a review of needs and an internal assessment to identify

needed services (available from COPD and/or other agencies/entities, presents

information at client coordination meetings, and develops and implements/oversees

consumer service plans

Develops and implements, with staff assistance, internal assessment procedures, to

determine strengths, challenges, training and support needs. These will include both

ecological assessments and person centered planning as well as standardized intake and

assessment procedures

Coordinates and oversees services that consumers receive from Community Outreach

Program for the Deaf (COPD-NM) which are Vocational, Deafblind and Special Services,

Participates on the Vocational as well as the Deafblind and Special Services service

teams; ensures consumers’ services meets identified and authorized services according

Provides advocacy for consumers in the areas of public benefits programs, education, and

accessibility within various systems in the community

Supports consumers in need with parenting skills, budgeting and family resources to

ensure stability within the family

Develops and coordinates workshops throughout the state on specific areas to support

consumers’ needs that may include; financial stability, taxes, estate planning, life coaching,

prevention of domestic violence and substance abuse, self-advocacy, conflict resolution,

communication skills, how to use Support Service Providers (SSPs), etc.

Guides the SSP IIIs in providing advocacy support

Coordinates the current emergency/crisis screening process; works with consumers in

crisis to determine eligibility for emergency assistance (food, housing, utilities,

transportation) funding; refers consumers to appropriate community resources

Tracks referrals to outside agencies (DVR, SSA, DHS, NMCDHH, NMCFB, etc.) to ensure

services are accessible and provided in a timely manner

Assists consumers in the coordination of services received jointly from COPD and other

Assists consumers in securing appointments and arranging necessary access supports

Provides technical assistance and consultation with other community organizations on

effective practices when providing services to individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing,

and/or deafblind which will promote greater access for these individuals to services and

supports in the community

Develops and administers an internal emergency/walk in system that supports consumers

and agency and works with external resources for emergency options

Conducts case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and monitors case review

Reports caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to supervisor for review of

Maintains a case load and billable hours needed to meet contractual obligations

Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract requirements in

accordance with outside agency service contracts

Maintains required case/unit records/documentation of consumer contact and services to

include unit counts, file notes using (SOAP format) and other documentation required by

CCS/COPD and/or contracts ensuring that records/documentation are up-to- date and

Participates in training and in-services to enhance professional growth

Maintains healthy communication with contractors, employees, and supervisor

May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal

functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work

requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s in Counseling, Rehabilitation, Social Work, Special Education, or related field

American Sign Language skills and various manual communication modes

Knowledge of DD and vocational rehabilitation systems

2 years of experience working with individuals who are deafblind and/or deaf/hard of

hearing with a significant disability in a professional counseling, case management

capacity, education and/or rehabilitation setting

The proven ability to write grammatically correct and clear reports and other documents

Pass drug screening

Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance, New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division

Motor Vehicle Report, and reliable safe transportation

Desired Qualifications

Master’s in Counseling, Social Work, Special Education, Rehabilitation or related field

Fluency in American Sign Language.

Additional years of directly related experience (service coordination, vocational

rehabilitation, counseling or case management for individuals who are deaf, hard of

hearing, deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities, and/or deafblind)

Experience in working in the Deaf Community.

Experience in coordinating services across multiple disciplinary fields to serve consumers.

Specialized training in working with individuals who are deafblind

Experience designing and facilitating service plans for individuals who are deafblind

SALARY $15.00-$18.75 per hour DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications,

training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623- 0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and

performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for

employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770- 8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open June 28, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Albuquerque, NM

No 03-10-100

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint

Position Certified Interpreter/Coordinator

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Responsible for the Community Outreach Program for the Deaf (COPD) – New Mexico Interpreting

Services, Video Remote Interpreting and Emergency Interpreting services. Manages the

Interpreting Program with oversight from both the Agency and the Director of Operations to include

assisting with annual departmental budget development, administrative and operational policy

development, monitoring of monthly expenditures, completing staff productivity reports, ensuring

quality of service and develops service agreements with customer businesses. Supervises

Interpreter Referral Program staff. Provides interpreting and transliterating services in a variety of

educational and community settings. Documents interpreting time and activities for billing

purposes. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance.

May perform other duties as assigned.

Provides interpreting and transliterating services for Deaf and Hearing consumers in a

variety of educational and community settings including medical, mental health, vocational,

Maintains high professional standards in accordance with the RID-NAD Code of

Professional Conduct, ensuring quality interpreting services for the Hearing and Deaf

Documents interpreting time for billing purposes

Assists with in-house and walk-in interpreting services, as needed

Assists with emergency coverage as schedule permits

Meets the productivity requirements as assigned by supervisor

Oversees and supervises the daily operation of the Interpreter Services Department

Supervises Interpreter Referral Specialists and Staff Interpreters

Evaluates productivity levels of staff interpreters and monthly fill rates for the department

and makes recommendations for improvement to SCS Interpreter Director and Agency

Assists in coordinating/scheduling community and educational interpreters

Oversees emergency pager duty system including scheduling interpreters, communicating

scheduling and procedural information to answering service and reviewing utilization faxes

Monitors the quality of services of freelance (contract) interpreters and reports to SCS

Interpreter Director and Agency Director

Assists in recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating, providing constructive performance

feedback and separating employees

Initiates contracts for freelance interpreters; maintains a file on each freelance interpreter;

follows-up on interpreter/consumer concerns

Consults with agencies regarding professional and ethical conduct of contract interpreters

Coordinates mentor and internship opportunities for interpreters and shares information

with Agency Director and Director of Operations

Evaluates interpreter services and develops recommendations of changes based on

community needs and service operation; shares information with Agency Director and SCS

Conducts regular consumer satisfaction surveys and meets with consumers regarding

service issues; analyzes consumer feedback and shares with Agency Director and SCS

Assists with projects such as developing training, internships/mentoring for staff and

contracted interpreters and consumers in collaboration with Agency Director and the SCS

Works as part of a team to develop VI services under the supervision of SCS Interpreter

Represents the Interpreting Program at agency and community meetings, as assigned by

May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal

functions of the job as identified, and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work

requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Completion of IPP or Bachelor’s degree (Associates degree plus New Mexico or Arizona

Generalist License may substitute for Bachelor’s degree) (Educational requirement will be

waived for interpreters who are grandfathered in and certified by RID without degree)

Valid Certified Member of RID

Current valid New Mexico Interpreter License

2 years of interpreting experience, community interpreting preferred (1 year of experience

equals 20-25 hours per week for average of 50 weeks per year)

Pass FBI Background Criminal History Summary

Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance, and Motor Vehicle Division Motor

Vehicle Report for New Mexico

Master’s Degree in any discipline

Completion of formal internship/mentee program

Additional years of directly related experience

1 year of supervisory , mentoring or teaching experience

SALARY $30.00 per hour

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications,

training and related job experience

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623- 0344 ex 7068.

The Director of Human Resources may approve highly skilled and

performing candidates who do not meet minimum qualifications for

employment as outlined in the job description.

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770- 8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at http://www.ccs-soaz.org

Open June 27, 2016

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Arkansas School for the Deaf has the following openings:

Certified Masters Teacher – Art Teacher (Please note our Masters Teacher

requires a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree)

Certified Masters Teacher – Agricultural Science Teacher

Certified Masters Teacher – Social Studies Teacher

Residential Activities Supervisor (Dormitory Supervisor)

Education Paraprofessional (Teacher’s Aide)

Residential Advisor (Dormitory Staff)

Please go to www.arstatejobs.com and complete an application, search for our

agency and apply for the position. Upon successful submission you will

receive a verification. Job descriptions and information is also explained

on the website. Please pay special attention to the preferred qualifications

tab on the website. If you need additional information or assistance please

contact our HR Manager – Zoreda Richardson at 501-682-2764 or 501-682-4059.

School is located in Little Rock, Arkansas

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org to view the exciting new opportunities

at The Learning Center for the Deaf! We have recently posted the

position of MPS Residential Supervisor and are offering a $500

sign-on bonus for Overnight Residential Counselor, Residential Child

Care Worker, and all Walden Community Services positions. Contact

HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

Kansas School for the Deaf, Olathe, KS

POSITION TITLE: Job Coach-Secondary Instructional Department

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon education and professional experience. Excellent benefits

SCHEDULE: 188 School Days / 2016-2017 School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2016

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Detailed position description upon request)

Student Work Experience/Evaluation

Coordinates employer and school partners for the purpose of meeting the work education objectives. Counsels students/interns in job search skills for the purpose of informing them of employment and career options. Monitors student performance in a variety of work sites according to program guidelines for the purpose of identifying areas requiring additional training on techniques and methods for maintaining solid work habits.

Career Development/Curriculum

Maintain the Career Center. Provides teachers and students with references and supplementary materials that will support and enrich the curriculum; provide career awareness for all students. Developing pre-employment and employment skill lessons following the selected career curriculum.

Assists Transition Coordinator with all transitional needs of students

Collects proper documentation for the purpose of on/off the job site meeting the required items for program participation and/or parent/guardian approval. Trains representatives of participating organizations for the purpose of complying with program guidelines.

Kansas Student Transition and Readiness (KSTAR) Development/Curriculum

Collaborates with the independent Living Supervisor. Focus on independent living skills improvement. Supports students in Self-Determination, Work Experience and Employment Skills Training.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree or Vocational Certification. Possess or are able to obtain Kansas Certification by KSDE for assigned level and area. (Only for Job Coach/Teacher) ASL & writing skills will be assessed. Fluency in manual communication. Ability to understand and use English and ASL in appropriate modes. Ability to use behavior management and observation techniques. Continuing education to keep up with changes in the field. Must be a good multi-tasker, scheduler, time manager and active listener.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation & KS Dept. of Social & Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resource Office: Phone: 913/210-8113 E-Mail: tchandler@kssdb.org; Fax # 913/621-2310 Posted 06-17-16

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

Florida School for the Deaf & Blind – St Augustine, FL

POSITION TITLE: Athletic Trainer Coordinator

POSITION TYPE: Board of Trustees

DEPARTMENT: Athletics

FSDB SALARY RANGE – 230 Days: $32,823.50 – $40,773.50 annually.

This range is inclusive of verified experience and education.

REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree (or higher), from an accredited

college or university, in related field. Work experience in the

applicable area of responsibility may be substituted at the rate of

four (4) years equivalent to one (1) year of college. Three (3)

years of experience in related field. Current BOC Certification as

an Athletic Trainer.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Applicants under consideration for

employment at the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be

required to complete background investigation. Fingerprints will be

taken and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the

Federal Bureau of Investigation for a background check of your

criminal history record(s) at the state and national level.

WORK LOCATION: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 North

San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida

WORK HOURS: Varies, Schedule is at least 40 hours weekly.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: This position provides Athletic

Training services under the direction of a supervising physician and

in accordance with State of Florida Athletic Training practices. In

addition, this position works in collaboration with coaches,

recreation staff, and other service providers to develop and

implement strengthening, conditioning, and therapeutic rehabilitation

programs. Assess athletic injuries to provide emergency or continued

care and to determine if referral to physician is indicated. Advise

supervising physician of all current injuries, progress notes, and

treatment protocols. Collaborate with physicians to develop

comprehensive rehabilitation programs and develop sport specific

training, strengthening, and conditioning programs for athletes.

Maintain accurate records of all assessments, treatments, and

contacts with students. Provide training to coaches, recreation

staff, and other student contact staff in the areas of wellness,

fitness, and recreational/athletic activities. Other related duties,

as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Knowledge of cryotherapy,

thermotherapy, and other rehabilitative modalities; Ability to

communicate and collaborate with coaches, Athletics, Health Care

Center staff and supervising physician; Skill in developing and

managing sport specific conditioning/strengthening programs and

general wellness programs; Skill in maintaining accurate and detailed

records of all student contact and generating reports as requested;

Skill in the use of sport and rehabilitative equipment; Ability to

travel with athletic teams as needed, including but not limited to

evenings and weekends; Ability to maintain a valid State of Florida

Driver’s License and meet FSDB requirements to operate a state

vehicle according to the Transportation Policy; Ability to obtain

Lifeguard certification; Ability to complete training and administer

skills acquired in CPR and CPI.

Applicants who are selected for hire will be required to attain an

Advanced proficiency in sign language, within four years of hire.

Please note: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind provides

education to acquire sign language skills.

SPECIAL NOTE:

The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative

Action Employer and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in

the workplace.

Applicants requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the

Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring

authority and/or the People First Service Center (1-877-562-7287).

Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow

sufficient time to provide the accommodation.

The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees

are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with

Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.

All members of the Florida Retirement System are required to

contribute 3% of their salary on a pre-tax basis.

An attached resume is not a substitute for the information required

on the application. It is the responsibility of all applicants to

keep their application current.

TO APPLY, CLICK HERE:

Applications accepted through People First only. Application can be

faxed or mailed to People First; fax 1-888-403-2110 or mail to People

First Staffing Administration, P. O. Box 6850, Tallahassee, Florida

32314. Contact People First at 1-877-562-7287 for assistance, if

needed. You will be called by the People First Service Center

to answer Qualifying Questions.

To access additional information please log on to

https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html and in Keywords enter

48008591.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 11:59 p.m. on June 24, 2016.

Please note: Florida has a very broad public records law. Most

written communications to or from state officials regarding state

business are considered to be public records and may be made

available to the public and media upon request.