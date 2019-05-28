All new jobs will be immediately posted in this section;

GLADiators welcome new enthusiastic, passionate and dedicated employees

seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of our consumers and

community.

Check out our Exciting Opportunities!!

— Legal Advocate- Los Angeles, Ca

— Community Advocate- Cypress, Ca

— Community Outreach- Ventura, Ca

— Administrative Assistant- Ventura, Ca

— Community Advocate- Riverside, Ca

The work that you do every day translates directly into empowering the

deaf and hard of hearing community. Giving of yourself and your skills in

services and support to the deaf and hard of hearing is immensely

rewarding.

Fringe benefits include: medical insurance, pension plan, paid vacation

and sick leave.

Optional benefits: Dental, Flexible Spending Account, 403b and

supplemental insurance.

If interested in any of these positions to learn more visit website

www.gladinc.org/career , then please submit cover letter, resume and

employment application to:

Email: gladhr@gladinc.org VP: 323-892-2138

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Licensed Clinical Therapist

RHA Health Services, Inc.

State of North Carolina

Are you looking to be part of something special in the field of mental health

and Deafness? Come join our team!

The State of North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of

mental health services for the deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services, Inc.,

has a contract with the state to provide therapy, assessments, and outreach to

people who communicate primarily through ASL. We have a team of 18 professionals

who are fluent in ASL, including two Deaf psychologists, three Deaf LCSWs, and

three Deaf LPCs, along with a hearing, ASL-fluent LPC and LCSW licensed

therapists, and numerous Deaf and hearing qualified professional staff.

We are seeking one clinician, licensed in the State of North Carolina to

complete our team.

When was the last time you took part in a team meeting conducted entirely in

sign language and with a group of professional peers that “get it”?

If you’re ready for a positive change in your professional life, send your

resume to:

Linda Harrington, LCSW

DHH Program Director

lharrington@rhanet.org

919.825.2869 VP

RHA Health Services

3010 Falstaff Road

Raleigh, NC 27610

Or apply at links below:

Licensed Clinical Therapist, Wilson, NC

https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Wilson-NC-BH/DHH-Clinician–Wilmington-Behavioral-Health-Office_R8034

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open positions (2)

Preschool Teacher of the Deaf

Early Intervention Specialist

Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center (HSDC)

Seattle, WA

Preschool Teacher of the Deaf

English job listing:

https://hsdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/HSDCEducationApplicationFY20.pdf

ASL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mROALDjXiQU

Early Intervention Specialist

English:https://hsdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/HSDC-PIP-Specialist-Job-Description

-September-2018.pdf

ASL: https://youtu.be/yHxgGpbrcHA

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Chief Risk Officer

Unversity of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming

Title: Chief Risk Officer

Position Summary: Provide leadership for the planning, development and

administration of all aspects of the University’s enterprise risk

management (“ERM”) program, including Universitywide risk identification,

analysis, control, financing and transfer claims, strategic management,

inclusive leadership and organizational engagement.

Primary Functions:

— Responsible for development, oversight and implementation of the

ERM program, with advice from the University’s Advisory Committee.

— Keeps General Counsel informed of significant risk topics, budgetary

impacts, and claims.

— Supports campus units on mitigating and managing their own risks

within institutional tolerance.

— Through outreach, formal training, involvement in committees, and strong

relationships, educates the broader University community in risk

management principles and techniques.

— Responsible for the University’s insurance and student health insurance

programs.

— Responsible for claims management including investigation, settlement,

restitution and subrogation, collaborates with General Counsel, insurance

carriers, and other necessary parties, and manages any third-party

administrator involvement.

— Reviews contracts and grants for proper risk and insurance

provisions; collaborates with campus units and General Counsel’s

Office on contracts, grants and other institutional agreements.

— Reviews andcollaborates with University personnel to address risks

faced by students, faculty and staff traveling abroad and in the US.

— Collaborates with University personnel to assist with the

University’s Emergency Response planning.

— Develops and oversees departmental budget.

Requirements:

— Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field

— Minimum 5 years senior management experience or increasing responsibility

for leadership of people and programs with accountability for risk management

or a similar function

— Excellent written and verbal communication skills

— Strong organizational, financial and analytical skills

— Ability to lead diverse University initiatives and manage complex

and sensitive issues

— Demonstrated leadership skills in a collaborative environment

Preferred:

— Advanced degree (J.D.) and/or advanced certification (ARM,

CRM, CPCU)

— Experience in a higher education or public setting

To apply, go to:

https://uwyo.taleo.net/careersection/00_ex/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en&portal=8100020604

and key in the words:

Chief Risk Officer

in the keyword box on the top

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

job opportunities with sign-on bounuses

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org to view exciting job opportunities at The Learning

Center for the Deaf!

We have openings for: ASL Specialist/Tutor; Mental Health Clinician; Director

of Interpreting Services; School Counselor; Talent

Acquisition Specialist/Recruiter; and more!

Generous Sign-on Bonuses! Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for details!

The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is a nationally recognized leader in

educational, therapeutic, and community services for deaf and hard of hearing

children and adults. TLC offers substantial benefits including medical, dental,

vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, disability insurance, paid parental

leave, tuition reimbursement, professional development, and generous paid time

off. The Learning Center for the Deaf is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action

Employer and embraces and celebrates a spirit of inclusion and diversity.

Reasonable accommodations and modifications will be made whenever possible.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Announcement

Residential Program Coordinator

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind

Staunton, VA

The position will be advertised until filled.

Interested parties can view the job description and apply

online at https://www.vsdb.k12.va.us

under the Career tab

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Announcement

Teacher of the Deaf (Lifeskills)

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind

Staunton, VA

The position will be advertised until filled.

Interested parties can view the job description and apply

online at https://www.vsdb.k12.va.us

under the Career tab

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Position opening

Hearing Healthcare Program Manager

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Jefferson City, Missouri

Reports to: Director

Division: Special Education

Classification: 12 Month, Full-time, Professional

Section: Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Location: Jefferson City

Pay Range: P9

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Hearing Healthcare

Program Manager will exercise discretion in judgement within policy and

procedures established for the daily operation of the Hearing Healthcare

Program. This position will provide consultation, guidance,

implementation and supervision of the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution

Program, hearing health advocacy, information and referral and consumer

education on issues related to hearing loss, hearing healthcare goods and

services including the knowledge of assistive devices, hearing aid

services, hearing aid insurance coverage plans, cochlear implant

procedure, telecommunications devices, public health, public safety and

equal access. This position will provide support to the Executive

Director in identifying programmatic, legislative and rule-making goals,

and strategies to accomplish the mission of the agency.

1. Responsible for the daily oversight and supervision of program of

services provided under the hard of hearing unit of the agency, including

the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Program.

2. Establish unit goals and strategies for achieving those continuous

improvement goals.

3. Conduct research and guide program special projects.

4. Analyze reports and surveys to demonstrate program needs.

5. Develop program budget request and recommend policy and procedures

goals to demonstrate program needs.

6. Coach and mentor hard of hearing individuals on self-advocacy.

7. Other projects as dictated by current needs assigned by the

Executive Director.

ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Advocate for and provide resources to hard of hearing individuals,

particularly those with age-related or progressive hearing loss.

2. Stay up-to-date on state and federal laws and rules relating to

hearing loss, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and

Medicare/Medicaid.

3. Assist with legislative activities related to hearing aids and

hearing healthcare.

4. Provide guidance to Missouri’s newborn infant hearing screening

program.

5. Conduct research and analysis relating to hearing loss.

6. Develop written materials, such as program guidelines, grant

proposals, and resource information.

7. Perform other related duties as assigned by the Executive

Director.

PREREQUISITES FOR THE JOB:

1. Knowledge of basic audiology, including hearing health,

audiograms, and assistive technology.

2. Experience with strategic and programmatic planning.

3. Sensitivity to various communication methods used by the hard of

hearing.

4. Ability to maintain and test assistive listening devices.

5. Ability to effectively communicate in writing with groups and

individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or deaf, and willingness to

learn American Sign Language.

6. Ability to coordinate and provide presentations and workshops on

hard of hearing issues.

7. Understanding of basic counseling for post-lingual deafness.

8. Research and analysis skills.

9. Negotiation skills.

10. Customer service and interpersonal communication skills.

EDUCATION REQUIRED/PREFERRED:

1. Master’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference

given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing health,

hearing loss, deafness, human resources, public policy, education,

government, or communication studies. A bachelor degree with five years’

experience will be considered.

2. Two year of successful experience in a professional capacity.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Must be able to lift 25 pounds.

COMPUTER SKILLS: Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, Database and

PowerPoint.

REQUIRED TRAVEL: This position is required to travel occasionally

in-state or out-of-state.

(Other qualifications and experience, which, in the opinion of the

Executive Director, meet the requirements of the position, may be accepted

in lieu of the above.)

To apply, go to:

https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/1113890.html

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings (many)

Deaf Centers of Nevada

Las Vegas and Reno locations

go to:

http://www.dcnv.org/careers.html

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

School Psychologist (School for the Deaf)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado Springs,

Colorado is accepting applications for School Psychologist (School for the

Deaf). This position is responsible for psychological, educational and emotional

assessment of birth through 21 year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing.

Functions as lead School Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach

services, coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive

Behavior Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written

analysis of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide

professional trainings. Accepting applications until the position is filled.

To apply:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Program Manager

Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Some travel will be required

Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service (CAV), Inc. is a

not-for-profit corporation that has been mandated by the Canadian

Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to design,

implement and oversee the delivery of video relay service (VRS) in Canada.

CAV provides telephone service for Deaf Canadians (www.srvcanadavrs.ca)

who use sign language via a custom designed, IP-based, video conferencing

platform. Using CAV’s custom designed apps (PC, Mac, iOS, Android),

customers are connected to sign language interpreters, located in call

centres, who provide real-time interpretation of telephone conversations

in either English/American Sign language (ASL) or French/Langue des signes

québécoise (LSQ). Service was launched in September 2016 and has grown

from a startup operation to a 24/7 telecommunications service operating

with almost 300 sign language interpreters, distributed among 15 call

centres across Canada and in the U.S.

CAV is seeking a Program Manager to help manage the day-to-day operational

delivery of its nationwide, high tech Video Relay Service.

This is an exciting opportunity for a candidate who has a unique blend of

telecom and/or call centre experience.

This is a contract position with the opportunity to convert to a

full-time, permanent position based on exemplary, proven performance.

The position will report to the Executive Director in the Ottawa office

with a dotted line relationship to the COO depending on the project.

Responsibilities include:

— Monitor system performance; being alert to operational problems

— Test new features and functions before introduction

— Suggest new features and functions based on user and vendor input

— Contribute to the development of policies and procedures and keeping

the materials up to date

— Provide operational support regarding outsourced customer service

and call centre vendors

— Oversee CAV’s Call Centre Quality Assurance & Workforce

Management programs and act as the administrator of its tracking,

analytics and reporting software

— Organize CAV’s annual vendor Summit

— Collaborate with Product Development, Community Relations and

Marketing Teams to provide support, ensure alignment of priorities

and communication among these important functional groups

Candidates should have the following skills and/or experience:

— University degree BA/BS required; MA preferred

— Bilingual fluency, fluent spoken and written English and French

— Knowledge of sign language and/or interpreting experience

(ASL or LSQ), a plus

— Strong analytic and organization skills

— 5 years + of working in call centre or telecommunications

centric businesses

— 3 years + in a mid-level management role with progressive

responsibility

— Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

— Some travel will be required

Should you or someone you know be interested in applying, please submit

your résumé and cover letter to Ellen Thomas by email at

ExecDirector@cav-acs.ca.

Persons who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing are encouraged to apply.

-+-+-+-+-

position opening

NTID Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects

4549BR

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

NTID Outreach Consortium

Rochester, NY

Detailed Job Description

The Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects is responsible for

providing coordination, leadership and support to these activities, including,

but not limited to, grant funded activities. The Assistant Director for Outreach

and Special Projects is also responsible for providing planning and

implementation of STEM-related activities in conjunction with the NTID Regional

STEM Center(s) (NRSC). Finally, the Assistant Director for Outreach and Special

Projects works with the Senior Director of Outreach Consortium, another

Assistant Director and the Program Assistant for Outreach in carrying out these

responsibilities.

Major Responsibilities

— Manage the day-to-day operations of the NTID Regional STEM Center(s) (NRSC),

both at NTID and in collaboration with remotely-located regional site(s). This

would include being the point of contact for planning and supporting activities

and projects, tracking metrics and periodic performance and data reporting.

— Assist with implementing projects under the WIOA Pre-ETS partnerships with

state vocational rehabilitation agencies.

— Work collaboratively with faculty and staff leaders internally and externally,

as well as community leaders, involved in planning and carrying out Outreach

activities each year.

— Provide project leadership for targeted Outreach and NRSC activities/programs

as assigned.

— Develop, organize and implement Outreach and NRSC activities, including

professional development workshops/trainings for deaf and hard of hearing

students, teachers, vocational rehabilitation professionals, and access service

professionals. Utilize marketing strategies to encourage participation.

— Work with Outreach teams to evaluate impact of activities on enrollment

pipeline and retention.

— Independently plan and travel for the purpose of promoting NTID and its

Outreach programs, including NRSC.

Department/College Description

The NTID Outreach Consortium is responsible for the establishment and operation

of educational activities designed to build up NTID’s pipeline of prospective

students and to share NTID resources externally. The primary purpose of NTID’s

Outreach Consortium is to offer various training/educational programs,

workshops, and technical assistance to address the educational, transition and

professional development needs of deaf and hard of hearing students, parents and

educators.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Educational Requirements

— Bachelor degree in Education, Business, Communication, Human Service or

related field required.

Experience

— 3-5 years experience in project management, student development programming

or event planning

Skills

— Fluency in American Sign Language and excellent communication skills

— Ability to communicate effectively with wide range of prospective deaf and

hard of hearing students.

— Sensitivity to ethnic, socioeconomic and communication diversity.

— Strong organization and time management skills.

— Highly flexible and able to work effectively in a team oriented and fast-paced

environment.

— Able to work evenings and weekends as assigned/needed.

— Able to function effectively as team member in outcomes-oriented work.

— Ability to make significant independent programmatic judgments and decisions

as necessary.

Required Minimum Education Level

BA, BS

Staff Job Function

Administrative Support

Wage Band

117A

Shift

A

Employment Category

Full-time

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References

How To Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:

https://apptrkr.com/1471045 . Click the link for search openings and in the

keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check

and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is

contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does

not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in

the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and

does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,

national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,

educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to

applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If

you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring

process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at

585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Announcement

Principal

WV School for the Deaf

Romney, WV

The position will be advertised until filled.

Interested parties can view the job description and apply

online at https://www.wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us/

under the Employment Opportunities tab.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Open positions

The Delaware School for the Deaf

Newark, DE

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants for School Year 2019-2020

Secondary English Language Arts

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Degree in Deaf Education preferred (Master’s Degree proferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

English Language Arts

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

Teacher of the Deaf (Elementary)

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Degree in Deaf Education Required

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

Elementary Education

— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of

hearing children

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Long-term substitute teacher

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language required

— Degree in Deaf Education or related field required

— Most hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds (with

assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School

District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing

Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS)

Portsmouth/VA Beach area

We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our

Portsmouth/VA Beach area. Review the job posting below. If any questions, you

can email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.

Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor RCD/Trainee

Location: Portsmouth – 740

Position #: W0013

Closing Date: 05/28/2019

Quicklink: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/148786

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

Director of Education

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

SCOPE OF DUTIES

The Director of Education reports to the Executive Director and has the

continuing responsibility for the daily administration of all on-campus

educational programs. The Director serves as a member of the Executive

Leadership Team.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Provides leadership to the on-campus and outreach educational

programs and extracurricular programs for deaf and hard-of-hearing

children at the American School for the Deaf (ASD).

— Evaluates, with the support of the Academic Hub, and other Team

leaders, the efficacy of all on-campus education program departments and

educational support programs.

— Serves as the primary liaison for the School education program

with Local Education Agencies (LEA), other state agencies which includes

but is not limited to overseeing local, state, regional and federal

compliance, and the accreditation process.

— Oversees the School admissions process.

— Prepares regular and systematic evaluations on students at ASD and

in the local school districts to include admission visits, evaluations,

and follow up.

— Cultivates and maintains a positive working relationship with

school departments, the Academic Hub, Board of Directors, professional

organizations, ASD unions, state and local governments, parents, alumni,

and other school constituencies.

— Shares with the Executive Leadership Team the current educational

trends and practices.

— Initiates and/or approves all significant communication between

the school and the home of ASD students or clients.

— Makes reports and recommendations as requested by the Executive

Director, the Board of Directors or its committees.

— Supervises and evaluates the Academic Hub, department heads of all

educational departments, and the Communication and Audiology departments

in accordance with State evaluation guidelines where applicable.

— Maintains files on students in accordance with professional

practices and federal law.

— Maintains files on students in accordance with professional

practices and federal law.

— Cooperates with the Institutional Advancement Department in

representing ASD, procuring federal and state grant monies, and

administering and evaluating grant programs.

— Prepares and oversees school-wide Education Department budgets

with collaboration from the Academic Hub.

— Communicates effectively, using written, verbal and/or sign

language skills, with all ASD staff, students, parents, LEA

representatives, and others as needed.

— Other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf, or related area.

— At least three years senior/district managerial experience.

— In-depth knowledge of special education law and guidelines.

— State of CT Intermediate Supervision Certificate or ability to

secure same.

— Fluency in American Sign Language strongly preferred.

— Ability to foster and work in a collaborative team setting.

— Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application or you may

complete an application directly on line.

Send application with resume and or letter of interest to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

POSITION OPENING

Teacher of the Deaf – Children’s Center (2)

Western PA School for the Deaf

Pittsburgh, PA

REPORTS TO:

Director of Early Childhood Programs

LOCATION:

Western PA School for the Deaf,

Pittsburgh, PA

JOB DESCRIPTION: This is an exempt, full-time, 187-day position. Teacher

of the Deaf will work with children between the ages of 3 and 6. Teacher

of the Deaf is responsible for instructional programming in academics,

language development and communication, in addition to guiding students

toward healthy social, emotional and vocational adjustment. Plan, prepare

and present lessons of appropriate academic work to their students, use

appropriate communication techniques to assure clarity and accuracy of

conveyed information, work with the Director in guiding parents toward

identifying their child’s strengths and weaknesses and in programming for

them accordingly through the IEP process, participate in curriculum

development and curriculum revision projects, attend in-service and

departmental meetings to participate in decision-making, to maintain

current knowledge in the field, and to gain understanding of new

techniques and methodologies in education.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: PA Instructional I or II Certification in Hearing

Impaired. Teacher of the Deaf are preferred to enter at a master’s level

with some experience. The minimum requirement for this position is a

bachelor’s level degree with certification in Hearing Impaired.

PA State Police Criminal Clearance (Act 34)

PA Child Abuse History Clearance (Act 151)

FBI Clearance

Act 82

Mandated Reporter Training

Certification

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is

“Advanced.” The level accepted at hire is “intermediate.”

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its

programs of education, employment, and all other activities on the basis

of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability,

or sexual preference.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

POSITION TITLE: Audiologist

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

Pittsburgh, PA

POSITION TITLE: Audiologist

REPORTS TO: Director of WPSD

LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf,

Pittsburgh, PA

JOB DESCRIPTION: This is a 199-day, exempt position.

Responsibilities for the position include organizing

an audiological management program that addresses student needs,

coordinating audiological services, assessing the effectiveness

of the program, managing facilities and equipment, working

with administrative staff and other school personnel to accomplish

program goals and objectives, preparing financial reports,

coordinating the orientation of newly appointed speech-language

personnel in regard to audiological services, supervising

professionals, undergraduate and graduate interns, and/or

clerical staff, scheduling appointments for audiological

evaluations, administering standard diagnostic tests and

procedures in keeping with students individual needs,

promoting effective interpersonal relations with students,

parents, and teachers, obtaining additional diagnostic records,

formulating conclusions and recommendations, and interpreting

diagnostic results, participates and conducts on and off-site

community partner sessions and presentations to facilitate

new relationships and developing and maintaining current

partnerships in educational settings as well as businesses,

assisting in recruitment and placement of possible

students for the Choices for Children program as

well as school-age children.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: PA State Police Criminal Clearance,

PA Child Abuse History Clearance, FBI Clearance, Act 82,

Certification of PA Mandated Reporting Training

Valid PA Driver’s License required.

Doctor of Audiology, and licensure from the PA Department of State

Board of Examiners in Audiology.

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position

is “Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate.”

APPLICATIION PROCEDURE:

Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori L. Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its

programs of education, employment, and all other activities on the basis

of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability,

or sexual preference.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

NTID Mental Health Therapist

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Rochester, NY

4454BR

NTID Psychological Svcs

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Professional Area:

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function: Advising or Counseling

Wage Band: 119A

Department/College Description

NTID Psychological Services at RIT Counseling Center, a unit consist a team of a

director and a mental health therapist with responsibility for providing mental

health counseling and psychotherapy to a culturally diverse undergraduate and

graduate Deaf, hard-of-hearing students attending National Technical Institute

for the Deaf. NTID Psychological Services promotes ongoing collaborations with

NTID’s Counseling & Academic Advising Services, NTID’s Substance and Alcohol

Intervention Services for the Deaf (SAISD) and several offices across RIT’s

Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse

opportunities their collegiate experiences.

Detailed Job Description

NTID Psychological Services has a growing multicultural population on campus.

Professionals from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.

The mental health therapist will

— Work within a multi-disciplinary staff and report to the Director of

Counseling and Psychological Services at RIT Counseling Center.

— Value a multifaceted approach involving strongly linked clinical and training

efforts, consultation with the NTID campus community, mental health

prevention/early intervention, multicultural values/awareness and collaborative

campus connections

— Provide individual and group counseling services to a culturally diverse

undergraduate and graduate Deaf, hard-of-hearing student population that

includes intake evaluations, mental health interventions, treatment follow-up,

and appropriate referrals.

— Complete and maintain clinical documentation (including, but not limited to,

intake evaluations, clinical progress notes for individual, group, and crisis

intervention sessions, psychiatric referrals, and suicide risk assessments) in a

thorough and timely manner.

— Develop and deliver mental health outreach and education programming to

— Attend departmental meetings within RIT Counseling and Psychological Service,

RIT Wellness, RIT Student Affairs, and NTID.

— Assist in the acquisition and maintenance of center accreditation through

development of documented office policies and procedures, as well as department

self-assessment.

— Engage in campus committees and working groups as needed, along with seeking

professional development opportunities.

— Perform, as assigned, other administrative responsibilities associated with

counseling and consultative services including, but not limited to,

participating on Counseling Center and University committees and special

projects.

— Assist with the design and implementation of Center activities and provide

leadership to selected strategic initiatives.

Direct clinical services may include providing community referrals, working with

student families and campus community members. Direct service will occur in the

counseling center and NTID campus locations.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Required Minimum Qualifications:

— Master’s degree in mental health counseling or social work or Doctoral Degree

in Clinical/Counseling Psychology. Must be licensed or licensed eligible by New

York State as a Mental Health Counselor, Clinical Social Worker, or

Psychologist. Must obtain New York State license or have licensure in process

within one year of initial hire date.

— Minimum of three to five years of experience providing clinical mental health

services. Experience in working with college students and with diverse client

populations strongly desired. Additional experience highly preferred.

Specialized Skills:

— Ability to provide clinical services to Deaf and hard-of-hearing students in a

student’s preferred communication modality (excellent communication and writing

skills).

— Requires fluency in American Sign Language as measured by proficiency or other

object test of sign language skill as well as observable interactions with

skilled sign language users.

— Demonstrated competency in the developmental, social, cognitive, linguistic,

medical, and mental health implications of Deafness and hearing loss, and skill

in application throughout all areas of practice (e.g. crisis intervention,

individual and group psychotherapy, supervision, assessment, consultation,

triage, and intake evaluations).

— Expertise in understanding the complexity of developmental experiences for

Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in

familial/academic/social/political/cultural contexts. Ability to utilize this

knowledge in diagnostic evaluation and therapeutic treatment planning.

— Ability to distinguish language acquisition deficits of Deaf and

hard-of-hearing students from clinically significant psychopathology.

— Ability to critically review literature in the field of counseling and modify

evidence-based practices to a deaf and hard-of-hearing student population.

Preferred Qualifications:

— Experience providing consultation services, short-term individual and group

therapy, crisis intervention, and case management and consultation services with

a range of clinical issues and pathology.

— Training and experience with clients who present with complex and severe

psychopathology and experience providing treatment and consultation to this

population.

— Demonstrated ability to handle complex, rapid changing clinical situations

(e.g. crisis situations, several psychopathology, suicide and homicide

assessment and intervention).

— Working knowledge of evidence-based practices, including a working knowledge

of and ability to apply a variety of evidence-based and psychotherapy techniques

(e.g. cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy).

— Understanding of the college-age normative development and its challenges.

— Demonstrated experience in providing culturally competent services to a

diverse client population.

— Effective interpersonal skills and the ability and willingness to contribute

to a team-oriented work environment with other campus and NTID service

providers.

— Excellent oral/sign and written communication skills.

— Understanding of, and compliance with, the ethical and legal issues involved

in the provision of clinical services.

— Experience using information technology and computerized databases.

Preferred Qualifications

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:

http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings and in the

keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.

The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/1450646

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check

and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is

contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does

not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in

the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and

does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,

national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,

educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to

applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If

you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring

process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at

585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the

U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000

undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100

countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs, including 7

interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was

the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to

the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers

unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and

hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United

States and around the world. RIT has been named by the Chronicle of Higher

Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For.” RIT is a National Science

Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the

needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment

Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu.

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced benefits

package that offers a variety of choices and access to additional employment

advantages. These benefits, combined with an employee’s pay, provide a total

compensation package that can be tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s

Benefits, Health & Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes

and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or

inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at

ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Inc

Concord, New Hampshire

POSITION SUMMARY:

INTRODUCTION:

Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Inc., (NDHHS) is a non-profit

organization located in Concord, New Hampshire. Established in 2001, NDHHS

currently employs 9 full-time staff, as well as, over 90 contractors, on a

consistent basis. NDHHS is New Hampshire’s only centralized resource

center serving the state’s Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Late-Deafened and

Deaf/Blind communities. NDHHS provides a wide range of services to the

Deaf Community delivered in private, public, governmental and educational

settings.

The Board of Directors of the Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services,

Inc. (NDHHS) seeks a qualified individual to serve as its Executive

Director (ED) whose services are anticipated to commence in the Fall of

2019.

The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing the administration,

programs, and strategic plan of the organization. Other key duties

include fundraising, RFP responses, grant writing, marketing, and

community outreach/presentations. This position reports directly to the

Board of Directors on such matters as prescribed in the By-Laws and on

matters of special instructions as may be given by the Board of Directors

and/or the Treasurer.

As the face of our organization, the Executive Director works closely with

the Board of Directors, various state and federal government agencies,

Hospitals, Legislatures, business entities, and the public to ensure tight

alignment of Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services’ (NDHHS)

operations with its mission and vision.

KNOWLEDGE OF:

1. Board Governance

2. Financial Performance and Viability

3. Organization Mission and Strategy

4. Organization Operation

EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Minimum of Master’s Degree in Business or other relevant advanced

degree.

2. Knowledge of social service programs for the deaf and hard of

hearing.

3. Knowledge of QuickBooks, Excel, MS, PPT.

4. Strong leadership skills, with the ability to manage and supervise

multiple functions.

5. Knowledge of curriculum and principles of learning.

6. Knowledge of Deaf Culture needs and issues.

7. American Sign Language proficiency preferred but not required.

8. Membership in professional organizations that enhance personal and

professional prestige related to the running of a state-wide organization.

Compensation commensurate with experience and qualifications. Quality

employment package will include health benefits to attract a superior

candidate.

For further information, please contact the NDHHS search committee at:

CONTACT:

By email Searchteam2019@ndhhs.org

Or:

Send resume, cover letter and 3 reference letters to:

Northeast Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services, Inc. (NDHHS)

c/o Search Committee

56 Old Suncook Road Suite 6

Concord, NH 03301

Deadline: May 20, 2019

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open teaching positions

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3055288 [www.schoolspring.com] School Wide

Teacher of the Arts

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3087209 [www.schoolspring.com] Teacher of

the Deaf-Secondary English

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

Social Media Marketer

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Enrollment Marketing at Gallaudet University is seeking candidates for

the Social Media Marketer position!

The position is being advertised at gallaudet.edu/jobs under

#19056.

Feel free to contact us at jobs@gallaudet.edu if you have any questions.

A brief excerpt regarding this position is below for your information:

The Social Media Marketer is responsible for the day-to-day management of

university’s social media channels; develops an overall social media strategy,

social media governance, and content strategy and in the development of plans to

implement strategy across Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,

Snapchat, and other channels; coordinates content marketing campaigns,

storytelling, and graphics to boost engagement and brand awareness across social

channels.

Required qualifications: Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of three years of

professional experience in marketing, communications, or interactive media and

fluency in American Sign Language.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE (ASL)

Southwestern Community College District

South San Diego County (California)

This position may include a combination of day, evening, weekend and extension

site assignments.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Under the direction of the Dean, basic assignment will consist

of teaching courses in the American Sign Language (ASL) program, face-to-face

and online. Full-time faculty responsibilities include, but are not limited to,

the following: teach all scheduled classes and maintain office hours; class

preparation; curriculum development duties; assessment and evaluation of

students; student performance monitoring and record keeping; attend meetings

pertinent to discipline/division/college; involvement in selected staff

development and/or extracurricular activities. Maintain professional

associations and connections with professional community. Participate in the

planning, implementation, and evaluation of educational programs (including

student learning outcomes and assessment), courses and other experience

(including program review) that will directly result in the educational growth

of the students and support advancement of the visions, missions and values of

the college.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree and two years of professional

experience OR an Associate’s degree and six years of professional experience OR

a valid California Community College Credential in American Sign Language OR the

equivalent.

(Note: Professional Experience is required when the applicant possess a

Master’s Degree. The Professional Experience required must be directly related

to the faculty member’s teaching assignment. The above stated number of years

is for Full-Time experience or the equivalent in Part-Time Experience.)

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Evidence of the use of current communicative

methodologies for ASL. Willingness to become involved in the daily affairs,

growth and coordination of the department and participation in campus affairs

with increasing levels of responsibility. Commitment to working effectively and

harmoniously with colleagues in an environment that promotes teaching, learning

and service to students. Demonstration of involvement with the deaf community

such as participation in deaf events or related activities at the college level

and/or in the community.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: Upon initial employment, full-time faculty members are

placed on the salary schedule based on years of experience and education. The

maximum initial placement for experience is Step 6. Faculty members are

encouraged to continue their professional development through additional study

qualifying them for advancement on the salary schedule. For current salary

schedules and information on salary placement visit our website at

www.swccd.edu. Excellent fringe benefits.

STARTING DATE: August 22, 2019 (Fall Semester, 2019)

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

All application materials must be received in the Human Resources Office.

Position is open until filled. Applications received by the screening deadline

of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 are guaranteed to be reviewed by the

selection committee. Any application received after the deadline is not

guaranteed a review.

FAXED AND E-MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED, HOWEVER, APPLICATION

MATERIALS ARE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT OUR COLLEGE WEBSITE,

https://apptrkr.com/1444825.

APPLICATION PROCEDURES: Submit the following application materials online at

https://apptrkr.com/1444825:

(1) Letter of application (cover letter)

(2) SWC Online Employment Application

(3) Resume

(4) Supplemental Application

(5) Unofficial copies of college transcripts with date degree conferred

Foreign degrees require an evaluation for United States equivalency from an

agency having membership with the National Association of Credential Evaluation

Services, Inc. Upon offer of employment, the successful applicant must be able

to provide proof of eligibility to work in the United States. It is the sole

responsibility of the applicant to ensure that all application materials are

received by the deadline date.

All materials included in your application packet become District property,

will not be returned, will not be copied, and will be considered for this

opening only.

We reserve the right to re-open, re-advertise, delay or cancel filling this

position.

If additional positions become available in this classification, applications

received in response to this posting may be considered for those additional

positions for up to 90 days after final board approval.

INTERVIEW TRAVEL COSTS MUST BE BORNE BY THE APPLICANT

As an Equal Opportunity Employer and in compliance with the American with

Disabilities Act, Southwestern Community College District will make reasonable

accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Opportunity Notice

Deaf Community Advocate

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education &

Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Jefferson City, Missouri

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing seeks to hire a Deaf Community

Advocate. The domicile is in Jefferson City.

Responsibilities:

1. Provides and coordinates approximately sixty (60) presentations,

public awareness activities, workshops and training sessions concerning a

variety of topics, including hearing loss, deafness, American Sign

Language, the legal rights of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing,

services available for persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission

for the Deaf and its advocacy role, interpreting services, communication

barriers facing people with hearing loss.

2. Assists with and coordinates the development of educational

materials, information packets, empowerment materials, and public

awareness materials for members of the general public, interpreters, and

people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

3. Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook

concerning the legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and

various other materials relating to hearing loss.

4. Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and

information to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.

5. Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing

individuals.

6. Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs.

7. Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness

programs.

8. Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.

9. Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.

10. Assist with Commission report.

11. Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.

12. Represent the Commission at meetings.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

1. Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training

materials, and program planning.

2. Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues

related to hearing loss.

3. Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign

Language, services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues

relating to hearing loss.

4. Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American

Sign Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of

hearing, or deaf.

5. General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations

related to hearing loss.

6. Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working

relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state

agencies.

7. Knowledge of and ability to use various other manual communication

systems.

8. Ability and willingness to travel within the State of Missouri.

Qualifications: Bachelors degree from an accredited college/university.

Preference is given to applicants with a degree in a field related to

hearing loss, deafness, interpreting, American Sign Language, human

resources, public policy, education, government, advocacy, or

communication studies.

One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.

Salary: $41,016

Application Deadline: May 10, 2019

To Apply: Complete the employment application at

https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Upload a copy of college

transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An

e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received

electronically.

Employment Requirements and Benefit Information: Health Insurance,

Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, Paid Holidays,

Vacation, Sick and Paid Parental Leave. More details at

https://dese.mo.gov/financial-administrative-services/human-resources.

Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If

you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri

Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.

To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the

Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)

751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.

TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

Teacher Librarian, K-12

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, cO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado Springs,

Colorado is accepting applications for Teacher Librarian, K-12. This position

reports to the Principal, School for the Blind and is responsible to support

curriculum, instruction and technology integration efforts / activities, and to

manage daily access to and utilization of information and technology resources,

including library, media, computer, video, and telecommunications, Braille, and

assistive technologies. This position serves as a consultant / professional

development trainer to learners, teachers, service providers throughout the

state, and other educational staff to develop and broaden skills, knowledge and

experience in the areas of library, media, and technology resources, and

provides basic technical assistance and support.

to apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2409598/non-classified-teacher-librarian-k-12

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Service Coordinator III (Vocational and Deafblind)

Community Outreach Program for the Deaf

Albuquerque, NM

No 03-10-093

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Service Coordinator III (Vocational and Deafblind)

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

This position will perform intakes/assessments on all consumers in the system and will coordinate all services to the various departments. Provides direct services to a caseload of individuals who may be deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities and provides the support needed to obtain community resources, life skills, and stabilization their lives. This position will work with staff and community referral entities to appropriately assess consumer needs as well as identify internal service needs and external resources. Maintains necessary case records and client file documentation. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. This position is required to travel to meet needs of referred persons. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

–Works with referring agencies/organizations throughout New Mexico to provide direct service to individuals (“consumers”) in community settings, home residences, and/or at job sites throughout the State.

–Conducts intake services to include reviewing referral information, completing appropriate management forms (e.g., Intake, History, Confidentiality, Authorization to Release Information, etc.), conducts assessment to identify needed services (available from COPD and/or other agencies/entities, presents information at client coordination meetings, and develops and implements/oversees consumer service plans

–Develops and implements, with staff assistance, consumer assessment procedures, to include both ecological assessments and person centered planning as well as standardized intake and assessment procedures

–Coordinates services that consumers receive from Community Outreach Program for the Deaf (COPD) which are Vocational, Deafblind and Special Services, and Interpreting.

— Participates on the Vocational as well as the Deafblind and Special Services service teams; ensures consumers’ services meets identified and authorized services according contracts

— Provides advocacy for consumers in the areas of public benefits programs, education, and accessibility within various systems in the community

–Supports consumers in need with parenting skills, budgeting and family resources to ensure stability within the family.

–Develops and coordinates workshops throughout the state on specific areas to support consumers’ needs that may include; financial stability, taxes, estate planning, life coaching, prevention of domestic violence and substance abuse, self-advocacy, conflict resolution, communication skills, how to use Support Service Providers (SSPs), etc.

–Coordinates the current emergency/crisis screening process; works with consumers in crisis to determine eligibility for emergency assistance (food, housing, utilities, transportation) funding; refers consumers to appropriate community resources

— Tracks referrals to outside agencies (DVR, SSA, DHS, NMCDHH, NMCFB, etc.) to ensure services are accessible and provided in a timely manner

–Assists consumers in the coordination of services received jointly from COPD and other agencies/entities.

–Assists consumers in securing appointments and arranging necessary access supports

–Provides technical assistance and consultation with other community organizations on effective practices when providing services to individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, and/or deafblind which will promote greater access for these individuals to services and supports in the community

–Develops and administers an internal emergency/walk in system that supports consumers and agency and works with external resources for emergency options.

–Conducts case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and monitors case review processes

–Reports caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to supervisor for review of productivity

–Maintains a case load and billable hours needed to meet contractual obligations.

— Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract requirements in accordance with outside agency service contracts

–Maintains required case/unit records/documentation of consumer contact and services to include unit counts, file notes using (SOAP format) and other documentation required by CCS/COPD and/or contracts ensuring that records/documentation are up-to-date and complete

–Participates in training and in-services to enhance professional growth

–Maintains healthy communication with contractors, employees, and supervisor

–May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

–Bachelor’s in Counseling, Rehabilitation, Social Work, Special Education, or related field

–Fluency in American Sign Language and various manual communication modes

–Knowledge of DD system, Vocational Rehabilitation, and CARF accreditation standards

–2 years of experience working with individuals who are deafblind and/or deaf/hard of hearing with a significant disability in a professional counseling, case management capacity, education and/or rehabilitation setting

–The proven ability to write grammatically correct and clear reports and other documents

–Pass drug screening

–Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

–Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance, New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report, and reliable safe transportation

Desired Qualifications

–Master’s in Counseling, Social Work, Special Education, Rehabilitation or related field

— Additional years of directly related experience (service coordination, vocational rehabilitation, counseling or case management for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities, and/or deafblind)

–Specialized training in working with individuals who are deafblind

–Experience designing and facilitating service plans for individuals who are deafblind

— LPC, LISW, LAC, CRC/CRCC, or NBCC

SALARY $15.00-$22.25/hour DOE

How to Apply Complete application:

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter –520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

two open positions

Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer (CFO)

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

There are two new senior-level positions being advertised on gallaudet.edu/jobs and

they are under #19022 and #19023 respectively. Brief summaries for each position

are listed below and to learn more, please go to the job postings on our careers

page.

* Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer (CFO), responsible for finance and

treasury-related aspects of the University, and

* Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for administrative services,

including facilities, technology, human resources, and other units.

Gallaudet University is an equal opportunity employer/educational institution

and does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, national origin, religion,

age, hearing status, disability, genetic information, covered veteran status,

marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family

responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, source of income, place

of business or residence, pregnancy, childbirth, or any other unlawful basis.? ?This

policy is in compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans

with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, the Age Discrimination in

Employment Act, the District of Columbia Human Rights Act, and other applicable

laws and applies to all procedures affecting applicants and employees including,

but not necessarily limited to: recruitment, hiring, placement, promotion,

transfer, reassignment, reappointment, tenure, demotion, selection for training,

layoff, furlough, and termination, compensation, and all other conditions or

privileges of employment.?

If you have any questions, please email Gallaudet University Human Resources

Services at jobs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor

Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Portsmouth, VA

Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our

Portsmouth area. Review the job posting below. If any questions, you can

email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.

Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (RCD)

Location: Portsmouth – 740

Position #: 00998

Closing Date: 03/29/2019

Quicklink:

https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/140259

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

ASL Instructors: ASL/English Interpreting Program Full-time One-Year

Temporary Position

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Bloomsburg, PA

The Department of Exceptionality Programs at Bloomsburg University of

Pennsylvania is seeking applicants for one full-time one-year temporary

position (Job #24900-18-127). The ASL/English Interpreting Program

prepares students to work as interpreters in the Deaf community and is a

four-year Bachelor Degree program.

Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will include ASL and

Deaf Culture related courses in the ASL/English Interpreting Program,

teaching and/or supervising in other relevant areas that support the

program. Expectations of this position include continued scholarship and

service. Instructional delivery can occur through online, traditional, and

alternative instructional methods. Voluntary summer contracts may also be

available.

Date of Appointment: August 19, 2019.

Qualifying Education/Experience: Earned Masters Degree by June 1, 2019 in

a related field to ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf Education, Linguistics,

Interpreting, or a Masters degree where the research conducted was related

to ASL or deafness from an accredited institution required.

Preferred Skills:

Doctoral degree in related field to ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf

Education, Linguistics, Interpreting, or a doctoral degree where the

research conducted was related to ASL or deafness from an accredited

institution.

Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations is

preferred. Evidence of skills in ASL.

ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification

is preferred. Experience teaching ASL and Deaf Culture courses at the

college level.

RID (Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf) CDI (Certified Deaf

Interpreter) certification.

Prior experience in supervision of student interpreters.

Evidence of scholarly activity and professional development.

Application Process: A complete application includes a letter of

application addressing qualifications, experiences, and preferences for

the position, curriculum vitae, official/unofficial graduate transcripts,

and the names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers of three

professional references. Submit application materials online at

http://agency.governmentjobs.com/bloomuedu/default.cfm. Questions may be

directed to Dr. Jessica Bentley-Sassaman, Chair, Search and Screen

Committee, Department of Exceptionality Programs ASL/English Interpreting

Program Search, at jbentley@bloomu.edu.

Finalist(s) for this position must communicate well and successfully

complete an interview process. Recommendation for employment is needed by

the majority of the regular, full-time faculty within the department

conducting the search. For full consideration, applications must be

received by March 29, 2019. The position will remain open until filled.

Prior to a final offer of employment, the selected candidate will be

required to submit to a background check including, but not limited to,

employment verification, educational and other credential verification,

Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and criminal background.

Completing this search is contingent upon available funding.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania encourages applications from

historically under-represented individuals, women, veterans, and persons

with disabilities and is an AA/EEO Employer. Bloomsburg University does

not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual

orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability,

or veteran status in its programs and activities as required by Title IX

of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans with Disabilities Act

of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title VII of the

Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable statutes and University

policies. For information regarding civil rights or grievance procedures

and for inquiries concerning the application of Title IX and its

implementing regulation, contact: Title IX Coordinator, Bloomsburg

University of Pennsylvania, Warren Student Services Center, 400 East

Second Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; Phone: 570-389-4529; Email:

titleixcoord@bloomu.edu. Additionally, inquiries concerning Title IX and

its implementing regulation can be made to the U.S. Department of

Education, Office of Civil Rights, Region III, The Wanamaker Building, 100

Penn Square East – Suite 505, Philadelphia, PA 19107; Phone: 215-656-6010;

Fax: 215-656-6020.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

CAMP NURSE/MEDICAL RESPONDER

CAMP ISOLA BELLA – SALISBURY, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

CLOSING DATE : Until filled.

Nestled in the beautiful Berkshire Mountains on Twin Lakes, Salisbury,

Connecticut, “Isola Bella” means Beautiful Island in Italian. Isolary,

Bella was bequeathed to The American School by the late Ferrari Ward and

his wife, Muriel Alvord Ward. Both were members of the ASD Board of

Directors and Mrs. Ward was the first woman to serve on the board. Through

this wonderful gift, the American School became the United States’ first

school for the deaf to offer a summer program for hearing impaired

youngsters and is the only camp for deaf children in Southern New England.

Isola Bella is a scenic island estate that has been turned into a

recreational/residential summer camp for deaf children ranging in age from

6 years to 18 years old.

A wide variety of activities are offered depending on camper’s skill and,

interest level. Some of these activities include: archery, arts & crafts,

camp studies, swimming, sailing and canoeing, water skiing, overnight

camping, hiking, team and non-competitive games and a variety of special

trips and projects. The philosophy of the program is “learning through

experience.”

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the Camp Director provides medical/nursing care

to campers and staff.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Will have primary responsibility for the health/welfare of all

campers and staff.

— Will follow current standing orders.

— Will mainstain and operate the infirmary.

— Will have experience with CAMP DOCS computer system for daily

medication and sick visits documentation

— Will maintain accurate, up-to-date logs of any and all treatments

rendered and have the logs signed by an assigned Doctor weekly.

— Will provide basic first aid and emergency care for all campers

and staff

— Will hold and dispense all medications to campers as directed by

their physicians

— Will hold all medications for staff.

— Will develop charts of any and all medical concerns (allergies, ng

etc.) to be shared with the Director and appropriate staff while abiding

by confidentiality rules.

— Will instruct staff members in how to respond in emergency medical

situations

— Will work closely with Camp Director in processing medical

reports, insurance reports, and communicating with parents.

— Will work under the supervision of the Director of the Student

Health Center via phone and on-site visits

— Will perform other related duties as directed by the Camp Director

or Health Center Director.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must be 21 or older, must be an RN with an active Connecticut

registration or an active temporary Connecticut registration, must be

certified in CPR and First Aid.,

The ability to use sign language is preferred.

SALARY RANGE

Negotiable on the basis of experience and training.

HOW TO APPLY :

Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application. Send

application and with

resume or letter of interest to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

IBDirector@asd-1817.org

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd/

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.



-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners.ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools.There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located in

the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of restaurants

to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

The Clinical Services Director is responsible for the leadership,

management, supervision and delivery of the PACES and Core clinical

treatment services during the school day, and in the residential setting,

and the Psychological, Counseling and Evaluation Services (PCS) staff as

it relates to mental health. In addition, the Clinical Services Director

and clinical staff will work with educational leadership to advise and

support PACES and Core students’ academic needs. The Director position

requires a significant knowledge of mental health and behavior, and the

ability to collaborate with a strong Clinical team, teachers and support

staff, and community-based resources in the area of mental health and

behavior.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Provides program and school-wide leadership and supervision of

staff in the areas of mental health and behavior, including risk and

crisis assessment and management;

— Leads and advises staff on school-wide efforts related to school

climate and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS),

including the sustainability of the Model Demonstration Program and Banner

School criteria and designation;

— Oversees all aspects of school-wide mental health and crisis

management, including psychological, counseling, social work and behavior

specialists;

— Works with the Admissions Officer to screen referrals and

recommend programming for potential PACES students;

— Leads, reviews, and oversees the school-wide referral process for

reports to child and adult protective services agencies in CT and other

States with students at ASD;

— Acts as complementary or endorsed observer/evaluator, in

accordance with the State of Connecticut guidelines and standards for an

approved, private, special education program;

— Develops and implements all aspects of a clinical treatment

program, which is designed to serve students with significant emotional

and behavioral challenges;

— Collaborates with student health services, and oversees and

directs Psychiatric/Behavioral Health personnel to ensure appropriate

services are provided to PACES and Core students;

— Directs the Clinical Services Coordinator, Clinical Services Case

Manager, Crisis Intervention staff and first shift paraprofessionals in

PACES, regarding student mental health and behavioral support services;

— Collaborates with Educational Leadership to coordinate mentalto

health and counseling service delivery of the Core counseling team to

ensure appropriate services and systems are in place and are provided to

all ASD students;

— Collaborates with the Director of Student Affairs to ensure that

PACES students’ clinical treatment program is integrated into the

residential life program;

— Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with

Connecticut and out-of-state agencies and providers serving deaf and hard

of hearing students;

— Maintains liaisons with supervisory personnel from other program

departments to assist with coordinating the transition of students in

PACES to a less restrictive setting within ASD, when appropriate;

— In concert with other ASD staff, provides mental health and PBIS

training, as applicable, for professional, paraprofessional and

residential staff;

— Recruits (working closely with the Human Resources Department),

recommends hiring, trains, supervises and evaluates Clinical staff ;

— Assists with oversight of the planning and implementation for;

professional development programs;

— Provides supervision to Clinical staff and back-up for emergency

behavioral situations in theCore educational and PACES residential

treatment settings;

— Participates in staff training and in-service activities,

including Physical Psychological Management (PMT) training, and,American

Sign Language, if needed;

— Collaborates with the Business Office on the development and

oversight of the department budget;

— Other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Applicant shall possess a Master’s Degree in a mental health,

and/or a related field of study, from an accredited college or university;

— Applicant must be a Licensed Mental Health Professional, (LPC,

LCSW, LMFT), and have a thorough knowledge of behavior, including children

and young adults with significant emotional and behavioral challenges;

— Applicants with prior experience in working with deaf and hard of

hearing children and youth strongly preferred;

— Applicant must have a minimum of five years of demonstrated

supervisory experience;

— American Sign Language (ASL) proficiency required, and/or a

commitment to a concentrated study of ASL with demonstrated progress;

— Excellent communication, teamwork skills, and multi-tasking

required.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

— Compensation range is specified by experience.

— Group health insurance and other fringe benefits are available.

— 12 months: Non-collective bargaining.

HOW TO APPLY

Download ASD application and email the application with resume and cover

letter to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

Or Mail to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher (PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

TEACHER

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

(PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12

Closing Date: Until Filled

Revised/Posted: February 2019

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located

in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs students in

academic subjects.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings, child

staffing and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans as necessary.

— Participates in staff development.

— Participates in departmental, school-wide committee work.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in the

classroom.

— Ability to integrate ASL and augmentative communication strategies,

(ACC) into instruction.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Experience working with students who are on the autism spectrum.

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using

American Sign Language (ASL).



SALARY AND BENEFITS

— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.

— eRetirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are

available

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

TEACHER

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

PRE K – 12

Closing Date: Until Filled

Revised/Posted: February 2019

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located

in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and

Hard of Hearing students.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as

needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,

child staffings and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans.

— Participates in staff development.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in

the classroom.

— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting.Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability to communicate effectively using American Sign Language

(ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Compensation range is based on school’s salary scales.

Retirement, group health insurance and other fringe benefits are

available.

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

>The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Classroom Teacher; Art

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

go to:

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3055288

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

School Psychologist

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in

Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for School

Psychologist (School for the Deaf). This position is responsible for

psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through

21 year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead

School Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach

services, coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS

(Positive Behavior Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide,

providing written analysis of behavioral and critical incidents, and

leading school wide professional trainings. Accepting applications

until the position is filled.

To apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

CAMP NURSE/MEDICAL RESPONDER

CAMP ISOLA BELLA – SALISBURY, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

CLOSING DATE : Until filled.

Nestled in the beautiful Berkshire Mountains on Twin Lakes, Salisbury,

Connecticut, “Isola Bella” means Beautiful Island in Italian. Isolary,

Bella was bequeathed to The American School by the late Ferrari Ward and

his wife, Muriel Alvord Ward. Both were members of the ASD Board of

Directors and Mrs. Ward was the first woman to serve on the board. Through

this wonderful gift, the American School became the United States’ first

school for the deaf to offer a summer program for hearing impaired

youngsters and is the only camp for deaf children in Southern New England.

Isola Bella is a scenic island estate that has been turned into a

recreational/residential summer camp for deaf children ranging in age from

6 years to 18 years old.

A wide variety of activities are offered depending on camper’s skill and,

interest level. Some of these activities include: archery, arts & crafts,

camp studies, swimming, sailing and canoeing, water skiing, overnight

camping, hiking, team and non-competitive games and a variety of special

trips and projects. The philosophy of the program is “learning through

experience.”

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the Camp Director provides medical/nursing care

to campers and staff.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Will have primary responsibility for the health/welfare of all

campers and staff.

— Will follow current standing orders.

— Will mainstain and operate the infirmary.

— Will have experience with CAMP DOCS computer system for daily

medication and sick visits documentation

— Will maintain accurate, up-to-date logs of any and all treatments

rendered and have the logs signed by an assigned Doctor weekly.

— Will provide basic first aid and emergency care for all campers

and staff

— Will hold and dispense all medications to campers as directed by

their physicians

— Will hold all medications for staff.

— Will develop charts of any and all medical concerns (allergies, ng

etc.) to be shared with the Director and appropriate staff while abiding

by confidentiality rules.

— Will instruct staff members in how to respond in emergency medical

situations

— Will work closely with Camp Director in processing medical

reports, insurance reports, and communicating with parents.

— Will work under the supervision of the Director of the Student

Health Center via phone and on-site visits

— Will perform other related duties as directed by the Camp Director

or Health Center Director.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must be 21 or older, must be an RN with an active Connecticut

registration or an active temporary Connecticut registration, must be

certified in CPR and First Aid.,

The ability to use sign language is preferred.

SALARY RANGE

Negotiable on the basis of experience and training.

HOW TO APPLY :

Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application. Send

application and with

resume or letter of interest to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

IBDirector@asd-1817.org

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd/

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.



-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners.ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools.There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located in

the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of restaurants

to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

The Clinical Services Director is responsible for the leadership,

management, supervision and delivery of the PACES and Core clinical

treatment services during the school day, and in the residential setting,

and the Psychological, Counseling and Evaluation Services (PCS) staff as

it relates to mental health. In addition, the Clinical Services Director

and clinical staff will work with educational leadership to advise and

support PACES and Core students’ academic needs. The Director position

requires a significant knowledge of mental health and behavior, and the

ability to collaborate with a strong Clinical team, teachers and support

staff, and community-based resources in the area of mental health and

behavior.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Provides program and school-wide leadership and supervision of

staff in the areas of mental health and behavior, including risk and

crisis assessment and management;

— Leads and advises staff on school-wide efforts related to school

climate and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS),

including the sustainability of the Model Demonstration Program and Banner

School criteria and designation;

— Oversees all aspects of school-wide mental health and crisis

management, including psychological, counseling, social work and behavior

specialists;

— Works with the Admissions Officer to screen referrals and

recommend programming for potential PACES students;

— Leads, reviews, and oversees the school-wide referral process for

reports to child and adult protective services agencies in CT and other

States with students at ASD;

— Acts as complementary or endorsed observer/evaluator, in

accordance with the State of Connecticut guidelines and standards for an

approved, private, special education program;

— Develops and implements all aspects of a clinical treatment

program, which is designed to serve students with significant emotional

and behavioral challenges;

— Collaborates with student health services, and oversees and

directs Psychiatric/Behavioral Health personnel to ensure appropriate

services are provided to PACES and Core students;

— Directs the Clinical Services Coordinator, Clinical Services Case

Manager, Crisis Intervention staff and first shift paraprofessionals in

PACES, regarding student mental health and behavioral support services;

— Collaborates with Educational Leadership to coordinate mentalto

health and counseling service delivery of the Core counseling team to

ensure appropriate services and systems are in place and are provided to

all ASD students;

— Collaborates with the Director of Student Affairs to ensure that

PACES students’ clinical treatment program is integrated into the

residential life program;

— Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with

Connecticut and out-of-state agencies and providers serving deaf and hard

of hearing students;

— Maintains liaisons with supervisory personnel from other program

departments to assist with coordinating the transition of students in

PACES to a less restrictive setting within ASD, when appropriate;

— In concert with other ASD staff, provides mental health and PBIS

training, as applicable, for professional, paraprofessional and

residential staff;

— Recruits (working closely with the Human Resources Department),

recommends hiring, trains, supervises and evaluates Clinical staff ;

— Assists with oversight of the planning and implementation for;

professional development programs;

— Provides supervision to Clinical staff and back-up for emergency

behavioral situations in theCore educational and PACES residential

treatment settings;

— Participates in staff training and in-service activities,

including Physical Psychological Management (PMT) training, and,American

Sign Language, if needed;

— Collaborates with the Business Office on the development and

oversight of the department budget;

— Other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Applicant shall possess a Master’s Degree in a mental health,

and/or a related field of study, from an accredited college or university;

— Applicant must be a Licensed Mental Health Professional, (LPC,

LCSW, LMFT), and have a thorough knowledge of behavior, including children

and young adults with significant emotional and behavioral challenges;

— Applicants with prior experience in working with deaf and hard of

hearing children and youth strongly preferred;

— Applicant must have a minimum of five years of demonstrated

supervisory experience;

— American Sign Language (ASL) proficiency required, and/or a

commitment to a concentrated study of ASL with demonstrated progress;

— Excellent communication, teamwork skills, and multi-tasking

required.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

— Compensation range is specified by experience.

— Group health insurance and other fringe benefits are available.

— 12 months: Non-collective bargaining.

HOW TO APPLY

Download ASD application and email the application with resume and cover

letter to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

Or Mail to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher (PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

TEACHER

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

(PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12

Closing Date: Until Filled

Revised/Posted: February 2019

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located

in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs students in

academic subjects.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings, child

staffing and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans as necessary.

— Participates in staff development.

— Participates in departmental, school-wide committee work.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in the

classroom.

— Ability to integrate ASL and augmentative communication strategies,

(ACC) into instruction.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Experience working with students who are on the autism spectrum.

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using

American Sign Language (ASL).



SALARY AND BENEFITS

— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.

— eRetirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are

available

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

TEACHER

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

PRE K – 12

Closing Date: Until Filled

Revised/Posted: February 2019

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located

in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and

Hard of Hearing students.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as

needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,

child staffings and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans.

— Participates in staff development.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in

the classroom.

— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting.Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability to communicate effectively using American Sign Language

(ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Compensation range is based on school’s salary scales.

Retirement, group health insurance and other fringe benefits are

available.

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

>The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Open positions

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

$750 SIGN-ON BONUS offered

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to

view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for MENTAL HEALTH

CLINICIAN, BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST/ANALYST, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST, and

CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!

A $750 SIGN-ON BONUS is being offered for the positions listed in this

posting. Please reference this announcement to receive the bonus. Contact

HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including

medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and

long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and

generous paid time off.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: Senior Lecturer

University of Northern Colorado

Greeley, Colorado

Position Number: F99366 The Department of American Sign Language &

Interpreting Studies at the University of Northern Colorado is actively

searching to fill a full-time Senior Lecturer position. We are located in

the beautiful state of Colorado in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado ranks high in the nation in regards to outdoor pursuits,

innovation, “future livability” and has the second highest the percentage

of adults with at least a bachelor’degree. The ASLIS Department is a

state-funded university department that has a long history of established

online education (formerly known as the DO IT Center). Programming

includes master’s degrees in Teaching ASL and Teaching ASL with World

Language Licensure K-12, a bachelor’s degree in ASL English Interpreting

that is accredited by CCIE, an ASL minor, and Liberal Arts Core coursework

in ASL. The BA and ASL Minor is offered online and on the main campus in

Greeley, with a residential summer session for all, and the Teaching ASL

MA degree is offered online with a summer residential session on the main

campus in Greeley. This is a vibrant, well-established and growing

department. UNC is an R2 institution with a commitment to balancing

scholarship and teaching. The University provides an outstanding benefit

package to employees. We are looking for someone to join our exciting

nation-wide program here in Colorado.

Job Summary/Basic Function: Responsibilities will include teaching

undergraduate American Sign Language courses on campus. This includes

contributing to curriculum revision/updates, assisting with course and

program evaluations, evaluating student outcomes, participating in student

recruitment, serving the university and department on committees, working

with community stakeholders and participating in professional activities

at the local, state and national level. The individual appointed will

prepare course content; evaluate student performance, meet with individual

students as needed and complete professional development assignments.

Minimum Qualifications: This full-time position requires an earned

master’s degree in Deaf Studies, linguistics, ASL or a related field.

Candidates should demonstrate native or near-native fluency in American

Sign Language, extensive knowledge of Deaf culture and experience

interacting within Deaf culture and the Deaf community. A minimum of

three years of relevant teaching experience is required. Preference will

be given to applicants who have (a) experience teaching university/college

level American Sign Language (ASL) courses via face-to-face and distance

methodologies; (b) experience working with students from diverse cultures;

and (c) evidence of national and state leadership and (d) experience with

interactive lab instruction including technology specific to Deaf/hard of

hearing individuals.

Preferred Qualifications: Prior experience coordinating undergraduate

coursework for an ASL minor or major is desired. Consideration will be

given to those who demonstrate knowledge of coordination activities and

willingness to learn. Finally, a sophisticated knowledge of technology

application in educational programs will be taken into consideration.

Position Description:

Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies

The successful candidate will join the Department of American Sign

Language & Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) which provides an array of

educational offerings related to the field of ASL and ASL-English

Interpretation. Housed within the College of Education and Behavioral

Sciences, collaborative opportunities exist with other schools and their

respective faculty. Program information is available at:

http://www.unco.edu/cebs/asl-interpreting/

This is a full-time Senior Lecturer position. Summer employment, with

additional pay, is an expectation of the position. Primary

responsibilities include: working with the team to plan ASL 1-4

undergraduate American Sign Language/Deaf culture programming; teaching

undergraduate ASL coursework; assisting with the development/delivery of

curriculum; evaluating student skills/knowledge; advising students;

assisting with program assessment; and working with community stakeholders

(Deaf community, interpreters, state and professional agencies); and,

participating in national, state, College, and University-wide

professional activities.

Closing Date: Until Filled

Requested Start Date: August 19, 2019

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline Applicants must

complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover

letter highlighting suitability (e.g., qualifications, experiences) for

the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts of all graduate work

(unofficial are accepted). Please include a list of three references with

their names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of

applicants will begin immediately until position is filled. For more

information or to apply to this position go to the Posting Link:

http://careers.unco.edu/postings/2540.

Additional Requirements Satisfactory completion of a background check,

educational check, and authorization to work in the United States are

required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a

degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1)

month of hire.

Contact for Questions

Ms. Sherry Schriver Department of ASLIS College of Education and

Behavioral Sciences University of Northern Colorado Greeley, CO 80639

(970) 351-1060 Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email for an

appointment

Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and

experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurances, as

well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.

Other benefits may be available based on position.

Tuition Grants for Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees

who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for

Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state

tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College

Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a

research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and

undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in

Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is

situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.

Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at

http://www.unco.edu.

Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the

Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject

to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.

Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents

submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection

has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package

will not be returned or copied for applicants.

Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the

Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject

to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.

Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents

submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection

has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package

will not be returned or copied for applicants.

The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative

action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color,

national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference

or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness

or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC

Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO

80639, or call 970-351-2718.

position openings

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

$500.00 sign-on bonus!

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting job opportunities

at The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN COMMUNITY

SERVICES THERAPEUTIC MENTOR/THERAPEUTIC TRAINING AND SUPPORT SPECIALIST,

WALDEN COMMUNITY SERVICES CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST, WALDEN COMMUNITY SERVICES

FAMILY PARTNER (SPANISH SPEAKING), WALDEN SCHOOL DAY CHILD CARE WORKER,

MIDDLE SCHOOL CLASSROOM TEACHER, BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST OR ANALYST, and

SECONDARY MAINSTREAMING DRIVER!

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for

full job descriptions, and details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on

bonus!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including

medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and

long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and

generous paid time off.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position announcement

Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in ASL

College of the Holy Cross

(45 miles west of Boston)

College of the Holy Cross: Department of Modern Languages and Literatures

Full-Time Continuing Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in American Sign

Language

GENERAL INFORMATION

The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the College of the

Holy Cross invites applications for two full-time continuing

non-tenure-track faculty appointments in American Sign Language/Deaf

Studies to begin in August 2019.

Full-time continuing non-tenure-track faculty teach five courses each

year, serve as advisors, perform departmental and/or college service, and

remain actively engaged in their field. They are eligible for travel

support and reimbursement of relocation costs within the College’s

published policies. All full-time appointments offer competitive salaries

and include full benefits.

The position is established for an initial term of three academic years,

beginning in Fall 2019, and the appointment holds the rank of lecturer.

The position will be reviewed for renewal in the second year of the term.

If the position is re-approved for another three years, the holder of the

position will be reviewed in the third year for reappointment.

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates must demonstrate commitment to, and excellence in,

undergraduate teaching as informed by current practice and scholarship in

the field. Applicants must hold a minimum of an MA in ASL pedagogy,

applied linguistics, or a related field; have native-equivalent fluency in

ASL and a knowledge of deaf culture; and experience teaching American Sign

Language at the elementary and intermediate levels to English speakers in

a college/university setting. Successful candidates will also be expected

to offer courses required for the Holy Cross minor in Deaf Studies.

Interpreter services will be provided as appropriate.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Please submit a letter of application, current curriculum vitae, a

statement on teaching philosophy and interests, official transcripts of

undergraduate and graduate study, two confidential letters of

recommendation, and a link to a recent video of yourself teaching

elementary or intermediate ASL. Provide information in writing about the

location of the class and the level of the students in your video, the

topic that your lesson covered, and the learning goals you had for the

students in that class.

In your cover letter, in addition to describing your teaching interests,

please address the ways you might contribute to and further the

College’s mission as a Jesuit, undergraduate liberal arts college (see

http://www.holycross.edu/mission), and its core commitment to diversity

and inclusion. Previous experience teaching, mentoring or advising diverse

students populations is an asset. For more information, please visit

http://holycross.edu/diversity. To learn more about faculty life at the

College, applicants are encouraged to visit http://holycross.edu/join.

The College of the Holy Cross uses Interfolio to collect all faculty job

applications electronically. Please submit all application materials to

https://apply.interfolio.com/59027 .

Review of applications will begin on February 1 and will continue until

the position has been filled. For full consideration, please apply by

February 15. Questions about this search may be directed to Claudia Ross,

Chair, Department of Modern Languages: cross@holycross.edu .

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT STATEMENT

The College of the Holy Cross is a highly selective Catholic liberal arts

college in the Jesuit tradition. It enrolls about 2,900 students and is

located in a medium-sized city 45 miles west of Boston. The College seeks

faculty members whose scholarship, teaching, and on- and off-campus

service demonstrate commitment to the educational benefits of a richly

diverse community.

Holy Cross aspires to meet the needs of dual-career couples, in part

through its membership in the Higher Education Consortium of Central

Massachusetts and the New England Higher Education Recruitment Consortium

(http://www.newenglandherc.org). The College is an Equal Employment

Opportunity Employer and complies with all Federal and Massachusetts laws

concerning equal opportunity and affirmative action in the workplace.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Multiple Faculty Positions

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students

from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that

reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal

employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively encourages

deaf, hard of hearing members of traditionally underrepresented groups,

people with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply for open positions.

The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty

positions in the following departments/programs:

— American Sign Language and Deaf Studies

— Art, Communication, and Theatre

— Business

— Education

— English

— Government and Public Affairs

— Hearing, Speech, and Language Sciences

— History, Philosophy, Religion, and Sociology

— International Development Program

— Interpretation and Translation

— Linguistics

— Physical Education and Recreation

— Psychology

— Science, Technology and Mathematics

For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:

https://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Program Director II-Vocational

Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

No 03-10-277

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify

for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

Position: Program Director II-Vocational

Agency: Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson

Status: Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

Supervises and directs Vocational/Placement Department in the areas of

competitive placement, job site training, job placement services, summer

youth, Source America and contract maintenance. Oversees Source America,

WIOA and VR placement services. Develops training programs and placement

options. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies and

applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and schedules staff

professional development training, maintains case loads in accordance with

service contract guidelines and assists with program budget development.

Responsible for marketing DRS job training / placement services to

employers in the greater Pima County area, staying current on changes in

the marketing environment to best serve DRS. Responsible for maintaining

relationships at the One Stop eith staff placed at the site and in working

with the One Stop and WIB Board on employment performance. Position may

from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance.

May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

— Markets to employers throughout Pima County to meet their

placement and training needs

— Creates job placement and training opportunities for consumers at

DRS

— Develops and implements strategic marketing plan for DRS job

training/placement

— Develops, recommends and assists management in job placement and

operational policies needed for vocational programs

— Oversees the daily operation of the Job Placement, Job Training, nd

Ability One and Youth Services Programs, determining staffing patterns and

appropriate staff caseloads

— Assists as needed with collections processes for consumer’s

services

— Monitors consumer through the system and assures appropriate match

of staff to client

— Keeps up with changes in DOL processes to include prevailing wages

in contracts and impact to client and to budget

— Oversees compliance with DOL requirements and assures programs

follow appropriate processes

— Oversees development of Job Training Program

— Monitors Job Training, Ability One Programs, WIOA and Job

Placement VR Programs

— Coordinates training of staff in the areas of general procedures,

behavioral techniques and community based programming

— Maintains contractual relationships with DDD, VR, WIOA and Ability

One

— Develops new programs that provide new opportunities for consumers

to include Ability One contracts, Business partnerships, and community

partnerships

— Develops Social Enterprises to support clients in work

opportunities.

— Oversees and monitors contracts to maintain objectives and

contractual goals

— Assures Affirmative Action goals

— Supervises staff and acts as a liaison between all parties

including businesses requesting work, school systems and rehabilitation

team

— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,

providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees

— Coordinates with the county the Summer Youth Program Coordinator

— Develops tracking systems to support program needs

— Supports the DDD consumer through the program, assuring the

staffing necessary and the site appropriate.

— Part of the team in developing programs for the consumers

— Develops a budget related to Source America contracts and follows

budgeted line items.

Works with Ability One staff to negotiate contractual needs

related to service contracts

— Reviews quality of job placement program and determines

appropriate staffing patterns

— Develops annew programs and opportunities

— Develops and implements strategic marketing plan for DRS job

training / placement services

— Plans, implements and performs all aspects of DRS’s marketing to

employers in Pima County

— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

Minimum Qualifications

— Bachelor’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related

field

— American Sign Language skills

— 5 years of experience in Vocational/ILS services

— Knowledge of DDD system, Vocational Rehabilitation and CARF

accreditation standards

— Knowledge of DOL requirements

— Knowledge in technology in areas of Excel, Facebook and other

social media

— 3 years in work programs in particular Source America

— 3 years of supervisory or administrative experience

— Background in training staff

— Background in training community in disability issues

— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and

pass drug screening

— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor

Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

— Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related

field

— Additional years of directly related experience

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to

describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be

considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be

inherent in the job.

Salary $19.50-$29.25 per hour, DOE

How to Apply: Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their

qualifications, training and related job experience

Open December 14, 2018

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply.

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Department Chair,

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Rochester, NY

4152BR

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

NTID ASL & Interpreting Education

Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Tenure-Track

Faculty Discipline: Interpreting Education

Faculty Rank: Associate Professor

Employment Category: Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date: 01-Jul-2019

Department/College Description

THE DEPARTMENT:

The Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Education is

a leader in the provision of American Sign Language and Interpreting

education, preparing students to become professionals in working with

the deaf and hard-of-hearing community for careers in sign language

interpreting.

ASLIE’s Mission Statement: A strong commitment to American Sign

Language and the culture of Deaf people guides the department. The

American Sign Language and Interpreting Education (ASLIE) Department

at NTID provides a rigorous program of study to a diverse group of

learners. The goal of ASLIE faculty is to provide excellence in the

areas of instruction of American Sign Language as well as in the

discipline of English/American Sign Language interpretation. The

faculty is committed to maintaining and cultivating innovative and

high standards of student-centered instruction through scholarship

and experiential learning.

THE COLLEGE:

NTID, one of the nine colleges of RIT, is the world’s largest

technological college serving deaf and hard of hearing students.

Created by Congress and funded by the U.S. Department of Education,

it represents the world’s first effort to educate large numbers of

deaf students within a college campus planned primarily for hearing

students. Together with 15,000 full and part-time students, over

1,300 college-age deaf students from all 50 states and abroad study

and reside on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

NTID is committed to creating a climate that fosters the success of

every student and employee by appreciating the unique contributions

that each person makes to the educational process based on their

ethnic, cultural, linguistic and gender-related knowledge and

experiences. For more information about NTID at RIT visit

http://www.ntid.rit.edu.

THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented

education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures

and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have

chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of

Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine

colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With

approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT

is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers

a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business,

and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the

Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as

one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a

National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation

site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our

membership in the

http://www.upstatenyherc.org/home/index.cfm?site_id=671

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region,

is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third

largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is

home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic

diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African

and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is

also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the

U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes

Magazine, and MSN selected Rochester as the #1 Most Livable Bargain

Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top

five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Curriculum and Support Services:

— Provide innovative and strategic direction for the design,

state-of-the-art education programs, teaching, curricula and academic

support services that facilitate student success.

— Current programs include a bachelor of science in American Sign

Language interpreting, a certificate in healthcare interpreting, and

a Master of Science degree in healthcare interpreting.

— Lead in both disciplines of Interpreter Education and American

Sign Language curriculum, instruction, scholarly efforts,

professional contributions and professional development.

— Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and

NTID students, faculty and staff within the Interpreting Education

program, College of Liberal Arts Modern Languages Program, Department

of Cultural and Creative Studies Deaf Studies Program and the Master

of Science in Secondary Education Program.

— Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and

— Oversee student records and scheduling functions, student

recruitment, practicum placement, advisement and accreditation as

appropriate to departmental mission.

National Leadership: Participate, serve and/or lead in major relevant

professional organizations, curriculum, research and scholarly

efforts that foster NTID and ASLIE’s prominent positions in the

fields of ASL instruction and interpreting education.

Human Resources:

Manage the composition, evaluation and development of the

department’s human resources using approaches that are consistent

with the NTID goal to cross-utilize faculty within and across

specific departmental functions and disciplines. This will involve

the facilitation and development of strategic staffing plans,

equitable workloads, plans of work, annual performance review, merit

recommendations, and support of faculty/staff professional

development and scholarship. Also responsible for classroom and/or

tutoring observations of faculty and participation in the tenure and

promotion processes.

Budget and Facilities:

Monitor budget and manage departmentally-assigned resources including

equipment, materials, supplies and facilities coordinate departmental

security and inventory control, share equipment, space and laboratory

facilities and technical assistance within NTID and between NTID and

other RIT colleges/units in order to maximize opportunities for

students.

Procure external funds to support the work of the department and

develop appropriate connections with business, industry and RIT

companion programs in order to maintain a leadership and currency in

courses, programs, services and facilities.

Internal Stakeholders and External Publics: Represent the department

as appropriate to internal RIT and NTID stakeholders (students.

faculty, staff. administration) and to external constituents

(parents. employers, National Advisory Group). Fairly and adequately

represent faculty initiatives and concerns to the next level of

management.

Faculty Responsibilities: Teach, tutor, and/or advise students as

appropriate to one’s field and experience; participate in research,

scholarship, consulting and professional activities to ensure

currency in discipline and as appropriate to position; enhance sign

language skills and spoken communication techniques and strategies on

an on-going basis.

We are seeking individuals who are committed to contributing to RIT’s

core values, honor code, and statement of diversity. People who are

Deaf or Hard of Hearing are strongly encouraged to apply.

Required Minimum Qualifications

— Demonstrated leadership and national involvement in major

professional organizations related to the field or Interpreting

Education and/or ASL Instruction

— Demonstrated successful experience in curriculum development and

program evaluation; record of effective academic instruction and

professional contributions to the field

— Previous experience in academic leadership at the

college/university level

— Senior faculty rank

— Demonstrated experience and commitment to shared governance

— Demonstrated ability to communicate fluently in ASL

— Documentation of American Sign Language proficiency

Required Minimum Education Level

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References,

Statement of Diversity Contribution, Statement of Teaching Philosophy

How To Apply

Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty Keyword Search: 4152BR

Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the

listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:

— The names, email addresses, and phone numbers for three references

— Contribution to Diversity Statement

— Statement of Teaching Philosophy

Review of applications will begin immediately and position to remain

open until a suitable candidate is found.

The direct link to this posting can be found here:

http://apptrkr.com/1351451

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal

background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or

written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as

determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes

and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT

provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not

discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender

expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its

hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides

reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the

Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York

Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable

accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and

you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources

office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.

Department of Education at ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings

Psychologist (School for the Deaf)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Counselor &

Psychologist (School for the Deaf). Counselor is responsible for

participating in the development and support of students by providing

counseling and guidance-related activities to students wo are

Deaf/hard-of-hearing and their families. Psychologist is responsible for

psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through 21

year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead School

Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach services,

coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive Behavior

Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written analysis

of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide professional

trainings.

To apply, please go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

JOB DESCRIPTION

Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer

The Lexington School

East Elmhurst, NY

LEXINGTON SCHOOL & CENTER FOR THE DEAF

TITLE:

Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer

OUR ORGANIZATION:

The Lexington School, founded in 1865, is the largest school for deaf

students in New York State, serving deaf and hard of hearing students from

ages 0-21.

Over the years the Lexington organization perceived a need for additional

services in the community which it served and undertook to provide those

services, expanding and becoming the multifaceted organization now known

as the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf. Today, the Lexington

organization consists of the Lexington School and three subsidiary

corporate affiliates. These affiliates consist of a Center for Vocational

Services, a Hearing & Speech Center, and a Center for Mental Health

Services. Each of these affiliates serves not only the school’s

students but also the wider deaf and hard of hearing community in

metropolitan New York City.

What differentiates the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf is

central to the Superintendent/CEO’s role. The continuing vision of the

Lexington School and Center is to create and provide exceptional

educational programs and services to the deaf community in metropolitan

New York City and its environs.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Board of Trustees of the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf

seeks a qualified individual to serve as its Superintendent and Chief

Executive Officer whose services will commence on July 1, 2019

As the face of our organization, the Superintendent/CEO works closely with

the Board of Trustees, various government agencies, and the public to

ensure tight alignment of Lexington’s operations with Lexington’s

mission and vision. This position reports directly to the Board of

Trustees on such matters as prescribed by the By-Laws of Lexington School

and Center for the Deaf and on matters of special instructions as may be

given by the Board of Trustees through its President.

The Superintendent/CEO is charged with providing strong leadership and

managing/supervising multiple functions including but not limited to

finance, information technology operations, education instruction, policy

development, and outreach, with responsibility for providing monthly

reports to the Board of Trustees.

Positions reporting to the Superintendent/CEO will include, but are not

limited to, the School Principal, the Executive Director of the Affiliate

Agencies, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the Assistant Superintendent

of Operations, the Director of Human Resources (HR), and the Information

Technology (IT) Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. ORGANIZATION-WIDE

1. Serve as the organization’s visionary and strategic leader

in anticipating and analyzing trends in the field of deaf education and

child/adult and family services.

2. Serve as chief liaison with other 4201 schools, the 4201

School Association, the State Education Department (SED), the Board of

Trustees, and the public.

3. Serve as a liaison with educational and labor counsels

4. Develop and implement strategic plans to expand the base and

scope of all Lexington School and Center programs as expressed in the

Mission Statement, thereby enhancing Lexington’s reputation as a leader in

providing educational and other services to deaf and hard of hearing

individuals at the local, state and national levels.

5. Preserve the current excellence in programming while

developing and executing long-range plans that expand and market the

mission and vision of the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf.

6. Develop personnel practices and procedures, including those

not covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and recommend

policies for Board consideration.

7. With the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and approval of the

Board’s Finance Committee prepare and administer an annual budget for

all Lexington enterprises that ensures their financial stability.

8. Foster relationships between the School, the Center and its

affiliates, government agencies and the public.

9. Represent the Lexington Organization externally, with

responsibility for developing key relationships that engage leadership,

building philanthropic support and producing revenue and program

opportunities.

10. Develop and direct fundraising strategies and activities to

maintain and to expand revenue from government (federal, state, and local)

and private sectors.

II. SCHOOL

1. Provide creative thinking, educational expertise and

leadership to enhance, improve, and expand the Lexington School’s

already extensive academic programs and curriculum.

2. Develop and implement annual and long-term programmatic and

operational goals and objectives for the Lexington School and Center for

the Deaf; measure and evaluate the successful achievement of these goals

and objectives.

3. Foster and maintain a productive and collaborative

relationship with the Lexington School Teachers’ Association, including

functioning as the lead negotiator for the CBA with the assistance of

counsel.

4. Develop and oversee the School’s public relation’s program and

activities and welcome and orient VIPs to the School.

III. AFFILIATES

1. Develop and implement annual and long term programmatic and

operational goal and objectives for the Affiliates of Lexington School and

Center for the Deaf; measure and evaluate the successful achievement of

these goals and objectives.

2. Foster relationships between the School, the Center and its

affiliates, government agencies and the public.

IV. RELATIONS WITH THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

1. Coordinate and administer Board activities as requested by the

Board of Trustees through its President.

2. When and as necessary, work collaboratively with the Board and

staff to reorganize the organization’s structure and the office of the

Superintendent/CEO so as to position the organization to grow and thrive.

3. Ensure compliance with Board policies and directives and all

applicable laws and regulations.

4. Formulate and recommend prospective policy for Board

consideration.

5. Other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Board of

Trustees.

V. PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

1. Continue personal professional growth through participation in

educational programs or activities related to management skills, business

acumen, communication skills, governmental programs and other programs

related to education and trends in deaf education, special education, and

related fields.

EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Minimum of Master’s Degree (MA) in Deaf Education (PhD

preferred) or other relevant advanced degree.

2. Eligibility for New York State School Building Leader

Certification.

3. Demonstrative experience as a Superintendent or Principal,

preferably in a school for deaf or special needs students, or as an

Executive.

4. Fluency in American Sign Language preferred.

5. Knowledge of social service programs for the deaf and hard of

hearing.

6. Strong leadership skills, with the ability to manage and

supervise multiple functions.

7. Knowledge of curriculum and principles of learning.

8. Knowledge of Deaf Culture needs and issues.

9. Membership in professional organizations that enhance personal

prestige and the prestige of the School and Center.

COMMITTEE:

A competitive compensation package will be offered to attract a

superior candidate.

CONTACT:

Send resume and references to Chairperson, Lexington Search Committee via

E-mail to searchcommittee@lexnyc.org by December 28, 2018.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening – revised posting

Assistant Professor of

American Sign Language Studies

(Division of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies)

Western Oregon University

Monmouth, Oregon

Recruitment Number: F1810

Application Deadline: Preference given to applications received

by January 2, 2019. Position open until filled.

The American Sign Language Studies (ASL Studies) program in the Division

of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies at Western Oregon University

seeks qualified applicants for a full-time, 9-month, tenure-track,

Assistant Professor, position. In addition, this applicant must have

expertise in teaching ASL to second language and heritage users. Western

Oregon University has a strong commitment to the diversity of its

workforce. We encourage applications from individuals from diverse

backgrounds. Supplementary summer appointment is possible and an excellent

benefits package is included. WOU’s Salary Schedule can be found in

Article 16 of the WOUFT-CBA 2017-2020.

The ASL Studies program was first established in 2007 and is the only

University offering a 3rd year of formal ASL acquisition coursework on the

west coast. The foundation of this program is the acquisition of ASL and

classes that feed various majors including ASL Studies and ASL/English

Interpreting which further feed and support graduate programs in Deaf and

Hard of Hearing Education, Interpreting Studies, and Rehabilitation and

Mental Health Counseling: Deafness track. Graduates of this program will

be able to work in various fields using ASL. Additionally, graduates use

our program as a gateway to enhance their education at a higher level

using the ASL foundational skills & knowledge received during their degree

program.

Responsibilities:

— Work collaboratively in establishing future directions for the

program;

— Be forward thinking and engage in development of program

innovations;

— Teach ASL Studies (language acquisition, linguistics, and/or

cultural) courses as well as advise students;

— Participate in service and committee work at the division and

university levels as well as professional organizations and conferences;

and

— Engage in scholarly activity (e.g., research, publications, and

grants).

Required Qualifications:

— An earned doctorate in Linguistics or a related field such as

Curriculum and Instruction or Language and Teaching (ABD considered

if degree requirements are completed prior to September 16, 2019);

— Scholarship (e.g., publication, dissertation research, grants) in

areas relevant to teaching ASL, linguistics of ASL, and/or related areas;

— Dedication to multicultural education and social justice (e.g.,

LGBTQ, ethnic groups, social class, and disability status); and

— Commitment to working collegially and with individuals from

diverse backgrounds.

Preferred Qualifications:

— ASLTA Certified

Start Date: September 16, 2019

Contact Information: Questions regarding this position may be directed to

Lyra Behnke, Search Committee Chair, at behnkel@wou.edu.

For questions regarding the application process or to submit your

application documents, please contact Human Resources at 503-838-8552 or

employment@wou.edu.

Application Process: You may submit all materials online at

www.wou.edu/facultyapp

Required application materials (PDF preferred):

— A WOU Faculty Application Form (available at

www.wou.edu/facultyapp)

— Letter of interest that addresses each qualification of the

position. Please include how your experience, education, and/or training

might help us build a more inclusive, collaborative, and diverse

community.

— Current curriculum vita

— Teaching philosophy statement

— Contact information for three professional references

— Copy of unofficial transcripts for highest degree

**The following may be required prior to an interview:

— Three current letters of recommendation (All letters must address

teaching and leadership qualifications.)

— Up to three sample scholarly publications

— Teaching evaluation data from up to three recent courses

As an alternative, you may submit application materials to:

F1810 Assistant Professor, ASL Studies

Western Oregon University

Human Resources Office

345 N. Monmouth Ave

Monmouth, OR 97361

-OR- E-mail as an attachment to employment@wou.edu -OR- Fax to

503-838-8144.

Western Oregon University (WOU) www.wou.edu is a mid-sized public

comprehensive university located in the Monmouth-Independence area, the

heart of Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley. The University serves a large

number of first-generation college students. WOU has received national

recognition for its commitment and success in serving students. In 2014

Western Oregon University was ranked highest in the Pacific Northwest and

85th in the nation for economic value and employability of its graduates,

by Educate to Career, Inc. The campus is about 20 minutes from Salem, the

state’s capital, about 75 minutes from Portland, the state’s cultural

hub, and a short drive from the Oregon coast, mountains, and other scenic

areas. The university is located in an increasingly diverse, bilingual,

and rural area in the Willamette Valley. Our student body of about 5200

undergraduate and 400 graduate students enjoys the vibrant and close-knit

intellectual community of a leading liberal arts college. Opportunities

exist to work in diverse local communities. It is home to the Regional

Resource Center on Deafness (RRCD) www.wou.edu/rrcd and a variety of

programs preparing professionals to work with individuals who are deaf

including Rehabilitation Counseling, ASL/English Interpreting,

Interpreting Studies, American Sign Language Studies, and related

continuing education and technical assistance programs. WOU is also home

to the Teaching Research Institute which houses a variety of centers which

focus on disability research www.wou.edu/tri. Please visit the ASL Studies

webpage at www.wou.edu/rehab.

Western Oregon University is an EO/AA/Veteran/Disability employer

committed to increasing the diversity of its workforce.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Director of Deaf Services

Office of Deaf Services

Atlanta, GA

Position Title: Director of Deaf Services

Salary: 85,000-95,000

Minimum Responsibilities

Manage and direct the Office of Deaf Services

Responsible for policy development, budget oversight, program design

and overall implementation of the consent order

Regularly evaluate the Department’s various programs of services

provided to persons who are deaf, including adults with mental

illness, children/adolescents with serious emotional disturbances,

adults and adolescents with addictive disease and Developmental

Disabilities

Plan, organize and supervise all aspects of program services,

and ensuring goals and outcomes are met

Responsible for the preparation and submission of all required

reports in an accurate and timely manner

Plan and implement new programs and services to meet client needs

as funding resources permit

Other duties as assigned.

Reports to the Division Director of Behavioral Health

Minimum Education

Clinical Master’s degree in a human services field, such as

psychology, counseling or social work.

Required Experience

Minimum of 4 years of experience in deaf services program design,

implementation, management and evaluation; or clinical doctoral

degree with at least 2 years of related experience

Minimum of four years of increasingly responsible positions in the

delivery and management of social service programs. Experience with

individuals that are deaf and hard of hearing in the areas of job

placement, social work, vocational rehabilitation, or counseling

is preferred

Must be ASL Fluent having a working knowledge of deaf culture

and systems theory with actual experience in managing clinical

staff and possess the ability to prepare written correspondence

and document in English.

To apply, go to:

https://ga.taleo.net/careersection/ga_external/jobdetail.ftl?job=AUD003J&tz=GMT-04%3A00

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

part-time instructor of American Sign Language

Loyola University Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

The Department of Modern Languages & Literatures at Loyola University

Chicago seeks a part-time instructor of American Sign Language to

teach the beginning (101 – 102) sequence of ASL at Loyola.

Potential candidates should have an MA in American Sign Language,

Deaf Studies, or a related field. Position is to commence in

AY 2019-2020, although syllabi for the two courses must be developed

before December 31, 2018.

Course scheduling is flexible and includes the possibility of teaching

in the evenings at Loyola’s Lake Shore or Water Tower campuses.

Responses along with CV and references should be sent to

Valerie Boudas (vboudas@luc.edu)

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

American Sign Language (ASL) Instructor / Consultant

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located

in Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for an

American Sign Language (ASL) Instructor / Consultant who is

responsible to provide support to students who are Deaf /

hard-of-hearing and their hearing siblings, parents, CSDB staff, and

community members related to activities sponsored by Outreach

Programs that include or focus on the development of knowledge of ASL

through a distance learning/online delivery model.

to apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2244456/non-classified-american-sign-language-asl-distance-learning-instructor-cons?keywords=american%20sign%20language&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Education Advocate

$18.05 Hourly

Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Location Lincoln or Omaha, Nebraska

Under general supervision, provides assistance to clients who are

experiencing personal, social, educational and/or vocational needs

in adjusting to being deaf or hard of hearing.

This position will focus on advocating for deaf and hard of hearing

clients in the education setting. Some Statewide overnight travel is

required. Knowledge of Sign Language or willingness to learn is required.

Ability to work independently with limited supervision.

Hours: 8-5, Monday – Friday.

Examples of Work

Under general supervision, provides assistance to clients who are

experiencing personal, social, educational and/or vocational needs in

adjusting to being deaf or hard of hearing; conducts evaluation of client

needs; advises and counsels clients of strategies for compensating for

hearing losses; serves as a resource person for individuals and agencies;

serve as a presenter and coordinate presentations; serves as an advocate

for people with hearing loss; provide other services as deemed necessary

and required from the Executive Director. Develop and maintain information/

client referral system; develop action plans and advises clients in obtaining

needed services; serves as a resource person regarding existing services

and information related to deaf and hard of hearing people; assists clients

in obtaining needed services and equal access to communication; assist

clients in selection of appropriate telecommunication devices in cooperation

with the Nebraska Public Service Commission; participates and conducts

awareness and informational workshops, communication (sign language and

other means of communication by those with hearing losses) presentations;

responsible for the demonstration, coordination, maintenance, and issuance

of equipment in the equipment loan program; provide technical assistance;

other duties as assigned.

Qualifications / Requirements

REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and/or experience that will enable

the incumbent to possess the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

A general qualification guideline for positions in this class is a Bachelor’s

degree in a behavioral science or related field plus work experience in

programs for persons with hearing impairments.

Proficiency in communicating through the use of sign language

PREFERRED: Bachelors Degree in Deaf Education or Special Education. Experience

including development of and participation in IEP plans and 504 plan and/or

working in the public school system.

OTHER: Valid driver’s license or able to provide independent authorized transportation.

to apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2245969/education-advocate?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Posi

tio

and click on “apply”

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENTS ****

4 open positions

Kansas School for the Deaf

Olathe, Kansas

#1

POSITION TITLE: STUDENT LIFE TEACHER

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule

depending

upon professional background and experience. Excellent Benefits.

SCHEDULE: 190 Day School year – Elementary / Middle / High School

Areas.

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2018 (possible earlier start date due to

training).

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Synopsis, full position description upon request)

Monitor the students’ whereabouts, know where assigned students are at

all times, and check on them regularly; follow discipline procedures in a

positive manner consistent with school and dorm policy; communicate in an

effective and appropriate manner as often as necessary with students,

parents, KSD staff, and supervisors; supervise students to provide for

their safety, health, and well-being; teach students daily living skills

and motivate students to achieve the highest possible level of

independence; perform other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High School diploma or GED required (AA degree preferred). At least two

years of post-high school paid experience preferably in a childcare,

educational or residential setting or education equivalency. Fluency in

manual communication required, ASL preferred. (ASL & Writing skills will

be assessed)

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be

conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents &

Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference

consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon

offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all

college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD

application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or

V: 913-210-8114;

E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557

TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS / KSD AND KSSB EMBRACE DIVERSITY

#2

POSITION TITLE: Staff Interpreter

SALARY: Competitive Salary. Placement made on salary schedule

depending upon professional background and experience. Excellent Benefits

SCHEDULE: 2018-2019 with School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until filled.

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Detailed position description upon request) Provide

services for the KSD/KSSB community including meetings, activities, IEP

meetings, comprehensive evaluations, departmental staff meetings,

diagnostic testing and evaluation, interviews, programs, athletics,

government, and other activities as requested. Be available for

non-emergency last minute requests such as a parent meeting, etc. Be the

backup coordinator of the calendar when the Lead

Interpreter is absent. Be able to flex your schedule as feasible for some

requests outside of the typical work hours such as weekend or evening

extracurricular activities, some summer work and travel. Be available for

on call emergencies. Maintain an ongoing calendar of your interpreting

schedule. Adhere to the RID Code of Professional Conduct, maintaining

confidential information and professional standards. Maintain information

concerning interpreting activities as needed. Perform other duties as

assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum KQAS 4/4 or equivalent state or national certification with

excellent voicing skills and experience. In a variety of interpreting

environments. The successful candidate must be registered or become

registered with the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

within 30 days of employment. ASL and English Skills will be assessed.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment, a background check will

be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus, Kansas

Department of Children and Family Services, Work Reference and Kansas

Offender Register. A Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed

upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all

college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD

application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or

V: 913-210-8114; E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557

TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS

#3

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

POSITION TITLE: GENERAL MAINTENANCE / SECURITY

SALARY: This opening is an unclassified hourly position. Starting

pay at $15.00 per hour depending on experience. Great benefits.

SCHEDULE: Monday – Friday; 11am to 8pm

EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until Filled

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Brief synopsis. For detailed position description

contact Human Resources) This positions primary role is to service and

maintain the buildings and grounds, and to provide support to help meet

the needs of others. The equally important secondary role is to assist

security when whenever, wherever and however necessary to ensure a safe

and secure campus. It is critical that the incumbent in this position

promotes teamwork and collective support in meeting the needs of the

organization. Maintenance and grounds duties are performed independently

and as a team depending on the nature of the work assignment. Responsible

to completing assigned Work Orders, adhoc requests by administration and

performance standard/seasonal services and repairs, including documenting

work performed. Assists other Facility Operations staff (electrician,

carpenter, etc.) in the completion of projects as necessary. Serves as

primary on-site security person when fully engaged in duties and

responsibilities of a security officer. Contributes to the safety and

security of the campus by observing the campus environment for conditions

that could result in injury of loss due to fire, theft, vandalism and

other criminal acts. Performs other duties and/or work as needed.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

-High School Diploma or GED.

-Requires knowledge of building or mechanical trades. Prefer additional

knowledge in the areas of security, general safety and fire safety.

-Requires at least six months experience in a building or mechanical

trade. Prefer additional experience in the areas of security, general

safety and fire safety.

-Ability to effectively communicate, including knowledge of American Sign

Language (ASL) required to learn within three years. Classes will be

provided by the agency.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be

conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents &

Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference

consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon

offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all

college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD

application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resource Office: VP: 913/324-5865; Phone:

913/210-8114

Email: mgolden@kssdb.org Fax: 913/791-0557

TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS

KSD AND KSSB EMBRACE DIVERSITY

#4

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

Kansas School for the Deaf

POSITION TITLE: SPECIAL EDUCATION CLASSROOM TEACHER

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule

depending

upon professional background and experience. Excellent

benefits.

SCHEDULE: 181 School Days / 2018 – 2019 School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2018 (possible earlier start date due to

training).

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Synopsis, full position description upon request)

INSTRUCTIONAL: Teach students who are deaf/HH with other special needs at

appropriate development and academic levels with the outcome of maximizing

their potential communicatively, academically, socially/emotionally, and

behaviorally. Coordinate instructional priorities utilizing state

standards (extended, modified, and general as appropriate) with the skill

of identifying overlapping priorities in a cross-curricular manner as well

as between the standard levels. Apply differentiated instructional

strategies to encompass a variety of learning levels and styles in a

classroom. Encourage experiential learning opportunities. Prepare lesson

plans utilizing appropriate instructional strategies that tap on multiple

intelligences and are in alignment with school approved curriculum and

state standards. Develop appropriate IEP goals based on student skills and

abilities as well as sound educational practices for students with special

needs. Assess student abilities and progress utilizing appropriate

classroom, progress monitoring, IEP, district, and state assessments. Work

with classroom teachers to integrate students with deaf/HH peers without

special needs to the fullest extent that is appropriate and effective for

all students. Apply positive behavioral supports to maintain classroom

control and promote a positive and respectful learning environment.

Utilize augmentative communication devices and systems (e.g. PECS) as

needed by students. Begin and end class in a timely manner. Keep students

on task. Supervise students outside of instructional time. Develop

performance goals with the administrator to be completed outside the

classroom and as part of the individual staff development plan. Attend all

staff development trainings and professional learning communities (PLCs).

Attend bilingual education training and implement bilingual methodologies.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS: Use appropriate communication skills with students,

staff, and public as determined by the American Sign Language/English

evaluation, in order to effectively communicate with all Deaf and hard of

hearing individuals. Use appropriate, professional terms when discussing

students, their strengths and areas of concern. Maintaining

confidentiality as mandated in employee handbook. Promote a positive work

environment via appropriate interactions with students, staff, and public

in both on- and off-campus interactions. The employee will take the

initiative to work with the bilingual specialist to improve his/her skills

to an appropriate level in accordance with the assigned area.

WRITTEN REPORTS: Complete and turn in to designated person, all student

evaluation reports, lesson plans, sub plans, IEPs, comprehensive

evaluations, grade cards, and other written reports as assigned by the due

date, in order to maintain current school records as mandated by the

State.

SCHOOL/INSTRUCTIONAL MEETINGS: Attend school/instructional meetings as

required in order to enhance communication, to improve skills, to

coordinate programs, to promote the school family, and promote a positive

work environment Attend all staff development trainings and professional

learning communities (PLCs).

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Qualify for Kansas certification by KSDE for

Elementary and Hearing Impaired. Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL).

Applicants must be pre-approved for certification via KS Dept. of

Education, Cert. Dept. prior to the issuing of a contract. (ASL and

writing skills will be assessed.)

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be

conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents,

Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference

consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon

offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all

college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD

application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or

V: 913-210-8114;

E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557

open positions

Nashua School District

Nashua, New Hampshire

LTS – Teacher of the Deaf

Category: Student Support Services/Teacher of the Deaf

Date Posted: 10/12/2018

Location: New Searles Elementary School

Date of Availability: On or about 2/18/2019

Date Closing: 10/22/2018

POSITION: Long Term Sub – Teacher of the Deaf

LOCATION: New Searles

WORK YEAR: 2018-2019

STARTING: On or about 2/18/2019

SALARY RANGE: $125 1st 20 days, $175 21st day

QUALIFICATIONS: Teaching applicants must be NH certified or eligible

as a Deaf and Hearing Disability Teacher. We are seeking applicants

proficient in sign language. Experience with deaf and/or hard of hearing

students in a school setting is preferred.

SUMMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the supervision of Special Education Program Administrator, will

provide quality education to deaf and hard of hearing students, preschools

through high school age; through a commitment to team participation in

planning and implementation of student programs; communication and social

skills development; interagency cooperation, and a strong

parent-teacher-student linkage.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

Interested Applicants should apply online at www.nashua.edu and attach

their cover letter, resume, three letters of recommendation, copies of

official transcripts and their certification. This position will remain

open until filled. This notice should not be construed to imply that these

requirements are the exclusive standards of the position or that this is

the exclusive list of job functions associated with this position.

The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with

applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of

race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical

or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information

and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the

services, programs and activities of the Nashua School District.

Nashua School District uses the applicant tracking system from Frontline

Education to manage employment applications online.

(https://www.frontlineeducation.com/solutions/recruiting-hiring/)

LTS – Sign Language Interpreter

Category: Student Support Services/Sign Language Interpreter

Date Posted: 10/12/2018

Location: New Searles Elementary School

Date of Availability: On or about 2/2/2019

Date Closing: 10/22/2018

POSITION: Sign Language Interpreter

LOCATION: New Searles

WORK YEAR: 2018-2019

STARTING: On or about 2/2/2019

QUALIFICATIONS: NH certification or eligibility as a Sign Language

Interpreter

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sign Language Interpreters provide interpreting services for deaf or

hearing impaired students. Facilitate communication through the use of

sign language and spoken English in social and academic settings, direct

and overheard conversations, class instruction, athletic competitions,

lectures, tests, assemblies and field trips. Must be able to keep student

confidentiality, function in a manner appropriate to the situation and

demonstrate professional appearance, conduct and promptness. Able to

prepare for course material as necessary for successful interpreting to

the student. The sign language interpreter is an important part of the

educational team with the responsibility to help implement the student’s

IEP and maximize learning.

This posting should not be construed to imply that this is the exclusive

list of job functions or expectations associated with this position.

Applicants must apply online on our website www.nashua.edu and include

your cover letter, resume, references and certification.

_____________________________________________

The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with

applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of

race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical

or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information

and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the

services, programs and activities of the Nashua School District.

Nashua School District uses the applicant tracking system from Frontline

Education to manage employment applications online.

(https://www.frontlineeducation.com/solutions/recruiting-hiring/)

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

School Principal (Preschool – 6th Grade)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

position is in the School for the Deaf

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Principal

(Preschool – 6th Grade) / School for the Deaf. The School Principal

provides leadership to and management of the education programs within the

school, consistent with school policies and procedures; Responsibility for

making determinations related to all positions within the school,

including responsibility for hiring and performance evaluation;

Fiscal responsibility for the funds allocated to all programs

under their direction; and, Responsibility for staying abreast of current

educational trends and developments in instruction, curriculum,

assessment, technology and discipline as it relates to the education of

students who are Deaf/hard-of-hearing.

For more information on the position and application procedures, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2215985/non-classified-school-principal-preschool-6th-grade-school-for-the-deaf

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open positions & JOB FAIR & $500.00 sign-on bonus details

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers

to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN SCHOOL RESIDENTIAL CHILD CARE WORKER, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN, and SECONDARY CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!

SAVE THE DATE! TLC is hosting a JOB FAIR on Thursday, November 1st from 3pm to 6pm in the TLC

ECC building at 848 Central Street, Framingham MA!

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers

for information about the Job Fair, full job descriptions, and details

on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on bonus!

The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical,

dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term

disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and generous

paid time off.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: ASL-English Staff Interpreter

University of Northern Colorado

Greeley, CO

Position Number: E99208

This position will function as an American Sign Language Interpreter for

the University of Northern Colorado main campus located in Greeley, CO.

Initial responsibilities will include a dual role of the provision of

ASL-English interpretation for students within the Disability Support

Services (DSS) program and for faculty/staff within the American Sign

Language and Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) department. The individual in

this position will provide the highest quality ASL-English interpreting

services for communication between those who do not know ASL and students,

faculty and staff who are deaf or hard of hearing and use ASL. This is a

50% appointment that includes a full benefit package.

Job Summary/Basic Function:

Responsibilities within DSS: DSS collaborates with the University in its

commitment to recognize disability as a valued aspect of diversity and to

embrace access to the University of Northern Colorado community as a

matter of equity and inclusion. The office provides the University with

resources, education, and direct services to design a more welcoming and

inclusive environment. Disability Support Services values a positive

student-centered approach to academic accommodations characterized by

self-advocacy, equity, student learning and universal design of

instruction. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 and

508 of the Rehabilitation Act serves as a guide for accommodation

decisions.

— This position provides communication access and related

support to students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

— This position assists in interpreting for university events such

as Commencement, faculty/student meetings and student activities

when requested.

— Like all DSS staff, the position ensures consistency and compliance

with policies and procedures.

— In the event of an absence of the Interpreter Coordinator, this

position may assist DSS in the coordination of ASL services by assigning

and matching interpreters to students according to individual needs and

providing evaluation of services.

— Provides administrative support within the DSS program, related to

interpreting services, as required in the absence of the Interpreter

Coordinator or as requested by the Interpreter Coordinator.

— The Half-time Staff Interpreter position is a 12-month, .5 FTE

position and provides interpreting services under the guidance of the

Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 and 508 of the

Rehabilitation Act.

— The Interpreter Coordinator will be a work leader to oversee the direct

work activities of the Staff Interpreter.

— This position is supervised by the DSS Director.

Responsibilities within ASLIS:

— The half-time interpreter within the Department of American Sign

Language and Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) will provide interpretation

to facilitate integration of the ASL faculty and staff into the life

of the department, the college, and the campus community.

— Provides interpretation that facilitates access for program

Faculty and Staff to the opportunities, offerings and culture of the

university community.

— Provides interpretation that facilitates communication for non-deaf

members of the UNC community to clearly interact with deaf and hard of

hearing faculty and staff.

— Interprets various assignments including: departmental meetings,

meetings between faculty and staff, meetings between faculty/staff and students,

communication assistance in classes, University workshops or events that

occur throughout the year, and other responsibilities as requested and

approved through the DSS office and the ASLIS department.

— The Half-time Staff Interpreter position is a 12-month, .5 FTE position

provides interpreting services under the guidance of the Americans with

Disabilities Act and Section 504 and 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

— The Director of ASLIS will be a work leader to oversee the direct work

activities of the Staff Interpreter.

— This position is supervised by the DSS Director.

Minimum Qualifications:

— This position requires a Bachelor’s Degree in ASL-Interpreting

Studies, Human Services, Special Education, Deaf Education, Disability

Services or related field. Master’s Degree Preferred.

— National Interpreter Certification (NIC) or equivalent RID recognized

credential is required.

— Three (3) years experience in a post-secondary setting working with

students, faculty and staff or other technical or community based

settings.

— Experience working with people with disabilities.

— Excellent verbal and communication skills.

— Knowledge and experience working with persons of diverse racial, ethnic,

and cultural backgrounds.

— The individual must have a working knowledge of the Americans with

Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Preferred Qualifications:

The scheduling process for these legally mandated accommodations is quite

complex and requires prior experience or skill. This position must

understand the needs of students, staff and faculty who use interpreting

for communication access. The ability to communicate with consumers in

sign language is essential. The interpreter must be able to access and

adapt to the communication needs of the consumer. An understanding of the

post-secondary environment is necessary to ensure appropriate provision of

services. Three to five years (3-5) of experience as an interpreter and as

a scheduler of interpreters for individuals who are deaf/hard of hearing

is highly recommended.

National Interpreter Certification (NIC) and/or other certifications

currently recognized by the Registry of Interpreters of the Deaf (RID),

which could include National Association of the Deaf (NAD) credentials, is

required. Each RID credential has unique requirements that must be

completed before it can be awarded. Some certifications involve passing a

series of exams and others involve submitting documentation of training

and experience. This position requires this certification along with

experience in a post-secondary setting or experience interpreting for

adults in a comparable setting.

The candidate should have experience and/or formal training in ASL-English

Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Deaf culture. Knowledge of

assistive/adaptive technology for individuals who are deaf or hard of

hearing is highly recommended.

The Staff Interpreter position requires strong communication and

interpersonal skills as well as the ability to problem solve and

coordinate services in an unbiased fashion.

Closing Date: Until filled

Requested Start Date: Jan. 2, 2019

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline: Applicants must

complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover

letter highlighting suitability for the position, a curriculum vitae, and

transcripts. Please include a list of three references with the names,

email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of applications will

begin immediately until position is filled. For more information or to

apply to this position go the posting link:

https://careers.unco.edu/postings/2379

Additional Requirements:

Satisfactory completion of a background check, educational check, and

authorization to work in the United States is required after a conditional

offer of employment has been made. If a degree is required, original

transcripts must be submitted within one (1) month of hire.

Contact for Questions: Name, Title: Sherry Schriver, Assistant

Department: Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies

Phone: 970-351-1060 Email: Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email

for an appointment

Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and

experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurance, as

well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.

Other benefits may be available based on position. Tuition Grants for

Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees who are employed as

.5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for Dependent Tuition Grants.

Dependent Tuition Grants will cover instate tuition charges and

undergraduate students must register for the College Opportunity Fund to

receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a

research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and

undergraduate students. The University, founded in 1889, is located in

Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is

situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.

Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at

http://www.unco.edu.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Regional Director

Tri-Co GLAD office and satellite offices in Santa Maria and other

locations (California)

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer, the Regional

Director will:

1. Plan and supervise staff on the day-to-day activities of the

Tri-Co GLAD office and satellite offices in Santa Maria and other

locations to be determined;

2. Develop and implement education, advocacy and resource development

efforts in these services in three counties;

3. Facilitate professional enhancement opportunities for a

multi-disciplinary staff team, create opportunities for team-building, and

maintain environment of high staff morale;

4. Ensure programmatic objectives are carried out by monitoring

program progress and contract compliance;

5. Assist in the grant writing process and seek out additional

funding to expand services;

6. Participate in a wide range of networking activities as well as

establishing community partnerships for promoting organization’s

functions to the service areas;

7. Participate in TCGLAD advisory board meetings as a staff support;

8. Represent the agency in various local committees to improve

services availability for the deaf and hard of hearing community

9. Report to CEO, in writing, on operation activities on a monthly

basis;

10. Driving is required as part of the job;

11. Perform such tasks and responsibilities as may be delegated.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicant with a B.A. degree is required. Fluent in Sign Language is

highly preferable. Candidate must possess strong supervision and

management skills. The ability to maintain a positive working environment

and rapport with staff. Ability to effectively problem-solve, make

decisions and promote growth and development at an administrative level.

Excellent projection planning is necessary. Applicant must have public

speaking skills. Candidate must have experience in working with people

who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/blind coming from different

communities and who are language deprived during their early ages.

Candidate must have experience working with people of diverse multi-ethnic

communities. Knowledge of laws governing the rights of individuals with

disabilities and programs benefiting deaf persons is preferred. Applicant

possess excellent written communication skills, detail-oriented with

strong organizational skills. Applicant should possess excellent

interpersonal skills and be capable of maintaining a cooperative

relationship with employees, supervisors, consumers, state and local

governments and community members. Applicant must have the ability to

work well under pressure; meeting multiple and sometimes competing

deadlines. Applicant must be able to travel within entire service area.

Must have a valid Driver’s License and current automobile insurance as

required by law and reliable means of transportation.

As part of our hiring process, candidates will be required to complete and

pass background check of references and LiveScan finger printing.

If interested to learn more visit website

www.gladinc.org, then please submit cover letter, resume and employment

application to:

Email: gladhr@gladinc.org

VP: 323-892-2138

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lecturer, American Sign Language

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

The University of Iowa program in American Sign Language invites

applications for a nontenure-track lecturer position for 2019-20

academic year.

The initial appointment will be for one year, with a possible

re-appointment of up to two additional years, and the position

will be renewable thereafter in three-year increments,

pending collegiate approval and demonstrated excellence in teaching.

Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience. Responsibilities

include teaching six courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and contributing to

curriculum and materials development for the program. This could be six

sections of ASL per year (maximum 20 students per section) using an

immersion curriculum (Signing Naturally) or a combination of language and

specialty courses taught in ASL. Summer employment possible if desired,

dependent upon program needs and resources. Starting Date: August 21,

2019.

Required Qualifications:

fluency in ASL; Master’s Degree in Teaching ASL or related field;

American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA) certification

or willingness to obtain certification once employed.

Desired Qualifications:

Language teaching experience at the college level, ability to offer

advanced courses such as ASL linguistics, ASL Literature, Deaf culture,

Deaf studies, ASL/English interpreting, or Deaf education.

Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of

their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of

recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu

Refer to requisition number 73480. (Note: Please post the teaching video

online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum

vitae). Screening begins November 26, 2018 and will continue until

position is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by

videoconference.

The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and

ethnic diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division

and Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are

encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free

from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,

age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic

information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified

individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The

University of Iowa is an equal/opportunity/affirmative action employer.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings

Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

state of Nebraska

Advocacy Specialist:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2213390/advocacy-specialist?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Pos

itionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

Staff Interpreter:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2191454/staff-interpreter?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Posit

ionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open positions

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965407

Science/Teacher

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965414

Math Teacher

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Therapist/Clinician – Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW

Deaf Services

Maine Behavioral Healthcare

Portland, ME

Full-Time, Days

Maine Behavioral Healthcare, one of Maine’s most highly respected and

well-established behavioral healthcare organizations, is seeking a

Therapist/Clinician for Deaf Services in Portland.

This specialized counseling position, in which the Clinician will treat

clients across the state, requires knowledge and understanding of mental

health and deafness/hearing loss. Working as an active member of a

cross-functional team, the successful candidate will have comprehensive

clinical responsibility for the clients assigned to them with a directed

focus toward the achievement of excellence in client care.

Responsibilities include conducting and documenting individual and family

psychosocial assessments; documenting the findings of evaluations and

progress in clients’ medical record; conducting and documenting family

and/or couples treatment of clients and their families; maintaining

contact with community resources for after care and providing

comprehensive discharge planning services. All services will be provided

in a manner and language appropriate to the age and comprehensive level of

the clients and their families.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare values creativity and collaboration, and

recognizes the importance of providing our Clinicians with opportunities

for both personal and professional growth. We are driven to create a model

system of leadership, clinical excellence, innovation and expertise – and

and job satisfaction is crucial to the success of our mission.

Qualifications:

— Master’s degree in Social Work or Clinical Counseling from an

institution accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.

— Maine State licensure to practice as a LCSW.

— Bilingual skills with spoken English and Sign Language.

— Maine State licensure to practice as a LADC and CADC as needed.

— Knowledge of social work and counseling theories, therapies andas

techniques, as used in individual, family and group treatment, as well as

principles of social welfare.

— 2 or more years of related work experience in a health or

health setting preferred; depending on client population to be serviced,

desired work experience may vary.

— Prior experience with clinical methods and techniques used in or

individual, family and group therapy as related to mental health and/or

substance abuse issues.

— Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation if

applicable.

To apply, please click:

https://www.careersatmainehealth.org/job/8268062/therapist-clinician-deaf-services/

or visit:

www.careersatmainehealth.org

About Maine Behavioral Healthcare

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has become a unified organization committed to

providing the highest quality of care to our clients and patients. Our

goal is to become Maine’s first choice for integrated behavioral

healthcare and a regional and national model for the future.

With a service area covering the Greater Portland area and a large part of

southern Maine, a career with Maine Behavioral Healthcare gives you the

opportunity to live, work and play in one of the most beautiful areas of

the country. Southern Maine offers natural beauty, four-season

recreational opportunities and a wealth of historic and cultural

attractions. Wherever you settle, you will have easy access to Maine’s

picturesque coast and sandy beaches, and its countless mountains, lakes

and rivers. Portland itself was recently named the most livable city in

America by Forbes Magazine.

MaineHealth values diversity and is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative

Action employer. Federal and state laws prohibit discrimination in

employment because of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex,

sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.

open positions

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on bonus

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to

view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN SCHOOL

OVERNIGHT CHILD CARE WORKER, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN, CLASSROOM TEACHER,

and SECONDARY CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for

full job description and details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on

bonus!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including

medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and

long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and

generous paid time off.

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Program Director II- Client Services

Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson

Tucson, Arizona

No 03-10-271

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify

for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

Position: Program Director II- Client Services

Agency: Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson

Status: Exempt – Full-Time

Position Purpose

Supervises and directs Client through DRS in the areas of counseling,

advocacy, case management, client intake, assessment, domestic violence,

family support, senior citizen support, and Deaf Blind support for Deaf,

Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind individuals and provides therapeutic

counseling as needed. Develops internships and SSP training programs,

consumer assessment procedures and essential group meetings for consumer

population. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies

and applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and schedules staff

professional development training, maintains case loads in accordance with

service contract guidelines and assists with program budget development.

Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of

performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

— Develop, and recommends to management with formulating

administrative and operational policies and procedures for Client Services

activities

— Oversee the daily operations of the counseling, advocacy, case

management and for Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind individuals;

monitors contracts, quality of services, and billing and collections

processes

— Oversee and monitor staffing patterns and consumer needs;

determines departmental response to changes in consumer needs

— Supervise Client Services staff to include Program Coordinators,

Counselors, Support Service Providers, Case Workers and Case Aides

— Oversees the Domestic Violence Program, with emergency support,

referrals and prevention activities.

— Aids the VCD office, and the NM office by providing consultation

on hard to service consumers in need of support.

— Provide supervision to interns and practicum MA level students

— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,

providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees

— Assure that client service programs meet contract standards,

staffing patterns, staffing oversight and CARF standards

— Provides therapeutic counseling

— Ensure counseling and case management program quality and

productivity standards

— Develop, oversee and monitor training programs for interns,

Service Support Providers and other project staff

— Develop and implement, with staff assistance, consumer assessment

procedures, to include both ecological assessments and personal futures

planning, as well as standardized intake and assessment procedures

— Assist with project development to foster enhancement and growth

within the program

— Report caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to

supervisor for review of productivity

— Oversee the intake and case coordination processes for all clients

in the DRS system

— Conduct case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and

monitors case review processes

— Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract

requirements in accordance with outside agency service contracts

— Develop, with staff assistance, group meetings in areas ofes

Substance Abuse, Women’s Group, Anger Management, Parent’s Group,

Budgeting classes and other groups as deemed appropriate

— Responsible for the Request for Proposal (RFP) process

— Responsible for the development and facilitation of a balanced

programmatic budget

— Coordinate external training opportunities for staff, e.g.,

substance abuse workshop

— Responsible for aiding in the development of a statewide program al

and consultation to regarding consumer services in the area of behavioral

health services

— Develop programs, as needed, to meet Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of

Hearing consumer needs

— Review and maintains CARF procedures and Affirmative Action goals

— Support DRS in the development of community activities, Board

priorities and staff training

— Develop community partnerships, and oversee staff training, and

presentations in the community

— Oversee referrals, intakes and screens clients into the programs,

coordinates client services throughout the system; determine staffing

pattern response in relationship to consumer needs

— Aids in the development of contracts specific to Client Services

— Develops and implements FCC program.

— Works with the Courts and outside partners in the development of a

victim domestic violence program.

— Assure all staff are knowledgeable of best practices to persons

with a hearing loss and represent SCS in services to persons with a

hearing loss

— Assure all programs meet contract standards including DOL and CARF

— Conduct site visits and perform qualify and safety reviews for

accreditation compliance

— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

Minimum Qualifications

— Master’s in Social Work, Counseling, Psychology, Rehabilitation

or related field

— LPLPC, LISW, LAC or NBCC or related licensing

— American Sign Language skills

— 5 years of supervisory experience in program management

— 5 years of experience working with Deaf or Hard of Hearing persons

in a counseling and professional capacity

— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and

pass drug screening

— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor

Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

— Additional years of directly related experience

— Training, experience and skill in various treatment modalities

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to

describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be

considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be

inherent in the job.

Salary $19.50 – $29.25 per hour

How to Apply:

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their

qualifications, training and related job experience

Open August 22, 2018

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply.

position openings

Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers

Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

positions located at various sites

Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is proud to be partnering

with you and connecting with the caliber of candidates prepared to service

Deaf and Blind children. We are excited that you are interested in joining

our team and finding out more about you.

Salaries increased to $34,266 – $65,597

The first step to a rewarding career and joining our team is to tell us

about yourself by completing our convenient online application.

To offer a glimpse into ASDB, we are in the 106th year of educating

children throughout Arizona who are hard of hearing, deaf or have vision

loss. Committed to excellence and innovation, we serve our communities

through: early childhood programs; day and residential programs –

conveniently provided on our campuses and cooperatives, we collaborate

with families, school districts, communities and other agencies, to

facilitate success now and in the future for our students.

Highlights of What We Offer:

— Competitive salaries

— Relocation stipend for out-of-state teachers

— Sign on Bonus!

— Variety of exceptional value plans for medical, dental and vision

— Deferred compensation, 407

— Arizona State Retirement System

— Visionary leadership, professional development and mentoring in

collaborative culture

— Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs

Opportunities for the 2018/2019 School Year

Teachers of the Deaf

— Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers – Listening and

Spoken Language, ASL

Applications submitted through: https://www.applitrack.com/asdb/onlineapp/

position opening

Interpreting Services Scheduler

San Diego Community College District

California

Closing Date: 8/20/2018

Position Number: 00120216

Location: District Office

The Position:

Applications are currently being accepted for an Interpreting

Services Lead Technician position located at the District Office in

Disability Support Programs and Services.

The person will be responsible for scheduling service providers for

the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing, preparing spreadsheets, communicating

with service providers and agencies via email and phone, etc.

Please note that an employee may be transferred to any site at the

option of the Chancellor.

Desired Qualifications:

Major factors to be evaluated for an Interpreting Services Lead

Technician may include:

Training and Experience:

Any combination of training and experience equivalent to: fluency in

American Sign Language (ASL) demonstrated by coursework, experience,

or the equivalent and one year of support services experience for the

Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals in an educational setting, plus

3 years of clerical office experience.

Skills and Abilities: Experience in using American Sign Language,

including special signs used in the educational field;

Advanced computer skills including working with web-based

applications;

Analyze situations accurately and adopt an effective course of

action;

Assess scheduling factors including the complexity of the subject

area, location, type of class, skills level and availability of

service providers;

Communicate effectively with others;

Comply with DSPS priority guidelines in assigning service providers

to classes;

Coordinate schedules of Interpreters and Captioners;

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with others;

Evaluate and critique the work of Interpreters;

Familiarity with local geography/surrounding areas to provide

estimated timelines for service providers to arrive and depart from

assignments;

Identify potential conflicts of interest;

Maintain and comply with department standards (DSPS priority

guidelines, ADA, HR, ISO policies);

Maintain effective and efficient daily schedule with consistent

awareness of service providers’ physical needs and health concerns

as well as personal conflicts;

Maintain records and prepare reports;

Modern office practices, procedures, and equipment;

Meet schedules and timelines;

Operation of computer applications including word processing,

scheduling, and spreadsheets;

Perform in a fast-paced, time-sensitive environment;

Plan and organize work;

Relate well in a bilingual/bicultural environment;

Train and provide work direction to others;

Understand and follow directions; AND

Work independently with little direction.

Knowledge: Knowledge of various subject matter taught by community

colleges;

Knowledge of policies and procedures specific to Disability Support

Programs and Services (DSPS) and Interpreting Services offices;

Knowledge of guidelines in assigning interpreters and captioners to

classes for students receiving priority registration;

Demonstrated an ability to effectively read and write English in

usage, grammar, spelling, punctuation, and vocabulary;

Experience using evaluation techniques to classify Interpreters;

Knowledge of the role of an Interpreter and/or Captioner in an

educational setting, including proper ethical conduct; AND

Knowledge of the values, behaviors, and language of the American Deaf

Culture.

Pay Information:

Range 29* – This Position is a 80% FTE – Salary Is prorated to:

$3,591.42 – $5,732.72 per month based on the current AFT Classified

Unit – Office Technical Salary Schedule

Initial salary placement is commensurate with related experience and

promotional rules. Initial Salary Placement, Promoted or transferred

employees will be placed as specified in the AFT-Guild, Local 1931

Classified Staff Collective Bargaining Agreement. This position is

FLSA Non-Exempt and may accrue overtime. A temporary probationary

period will be applied to the employee entering this assignment. The

SDCCD Employment Web Page provides a link to employee collective

bargaining agreements and handbooks, and more information about terms

and conditions of employment to include salary and benefits.

*The salary range for this classification reflects the market

adjustment additive, from range 23.

To apply, visit: http://apptrkr.com/1270711

All applicants must have demonstrated cultural competency and

sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic,

socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual

orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students and

staff.

position openings

Teacher for the Deaf & Teacher Assistant

Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf

Mill Neck, NY

The Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf (located on the North Shore of

Long Island) provides quality care and educational services to children

who are Deaf and/or communicatively impaired. Our mission is to discover

and maximize the child’s potential. We are seeking bright, energeticy

professionals to become part of our team. We are an equal opportunity

employer.

The following positions are available: Teacher of the Deaf and

Teacher Assistant.

Teacher for the Deaf: The successful candidate will possess: Master’s

degree, Certification as a Teacher of the Deaf or NYS Certification as a

Special Ed Teacher, Previous experience working with deaf students,

Excellent communication skills, Proven ability to work as part of a team,

and Fluency in Sign Language.

Teacher Assistant: The successful candidate will possess: Bachelor’s

degree in Education or related area preferred. Will accept an Associate’s

degree, Experience with ABA preferred, Successful prior experience working

in a classroom setting, Excellent communication skills, Proven ability to

work as part of a team and the ability to sign proficiently.

to apply for either position, go to:

https://millneck.org/about-us/employment/current-job-openings/

open teaching positions

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary Science Teacher

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965407

Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary Math Teacher

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965414

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants.

Teacher of the Deaf – Multiple Disabilities Inclusion

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Degree in Deaf Education; Degree in Special Education K-12 and/or

degree in visual impairment (Preferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification

— Experience with best practices with instruction of children with

sensory impairments (deaf, hard of hearing, blind, low vision and/or

deaf-blind) and other challenges (e.g. autism spectrum disorders, and/or

cognitive delay)

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

— Mininimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to ts

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

— State of Delaware Certification in Deafness, Visually Impaired

and/or Special Education (Deaf-Blindness preferred)

— Working knowledge of best and/or promising practices for multiple

disabilities with sensory and/or cognitive impairments in regards to

alternative augmentative communication strategies, impact of combined

vision and hearing impairments as well as students’ learning styles and

needs.

Educational Interpreter/Student Support

Qualifications:

— Bachelor’s Degree

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Registry for Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) Certification

— Knowledge and experience in educational and other interpreting

situations

— Eligible for State of Delaware Permit (obtained from DOE when all

above requirements are met)

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

— Mininimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)

Qualifications:

— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the

following:

—- Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the

following:

—- An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an

accredited institution, or

—- Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or

—- A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test

— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED

— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)

— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing

children (preferred)

— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)

— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

— Mininimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the

needs of the students.

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School

District Website: www.christinak12.org

position openings

— Communications Professional/Supervisor

— Communications Support Profrssional

Office of Developmental Programs’ Deaf Services

both jobs based in Harrisburg, PA

Seeking a Communications Professional/Supervisor and a Communications

Support Professional –

1-

https://careers-mhm-services.icims.com/jobs/8898/communications-support-professional/job

Provides consultation to ODP service providers regarding interpretation of

the Harry M settlement requirements, application and implementation of ODP

policies related to settlement requirements, and best practices in serving

individuals who are deaf.

2-

https://careers-mhm-services.icims.com/jobs/8897/communications-professional/job

The employee works closely with the Office of Developmental Programs’ Deaf

Services Coordinator to ensure that deaf participants in home and

community-based service programs receive accommodations and supports to

maximize receptive and expressive communication.

Please review above job links:

Resumes to Diana Connerty,

diana@mhmcareers.com

Job Description

ASL Case Manager

Avita Community Partners

Macon and Savannah in Georgia

Avita Community Partners is excited to announce a new career

opportunity for an ASL Fluent, Licensed Counselors.

**The American Sign Language Fluent Licensed Counselors will provide

behavioral health services to deaf clients in the State of Georgia.

Location of the positions are Macon and Savannah.**

Job Duties:

1.Provides behavioral health services to adults, children and

adolescents to deaf individuals. This includes individual counseling,

family counseling, group counseling and behavioral health

assessments.

2.These services are provided in both office and community settings.

3.Must be willing to use personal vehicle.

Requirements

Entry Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family

Therapy or Counseling and an LAPC, LMSW or LAMFT in the state of

Georgia. Prefer LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.

The ability to achieve a score of “Advanced” or higher on the Sign

Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) or its predecessor, the Signed

Communication Proficiency Interview (SCPI).

A driver cannot have six or more points against his/her license

within the last five years. Cannot have had a suspended or revoked

license within the last five years.

Preferred Qualifications:

— LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.

— 3-4 years in Behavioral Health Counseling preferably in a

Behavioral Health setting or 1-2 years in Supervision preferably in a

Behavioral Health setting

— Excellent communication skills

— Excellent organizational skills

— Team player

This is a full time position and is subject to organizational

benefits.

**All qualified applicants will be considered, but may not necessarily receive an interview.**

Avita Community Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does

not discriminate in its service practices or employment practices

with regard to race color, religion, disability, gender, sexual

orientation, age, or national origin.

Apply Online

http://www.avitapartners.org/employment-application.php?id=492&position=ASL

Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor

position opening

THERAPIST FOR THE DEAF

Avita Community Partners

South Atlanta, Macon and Savannah in Georgia

Job Title: ASL Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor

Department: Thurmond Tanner

Salary: 37,000-55,000

Posted: 00/00/0000

Job Description

Avita Community Partners is excited to announce a new career opportunity

for an ASL Fluent, Licensed Counselors.

**The American Sign Language Fluent Licensed Counselors will provide

behavioral health services to deaf clients in the State of Georgia.

Location of the positions are South Atlanta, Macon and Savannah.**

Job Duties:

1.Provides behavioral health services to adults, children and adolescents

to deaf individuals. This includes individual counseling, family

counseling, group counseling and behavioral health assessments.

2.These services are provided in both office and community settings.

3.Must be willing to use personal vehicle.

Requirements

Entry Qualifications:

— Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family

Therapy or Counseling and an LAPC, LMSW or LAMFT in the state of Georgia.

Prefer LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.

— The ability to achieve a score of “Advanced” or higher on the Sign

Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) or its predecessor, the Signed

Communication Proficiency Interview (SCPI).

— A driver cannot have six or more points against his/her license within

the last five years. Cannot have had a suspended or revoked license within

the last five years.

Preferred Qualifications:

— LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.

3-4 years in Behavioral Health Counseling preferably in a Behavioral

Health setting or 1-2 years in Supervision preferably in a Behavioral

Health setting

— Excellent communication skills

— Excellent organizational skills

— Team player

This is a full time position and is subject to organizational benefits.

**All qualified applicants will be considered, but may not necessarily

receive an interview.**

Avita Community Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not

discriminate in its service practices or employment practices with regard

to race color, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation, age, or

national origin.

Apply Online

http://avitapartners.org/employment-application.php?id=492&position=ASL%20Fluent%20Behavioral%20Health%20Counselor

position opening

Consultant: Regional CO Hear (Colorado Hearing Resource) / Outreach

Programs

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in

Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a

Consultant: Regional CO Hear (Colorado Hearing Resource) / Outreach

Programs. The Colorado Home Intervention Program (CHIP) operates

within the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB). This

position reports to the Director of Outreach Programs (or designee)

and is responsible to serve as a representative of CSDB to provide

consultation to families of children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

To apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2137286/non-classified-consultant-regional-co-hear-colorado-hearing-resource-outrea

or

https://bit.ly/2LlnUpn

position opening

Part-time Case Manager/Activities Coordinator

CaringWorks Supportive Services

Decatur, GA

CaringWorks Supportive Services (CWSS) Job Classification

Effective Date: July 9, 2018

JOB CLASS TITLE:

Part-time Case Manager/Activities Coordinator

BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Contribute to improving program development for CaringWorks Program.

2. Provide support to clients focusing on recovery and sobriety, social

adjustment, medication compliance, health and diet, vocational

involvement, and housekeeping.

3. Provide guidance to clients with activities of daily living, personal

finances, problem solving, personal futures planning, and other household

responsibilities.

4. Provide support and guidance to clients to engage in extracurricular

activities and to develop/strengthen relapse prevention, anger management,

coping skills, and conflict resolution skills.

5. Assist clients to explore and access public and private resources, such

as medical, vocational, and other community resources related to

individual treatment goals for community involvement.

6. Develop and enhance client networks of social supports in the deaf and

hard of hearing communities, their families, neighborhoods, and work

places.

7. Provide support clients with development of job readiness,

resourcefulness, and successful immersion in the workplace.

8. Provide empowerment clients towards enhanced self-advocacy and

effective communication strategies.

9. Transport deaf and hard of hearing clients in company vehicle as

necessary.

10. Accompany the clients to doctor, dental, vision or other medical

appointments, or walk-ins as assigned by the Case Manager and assist

clients in providing information regarding medical and dental concerns to

the primary physician and dentist.

11. Produce monthly calendar of activities and events for

deaf/hard-of-hearing clients.

12. Oversee completion of timely maintenance and record keeping for the

DBHDD vehicle

13. Maintain documentation of client interaction via agency’s

funder-required outcome management database systems.

14. Coordinate, prepare and maintain required charting and documentation

in a timely and thorough manner.

15. Adhere to all client confidentiality requirements and standards.

16. Develop relationships with representatives in other agencies to

support individuals attaining services such as additional mental health

care, psychiatric medication, medical resources, financial assistance,

legal advocacy, etc.

17. Collaborate with co-workers to ensure compliance with health and

safety policy and procedures affecting program participants, staff and

facility.

18. Participate in weekly staffing, weekly supervision, department, agency

wide and other meetings, training and development opportunities as

determined appropriate by supervisor..

19. Other duties as assigned.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

The Program Director supervises this position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

Supervision is not required for this position.

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. A bacherlor’ degree in Clinical Social Work or related field from an

accredited school is preferred, or a minimum of two (2) years mental

health and/or substance abuse case management experience accompanied by

high school diploma. Experience working with homeless population(s)

helpful.

2. Must possess an understanding of deaf culture and demonstrate cultural

competency and knowledge of the issues relevant to persons with hearing

loss.

3. Fluent in American Sign Language (ASL). Effective verbal and written

communication skills.

4. Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to recovery and

mental health. Experience with Housing First model of care and/or

Motivational Interviewing best practices preferred.

5. Must possess strong interpersonal skills in order to establish and

maintain effective working relationships with clients, families, treatment

team clients, and other personnel involved in the individual’s

treatment. Ability to effectively resolve conflict and cope with crisis

situations.

6. Able to work evening and/or weekend hours.

7. Current Georgia driver’s license with driving record that will meet

professional insurance requirements.

8. Strong team/consensus building skills.

9. Strong and timely documentation and assessment skills.

10. Must pass a GAPS (fingerprint) records check.

To apply for this position, send email to:

whitneymartin@caringworksinc.org

position opening

Program Coordinator II (Placement)

CCS-Deaf & Residential Services

Tucson, Arizona

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-270

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an

FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Program Coordinator II (Placement)

Agency CCS-Deaf & Residential Services – Tucson

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

Develops employment options and coordinates job placement efforts by

improving the employment outcomes for Deaf and Hard of Hearing persons and

persons with disabilities. Collaborates and coordinates with employers,

Arizona@work Programs, Vocational Rehabilitation, training delivery

systems, Adult/Youth/Summer work experience programs. Maintains records

of consumer contacts to include unit counts, attendance sheets, SOAP

notes, Monthly Reports and daily checklists while ensuring that all DOL,

City, WIOA, VR, CARF, DDD and other contractual documentation in client

files is complete. Position may from time to time be stressful and

require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as

assigned.

Essential Functions

— Develops relationships with community employers to provide a

network of training and job placement opportunities for the Deaf, Hard of

Hearing and persons with Disabilities.

— Collaborates with Youth Opportunity programs, Vocational

Rehabilitation, school systems, employers, consumer based organizations,

training delivery systems and community vocational rehabilitation programs

to increase access to training and job opportunities

— Works with Vocational Rehabilitation to support individual’s

through various contracts

— Documents all client work to meet contractual requirements of city

and Vocational Rehabilitation funding.

— Reviews referrals, walk-in and coordinates intake and initial

assessment for eligibility for all agency programs; completes all required

program paper work

— Provides general orientation to program, performs initial

assessment, develops program plan and coordinates activities with the

Arizona@work and VR agencies

— Provides assessments addressing training needs, support needs and

environmental adaptation needs of the work site

— Develops program plan with consumer, identifying co-enrollments

with other programs, services of each program and consumer employment

goals

— Works with consumers at various sites as a Job Coach to ensure

goal attainment

— Works as a “floater” at sites as needed

— Supports all training sites with time studies, consumer plans as

needed and directed by supervisor

— Acts as a team player with staff at job sites and in placement

program

— Develops job options and markets potential job openings to include

development of OJT contracts; monitors the expenditures of all OJT

contracts

— Writes monthly progress reports as required by contracts

— Maintains an up-to-date employer contact record

— Maintains unit records of consumer contacts to include unitly

counts, attendance sheets, SOAP notes, daily checklists and monthly

reports

— Ensures all contractual documentation in client file is complete

— Provides follow-up services to ensure client and employer

satisfaction

— Coordinates vocational information workshops for Deaf and Hard of

Hearing consumers and employers

— Provide Rehabilitation Instruction Services, individual community

based job coaching, and Work Adjustment Training

— Provides walk in services and call in information and referral

— Provides case management services-referral

— Assists with multiple aspects of agency events

— Attends meetings and trainings in lieu of vocational Director as

needed

— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to

describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be

considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be

inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order

to meet minimum requirements of the position and will be considered by the

Corporate Director of Human Resources.

— Bachelor’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling or Education

— 2 years of experience working directly with Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing,

DeafBlind or people with other disabilities

— 1 year of experience in a vocational setting

— Knowledge of the Vocational Rehabilitation, Arizona@work systems

centers and WIOA requirements.

— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and

pass drug screening

— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor

Vehicle Division 39-month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

— Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling or Education

— Proficiency in American Sign Language, assistive listening

devices, culture, job training programs with time studies, prevailing wage

and task analysis

— Additional years of directly related experience

— 1 year of supervisory experience

— 1 year of experience working in Rehabilitation

— 1 year of experience working in Vocational Education

— First Aid and CPR certification

SALARY $15.00 – $22.25 depending on experience

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their

qualifications, training and related job experience

HOW TO APPLY Complete application at:

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

Human Resources Department

140 W. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

E-mail resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

Open June 5, 2018

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

Opportunities at H3 World TV

Deaf media organization is seeking freelancers for the

following opportunities:

* Writer

* Content Editor

* Signer (International Sign)

Those of you who are interested in the following areas may want

to inquire:

* Deaf Sports

* Deaf World Politics

* Deaf News

* Deaf Entertainment

* Deaf Viral/Social Media

Volunteer, Paid stipends, Summer and internship opportunities

also available.

For more details, fill out “Opportunities” online form

at: https://goo.gl/forms/DlqjD2lm6EhqiJ2l1

position openings

Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers

Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

positions located at various sites

Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is proud to be partnering

with you and connecting with the caliber of candidates prepared to service

Deaf and Blind children. We are excited that you are interested in joining

our team and finding out more about you.

Salaries increased to $34,266 – $65,597

The first step to a rewarding career and joining our team is to tell us

about yourself by completing our convenient online application.

To offer a glimpse into ASDB, we are in the 106th year of educating

children throughout Arizona who are hard of hearing, deaf or have vision

loss. Committed to excellence and innovation, we serve our communities

through: early childhood programs; day and residential programs –

conveniently provided on our campuses and cooperatives, we collaborate

with families, school districts, communities and other agencies, to

facilitate success now and in the future for our students.

Highlights of What We Offer:

— Competitive salaries

— Relocation stipend for out-of-state teachers

— Sign on Bonus!

— Variety of exceptional value plans for medical, dental and vision

— Deferred compensation, 407

— Arizona State Retirement System

— Visionary leadership, professional development and mentoring in

collaborative culture

— Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs

Opportunities for the 2018/2019 School Year

Teachers of the Deaf

— Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers – Listening and

Spoken Language, ASL

Applications submitted through: https://www.applitrack.com/asdb/onlineapp/

position opening

Facility Manager

Columbus Colony Housing

Westerville, Ohio

Columbus Colony Inc., Westerville, Ohio is currently seeking a full-time

professional and responsible individual to fill the role of Facility

Manager at Columbus Colony Housing (CCH). A Bachelor or Associate degree

in Social Service, Business Management, or Deafness is preferred. The

Facility Manager will manage daily operations assigned to the CCH which

consists of 155 units. The Facility Manager must have strong leadership

skills, be responsible for the safety of tenants, be in charge of the

facility, complete reports and paperwork, display communication skills to

lead, guide and motivate different groups of teams/staff. Fluent in

American Sign Language preferred. Further inquiry for the job description

please contact JobSearch@osdaa.org., VP (614) 423-6563 or OSDAA office

(614) 890-5533.

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT

Deaf-Blind Specialist

Helen Keller Services

position located in the state of Iowa

Helen Keller Services enables individuals who are blind, visually

impaired, Deaf-Blind or have combined hearing and vision loss to live,

work and thrive in the communities of their choice. Since 1893, Helen

Keller Services (HKS) has been committed to improving the lives of

individuals who are blind, visually impaired or have combined hearing and

vision loss.

HKS is comprised of Helen Keller Services for the Blind (HKSB), a regional

division serving the New York City/Long Island area, and the Helen Keller

National Center for Deaf-Blind Youth and Adults (HKNC), a national

division headquartered in Sands Point, New York, with a network of

regional offices that extends HKS’ reach across the United States. Our

instructors provide personalized training and guidance to each of our

consumers.

We currently have an exciting career opportunity to join our team as a

Deaf-Blind Specialist located in the state of IOWA.

The primary focus of the Deaf-Blind Specialist will be to provide one on

one services to consumers to assist with achievement of employment

outcomes, with a commitment to a fully inclusive community based

environment. The Deaf-Blind Specialist will also offer training and

technical assistance to their families and service providers. This

position carries out identified and specific targeted activities, as

outlined in the Long Range Service Plan (LRSP) to assist the HKNC regional

representative with building capacity within the state. Specific

responsibilities include:

— Assist with providing one on one direct services in the areas of

vocational rehabilitation, with an emphasis on employment outcomes

including job development, job placement and coaching. Work

collaboratively with local service providers to develop a team to execute

Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE). Community Partners may include

Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) , community rehabilitation programs (CRPs),

schools for the deaf and schools for the blind, CILs, and others;

— Collaborate with consumers, and community partners to identify y;

deaf-blind youth and adults for inclusion in the HKNC National Registry;

— Provide additional direct services as needed which may include

instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) assistance and other

casework as determined on a case by case basis;

— Assist with being a one on one liaison and professional trainer to,

work with the Helen Keller National Center and Vocational Rehabilitation,

and home team members to support a consumer transitioning back to home

community after completion of training (includes residential and employment

domains). In addition to, but not be limited to, supported employment,

customized integrated employment and other areas requested by training

goals for successful outcomes;

— Assist with providing training and mentoring to the community andy

state employment specialists to expand awareness, knowledge and advocacy

efforts about work-site related accommodations; work with VR and

businesses to create work experience opportunities, leading to employment.

— Work jointly with the Deaf-Blind Immersion Experience (DBIE)

coordinator for implementation of follow up recommendations and continued

training for home team providers.

Individual must be a self-starter, have the ability to work independently

while being a strong team player. Strong written and communication skills

required. This position requires significant travel throughout the state,

and possibly nearby states, and to the Sands Point, NY, HKNC headquarters

as necessary.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred in vocational

rehabilitation, Deaf Education, Special Education, multiple disabilities

or related degree. Three to five years experience working with

individuals who are deaf-blind.

The Deaf-Blind specialist will possess the following

knowledge/skills/abilities, or be able and willing to attain them within a

reasonable amount of time, determined by HKNC, after being hired including

fluency in a wide-variety of communication methods and adaptations used by

youth and adults, who are deaf-blind, (including, but not limited to):

American Sign Language, and sign language, in English word order; Braille;

Alternative communication methods (picture books, communication boards,

speech output methods). Familiarity with an array of devices and

technology used by deaf-blind people (including, but not limited to):

Videophone, Video Relay Service low vision aids, braille devices, hearing

aids, magnification devices and independent living aids.

To apply, please include your resume and cover letter to:

E-mail: hkncrecruitment@hknc.org

FAX: (516) 767-2302

Mail to:

Helen Keller National Center

141 Middle Neck Road

Sands Point, New York 11050

Attn: Human Resources Department

Job Code – DB Specialist – Iowa

position opening

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department Manager

Ad Astra, Inc.

Silver Spring, MD

Ad Astra, Inc. (Ad Astra) seeks a full-time Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Services Department Manager to manage, direct, and provide oversight to

staff within the department. There is RID certification requirement for

this position. If you are RID certified, please read on. If you do not yet

have this certification, we encourage you to check back for future

openings.

Ad Astra is a first-class language services agency offering a

comprehensive suite of interpretation, translation, deaf/hard of hearing,

transcription, and localization services. We are a woman-owned small

business with a long history of providing unparalleled language services

to clients throughout the nation and globe.

As the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department Manager, your ultimate

goal is to manage the operations of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

department, including ensuring our clients receive superior language

services support.

RID certification is required for this position, as is managerial

experience in the language industry.

As the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department Manager, you will

directly manage and coach three project coordinators; collaborate with

fellow department managers and the Recruiting Department; and lead an

internship program with Gallaudet University.

A successful candidate will be:

— Comfortable with delegation.

— Known for their superior organizational skills and professional

attitude.

— Skilled at both negotiation and time management.

— Resilient in problem solving.

— Able to maintain the highest quality of work, even when under the

pressure of tight and competing deadlines.

The primary duties of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department

Manager are to:

— Supervise staff to establish and maintain efficient and effective

department operations.

— Participate in departmental and administration-level strategic

planning to ensure coordination of services company-wide.

— Develop and foster working relationships with language service

providers to build a reliable pool of superior providers.

— Provide outstanding customer service to Ad Astra’s clients.

— Collaborate with the Recruiting Department to determine the

required qualifications for language service providers.

— Identify industry trends, new technology, certifications, and

modifications that may enhance Ad Astra’s service offerings.

— Stay current with legal and regulatory requirements, as well as

community standards.

— Manage contracts with vendors, including telephonic and video

interpreting providers.

— Serve as the internal expert regarding the Deaf community,

including language access and cultural competency.

— Coach department team members in all areas listed above.

This job just might be for you if you:

— Bring both patience and a sense of humor to work each day.

— Volunteer for new challenges without waiting to be asked.

— Value schedules and timelines.

— Are dependable and not easily thrown by an unexpected shift in

priorities.

— Comfortable in a fast-paced environment and with tight deadlines.

— Understand the importance of upholding mission while being both

accurate and efficient.

— Want to take ownership of a leadership role.

While this description is a fair representation of the Deaf and Hard of

Hearing Services Department Manager position, it is not a complete list of

all responsibilities.

This is a full-time position in Ad Astra’s office in Silver Spring, MD,

reporting to Ad Astra’s Director of Operations. Our office is a

five-minute walk from the Silver Spring Metro station and is also

accessible by bus. Parking is also accessible nearby.

Qualifications

— At least two years managerial experience in the language industry.

— RID certification.

— Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) and have familiarity and

comfort with Deaf culture.

— Undergraduate or Graduate education with a major study of ASL fromg

an English-Speaking college or university, or translating or interpreting

where ASL was a prerequisite.

— History of managing and coaching at least three direct report

staff members.

— Proven proficiency in client management, time management, and

problem solving.

— Availability for a flexible schedule to work daytime or evening

shifts (i.e. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. or 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Compensation

This is professional position with a competitive salary range of $75,000-

$85,000. Ad Astra offers a generous benefits package that includes fully

paid health insurance for employees and their dependents including dental

and vision, generous paid time off, a monthly parking pass, professional

development opportunities, and a 401k plan.

How to apply

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to resume@ad-astrainc.com

Ad Astra does not accept solicitations of any kind from job placement

services or phone calls from prospective candidates. Ad Astra is an EEO/AA

employer. Nothing in this job description or posting guarantees

employment.

position opening

Clinical Assistant Professor, American Sign Language

The University at Buffalo

Buffalo, NY

The American Sign Language Program at the University at Buffalo, The State

University of New York, currently under the umbrella of the Linguistics

Department, works to identify each student’s unique strengths and use them

as a basis for learning language and the development of ASL skills and

knowledge. We provide opportunity for involvement by supporting individual

empowerment whereby all students; faculty and staff are accepted and

valued as assets to our program. The ASL Program is proud to be a

Deaf-centered, linguistically accessible program in which people who are

Deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing learn and work together without language

communication barriers.

Responsibilities of the position include: Serve as Director of ASL

program; teach three courses per semester; supervise adjunct faculty; plan

regular program meetings; observe, assess and provide feedback to

instructors; recruit and hire new instructors as needed; develop lesson

plans and activities; plan university-related ASL Program events; advise

ASL Club students and assist them in planning events as needed; manage the

ASL Honor Society students and host induction ceremony in May.

Unparalleled Benefits: World-class employees deserve world-class benefits

and compensation packages. The University at Buffalo exercises its buying

power by leveraging our size – more than 27,000 students and 12,000

employees, and our affiliation with New York State – to deliver. At UB you

will find competitive pay, comprehensive health coverage, generous leave

policies, tuition reimbursement programs, and a highly competitive

retirement plan.

UB is an AA/EOE and welcomes all to apply including veterans and

individuals with disabilities.

Contact information: Jeff Good: (jcgood@buffalo.edu) Associate Professor

and Chair, Department of Linguistics

Deadline: Open Until Filled; formal review of applications anticipated to

begin 30 days after job posting

Applications must be submitted through UBJobs

(https://www.ubjobs.buffalo.edu). Application materials submitted directly

to the posting contact will not be acknowledged and cannot be considered.

The specific posting for this job can be found at

http://www.ubjobs.buffalo.edu/postings/14824. In addition to their CV,

cover letter, and contact information for references, applicants may

submit a video teaching demonstration, ASL Proficiency Interview score,

and any supporting documentation that they feel may enhance their

candidacy for this position.

job opening

Art Teacher, K-12

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in

Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for an Art

Teacher, K-12, reports to the Principal, School for the Deaf, and is

assigned to provide instruction in the School for the Deaf and in the

School for the Blind. This position is responsible for providing

standards-based art education instruction to elementary, middle and

high school learners who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing; blind / visually

impaired; and/or have additional disabilities. The Art Teacher

provides for individual experience in the language of visual

expression; develops the learner’s feeling of self-worth and

confidence; stimulates knowledgeable selection of contemporary

materials and cultural products; Utilizes Colorado Academic Visual

Art Education Standards and benchmarks in establishing instructional

goals; provides appropriate assessments that monitor learner

progress, in a safe and civil school environment.

To apply, go to:

https://www.csdb.org/careers-2/nonclassified-4/

and click on:

Art Teacher, K-12

job opening

Physical Education – Health Teacher

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in

Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a Physical

Education – Health Teacher , reports to the Principal, School for the

Deaf, and is responsible for providing standards-based physical

education and health education instruction to preschool, elementary,

middle school, and high school students who are Deaf /

hard-of-hearing. The Physical Education Teacher provides for

individual experience of movement and physical expression; develops

the student’s self-worth and confidence; stimulates knowledge and

patterns of healthy living including daily physical activity and

productive use of leisure time. Utilizes Colorado State Standards

and benchmarks in the content areas of Physical Education and Health,

establishing instructional goals; and provides assessments that

measure whether students meet standards, in a safe and civil school

environment.

To apply, go to:

https://www.csdb.org/careers-2/nonclassified-4/

and click on:

Physical Education – Health Teacher

position openings

HS Math, Art K-12, HS Life Skills, Elementary School

Missouri School for the Deaf

Fulton, MO

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION

“Missouri public schools: the best choice… the best results!”

www.dese.mo.gov

VACANCY NOTICE

Vacancy Title:

TEACHERS 2018-19 School Year

(Four open positions – HS Math, Art K-12, HS Life Skills,

Elementary School)

Job Order Number: 4081

Domicile Location: Fulton, MO

Section/Office: Missouri School for the Deaf

Salary: $33,888 – $42,816 annually (range based on education and

experience, full annual amount based on working 209 days)

Deadline: until filled

QUALIFICATIONS DESIRABLE CANDIDATES SHOULD POSSESS

(Other qualifications and experience which in the opinion of the

Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be

accepted in lieu of the below.)

Bachelors or Master’s degree in Deaf Education or Special Education with

ASL skills from an accredited college or university.

Missouri State Teachers’ Certification or ability to obtain

certification upon hire.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED (The incumbent must have the ability to perform

the essential functions below either with or without reasonable

accommodation.)

Teaches subject matter appropriate to educational background and certification.

Develops, implements and evaluates the individual educational plan for each student.

Plans and outlines class work within prescribed limits; assembles and prepares

learning materials for special study.

Keeps scholastic and attendance records.

Gives individual instruction and encouragement as needed.

May operate as part of a teaching team.

May assist in teacher training of peers and student teachers/interns.

Participates in conferences/meetings with parents.

Confers with building Supervisor and/or parents regarding students’ needs,

progress and/or abilities.

Performs related work as assigned.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Complete a DESE application online at:

https://dese.mo.gov/sites/default/files/hr-employment-application.pdf

Please attach a scanned copy of your transcripts with the application. You

will receive an email confirmation when your application is received

online.

NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts

MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for

employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the

position) with your application will eliminate the application from the

review process.

We do not keep applications on file to submit for other vacant positions.

You must submit an application for each vacant position you are applying

for.

BENEFITS (SCHOOL TERM POSITION)

ANNUAL LEAVE: Accrue approximately 10 hours per month for new school term

employees, longer term State employees can earn more. Prorated leave for

part-time employees in eligible positions.

SICK LEAVE: Accrue approximately 10 hours per month. Prorated leave for

part-time employees in eligible positions.

HOLIDAYS: 11 holidays per year.

RETIREMENT: Coverage provided through the Missouri State Employees

Retirement System (MOSERS). Members hired on or after January 1, 2011, are required

to contribute 4% of their pay to the retirement system.

LIFE INSURANCE: Term life insurance coverage, equal to one times

employee’s annual salary, through the Missouri State Employees Retirement System.

OPTIONAL LIFE INSURANCE: Optional term life insurance available with

maximum coverage of six times member’s annual salary. Plans are also offered for

spouse and dependents. Premiums paid by employee.

CAFETERIA PLAN: Easy tax savings on employee’s cost for qualified

payroll-deducted insurance plans, medical care, and dependent care.

HEALTH PLANS: Employer-paid/subsidized plans available the first day of

the following month after employment.

DENTAL PLANS: Delta Dental insurance coverage is available.

VISION PLAN: National Vision Administrators (NVA) plan is available.

DEFERRED COMPENSATION: A payroll deduction deferred compensation plan available

to defer taxes until retirement by investing in mutual funds and a fixed income account is

currently provided.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity

Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),

please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at

(800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.

To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the Department

process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573) 751-9619. Reasonable

attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.

TTY/TDD users: Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.

NOTICE OF NON-DISCRIMINATION

It is the policy of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education not to

discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, or disability in

its programs or employment practices as required by Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act

of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation

Act of 1973, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975 and Title II of the Americans with

Disabilities Act of 1990. Inquiries related to Department programs and to the location of

services, activities, and facilities that are accessible by persons with disabilities may be

directed to the Jefferson State Office Building, Office of the General Counsel, Coordinator–

Civil Rights Compliance (Title VI/Title IX/504/ADA/Age Act), 6th Floor, 205 Jefferson Street,

P.O. Box 480, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0480; telephone number (573) 526-4757 or TTY

(800) 735-2966, fax (573) 522-4883, email civilrights@dese.mo.gov.

Lecturer in American Sign Language

Humanities Collegiate Division

University of Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

The Department of Linguistics together with the Humanities Collegiate

Division at the University of Chicago is accepting applications for the

position of a full-time Lecturer in American Sign Language, for a one-year

renewable term starting on September 1, 2018. Responsibilities will

include teaching 7 language courses per year, office hours, and additional

duties as assigned. The ASL Lecturer will also have the opportunity to

collaborate with the group of scholars working on sign languages in

several departments at the university.

Required qualifications:

— Native or near-native proficiency in ASL (ASLPI proficiency level

of 4 or better);

— At least a Master’s degree in Sign Language Teaching, Deaf

Studies, Linguistics, or closely related field

— Teaching experience at the college level; ASLTA Certification

preferred.

— Experience developing all aspects of the ASL curriculum;

— Ability to write letters of recommendation for student dossiers;

— Demonstrated experience with using instructional technology.

Preferred qualifications:

— Experience working with students with diverse backgrounds and/or

who have challenges to learning;

— Ability to collaborate with colleagues and coordinators to develop

expanded curriculum and offerings in American Sign Language and Deaf

Studies;

— Knowledge of research and best practices in Deaf Culture

To apply for the position of Lecturer in ASL you must submit your

application through the University of Chicago Academic Career

Opportunities website, https://academiccareers.uchicago.edu, select

requisition #03753, and upload a cover letter, a current curriculum vitae,

a statement of teaching philosophy, student teaching evaluations, and

contact information for three references.

Upon request, applicants should be prepared to provide a video or other

materials demonstrating their classroom teaching.

Application deadline is July 1, 2018. Only applications with all required

materials and reference letters uploaded will be considered.

This position is included in a bargaining unit represented by Local 73 of

the Service Employees International Union.

The University of Chicago is an Affirmative Action/Equal

Opportunity/Disabled/Veterans Employer and does not discriminate on the

basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity,

national or ethnic origin, age, status as an individual with a disability,

protected veteran status, genetic information, or other protected classes

under the law. For additional information please see the University’s

Notice of Nondiscrimination at

http://www.uchicago.edu/about/non_discrimination_statement/. Job seekers

in need of a reasonable accommodation to complete the application process

should call 773-702-0287 or email ACOppAdministrator@uchicago.edu with

their request.

position openings

School Counselor & Psychologist (School for the Deaf)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Counselor &

Psychologist (School for the Deaf). Counselor is responsible for

participating in the development and support of students by providing

counseling and guidance-related activities to students wo are

Deaf/hard-of-hearing and their families. Psychologist is responsible for

psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through 21

year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead School

Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach services,

coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive Behavior

Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written analysis

of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide professional

trainings.

To apply, please go to:

https://www.csdb.org/careers-2/nonclassified-4/

these links are at the bottom of the page; please follow

instructions on the page

Job Opportunity Notice

Deaf Community Advocate

Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Jefferson City, Missouri

Annual Salary: $36,528

Full-time, benefited position

Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Office of Special Education

Domicile Location: Jefferson City

Deadline: June 8, 2018

Benefits: Health Insurance, Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term

Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick and Parental Leave, Paid Holidays

APPLICATION PROCESS

All applications MUST be submitted electronically to be considered for the

review process. Complete the employment application at

https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Once on The Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, complete the “Apply Now”

information to the right, then click “Apply for this Position”. This will

direct you to the online application. Attach a scanned copy of college

transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An

e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received

electronically.

NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts

MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for

employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the

position) with your application will eliminate the application from the

review process.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference is

given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing loss,

deafness, interpreting, human resources, public policy, education,

government, or communication studies.

One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.

(Other qualifications and experience, which in the opinion of the

Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be

accepted in lieu of the above.)

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training materials,

and program planning.

Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues related to

hearing loss.

Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign Language,

services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues relating

to hearing loss.

Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American Sign

Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or

deaf.

General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations related to

hearing loss.

Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working

relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state

agencies.

Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Database,

and V-Logs.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

Provides and coordinates presentations, public awareness activities,

workshops and training sessions concerning a variety of topics, including

hearing loss, deafness, American Sign Language, the legal rights of

individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, services available for

persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and its

advocacy role, interpreting services, communication barriers facing people

with hearing loss.

Assists with and coordinates the development of educational materials,

information packets, empowerment materials, and public awareness materials

for members of the general public, interpreters, and people who are deaf

or hard of hearing.

Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook concerning the

legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and various other

materials relating to hearing loss.

Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and information

to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.

Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing

individuals.

Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs

Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness programs.

Operates the State Van when performing MCDHH related duties.

Performs job-related travels within the State of Missouri.

Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.

Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.

Assist with Commission report.

Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.

Represent the Commission at meetings.

Must be able to lift 25 pounds.

Performs other related duties as assigned by the Executive Director.

EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal

Opportunity Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans

with Disabilities Act (ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573)

751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at

hr@dese.mo.gov

To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the

Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)

751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.

TTY/TDD users: Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.

position opening

Case Manager, Deaf Services

BJC Behavioral Health

St Louis, MO

BJC Behavioral Health is currently seeking a Case Manager to support Deaf

Services.

Minimum Qualifications:

— Master’s Degree, Social Work

— American Sign Language (ASL) Certification

— Valid Driver’s License

To apply, please visit: http://bit.ly/BJCCaseManager

For questions, please contact

terri.byas@bjc.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

The Gallaudet University Athletics Department is seeking qualified

candidates to apply for its new Associate Athletic Director for

Student-Athlete Success position.

The Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success is responsible

for providing visionary leadership, strategic planning, and policy

development for the athletics program; develops departmental-level

strategy plans to dovetail with the University’s Diversity Strategy Plan

with an emphasis on student-athlete, particularly historically

underrepresented and underserved populations, retention and academic and

personal growth and success; aligning the intercollegiate athletics

department consisting of 16 sports programs, athletic training program,

intramural program, fitness program, coaches, administrative, support

staff and student-athletes with the university’s unique bilingual

mission and strategic priorities; working with the development office to

raise funds for the Athletic Department; and maintaining an athletic

program that emphasizes the student-athlete concept and philosophy. The

Associate Athletic Director is required to abide by the rules and

regulations established by the NCAA, Eastern Collegiate Football

Conference (ECFC), Northern Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC), and

Gallaudet University.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and a minimum five years of professional experience,

including three years in coaching, athletic administration, and/or program

management.

Fluency in American Sign Language required at time of initial employment.

Self-identification as an ethnic minority and/or a female pursuant to

federal guidelines.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and a minimum five years of professional experience,

including three years in coaching, athletic administration, and/or program

management.

Fluency in American Sign Language required at time of initial employment.

Self-identification as an ethnic minority and/or a female pursuant to

federal guidelines.

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s Degree,

Proven experience in leading and supervising personnel and budgets.

Demonstrated abilities to multitask, work under pressure, solve problems,

and make tough decisions are important for this position.

A strong commitment to the Student-Athlete concept and the Gallaudet’s

bilingual mission, and a working knowledge of Gallaudet’s strategic

priorities and the NCAA rules and regulations are required.

Personal or professional evidence of equity, diversity, and inclusion

work.

Full job description and to apply:

https://rha.gallaudet.edu:4440/psp/HCMPROD/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?FOCUS=Applicant

Also see:

http://www.gallaudetathletics.com/pdf/assocadstudentsuccess18.pdf

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children

Job Description

Director

Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children (Pennsylvania)

1. POSITION TITLE

Director

2. EMPLOYEE STATUS

This position is considered to be an exempt, full-time, 12-month

position.

3. ROLE RELATIONSHIPS

The Director reports to the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”)

4. DUTIES AND FUNCTIONS

a. The Director assures the high quality of educational offerings and

ensures that the program is meeting the needs of the students. In

addition, assures that there is an array of co-curricular opportunities

offered.

b. The Director assures that an appropriate array of support services

are offered to meet the needs of the students.

c. Serves as the Scranton School’s liaison with Intermediate Units

and School Districts.

d. Responsible for the recruitment and retention of students.

e. Represents the School at various community functions. Serves as

the “face” of the school in the eyes of the community. Offers

educational opportunities to the community and assures the ASL classes are

regularly offered within the community. In addition, plans regular Deaf

Cultural experiences.

f. The Principal reports to the Director.

g. The Director oversees the Dean of Students, and maintains a safe

and nurturing residential program.

h. Maintains a positive relationship with the parents, provides

parent education opportunities, and maintains the parent/staff

organization.

i. Works with and maintains positive relations with the SSDAA.

j. Interviews prospective staff along with Human Resources and makes

hiring recommendations to the CEO.

k. Recommends the implementation of personnel policies.

l. Assures the facilities are well maintained and safe. Recommends

capital improvements to the CEO. Supervises the Supervisor of Operations.

m. Implements and monitors the budget of the Scranton School.

n. Recommends budget needs for the Scranton School to the CEO yearly.

5. QUALIFICATIONS

a. CERTIFICATE(S) REQUIRED

(Clearances must be maintained every five years by the employee).

Certification or eligibility for certification in Educational

Administration and/or

Education of the Deaf

Certification of PA Mandated Reporting Training

FBI Clearance

PA State Police Criminal Clearance (Act 34)

PA Child Abuse History Clearance

Act 82

b. SPECIALIZED TRAINING, EDUCATION OR EXPERIENCE

A Masters’ Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership

At least 5 years of experience as a high level administrator at a school

or school for the

deaf

Fluency in both ASL and English

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview level (SLPI) for this position is

“Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate”

A valid driver’s license is required.

6. PHYSICAL DEMANDS

This position may require the following physical demands:

– Sitting at a desk for extended periods of time

– Ability to read and attend to computer screens for long periods of

time

– Manual dexterity skills for using office equipment

– Frequent bending, stooping, twisting and reaching

– Sitting, standing, walking, frequent bending, crouching, reaching,

stooping, kneeling

to apply, go to:

http://www.wpsd.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/03/WPSDJobApplication.pdf

position openings

Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers

Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

positions located at various sites

Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is proud to be partnering

with you and connecting with the caliber of candidates prepared to service

Deaf and Blind children. We are excited that you are interested in joining

our team and finding out more about you.

The first step to a rewarding career and joining our team is to tell us

about yourself by completing our convenient online application.

To offer a glimpse into ASDB, we are in the 106th year of educating

children throughout Arizona who are hard of hearing, deaf or have vision

loss. Committed to excellence and innovation, we serve our communities

through: early childhood programs; day and residential programs –

conveniently provided on our campuses and cooperatives, we collaborate

with families, school districts, communities and other agencies, to

facilitate success now and in the future for our students.

Highlights of What We Offer:

— Competitive salaries

— Relocation stipend for out-of-state teachers

— Sign on Bonus!

— Variety of exceptional value plans for medical, dental and vision

— Deferred compensation, 407

— Arizona State Retirement System

— Visionary leadership, professional development and mentoring in

collaborative culture

— Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs

Opportunities for the 2018/2019 School Year

Teachers of the Deaf

— Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers – Listening and

Spoken Language, ASL

Applications submitted through: https://www.applitrack.com/asdb/onlineapp/

CURRENT / ANTICIPATED VACANCIES FOR THE 2018-2019 SCHOOL YEAR

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

MISSION STATEMENT

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) provides children

and families statewide with comprehensive, specialized educational

services in safe, nurturing environments. We empower learners to become

self-determined, independent contributing citizens within their

communities.

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs at the foot of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, invites you to

consider our employment opportunities. Applications are being accepted

for current / anticipated vacancies for Teacher of the Deaf for the

2018-2019 school year, and for possible future vacancies, as follows:

Vacancies for 2018-2019 School Year:

Literacy Specialist / Coach (PreK-12th Grade)

Mathematics (Secondary)

Preschool to 6th Grade

— Possible future vacancies in all instructional areas, including

but not limited to all core content areas (Early Childhood Education;

Elementary Education; English/Language Arts; Science; Mathematics; Social

Studies)

Interested persons are invited to visit the CSDB website at …

http://csdb.org/, where the official job announcement(s) for Teacher of

the Deaf may be found in their entirety, including major duties /

responsibilities and qualification requirements, under Non-Classified

Employment. Job announcements are open until positions are filled.

Terms of Employment:

— Full-time; scheduled to work the standard number of days in the,

academic year (as per established School Calendar, currently 195 days,

August to June).

— The annual base salary shall be established pursuant to the

Teacher Salary Schedule and based upon appropriate education and

experience. Excellent benefits.

— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed or implied

contract.

Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the

CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job

announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete

on-line application (to include salary history and references), and to

upload the following items to the on-line application: formal letter of

interest, current resume, recent letters of recommendation (with

signature), copies of all transcripts, and, a copy of current educator

certification. Contact information:

Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

33 North Institute Street;

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Website: http://csdb.org/

E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)

INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AT

THE COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND

CSDB is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

position opening

Physical Education / Health Teacher

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Physical Education / Health Teacher

BROAD SCOPE OF POSITION:

This position reports to the Principal, School for the Deaf, and is

responsible for providing standards-based physical education and health

education instruction to preschool, elementary, middle school, and high

school students who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. The Physical Education

Teacher provides for individual experience of movement and physical

expression; develops the student’s self-worth and confidence; stimulates

knowledge and patterns of healthy living including daily physical activity

and productive use of leisure time. Utilizes Colorado State Standards and

benchmarks in the content areas of Physical Education and Health,

establishing instructional goals; and provides assessments that measure

whether students meet standards, in a safe and civil school environment.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

— Performs work associated with standards-based student instruction:

prepares lesson plans, develops input for and presents daily

instructional/learning activities based upon the Colorado state Physical

Education and Health Education Standards and school reform tenets under

the direction of the Principal / School for the Deaf, maintains a positive

environment within physical education classes utilizing appropriate

classroom management, keeps students on task and engaged in appropriate

activities.

— Demonstrates knowledge / skill in the areas of adaptive physical

education in order to appropriately engage students who are Deaf /

hard-of-hearing into all physical education activities.

— Demonstrates knowledge / skill in the areas of task analysis,/

assessment, progress monitoring, behavior management, organization /

planning, curriculum development, parent relations and teamwork.

— Demonstrates knowledge / skill in the areas of project and

technology-based learning.

— Organizes the classroom for collaborative group work.

— Works in co-teaching teams with others.

— Works as part of the education / assessment team responsible for

identifying, developing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating

individual objectives for assigned students.

— Utilizes appropriate communication skills with a commitment to

strive for the physical potential in each student.

— Understands and supports students’ social-emotional development.

— Serves as a Student Advocate for assigned students.

— Coordinates effectively with other service staff in providing

student instruction, supporting comprehensive physical education programs,

school reform efforts, strategic planning, and positively contributing to

co-curricular activities.

— Positively serves as a team member in the School for the Deaf andd

of the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) as a whole; and

participates in regular team and departmental meetings, school and

instructional meetings as required.

— Provides parent consultation; participates in selected

parent-focused activities, etc.

— Seeks opportunities for and participates in activities related to

professional development and training/workshops as appropriate.

— Performs other appropriate duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, SUBSTITUTIONS, CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT & APPEAL

RIGHTS:

QUALIFICATIONS:

— Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Physical Education, K-12 from am

accredited college or university; specialization in Deaf Education desired

— Must hold or be eligible for appropriate educator licensure in the

State of Colorado, endorsed in Physical Education, K-12

— Experience teaching / working with children (in an educationale

environment) who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing, and/or who have multiple

disabilities desired

— Proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL) at the Advanced (3+)

skill level as demonstrated through an appropriate assessment tool and

according to school policy/procedures

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES

— Knowledge of and ability to apply current standards-based th

educational practices associated with physical education and health

education for students who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing

— Knowledge of and ability to effectively implement adaptive

physical education to allow for equal participation of students who are

Deaf/ hard of hearing and to support the efforts of general student health

and daily exercise

— Knowledge of and ability to assess and apply technology to performty

the requirements of the position; ability to effectively utilize a variety

of computer software applications, which may include but is not limited to

e-mail, Internet, word processing, electronic calendar, presentation

development, spreadsheet, database, etc.; willingness to stay current and

develop skills as needed with or without direct support from CSDB

— Knowledge of and ability to effectively adapt and apply teachingch

skills, classroom management and lesson preparation to a technology rich

environment, which may include but is not limited to on-site classroom,

telepresence, and multiple distance education technologies and delivery

modes; ability to effectively implement technology necessary to model,

teach, and assist students relative to classroom instruction and

activities

— Ability to communicate effectively with students who are Deaf /

hard-of-hearing

— Ability to respond effectively and positively to feedback

— Ability to work cooperatively with others and participate

effectively in team setting

— Strong, positive interpersonal skills

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

THIS JOB ANNOUNCEMENT IS OPEN UNTIL THE POSITION IS FILLED.

How To Apply:

In addition to the submission of a complete on-line application (to

include salary history and references), please upload the items listed

below to your on-line application:

Letter of Interest

Current Resume

Recent Letters of Recommendation, with signature

Copies of All Transcripts

Copy of Educator Certification

Please apply online at https://www.csdb.org/careers

position opening

Assistant Principal

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind

St Augustine, Florida

POSITION TITLE: Assistant Principal

POSITION TYPE: Board of Trustees (Administrator)

DEPARTMENT: Deaf Middle School

FSDB SALARY RANGE – 12 month: $58,030.39 to Negotiable. This range is

inclusive of verified experience and education.

REQUIREMENTS: Master’s Degree, or higher, in a field of education.

Three (3) years experience teaching Deaf/Hard of Hearing Impaired

students. Current Certification in Hearing Impaired. Current

Certification in Educational Leadership or Administration and Supervision.

If certifications noted above are not from Florida, upon appointment,

shall obtain State of Florida Certification in Hearing Impaired and

Certification in Educational Leadership within a reasonable period of

time.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Applicants under consideration for employment at

the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be required to complete

a Level II Fingerprint and reference checks.

WORK LOCATION: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 North San

Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida

WORK HOURS: Schedule is at least 40 hours weekly.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The Assistant Principal serves as the

instructional leader in the Deaf Middle School. The position is

responsible for assuring compliance with all Federal, State, Board of

Trustee and Administrative mandates, guidelines, and rules within their

respective unit. Supervise and assist in the instructional program by

visiting classrooms, conducting formal and informal observations,

conducting individual teacher conferences, conducting departmental

meetings, reviewing individual teacher’s lesson plans and to assure

compliance with state adopted curriculum/course frameworks. Supervise and

monitor student behavior, student behavior programming and student

behavior plans. Gather and analyze data on student performance.

Coordinate the completion of Individual Education Plans and communicate

related issues and problems to the immediate supervisor. Review

assessments, observe and provide professional input on specific children

for purposes of class placement, identification of specific problems and

referral for additional diagnostic or related evaluations. Participate in

departmental meetings, student management team meetings, file reviews and

student staffings when appropriate, prepare budget requests, and develop

student/teacher schedules in a timely manner. Ensure coordination of

activities with other programs i.e. residential, physical education,

athletics, Health Care and related services. Ordering supplies, textbook

and materials in a timely manner and manage budget allocations

appropriately. Report needed building repairs and safety hazards to the

appropriate departments. Serve as a positive professional role model for

instructional staff and students. Supervise teachers, instructional

assistants, secretary and other staff assigned to the work unit.

Coordinate the development of an annual plan through a staff meeting

process to develop goals and priorities that lead to quality instructional

program, provides for the efficient use of fiscal and human resources, and

efficient use of physical facilities. Participate in staff development

activities training as assigned. Other duties as assigned.

ENTRY LEVEL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Knowledge in the

instructional strategies related to the respective sensory impairment of

the children within the instructional unit; Knowledge of

acceptable/current administrative, personnel and student management

techniques; Knowledge of the principles and techniques of effective

communications; Knowledge of the principles, methods and techniques of

teaching; Knowledge of the principles of human learning, behavior and

counseling; Knowledge of the principles and techniques of curriculum

development; Ability to work independently; Ability to plan, organize and

coordinate work assignments; Ability to communicate effectively; Ability

to establish and maintain effective working relationships with others;

Ability to visually monitor students and staff; Ability to attend yearly

training and administer CPR and CPI.

Applicants who are selected for hire will be required to attain an

Advanced proficiency in sign language within three years of hire. Please

note: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind provides education to

acquire sign language skills.

SPECIAL NOTE:

The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action

Employer and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the

workplace.

Applicants requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the

Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority

and/or the People First Service Center (1-877-562-7287). Notification to

the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to

provide the accommodation.

The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are

subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section

112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.

All members of the Florida Retirement System are required to contribute 3%

of their salary on a pre-tax basis.

TO APPLY:

In order to be considered for employment in this position, all applicants

must attach proof of Degree/Transcripts and Current Certification to their

application on People First upon applying. **PLEASE NOTE: Once an

application is submitted, it cannot be altered, nor can attachments be

added.**

Applications accepted through People First only.

To access additional information please log on to

https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html and in Keywords enter 48008052.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

TEACHER OF THE DEAF/HARD OF HEARING

Louisiana School for the Deaf

Baton Rouge, LA

THE LOUISIANA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF IS SEEKING CERTIFIED TEACHERS▒

FOR THE 2018-2019 SCHOOL YEAR.

Please note: must possess Deaf Education/Hearing Impaired endorsement

or the ability to obtain Deaf Education/Hearing Impaired endorsement

within three (3) years of hire date.

Preference may be given to applicants who have American Sign Language

skills. Must obtain the required SLPI level of Advanced within two

(2) years of hire date.

The Louisiana Special Schools do not unlawfully discriminate on the

basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in our

programs and activities, and we provide equal access to the Boy

Scouts and other designated youth groups. Jeff Travasos, Special

Assistant to the LSS Superintendent, (225)

757-3323, jtravasos@lsdvi.org, has been designated to handle

inquiries regarding non-discrimination. Inquiries regarding

non-discrimination in employment may also be referred to Julie

Alcorn, Human Resources Director at (225) 757-3214

or jalcorn@lsdvi.org.

RELEASE OF ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION INFORMATION: La. R.S. 17:3884(D)

requires that any school board wishing to hire a person who has been

assessed or evaluated pursuant to the Children First Act, La. R.S.

17:3871, et seq., whether that person is already employed by that

school system or not, shall request such person’s assessment and

evaluation results as part of the application process. Please be

advised that, as part of the mandated process, your previous

assessment and evaluation results will be requested. You have the

opportunity to apply, review the information received, and provide

any response or information you deem appropriate.

Salary: $44,404 – $63,580 (depends on credentials/experience

Apply at https://jobs.civilservice.louisiana.gov/

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Louisiana School for the Deaf

Baton Rouge, LA

The LA School for the Deaf is seeking applicants for an ASSISTANT

PRINCIPAL.

The Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and Visually Impaired is a 24 hour

facility. The Assistant Principal works in conjunction with the LSD

Residential program. This is a FULL TIME, 11 MONTH position (8

hours daily) but some overtime/weekend work may be required.

*Applicants with American Sign Language skills preferred. Please

note: must obtain Advanced Plus SLPI within 2 years of hire date.*

The Louisiana Special Schools do not unlawfully discriminate on the

basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in our

programs and activities, and we provide equal access to the Boy

Scouts and other designated youth groups. Jeff Travasos, Special

Assistant to the LSS Superintendent, (225)

757-3323, jtravasos@lsdvi.org, has been designated to handle

inquiries regarding non-discrimination. Inquiries regarding

non-discrimination in employment may also be referred to Julie

Alcorn, Human Resources Director at (225) 757-3214

or jalcorn@lsdvi.org.

RELEASE OF ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION INFORMATION: La. R.S. 17:3884(D)

requires that any school board wishing to hire a person who has been

assessed or evaluated pursuant to the Children First Act, La. R.S.

17:3871, et seq., whether that person is already employed by that

school system or not, shall request such person’s assessment and

evaluation results as part of the application process. Please be

advised that, as part of the mandated process, your previous

assessment and evaluation results will be requested. You have the

opportunity to apply, review the information received, and provide

any response or information you deem appropriate.

1. QUALIFICATIONS:

A Master’s degree with a background and experience in the education

of the deaf is preferred. Must have at least five years

professional educational experience, three of which must have been

experience in a school or educational program serving deaf students.

Experience at a residential school is preferred.

Must meet the certification requirements of the State of Louisiana as

a teacher with hearing impaired endorsement and as an Educational

Leader/School Principal. Possession and presentation of Conference

of Executives of American Schools for the Deaf/Council on Education

of the Deaf (CEASD/CED) certification will satisfy the Louisiana

requirement for hearing impaired endorsement on the teaching

certificate.

Must possess human relations and management skills with which to

develop and maintain a cohesive common purpose faculty and to direct

the functions of subordinates.

Preference will be given to applicants possessing sign language

skills; others must be willing to learn such skills.▒ The minimum

acceptable Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) level for

effective job performance is Advanced Plus.

2. Must obtain hearing impaired endorsement within three (3)

years of hire date if not hearing impaired certified at the time of

hire.

Salary: $57,773 – $82,723 (depends on credentials/experience)

Apply at https://jobs.civilservice.louisiana.gov/

COUNSELOR

Louisiana School for the Deaf

Baton Rouge, LA

LA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF is seeking a qualified COUNSELOR for the

2018-2019 school year.

Preference may be given to applicants who possess American Sign

Language skills.

The Louisiana Special Schools do not unlawfully discriminate on the

basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in our

programs and activities, and we provide equal access to the Boy

Scouts and other designated youth groups. Jeff Travasos, Special

Assistant to the LSS Superintendent, (225)

757-3323, jtravasos@lsdvi.org, has been designated to handle

inquiries regarding non-discrimination. Inquiries regarding

non-discrimination in employment may also be referred to Julie

Alcorn, Human Resources Director at (225) 757-3214

or jalcorn@lsdvi.org.

RELEASE OF ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION INFORMATION: La. R.S. 17:3884(D)

requires that any school board wishing to hire a person who has been

assessed or evaluated pursuant to the Children First Act, La. R.S.

17:3871, et seq., whether that person is already employed by that

school system or not, shall request such person’s assessment and

evaluation results as part of the application process. Please be

advised that, as part of the mandated process, your previous

assessment and evaluation results will be requested. You have the

opportunity to apply, review the information received, and provide

any response or information you deem appropriate.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s degree in school or mental health counseling or guidance and

counseling, or master’s degree with the equivalent hours and courses

required for a master’s degree in school counseling or guidance and

counseling or social worker.

Three years of full-time, professional experience in counseling

preferred. For applicants qualifying with teacher certification that

includes the guidance counselor endorsement, 3 years of teaching

experience at the elementary or secondary level is required or 2

years of successful teaching experience at the secondary level and 1

year of accumulated occupational experience. Background and/or

experience in education of the deaf or working with hearing impaired

individuals is preferred.

Salary: $49,284 – $70,567 (depends on credentials/experience)

Apply at https://jobs.civilservice.louisiana.gov/

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Position opening

Theater Actor

NTID Cultural & Creative Studies

Rochester, NY

3750BR

NTID Cultural & Creative Studies

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Professional Area: Semi-Skilled

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function: Performing Arts and Theater

Wage Band: 113A

Department/College Description

Detailed Job Description

To develop, rehearse, and perform skits and other material (e.g.,

workshops) during outreach functions supported by NTID and its

Performing Arts Program. Position requires ability to set up and take

down various set, scenic, and prop items used during performances,

and conducting load-in and load-out activities

Required Minimum Qualifications

— Two years of prior work experience.

— Development of skits and other related performance materials

— Assist program in preparing props, scenic, and set items used during

performances

— Rehearse and perform outreach tours of productions to schools,

organizations and other venues

— Prepare workshop materials and lead workshop activities as requested

during various outreach tours

The Theater Actor must have good communication skills, knowledge of

theater performance expectations, and demonstrate a high level of

performance ability. The Theater Actor needs either voicing skills,

American Sign Language skills, or both as a requirement for this

position.

Preferred Qualifications

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, Video samples (provide

links to websites or YouTube)

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it

at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings

and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or

the BR number.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal

background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or

written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as

determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT

promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work

place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals

and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age,

marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender

identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or

disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and

activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with

disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar

applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of

the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential

accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT,

please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email

your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private

university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technologitcal

universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all

50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200

academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A

pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer

undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As

home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university

offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf

and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni

throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named

by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges

to Work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE

Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of

dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education

Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and

http://www.rit.edu.

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced

benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to

additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an

employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be

tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s Benefits, Health &

Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.

Department of Education at ED.Gov

Position opening

Sr Staff Specialist

NTID Substance & Alcoh Intervention Svcs for the Deaf

Rochester, NY

3777BR

NTID Substance & Alcoh Intervention Svcs for the Deaf

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Professional Area: Administrative Support

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function: Administrative Support

Wage Band: 115H

Department/College Description

Substance and Alcohol Intervention Services for the Deaf (SAISD)

provides culturally sensitive, linguistically accessible information

on alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, prevention, intervention and

case management services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community at

RIT and throughout the Rochester and the Monroe County area. SAISD

also advocates for and promotes development of a full range of

accessible treatment programs for alcohol and other drugs for deaf

and hard-of-hearing consumers through the provision of

cross-disability short-term technical assistance, consultation and

training for professionals. Wherever possible, SAISD promotes its

successful model to other communities across the state.

The Senior Staff Specialist is a key member of the SAISD team and

supports the Director and the functions of the department.

Detailed Job Description

This position will provide comprehensive administrative support to

SAISD. Additionally, this position performs various duties as

directed for the program, including, but not limited to conduction of

literature searches to identify current research, best practices and

developing materials on current trends as it relates to addiction;

provision of information to requestors both internal and external to

RIT/NTID who are searching for deaf accessible information and

support services. This position also manages all office operations,

maintains records for budget reporting, makes and receives phone

calls, assists with visitors who enter SAISD, and assists with

program activities as appropriate. This position also acts as a

primary point-of-contact for the department and has frequent

interaction across the college, university, and external agencies.

Essential skills for the position:

— Strong interpersonal skills

— Proficiency with MS Office applications

— Strong planning and organizational skills

— Ability to work independently, flexibly and with little

supervision to meet deadlines

— Ability to secure and maintain confidential information

— Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

— Team work and collaboration

— Deaf Culture knowledge is necessary

Required Minimum Qualifications

Minimum 3 – 5 years administrative support experience,

Working with individuals who are Deaf or hard of hearing.

Conversational skills in ASL (American Sign Language)

Preferred Qualifications

— Experience with:Oracle business systems applications

— Other business systems (Kronos, PNC, BrassRing, Pinnacle)

— Event planning and travel arrangements

— Budgets and budget development

— Technical document design and desktop publishing

— Funded research projects

Addiction training/knowledge

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it

at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings

and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or

the BR number.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal

background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or

written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as

determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes

and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT

provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not

discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender

expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its

hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides

reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the

Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York

Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable

accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and

you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources

office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private

university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological

universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all

50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200

academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A

pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer

undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As

home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university

offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf

and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni

throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named

by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges

to Work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE

Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of

dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education

Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and

http://www.rit.edu.

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced

benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to

additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an

employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be

tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s Benefits, Health &

Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.

Department of Education at ED.Gov

position opening

Assistant Principal

New Mexico School for the Deaf

Santa Fe, NM

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

APPLY: https://nmschoolforthedeaf.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

Summary

Works with the ECE/Elementary and Middle School/High School Principals in

supporting assigned instructional programs. Provides leadership in

implementation of NMSD’s Code of Conduct and Positive Behavioral

Intervention and Supports (PBIS). Coordinates IEP scheduling for new

students in collaboration with student’s LEA, and monitors compliance with

IDEA and NMSD’s intake process. Serves as primary administrator for

specific departments as needed. Supports NMSD’s progressive vision and

mission.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (Other duties may be assigned)

— Serves as on-site administrator to assigned departments when

Principals are off campus.

— Oversees the development, support and maintenance of a

multi-tiered PBIS system at NMSD.

— Enforces the NMSD Code of Conduct.

— Serves as the chief disciplinarian for students by ensuring es

compliance to procedures for managing behavior referrals and addresses

incidents of student behaviors.

— Oversees the accurate maintenance of student discipline files, s.

including tracking data entered onto NMSD’s student information systems.

— Periodically travels to provide support/training to NMSD’s

satellite programs.

— Prepares various trainings for staff as assigned.

— Coordinates IEP scheduling for new students and works closely with

school districts in ensuring compliance.

— Facilitates IEP and addendum meetings as needed.

— Oversees the intake process as needed serves as the liaison

between LEAs and NMSD to facilitate compliance with IDEA and NMSD

procedures and timeliness of the process.

— Communicates with teachers and families as necessary.

— Completes written reports and appropriate documentation.

— Supports Principals on various tasks as assigned.

— Attends required meetings and trainings.

— Participates in in-service activities provided by the school, and

in self-selected professional growth activities.

— Serves on committees and curricular work groups as required.

— Adheres to NMSD’s Vision, Mission and Belief statements.

Competencies

Competencies

— Organization- Must be organized and detail-oriented. Must be able

to complete work within deadlines. Must be able to plan and carry out

lesson plans/units efficiently, utilizing the entire class period.

— Analytical Utilize and apply state standards and curriculum

materials to develop appropriate learning activities/units and assessments

for individual students. Incorporate individual students’ IEP goals in

planning and assessment.

— Continuous Learning – Seeks feedback to improve performance;

pursues training and development opportunities; strives to continuously

build knowledge and skills; attends weekly in-service training sessions

and incorporates new information into teaching practices/planning.

— Job Knowledge – Competent in required job skills and knowledge,

with emphasis on content of subject area, and teaching methodology;

exhibits ability to learn and apply new skills; keeps abreast of current

developments; requires minimal supervision; displays understanding of how

job relates to others; uses resources effectively.

— Classroom Management – Able to develop positive teacher-student

relationships, managing student behavior and involvement effectively;

follow school-wide rules and expectations; consistent in approach to

behavior and responses, utilizing NMSD’s Positive Discipline approach.

— Use of Technology – Adapts to new technologies; troubleshoots

technological problems; uses technology to increase productivity; utilizes

technology and software to enhance student learning.

— Problem Solving – Gathers and analyzes information skillfully;

develops alternative solutions; works well in group problem solving

situations; works well with supervisors and other specialists.

— Cooperation – Establishes and maintains effective relations with

students, parents, and colleagues/administrators; exhibits tact and

consideration; offers assistance and support to co-workers and students;

works cooperatively in group situations; works actively to resolve

conflicts.

— Teamwork – Balances team and individual responsibilities; exhibits

objectivity and openness to others’ views; gives and welcomes feedback;

contributes to building a positive team spirit; supports everyone’s

efforts to succeed.

— Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; variesnd

writing style to meet needs. Ensures that communication with parents and

students is clearly presented and grammatically correct.

— Diversity – Shows respect and sensitivity for cultural

differences; educates others on the value of diversity; incorporates

multi-cultural viewpoints into instruction and materials.

— Ethics – Treats people with respect; keeps commitments; inspires

the trust of others; works with integrity and principles; upholds

organizational values.

— Organizational Support – Follows policies and procedures;

completes tasks correctly and on time; supports organization’s goals and

values.

— Adaptability – Manages competing demands. Able to teach diversen

types of students with different learning, language, and communication

skills within one class or throughout the school day.

— Personal Appearance – Dresses appropriately for position; keeps

self well groomed; is mindful of students’ visual learning needs when

selecting clothing/accessories.

— Attendance/Punctuality – Is consistently at work and on time; ds

ensures work responsibilities are covered when absent; plans and sends

substitute plans to appropriate people as needed.

— Dependability – Follows instructions, responds to management

direction; takes responsibility for own actions.

— Initiative – Seeks increased responsibilities; asks for and offers

help when needed; creative in development of strategies and lessons to

match individual students’ needs; incorporates hands-on or experiential

learning activities as appropriate.

— Quality – Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness; looks for ways

to improve and promote quality.

— Safety and Security – Observes safety and security procedures;

determines appropriate action beyond guidelines; reports potentially

unsafe conditions; manages classroom environment for safety and security.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform

each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are

representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with

disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education and/or Experience

Possession of Master’s Degree in Deaf Education, Special Education, or

related areas. Possession of, or eligible for, New Mexico Education

Administration license. Strong academic background in assigned content

area and age/grade group, including methods of teaching.

Certificates and Licenses

Must possess a New Mexico Teachers License with the New Mexico Public

Education Department or be eligible to obtain one. Applicant has one year

from hire date to obtain licensure.

Language Skills

Proficiency in expressive and receptive American Sign Language and written

English. Ability to read, analyze, and interpret content in assigned

area/grade level. Ability to explain foundations/advanced concepts in

American Sign Language in order to support student learning. Ability to

write reports, correspondence, and Individual Education Plans. Ability to

effectively present information and respond to questions from students and

parents.

American Sign Language

Advanced American Sign Language skills at hire are required. The applicant

must be proficient in receptive and expressive American Sign Language and

able to adjust communication to match students’ language and

communication needs. Applicants who do not possess advanced American Sign

Language skills will not be considered for this position.

Mathematical Skills

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure,

using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute

grades with category weights, following an established grading system.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete

variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability

to interpret a variety of instructions and situations.

Computer Skills

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have working

knowledge of Microsoft Office applications among other programs. Ability

to utilize Smart Boards, iPads, laptops, and document readers in classroom

situations. Able to utilize web-based resources to supplement

instructional materials.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must

be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of

this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with

disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is required to

stand; walk and sit for more than 6 hours a day while teaching classes,

and use hands to sign, handle papers, and write on the board. The employee

must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision

abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision and

peripheral vision.

Work Environment

The work environment characteristics described here are

representative of those an employee encounters while performing the

essential functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job,

the employee will work within an assigned classroom and be provided with

appropriate furniture, technology, and storage space in order to complete

assigned duties

NMSD conforms to all the laws, statutes, and regulations concerning equal

employment opportunities and affirmative action. We strongly encourage

women, minorities, individuals with disabilities and veterans to apply to

all of our job openings. We are an equal opportunity employer and all

qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without

regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender

identity, or national origin, age, disability status, Genetic Information

& Testing, Family & Medical Leave, protected veteran status, or any other

characteristic protected by law.

APPLY: https://nmschoolforthedeaf.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher

New Mexico School for the Deaf

Santa Fe, NM

TEACHER

APPLY: https://nmschoolforthedeaf.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

Summary

Responsible for instruction in assigned content area/grade level. Plans

learning experiences that motivate students and meet their individual

needs. Prepares and utilizes instructional materials that support overall

curricular goals, adhering to state standards and curriculum resources

available at NMSD. Uses formative assessment to inform instructional

planning. Integrates critical thinking skills and literacy/signacy into

lesson plans. Supports NMSD’s progressive vision and mission.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (Other duties may be assigned)

— Prepares and implements state mandated standards (Early Learning

Guidelines for preschool age children) for assigned age group/area, Course

Objectives, Instructional Units and Lesson Plans.

— Follows established schedules and utilizes NMSD curriculum

guidelines and requirements.

— Plans learning experiences that motivate students and meet their.

individual needs. Assigns lessons and corrects homework if appropriate.

— Prepares and utilizes instructional materials that support overall

curricular goals.

— Develops and utilizes formative assessment to inform instructional

planning. Administers summative assessment to evaluate student progress.

— Prepares records and reports on students’ progress as required.

Keeps attendance records.

— Ensures student safety at all times.

— Maintains discipline in the classroom and ensures safety of

students at all times.

— Meets with principal to discuss student progress and develop plans

to address issues that may come up.

— Completes duties related to Individual Education Plans or ng

Individual Family Service plans (for preschool teachers), including

assessment, writing present levels of performance and goals and/or

benchmarks for individual students.

— Differentiates instruction using targeted focus on each student’s

individual needs and progress based on IEPs/IFSPs and assessment data.

— Attends required meetings and trainings.

— Participates in in-service activities provided by the school, and

in self-selected professional growth activities.

— Works productively with colleagues, parents, and community

members.

— Serves as a Primary Contact Teacher for students as assigned,

contacting parents with updates about their child, and supporting students

as needed.

— Serves on faculty committees and curricular work groups as

required.

— Maintains current licensure as required by New Mexico regulations.

— Regular attendance during school hours is required.

Competencies

— Organization- Must be organized and detail-oriented. Must be able

to complete work within deadlines. Must be able to plan and carry out

lesson plans/units efficiently, utilizing the entire class period.

— Analytical- Utilize and apply state standards and curriculum

materials to develop appropriate learning activities/units and assessments

for individual students. Incorporate individual students’ IEP goals in

planning and assessment.

— Continuous Learning – Seeks feedback to improve performance;

pursues training and development opportunities; strives to continuously

build knowledge and skills; attends weekly in-service training sessions

and incorporates new information into teaching practices/planning.

— Job Knowledge – Competent in required job skills and knowledge,

with emphasis on content of subject area, and teaching methodology;

exhibits ability to learn and apply new skills; keeps abreast of current

developments; requires minimal supervision; displays understanding of how

job relates to others; uses resources effectively.

— Classroom Management – Able to develop positive teacher-student

relationships, managing student behavior and involvement effectively;

follow school-wide rules and expectations; consistent in approach to

behavior and responses, utilizing NMSD’s Positive Discipline approach.

Student safety is NMSD’s highest priority.

— Use of Technology – Adapts to new technologies; troubleshoots

technological problems; uses technology to increase productivity; utilizes

technology and software to enhance student learning.

— Problem Solving – Gathers and analyzes information skillfully;

develops alternative solutions; works well in group problem solving

situations; works well with supervisors and other specialists.

— Cooperation – Establishes and maintains effective relations with

students, parents, and colleagues/administrators; exhibits tact and

consideration; offers assistance and support to co-workers and students;

works cooperatively in group situations; works actively to resolve

conflicts.

— Teamwork – Balances team and individual responsibilities; exhibits

objectivity and openness to others’ views; gives and welcomes feedback;

contributes to building a positive team spirit; supports everyone’s

efforts to succeed. Certain teaching positions require collaboration with

numerous support staff members. It is critical that staff work

professionally and appropriately with all staff members for the benefit of

students.

— Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; variesnd

writing style to meet needs. Ensures that communication with parents and

students is clearly presented and grammatically correct.

— Diversity – Shows respect and sensitivity for cultural

differences; educates others on the value of diversity; incorporates

multi-cultural viewpoints into instruction and materials.

— Ethics – Treats people with respect; keeps commitments; inspires

the trust of others; works with integrity and principles; upholds

organizational values.

— Organizational Support – Follows policies and procedures;

completes tasks correctly and on time; supports organization’s goals and

values.

— Adaptability – Manages competing demands. Able to teach diversen

types of students with different learning, language, and communication

skills within one class or throughout the school day

— Personal Appearance – Dresses appropriately for position; keeps

self well groomed; is mindful of students’ visual learning needs when

selecting clothing/accessories.

— Attendance/Punctuality – Is consistently at work and on time; ds

ensures work responsibilities are covered when absent; plans and sends

substitute plans to appropriate people as needed. Regular attendance is an

essential function of this job.

— Dependability – Follows instructions, responds to management

direction; takes responsibility for own actions.

— Initiative – Seeks increased responsibilities; asks for and offers

help when needed; creative in development of strategies and lessons to

match individual students’ needs; incorporates hands-on or experiential

learning activities as appropriate.

— Quality – Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness; looks for ways

to improve and promote quality.

— Safety and Security – Observes safety and security procedures;

determines appropriate action beyond guidelines; reports potentially

unsafe conditions; manages classroom environment for safety and security.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform

each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are

representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with

disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education and/or Experience

Possession of Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Deaf Education, Special

Education, or related areas. Highly qualified in assigned content area, or

commitment towards attaining Highly Qualified status. Possession of, or

eligible for, New Mexico teacher licensure. Strong academic background in

assigned content area and age/grade group, including methods of teaching.

Certificates and Licenses

Must possess a New Mexico Teachers License with the New Mexico Public

Education Department or be eligible to obtain one. Applicant has one year

from hire date to obtain licensure.

Language Skills

Proficiency in expressive and receptive American Sign Language and written

English. Ability to read, analyze, and interpret content in assigned

area/grade level. Ability to explain foundations/advanced concepts in

American Sign Language in order to support student learning. Ability to

write reports, correspondence, and Individual Education Plans. Ability to

effectively present information and respond to questions from students and

parents.

American Sign Language

Advanced American Sign Language skills at hire are required. The applicant

must be proficient in receptive and expressive American Sign Language and

able to adjust communication to match students’ language and communication

needs. Applicants who do not possess advanced American Sign Language

skills will not be considered for this position.

Mathematical Skills

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure,

using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute

grades with category weights, following an established grading system.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete

variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability

to interpret a variety of instructions and situations.

Computer Skills

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have working

knowledge of Microsoft Office applications among other programs. Ability

to utilize Smart Boards, iPads, laptops, and document readers in classroom

situations. Able to utilize web-based resources to supplement

instructional materials.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must

be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of

this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with

disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is required to

stand; walk and sit for more than 6 hours a day while teaching classes,

and use hands to sign, handle papers, and write on the board. The employee

must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision

abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision and

peripheral vision.

Work Environment

The work environment characteristics described here are

representative of those an employee encounters while performing the

essential functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job,

the employee will work within an assigned classroom and be provided with

appropriate furniture, technology, and storage space in order to complete

assigned duties.

NMSD conforms to all the laws, statutes, and regulations concerning equal

employment opportunities and affirmative action. We strongly encourage

women, minorities, individuals with disabilities and veterans to apply to

all of our job openings. We are an equal opportunity employer and all

qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without

regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender

identity, or national origin, age, disability status, Genetic Information

& Testing, Family & Medical Leave, protected veteran status, or any other

characteristic protected by law.

APPLY: https://nmschoolforthedeaf.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

ASL Education Director

DEAF, Inc.

Boston, MA

35 hrs/week

Position Overview: Responsible for coordinating the ASL Education

program for the purpose of educating, promoting American Sign

Language for Hearing, Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing, and

Late-Deafened people, and generating revenue to support DEAF, Inc.

services.

About the Organization: Founded in 1977, DEAF, Inc. is multi-service

agency nonprofit run by and for Deaf (Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of

Hearing and Late-Deafened) people. An integral part of Massachusetts’

Deaf community, our mission is to inspire people to achieve personal

and professional goals through accessible programs and services. We

build bridges across communities by increasing communication access

and awareness. For more information about DEAF, Inc., visit our

website at: www.deafinconline.org

For more information, check out our website at

www.deafinconline.org/locations/jobs or contact Ann Thompson

at: athompson@deafinconline.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Position opening

Assistant Director of Independent Living Services

DEAF, Inc.

Boston, MA,

35 hrs/week

Position Overview:

Responsible for directing the Deaf and Hard of

Hearing Independent Living Services (DHILS) in Boston, North Shore,

Northeast, Southeast/South Shore, and Cape Cod & Islands regions to

improve the ability of Deaf and Hard of Hearing people to live

independently and function fully in their family and within the

community of their choice. Provide direct services to individuals in

the Boston Region.

About the Organization: Founded in 1977, DEAF, Inc. is multi-service

agency nonprofit run by and for Deaf (Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of

Hearing and Late-Deafened) people. An integral part of Massachusetts’

Deaf community, our mission is to inspire people to achieve personal

and professional goals through accessible programs and services. We

build bridges across communities by increasing communication access

and awareness. For more information about DEAF, Inc., visit our

website at: www.deafinconline.org

For more information, check out our website at

www.deafinconline.org/locations/jobs or contact Ann Thompson

at: athompson@deafinconline.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Instructional/Support Faculty – NTID Information and Computing

Studies

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Rochester, NY

3698BR

NTID Information and Computing Studies

Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer

Faculty Discipline: Computer Science

Faculty Rank: Lecturer

Employment Category: Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date: 01-Aug-2018

Department/College Description

THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented

education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures

and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have

chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of

Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine

colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With

approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT

is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers

a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business,

and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the

Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as

one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a

National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation

site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our

membership in the

http://www.upstatenyherc.org/home/index.cfm?site_id=671

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region,

is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third

largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is

home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic

diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African

and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is

also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the

U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes

Magazine, and MSN selected Rochester as the “1 Most Livable Bargain

Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top

five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description

Provide direct instruction to deaf and hard-of hearing students in

the Applied Computer Technology program under Information and

Computing Studies department. Participate fully in the department’s

curricular initiatives and related faculty duties.

Required Minimum Qualifications

— Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology, Computer

Science, or related field and at least 5 years full-time work

experience in related field, or Master of Science degree in

Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field and 2-3

years full-time work experience in related field.

— Full-time work experience in network/security and/or tech support.

— Experience in introductory programming, database, or website

development.

— Teaching/training experience.

— Organizational skills and the ability to work as part of a team.

— Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) and familiarity with Deaf

culture.

— Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s

continuing commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and

individual differences.

Required Minimum Education Level

BS

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References,

Statement of Teaching Philosophy

How To Apply

Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty Keyword Search:

3698BR.

Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the

listed qualifications and the following attachments:

— A brief teaching philosophy

— The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until a

suitable candidate is found.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal

background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or

written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as

determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT

promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work

place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals

and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age,

marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender

identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or

disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and

activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with

disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar

applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of

the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential

accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT,

please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email

your request to Careers@rit.edu

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.

Department of Education at ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Announcements

Mill Neck Services, Inc.

Mill Neck, NY

The mission of the Mill Neck Family of Organizations is to better the

lives of children and adults who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing or have other

disabilities through innovative educational, occupational, and spiritual

services. The individuals Mill Neck serves come from all social and

economic backgrounds with the hope that one day, they will have the

opportunity to leave their mark on the world, just like everyone else.

The Mill Neck Family of Organizations consist of Mill Neck Manor School

for the Deaf, educating children who are Deaf and have other disabilities

through unique educational and therapy programs; Mill Neck Services,

helping Deaf adults find meaningful employment; Center for Hearing Health,

aiding the Deaf and Hearing impaired community gain access to proper

hearing aid devices and care; and Lutheran Friends of the Deaf, providing

spiritual guidance to the Deaf individuals all around the world.

— Full-Time Day Habilitation Specialist

Mill Neck Services is looking for a Full-Time Day Habilitation Specialist.

Candidate’s prime responsibilities are to provide training and skill

development to a group of Deaf and developmentally disabled adults through

community and volunteer experiences. Transporting individuals to and from

their residence to volunteer sites using agency’s vehicle. Support

individuals to establish functional independence in specific areas,

implementing individual’s day habilitation service plan goals and

objectives and document their progress. Writing brief case notes on a

daily and monthly basis regarding the individual’s progress to insure

compliance with the valued outcomes in the Individualized Service Plan

(ISP). Lead group sessions with individuals and facilitate the

discussions to provide learning skills to be used in the community.

— Part-Time Employment Specialist

Mill Neck Services is looking for a Part-Time Employment Specialist.

Candidate’s prime responsibilities are to provide transformative

employment services to individuals who are Deaf and/or have additional

disabilities. Work with these individuals through all phases of job

search through on the job training, empowering them to recognize their

abilities, talents and demonstrate these to the community at large.

Assume responsibility for client files, maintaining appropriate and

contemporaneous documentation and materials relative to their employment.

We offer a flexible work schedule and tremendous opportunities for

professional growth, but require the ability and willingness to work

weekend and evening/night hours as needed.

— Full-Time Community Habilitation Assistant

Mill Neck Services is looking for Full-Time Community Habilitation

Assistant. Candidate’s prime responsibilities are to provide

supervision, support, training and guidance to staff as well as direct

care to consumers who are Deaf/Hearing Intellectually/Developmentally

Disabled, assist with the development of community habilitation services

plans and monthly summaries, assist with yearly evaluations, and various

office responsibilities all in partnership with the Communication

Habilitation Supervisor.

Requirements for all positions are: BA in Human Services or Related Area

preferred. Will accept AA/AS Degree. Excellent communication skills.

Ability to develop a rapport with individuals of various backgrounds.

Fluency in American Sign Language. Computer Literate. Clean and valid

Driver’s license and dependable car a must.

Please send resume and letter of intent to:

Kathleen Lagalante

Mill Neck Manor Family of Organizations

40 Frost Mill Road,

Mill Neck, N.Y. 11765

Or fax to: (516) 922-0093

Email: Klagalante@millneck.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Asst.-Assoc. Professor of American Sign Language

William Woods University

Fulton, MO

Asst.-Assoc. Professor of American Sign Language William Woods University

in Fulton, MO has an immediate opening for a full-time, tenure-track

faculty position to teach American Sign Language courses for college

students of varying fluency levels (levels I-VI).

The contracted teaching load is 12 hours per semester, with the opportunity

for teaching summer school and intercession courses.

This is a full-time, 9-month position beginning August 1, 2018.

This position will be open until filled.

To learn more about this faculty position, requirements and how to apply,

please visit our website at http://www.williamwoods. edu/ employment/

William Woods is an equal opportunity employer

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open positions

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers

to view the exciting job opportunities at

The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for:

DIRECTOR OF HEALTH SERVICES

INTENSIVE CARE COORDINATOR

IN-HOME THERAPIST-CLINICIAN

We are also hiring Teachers and Assistants in our Early Childhood Center,

and Secondary programs.

Apply now and receive a $500 sign-on bonus if you are hired as a

Classroom Teacher or Classroom Assistant.

The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including

medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short

term and long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement,

parental leave, and generous paid time off.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Dean of the Library

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Gallaudet University is the world’s only higher education institution

designed to be barrier-free for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

Chartered by Congress in 1864, Gallaudet University has led advances in

education of deaf and hard-of-hearing students and deaf rights worldwide.

Today, students from across the United States and more than 25 countries

— diverse in perspective, backgrounds, interests, and communication

styles — form an exciting learning community. Based on a proud tradition

of research and scholarly activity, Gallaudet University prepares

graduates for career opportunities in a highly competitive, technological,

and rapidly changing world.

A major aspect of the institution’s dedication to student and faculty

success is the recent commitment to the library being the intellectual and

cultural heart of campus. This involves identifying and hiring

additional positions; implementing a new organizational structure;

refurbishing the current facility with a commitment for a new building

within the next five years; expanding internal and external partnerships;

and increasing financial support for furnishings, collections,

digitization, information literacy instruction, among other initiatives.

As a result, Gallaudet University is seeking a Dean of the Library, a new

position, to provide the leadership necessary to implement the

institution’s vision for the library as the heart of campus and be a

leader in the provision of student success.

Reporting directly to the Provost, the Dean of the Library is the chief

administrator, spokesperson, and advocate for the library. Focusing on

transparency, collaboration, and shared governance, the Dean provides

progressive and dynamic leadership; facilitates planning and assessment;

sets direction for programs and services; establishes a multicultural

organization dedicated to diversity and success; and supports personnel

through strong professional development initiatives.

Principal Accountabilities:

— Develops, communicates, and implements a library vision and of

strategic direction aligned with the mission, vision, and values of

Gallaudet University.

— Develops and monitors the library’s annual budget to ennsure

appropriate expenditure of funds,

— Establishes performance goals that incorporate objectives associated

with professional development and training; develops strategies for

recruiting and retaining excellent staff.

— Fosters a culture of assessment to inform decision-making and

continuous improvement.

— Monitors external environments to assess risks and benefits to

implementing new technologies.

— Leads development of innovative partnerships between the library

and campus, as well as community and regional organizations.

— Actively cultivates fund-raising opportunities, including internal

and external grants, to support library operations and initiatives

— Promotes and advocates for library programs that address the needs of

students, faculty, staff, and the community

— Encourages facilitates the professional development of library personnel

to maintain a diverse, skilled, and engaged workforce.

— Engages in scholarly, professional, and service activities in support

of Gallaudet University and the Library and information science profession,

serving as a role model for library personnel.

— Fosters an organizational an educational climate that supports equity,

diversity, and inclusivity.

— Embraces an environment of constant change that supports and

anticipates the evolving needs of the campus community.

— Represents the university to the Washington Research Library Consortium.

— Maintains and expands communication and collaboration internal and

external to the university.

Specifications:

— Terminal degree (Master’s) in library/information science from

ALA-accredited program.

— A record of scholarship, librarianship/teaching, and service

sufficient for a dean-level appointment.

— A record of increasingly responsible higher educationnt

leadership experience in academic libraries, with substantial management

skills in strategic planning, assessment, finance, team building,

communication and collaboration, and professional development.

— A record of commitment to multicultural organizational development

and efforts that have maximized the effective education of deaf and

hard-of-hearing students from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

— Fluency in American Sign Language.

to apply for this position, go to:

http://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Therapist (ASL fluent)

Arundel Lodge

Edgewater, MD

Therapist with fluency in American Sign Language to provide mental health

services in Outpatient Mental Health Clinic. LCSW-C preferred, LGSW will

be considered. Send resume to: Arundel Lodge, 2600 Solomons Island Road,

Edgewater, MD 21037, email; Lmurphy@arundellodge.org. EOE/D/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Director of Special Education

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

MISSION STATEMENT

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) provides children

and families statewide with comprehensive, specialized educational

services in safe, nurturing environments. We empower learners to become

self-determined, independent contributing citizens within their

communities.

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs at the foot of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, invites you to

consider our employment opportunities. Interested persons are invited to

visit CSDB’s website at http://csdb.org/ where the official job

announcement for Director of Special Education / Student Services may be

found in its entirety, including major duties/responsibilities, under

Non-Classified employment.

This job announcement is open until the position is filled.

BROAD SCOPE OF POSITION

The Director of Special Education reports to and is evaluated by the

Superintendent. Responsible for timely and legal delivery of educational

services by CSDB staff. Provides direct supervision to Student Services

personnel. Responsible for making determinations related to all positions

under direct supervision including responsibility for hiring and

performance evaluation. Fiscal responsibility for all funds allocated

under their direction.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

— Master’s Degree in Special Education or closely related field fromaf

a regionally accredited college or university, with specialization in Deaf

Education or Education of the Visually Impaired.

— Must hold or be eligible for appropriate educator licensure in the

State of Colorado, endorsed in Special Education Administration –

Special Education Director.

— Five (5) years successful experience in the field of Deaf

Education or Education of the Visually Impaired as a teacher,

administrator, or similar position; three (3) years of administrative

and/or supervisory experience preferred.

— Proficiency or commitment to work toward proficiency in American

Sign Language (ASL) at the Advanced (3+) skill level as demonstrated

through an appropriate assessment tool and according to school policy /

procedure.

Terms of Employment:

— Full-Time; scheduled to work 220 days (0.85 FTE) during the

academic year (July to June).

— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed, or implied

contract.

— $71,655.00-$111,095.00 (yearly salary)

Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the

CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job

announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete

on-line application (to include salary history and references), and to

upload the following items to the on-line application: formal letter of

interest, current resume, recent letters of recommendation (with

signature), copies of all transcripts, and a copy of current educator

certification (if applicable). Contact information:

Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind /

33 North Institute Street;

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Website: http://csdb.org/

E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)

INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AT

THE COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND

CSDB is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher of the Deaf: Literacy Specialist / Coach

COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND

Colorado Springs, CO

DEPARTMENT Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment POSITION NO.

21208

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

This position reports to the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and

Assessment and is responsible to administer literacy assessments, provide

coaching / mentoring for literacy teachers, and support the Literacy

Coordinator in implementation of curricula/interventions, for Preschool

– 12th grade students who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. The Literacy

Specialist / Coach will utilize Colorado Academic Standards and benchmarks

in establishing instructional goals and provide assessments that measure

whether students meet standards, in a safe and civil school environment.

JOB FUNCTIONS

— Assists the Literacy Coordinator in administering literacy

assessments to assess students’ literacy skills.

— Assists with the collection, analysis, and monitoring of literacy

assessment data on the student and program level.

— Supports workshops and training for literacy staff and facilitates

a school-wide Literacy Professional Learning Community (PLC) to utilize

data to drive instruction and develop data-based goals, objectives, and

standardized best practice strategies to guide instruction.

— Collaborates with the Literacy Coordinator to provide classroom

feedback/action research to aid in the development of tiered

interventions, programs, and materials.

— Provides training, coaching, and mentoring to literacy teachers,

in best practices, to implement tiers of intervention support.

— Oversees the production of intervention materials and provides re

literacy interventions to identified students who need additional literacy

support.

— Coordinates the development of Reading to Ensure Academic

Development (READ) plans, for identified students.

— Utilizes technology to model, teach, and assist students relative

to classroom instruction and activities.

— Provides parent consultation and training and coordinates

parent-focused activities in the area of Literacy.

— Demonstrates knowledge / skill in the areas of task analysis,/

assessment, progress monitoring, behavior management, organization /

planning, curriculum development, current technology practices, parent

relations and teamwork.

— Utilizes appropriate communication skills with a commitment to

literacy development in each student.

— Collaborates effectively with other staff in providing studentnd

instruction, supporting school reform efforts, strategic planning, and

positively contributing to co-curricular activities.

— Positively serves as a team member in the School for the Deaf

Pre-K – 12 programs serving students, who are deaf / hard of hearing, cy

and of the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) as a whole;

and participates in regular team and departmental meetings, school and

instructional meetings as required.

— Participates in activities related to professional development and

training/workshops as appropriate.

— Performs other appropriate duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

— Master’s Degree in Education or closely related field from an n.

accredited college or university, with specialization in Deaf Education.

— Must hold or be eligible for appropriate educator licensure in the

State of Colorado, endorsed as a Special Education Specialist:

Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing, or comparable endorsement.

— Subject area endorsement or specialization in English Language

Arts and /or specialization related to literacy development.

— 3 years of experience teaching literacy to children (in an

educational environment) who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing.

— Proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL) at the Advanced (3+)

skill level as demonstrated through an appropriate assessment tool and

according to school policy / procedure.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES

— Knowledge of and ability to apply current standards-based

educational practices in the areas of literacy and language development

associated with students who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing.

— Knowledge of and ability to assess and apply technology to performty

the requirements of the position; ability to effectively utilize a variety

of computer software applications, which may include but is not limited to

e-mail, Internet, word processing, electronic calendar, presentation

development, spreadsheet, database, etc.; willingness to stay current and

develop skills as needed with or without direct support from CSDB.

— Knowledge of and ability to effectively adapt and apply skills, to

a technology-rich environment, which may include but is not limited to

on-site learning environments, telepresence, and multiple distance

education technologies and delivery modes; ability to effectively

implement technology necessary to model, teach, and assist students

relative to instruction and activities.

— Ability to establish high standards for what students must know

and be able to do.

— Ability to communicate effectively with students who are Deaf /

hard-of-hearing.

— Ability to rerespond effectively and positively to feedback.

— Ability to work cooperatively with others and participate

effectively in a team setting.

— Ability to lead and facilitate trainings and team meetings

effectively.

— Strong, positive interpersonal skills.

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS Reports to and is evaluated by the

Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT

— Full-time; scheduled to work the standard number of days in the s,

academic year (as per the established School Calendar, currently 195 days,

August to June.)

— The annual base salary shall be established pursuant to the

Teacher Salary Schedule, based upon appropriate education and Experience

— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed, or implied

contract.

EFFECTIVE DATE School Year 2018-2019

WORKING CONDITIONS / PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Generally speaking, the work is performed in a typical school office

environment and involves sedentary to light physical activity, requiring

exertion of up to 20 lbs. of force occasionally and usually requires

walking or standing to a significant degree. Typically, workers are

required to climb stairs, bend, reach, and handle objects, and use fingers

to operate computer and/or typewriter keyboard. Work requires expression

or exchange of ideas and the ability to receive detailed information.

Work requires ability to compare, compile, analyze, and coordinate data/

information; ability to instruct/train others; and ability to utilize

effective interpersonal skills / behaviors.

In addition, work at the elementary school level involves heavy physical

activity, requiring exertion of up to 100 lbs. of force occasionally, and

routinely requires stooping, kneeling, crouching and crawling. Work at

the middle school / high school level involves very heavy physical

activity, requiring exertion in excess of 100 lbs. of force occasionally.

Work with Special Needs students will require exertion of force

frequently.

Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the

CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job

announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete

on-line application (to include salary history and references), and to

upload the following items to the on-line application: formal letter of

interest, current resume, recent letters of recommendation (with

signature), copies of all transcripts, and a copy of current educator

certification (if applicable). Contact information:

Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind /

33 North Institute Street;

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Website: http://csdb.org/

E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher of the Deaf

RDSPD Program

Pasadena, Texas

Job Title: Teacher of the Deaf

Reports to: Campus Principal, Program Specialist (RDSPD Program), and

Executive Director of Special Education

Wage/Hour Status: Exempt

Compensation Plan: Pay Grade: T07-T08; $51,779-$66,637

Dept./School: Campus Assigned

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Assist Pasadena ISD and the Region 4 Regional Day School Program for the

Deaf (RDSPD) by providing students with specially designed instruction and

instruction aligned to grade level standards based on students’

individual education plans in general and/or special education settings.

QUALIFICATIONS

Education / Certification

— TEA Teacher Certification requirements

— Bachelor’s degree from accredited university

— Valid Texas Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing certification

— Valid Texas Assessment of Sign Communication certification

(Preferred)

— BEI or RID Interpreter Certification (Preferred)

Special Knowledge / Skills

— Demonstrate knowledge of hearing loss and its impact on

students’ educational, social, and emotional development.

— Demonstrate knowledge of the IEP process, including evaluations,

multidisciplinary approaches, goal setting, and implementation.

— Demonstrate general knowledge of cucurriculum and instruction

— Demonstrate general knowledge of Universal Design for Learning

principals and differentiated instruction

— Demonstrate knowledge of assistive listening technologies as it

relates to students who are deaf and hard of hearing

— Demonstrate ability to read and interpret evaluation and

assessment results (i.e. audiograms, state assessments, etc.)

— Demonstrate effective collaboration and facilitation skills

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

1. Collaborate with students, parents, campus, and district staff to

provide high-quality specially designed instruction for students who are

deaf and hard of hearing.

2. Implement an instructional or skill development program for assigned

students and provide written evidence of preparation as necessary.

3. Plan and use appropriate instructional / learning strategies,

activities, materials, and equipment that reflect accommodations and/or

modifications for individual needs of students assigned.

4. Collaborate with general education teachers to accommodate and/or

modify general education curriculum as needed for maximum student

participation.

5. Conduct formal and informal assessment of studdents’ language,

communication, and literacy performance and use results to inform

instruction.

6. Prepare for Admission, Review, and Dismissal (ARD) Committee meetings

and tasks as lined out in full job description.

7. Present subject matter according to guidelines established by the IEP

8. Employ a variety of instructional techniques and media consistent with

the needs and capabilities of each student assigned utilizing technology

when appropriate

9. Create a classroom environment conducive to learning and appropriate to

the physical, social, and emotional development of students

10. Manage student behavior and administer discipline, including

non-verbal crisis intervention and physical restraint of students

according to IEP

11. Consult with general education teachers and other staff (i.e.

paraprofessionals, audiologist, occupational and physical therapists,

interpreters, etc.) to provide a high quality program for students

12. Proactively seek parent support and input along with tasks lined out

in full job description.

13. Troubleshoot and maintain auditory equipment, contacting the

educational audiologist when problems arise, and train general education

teachers regarding their use

14. Maintain confidentiality of student records and information discussing

issues only with the educational team responsible for the student’s

educational program

15. Attend all required district, campus, and Region 4 RDSPD meetings and

trainings

16. Comply with all Region 4 RDSPD, campus, and district policies

17. Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned by supervisor /

principal

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

Supervise assigned instructional paraprofessionals and assist in the

supervision of assigned student teachers / interns and/or volunteers

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Mental Demands:

— Ability to communicate effectively (verbal and written); ability to

instruct; maintain emotional control under stress.

— Physical Demands / Environmental Factors:

— Frequent standing; stooping; bending; kneeling; pushing and pulling;

possible heavy lifting of students. Biological exposure to bacteria and

communicable diseases; exposure to students who may display violent

behavior

Link to apply for the Teacher of the Deaf:

https://pasadena.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=5134

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Assistant Director of Educational Services

Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Longmeadow, MA

Willie Ross School for the Deaf (WRSD) is seeking a highly motivated and

experienced educator of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students for this

Administrative position (AKA Vice-Principal.) WRSD serves students

3-22 years of age at four different sites in Longmeadow and East

Longmeadow, MA.

The Assistant Director works closely with the Director of Educational

Services to provide oversight of the Academic and School-to-Work Programs.

Primary duties include developing IEPs, acting as chair at team meetings,

supervising and evaluating staff, enforcing state regulations and WRSD

policies for both staff and students.

Candidates should have MA licensure as a Teacher of the Deaf, be fluent

in sign language and be comfortable following a Total Communication

Approach. Experience working with Deaf/hard of hearing students in

a mainstreamed environment would be ideal.

Help with relocation costs available.

The appointment will be effective July 1, 2018. Please send resume and a

cover letter to:

Veronica Miller, Coordinator of Student & Administrative Services,

Willie Ross School for the Deaf,

32 Norway Street,

Longmeadow, MA 01106

or email to vmiller@willierossschool.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Iowa School for the Deaf

Council Bluffs, IA

ISD is located on a 115 acre campus located on the southern edge of Council

Bluffs, Iowa. The campus is within 15 minutes of downtown Omaha,

Nebraska. ISD serves students from the states of Iowa and Nebraska.

ISD is currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions:

— Work Experience Coordinator – requires a teaching license

Job posting in ASL available at: https://youtu.be/1OfrlLiPhXg

— Teacher of the Deaf:

– Intellectual disabilities/resource room teacher (K-8 and/or 5-12

Instructional Strategist I and Strategist II: Intellectual

Disabilities endorsements)

*OR*

– K-12 Reading teacher/Reading Specialist (Reading K-8 and 5-12 or

Reading Specialist endorsement)

*OR*

– English teacher (English 5-12 endorsement)

Job posting in ASL available at: https://youtu.be/hNbBjLOr9Dg

— Residential Counselor – Will work with Deaf students and blind

students

Job posting in ASL available at: https://youtu.be/rg65YefIvAM

Information on the application procedures and job announcements on each of

these positions, can also be found at the \employment link on our

website:

www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org. Or contact Human Resources at

cbryan@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Location: Wytheville, Virginia

Closing Date – Open Until Filled

The Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) is seeking a qualified

VR Counselor for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing to provide comprehensive

vocational rehabilitation services to eligible persons with physical,

mental, and emotional disabilities in the Southwest District. This

position will provide coverage for the Christiansburg, Wytheville,

Abingdon, Norton, and Pounding Mill offices. The incumbent in this

position will be fluent in American Sign Language; familiar with aspects

of employment issues related to deafness and hearing loss and must be

knowledgeable of specific resources for consumers who are deaf and hard of

hearing. The incumbent should be familiar with assistive technology and

have the ability to effectively provide counseling assistance related to

this specific disability group.

Responsibilities: Provides vocational rehabilitative services

including guidance, counseling, training, physical/mental restoration

services, and job placement services. Plans, develops, and implements

vocationally focused service plans that identify customer goals, services

and costs to help them become employed. Coordinates service provision to

include training/vocational preparation, job placement services, job

development, job seeking skills training and rehabilitation technology

services. The agency has the option of filling this job at the Counselor I

(Trainee) level if fully qualified applicants are interviewed and not

selected. The salary range for a Counselor I (Trainee) is $30,239 –

$66,863. The salary range for a Counselor II (fully qualified) is $38,922

– $83,649.

Requirements: Experience with the principles and practices of

vocational service delivery to individuals with disabilities. Experience

interviewing, evaluating, and counseling individuals with disabilities.

Experience with Caseload Management and Case Documentation. Demonstrated

knowledge of the methods and tools for career counseling and exploration.

Demonstrated ability to handle multiple responsibilities. Demonstrated

ability to communicate information effectively in writing and verbally.

Fluency in American Sign Language required. Successful candidate must have

considerable knowledge of and understanding of the communication, cultural

and psychosocial needs of persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Demonstrated knowledge of Windows based computer software.

Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling or closely related or

field or current CRC credential are required of fully qualified Counselor

II candidates. To be considered as a Counselor I (Trainee), individuals

must have a Bachelor’s degree in a human services or related field and

applicable work experience. An individual hired as a Counselor Trainee

will be required to sign a Conditions of Employment and must enroll within

six months of being hired in an academic program to obtain a Master’s

degree in Rehabilitation Counseling or a closely related field. Successful

candidate must pass criminal background investigation. College transcripts

must accompany application and must display the date the degree

(Master’s or Bachelor’s) was awarded.

Apply: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/102202

Contact for additional information: mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Education Preschool Teacher

Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Anchorage, AK

Job Description

The Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing located in

Anchorage, AK, is hiring a Deaf Education Preschool teacher. We are

looking for an individual who can create a flexible program and learning

environment that provides specialized instruction; modify general

education curriculum to meet students’ needs with supplemental aides,

accommodations, and other needed supports and establish effective rapport

with students and good relationships with staff members, parents and

members of the Deaf community. This position works an academic year

calendar.

Salary $48,886 – $62,830 with benefits.

Requirements

— Ability to obtain a valid Alaska teaching certificate with an

endorsement in Deaf or Hearing Impaired, or a related field.

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— HQT (Highly Qualified Teacher) designation in the subject area being

taught. (Elementary or specific NCLB content area.) Successful candidate

my need to obtain additional HQT designations depending upon future course

assignments after the hiring process.

Preferred

— Evidence of experience working with deaf and hard of hearing

students.

— Evidence of working collaboratively to support the Individualized

Education Plan (IEP) needs of special education students in a public

school setting.

Contact

Ann Curry, Director AKSDHH

Phone: 907-742-4821 VP: 253-336-4190 Email: Curry_Ann@asdk12.org

Apply online at: www.applitrack.com/asd/onlineapp/

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Hard of Hearing Teacher

Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Anchorage, AK

Job Description

The Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing located in

Anchorage, AK is hiring a Hard of Hearing teacher. We are looking for an

individual who can create a flexible program and learning environment that

provides specialized instruction; modify general education curriculum to

meet students’ needs with supplemental aides, accommodations, and other

needed supports and establish effective rapport with students and good

relationships with staff members, parents and members of the Deaf

community. This position works an academic year calendar.

Salary $48,886 – $62,830 with benefits.

Requirements

— Ability to obtain a valid Alaska teaching certificate with an

endorsement in Deaf or Hearing Impaired, or a related field.

— HQT (Highly Qualified Teacher) designation in the subject area being

taught. (Elementary or specific NCLB content area.) Successful candidate

my need to obtain additional HQT designations depending upon future course

assignments after the hiring process.

Preferred

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Evidence of experience working with deaf and hard of hearing

students.

— Evidence of working collaboratively to support the Individualized

Education Plan (IEP) needs of special education students in a public

school setting.

Contact

Ann Curry, Director AKSDHH

Phone: 907-742-4821 VP: 253-336-4190 Email: Curry_Ann@asdk12.org

Apply online at: www.applitrack.com/asd/onlineapp/

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Educational Interpreter

Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Anchorage, AK

Job Description

An Educational Interpreter interprets and transliterates between deaf

students and English speaking non-signers in school-related environments.

The interpreter tutors students and provides other supports to the

learning environment. The position has a retirement association with the

Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) and is represented by the

Anchorage Council of Education bargaining unit. This position works a 188

day school year calendar. Salary $30,170 – $35,797 with benefits.

Job Requirements

1. A high school diploma or equivalent.

2. Fluency in American Sign Language and spoken/written English,

including academic English.

3. Knowledgeable regarding American Deaf culture and sensitive to

multicultural environmental conditions.

4. Must be working toward RID certification or equivalent.

5. Must have the ability to effectively and accurately comprehend,

interpret, and transliterate ASL to English and vice versa among students,

staff, parents, administrators, and interact with the public as a

representative of AKSDHH.

6. Must be knowledgeable regarding the role, duties, and functions of

an educational interpreter.

7. Must have the ability to work with children ages 3 to 21 with a

variety of disabilities and in a variety of educational settings, work

with an educational team, exercise discretion in handling confidential

information and maintain professional boundaries.

Contact

Tracy Pifer; Email: pifer_tracy@asdk12.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Athletic Director

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

www.gallaudet.edu

SUMMARY:

The Director of Athletics, Fitness, and Intramurals (thereafter Athletic

Director) is responsible for the development, management, coordination,

and supervision of a competitive intercollegiate athletics consisting of

16 sports programs, athletic training program, intramural program, fitness

program, coaches, administrative, support staff and student-athletes;

provides visionary leadership, strategic planning, and policy development

for the athletics program; maintains an athletics program that is

committed to the university’s mission and strategic priorities; works

with development office to raise funds for the Athletic Department; and

maintains an athletic program that emphasizes the student-athlete concept

and philosophy.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Purpose/Mission Responsibilities

I. Focuses on strengthening the student experience and the Gallaudet

community’s well-being through directing all men’s and women’s sports

teams, club teams, and intramurals programs; oversees the planning of

intercollegiate and club team competitions; administers the strength and

conditioning program in such a manner that reflects positively on the

image and reputation of the University at all times, in accordance with

the University’s mission; and implements new programs as appropriate.

II. Oversees and supervises a comprehensive athletic training program for

Athletics; assures that student-athletes receive timely medical

examinations for sports eligibility and proper attention in the event of

injury; and ensures that all varsity and club sports and their

student-athletes receives the best possible education on the prevention of

athletic injuries and medical care in case of an athletic injury or

illness.

III. Ensures athletic training services to all athletic teams and their

student-athletes with the proactive goal of preventing athletic-related

injuries and illnesses; evaluates and treats athletic injuries; and

provides injury-related counseling and education to all student-athletes.

Compliance

I. Ensures that Athletics is in compliance with the rules and regulations

established by the NCAA, Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC),

North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC), and Gallaudet University;

participates in NCAA, ECFC, and NEAC conferences and meetings to stay up

to date on policies, procedures, and practices; ensures that all Athletics

staff are knowledgeable with all pertinent policies, procedures, and

practices including, but not limited to Title IX and the Clery Act.

II. Ensures adherence to NCAA guidelines; oversees student-athletes

academic eligibility; and ensures the timely and accurate processing of

NCAA compliance forms.

III. Submits all required reports to the NCAA by their mandated deadlines

including, but not limited to: Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act, NCAA

Financial Aid Report, NCAA Graduation Rates, NCAA Sports Sponsorship and

Demographic Report, NCAA Financial Report, and the Institutional

Self-Study Guide (once every five years).

IV. Ensures internal athletic training policies and procedures including

emergency action plans, a concussion management program, weather policies,

and other necessary policies for Athletics.

V. Organizes, plans, and compiles the student-athletes handbook, in

compliance with NCAA, NEAC, and ECFC bylaws and guidelines as well as

Gallaudet policies and procedures.

VI. Maintains communication with outside organizations that are vital to

the athletics department’s operations such as the NCAA, NACDA, NACWAA,

College Sports Information Directors of America, etc.

Strategic Leadership

I. Develops, plans, and implements strategic recruiting initiatives aimed

at potential student-athletes who meet the University’s admissions AA

criteria.

II. Directs retention efforts for student-athletes with an emphasis on

student-athletes from diverse backgrounds and historically

underrepresented an underserved populations; collaborates with Academic

Advising, Tutorial & Instructional Programs, and General Studies as well

as through individual meetings with the student-athletes; and works

closely with other academic and non-academic units to foster improved

academic performance and personal well-being of all student-athletes.

III. Establishes and maintains positive relationships with external

vendors for sponsorships, donations, etc. of sports teams and the overall

athletic program.

IV. Works closely with the Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) to build

a strong relationship with and support from the University Faculty and

ensure that all student-athletes succeed academically.

V. Directs Athletic Council meetings two times a year to promote a better

understanding among faculty, staff, students, alumni, the University

Administration, and the Athletic Department of the objectives and

aspirations of the intercollegiate athletic program.

Operational/Fiscal Management and Integrity

I. Administers the overall athletic budget of approximately 2.8 million

dollars including approval of expenditures.

II. Directs the development of the athletic events calendar; approves all

conference and non-conference schedules; assures that the schedule is well

coordinated with other Division III colleges and universities; oversees

arrangements for officials, transportation, meals, and lodging; and

assures the availability of appropriate equipment and uniforms.

III. Develops and implements long term planning regarding not only fiscal

needs for operations and capital improvements, but internal goals for

strengthening the department through staff expansion and program

development.

IV. Develops and administers departmental policies and procedures; and

develops, maintains, and distributes handbooks for student-athletes,

coaches, and other staff.

V. Directs the interviewing and hiring of head coaches for athletic teams;

administers the coaching salary schedule; and develops and implements

evaluation strategies.

VI. Provides leadership and direction in the preparation of coaches for

competition; designs team strategies, plays and techniques for the most

effective delivery of athletic skills; and approves practice schedules.

VII. Provides leadership for the marketing of the athletic programs among

students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community.

VIII. Manages the use of all athletic facilities; oversees the maintenance

of department equipment; and maintains a safe and accommodating

environment on all indoor and outdoor playing fields and facilities.

IX. Maintains official departmental files and records and prepares reports

related to team member medical and personal data, player eligibility,

transfer, etc.

X. Directs all revenue generating activities.

XI. Serves as the Athletics representative on the Crisis Leadership Team.

XII. Coordinates the Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee and event.

Personnel and Student-Athlete Development

I. Supervises Athletics, Intramurals, and Fitness Center staff; recommends

hiring and provides orientation; establishes performance standards and

annual performance objectives and ensures their timely completion; and

evaluates performance and recommends personnel actions.

II. Oversees training related to game management for staff and student

event staff on such topics such as crowd control, dispute resolution,

reporting complaints, protocols, specific duties during events and

emergency procedures; and ensures the fostering of a positive environment

for student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans.

III. Oversees the planning of sports camps, sports banquets, and awards

activities; and serves as the departmental liaison with the Bison Booster

Club to foster alumni relations and support.

IV. Administers public relations, publicity, and information dissemination

regarding athletic events and achievements.

V. Performs other related duties, as assigned.

SPECIFICATIONS:

— Master’s degree and a minimum of six years of administration

experience (Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of eight years of athletics

administration experience will be considered).

— Experience in coaching and/or sports management.

— Proven experience in leading and supervising personnel and

budgets.

— Demonstrated abilities to multitask, work under pressure, solve

problems, and make tough decisions are important for this position.

— A strong commitment to the Student-Athlete concept and a working

knowledge of the NCAA rules and regulations.

— Fluency in American Sign Language at time of employment.

COMPENSATION:

LEVEL: 11

SALARY: Commensurate with Experience and Qualifications

FLSA: Exempt

APPLY:

https://rha.gallaudet.edu:4440/psp/HCMPROD/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?FOCUS=Applicant

Email: hrs@gallaudet.edu

Videophone: 202-250-2284

Voice: 202-651-5352

Fax: 202-651-5344

Gallaudet University is an equal opportunity employer

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

employment opportunites

Maryland School for the Deaf

Frederick & Columbia

Assistant Principal, Elementary School (Columbia)

Assistant Principal, Elementary School (Frederick)

Assistant Principal, Middle School (Frederick)

Assistant Principal, Family Education Department (Columbia)

Assistant Principal, Family Education Department (Frederick)

please click on:

http://msd.edu/employment/index.html

and then click on the position(s) you are interested in

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Asst Director for Outreach & Special Projects

3619BR

NTID Outreach Consortium

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Rochester, NY

Professional Area: Professional/Administrative

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function: Administrative Support

Wage Band: 117A

Department/College Description

The NTID Outreach Consortium is responsible for the establishment and

operation of educational activities designed to build up NTID’s

pipeline of prospective students and to share NTID resources

externally. The primary purpose of NTID’s Outreach Consortium is to

offer various training/educational programs, workshops, and technical

assistance to address the educational, transition and professional

development needs of deaf and hard of hearing students, parents and

educators.

Detailed Job Description

The Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects is

responsible for providing coordination, leadership and support to

these activities, including, but not limited to, grant funded

activities. The Assistant Director for Special Projects works with

the Senior Director of Outreach Consortium, the Assistant Director

for PreCollege Outreach and the Program Assistant for Outreach in

carrying out these responsibilities. The Assistant Director for

Outreach and Special Projects has primary responsibility of

coordinating the Next Big Idea competition and the following

programs: Steps to Success (STS), Health Care Careers Exploration

Camp (HCCEC), and other external programs (i.e. STEM programs in

other states, Discovery Retreat, etc.) The Assistant Director for

Special Projects will also support the Outreach team in assisting

with other competitions and programs.

Major Responsibilities

— Lead the planning and implementation of assigned outreach

programs. Programs provide educational activities to 300-350 students

annually. Activities involve the supervision of 40+ professionals and

40+ student workers over a 4-6 week period each spring/summer.

— Work collaboratively with faculty and staff leaders internally and

externally as well as community leaders involved in planning and

carrying out Outreach activities each year.

— Provide project leadership to targeted Outreach activities as

assigned.

— Work with the other colleges of RIT and external organizations to

plan for deaf and hard of hearing student involvement in their

Outreach activities as assigned.

— Work with the Outreach team to facilitate the planning and

coordination of academic year activities designed to meet needs of

target audiences.

— Work with Senior Director of Development developing and submitting

proposals for external funding for PreCollege and Outreach programs

— Work with Outreach teams to evaluate impact of activities on

enrollment pipeline and retention.

— Independently plan and travel for the purpose of promoting NTID

Outreach Programs.

— Negotiates contracts and manages vendor relationships.

— Provide periodical performance and data reports as assigned.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Educational Requirements

Bachelor degree in Education, Business, Communication, Human Service

or related field required.

Experience

3-5 years experience in event planning or student development

programming

Proficiency in American Sign Language

Skills

— Excellent interpersonal, communication and written communication

skills.

— Ability to communicate effectively with wide range of prospective

Deaf and hard of hearing students.

— Strong organization and time management skills.

— Highly flexible and able to work effectively in a team oriented

and fast-paced environment.

— Able to work evenings and weekends as assigned/needed.

— Able to function effectively as a team member in outcomes-oriented

work.

— Ability to make significant independent programmatic judgments and

decisions as necessary.

Preferred Qualifications

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it

at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings

and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or

the BR number.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal

background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or

written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as

determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes

and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT

provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not

discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender

expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its

hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides

reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the

Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York

Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable

accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and

you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources

office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private

university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological

universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all

50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200

academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A

pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer

undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As

home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university

offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf

and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni

throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named

by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges

to Work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE

Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of

dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education

Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and

http://www.rit.edu.

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced

benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to

additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an

employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be

tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s Benefits, Health &

Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.

Department of Education at ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

ASLTE Coordinator

3636BR

NTID Academic Affairs

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Rochester, NY

Professional Area: Professional/Administrative

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function:

Wage Band: 119A

Department/College Description

Detailed Job Description

This position oversees NTID’s Office of American Sign Language

Training and Evaluation (ASLTE), the unit responsible for providing

ASL instruction to faculty and staff as well as assessment of ASL

skills through the Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI).

Responsibilities:

— Administer NTID’s Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI)

program

— Recruit and train faculty and staff to serve as SLPI evaluators

— Administer the Faculty/Staff Sign Language program (FSSL)

— Administer additional sign language assessment instruments as they

become available

— Oversee annual Provost’s Intensive American Sign Language and Deaf

Culture Experience

— Work closely with NTID’s Office of Professional Development to

identify, schedule, and provide professional development

opportunities related to developing ASL skills

— Supervise ASL instructors and department staff assistant

— Teach ASL courses as appropriate

Application deadline: February 23, 2018

Required Minimum Qualifications

— Master’s degree in linguistics, ASL instruction, second language

instruction, deaf education, adult education, or related field

— Certification, professional license, or credential: American Sign

Language Teachers Association

Preferred Qualifications

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it

at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings

and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or

the BR number.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal

background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or

written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as

determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes

and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT

provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not

discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender

expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its

hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides

reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the

Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York

Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable

accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and

you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources

office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private

university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological

universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all

50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200

academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A

pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer

undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As

home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university

offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf

and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni

throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named

by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges

to work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE

Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of

dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education

Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and

http://www.rit.edu.

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced

benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to

additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an

employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be

tailored to meet your needs. More on EIT’s Benefits, Health &

Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.

Department of Education at ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Title: ASL Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor

Department: Thurmond Tanner

Salary: 37,000-55,000

state of Georgia

Job Description

Avita Community Partners is excited to announce a new career

opportunity for an ASL Fluent, Licensed Counselors.

**The ASL Fluent Licensed Counselors will provide behavioral health

services to deaf clients in the State of Georgia. Location of the

positions TBD.**

Job Duties:

1.Provides behavioral health services to adults, children and

adolescents to deaf individuals. This includes individual counseling,

family counseling, group counseling and behavioral health

assessments.

2.These services are provided in both office and community settings.

3.Must be willing to use personal vehicle.

Requirements

Entry Qualifications:

**MUST BE ADVANCED OR HIGHER IN AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE FLUENCY**

— Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family

Therapy or Counseling and an LAPC, LMSW or LAMFT in the state of

Georgia. Prefer LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.

— The ability to achieve a score of “Advanced” or higher on the Sign

Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) or its predecessor, the Signed

Communication Proficiency Interview (SCPI).

— A driver cannot have six or more points against his/her license

within the last five years. Cannot have had a suspended or revoked

license within the last five years.

Preferred Qualifications:

— LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.

— 3-4 years in Behavioral Health Counseling preferably in a

Behavioral Health setting or 1-2 years in Supervision preferably in a

Behavioral Health setting

— Excellent communication skills

— Excellent organizational skills

— Team player

This is a full time position and is subject to organizational

benefits.

**All qualified applicants will be considered, but may not

necessarily receive an interview.**

Avita Community Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does

not discriminate in its service practices or employment practices

with regard to race color, religion, disability, gender, sexual

orientation, age, or national origin.

Qualified Candidates can apply to:

http://www.avitapartners.org/employment-application.php?id=492&position=ASLFluentBehavioralHealthCounselor

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Opportunity Notice

MCDHH Interpreter Certification Specialist

Annual Salary: $36,528

Full-time, benefited position

Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Office of Special Education

Job Order Number: 725256

Domicile Location: Jefferson City

Deadline: March 2, 2018

Benefits: Health Insurance, Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term

Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick and Parental Leave, Paid Holidays

APPLICATION PROCESS

All applications MUST be submitted electronically to be considered for the

review process. Complete the employment application at

https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Once on The Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, complete the “Apply Now”

information to the right, then click “Apply for this Position”. This will

direct you to the online application. Attach a scanned copy of college

transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An

e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received

electronically.

NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts

MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for

employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the

position) with your application will eliminate the application from the

review process.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference

given to applicants with a degree in a field related to the study of

hearing loss, deafness, interpreting, public policy, human resources,

assessment, business administration, or communication.

Two years of successful experience in a program management or coordination

capacity.

(Other qualifications and experience, which in the opinion of the

Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be

accepted in lieu of the above.)

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge and understanding of the Missouri interpreter evaluation and

certification process, various other types of interpreter evaluation

systems, and interpreter training.

Knowledge of hearing loss issues, deafness, Deaf culture, and

interpreting.

Ability to effectively communicate with groups and individuals who are

deaf, hard of hearing and hearing.

Ability to analyze, organize, plan and evaluate tasks.

Knowledge of program planning and management, administrative rulemaking,

and policy development.

General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations related to

hearing loss, deafness and interpreting, as well as the ability to

interpret government policies and procedures.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with a

governing board and certification evaluators.

Basic competency in either American Sign Language or some system of

manually coded English.

Ability and willingness to occasionally travel within the State of

Missouri.

Ability and willingness to be a “team player” with other members of a

small staff.

Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

Proctors BEI Written and Performance Assessment tests

Coordinates and provides consultation, advice, and recommendations to the

Board for Certification of Interpreters on all matters related to

interpreter evaluation, certification, and training.

Co-coordinator with MICS Coordinator in the management and coordination of

the entire interpreter certification process in Missouri from application

to final disposition.

Coordinates the development, updating, and dissemination of various signed

contents (vlogs) and printed materials concerning interpreting.

Develops articles for the newsletter of the Missouri Commission for the

Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Coordinates and provides presentations and workshops containing

information about interpreters, interpreting services, and the MICS.

Coordinates and provides professional development activities for

interpreters, planning the Missouri Interpreters Conference, and

distributing educational materials for interpreters.

Coordinates the maintenance of a statewide database of current

interpreters.

Coordinates and provides information at MCDHH exhibit booths at various

events.

Receives and processes testing applications on a near-daily basis.

Coordinates ASL Task force.

Upon request of the MCDHH Executive Director, prepares and submits contact

logs and various reports.

Coordinates the development of Vlog scripts, filming, editing and the

distribution via social media, and website maintenance.

Involvement in the planning of Deaf Empowerment at the annual Interpreters

Conference.

Provides consultation for new content, brochures and the website.

Assists in the planning of Missouri Interpreters Conference

Performs other related duties as assigned by the Executive Director.

Must be able to lift 25 pounds.

This position is required to travel occasionally in-state or out-of-state.

EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal

Opportunity Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans

with Disabilities Act (ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573)

751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at

hr@dese.mo.gov.

To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the

Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)

751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.

TTY/TDD users: Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Instructional/Support Faculty – American Sign Language and Interp Education

– Tenure Track

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY

Requisition Number: 3582BR

Organization:

NTID ASL & Interpreting Education

College/Division:

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Posting Rank:

Assistant Professor

Posting Tenure Status:

Tenure-Track

Position Title:

Instructional/Support Faculty

Detailed Job Description:

The new Interpreting Assistant Professor will:

— Teach Interpreting skills and theory courses in the Interpreting

program

— Develop and revise ongoing curriculum to keep up with our standards

— Conduct research and scholarly activities

— Conduct research and scholarly activities

— Attend professional development activities

— Participate in communication development activities

— Serve the department, institute and the community as needed

Department Description:

NTID/ ASLIE

THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY: RIT is a national leader in

professional and career-oriented education. Talented, ambitious, and

creative students of all cultures and backgrounds from all 50 states and

more than 100 countries have chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829,

Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational

university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and

experiential learning. With approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900

graduate students, RIT is one of the largest private universities in the

nation. RIT offers a rich array of degree programs in engineering,

science, business, and the arts, and is home to the National Technical

Institute for the Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher

Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years.

RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation

site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our member

ship in the Upstate NY HERC.

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region, is

the 79th largest city in the United States and the third largest

metropolitan area in New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which

is home to over one million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic

diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 16% African and

Latin Americans and another 7% of international origin. It is also home to

the largest deaf community per capita in the U.S. Rochester ranks 3rd

among the best metropolitan regions for “raising a family” by Forbes

Magazine; 6th among 379 metropolitan areas as “Best Places to Live in

America” by Places Rated Almanac; 1st in Expansion Management Magazine’s

ranking of metropolitan areas having the best “quality of life in the

nation”; and is among Essence Magazine’s “Top 10 Cities for Black

Familites.”

Job Requirements:

— Terminal Degree or ABD at the time of start of job in an appropriate on

discipline related to the field of Sign Language Interpreting instruction

or a relevant field (for example: Applied Linguistics, Cross-Culture

Communication, Communication, Curriculum and instruction)

— Knowledge of and skills in pedagogy and content of Sign Language

Interpreting, including significant curriculum development experience

— Demonstrated scholarly activities

— Demonstrated native-like proficiency in American Sign Language

— RID certification or equivalent

— Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s continuing

commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and individual differences

Minimum Education Qualfications:

PhD

How to Apply:

Apply online at http://apptrkr.com/1158680.

Please submit: your application; curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing

the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:

— A brief teaching philosophy

— The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

— Statement on diversity and inclusion

— Documentation of American Sign Language proficiency

You can contact the search committee with questions on the position at:

Dr. Joseph Hill mailto:jchnss@rit.edu

Kathy Miraglia mailto:kamnss@rit.edu

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until a

suitable candidate is found.

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department

of Education at ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Visiting Assistant Professor-American Sign Language at The Ohio State

University (Columbus, Ohio)

The Center for Languages Literatures and Cultures (CLLC) and the

Department of Linguistics at The Ohio State University seeks a Visiting

Assistant Professor and Language Program Director for American Sign

Language. This is a nine-month position (September through May) over three

years beginning autumn 2018. Plans and manages the OSU American Sign

Language (ASL) program, reporting to the Director of the CLLC; coordinates

curricular development for the ASL program, including all ASL course

offerings; teaches up to four courses annually; leads ASL instructor

meetings; develops and implements program assessment; coordinates training

and professional development for ASL instructors; evaluates all ASL

instructors in conjunction with the CLLC Director; assists in identifying

and applying for grant and funding/development opportunities.

The successful candidate will demonstrate a record of effective teaching

and research. A deep knowledge of Deaf culture, fluency in ASL, a strong

commitment to diversity, proven leadership with the ability to interact

within multicultural groups are essential. Experience and skill in

identifying and writing applications for grants, and developing

collaborative internal and external partnerships desired.

The Ohio State American Sign Language (ASL) Program seeks to create a

challenging and safe learning environment that develops student

communication skills using ASL and fosters positive relationships among

our students and instructors. Our program also promotes an understanding

about the history of and current issues within the American d/Deaf

community to honor and celebrate diversity and authenticity.

The ASL Program offers ASL 1101, 1102, and 1103 series as a general

education foreign language option. Recently, our course offerings have

expanded to include ASL Conversational Discourse (ASL 2104), American Deaf

Arts and Literature (ASL 3350), and The Intersection of American Sign

Language, Deaf Culture, and the Deaf Community service-learning course

(ASL 4189S). These and some additional courses will be core components of

the ASL Studies Minor that we have developed and which is expected to roll

out soon.

The ASL Program is excited about its growth and opportunities to become a

vital contributor within the field of ASL Studies. We offer the Visiting

Assistant Professor a dynamic academic environment to implement and excel

in leadership, teaching, curriculum development and assessment, and

interdisciplinary studies/research.

Additional Information for Applicant:

Apply to Academic Jobs Online at:

https://academicjobsonline.org/ajo/jobs/10515. A complete application

consists of a cover letter, curriculum vitae, research and teaching

statements, and three letters of reference. Inquiries may be directed to

first last at Gregory.291@osu.edu.

The Ohio State University is committed to establishing a culturally and

intellectually diverse environment, encouraging all members of our

learning community to reach their full potential. We are responsive to

dual-career families and strongly promote work-life balance to support our

community members through a suite of institutionalized policies. We are an

NSF Advance Institution and a member of the Ohio/Western Pennsylvania/West

Virginia Higher Education Recruitment Consortium (HERC).

The Ohio State University is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified

applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to

race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation or identity, national

origin, disability status, or protected veteran status.

Required Experience:

Doctoral degree at time of appointment in Linguistics, ASL studies,

Cultural Studies, or other related fields with a research focus on

American Sign Language is required. Work focusing on ASL sociolinguistics

or ASL acquisition studies is of particular interest. Strengths in other

areas such as familiarity with sign languages and deaf cultures around the

world. Candidates must demonstrate an active research agenda, possess a

strong theoretical orientation, and commitment to excellence in

undergraduate and graduate teaching.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lecturer in American Sign Language

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

The Department of World Languages and Cultures at Iowa State University

invites applications for a Lecturer in American Sign Language (ASL) who

will develop and teach courses in the area of American Sign Language

and Deaf Culture at all levels of the undergraduate curriculum.

The individual selected for this position will be a motivated instructor

who will develop and teach courses related to Deaf Culture and communication.

Required Education and Experience:

— Master’s degree in ASL or a related area

— Experience teaching sign language, interpreting, Deaf Culture, Deaf

Studies or related courses at a postsecondary institution.

— Demonstrated teaching effectiveness

Preferred Education and Experience:

— Experience working with students with diverse backgrounds/challenges to

learning.

— Experience developing curricula in Deaf Culture and ASL.

Preferred Licensures/Certifications:

— Possession of ASLTA certification.

For questions, please write to:

Dr. Chad M. Gasta

Chair, Department of World Languages and Cultures

gasta@iastate.edu

(515) 294-0918

To apply for this position, please visit:

http://www.iastatejobs.com/postings/29203

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants.

Teacher of the Deaf

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred

— Degree in Deaf Education (Master’s Degree preferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

content (i.e., Science, Math, Social Studies, English Language

— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of

hearing children

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

— Minimum lifting requirements – 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of

students

Teacher of the Deaf – Long Term Substitute

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language required

— Degree in Deaf Education or related field required

— Most hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of

4 hours per work day. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds

(with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of

students

Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)

Qualifications:

—– Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of

the following:

— An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an

accredited institution, or

— Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or

— A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test

— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED

— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)

— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing

children (preferred)

— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)

— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

— Minimum lifting requirements – 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the

needs of the students.

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina

School District Website: http://www.christinak12.org

The Christi4na School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Closing Date – January 26, 2018

The Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) is seeking a qualified

VR Counselor for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing to provide comprehensive

vocational rehabilitation services to eligible persons with physical,

mental, and emotional disabilities. The incumbent in this position

will be fluent in American Sign Language; familiar with aspects of

employment issues related to deafness and hearing loss and must be

knowledgeable of specific resources for consumers who are deaf and

hard of hearing. The incumbent should be familiar with assistive

technology and have the ability to effectively provide counseling

assistance related to this specific disability group.

Responsibilities: Provides vocational rehabilitative services

including guidance, counseling, training, physical/mental restoration

services, and job placement services. Plans, develops, and

implements vocationally focused service plans that identify customer

goals, services and costs to help them become employed. Coordinates

service provision to include training/vocational preparation, job

placement services, job development, job seeking skills training and

rehabilitation technology services.

Requirements: Experience with the principles and practices of

vocational service delivery to individuals with disabilities.

Experience interviewing, evaluating, and counseling individuals with

disabilities. Experience with Caseload Management and Case

Documentation. Demonstrated knowledge of the methods and tools for

career counseling and exploration. Demonstrated ability to handle

multiple responsibilities. Demonstrated ability to communicate

information effectively in writing and verbally. Fluency in American

Sign Language required. Successful candidate must have considerable

knowledge of and understanding of the communication, cultural and

psychosocial needs of persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Demonstrated knowledge of Windows based computer software.

Master’s, Specialist, or Doctoral degree in Rehabilitation Counseling

or current CRC credential or eligible to sit for the CRC required.

College level transcripts must accompany application and must display

the date the degree was awarded.

Apply: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/98553

Contact for additional information: mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: Assistant Professor of American Sign Language

Position Number: F99353 The Department of American Sign Language &

Interpreting Studies at the University of Northern Colorado is actively

searching to fill a tenure-track assistant professor & program coordinator

position. We are located in the beautiful state of Colorado in the

foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Colorado ranks high in the nation in

regards to outdoor pursuits, innovation, “future livability” and has the

second highest the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s

degree. The ASLIS Department is a state-funded university department that

has a long history of established online education (formerly known as the

DO IT Center). Programming includes master’s degrees in Teaching ASL

and Teaching ASL with World Language Licensure K-12, a bachelor’s degree

in ASL English Interpreting that is accredited by CCIE, an ASL minor, and

Liberal Arts Core coursework in ASL. The BA and ASL Minor is offered

online and on the main campus in Greeley, with a residential summer

session for all, and the Teaching ASL MA degree is offered online with a

summer residential session on the main campus in Greeley. This is a

vibrant, well-established and growing department. UNC is an R2

institution with a commitment to balancing scholarship and teaching. The

University provides an outstanding benefit package to employees. We are

looking for someone to join our exciting nation-wide program here in

Colorado. We welcome applications from individuals who may not have yet

been published but are willing to conduct and publish research, which is a

requirement to earn tenure.

Job Summary/Basic Function: Coordinates the online Teaching ASL MA

program; coordinates the on campus and online ASL/ASL Minor;

recruits/supervises teaching staff; oversees/contributes to the

development/delivery of courses/programs; advises students; supervises

field placements; evaluates student outcomes (knowledge and skills);

assists with program evaluations; works with community stakeholders (Deaf

community, interpreters, state and professional agencies); conducts

research; participates in national, state, College, and University-wide

professional activities.

Minimum Qualifications: This full-time position requires an earned

doctorate (MA with doctorate-level coursework will be considered) in

linguistics, Deaf Studies, education, foreign language instruction, or an

appropriately related field. A minimum of three years of relevant teaching

experience is required. Preference will be given to applicants who have

(a) certification by the American Sign Language Teachers Association; (b)

experience teaching college level American Sign Language (ASL) courses via

face-to-face and distance methodologies; (c) experience working with

students from diverse cultures; and (d) evidence of scholarship, national

and state leadership, and/or grant activity.

Preferred Qualifications: Prior program administration experience is

desired. Excellent writing, verbal and presentation communication (e.g.,

ASL and English) and strong interpersonal skills are critical for this

position as collaboration across the University, local communities and the

nation is a vital component of the work. Experience or willingness to

become proficient in grant writing and administration is helpful. Finally,

a sophisticated knowledge of technology application in educational

programs will be necessary.

Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies

Position Description: The successful candidate will join the Department

of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) which provides an

array of educational offerings related to the field of ASL and ASL-English

Interpretation. Housed within the College of Education and Behavioral

Sciences, collaborative opportunities exist with other schools and their

respective faculty. Program information is available at:

http://www.unco.edu/cebs/asl-interpreting/

This is a full-time tenure-track position. Summer employment will be a

requirement of the position. Primary responsibilities includes:

coordinating the Teaching American Sign Language (TASL) MA program;

coordinating the ASL 1-4 undergraduate liberal arts coursework; consulting

on the ASLEnglish Interpretation program; teaching undergraduate and

graduate ASL, ASL Minor, and TASL courses; assisting with the

development/delivery of curriculum; evaluating student skills/knowledge;

advising students; supervising field placements; assisting with program

assessment; and working with community stakeholders (Deaf community,

interpreters, state and professional agencies); conducting research; and,

participating in national, state, College, and University-wide

professional activities.

Closing Date: Until filled

Requested Start Date: Aug. 13, 2018

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline Applicants must

complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover

letter highlighting suitability (e.g., qualifications, experiences) for

the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts of all graduate work

(unofficial are accepted). Please include a list of three references with

the names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of

applicants will begin immediately until position is filled. For more

information or to apply to this position go to the Posting Link:

http://careers.unco.edu/postings/2025.

Additional Requirements Satisfactory completion of a background check,

educational check, and authorization to work in the United States are

required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a

degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1)

month of hire.

Contact for Questions

Ms. Sherry Schriver Department of ASLIS College of Education and

Behavioral Sciences University of Northern Colorado Greeley, CO 80639

(970) 351-1060 Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email for an

appointment

Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and

experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurances, as

well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.

Other benefits may be available based on position.

Tuition Grants for Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees

who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for

Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state

tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College

Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a

research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and

undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in

Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is

situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.

Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at

http://www.unco.edu.

Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the

Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject

to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.

Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents

submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection

has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package

will not be returned or copied for applicants.

The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative

action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color,

national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference

or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness

or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC

Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO

80639, or call 970-351-2718.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Texas School for the Deaf

Director of Instruction/Chief Academic Officer (111-02)

Director of Instruction/Chief Academic Officer

Posting ID 111-02

Description TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Start Date: Negotiable

Salary: Based on qualifications

Length of Contract: 230 workdays per year

Hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

QUALIFICATIONS

To be considered, an applicant must have:

— Master’s Degree in Deaf Education or related field

— Three to five years professional teaching experience in a

school/program for the deaf or other educational environment

— Five years of administrative experience in schools or programs for the

deaf

— Sign language skill equivalent to a Signed Communication Proficiency

Interview (SCPI) level of ADVANCED

Preference will be given to candidates who have:

— Superior signed communication skills

— Doctorate in Educational Administration or Related Area

— Additional years of teaching experience beyond minimum required

— Additional years of administrative experience beyond minimum required

— Prior experience in delivering professional development; five years of

experience in leading and/or administering an Instructional program in a

school for the deaf

— Experience working in with students with additional disabilities

— Experience working in a residential school setting

OVERVIEW

Serving more than 550 students on site and more than two thousand students

statewide, Texas School for the Deaf is a state agency established to provide

a continuum of direct educational services to students, ages zero through

twenty-one, who are deaf or hard of hearing and who may have multiple disabilities.

TSD is also directed to serve as a statewide educational resource center

on deafness, providing a variety of educational services to families,

students, programs and professionals throughout the state working with

persons who are deaf or hard of hearing. The school is located in

beautiful downtown Austin and is home to one of the largest Deaf

communities in the nation. Our educational philosophy is grounded

in the belief that all children who are deaf and hard of hearing

deserve a quality language and communication-driven program that

provides education together with a critical mass of communication,

age, and cognitive peers, as well as language- proficient teachers

and staff who communicate directly in the child’s language.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Director of Instruction is the chief academic officer for the school

and is responsible for ensuring that a community of optimal learning is

present at TSD. He/she will provide leadership, assistance and

supervision for the effective operation of the academic programs,

including curriculum and instruction, assessment and outcomes. The

incumbent is a member of the Executive Leadership Team and works

collaboratively with other Division Directors and administrative staff

in support of the school’s mission to provide outstanding opportunities

for academic achievement for all students.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategy

— Provide direction in and maintain current knowledge of educational

reform and instructional best practices in all aspects of Early

Childhood through Transition deaf education.

— Lead the oversight and development of instructional improvement

strategies, programs and plans; review and track progress in school

performance, student achievement objectives and academic excellence

indicators to assure effective implementation of improvement strategies.

— Provide key leadership in the development of the School’s strategic

plan and the annual District Improvement Plan.

— Determine and implement the School’s academic priorities; assure

that curricula are aligned to state and national standards; review

assessment tools and analyze performance for effectiveness in improving

student achievement.

— Develop and articulate clear instructional framework, Pre-K-12, that

incorporates an MTSS approach.

Instructional Leadership

— Provide leadership to all school principals, district curriculum and

academic staff to ensure that all departments are coordinating efforts to

provide efficient and effective delivery of educational services.

— Ensures that the curriculum developed by the school is research-based

and aligned to rigorous content standards set by state and federal guidelines

— Ensure that federal and state legislation/regulations related to

special education are implemented schoolwide.

— Serves as chair of the District Advisory Committee and oversees the

development, implementation and monitoring of the District Improvement

Plan with the Superintendent and other Division Directors.

— Coordinates outcomes and accountability in district and state mandated

testing programs

— Interfaces with governmental agencies, business and civic

organizations and the community to provide needed information and to promote

the district’s educational initiatives

Management

— Assists administrative personnel in establishing, revising and

approving basic professional standards of conduct not addressed by District,

State and Federal guidelines

— Supervises the development of formal staff development activities for

teachers in teaching methods, discipline, and other issues

— Supervises staff in interviewing and selecting teachers and support

staff.

— Approves departmental budgets and determines allocations for staff,

supplies and equipment

— Understands the Board policies, communicates guidelines inherent in

those policies and oversees development and implementation of the relevant

educational policies.

Community Relations

— Serve as key spokesperson to the Superintendent, School Board and community

regarding all instructional issues.

KEY COMPETENCIES:

A successful candidate will demonstrate the following:

— Strategic vision, commitment and courage to ensure that all students

achieve

— Proven ability to develop and deliver programming that drives improved

academic performance for all student populations; knows effective practice

for differentiating instruction and providing multi-tiered systems of support

— Deep understanding of curricular frameworks, pedagogy, and quality

classroom materials; experience developing and implementing curriculum for

a wide variety of grade levels and subjects.

— Strong knowledge of high-quality instructional practices and the

ability to lead others to implement these practices consistently across

classrooms and school departments.

— Excellent execution and project management skills, including attention

to detail, organizational skills, ability to balance the big picture with

detailed steps to reach the end goal, and ability to balance multiple

projects under tight deadlines.

— An ability to build systems and policies necessary to bring solutions

to scale.

— Clear articulation of organizational priorities, policies, and plans

to achieve student, school, and district goals to diverse audiences

with differing socio-economic, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds.

— Successful coalition building and experience working collaboratively

with diverse stakeholders at all levels, including district personnel,

students, families, communities, and/or advocacy groups

REPORTS TO

Superintendent

MILITARY OCCUPATION SPECIALITY (MOS) CODE

None Equivalent

Shift Type Full-Time

Salary Range Salary is based on qualifications / Per Year

Location Central Administration

to apply:

go to:

https://tsd.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

look for:

Director of Instruction/Chief Academic Officer

click on:

apply

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

gn Language Instructor

University of Memphis

Memphis, TN

The School of Communication Sciences and Disorders at the

University of Memphis is seeking applicants for a full time 9-month

instructor to teach undergraduate and graduate courses in American Sign

Language and participate in curriculum development and improvement. This

is a non-tenure track lecturer position that will be available in August

2018. Qualified candidates should have a Master’s degree in a related st

field and at least 2 years teaching experience at the college level.

Candidates will be expected to participate in departmental meetings and

provide service to the School.

The School of CSD is a historically top-ranked program offering graduate

degrees in Audiology, Speech-Language Pathology, and research-oriented

PhDs. We will begin reviewing applications on February 1, 2018 and will

continue to review applications until the position is filled, pending

availability of funds.

For questions, contact search committee chair Lisa Lucks Mendel, Ph.D.,

CCC-A at lmendel@memphis.edu or at (901) 678-5865. Interested applicants

must upload a curriculum vitae, a cover letter describing their sign

language skills and their teaching experience, contact information for

three reference providers, and unofficial transcripts, to

https://workforum.memphis.edu/postings/17528. Women and members of

underrepresented populations are especially encouraged to apply. EE/AA

Employer.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Title: Asst/Assoc Professor – Mangement and Marketing

University of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming

Job ID: 9263

Location: Main Campus

Full/Part Time: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

FLSA Status: Exempt

Department: 23020 Management & Marketing

Date Opened: 12/05/2017

Closes at 11:59PM MT on 01/15/2018

Please Note

The University of Wyoming invites diverse applicants to consider our

employment opportunities. We are also especially interested in candidates

who have experience working with diverse populations and/or diverse

initiatives.

The University of Wyoming invites applications for a tenure-track position

in Data Analytics at the Assistant / Associate Professor level in the

Department of Management and Marketing. This is an amazing opportunity

for an exceptional candidate. This position is part of the University’s

strategic focus in Data Science where seven faculty, in addition to this

position, are being recruited. Fields included are: Accounting/Financial

Data Analytics, Mathematics/Statistics, Computer Science, Bioinformatics,

Educational Analytics, and Remote Sensing/Spatial Data Analytics.

Responsibilities include providing leadership, and working with colleagues

in the integration of data analytics across the curriculum in the College

of Business and engaging colleagues in other disciplines involved with the

Data Science strategic focus to assure the University is at the leading

edge. Cross-disciplinary/ interdisciplinary research foci in data

analytics will be important. An interest in data analytics applications,

particularly for entrepreneurial new venture creation, is very desirable.

Publication of research in quality peer-reviewed journals is expected.

Teaching responsibilities are two courses per semester in areas of

expertise (undergraduate and/or MBA). Preference will be given to

candidates with research and teaching interests in Data Science, Big Data

or Data Analytics.

The College of Business

The UW College of Business is AACSB accredited and is located in a

beautiful, relatively new building. The college currently offers

undergraduate degrees in business administration, marketing, management,

accounting, economics and finance and several minors, including

entrepreneurship and international business. The college offers masters of

business administration degrees, master degrees in accounting, economics,

and finance, and a Ph.D. degree in marketing and economics. Thematic goals

important in the college relate to Sustainable Business Practices,

Environment and Natural Resources, Ethics and Entrepreneurship.

Individuals who wish to contribute to the research synergies of the

current faculty are encouraged to apply.

Minimum Qualifications

Ph.D. in Decision Science, Management Science, Operations Management or a

related field from an AACSB accredited institution and some prior industry

and/or academic experience.

Publication of research in quality peer-reviewed journals is expected

Desired Qualifications

At least three years of prior academic or industry professional experience

preferred. An interest in data analytics applications, particularly for

entrepreneurial new venture creation, is very desirable. Preference will

be given to candidates with research and teaching interests in Data

Science, Big Data or Data Analytics.

Required Materials

Complete on-line application and upload the following as one document:

cover letter, curriculum vita that details academic achievement, research

and teaching interests and productivity, work/industry experience, teacher

ratings, and contact information for three work-related references.

Hiring Statement

The University of Wyoming is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative

Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for

employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual

orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected

veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law and University

policy. To review the EEO is the Law Poster and its Supplement, please see

The Diversity & Fairness page.

Pursuant to Wyoming State law, W.S. 19-14-102, as amended, an honorably

discharged veteran who has been a resident of the state of Wyoming for one

(1) year or more at any time prior to the date when the veteran applies

for employment, or any surviving spouse who was married to such veteran at

the time of the veteran’s death, who is receiving federal survivor

benefits based on the veteran’s military service and is applying for

employment, shall receive an interview preference during the applicant

screening process with the University of Wyoming. At the time of

application the applicant must possess the business capacity, competency,

education or other qualifications required for the position. If

disabilities do not materially interfere with performance of job duties,

disabled veterans will be given preference over able-bodied veterans.

Appropriate documentation of veteran status must be provided at time of

application as outlined in the application process. No preference wil

l be given to a veteran currently employed by a public department.

We conduct background investigations for all final candidates being

considered for employment. Offers of employment are contingent upon the

completion of the background check.

Applicants with disabilities may request accommodation to complete the

application and selection process. Please notify Human Resources at least

three (3) working days prior to the date of need.

Welcome to Laramie

The University of Wyoming is located in Laramie, a town of 30,000 in the

heart of the Rocky Mountain West. The state of Wyoming continues to invest

in its university, helping to make it a leader in academics, research and

outreach. The university has state-of-the-art facilities in many areas and

the community provides the advantages of a major university.

Located in a high mountain valley near the Colorado border, Laramie offers

both outstanding recreational opportunities and close proximity to

Colorado’s Front Range, a bustling group of metropolitan cities including

Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. This beautiful mountain landscape

offers outdoor enjoyment in all seasons, with over 300 days of sunshine

annually. For more information about the region, please visit

http://visitlaramie.org/

To apply, go to:

https://jobs.uwyo.edu/psp/EREC/UWEXTERNAL/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_CE.GBL?SiteId=6

and click on:

Asst/Assoc Professor – Mangement and Marketing

and follow screen instructions

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Multiple Faculty Positions

Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students

from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that

reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal

employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively encourages

deaf, hard of hearing, members of traditionally underrepresented groups,

people with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply for open positions.

The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty

positions in the following departments/programs:

— ASL and Deaf Studies

— Art Communication and Theatre

— Education

— Government and Public Affairs

— Hearing Speech and Language Sciences

— Interpretation and Translation

— Linguistics

— Physical Education and Recreation

— Psychology

— Science Technology and Mathematics

— Social Work

For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:

http://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

LA School for the Deaf (Baton Rouge) is seeking an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

for our Middle School department.

QUALIFICATIONS:

— Must meet the certification requirements of the State of

Louisiana as a teacher with hearing impaired endorsement and as a school

principal/educational leader. Possession and presentation of Conference

of Executives of American Schools for the Deaf/Council on Education of the

Deaf (CEASD/CED) certification will satisfy the Louisiana requirement for

hearing impaired endorsement on the teaching certificate.

— Must possess human relations and management skills with which to

develop and maintain a cohesive common purpose faculty and to direct the

functions of subordinates.

— Preference will be given to applicants possessing sign language

skills; others must be willing to learn such skills. The minimum

acceptable Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) level for effective

job performance is Advanced Plus.

— Must obtain hearing impaired endorsement within three (3) years

of hire date if not hearing impaired certified at the time of hire.

Apply online: www.jobs.la.gov

For information: dleblanc@lsdvi.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Counselor/Academic Advisor

3512BR

NTID Counseling & Academic Advising Services

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Professional Area: Professional/Administrative

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function: Advising or Counseling

Wage Band:

Department/College Description

Provide personal counseling, career counseling, academic advising and

consultation to NTID (National Technical Institute of the Deaf)

supported students who are deaf and hard of hearing in a college

environment following the American Counseling Association (ACA) Code

of Ethics.

Detailed Job Description

Please note:

NTID Student and Academic Services recruits and hires

Counselors/Academic Advisors (CAA) at different levels of experience

and skill in its career ladder:

— Counselor/Academic Advisor OR

— Senior Counselor/Academic Advisor OR

— Assistant Director

Salary and Placement in the career ladder and assignment will be

determined by experience, professional licensure, certification, and

skill proficiency level.

Responsibilities:

— Provide personal and career counseling and academic advising to

assigned caseload students.

— Consult with faculty, staff, parents, vocational rehabilitation

advisors and others as appropriate.

— Complete timely documentation for all students following ACA

guidelines and maintain accurate counseling and academic advising

records.

— Participate in counseling/advising department meetings, academic

department meetings, and committee meetings.

— Engage in professional development activities.

— Initiate regular clinical supervision.

— Serve as a guest lecturer and conduct presentations as needed

— Teach programs as needed

— Other duties as assigned

Skills:

— Excellent computer skills/MS Office Suite

— Strong organizational skills

— Demonstrated ability to multitask

— Knowledge of mental health, psychological and developmental issues

of a Deaf/Hard of Hearing population required

— Demonstrate diversity awareness and sensitivity to a variety of

communication modalities.

Required Minimum Qualifications

— Master’s degree in counseling, psychology, social work or a

related clinical field

— Two or more years of professional counseling, academic advising or

career counseling work experience

— Sign language proficiency

Preferred Qualifications

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it

at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings

and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or

the BR number.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal

background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or

written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as

determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes

and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT

provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not

discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender

expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its

hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides

reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the

Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York

Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable

accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and

you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources

office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private

university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological

universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all

50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200

academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A

pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer

undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As

home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university

offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf

and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni

throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named

by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges

to Work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE

Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of

dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education

Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and

http://www.rit.edu.

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced

benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to

additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an

employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be

tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s Benefits, Health &

Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.

Department of Education at ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

TEACHER-Long Term Sub

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

PRE K – 12

Closing Date: Until Filled

Revised/Posted: November, 22, 2017

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of

Schools and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is

also much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites

to visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square,

located in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and

Hard of Hearing students.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as

needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,

child staffings and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans.

— Participates in staff development.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in

the classroom.

— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using

American Sign Language (ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.

— Retirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are

available

**Long Term Substitute Position through the end of June 2018.

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 570-1832

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of

race, color, religious creed, sex, age, national origin, ancestry, marital

status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability

(including, but not limited to, intellectual disability, past or present

history of mental disorder, physical disability or learning disability),

genetic information, or any other basis prohibited by Connecticut state

and/or federal nondiscrimination laws.

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants.

School Leader

Qualifications:

— Master’s Degree in Deaf Education or related field

— Delaware Eligibility for School Principal/Assistant Principal

Certificate

— Administrative experience preferred

— Minimum five years of teaching experience in deaf education

— Knowledge of Federal (IDEA) regulations for Special Education

— Knowledge of current research and best practices in education of

the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Prior experience with scheduling, professional development and

curriculum for students/staff preferred

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School

District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants.

Teacher of the Deaf

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Degree in Deaf Education Required

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

content (i.e., Science, Math, Social Studies, English Language

— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of

hearing children

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

— Mininimu lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Teacher of the Deaf – Long Term Substitute

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language required

— Degree in Deaf Education or related field required

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds (with

assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)

Qualifications:

— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the

following:

— An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an

accredited institution, or

— Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or

— A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test

— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED

— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)

— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing

children (preferred)

— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)

— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

— Mininimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the

needs of the students.

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School

District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Director of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services Division

Minnesota Department of Human Services

St. Paul, MN

Closing Date: 11/30/2017

Salary Range: $36.86 – $52.93/hourly; $76,963 – $110,517/annually

The Director of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services Division (DHHSD) is

responsible for managing, directing, and providing oversight to staff and

resources within the division. DHHSD, a division of the MN Department of

Human Services (DHS), provides services to support Minnesotans who are

deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing so they can get help to live

independently, engage with their families, and participate in their

communities. Services are provided statewide through regional Deaf and

Hard of Hearing Services offices and community-based providers.

For more information, please visit the MN Careers website

http://www.mn.gov/careers Job ID 17444.

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN PITTSBURGH AND GLENSIDE

PAHrtners Deaf Services is a dynamic team of behavioral health

professionals serving deaf and hard of hearing children and adults.

Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh,

Pennsylvania, PAHrtners provides residential and outpatient services to

deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and adults. Over 85% of

our staff members are deaf or hard of hearing!

PAHrtners is rapidly growing and expanding. Whether you are a high school

graduate, recent college graduate, or a professional with many years of

experience in the field of human services, we have a career-building

position waiting for you! Equal Opportunity Employer

PAHrtners is looking for dedicated, motivated, and energetic individuals

who are fluent in American Sign Language and knowledgeable about Deaf

culture to fill the following positions:

— Residential Counselors for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities –

Full time, part time, on call; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum

HS diploma required. Will accept applicants who don’t know ASL as long

as they are motivated and willing to learn.

— Blended Case Manager – Full time; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations.

Minimum HS diploma with 12 credits in social sciences required.

— Residential Counselors for Residential Treatment Facility for Adolescents

– Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum of one years’ related

experience required.

— Therapist/Psychosocial Rehabilitation Counselor – Full Time; Glenside

location. Minimum BA/BS in human services required.

— Training Coordinator – Full Time. Glenside location. Travels to

Pittsburgh as needed. Education requirements flexible and based on

experience. Must be proficient in ASL.

— Outpatient Therapist – Part Time. Glenside location. Must be eligible

for LCSW or LPC in PA. Must have MSW or equivalent. Must be proficient

in ASL.

— Administrative Assistant – Full Time. Glenside location. Minimum high

school diploma with 3 years’ administrative experience. Must be

proficient in MS Word and Excel.

Visit our Web page at http://www.pahrtners.com/careers/ to learn more

about each position.

Send your letter of intent and resume to:

Bernadette Class, Office Manager

PAHrtners Deaf Services, 614 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Email: bclass@pahrtners.com Fax: 215-392-6065

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Health Educator to the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing

Family Tree Clinic

St. Paul, MN

Family Tree Clinic, located in St. Paul, MN, is hiring a Health Educator to

the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing (DDBHH). The ideal candidate is

passionate about sexual and reproductive health, racial and social justice,

and is able to advocate with culturally and linguistically affirmative

skills. Main responsibilities include providing one to one and group

setting education, advocacy, outreach, referrals and non-directive

counseling to the DDBHH communities on family planning and sexual health.

Read the full job description and application information at

familytreeclinic.org/about/work.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

Lecturer, American Sign Language

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Lecturer, American Sign Language The University of Iowa program in

American Sign Language invites applications for a non-tenure-track

lecturer position for 2018-19 academic year, renewable for an additional

two years (2019-2020, 20202021) and then renewable in three year

increments pending positive teaching reviews and college authorization.

Responsibilities include teaching six courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and

contributing to curriculum and materials development for the program. This

could be six sections of ASL per year (maximum 20 students per section)

using an immersion curriculum (Signing Naturally) or a combination of

language and specialty courses taught in ASL. Summer employment possible

if desired, dependent upon program needs and resources. Starting Date:

August 15, 2018. Requires Qualifications: fluency in ASL; Master’sd

Degree in Teaching ASL or related field; American Sign Language Teacher

Association (ASLTA) certification or willingness to obtain certification

once employed. Desired Qualifications: Language teaching experience at

the college level, ability to offer advanced courses such as ASL

linguistics, ASL Literature, Deaf culture, Deaf studies, ASL/English

interpreting, or Deaf education.

Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of

their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of

recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu.

Refer to requisition number 71725. (Note: Please post the teaching video

online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum

vitae). Screening begins November 1, 2017 and will continue until position

is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by telephone or

videoconference.

The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the College

of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and ethnic

diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division and

Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are

encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free

from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,

age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic

information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified

individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The

University of Iowa is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

LA School for the Deaf is seeking an ASL TEACHER for our high school

department.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Louisiana Teacher certification as set forth in Louisiana Standards for

State Certification of School Personnel (Bulletin 746) including the

Hearing Impaired/Deaf Education endorsement. Possession and presentation

of Conference of Executives of American Schools for the Deaf/Council on

Education of the Deaf (CEASD/CED) certification will satisfy the Louisiana

requirements for hearing impaired endorsement.

ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification is

preferred.

Must possess expressive and receptive sign language skills. The minimum

acceptable Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) level for effective

job performance is Advanced.

Apply online at www.jobs.la.gov

For information – dleblanc@lsdvi.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

full-time position open

Virginia TRS Outreach Coordinator

Richmond, VA

Hamilton Relay currently has a full-time position open for the “Virginia

TRS Outreach Coordinator”. The position is located in Richmond, VA.

This full-time position is responsible for coordinating and implementing

outreach activities designed to promote Traditional Relay Services (TRS)

for Virginia Relay. The position requires independent travel throughout

the state of Virginia.

Visit www.workforhamilton.com for full job description and application.

Position is open until filled.

Hamilton Relay is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate

based on age, race, religion, color, gender, national origin, sexual

orientation, or disability.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

SHASTA COLLEGE

Redding, CA

invites applications for the position of:

(Full-time) American Sign Languages

SALARY: $48,359.83 – $83,137.87 Annually

OPENING DATE: 09/06/17

CLOSING DATE: 10/23/17 04:30 PM

DESCRIPTION OF BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

General Responsibilities

Under administrative leadership, it is the responsibility of the

regular/contract college instructor to teach classes, to participate

in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of educational

programs, courses, and other experiences that will directly result in

the educational growth of the students and support advancement of the

vision, mission, and values of the community college district.

The Instructor will participate in the development and review of

curriculum and the ASL Program as directed and develop and implement

instruction for each class and laboratory period, consistent with the

official course outline, including but not limited to the following

courses: American Sign Language 1- 5, ASL 80 – Deaf Challenges, ASL

81 – Educational World of the Deaf, ASL 94 – Work Site Learning.

This position is anticipated to start for the Spring 2018 semester

with a potential Fall 2018 start date.

CLASSIFICATION: Faculty position on the Faculty Salary Schedule.

BENEFITS: Holiday and sick time will be provided. Our competitive

benefits package includes medical, dental, and vision insurance

provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis and an employee

assistance program (EAP).

Employees have the option to contribute to:

— Health Savings Account (HSA)

— 403(b) and 457 Retirement Plans

— Section 125 Plan including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and

Dependent Day Care Accounts

In addition, employees have the option to purchase:

— Disability Income Insurance

— Cancer Insurance

— Life Insurance

— Accident Only Insurance

— Critical Illness Insurance

For more information regarding Employment and Benefit Policies,

please view the Faculty Collective Bargaining Agreement.

SUPERVISOR: Dean of Arts, Communications, Social Sciences or

designee.

TYPICAL DUTIES, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITY:

Specific Responsibilities

Responsibilities designated below are primary to the faculty role.

Some of the listed professional responsibilities are examples of

activities, which are part of the unique role of each faculty member

and are reflective of their individual expertise and interests.

Classroom Responsibilities

— Meet classes/laboratories on days and times as assigned according

to the current academic calendar.

— Develop and implement instruction for each class and laboratory

period, consistent with the official course outline.

— Develop and distribute during the first week of class, a written

syllabus for each course to communicate to students, course

objectives, grading criteria and classroom policies.

— Demonstrate respect for student rights as specified in District

policy and applicable laws.

— Submit requisitions for textbooks and instructional materials in a

timely manner.

— Refer students to tutoring and related student services when

appropriate.

— Supervise students in off-campus activities when participation is

expected as part of a course requirement or where such supervision is

part of the instructor’s load.

— Provide academic assistance and related services to students

during scheduled office hours.

Evaluation of Students

— Return assignments and examination results in a timely fashion.

— Assign grades to students in the manner provided by District

policy and administrative procedure and prescribed by the Education

Code and Title V regulations of the State of California.

— Submit required administrative paperwork, including grade report

forms, in a timely and accurate manner.

Curriculum

— Participate in the development and review of curriculum as

directed.

— Participate in the development of alternative teaching modalities.

Professional Development

— Participate in required professional development activities.

— Continue to develop professional skills and up-to-date subject

matter knowledge, potentially including participation in conferences

and research activities.

— Participate in presenting staff development programs as needed.

Additional Responsibilities

— Schedule, announce to students in all classes, and maintain office

hours.

— Attend and participate in department/center meetings.

— Participate in the process of shared governance through committee

work of the department, center, college and/or district level;

participate in other significant non-classroom college, district or

community activities.

— Keep official records required by District policy and

administrative procedures and submit them in accordance with college

procedures.

— Participate in supervision of student assistants and

paraprofessionals as needed.

— Abide by departmental regulations concerning the proper use, care

and security of college equipment and District property.

— Advise administration of unsafe conditions or potential hazards

and recommend solutions.

— Provide administrators, chairs and coordinators with sample

instruction materials as may be deemed necessary, such as

examinations, lab projects or course syllabuses.

— Participate in advisory committee meetings as required.

— Report absences due to illness or for personal necessity to the

dean or designated officer.

— Recommend purchases of instructional supplies and equipment as

needed.

— Consult with supervising administrators on personnel needs; assist

with position announcements, recruitment and screening/interviewing

committees.

— Participate in the evaluation of regular faculty.

— Fulfill all obligations as established in the current collective

bargaining agreement.

EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION:

Any bachelor’s degree and two years of professional experience, or

any associate degree and six years of professional experience.

Preferred:

— Experience with or willingness to learn computer-assisted and/or

online instruction

— Experience working with or willingness to develop an interpreter

training program

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

To be considered a candidate for this position, the applicant must

submit the following materials:

Online Application with Additional Required Materials to be attached

to application:

— Cover letter addressing criteria listed in the position

announcement

— Current resume or vita

–College transcripts (unofficial will be accepted at the time of

application)

— If you are selected you will be required to participate in a

proficiency assessment. Pending results, those candidates achieving

proficiency level 4 or higher on the American Sign Language

Proficiency Interview (ASLPI) assessment will be invited to campus

for an interview. The cost of the proficiency interview will be paid

for by Shasta College

— Letters of Recommendation will NOT be accepted

Attention Internal Applicants:

— Internal candidates MUST also submit all required materials to be

considered.

After formal application has been made, all application materials

will be screened.

— Interviews will be by invitation only.

— Interviews are held on campus. No Skype or Phone Interviews.

— The District does not provide expense reimbursement for those

invited to initial interviews.

— Placement on the Shasta College Salary Schedule is commensurate

with previous education and experience.

— The District does not reimburse for new hire moving expenses.

— Starting Salary: $48,359 – $83,137/year

— Salary Range: $48,359 – $102,582/year

— $2,000/year doctorate differential

— Medical, dental, and vision insurance

— State Teachers Retirement System (STRS)

For full application instructions and position description, visit

http://apptrkr.com/1080945

The Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College District (“Shasta

College”) does not discriminate against any person on the basis of

race, color, national origin, sex, religious preference, age,

disability (physical and mental), pregnancy (including pregnancy,

childbirth, and medical conditions related to pregnancy or

childbirth), gender identity, sexual orientation, genetics, military

or veteran status or any other characteristic protected by applicable

law in admission and access to, or treatment in employment,

educational programs or activities at any of its campuses. Shasta

College also prohibits harassment on any of these bases, including

sexual harassment, as well as sexual assault, domestic violence,

dating violence, and stalking.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

POSITION TITLE: Parent to Parent Support Coordinator-Part-time

Kansas State School for the Deaf

Olathe, KS

SALARY: $11.00 to $18.00 per hour depending on Experience and

Education. No Benefits.

SCHEDULE: Flexibility in working hours

EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until Filled

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Brief synopsis. Full position description upon request.)

This part-time position will manage the Kansas Family Support Network

database which includes, but is not limited to, matching supporting

parents with identified parents, training supporting parents, and

providing follow-up to identified parents. Work with the Parent Group for

children who are D/HH including assisting with logistics for events and

meetings. Provides support to other parent support groups throughout

Kansas. Provide information and resources to families with children who

are D/HH in Kansas.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Parent of a Child who is deaf/hard of hearing

preferred. High School diploma or GED from an accredited school.

Excellent oral and written skills. Ability to work with both families and

professionals. Fluency and/or willingness to learn ASL.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be

conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation & KS Dept. of Social &

Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate

must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee). Send

resume and copies of all college transcripts. For consideration request

an official KSD application and submit for KSD review.

CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resources Office; Phone: 913/210-8113

E-Mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax: 913/621-2310

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Iowa School for the Deaf

Iowa School for the Deaf is located on a 115 acre campus located on the southern edge of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The campus is within 15 minutes of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. ISD serves students from the states of Iowa and Nebraska.

Our elementary program is growing and we need an additional teacher as soon as possible!

Qualifications: an applicant must possess or have the ability to obtain an Iowa Elementary Teacher’s Certificate, which includes an endorsement in Deaf/Hard of Hearing. Additional endorsements are beneficial.

See school’s website for more information including requirements and application process: http://www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org/employment/employment-opportunities/

To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, credentials, transcripts, etc to Human Resources; Iowa School for the Deaf; 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd.; Council Bluffs, IA 51503-7898. Or contact Human Resources at Phone: 712-366-0571; email: dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org for more information.