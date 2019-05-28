All new jobs will be immediately posted in this section;
GLADiators welcome new enthusiastic, passionate and dedicated employees
seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of our consumers and
community.
Check out our Exciting Opportunities!!
— Legal Advocate- Los Angeles, Ca
— Community Advocate- Cypress, Ca
— Community Outreach- Ventura, Ca
— Administrative Assistant- Ventura, Ca
— Community Advocate- Riverside, Ca
The work that you do every day translates directly into empowering the
deaf and hard of hearing community. Giving of yourself and your skills in
services and support to the deaf and hard of hearing is immensely
rewarding.
Fringe benefits include: medical insurance, pension plan, paid vacation
and sick leave.
Optional benefits: Dental, Flexible Spending Account, 403b and
supplemental insurance.
If interested in any of these positions to learn more visit website
www.gladinc.org/career , then please submit cover letter, resume and
employment application to:
Email: gladhr@gladinc.org VP: 323-892-2138
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Licensed Clinical Therapist
RHA Health Services, Inc.
State of North Carolina
Are you looking to be part of something special in the field of mental health
and Deafness? Come join our team!
The State of North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of
mental health services for the deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services, Inc.,
has a contract with the state to provide therapy, assessments, and outreach to
people who communicate primarily through ASL. We have a team of 18 professionals
who are fluent in ASL, including two Deaf psychologists, three Deaf LCSWs, and
three Deaf LPCs, along with a hearing, ASL-fluent LPC and LCSW licensed
therapists, and numerous Deaf and hearing qualified professional staff.
We are seeking one clinician, licensed in the State of North Carolina to
complete our team.
When was the last time you took part in a team meeting conducted entirely in
sign language and with a group of professional peers that “get it”?
If you’re ready for a positive change in your professional life, send your
resume to:
Linda Harrington, LCSW
DHH Program Director
lharrington@rhanet.org
919.825.2869 VP
RHA Health Services
3010 Falstaff Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Or apply at links below:
Licensed Clinical Therapist, Wilson, NC
https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Wilson-NC-BH/DHH-Clinician–Wilmington-Behavioral-Health-Office_R8034
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open positions (2)
Preschool Teacher of the Deaf
Early Intervention Specialist
Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center (HSDC)
Seattle, WA
Preschool Teacher of the Deaf
English job listing:
https://hsdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/HSDCEducationApplicationFY20.pdf
ASL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mROALDjXiQU
Early Intervention Specialist
English:https://hsdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/HSDC-PIP-Specialist-Job-Description
-September-2018.pdf
ASL: https://youtu.be/yHxgGpbrcHA
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Chief Risk Officer
Unversity of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyoming
Title: Chief Risk Officer
Position Summary: Provide leadership for the planning, development and
administration of all aspects of the University’s enterprise risk
management (“ERM”) program, including Universitywide risk identification,
analysis, control, financing and transfer claims, strategic management,
inclusive leadership and organizational engagement.
Primary Functions:
— Responsible for development, oversight and implementation of the
ERM program, with advice from the University’s Advisory Committee.
— Keeps General Counsel informed of significant risk topics, budgetary
impacts, and claims.
— Supports campus units on mitigating and managing their own risks
within institutional tolerance.
— Through outreach, formal training, involvement in committees, and strong
relationships, educates the broader University community in risk
management principles and techniques.
— Responsible for the University’s insurance and student health insurance
programs.
— Responsible for claims management including investigation, settlement,
restitution and subrogation, collaborates with General Counsel, insurance
carriers, and other necessary parties, and manages any third-party
administrator involvement.
— Reviews contracts and grants for proper risk and insurance
provisions; collaborates with campus units and General Counsel’s
Office on contracts, grants and other institutional agreements.
— Reviews andcollaborates with University personnel to address risks
faced by students, faculty and staff traveling abroad and in the US.
— Collaborates with University personnel to assist with the
University’s Emergency Response planning.
— Develops and oversees departmental budget.
Requirements:
— Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field
— Minimum 5 years senior management experience or increasing responsibility
for leadership of people and programs with accountability for risk management
or a similar function
— Excellent written and verbal communication skills
— Strong organizational, financial and analytical skills
— Ability to lead diverse University initiatives and manage complex
and sensitive issues
— Demonstrated leadership skills in a collaborative environment
Preferred:
— Advanced degree (J.D.) and/or advanced certification (ARM,
CRM, CPCU)
— Experience in a higher education or public setting
To apply, go to:
https://uwyo.taleo.net/careersection/00_ex/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en&portal=8100020604
and key in the words:
Chief Risk Officer
in the keyword box on the top
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
job opportunities with sign-on bounuses
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org to view exciting job opportunities at The Learning
Center for the Deaf!
We have openings for: ASL Specialist/Tutor; Mental Health Clinician; Director
of Interpreting Services; School Counselor; Talent
Acquisition Specialist/Recruiter; and more!
Generous Sign-on Bonuses! Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for details!
The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is a nationally recognized leader in
educational, therapeutic, and community services for deaf and hard of hearing
children and adults. TLC offers substantial benefits including medical, dental,
vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, disability insurance, paid parental
leave, tuition reimbursement, professional development, and generous paid time
off. The Learning Center for the Deaf is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action
Employer and embraces and celebrates a spirit of inclusion and diversity.
Reasonable accommodations and modifications will be made whenever possible.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Announcement
Residential Program Coordinator
Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind
Staunton, VA
The position will be advertised until filled.
Interested parties can view the job description and apply
online at https://www.vsdb.k12.va.us
under the Career tab
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Announcement
Teacher of the Deaf (Lifeskills)
Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind
Staunton, VA
The position will be advertised until filled.
Interested parties can view the job description and apply
online at https://www.vsdb.k12.va.us
under the Career tab
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Position opening
Hearing Healthcare Program Manager
Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Jefferson City, Missouri
Reports to: Director
Division: Special Education
Classification: 12 Month, Full-time, Professional
Section: Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Location: Jefferson City
Pay Range: P9
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Hearing Healthcare
Program Manager will exercise discretion in judgement within policy and
procedures established for the daily operation of the Hearing Healthcare
Program. This position will provide consultation, guidance,
implementation and supervision of the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution
Program, hearing health advocacy, information and referral and consumer
education on issues related to hearing loss, hearing healthcare goods and
services including the knowledge of assistive devices, hearing aid
services, hearing aid insurance coverage plans, cochlear implant
procedure, telecommunications devices, public health, public safety and
equal access. This position will provide support to the Executive
Director in identifying programmatic, legislative and rule-making goals,
and strategies to accomplish the mission of the agency.
1. Responsible for the daily oversight and supervision of program of
services provided under the hard of hearing unit of the agency, including
the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Program.
2. Establish unit goals and strategies for achieving those continuous
improvement goals.
3. Conduct research and guide program special projects.
4. Analyze reports and surveys to demonstrate program needs.
5. Develop program budget request and recommend policy and procedures
goals to demonstrate program needs.
6. Coach and mentor hard of hearing individuals on self-advocacy.
7. Other projects as dictated by current needs assigned by the
Executive Director.
ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Advocate for and provide resources to hard of hearing individuals,
particularly those with age-related or progressive hearing loss.
2. Stay up-to-date on state and federal laws and rules relating to
hearing loss, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and
Medicare/Medicaid.
3. Assist with legislative activities related to hearing aids and
hearing healthcare.
4. Provide guidance to Missouri’s newborn infant hearing screening
program.
5. Conduct research and analysis relating to hearing loss.
6. Develop written materials, such as program guidelines, grant
proposals, and resource information.
7. Perform other related duties as assigned by the Executive
Director.
PREREQUISITES FOR THE JOB:
1. Knowledge of basic audiology, including hearing health,
audiograms, and assistive technology.
2. Experience with strategic and programmatic planning.
3. Sensitivity to various communication methods used by the hard of
hearing.
4. Ability to maintain and test assistive listening devices.
5. Ability to effectively communicate in writing with groups and
individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or deaf, and willingness to
learn American Sign Language.
6. Ability to coordinate and provide presentations and workshops on
hard of hearing issues.
7. Understanding of basic counseling for post-lingual deafness.
8. Research and analysis skills.
9. Negotiation skills.
10. Customer service and interpersonal communication skills.
EDUCATION REQUIRED/PREFERRED:
1. Master’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference
given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing health,
hearing loss, deafness, human resources, public policy, education,
government, or communication studies. A bachelor degree with five years’
experience will be considered.
2. Two year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Must be able to lift 25 pounds.
COMPUTER SKILLS: Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, Database and
PowerPoint.
REQUIRED TRAVEL: This position is required to travel occasionally
in-state or out-of-state.
(Other qualifications and experience, which, in the opinion of the
Executive Director, meet the requirements of the position, may be accepted
in lieu of the above.)
To apply, go to:
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/1113890.html
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings (many)
Deaf Centers of Nevada
Las Vegas and Reno locations
go to:
http://www.dcnv.org/careers.html
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
School Psychologist (School for the Deaf)
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado Springs,
Colorado is accepting applications for School Psychologist (School for the
Deaf). This position is responsible for psychological, educational and emotional
assessment of birth through 21 year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing.
Functions as lead School Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach
services, coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive
Behavior Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written
analysis of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide
professional trainings. Accepting applications until the position is filled.
To apply:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Program Manager
Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Some travel will be required
Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service (CAV), Inc. is a
not-for-profit corporation that has been mandated by the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to design,
implement and oversee the delivery of video relay service (VRS) in Canada.
CAV provides telephone service for Deaf Canadians (www.srvcanadavrs.ca)
who use sign language via a custom designed, IP-based, video conferencing
platform. Using CAV’s custom designed apps (PC, Mac, iOS, Android),
customers are connected to sign language interpreters, located in call
centres, who provide real-time interpretation of telephone conversations
in either English/American Sign language (ASL) or French/Langue des signes
québécoise (LSQ). Service was launched in September 2016 and has grown
from a startup operation to a 24/7 telecommunications service operating
with almost 300 sign language interpreters, distributed among 15 call
centres across Canada and in the U.S.
CAV is seeking a Program Manager to help manage the day-to-day operational
delivery of its nationwide, high tech Video Relay Service.
This is an exciting opportunity for a candidate who has a unique blend of
telecom and/or call centre experience.
This is a contract position with the opportunity to convert to a
full-time, permanent position based on exemplary, proven performance.
The position will report to the Executive Director in the Ottawa office
with a dotted line relationship to the COO depending on the project.
Responsibilities include:
— Monitor system performance; being alert to operational problems
— Test new features and functions before introduction
— Suggest new features and functions based on user and vendor input
— Contribute to the development of policies and procedures and keeping
the materials up to date
— Provide operational support regarding outsourced customer service
and call centre vendors
— Oversee CAV’s Call Centre Quality Assurance & Workforce
Management programs and act as the administrator of its tracking,
analytics and reporting software
— Organize CAV’s annual vendor Summit
— Collaborate with Product Development, Community Relations and
Marketing Teams to provide support, ensure alignment of priorities
and communication among these important functional groups
Candidates should have the following skills and/or experience:
— University degree BA/BS required; MA preferred
— Bilingual fluency, fluent spoken and written English and French
— Knowledge of sign language and/or interpreting experience
(ASL or LSQ), a plus
— Strong analytic and organization skills
— 5 years + of working in call centre or telecommunications
centric businesses
— 3 years + in a mid-level management role with progressive
responsibility
— Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
— Some travel will be required
Should you or someone you know be interested in applying, please submit
your résumé and cover letter to Ellen Thomas by email at
ExecDirector@cav-acs.ca.
Persons who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing are encouraged to apply.
-+-+-+-+-
position opening
NTID Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects
4549BR
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
NTID Outreach Consortium
Rochester, NY
Detailed Job Description
The Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects is responsible for
providing coordination, leadership and support to these activities, including,
but not limited to, grant funded activities. The Assistant Director for Outreach
and Special Projects is also responsible for providing planning and
implementation of STEM-related activities in conjunction with the NTID Regional
STEM Center(s) (NRSC). Finally, the Assistant Director for Outreach and Special
Projects works with the Senior Director of Outreach Consortium, another
Assistant Director and the Program Assistant for Outreach in carrying out these
responsibilities.
Major Responsibilities
— Manage the day-to-day operations of the NTID Regional STEM Center(s) (NRSC),
both at NTID and in collaboration with remotely-located regional site(s). This
would include being the point of contact for planning and supporting activities
and projects, tracking metrics and periodic performance and data reporting.
— Assist with implementing projects under the WIOA Pre-ETS partnerships with
state vocational rehabilitation agencies.
— Work collaboratively with faculty and staff leaders internally and externally,
as well as community leaders, involved in planning and carrying out Outreach
activities each year.
— Provide project leadership for targeted Outreach and NRSC activities/programs
as assigned.
— Develop, organize and implement Outreach and NRSC activities, including
professional development workshops/trainings for deaf and hard of hearing
students, teachers, vocational rehabilitation professionals, and access service
professionals. Utilize marketing strategies to encourage participation.
— Work with Outreach teams to evaluate impact of activities on enrollment
pipeline and retention.
— Independently plan and travel for the purpose of promoting NTID and its
Outreach programs, including NRSC.
Department/College Description
The NTID Outreach Consortium is responsible for the establishment and operation
of educational activities designed to build up NTID’s pipeline of prospective
students and to share NTID resources externally. The primary purpose of NTID’s
Outreach Consortium is to offer various training/educational programs,
workshops, and technical assistance to address the educational, transition and
professional development needs of deaf and hard of hearing students, parents and
educators.
Required Minimum Qualifications
Educational Requirements
— Bachelor degree in Education, Business, Communication, Human Service or
related field required.
Experience
— 3-5 years experience in project management, student development programming
or event planning
Skills
— Fluency in American Sign Language and excellent communication skills
— Ability to communicate effectively with wide range of prospective deaf and
hard of hearing students.
— Sensitivity to ethnic, socioeconomic and communication diversity.
— Strong organization and time management skills.
— Highly flexible and able to work effectively in a team oriented and fast-paced
environment.
— Able to work evenings and weekends as assigned/needed.
— Able to function effectively as team member in outcomes-oriented work.
— Ability to make significant independent programmatic judgments and decisions
as necessary.
Required Minimum Education Level
BA, BS
Staff Job Function
Administrative Support
Wage Band
117A
Shift
A
Employment Category
Full-time
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References
How To Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:
https://apptrkr.com/1471045 . Click the link for search openings and in the
keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check
and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is
contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does
not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in
the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and
does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,
national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,
educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to
applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with
Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If
you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring
process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at
585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Announcement
Principal
WV School for the Deaf
Romney, WV
The position will be advertised until filled.
Interested parties can view the job description and apply
online at https://www.wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us/
under the Employment Opportunities tab.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Open positions
The Delaware School for the Deaf
Newark, DE
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants for School Year 2019-2020
Secondary English Language Arts
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Degree in Deaf Education preferred (Master’s Degree proferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
English Language Arts
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
Teacher of the Deaf (Elementary)
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Degree in Deaf Education Required
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
Elementary Education
— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of
hearing children
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
Long-term substitute teacher
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language required
— Degree in Deaf Education or related field required
— Most hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds (with
assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School
District Website: www.christinak12.org
The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing
Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS)
Portsmouth/VA Beach area
We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our
Portsmouth/VA Beach area. Review the job posting below. If any questions, you
can email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.
Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor RCD/Trainee
Location: Portsmouth – 740
Position #: W0013
Closing Date: 05/28/2019
Quicklink: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/148786
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT
Director of Education
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
SCOPE OF DUTIES
The Director of Education reports to the Executive Director and has the
continuing responsibility for the daily administration of all on-campus
educational programs. The Director serves as a member of the Executive
Leadership Team.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Provides leadership to the on-campus and outreach educational
programs and extracurricular programs for deaf and hard-of-hearing
children at the American School for the Deaf (ASD).
— Evaluates, with the support of the Academic Hub, and other Team
leaders, the efficacy of all on-campus education program departments and
educational support programs.
— Serves as the primary liaison for the School education program
with Local Education Agencies (LEA), other state agencies which includes
but is not limited to overseeing local, state, regional and federal
compliance, and the accreditation process.
— Oversees the School admissions process.
— Prepares regular and systematic evaluations on students at ASD and
in the local school districts to include admission visits, evaluations,
and follow up.
— Cultivates and maintains a positive working relationship with
school departments, the Academic Hub, Board of Directors, professional
organizations, ASD unions, state and local governments, parents, alumni,
and other school constituencies.
— Shares with the Executive Leadership Team the current educational
trends and practices.
— Initiates and/or approves all significant communication between
the school and the home of ASD students or clients.
— Makes reports and recommendations as requested by the Executive
Director, the Board of Directors or its committees.
— Supervises and evaluates the Academic Hub, department heads of all
educational departments, and the Communication and Audiology departments
in accordance with State evaluation guidelines where applicable.
— Maintains files on students in accordance with professional
practices and federal law.
— Maintains files on students in accordance with professional
practices and federal law.
— Cooperates with the Institutional Advancement Department in
representing ASD, procuring federal and state grant monies, and
administering and evaluating grant programs.
— Prepares and oversees school-wide Education Department budgets
with collaboration from the Academic Hub.
— Communicates effectively, using written, verbal and/or sign
language skills, with all ASD staff, students, parents, LEA
representatives, and others as needed.
— Other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf, or related area.
— At least three years senior/district managerial experience.
— In-depth knowledge of special education law and guidelines.
— State of CT Intermediate Supervision Certificate or ability to
secure same.
— Fluency in American Sign Language strongly preferred.
— Ability to foster and work in a collaborative team setting.
— Ability to work flexible hours when needed.
HOW TO APPLY:
Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application or you may
complete an application directly on line.
Send application with resume and or letter of interest to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
POSITION OPENING
Teacher of the Deaf – Children’s Center (2)
Western PA School for the Deaf
Pittsburgh, PA
REPORTS TO:
Director of Early Childhood Programs
LOCATION:
Western PA School for the Deaf,
Pittsburgh, PA
JOB DESCRIPTION: This is an exempt, full-time, 187-day position. Teacher
of the Deaf will work with children between the ages of 3 and 6. Teacher
of the Deaf is responsible for instructional programming in academics,
language development and communication, in addition to guiding students
toward healthy social, emotional and vocational adjustment. Plan, prepare
and present lessons of appropriate academic work to their students, use
appropriate communication techniques to assure clarity and accuracy of
conveyed information, work with the Director in guiding parents toward
identifying their child’s strengths and weaknesses and in programming for
them accordingly through the IEP process, participate in curriculum
development and curriculum revision projects, attend in-service and
departmental meetings to participate in decision-making, to maintain
current knowledge in the field, and to gain understanding of new
techniques and methodologies in education.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: PA Instructional I or II Certification in Hearing
Impaired. Teacher of the Deaf are preferred to enter at a master’s level
with some experience. The minimum requirement for this position is a
bachelor’s level degree with certification in Hearing Impaired.
PA State Police Criminal Clearance (Act 34)
PA Child Abuse History Clearance (Act 151)
FBI Clearance
Act 82
Mandated Reporter Training
Certification
The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is
“Advanced.” The level accepted at hire is “intermediate.”
APPLICATION PROCEDURE:
Send letter of application and resume to:
Dori Bachar
Director of Human Resources
Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218
The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its
programs of education, employment, and all other activities on the basis
of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability,
or sexual preference.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
POSITION TITLE: Audiologist
Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
Pittsburgh, PA
POSITION TITLE: Audiologist
REPORTS TO: Director of WPSD
LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf,
Pittsburgh, PA
JOB DESCRIPTION: This is a 199-day, exempt position.
Responsibilities for the position include organizing
an audiological management program that addresses student needs,
coordinating audiological services, assessing the effectiveness
of the program, managing facilities and equipment, working
with administrative staff and other school personnel to accomplish
program goals and objectives, preparing financial reports,
coordinating the orientation of newly appointed speech-language
personnel in regard to audiological services, supervising
professionals, undergraduate and graduate interns, and/or
clerical staff, scheduling appointments for audiological
evaluations, administering standard diagnostic tests and
procedures in keeping with students individual needs,
promoting effective interpersonal relations with students,
parents, and teachers, obtaining additional diagnostic records,
formulating conclusions and recommendations, and interpreting
diagnostic results, participates and conducts on and off-site
community partner sessions and presentations to facilitate
new relationships and developing and maintaining current
partnerships in educational settings as well as businesses,
assisting in recruitment and placement of possible
students for the Choices for Children program as
well as school-age children.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: PA State Police Criminal Clearance,
PA Child Abuse History Clearance, FBI Clearance, Act 82,
Certification of PA Mandated Reporting Training
Valid PA Driver’s License required.
Doctor of Audiology, and licensure from the PA Department of State
Board of Examiners in Audiology.
The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position
is “Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate.”
APPLICATIION PROCEDURE:
Send letter of application and resume to:
Dori L. Bachar
Director of Human Resources
Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218
The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its
programs of education, employment, and all other activities on the basis
of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability,
or sexual preference.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
NTID Mental Health Therapist
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester, NY
4454BR
NTID Psychological Svcs
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Professional Area:
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function: Advising or Counseling
Wage Band: 119A
Department/College Description
NTID Psychological Services at RIT Counseling Center, a unit consist a team of a
director and a mental health therapist with responsibility for providing mental
health counseling and psychotherapy to a culturally diverse undergraduate and
graduate Deaf, hard-of-hearing students attending National Technical Institute
for the Deaf. NTID Psychological Services promotes ongoing collaborations with
NTID’s Counseling & Academic Advising Services, NTID’s Substance and Alcohol
Intervention Services for the Deaf (SAISD) and several offices across RIT’s
Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse
opportunities their collegiate experiences.
Detailed Job Description
NTID Psychological Services has a growing multicultural population on campus.
Professionals from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
The mental health therapist will
— Work within a multi-disciplinary staff and report to the Director of
Counseling and Psychological Services at RIT Counseling Center.
— Value a multifaceted approach involving strongly linked clinical and training
efforts, consultation with the NTID campus community, mental health
prevention/early intervention, multicultural values/awareness and collaborative
campus connections
— Provide individual and group counseling services to a culturally diverse
undergraduate and graduate Deaf, hard-of-hearing student population that
includes intake evaluations, mental health interventions, treatment follow-up,
and appropriate referrals.
— Complete and maintain clinical documentation (including, but not limited to,
intake evaluations, clinical progress notes for individual, group, and crisis
intervention sessions, psychiatric referrals, and suicide risk assessments) in a
thorough and timely manner.
— Develop and deliver mental health outreach and education programming to
— Attend departmental meetings within RIT Counseling and Psychological Service,
RIT Wellness, RIT Student Affairs, and NTID.
— Assist in the acquisition and maintenance of center accreditation through
development of documented office policies and procedures, as well as department
self-assessment.
— Engage in campus committees and working groups as needed, along with seeking
professional development opportunities.
— Perform, as assigned, other administrative responsibilities associated with
counseling and consultative services including, but not limited to,
participating on Counseling Center and University committees and special
projects.
— Assist with the design and implementation of Center activities and provide
leadership to selected strategic initiatives.
Direct clinical services may include providing community referrals, working with
student families and campus community members. Direct service will occur in the
counseling center and NTID campus locations.
Required Minimum Qualifications
Required Minimum Qualifications:
— Master’s degree in mental health counseling or social work or Doctoral Degree
in Clinical/Counseling Psychology. Must be licensed or licensed eligible by New
York State as a Mental Health Counselor, Clinical Social Worker, or
Psychologist. Must obtain New York State license or have licensure in process
within one year of initial hire date.
— Minimum of three to five years of experience providing clinical mental health
services. Experience in working with college students and with diverse client
populations strongly desired. Additional experience highly preferred.
Specialized Skills:
— Ability to provide clinical services to Deaf and hard-of-hearing students in a
student’s preferred communication modality (excellent communication and writing
skills).
— Requires fluency in American Sign Language as measured by proficiency or other
object test of sign language skill as well as observable interactions with
skilled sign language users.
— Demonstrated competency in the developmental, social, cognitive, linguistic,
medical, and mental health implications of Deafness and hearing loss, and skill
in application throughout all areas of practice (e.g. crisis intervention,
individual and group psychotherapy, supervision, assessment, consultation,
triage, and intake evaluations).
— Expertise in understanding the complexity of developmental experiences for
Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in
familial/academic/social/political/cultural contexts. Ability to utilize this
knowledge in diagnostic evaluation and therapeutic treatment planning.
— Ability to distinguish language acquisition deficits of Deaf and
hard-of-hearing students from clinically significant psychopathology.
— Ability to critically review literature in the field of counseling and modify
evidence-based practices to a deaf and hard-of-hearing student population.
Preferred Qualifications:
— Experience providing consultation services, short-term individual and group
therapy, crisis intervention, and case management and consultation services with
a range of clinical issues and pathology.
— Training and experience with clients who present with complex and severe
psychopathology and experience providing treatment and consultation to this
population.
— Demonstrated ability to handle complex, rapid changing clinical situations
(e.g. crisis situations, several psychopathology, suicide and homicide
assessment and intervention).
— Working knowledge of evidence-based practices, including a working knowledge
of and ability to apply a variety of evidence-based and psychotherapy techniques
(e.g. cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy).
— Understanding of the college-age normative development and its challenges.
— Demonstrated experience in providing culturally competent services to a
diverse client population.
— Effective interpersonal skills and the ability and willingness to contribute
to a team-oriented work environment with other campus and NTID service
providers.
— Excellent oral/sign and written communication skills.
— Understanding of, and compliance with, the ethical and legal issues involved
in the provision of clinical services.
— Experience using information technology and computerized databases.
Preferred Qualifications
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:
http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings and in the
keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.
The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/1450646
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check
and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is
contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does
not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in
the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and
does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,
national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,
educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to
applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with
Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If
you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring
process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at
585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the
U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000
undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100
countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs, including 7
interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was
the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to
the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers
unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and
hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United
States and around the world. RIT has been named by the Chronicle of Higher
Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For.” RIT is a National Science
Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the
needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment
Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu.
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced benefits
package that offers a variety of choices and access to additional employment
advantages. These benefits, combined with an employee’s pay, provide a total
compensation package that can be tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s
Benefits, Health & Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes
and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or
inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at
ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Inc
Concord, New Hampshire
POSITION SUMMARY:
INTRODUCTION:
Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Inc., (NDHHS) is a non-profit
organization located in Concord, New Hampshire. Established in 2001, NDHHS
currently employs 9 full-time staff, as well as, over 90 contractors, on a
consistent basis. NDHHS is New Hampshire’s only centralized resource
center serving the state’s Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Late-Deafened and
Deaf/Blind communities. NDHHS provides a wide range of services to the
Deaf Community delivered in private, public, governmental and educational
settings.
The Board of Directors of the Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services,
Inc. (NDHHS) seeks a qualified individual to serve as its Executive
Director (ED) whose services are anticipated to commence in the Fall of
2019.
The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing the administration,
programs, and strategic plan of the organization. Other key duties
include fundraising, RFP responses, grant writing, marketing, and
community outreach/presentations. This position reports directly to the
Board of Directors on such matters as prescribed in the By-Laws and on
matters of special instructions as may be given by the Board of Directors
and/or the Treasurer.
As the face of our organization, the Executive Director works closely with
the Board of Directors, various state and federal government agencies,
Hospitals, Legislatures, business entities, and the public to ensure tight
alignment of Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services’ (NDHHS)
operations with its mission and vision.
KNOWLEDGE OF:
1. Board Governance
2. Financial Performance and Viability
3. Organization Mission and Strategy
4. Organization Operation
EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS:
1. Minimum of Master’s Degree in Business or other relevant advanced
degree.
2. Knowledge of social service programs for the deaf and hard of
hearing.
3. Knowledge of QuickBooks, Excel, MS, PPT.
4. Strong leadership skills, with the ability to manage and supervise
multiple functions.
5. Knowledge of curriculum and principles of learning.
6. Knowledge of Deaf Culture needs and issues.
7. American Sign Language proficiency preferred but not required.
8. Membership in professional organizations that enhance personal and
professional prestige related to the running of a state-wide organization.
Compensation commensurate with experience and qualifications. Quality
employment package will include health benefits to attract a superior
candidate.
For further information, please contact the NDHHS search committee at:
CONTACT:
By email Searchteam2019@ndhhs.org
Or:
Send resume, cover letter and 3 reference letters to:
Northeast Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services, Inc. (NDHHS)
c/o Search Committee
56 Old Suncook Road Suite 6
Concord, NH 03301
Deadline: May 20, 2019
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open teaching positions
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3055288 [www.schoolspring.com] School Wide
Teacher of the Arts
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3087209 [www.schoolspring.com] Teacher of
the Deaf-Secondary English
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
Social Media Marketer
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Enrollment Marketing at Gallaudet University is seeking candidates for
the Social Media Marketer position!
The position is being advertised at gallaudet.edu/jobs under
#19056.
Feel free to contact us at jobs@gallaudet.edu if you have any questions.
A brief excerpt regarding this position is below for your information:
The Social Media Marketer is responsible for the day-to-day management of
university’s social media channels; develops an overall social media strategy,
social media governance, and content strategy and in the development of plans to
implement strategy across Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,
Snapchat, and other channels; coordinates content marketing campaigns,
storytelling, and graphics to boost engagement and brand awareness across social
channels.
Required qualifications: Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of three years of
professional experience in marketing, communications, or interactive media and
fluency in American Sign Language.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE (ASL)
Southwestern Community College District
South San Diego County (California)
This position may include a combination of day, evening, weekend and extension
site assignments.
RESPONSIBILITIES: Under the direction of the Dean, basic assignment will consist
of teaching courses in the American Sign Language (ASL) program, face-to-face
and online. Full-time faculty responsibilities include, but are not limited to,
the following: teach all scheduled classes and maintain office hours; class
preparation; curriculum development duties; assessment and evaluation of
students; student performance monitoring and record keeping; attend meetings
pertinent to discipline/division/college; involvement in selected staff
development and/or extracurricular activities. Maintain professional
associations and connections with professional community. Participate in the
planning, implementation, and evaluation of educational programs (including
student learning outcomes and assessment), courses and other experience
(including program review) that will directly result in the educational growth
of the students and support advancement of the visions, missions and values of
the college.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree and two years of professional
experience OR an Associate’s degree and six years of professional experience OR
a valid California Community College Credential in American Sign Language OR the
equivalent.
(Note: Professional Experience is required when the applicant possess a
Master’s Degree. The Professional Experience required must be directly related
to the faculty member’s teaching assignment. The above stated number of years
is for Full-Time experience or the equivalent in Part-Time Experience.)
DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Evidence of the use of current communicative
methodologies for ASL. Willingness to become involved in the daily affairs,
growth and coordination of the department and participation in campus affairs
with increasing levels of responsibility. Commitment to working effectively and
harmoniously with colleagues in an environment that promotes teaching, learning
and service to students. Demonstration of involvement with the deaf community
such as participation in deaf events or related activities at the college level
and/or in the community.
SALARY AND BENEFITS: Upon initial employment, full-time faculty members are
placed on the salary schedule based on years of experience and education. The
maximum initial placement for experience is Step 6. Faculty members are
encouraged to continue their professional development through additional study
qualifying them for advancement on the salary schedule. For current salary
schedules and information on salary placement visit our website at
www.swccd.edu. Excellent fringe benefits.
STARTING DATE: August 22, 2019 (Fall Semester, 2019)
APPLICATION DEADLINE:
All application materials must be received in the Human Resources Office.
Position is open until filled. Applications received by the screening deadline
of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 are guaranteed to be reviewed by the
selection committee. Any application received after the deadline is not
guaranteed a review.
FAXED AND E-MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED, HOWEVER, APPLICATION
MATERIALS ARE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT OUR COLLEGE WEBSITE,
https://apptrkr.com/1444825.
APPLICATION PROCEDURES: Submit the following application materials online at
https://apptrkr.com/1444825:
(1) Letter of application (cover letter)
(2) SWC Online Employment Application
(3) Resume
(4) Supplemental Application
(5) Unofficial copies of college transcripts with date degree conferred
Foreign degrees require an evaluation for United States equivalency from an
agency having membership with the National Association of Credential Evaluation
Services, Inc. Upon offer of employment, the successful applicant must be able
to provide proof of eligibility to work in the United States. It is the sole
responsibility of the applicant to ensure that all application materials are
received by the deadline date.
All materials included in your application packet become District property,
will not be returned, will not be copied, and will be considered for this
opening only.
We reserve the right to re-open, re-advertise, delay or cancel filling this
position.
If additional positions become available in this classification, applications
received in response to this posting may be considered for those additional
positions for up to 90 days after final board approval.
INTERVIEW TRAVEL COSTS MUST BE BORNE BY THE APPLICANT
As an Equal Opportunity Employer and in compliance with the American with
Disabilities Act, Southwestern Community College District will make reasonable
accommodations for individuals with disabilities.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Opportunity Notice
Deaf Community Advocate
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education &
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Jefferson City, Missouri
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri
Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing seeks to hire a Deaf Community
Advocate. The domicile is in Jefferson City.
Responsibilities:
1. Provides and coordinates approximately sixty (60) presentations,
public awareness activities, workshops and training sessions concerning a
variety of topics, including hearing loss, deafness, American Sign
Language, the legal rights of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing,
services available for persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission
for the Deaf and its advocacy role, interpreting services, communication
barriers facing people with hearing loss.
2. Assists with and coordinates the development of educational
materials, information packets, empowerment materials, and public
awareness materials for members of the general public, interpreters, and
people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
3. Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook
concerning the legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and
various other materials relating to hearing loss.
4. Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and
information to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.
5. Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing
individuals.
6. Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs.
7. Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness
programs.
8. Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.
9. Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.
10. Assist with Commission report.
11. Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.
12. Represent the Commission at meetings.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
1. Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training
materials, and program planning.
2. Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues
related to hearing loss.
3. Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign
Language, services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues
relating to hearing loss.
4. Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American
Sign Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of
hearing, or deaf.
5. General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations
related to hearing loss.
6. Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working
relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state
agencies.
7. Knowledge of and ability to use various other manual communication
systems.
8. Ability and willingness to travel within the State of Missouri.
Qualifications: Bachelors degree from an accredited college/university.
Preference is given to applicants with a degree in a field related to
hearing loss, deafness, interpreting, American Sign Language, human
resources, public policy, education, government, advocacy, or
communication studies.
One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
Salary: $41,016
Application Deadline: May 10, 2019
To Apply: Complete the employment application at
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Upload a copy of college
transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An
e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received
electronically.
Employment Requirements and Benefit Information: Health Insurance,
Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, Paid Holidays,
Vacation, Sick and Paid Parental Leave. More details at
https://dese.mo.gov/financial-administrative-services/human-resources.
Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If
you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act
(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri
Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.
To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the
Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)
751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.
TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
Teacher Librarian, K-12
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, cO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado Springs,
Colorado is accepting applications for Teacher Librarian, K-12. This position
reports to the Principal, School for the Blind and is responsible to support
curriculum, instruction and technology integration efforts / activities, and to
manage daily access to and utilization of information and technology resources,
including library, media, computer, video, and telecommunications, Braille, and
assistive technologies. This position serves as a consultant / professional
development trainer to learners, teachers, service providers throughout the
state, and other educational staff to develop and broaden skills, knowledge and
experience in the areas of library, media, and technology resources, and
provides basic technical assistance and support.
to apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2409598/non-classified-teacher-librarian-k-12
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
Service Coordinator III (Vocational and Deafblind)
Community Outreach Program for the Deaf
Albuquerque, NM
No 03-10-093
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary
Position Service Coordinator III (Vocational and Deafblind)
Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque
Status Non-Exempt – Full Time
Position Purpose
This position will perform intakes/assessments on all consumers in the system and will coordinate all services to the various departments. Provides direct services to a caseload of individuals who may be deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities and provides the support needed to obtain community resources, life skills, and stabilization their lives. This position will work with staff and community referral entities to appropriately assess consumer needs as well as identify internal service needs and external resources. Maintains necessary case records and client file documentation. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. This position is required to travel to meet needs of referred persons. May perform other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
–Works with referring agencies/organizations throughout New Mexico to provide direct service to individuals (“consumers”) in community settings, home residences, and/or at job sites throughout the State.
–Conducts intake services to include reviewing referral information, completing appropriate management forms (e.g., Intake, History, Confidentiality, Authorization to Release Information, etc.), conducts assessment to identify needed services (available from COPD and/or other agencies/entities, presents information at client coordination meetings, and develops and implements/oversees consumer service plans
–Develops and implements, with staff assistance, consumer assessment procedures, to include both ecological assessments and person centered planning as well as standardized intake and assessment procedures
–Coordinates services that consumers receive from Community Outreach Program for the Deaf (COPD) which are Vocational, Deafblind and Special Services, and Interpreting.
— Participates on the Vocational as well as the Deafblind and Special Services service teams; ensures consumers’ services meets identified and authorized services according contracts
— Provides advocacy for consumers in the areas of public benefits programs, education, and accessibility within various systems in the community
–Supports consumers in need with parenting skills, budgeting and family resources to ensure stability within the family.
–Develops and coordinates workshops throughout the state on specific areas to support consumers’ needs that may include; financial stability, taxes, estate planning, life coaching, prevention of domestic violence and substance abuse, self-advocacy, conflict resolution, communication skills, how to use Support Service Providers (SSPs), etc.
–Coordinates the current emergency/crisis screening process; works with consumers in crisis to determine eligibility for emergency assistance (food, housing, utilities, transportation) funding; refers consumers to appropriate community resources
— Tracks referrals to outside agencies (DVR, SSA, DHS, NMCDHH, NMCFB, etc.) to ensure services are accessible and provided in a timely manner
–Assists consumers in the coordination of services received jointly from COPD and other agencies/entities.
–Assists consumers in securing appointments and arranging necessary access supports
–Provides technical assistance and consultation with other community organizations on effective practices when providing services to individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, and/or deafblind which will promote greater access for these individuals to services and supports in the community
–Develops and administers an internal emergency/walk in system that supports consumers and agency and works with external resources for emergency options.
–Conducts case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and monitors case review processes
–Reports caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to supervisor for review of productivity
–Maintains a case load and billable hours needed to meet contractual obligations.
— Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract requirements in accordance with outside agency service contracts
–Maintains required case/unit records/documentation of consumer contact and services to include unit counts, file notes using (SOAP format) and other documentation required by CCS/COPD and/or contracts ensuring that records/documentation are up-to-date and complete
–Participates in training and in-services to enhance professional growth
–Maintains healthy communication with contractors, employees, and supervisor
–May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.
Minimum Qualifications
–Bachelor’s in Counseling, Rehabilitation, Social Work, Special Education, or related field
–Fluency in American Sign Language and various manual communication modes
–Knowledge of DD system, Vocational Rehabilitation, and CARF accreditation standards
–2 years of experience working with individuals who are deafblind and/or deaf/hard of hearing with a significant disability in a professional counseling, case management capacity, education and/or rehabilitation setting
–The proven ability to write grammatically correct and clear reports and other documents
–Pass drug screening
–Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary
–Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance, New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report, and reliable safe transportation
Desired Qualifications
–Master’s in Counseling, Social Work, Special Education, Rehabilitation or related field
— Additional years of directly related experience (service coordination, vocational rehabilitation, counseling or case management for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities, and/or deafblind)
–Specialized training in working with individuals who are deafblind
–Experience designing and facilitating service plans for individuals who are deafblind
— LPC, LISW, LAC, CRC/CRCC, or NBCC
SALARY $15.00-$22.25/hour DOE
How to Apply Complete application:
Catholic Community Services
140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter –520-770-8505
Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply
Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
two open positions
Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer (CFO)
Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
There are two new senior-level positions being advertised on gallaudet.edu/jobs and
they are under #19022 and #19023 respectively. Brief summaries for each position
are listed below and to learn more, please go to the job postings on our careers
page.
* Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer (CFO), responsible for finance and
treasury-related aspects of the University, and
* Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for administrative services,
including facilities, technology, human resources, and other units.
Gallaudet University is an equal opportunity employer/educational institution
and does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, national origin, religion,
age, hearing status, disability, genetic information, covered veteran status,
marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family
responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, source of income, place
of business or residence, pregnancy, childbirth, or any other unlawful basis.? ?This
policy is in compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans
with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, the Age Discrimination in
Employment Act, the District of Columbia Human Rights Act, and other applicable
laws and applies to all procedures affecting applicants and employees including,
but not necessarily limited to: recruitment, hiring, placement, promotion,
transfer, reassignment, reappointment, tenure, demotion, selection for training,
layoff, furlough, and termination, compensation, and all other conditions or
privileges of employment.?
If you have any questions, please email Gallaudet University Human Resources
Services at jobs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor
Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
Portsmouth, VA
Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our
Portsmouth area. Review the job posting below. If any questions, you can
email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.
Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (RCD)
Location: Portsmouth – 740
Position #: 00998
Closing Date: 03/29/2019
Quicklink:
https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/140259
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
ASL Instructors: ASL/English Interpreting Program Full-time One-Year
Temporary Position
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Bloomsburg, PA
The Department of Exceptionality Programs at Bloomsburg University of
Pennsylvania is seeking applicants for one full-time one-year temporary
position (Job #24900-18-127). The ASL/English Interpreting Program
prepares students to work as interpreters in the Deaf community and is a
four-year Bachelor Degree program.
Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will include ASL and
Deaf Culture related courses in the ASL/English Interpreting Program,
teaching and/or supervising in other relevant areas that support the
program. Expectations of this position include continued scholarship and
service. Instructional delivery can occur through online, traditional, and
alternative instructional methods. Voluntary summer contracts may also be
available.
Date of Appointment: August 19, 2019.
Qualifying Education/Experience: Earned Masters Degree by June 1, 2019 in
a related field to ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf Education, Linguistics,
Interpreting, or a Masters degree where the research conducted was related
to ASL or deafness from an accredited institution required.
Preferred Skills:
Doctoral degree in related field to ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf
Education, Linguistics, Interpreting, or a doctoral degree where the
research conducted was related to ASL or deafness from an accredited
institution.
Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations is
preferred. Evidence of skills in ASL.
ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification
is preferred. Experience teaching ASL and Deaf Culture courses at the
college level.
RID (Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf) CDI (Certified Deaf
Interpreter) certification.
Prior experience in supervision of student interpreters.
Evidence of scholarly activity and professional development.
Application Process: A complete application includes a letter of
application addressing qualifications, experiences, and preferences for
the position, curriculum vitae, official/unofficial graduate transcripts,
and the names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers of three
professional references. Submit application materials online at
http://agency.governmentjobs.com/bloomuedu/default.cfm. Questions may be
directed to Dr. Jessica Bentley-Sassaman, Chair, Search and Screen
Committee, Department of Exceptionality Programs ASL/English Interpreting
Program Search, at jbentley@bloomu.edu.
Finalist(s) for this position must communicate well and successfully
complete an interview process. Recommendation for employment is needed by
the majority of the regular, full-time faculty within the department
conducting the search. For full consideration, applications must be
received by March 29, 2019. The position will remain open until filled.
Prior to a final offer of employment, the selected candidate will be
required to submit to a background check including, but not limited to,
employment verification, educational and other credential verification,
Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and criminal background.
Completing this search is contingent upon available funding.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania encourages applications from
historically under-represented individuals, women, veterans, and persons
with disabilities and is an AA/EEO Employer. Bloomsburg University does
not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual
orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability,
or veteran status in its programs and activities as required by Title IX
of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans with Disabilities Act
of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title VII of the
Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable statutes and University
policies. For information regarding civil rights or grievance procedures
and for inquiries concerning the application of Title IX and its
implementing regulation, contact: Title IX Coordinator, Bloomsburg
University of Pennsylvania, Warren Student Services Center, 400 East
Second Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; Phone: 570-389-4529; Email:
titleixcoord@bloomu.edu. Additionally, inquiries concerning Title IX and
its implementing regulation can be made to the U.S. Department of
Education, Office of Civil Rights, Region III, The Wanamaker Building, 100
Penn Square East – Suite 505, Philadelphia, PA 19107; Phone: 215-656-6010;
Fax: 215-656-6020.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
CAMP NURSE/MEDICAL RESPONDER
CAMP ISOLA BELLA – SALISBURY, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
CLOSING DATE : Until filled.
Nestled in the beautiful Berkshire Mountains on Twin Lakes, Salisbury,
Connecticut, “Isola Bella” means Beautiful Island in Italian. Isolary,
Bella was bequeathed to The American School by the late Ferrari Ward and
his wife, Muriel Alvord Ward. Both were members of the ASD Board of
Directors and Mrs. Ward was the first woman to serve on the board. Through
this wonderful gift, the American School became the United States’ first
school for the deaf to offer a summer program for hearing impaired
youngsters and is the only camp for deaf children in Southern New England.
Isola Bella is a scenic island estate that has been turned into a
recreational/residential summer camp for deaf children ranging in age from
6 years to 18 years old.
A wide variety of activities are offered depending on camper’s skill and,
interest level. Some of these activities include: archery, arts & crafts,
camp studies, swimming, sailing and canoeing, water skiing, overnight
camping, hiking, team and non-competitive games and a variety of special
trips and projects. The philosophy of the program is “learning through
experience.”
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the Camp Director provides medical/nursing care
to campers and staff.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Will have primary responsibility for the health/welfare of all
campers and staff.
— Will follow current standing orders.
— Will mainstain and operate the infirmary.
— Will have experience with CAMP DOCS computer system for daily
medication and sick visits documentation
— Will maintain accurate, up-to-date logs of any and all treatments
rendered and have the logs signed by an assigned Doctor weekly.
— Will provide basic first aid and emergency care for all campers
and staff
— Will hold and dispense all medications to campers as directed by
their physicians
— Will hold all medications for staff.
— Will develop charts of any and all medical concerns (allergies, ng
etc.) to be shared with the Director and appropriate staff while abiding
by confidentiality rules.
— Will instruct staff members in how to respond in emergency medical
situations
— Will work closely with Camp Director in processing medical
reports, insurance reports, and communicating with parents.
— Will work under the supervision of the Director of the Student
Health Center via phone and on-site visits
— Will perform other related duties as directed by the Camp Director
or Health Center Director.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Applicants must be 21 or older, must be an RN with an active Connecticut
registration or an active temporary Connecticut registration, must be
certified in CPR and First Aid.,
The ability to use sign language is preferred.
SALARY RANGE
Negotiable on the basis of experience and training.
HOW TO APPLY :
Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application. Send
application and with
resume or letter of interest to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd/
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners.ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools.There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located in
the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of restaurants
to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
The Clinical Services Director is responsible for the leadership,
management, supervision and delivery of the PACES and Core clinical
treatment services during the school day, and in the residential setting,
and the Psychological, Counseling and Evaluation Services (PCS) staff as
it relates to mental health. In addition, the Clinical Services Director
and clinical staff will work with educational leadership to advise and
support PACES and Core students’ academic needs. The Director position
requires a significant knowledge of mental health and behavior, and the
ability to collaborate with a strong Clinical team, teachers and support
staff, and community-based resources in the area of mental health and
behavior.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Provides program and school-wide leadership and supervision of
staff in the areas of mental health and behavior, including risk and
crisis assessment and management;
— Leads and advises staff on school-wide efforts related to school
climate and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS),
including the sustainability of the Model Demonstration Program and Banner
School criteria and designation;
— Oversees all aspects of school-wide mental health and crisis
management, including psychological, counseling, social work and behavior
specialists;
— Works with the Admissions Officer to screen referrals and
recommend programming for potential PACES students;
— Leads, reviews, and oversees the school-wide referral process for
reports to child and adult protective services agencies in CT and other
States with students at ASD;
— Acts as complementary or endorsed observer/evaluator, in
accordance with the State of Connecticut guidelines and standards for an
approved, private, special education program;
— Develops and implements all aspects of a clinical treatment
program, which is designed to serve students with significant emotional
and behavioral challenges;
— Collaborates with student health services, and oversees and
directs Psychiatric/Behavioral Health personnel to ensure appropriate
services are provided to PACES and Core students;
— Directs the Clinical Services Coordinator, Clinical Services Case
Manager, Crisis Intervention staff and first shift paraprofessionals in
PACES, regarding student mental health and behavioral support services;
— Collaborates with Educational Leadership to coordinate mentalto
health and counseling service delivery of the Core counseling team to
ensure appropriate services and systems are in place and are provided to
all ASD students;
— Collaborates with the Director of Student Affairs to ensure that
PACES students’ clinical treatment program is integrated into the
residential life program;
— Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with
Connecticut and out-of-state agencies and providers serving deaf and hard
of hearing students;
— Maintains liaisons with supervisory personnel from other program
departments to assist with coordinating the transition of students in
PACES to a less restrictive setting within ASD, when appropriate;
— In concert with other ASD staff, provides mental health and PBIS
training, as applicable, for professional, paraprofessional and
residential staff;
— Recruits (working closely with the Human Resources Department),
recommends hiring, trains, supervises and evaluates Clinical staff ;
— Assists with oversight of the planning and implementation for;
professional development programs;
— Provides supervision to Clinical staff and back-up for emergency
behavioral situations in theCore educational and PACES residential
treatment settings;
— Participates in staff training and in-service activities,
including Physical Psychological Management (PMT) training, and,American
Sign Language, if needed;
— Collaborates with the Business Office on the development and
oversight of the department budget;
— Other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Applicant shall possess a Master’s Degree in a mental health,
and/or a related field of study, from an accredited college or university;
— Applicant must be a Licensed Mental Health Professional, (LPC,
LCSW, LMFT), and have a thorough knowledge of behavior, including children
and young adults with significant emotional and behavioral challenges;
— Applicants with prior experience in working with deaf and hard of
hearing children and youth strongly preferred;
— Applicant must have a minimum of five years of demonstrated
supervisory experience;
— American Sign Language (ASL) proficiency required, and/or a
commitment to a concentrated study of ASL with demonstrated progress;
— Excellent communication, teamwork skills, and multi-tasking
required.
SALARY AND BENEFITS
— Compensation range is specified by experience.
— Group health insurance and other fringe benefits are available.
— 12 months: Non-collective bargaining.
HOW TO APPLY
Download ASD application and email the application with resume and cover
letter to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
Or Mail to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher (PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
TEACHER
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
(PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: February 2019
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located
in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs students in
academic subjects.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings, child
staffing and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans as necessary.
— Participates in staff development.
— Participates in departmental, school-wide committee work.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in the
classroom.
— Ability to integrate ASL and augmentative communication strategies,
(ACC) into instruction.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Experience working with students who are on the autism spectrum.
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using
American Sign Language (ASL).
SALARY AND BENEFITS
— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.
— eRetirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are
available
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
TEACHER
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: February 2019
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located
in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and
Hard of Hearing students.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as
needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,
child staffings and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans.
— Participates in staff development.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in
the classroom.
— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting.Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability to communicate effectively using American Sign Language
(ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.
SALARY AND BENEFITS
Compensation range is based on school’s salary scales.
Retirement, group health insurance and other fringe benefits are
available.
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
>The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Classroom Teacher; Art
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
go to:
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3055288
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
School Psychologist
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in
Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for School
Psychologist (School for the Deaf). This position is responsible for
psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through
21 year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead
School Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach
services, coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS
(Positive Behavior Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide,
providing written analysis of behavioral and critical incidents, and
leading school wide professional trainings. Accepting applications
until the position is filled.
To apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
CAMP NURSE/MEDICAL RESPONDER
CAMP ISOLA BELLA – SALISBURY, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
CLOSING DATE : Until filled.
Nestled in the beautiful Berkshire Mountains on Twin Lakes, Salisbury,
Connecticut, “Isola Bella” means Beautiful Island in Italian. Isolary,
Bella was bequeathed to The American School by the late Ferrari Ward and
his wife, Muriel Alvord Ward. Both were members of the ASD Board of
Directors and Mrs. Ward was the first woman to serve on the board. Through
this wonderful gift, the American School became the United States’ first
school for the deaf to offer a summer program for hearing impaired
youngsters and is the only camp for deaf children in Southern New England.
Isola Bella is a scenic island estate that has been turned into a
recreational/residential summer camp for deaf children ranging in age from
6 years to 18 years old.
A wide variety of activities are offered depending on camper’s skill and,
interest level. Some of these activities include: archery, arts & crafts,
camp studies, swimming, sailing and canoeing, water skiing, overnight
camping, hiking, team and non-competitive games and a variety of special
trips and projects. The philosophy of the program is “learning through
experience.”
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the Camp Director provides medical/nursing care
to campers and staff.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Will have primary responsibility for the health/welfare of all
campers and staff.
— Will follow current standing orders.
— Will mainstain and operate the infirmary.
— Will have experience with CAMP DOCS computer system for daily
medication and sick visits documentation
— Will maintain accurate, up-to-date logs of any and all treatments
rendered and have the logs signed by an assigned Doctor weekly.
— Will provide basic first aid and emergency care for all campers
and staff
— Will hold and dispense all medications to campers as directed by
their physicians
— Will hold all medications for staff.
— Will develop charts of any and all medical concerns (allergies, ng
etc.) to be shared with the Director and appropriate staff while abiding
by confidentiality rules.
— Will instruct staff members in how to respond in emergency medical
situations
— Will work closely with Camp Director in processing medical
reports, insurance reports, and communicating with parents.
— Will work under the supervision of the Director of the Student
Health Center via phone and on-site visits
— Will perform other related duties as directed by the Camp Director
or Health Center Director.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Applicants must be 21 or older, must be an RN with an active Connecticut
registration or an active temporary Connecticut registration, must be
certified in CPR and First Aid.,
The ability to use sign language is preferred.
SALARY RANGE
Negotiable on the basis of experience and training.
HOW TO APPLY :
Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application. Send
application and with
resume or letter of interest to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd/
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners.ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools.There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located in
the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of restaurants
to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
The Clinical Services Director is responsible for the leadership,
management, supervision and delivery of the PACES and Core clinical
treatment services during the school day, and in the residential setting,
and the Psychological, Counseling and Evaluation Services (PCS) staff as
it relates to mental health. In addition, the Clinical Services Director
and clinical staff will work with educational leadership to advise and
support PACES and Core students’ academic needs. The Director position
requires a significant knowledge of mental health and behavior, and the
ability to collaborate with a strong Clinical team, teachers and support
staff, and community-based resources in the area of mental health and
behavior.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Provides program and school-wide leadership and supervision of
staff in the areas of mental health and behavior, including risk and
crisis assessment and management;
— Leads and advises staff on school-wide efforts related to school
climate and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS),
including the sustainability of the Model Demonstration Program and Banner
School criteria and designation;
— Oversees all aspects of school-wide mental health and crisis
management, including psychological, counseling, social work and behavior
specialists;
— Works with the Admissions Officer to screen referrals and
recommend programming for potential PACES students;
— Leads, reviews, and oversees the school-wide referral process for
reports to child and adult protective services agencies in CT and other
States with students at ASD;
— Acts as complementary or endorsed observer/evaluator, in
accordance with the State of Connecticut guidelines and standards for an
approved, private, special education program;
— Develops and implements all aspects of a clinical treatment
program, which is designed to serve students with significant emotional
and behavioral challenges;
— Collaborates with student health services, and oversees and
directs Psychiatric/Behavioral Health personnel to ensure appropriate
services are provided to PACES and Core students;
— Directs the Clinical Services Coordinator, Clinical Services Case
Manager, Crisis Intervention staff and first shift paraprofessionals in
PACES, regarding student mental health and behavioral support services;
— Collaborates with Educational Leadership to coordinate mentalto
health and counseling service delivery of the Core counseling team to
ensure appropriate services and systems are in place and are provided to
all ASD students;
— Collaborates with the Director of Student Affairs to ensure that
PACES students’ clinical treatment program is integrated into the
residential life program;
— Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with
Connecticut and out-of-state agencies and providers serving deaf and hard
of hearing students;
— Maintains liaisons with supervisory personnel from other program
departments to assist with coordinating the transition of students in
PACES to a less restrictive setting within ASD, when appropriate;
— In concert with other ASD staff, provides mental health and PBIS
training, as applicable, for professional, paraprofessional and
residential staff;
— Recruits (working closely with the Human Resources Department),
recommends hiring, trains, supervises and evaluates Clinical staff ;
— Assists with oversight of the planning and implementation for;
professional development programs;
— Provides supervision to Clinical staff and back-up for emergency
behavioral situations in theCore educational and PACES residential
treatment settings;
— Participates in staff training and in-service activities,
including Physical Psychological Management (PMT) training, and,American
Sign Language, if needed;
— Collaborates with the Business Office on the development and
oversight of the department budget;
— Other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Applicant shall possess a Master’s Degree in a mental health,
and/or a related field of study, from an accredited college or university;
— Applicant must be a Licensed Mental Health Professional, (LPC,
LCSW, LMFT), and have a thorough knowledge of behavior, including children
and young adults with significant emotional and behavioral challenges;
— Applicants with prior experience in working with deaf and hard of
hearing children and youth strongly preferred;
— Applicant must have a minimum of five years of demonstrated
supervisory experience;
— American Sign Language (ASL) proficiency required, and/or a
commitment to a concentrated study of ASL with demonstrated progress;
— Excellent communication, teamwork skills, and multi-tasking
required.
SALARY AND BENEFITS
— Compensation range is specified by experience.
— Group health insurance and other fringe benefits are available.
— 12 months: Non-collective bargaining.
HOW TO APPLY
Download ASD application and email the application with resume and cover
letter to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
Or Mail to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher (PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
TEACHER
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
(PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: February 2019
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located
in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs students in
academic subjects.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings, child
staffing and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans as necessary.
— Participates in staff development.
— Participates in departmental, school-wide committee work.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in the
classroom.
— Ability to integrate ASL and augmentative communication strategies,
(ACC) into instruction.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Experience working with students who are on the autism spectrum.
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using
American Sign Language (ASL).
SALARY AND BENEFITS
— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.
— eRetirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are
available
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
TEACHER
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: February 2019
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located
in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and
Hard of Hearing students.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as
needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,
child staffings and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans.
— Participates in staff development.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in
the classroom.
— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting.Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability to communicate effectively using American Sign Language
(ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.
SALARY AND BENEFITS
Compensation range is based on school’s salary scales.
Retirement, group health insurance and other fringe benefits are
available.
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
>The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Open positions
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
$750 SIGN-ON BONUS offered
Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to
view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!
We have recently posted employment opportunities for MENTAL HEALTH
CLINICIAN, BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST/ANALYST, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST, and
CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!
A $750 SIGN-ON BONUS is being offered for the positions listed in this
posting. Please reference this announcement to receive the bonus. Contact
HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!
**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including
medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and
long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and
generous paid time off.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Position Title: Senior Lecturer
University of Northern Colorado
Greeley, Colorado
Position Number: F99366 The Department of American Sign Language &
Interpreting Studies at the University of Northern Colorado is actively
searching to fill a full-time Senior Lecturer position. We are located in
the beautiful state of Colorado in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
Colorado ranks high in the nation in regards to outdoor pursuits,
innovation, “future livability” and has the second highest the percentage
of adults with at least a bachelor’degree. The ASLIS Department is a
state-funded university department that has a long history of established
online education (formerly known as the DO IT Center). Programming
includes master’s degrees in Teaching ASL and Teaching ASL with World
Language Licensure K-12, a bachelor’s degree in ASL English Interpreting
that is accredited by CCIE, an ASL minor, and Liberal Arts Core coursework
in ASL. The BA and ASL Minor is offered online and on the main campus in
Greeley, with a residential summer session for all, and the Teaching ASL
MA degree is offered online with a summer residential session on the main
campus in Greeley. This is a vibrant, well-established and growing
department. UNC is an R2 institution with a commitment to balancing
scholarship and teaching. The University provides an outstanding benefit
package to employees. We are looking for someone to join our exciting
nation-wide program here in Colorado.
Job Summary/Basic Function: Responsibilities will include teaching
undergraduate American Sign Language courses on campus. This includes
contributing to curriculum revision/updates, assisting with course and
program evaluations, evaluating student outcomes, participating in student
recruitment, serving the university and department on committees, working
with community stakeholders and participating in professional activities
at the local, state and national level. The individual appointed will
prepare course content; evaluate student performance, meet with individual
students as needed and complete professional development assignments.
Minimum Qualifications: This full-time position requires an earned
master’s degree in Deaf Studies, linguistics, ASL or a related field.
Candidates should demonstrate native or near-native fluency in American
Sign Language, extensive knowledge of Deaf culture and experience
interacting within Deaf culture and the Deaf community. A minimum of
three years of relevant teaching experience is required. Preference will
be given to applicants who have (a) experience teaching university/college
level American Sign Language (ASL) courses via face-to-face and distance
methodologies; (b) experience working with students from diverse cultures;
and (c) evidence of national and state leadership and (d) experience with
interactive lab instruction including technology specific to Deaf/hard of
hearing individuals.
Preferred Qualifications: Prior experience coordinating undergraduate
coursework for an ASL minor or major is desired. Consideration will be
given to those who demonstrate knowledge of coordination activities and
willingness to learn. Finally, a sophisticated knowledge of technology
application in educational programs will be taken into consideration.
Position Description:
Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies
The successful candidate will join the Department of American Sign
Language & Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) which provides an array of
educational offerings related to the field of ASL and ASL-English
Interpretation. Housed within the College of Education and Behavioral
Sciences, collaborative opportunities exist with other schools and their
respective faculty. Program information is available at:
http://www.unco.edu/cebs/asl-interpreting/
This is a full-time Senior Lecturer position. Summer employment, with
additional pay, is an expectation of the position. Primary
responsibilities include: working with the team to plan ASL 1-4
undergraduate American Sign Language/Deaf culture programming; teaching
undergraduate ASL coursework; assisting with the development/delivery of
curriculum; evaluating student skills/knowledge; advising students;
assisting with program assessment; and working with community stakeholders
(Deaf community, interpreters, state and professional agencies); and,
participating in national, state, College, and University-wide
professional activities.
Closing Date: Until Filled
Requested Start Date: August 19, 2019
Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline Applicants must
complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover
letter highlighting suitability (e.g., qualifications, experiences) for
the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts of all graduate work
(unofficial are accepted). Please include a list of three references with
their names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of
applicants will begin immediately until position is filled. For more
information or to apply to this position go to the Posting Link:
http://careers.unco.edu/postings/2540.
Additional Requirements Satisfactory completion of a background check,
educational check, and authorization to work in the United States are
required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a
degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1)
month of hire.
Contact for Questions
Ms. Sherry Schriver Department of ASLIS College of Education and
Behavioral Sciences University of Northern Colorado Greeley, CO 80639
(970) 351-1060 Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email for an
appointment
Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and
experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurances, as
well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.
Other benefits may be available based on position.
Tuition Grants for Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees
who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for
Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state
tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College
Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.
Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a
research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and
undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in
Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is
situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.
Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at
http://www.unco.edu.
Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the
Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject
to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.
Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents
submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection
has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package
will not be returned or copied for applicants.
The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative
action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color,
national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference
or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness
or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC
Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO
80639, or call 970-351-2718.
position openings
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
$500.00 sign-on bonus!
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting job opportunities
at The Learning Center for the Deaf!
We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN COMMUNITY
SERVICES THERAPEUTIC MENTOR/THERAPEUTIC TRAINING AND SUPPORT SPECIALIST,
WALDEN COMMUNITY SERVICES CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST, WALDEN COMMUNITY SERVICES
FAMILY PARTNER (SPANISH SPEAKING), WALDEN SCHOOL DAY CHILD CARE WORKER,
MIDDLE SCHOOL CLASSROOM TEACHER, BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST OR ANALYST, and
SECONDARY MAINSTREAMING DRIVER!
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for
full job descriptions, and details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on
bonus!
**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including
medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and
long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and
generous paid time off.
position announcement
Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in ASL
College of the Holy Cross
(45 miles west of Boston)
College of the Holy Cross: Department of Modern Languages and Literatures
Full-Time Continuing Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in American Sign
Language
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the College of the
Holy Cross invites applications for two full-time continuing
non-tenure-track faculty appointments in American Sign Language/Deaf
Studies to begin in August 2019.
Full-time continuing non-tenure-track faculty teach five courses each
year, serve as advisors, perform departmental and/or college service, and
remain actively engaged in their field. They are eligible for travel
support and reimbursement of relocation costs within the College’s
published policies. All full-time appointments offer competitive salaries
and include full benefits.
The position is established for an initial term of three academic years,
beginning in Fall 2019, and the appointment holds the rank of lecturer.
The position will be reviewed for renewal in the second year of the term.
If the position is re-approved for another three years, the holder of the
position will be reviewed in the third year for reappointment.
QUALIFICATIONS
Candidates must demonstrate commitment to, and excellence in,
undergraduate teaching as informed by current practice and scholarship in
the field. Applicants must hold a minimum of an MA in ASL pedagogy,
applied linguistics, or a related field; have native-equivalent fluency in
ASL and a knowledge of deaf culture; and experience teaching American Sign
Language at the elementary and intermediate levels to English speakers in
a college/university setting. Successful candidates will also be expected
to offer courses required for the Holy Cross minor in Deaf Studies.
Interpreter services will be provided as appropriate.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
Please submit a letter of application, current curriculum vitae, a
statement on teaching philosophy and interests, official transcripts of
undergraduate and graduate study, two confidential letters of
recommendation, and a link to a recent video of yourself teaching
elementary or intermediate ASL. Provide information in writing about the
location of the class and the level of the students in your video, the
topic that your lesson covered, and the learning goals you had for the
students in that class.
In your cover letter, in addition to describing your teaching interests,
please address the ways you might contribute to and further the
College’s mission as a Jesuit, undergraduate liberal arts college (see
http://www.holycross.edu/mission), and its core commitment to diversity
and inclusion. Previous experience teaching, mentoring or advising diverse
students populations is an asset. For more information, please visit
http://holycross.edu/diversity. To learn more about faculty life at the
College, applicants are encouraged to visit http://holycross.edu/join.
The College of the Holy Cross uses Interfolio to collect all faculty job
applications electronically. Please submit all application materials to
https://apply.interfolio.com/59027 .
Review of applications will begin on February 1 and will continue until
the position has been filled. For full consideration, please apply by
February 15. Questions about this search may be directed to Claudia Ross,
Chair, Department of Modern Languages: cross@holycross.edu .
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT STATEMENT
The College of the Holy Cross is a highly selective Catholic liberal arts
college in the Jesuit tradition. It enrolls about 2,900 students and is
located in a medium-sized city 45 miles west of Boston. The College seeks
faculty members whose scholarship, teaching, and on- and off-campus
service demonstrate commitment to the educational benefits of a richly
diverse community.
Holy Cross aspires to meet the needs of dual-career couples, in part
through its membership in the Higher Education Consortium of Central
Massachusetts and the New England Higher Education Recruitment Consortium
(http://www.newenglandherc.org). The College is an Equal Employment
Opportunity Employer and complies with all Federal and Massachusetts laws
concerning equal opportunity and affirmative action in the workplace.
Multiple Faculty Positions
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students
from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that
reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal
employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively encourages
deaf, hard of hearing members of traditionally underrepresented groups,
people with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply for open positions.
The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty
positions in the following departments/programs:
— American Sign Language and Deaf Studies
— Art, Communication, and Theatre
— Business
— Education
— English
— Government and Public Affairs
— Hearing, Speech, and Language Sciences
— History, Philosophy, Religion, and Sociology
— International Development Program
— Interpretation and Translation
— Linguistics
— Physical Education and Recreation
— Psychology
— Science, Technology and Mathematics
For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:
https://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
Program Director II-Vocational
Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.
No 03-10-277
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify
for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card
Position: Program Director II-Vocational
Agency: Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson
Status: Exempt – Full Time
Position Purpose
Supervises and directs Vocational/Placement Department in the areas of
competitive placement, job site training, job placement services, summer
youth, Source America and contract maintenance. Oversees Source America,
WIOA and VR placement services. Develops training programs and placement
options. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies and
applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and schedules staff
professional development training, maintains case loads in accordance with
service contract guidelines and assists with program budget development.
Responsible for marketing DRS job training / placement services to
employers in the greater Pima County area, staying current on changes in
the marketing environment to best serve DRS. Responsible for maintaining
relationships at the One Stop eith staff placed at the site and in working
with the One Stop and WIB Board on employment performance. Position may
from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance.
May perform other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
— Markets to employers throughout Pima County to meet their
placement and training needs
— Creates job placement and training opportunities for consumers at
DRS
— Develops and implements strategic marketing plan for DRS job
training/placement
— Develops, recommends and assists management in job placement and
operational policies needed for vocational programs
— Oversees the daily operation of the Job Placement, Job Training, nd
Ability One and Youth Services Programs, determining staffing patterns and
appropriate staff caseloads
— Assists as needed with collections processes for consumer’s
services
— Monitors consumer through the system and assures appropriate match
of staff to client
— Keeps up with changes in DOL processes to include prevailing wages
in contracts and impact to client and to budget
— Oversees compliance with DOL requirements and assures programs
follow appropriate processes
— Oversees development of Job Training Program
— Monitors Job Training, Ability One Programs, WIOA and Job
Placement VR Programs
— Coordinates training of staff in the areas of general procedures,
behavioral techniques and community based programming
— Maintains contractual relationships with DDD, VR, WIOA and Ability
One
— Develops new programs that provide new opportunities for consumers
to include Ability One contracts, Business partnerships, and community
partnerships
— Develops Social Enterprises to support clients in work
opportunities.
— Oversees and monitors contracts to maintain objectives and
contractual goals
— Assures Affirmative Action goals
— Supervises staff and acts as a liaison between all parties
including businesses requesting work, school systems and rehabilitation
team
— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,
providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees
— Coordinates with the county the Summer Youth Program Coordinator
— Develops tracking systems to support program needs
— Supports the DDD consumer through the program, assuring the
staffing necessary and the site appropriate.
— Part of the team in developing programs for the consumers
— Develops a budget related to Source America contracts and follows
budgeted line items.
Works with Ability One staff to negotiate contractual needs
related to service contracts
— Reviews quality of job placement program and determines
appropriate staffing patterns
— Develops annew programs and opportunities
— Develops and implements strategic marketing plan for DRS job
training / placement services
— Plans, implements and performs all aspects of DRS’s marketing to
employers in Pima County
— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
Minimum Qualifications
— Bachelor’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related
field
— American Sign Language skills
— 5 years of experience in Vocational/ILS services
— Knowledge of DDD system, Vocational Rehabilitation and CARF
accreditation standards
— Knowledge of DOL requirements
— Knowledge in technology in areas of Excel, Facebook and other
social media
— 3 years in work programs in particular Source America
— 3 years of supervisory or administrative experience
— Background in training staff
— Background in training community in disability issues
— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and
pass drug screening
— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor
Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report
Desired Qualifications
— Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related
field
— Additional years of directly related experience
The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to
describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be
considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be
inherent in the job.
Salary $19.50-$29.25 per hour, DOE
How to Apply: Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.
140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505
Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their
qualifications, training and related job experience
Open December 14, 2018
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an
interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate
Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,
supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for
excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply.
Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer
Department Chair,
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester, NY
4152BR
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
NTID ASL & Interpreting Education
Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Tenure-Track
Faculty Discipline: Interpreting Education
Faculty Rank: Associate Professor
Employment Category: Fulltime
Anticipated Start Date: 01-Jul-2019
Department/College Description
THE DEPARTMENT:
The Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Education is
a leader in the provision of American Sign Language and Interpreting
education, preparing students to become professionals in working with
the deaf and hard-of-hearing community for careers in sign language
interpreting.
ASLIE’s Mission Statement: A strong commitment to American Sign
Language and the culture of Deaf people guides the department. The
American Sign Language and Interpreting Education (ASLIE) Department
at NTID provides a rigorous program of study to a diverse group of
learners. The goal of ASLIE faculty is to provide excellence in the
areas of instruction of American Sign Language as well as in the
discipline of English/American Sign Language interpretation. The
faculty is committed to maintaining and cultivating innovative and
high standards of student-centered instruction through scholarship
and experiential learning.
THE COLLEGE:
NTID, one of the nine colleges of RIT, is the world’s largest
technological college serving deaf and hard of hearing students.
Created by Congress and funded by the U.S. Department of Education,
it represents the world’s first effort to educate large numbers of
deaf students within a college campus planned primarily for hearing
students. Together with 15,000 full and part-time students, over
1,300 college-age deaf students from all 50 states and abroad study
and reside on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.
NTID is committed to creating a climate that fosters the success of
every student and employee by appreciating the unique contributions
that each person makes to the educational process based on their
ethnic, cultural, linguistic and gender-related knowledge and
experiences. For more information about NTID at RIT visit
http://www.ntid.rit.edu.
THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:
RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented
education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures
and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have
chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of
Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine
colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With
approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT
is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers
a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business,
and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the
Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as
one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a
National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation
site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our
membership in the
http://www.upstatenyherc.org/home/index.cfm?site_id=671
Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region,
is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third
largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is
home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic
diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African
and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is
also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the
U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes
Magazine, and MSN selected Rochester as the #1 Most Livable Bargain
Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top
five “Best City for Families.”
Detailed Job Description
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Curriculum and Support Services:
— Provide innovative and strategic direction for the design,
state-of-the-art education programs, teaching, curricula and academic
support services that facilitate student success.
— Current programs include a bachelor of science in American Sign
Language interpreting, a certificate in healthcare interpreting, and
a Master of Science degree in healthcare interpreting.
— Lead in both disciplines of Interpreter Education and American
Sign Language curriculum, instruction, scholarly efforts,
professional contributions and professional development.
— Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and
NTID students, faculty and staff within the Interpreting Education
program, College of Liberal Arts Modern Languages Program, Department
of Cultural and Creative Studies Deaf Studies Program and the Master
of Science in Secondary Education Program.
— Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and
— Oversee student records and scheduling functions, student
recruitment, practicum placement, advisement and accreditation as
appropriate to departmental mission.
National Leadership: Participate, serve and/or lead in major relevant
professional organizations, curriculum, research and scholarly
efforts that foster NTID and ASLIE’s prominent positions in the
fields of ASL instruction and interpreting education.
Human Resources:
Manage the composition, evaluation and development of the
department’s human resources using approaches that are consistent
with the NTID goal to cross-utilize faculty within and across
specific departmental functions and disciplines. This will involve
the facilitation and development of strategic staffing plans,
equitable workloads, plans of work, annual performance review, merit
recommendations, and support of faculty/staff professional
development and scholarship. Also responsible for classroom and/or
tutoring observations of faculty and participation in the tenure and
promotion processes.
Budget and Facilities:
Monitor budget and manage departmentally-assigned resources including
equipment, materials, supplies and facilities coordinate departmental
security and inventory control, share equipment, space and laboratory
facilities and technical assistance within NTID and between NTID and
other RIT colleges/units in order to maximize opportunities for
students.
Procure external funds to support the work of the department and
develop appropriate connections with business, industry and RIT
companion programs in order to maintain a leadership and currency in
courses, programs, services and facilities.
Internal Stakeholders and External Publics: Represent the department
as appropriate to internal RIT and NTID stakeholders (students.
faculty, staff. administration) and to external constituents
(parents. employers, National Advisory Group). Fairly and adequately
represent faculty initiatives and concerns to the next level of
management.
Faculty Responsibilities: Teach, tutor, and/or advise students as
appropriate to one’s field and experience; participate in research,
scholarship, consulting and professional activities to ensure
currency in discipline and as appropriate to position; enhance sign
language skills and spoken communication techniques and strategies on
an on-going basis.
We are seeking individuals who are committed to contributing to RIT’s
core values, honor code, and statement of diversity. People who are
Deaf or Hard of Hearing are strongly encouraged to apply.
Required Minimum Qualifications
— Demonstrated leadership and national involvement in major
professional organizations related to the field or Interpreting
Education and/or ASL Instruction
— Demonstrated successful experience in curriculum development and
program evaluation; record of effective academic instruction and
professional contributions to the field
— Previous experience in academic leadership at the
college/university level
— Senior faculty rank
— Demonstrated experience and commitment to shared governance
— Demonstrated ability to communicate fluently in ASL
— Documentation of American Sign Language proficiency
Required Minimum Education Level
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References,
Statement of Diversity Contribution, Statement of Teaching Philosophy
How To Apply
Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty Keyword Search: 4152BR
Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the
listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:
— The names, email addresses, and phone numbers for three references
— Contribution to Diversity Statement
— Statement of Teaching Philosophy
Review of applications will begin immediately and position to remain
open until a suitable candidate is found.
The direct link to this posting can be found here:
http://apptrkr.com/1351451
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal
background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or
written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as
determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes
and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT
provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not
discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender
expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its
hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides
reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the
Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York
Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable
accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and
you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources
office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.
Department of Education at ED.Gov
Three open positions
RHA Health Services
State of North Carolina
RHA Health Services is seeking a licensed Clinician, a licensed
Clinical Addiction specialist, & a Regional Care Coordinator in the
State of North Carolina.
North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of mental
health services for the Deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services
provides therapy, assessments, and outreach to people who communicate
using ASL. We have a team of 19 professionals, including two Deaf
psychologists, three Deaf LCSWs, two Deaf LPCs, and 4 Deaf Regional
Care Coordinators, along with two hearing LCSW-licensed therapists
and a hearing Regional Care Coordinator who are all fluent in
American Sign Language.
If you’re ready for a positive change in your professional life,
apply at links below:
Licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist for the DHH (Raleigh, NC)
https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Raleigh-NC-BH/Licensed-Clinical-Addiction-Specialist-for-the-Deaf-and-Hard-of-Hearing_R5913
Licensed Deaf & Hard of Hearing Therapist (Lenoir, NC)
https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Lenoir-NC-BH/Deaf-and-Hard-of-Hearing-Therapist_R5571
Regional Care Coordinator and Consultant (Charlotte, NC)
https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Charlotte-NC-BH/DHH-Regional-Care-Coordinator–Charlotte-DHH-Office_R5570
position openings
Psychologist (School for the Deaf)
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Counselor &
Psychologist (School for the Deaf). Counselor is responsible for
participating in the development and support of students by providing
counseling and guidance-related activities to students wo are
Deaf/hard-of-hearing and their families. Psychologist is responsible for
psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through 21
year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead School
Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach services,
coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive Behavior
Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written analysis
of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide professional
trainings.
To apply, please go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Opportunity Notice
Deaf Community Advocate
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,
Office of Special Education
Jefferson City, Missouri
Annual Salary: $36,528
Full-time, benefited position
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Office of Special Education
Job Order Number: 927300
Domicile Location: Jefferson City
Benefits: Health Insurance, Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term
Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick and Parental Leave, Paid Holidays
APPLICATION PROCESS
All applications MUST be submitted electronically to be considered for the
review process. Complete the employment application at
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Once on The Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, complete the “Apply Now” of
information to the right, then click “Apply for this Position”. This will
direct you to the online application. Attach a scanned copy of college
transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An
e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received
electronically.
NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts
MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for
employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the
position) with your application will eliminate the application from the
review process.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference is
given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing loss,
deafness, interpreting, human resources, public policy, education,
government, or communication studies.
One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
(Other qualifications and experience, which in the opinion of the
Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be
accepted in lieu of the above.)
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training materials,
and program planning.
Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues related to
hearing loss.
Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign Language,
services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues relating
to hearing loss.
Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American Sign
Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or
deaf.
General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations related to
hearing loss.
Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working
relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state
agencies.
Knowledge of and ability to use various other manual communication
systems.
Ability and willingness to travel within the State of Missouri.
Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Database,
and V-Logs.
EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED
Provides and coordinates presentations, public awareness activities,
workshops and training sessions concerning a variety of topics, including
hearing loss, deafness, American Sign Language, the legal rights of
individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, services available for
persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and its
advocacy role, interpreting services, communication barriers facing people
with hearing loss.
Assists with and coordinates the development of educational materials,
information packets, empowerment materials, and public awareness materials
for members of the general public, interpreters, and people who are deaf
or hard of hearing.
Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook concerning the
legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and various other
materials relating to hearing loss.
Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and information
to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.
Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing
individuals.
Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs
Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness programs.
Operates the State Van when performing MCDHH related duties.
Performs job-related travels within the State of Missouri.
Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.
Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.
Assist with Commission report.
Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.
Represent the Commission at meetings.
Performs other related duties as assigned by the Executive Director.
Must be able to lift 25 pounds.
EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal
Opportunity Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans
with Disabilities Act (ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573)
751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at
hr@dese.mo.gov.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer
The Lexington School
East Elmhurst, NY
LEXINGTON SCHOOL & CENTER FOR THE DEAF
TITLE:
Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer
OUR ORGANIZATION:
The Lexington School, founded in 1865, is the largest school for deaf
students in New York State, serving deaf and hard of hearing students from
ages 0-21.
Over the years the Lexington organization perceived a need for additional
services in the community which it served and undertook to provide those
services, expanding and becoming the multifaceted organization now known
as the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf. Today, the Lexington
organization consists of the Lexington School and three subsidiary
corporate affiliates. These affiliates consist of a Center for Vocational
Services, a Hearing & Speech Center, and a Center for Mental Health
Services. Each of these affiliates serves not only the school’s
students but also the wider deaf and hard of hearing community in
metropolitan New York City.
What differentiates the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf is
central to the Superintendent/CEO’s role. The continuing vision of the
Lexington School and Center is to create and provide exceptional
educational programs and services to the deaf community in metropolitan
New York City and its environs.
POSITION SUMMARY:
The Board of Trustees of the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf
seeks a qualified individual to serve as its Superintendent and Chief
Executive Officer whose services will commence on July 1, 2019
As the face of our organization, the Superintendent/CEO works closely with
the Board of Trustees, various government agencies, and the public to
ensure tight alignment of Lexington’s operations with Lexington’s
mission and vision. This position reports directly to the Board of
Trustees on such matters as prescribed by the By-Laws of Lexington School
and Center for the Deaf and on matters of special instructions as may be
given by the Board of Trustees through its President.
The Superintendent/CEO is charged with providing strong leadership and
managing/supervising multiple functions including but not limited to
finance, information technology operations, education instruction, policy
development, and outreach, with responsibility for providing monthly
reports to the Board of Trustees.
Positions reporting to the Superintendent/CEO will include, but are not
limited to, the School Principal, the Executive Director of the Affiliate
Agencies, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the Assistant Superintendent
of Operations, the Director of Human Resources (HR), and the Information
Technology (IT) Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities:
1. ORGANIZATION-WIDE
1. Serve as the organization’s visionary and strategic leader
in anticipating and analyzing trends in the field of deaf education and
child/adult and family services.
2. Serve as chief liaison with other 4201 schools, the 4201
School Association, the State Education Department (SED), the Board of
Trustees, and the public.
3. Serve as a liaison with educational and labor counsels
4. Develop and implement strategic plans to expand the base and
scope of all Lexington School and Center programs as expressed in the
Mission Statement, thereby enhancing Lexington’s reputation as a leader in
providing educational and other services to deaf and hard of hearing
individuals at the local, state and national levels.
5. Preserve the current excellence in programming while
developing and executing long-range plans that expand and market the
mission and vision of the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf.
6. Develop personnel practices and procedures, including those
not covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and recommend
policies for Board consideration.
7. With the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and approval of the
Board’s Finance Committee prepare and administer an annual budget for
all Lexington enterprises that ensures their financial stability.
8. Foster relationships between the School, the Center and its
affiliates, government agencies and the public.
9. Represent the Lexington Organization externally, with
responsibility for developing key relationships that engage leadership,
building philanthropic support and producing revenue and program
opportunities.
10. Develop and direct fundraising strategies and activities to
maintain and to expand revenue from government (federal, state, and local)
and private sectors.
II. SCHOOL
1. Provide creative thinking, educational expertise and
leadership to enhance, improve, and expand the Lexington School’s
already extensive academic programs and curriculum.
2. Develop and implement annual and long-term programmatic and
operational goals and objectives for the Lexington School and Center for
the Deaf; measure and evaluate the successful achievement of these goals
and objectives.
3. Foster and maintain a productive and collaborative
relationship with the Lexington School Teachers’ Association, including
functioning as the lead negotiator for the CBA with the assistance of
counsel.
4. Develop and oversee the School’s public relation’s program and
activities and welcome and orient VIPs to the School.
III. AFFILIATES
1. Develop and implement annual and long term programmatic and
operational goal and objectives for the Affiliates of Lexington School and
Center for the Deaf; measure and evaluate the successful achievement of
these goals and objectives.
2. Foster relationships between the School, the Center and its
affiliates, government agencies and the public.
IV. RELATIONS WITH THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES
1. Coordinate and administer Board activities as requested by the
Board of Trustees through its President.
2. When and as necessary, work collaboratively with the Board and
staff to reorganize the organization’s structure and the office of the
Superintendent/CEO so as to position the organization to grow and thrive.
3. Ensure compliance with Board policies and directives and all
applicable laws and regulations.
4. Formulate and recommend prospective policy for Board
consideration.
5. Other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Board of
Trustees.
V. PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
1. Continue personal professional growth through participation in
educational programs or activities related to management skills, business
acumen, communication skills, governmental programs and other programs
related to education and trends in deaf education, special education, and
related fields.
EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS:
1. Minimum of Master’s Degree (MA) in Deaf Education (PhD
preferred) or other relevant advanced degree.
2. Eligibility for New York State School Building Leader
Certification.
3. Demonstrative experience as a Superintendent or Principal,
preferably in a school for deaf or special needs students, or as an
Executive.
4. Fluency in American Sign Language preferred.
5. Knowledge of social service programs for the deaf and hard of
hearing.
6. Strong leadership skills, with the ability to manage and
supervise multiple functions.
7. Knowledge of curriculum and principles of learning.
8. Knowledge of Deaf Culture needs and issues.
9. Membership in professional organizations that enhance personal
prestige and the prestige of the School and Center.
COMMITTEE:
A competitive compensation package will be offered to attract a
superior candidate.
CONTACT:
Send resume and references to Chairperson, Lexington Search Committee via
E-mail to searchcommittee@lexnyc.org by December 28, 2018.
position opening – revised posting
Assistant Professor of
American Sign Language Studies
(Division of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies)
Western Oregon University
Monmouth, Oregon
Recruitment Number: F1810
Application Deadline: Preference given to applications received
by January 2, 2019. Position open until filled.
The American Sign Language Studies (ASL Studies) program in the Division
of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies at Western Oregon University
seeks qualified applicants for a full-time, 9-month, tenure-track,
Assistant Professor, position. In addition, this applicant must have
expertise in teaching ASL to second language and heritage users. Western
Oregon University has a strong commitment to the diversity of its
workforce. We encourage applications from individuals from diverse
backgrounds. Supplementary summer appointment is possible and an excellent
benefits package is included. WOU’s Salary Schedule can be found in
Article 16 of the WOUFT-CBA 2017-2020.
The ASL Studies program was first established in 2007 and is the only
University offering a 3rd year of formal ASL acquisition coursework on the
west coast. The foundation of this program is the acquisition of ASL and
classes that feed various majors including ASL Studies and ASL/English
Interpreting which further feed and support graduate programs in Deaf and
Hard of Hearing Education, Interpreting Studies, and Rehabilitation and
Mental Health Counseling: Deafness track. Graduates of this program will
be able to work in various fields using ASL. Additionally, graduates use
our program as a gateway to enhance their education at a higher level
using the ASL foundational skills & knowledge received during their degree
program.
Responsibilities:
— Work collaboratively in establishing future directions for the
program;
— Be forward thinking and engage in development of program
innovations;
— Teach ASL Studies (language acquisition, linguistics, and/or
cultural) courses as well as advise students;
— Participate in service and committee work at the division and
university levels as well as professional organizations and conferences;
and
— Engage in scholarly activity (e.g., research, publications, and
grants).
Required Qualifications:
— An earned doctorate in Linguistics or a related field such as
Curriculum and Instruction or Language and Teaching (ABD considered
if degree requirements are completed prior to September 16, 2019);
— Scholarship (e.g., publication, dissertation research, grants) in
areas relevant to teaching ASL, linguistics of ASL, and/or related areas;
— Dedication to multicultural education and social justice (e.g.,
LGBTQ, ethnic groups, social class, and disability status); and
— Commitment to working collegially and with individuals from
diverse backgrounds.
Preferred Qualifications:
— ASLTA Certified
Start Date: September 16, 2019
Contact Information: Questions regarding this position may be directed to
Lyra Behnke, Search Committee Chair, at behnkel@wou.edu.
For questions regarding the application process or to submit your
application documents, please contact Human Resources at 503-838-8552 or
employment@wou.edu.
Application Process: You may submit all materials online at
www.wou.edu/facultyapp
Required application materials (PDF preferred):
— A WOU Faculty Application Form (available at
www.wou.edu/facultyapp)
— Letter of interest that addresses each qualification of the
position. Please include how your experience, education, and/or training
might help us build a more inclusive, collaborative, and diverse
community.
— Current curriculum vita
— Teaching philosophy statement
— Contact information for three professional references
— Copy of unofficial transcripts for highest degree
**The following may be required prior to an interview:
— Three current letters of recommendation (All letters must address
teaching and leadership qualifications.)
— Up to three sample scholarly publications
— Teaching evaluation data from up to three recent courses
As an alternative, you may submit application materials to:
F1810 Assistant Professor, ASL Studies
Western Oregon University
Human Resources Office
345 N. Monmouth Ave
Monmouth, OR 97361
-OR- E-mail as an attachment to employment@wou.edu -OR- Fax to
503-838-8144.
Western Oregon University (WOU) www.wou.edu is a mid-sized public
comprehensive university located in the Monmouth-Independence area, the
heart of Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley. The University serves a large
number of first-generation college students. WOU has received national
recognition for its commitment and success in serving students. In 2014
Western Oregon University was ranked highest in the Pacific Northwest and
85th in the nation for economic value and employability of its graduates,
by Educate to Career, Inc. The campus is about 20 minutes from Salem, the
state’s capital, about 75 minutes from Portland, the state’s cultural
hub, and a short drive from the Oregon coast, mountains, and other scenic
areas. The university is located in an increasingly diverse, bilingual,
and rural area in the Willamette Valley. Our student body of about 5200
undergraduate and 400 graduate students enjoys the vibrant and close-knit
intellectual community of a leading liberal arts college. Opportunities
exist to work in diverse local communities. It is home to the Regional
Resource Center on Deafness (RRCD) www.wou.edu/rrcd and a variety of
programs preparing professionals to work with individuals who are deaf
including Rehabilitation Counseling, ASL/English Interpreting,
Interpreting Studies, American Sign Language Studies, and related
continuing education and technical assistance programs. WOU is also home
to the Teaching Research Institute which houses a variety of centers which
focus on disability research www.wou.edu/tri. Please visit the ASL Studies
webpage at www.wou.edu/rehab.
Western Oregon University is an EO/AA/Veteran/Disability employer
committed to increasing the diversity of its workforce.
position opening
Director of Deaf Services
Office of Deaf Services
Atlanta, GA
Position Title: Director of Deaf Services
Salary: 85,000-95,000
Minimum Responsibilities
Manage and direct the Office of Deaf Services
Responsible for policy development, budget oversight, program design
and overall implementation of the consent order
Regularly evaluate the Department’s various programs of services
provided to persons who are deaf, including adults with mental
illness, children/adolescents with serious emotional disturbances,
adults and adolescents with addictive disease and Developmental
Disabilities
Plan, organize and supervise all aspects of program services,
and ensuring goals and outcomes are met
Responsible for the preparation and submission of all required
reports in an accurate and timely manner
Plan and implement new programs and services to meet client needs
as funding resources permit
Other duties as assigned.
Reports to the Division Director of Behavioral Health
Minimum Education
Clinical Master’s degree in a human services field, such as
psychology, counseling or social work.
Required Experience
Minimum of 4 years of experience in deaf services program design,
implementation, management and evaluation; or clinical doctoral
degree with at least 2 years of related experience
Minimum of four years of increasingly responsible positions in the
delivery and management of social service programs. Experience with
individuals that are deaf and hard of hearing in the areas of job
placement, social work, vocational rehabilitation, or counseling
is preferred
Must be ASL Fluent having a working knowledge of deaf culture
and systems theory with actual experience in managing clinical
staff and possess the ability to prepare written correspondence
and document in English.
To apply, go to:
https://ga.taleo.net/careersection/ga_external/jobdetail.ftl?job=AUD003J&tz=GMT-04%3A00
position opening
part-time instructor of American Sign Language
Loyola University Chicago
Chicago, Illinois
The Department of Modern Languages & Literatures at Loyola University
Chicago seeks a part-time instructor of American Sign Language to
teach the beginning (101 – 102) sequence of ASL at Loyola.
Potential candidates should have an MA in American Sign Language,
Deaf Studies, or a related field. Position is to commence in
AY 2019-2020, although syllabi for the two courses must be developed
before December 31, 2018.
Course scheduling is flexible and includes the possibility of teaching
in the evenings at Loyola’s Lake Shore or Water Tower campuses.
Responses along with CV and references should be sent to
Valerie Boudas (vboudas@luc.edu)
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
American Sign Language (ASL) Instructor / Consultant
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located
in Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for an
American Sign Language (ASL) Instructor / Consultant who is
responsible to provide support to students who are Deaf /
hard-of-hearing and their hearing siblings, parents, CSDB staff, and
community members related to activities sponsored by Outreach
Programs that include or focus on the development of knowledge of ASL
through a distance learning/online delivery model.
to apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2244456/non-classified-american-sign-language-asl-distance-learning-instructor-cons?keywords=american%20sign%20language&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
position opening
Education Advocate
$18.05 Hourly
Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Location Lincoln or Omaha, Nebraska
Under general supervision, provides assistance to clients who are
experiencing personal, social, educational and/or vocational needs
in adjusting to being deaf or hard of hearing.
This position will focus on advocating for deaf and hard of hearing
clients in the education setting. Some Statewide overnight travel is
required. Knowledge of Sign Language or willingness to learn is required.
Ability to work independently with limited supervision.
Hours: 8-5, Monday – Friday.
Examples of Work
Under general supervision, provides assistance to clients who are
experiencing personal, social, educational and/or vocational needs in
adjusting to being deaf or hard of hearing; conducts evaluation of client
needs; advises and counsels clients of strategies for compensating for
hearing losses; serves as a resource person for individuals and agencies;
serve as a presenter and coordinate presentations; serves as an advocate
for people with hearing loss; provide other services as deemed necessary
and required from the Executive Director. Develop and maintain information/
client referral system; develop action plans and advises clients in obtaining
needed services; serves as a resource person regarding existing services
and information related to deaf and hard of hearing people; assists clients
in obtaining needed services and equal access to communication; assist
clients in selection of appropriate telecommunication devices in cooperation
with the Nebraska Public Service Commission; participates and conducts
awareness and informational workshops, communication (sign language and
other means of communication by those with hearing losses) presentations;
responsible for the demonstration, coordination, maintenance, and issuance
of equipment in the equipment loan program; provide technical assistance;
other duties as assigned.
Qualifications / Requirements
REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and/or experience that will enable
the incumbent to possess the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.
A general qualification guideline for positions in this class is a Bachelor’s
degree in a behavioral science or related field plus work experience in
programs for persons with hearing impairments.
Proficiency in communicating through the use of sign language
PREFERRED: Bachelors Degree in Deaf Education or Special Education. Experience
including development of and participation in IEP plans and 504 plan and/or
working in the public school system.
OTHER: Valid driver’s license or able to provide independent authorized transportation.
to apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2245969/education-advocate?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Posi
tio
and click on “apply”
4 open positions
Kansas School for the Deaf
Olathe, Kansas
#1
POSITION TITLE: STUDENT LIFE TEACHER
SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule
depending
upon professional background and experience. Excellent Benefits.
SCHEDULE: 190 Day School year – Elementary / Middle / High School
Areas.
EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2018 (possible earlier start date due to
training).
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Synopsis, full position description upon request)
Monitor the students’ whereabouts, know where assigned students are at
all times, and check on them regularly; follow discipline procedures in a
positive manner consistent with school and dorm policy; communicate in an
effective and appropriate manner as often as necessary with students,
parents, KSD staff, and supervisors; supervise students to provide for
their safety, health, and well-being; teach students daily living skills
and motivate students to achieve the highest possible level of
independence; perform other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
High School diploma or GED required (AA degree preferred). At least two
years of post-high school paid experience preferably in a childcare,
educational or residential setting or education equivalency. Fluency in
manual communication required, ASL preferred. (ASL & Writing skills will
be assessed)
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be
conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents &
Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference
consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon
offer of employment (cost borne by employee).
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all
college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD
application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.
CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or
V: 913-210-8114;
E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557
TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS / KSD AND KSSB EMBRACE DIVERSITY
#2
POSITION TITLE: Staff Interpreter
SALARY: Competitive Salary. Placement made on salary schedule
depending upon professional background and experience. Excellent Benefits
SCHEDULE: 2018-2019 with School Year
EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until filled.
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Detailed position description upon request) Provide
services for the KSD/KSSB community including meetings, activities, IEP
meetings, comprehensive evaluations, departmental staff meetings,
diagnostic testing and evaluation, interviews, programs, athletics,
government, and other activities as requested. Be available for
non-emergency last minute requests such as a parent meeting, etc. Be the
backup coordinator of the calendar when the Lead
Interpreter is absent. Be able to flex your schedule as feasible for some
requests outside of the typical work hours such as weekend or evening
extracurricular activities, some summer work and travel. Be available for
on call emergencies. Maintain an ongoing calendar of your interpreting
schedule. Adhere to the RID Code of Professional Conduct, maintaining
confidential information and professional standards. Maintain information
concerning interpreting activities as needed. Perform other duties as
assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum KQAS 4/4 or equivalent state or national certification with
excellent voicing skills and experience. In a variety of interpreting
environments. The successful candidate must be registered or become
registered with the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
within 30 days of employment. ASL and English Skills will be assessed.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment, a background check will
be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus, Kansas
Department of Children and Family Services, Work Reference and Kansas
Offender Register. A Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed
upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all
college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD
application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.
CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or
V: 913-210-8114; E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557
TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS
#3
**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****
KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
POSITION TITLE: GENERAL MAINTENANCE / SECURITY
SALARY: This opening is an unclassified hourly position. Starting
pay at $15.00 per hour depending on experience. Great benefits.
SCHEDULE: Monday – Friday; 11am to 8pm
EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until Filled
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Brief synopsis. For detailed position description
contact Human Resources) This positions primary role is to service and
maintain the buildings and grounds, and to provide support to help meet
the needs of others. The equally important secondary role is to assist
security when whenever, wherever and however necessary to ensure a safe
and secure campus. It is critical that the incumbent in this position
promotes teamwork and collective support in meeting the needs of the
organization. Maintenance and grounds duties are performed independently
and as a team depending on the nature of the work assignment. Responsible
to completing assigned Work Orders, adhoc requests by administration and
performance standard/seasonal services and repairs, including documenting
work performed. Assists other Facility Operations staff (electrician,
carpenter, etc.) in the completion of projects as necessary. Serves as
primary on-site security person when fully engaged in duties and
responsibilities of a security officer. Contributes to the safety and
security of the campus by observing the campus environment for conditions
that could result in injury of loss due to fire, theft, vandalism and
other criminal acts. Performs other duties and/or work as needed.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
-High School Diploma or GED.
-Requires knowledge of building or mechanical trades. Prefer additional
knowledge in the areas of security, general safety and fire safety.
-Requires at least six months experience in a building or mechanical
trade. Prefer additional experience in the areas of security, general
safety and fire safety.
-Ability to effectively communicate, including knowledge of American Sign
Language (ASL) required to learn within three years. Classes will be
provided by the agency.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be
conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents &
Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference
consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon
offer of employment (cost borne by employee).
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all
college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD
application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.
CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resource Office: VP: 913/324-5865; Phone:
913/210-8114
Email: mgolden@kssdb.org Fax: 913/791-0557
TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS
KSD AND KSSB EMBRACE DIVERSITY
#4
**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****
Kansas School for the Deaf
POSITION TITLE: SPECIAL EDUCATION CLASSROOM TEACHER
SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule
depending
upon professional background and experience. Excellent
benefits.
SCHEDULE: 181 School Days / 2018 – 2019 School Year
EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2018 (possible earlier start date due to
training).
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Synopsis, full position description upon request)
INSTRUCTIONAL: Teach students who are deaf/HH with other special needs at
appropriate development and academic levels with the outcome of maximizing
their potential communicatively, academically, socially/emotionally, and
behaviorally. Coordinate instructional priorities utilizing state
standards (extended, modified, and general as appropriate) with the skill
of identifying overlapping priorities in a cross-curricular manner as well
as between the standard levels. Apply differentiated instructional
strategies to encompass a variety of learning levels and styles in a
classroom. Encourage experiential learning opportunities. Prepare lesson
plans utilizing appropriate instructional strategies that tap on multiple
intelligences and are in alignment with school approved curriculum and
state standards. Develop appropriate IEP goals based on student skills and
abilities as well as sound educational practices for students with special
needs. Assess student abilities and progress utilizing appropriate
classroom, progress monitoring, IEP, district, and state assessments. Work
with classroom teachers to integrate students with deaf/HH peers without
special needs to the fullest extent that is appropriate and effective for
all students. Apply positive behavioral supports to maintain classroom
control and promote a positive and respectful learning environment.
Utilize augmentative communication devices and systems (e.g. PECS) as
needed by students. Begin and end class in a timely manner. Keep students
on task. Supervise students outside of instructional time. Develop
performance goals with the administrator to be completed outside the
classroom and as part of the individual staff development plan. Attend all
staff development trainings and professional learning communities (PLCs).
Attend bilingual education training and implement bilingual methodologies.
COMMUNICATION SKILLS: Use appropriate communication skills with students,
staff, and public as determined by the American Sign Language/English
evaluation, in order to effectively communicate with all Deaf and hard of
hearing individuals. Use appropriate, professional terms when discussing
students, their strengths and areas of concern. Maintaining
confidentiality as mandated in employee handbook. Promote a positive work
environment via appropriate interactions with students, staff, and public
in both on- and off-campus interactions. The employee will take the
initiative to work with the bilingual specialist to improve his/her skills
to an appropriate level in accordance with the assigned area.
WRITTEN REPORTS: Complete and turn in to designated person, all student
evaluation reports, lesson plans, sub plans, IEPs, comprehensive
evaluations, grade cards, and other written reports as assigned by the due
date, in order to maintain current school records as mandated by the
State.
SCHOOL/INSTRUCTIONAL MEETINGS: Attend school/instructional meetings as
required in order to enhance communication, to improve skills, to
coordinate programs, to promote the school family, and promote a positive
work environment Attend all staff development trainings and professional
learning communities (PLCs).
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Qualify for Kansas certification by KSDE for
Elementary and Hearing Impaired. Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Applicants must be pre-approved for certification via KS Dept. of
Education, Cert. Dept. prior to the issuing of a contract. (ASL and
writing skills will be assessed.)
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be
conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents,
Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference
consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon
offer of employment (cost borne by employee).
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all
college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD
application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.
CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or
V: 913-210-8114;
E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557
open positions
Nashua School District
Nashua, New Hampshire
LTS – Teacher of the Deaf
Category: Student Support Services/Teacher of the Deaf
Date Posted: 10/12/2018
Location: New Searles Elementary School
Date of Availability: On or about 2/18/2019
Date Closing: 10/22/2018
POSITION: Long Term Sub – Teacher of the Deaf
LOCATION: New Searles
WORK YEAR: 2018-2019
STARTING: On or about 2/18/2019
SALARY RANGE: $125 1st 20 days, $175 21st day
QUALIFICATIONS: Teaching applicants must be NH certified or eligible
as a Deaf and Hearing Disability Teacher. We are seeking applicants
proficient in sign language. Experience with deaf and/or hard of hearing
students in a school setting is preferred.
SUMMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Under the supervision of Special Education Program Administrator, will
provide quality education to deaf and hard of hearing students, preschools
through high school age; through a commitment to team participation in
planning and implementation of student programs; communication and social
skills development; interagency cooperation, and a strong
parent-teacher-student linkage.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE:
Interested Applicants should apply online at www.nashua.edu and attach
their cover letter, resume, three letters of recommendation, copies of
official transcripts and their certification. This position will remain
open until filled. This notice should not be construed to imply that these
requirements are the exclusive standards of the position or that this is
the exclusive list of job functions associated with this position.
The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with
applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of
race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical
or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information
and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the
services, programs and activities of the Nashua School District.
Nashua School District uses the applicant tracking system from Frontline
Education to manage employment applications online.
(https://www.frontlineeducation.com/solutions/recruiting-hiring/)
LTS – Sign Language Interpreter
Category: Student Support Services/Sign Language Interpreter
Date Posted: 10/12/2018
Location: New Searles Elementary School
Date of Availability: On or about 2/2/2019
Date Closing: 10/22/2018
POSITION: Sign Language Interpreter
LOCATION: New Searles
WORK YEAR: 2018-2019
STARTING: On or about 2/2/2019
QUALIFICATIONS: NH certification or eligibility as a Sign Language
Interpreter
SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
Sign Language Interpreters provide interpreting services for deaf or
hearing impaired students. Facilitate communication through the use of
sign language and spoken English in social and academic settings, direct
and overheard conversations, class instruction, athletic competitions,
lectures, tests, assemblies and field trips. Must be able to keep student
confidentiality, function in a manner appropriate to the situation and
demonstrate professional appearance, conduct and promptness. Able to
prepare for course material as necessary for successful interpreting to
the student. The sign language interpreter is an important part of the
educational team with the responsibility to help implement the student’s
IEP and maximize learning.
This posting should not be construed to imply that this is the exclusive
list of job functions or expectations associated with this position.
Applicants must apply online on our website www.nashua.edu and include
your cover letter, resume, references and certification.
_____________________________________________
The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with
applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of
race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical
or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information
and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the
services, programs and activities of the Nashua School District.
Nashua School District uses the applicant tracking system from Frontline
Education to manage employment applications online.
(https://www.frontlineeducation.com/solutions/recruiting-hiring/)
position opening
School Principal (Preschool – 6th Grade)
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
position is in the School for the Deaf
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Principal
(Preschool – 6th Grade) / School for the Deaf. The School Principal
provides leadership to and management of the education programs within the
school, consistent with school policies and procedures; Responsibility for
making determinations related to all positions within the school,
including responsibility for hiring and performance evaluation;
Fiscal responsibility for the funds allocated to all programs
under their direction; and, Responsibility for staying abreast of current
educational trends and developments in instruction, curriculum,
assessment, technology and discipline as it relates to the education of
students who are Deaf/hard-of-hearing.
For more information on the position and application procedures, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2215985/non-classified-school-principal-preschool-6th-grade-school-for-the-deaf
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers
to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!
We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN SCHOOL RESIDENTIAL CHILD CARE WORKER, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN, and SECONDARY CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!
SAVE THE DATE! TLC is hosting a JOB FAIR on Thursday, November 1st from 3pm to 6pm in the TLC
ECC building at 848 Central Street, Framingham MA!
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers
for information about the Job Fair, full job descriptions, and details
on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on bonus!
The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical,
dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term
disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and generous
paid time off.
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Position Title: ASL-English Staff Interpreter
University of Northern Colorado
Greeley, CO
Position Number: E99208
This position will function as an American Sign Language Interpreter for
the University of Northern Colorado main campus located in Greeley, CO.
Initial responsibilities will include a dual role of the provision of
ASL-English interpretation for students within the Disability Support
Services (DSS) program and for faculty/staff within the American Sign
Language and Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) department. The individual in
this position will provide the highest quality ASL-English interpreting
services for communication between those who do not know ASL and students,
faculty and staff who are deaf or hard of hearing and use ASL. This is a
50% appointment that includes a full benefit package.
Job Summary/Basic Function:
Responsibilities within DSS: DSS collaborates with the University in its
commitment to recognize disability as a valued aspect of diversity and to
embrace access to the University of Northern Colorado community as a
matter of equity and inclusion. The office provides the University with
resources, education, and direct services to design a more welcoming and
inclusive environment. Disability Support Services values a positive
student-centered approach to academic accommodations characterized by
self-advocacy, equity, student learning and universal design of
instruction. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 and
508 of the Rehabilitation Act serves as a guide for accommodation
decisions.
— This position provides communication access and related
support to students who are deaf and hard of hearing.
— This position assists in interpreting for university events such
as Commencement, faculty/student meetings and student activities
when requested.
— Like all DSS staff, the position ensures consistency and compliance
with policies and procedures.
— In the event of an absence of the Interpreter Coordinator, this
position may assist DSS in the coordination of ASL services by assigning
and matching interpreters to students according to individual needs and
providing evaluation of services.
— Provides administrative support within the DSS program, related to
interpreting services, as required in the absence of the Interpreter
Coordinator or as requested by the Interpreter Coordinator.
— The Half-time Staff Interpreter position is a 12-month, .5 FTE
position and provides interpreting services under the guidance of the
Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 and 508 of the
Rehabilitation Act.
— The Interpreter Coordinator will be a work leader to oversee the direct
work activities of the Staff Interpreter.
— This position is supervised by the DSS Director.
Responsibilities within ASLIS:
— The half-time interpreter within the Department of American Sign
Language and Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) will provide interpretation
to facilitate integration of the ASL faculty and staff into the life
of the department, the college, and the campus community.
— Provides interpretation that facilitates access for program
Faculty and Staff to the opportunities, offerings and culture of the
university community.
— Provides interpretation that facilitates communication for non-deaf
members of the UNC community to clearly interact with deaf and hard of
hearing faculty and staff.
— Interprets various assignments including: departmental meetings,
meetings between faculty and staff, meetings between faculty/staff and students,
communication assistance in classes, University workshops or events that
occur throughout the year, and other responsibilities as requested and
approved through the DSS office and the ASLIS department.
— The Half-time Staff Interpreter position is a 12-month, .5 FTE position
provides interpreting services under the guidance of the Americans with
Disabilities Act and Section 504 and 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.
— The Director of ASLIS will be a work leader to oversee the direct work
activities of the Staff Interpreter.
— This position is supervised by the DSS Director.
Minimum Qualifications:
— This position requires a Bachelor’s Degree in ASL-Interpreting
Studies, Human Services, Special Education, Deaf Education, Disability
Services or related field. Master’s Degree Preferred.
— National Interpreter Certification (NIC) or equivalent RID recognized
credential is required.
— Three (3) years experience in a post-secondary setting working with
students, faculty and staff or other technical or community based
settings.
— Experience working with people with disabilities.
— Excellent verbal and communication skills.
— Knowledge and experience working with persons of diverse racial, ethnic,
and cultural backgrounds.
— The individual must have a working knowledge of the Americans with
Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
Preferred Qualifications:
The scheduling process for these legally mandated accommodations is quite
complex and requires prior experience or skill. This position must
understand the needs of students, staff and faculty who use interpreting
for communication access. The ability to communicate with consumers in
sign language is essential. The interpreter must be able to access and
adapt to the communication needs of the consumer. An understanding of the
post-secondary environment is necessary to ensure appropriate provision of
services. Three to five years (3-5) of experience as an interpreter and as
a scheduler of interpreters for individuals who are deaf/hard of hearing
is highly recommended.
National Interpreter Certification (NIC) and/or other certifications
currently recognized by the Registry of Interpreters of the Deaf (RID),
which could include National Association of the Deaf (NAD) credentials, is
required. Each RID credential has unique requirements that must be
completed before it can be awarded. Some certifications involve passing a
series of exams and others involve submitting documentation of training
and experience. This position requires this certification along with
experience in a post-secondary setting or experience interpreting for
adults in a comparable setting.
The candidate should have experience and/or formal training in ASL-English
Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Deaf culture. Knowledge of
assistive/adaptive technology for individuals who are deaf or hard of
hearing is highly recommended.
The Staff Interpreter position requires strong communication and
interpersonal skills as well as the ability to problem solve and
coordinate services in an unbiased fashion.
Closing Date: Until filled
Requested Start Date: Jan. 2, 2019
Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline: Applicants must
complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover
letter highlighting suitability for the position, a curriculum vitae, and
transcripts. Please include a list of three references with the names,
email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of applications will
begin immediately until position is filled. For more information or to
apply to this position go the posting link:
https://careers.unco.edu/postings/2379
Additional Requirements:
Satisfactory completion of a background check, educational check, and
authorization to work in the United States is required after a conditional
offer of employment has been made. If a degree is required, original
transcripts must be submitted within one (1) month of hire.
Contact for Questions: Name, Title: Sherry Schriver, Assistant
Department: Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies
Phone: 970-351-1060 Email: Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email
for an appointment
Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and
experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurance, as
well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.
Other benefits may be available based on position. Tuition Grants for
Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees who are employed as
.5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for Dependent Tuition Grants.
Dependent Tuition Grants will cover instate tuition charges and
undergraduate students must register for the College Opportunity Fund to
receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.
Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a
research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and
undergraduate students. The University, founded in 1889, is located in
Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is
situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.
Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at
http://www.unco.edu.
Regional Director
Tri-Co GLAD office and satellite offices in Santa Maria and other
locations (California)
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer, the Regional
Director will:
1. Plan and supervise staff on the day-to-day activities of the
Tri-Co GLAD office and satellite offices in Santa Maria and other
locations to be determined;
2. Develop and implement education, advocacy and resource development
efforts in these services in three counties;
3. Facilitate professional enhancement opportunities for a
multi-disciplinary staff team, create opportunities for team-building, and
maintain environment of high staff morale;
4. Ensure programmatic objectives are carried out by monitoring
program progress and contract compliance;
5. Assist in the grant writing process and seek out additional
funding to expand services;
6. Participate in a wide range of networking activities as well as
establishing community partnerships for promoting organization’s
functions to the service areas;
7. Participate in TCGLAD advisory board meetings as a staff support;
8. Represent the agency in various local committees to improve
services availability for the deaf and hard of hearing community
9. Report to CEO, in writing, on operation activities on a monthly
basis;
10. Driving is required as part of the job;
11. Perform such tasks and responsibilities as may be delegated.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Applicant with a B.A. degree is required. Fluent in Sign Language is
highly preferable. Candidate must possess strong supervision and
management skills. The ability to maintain a positive working environment
and rapport with staff. Ability to effectively problem-solve, make
decisions and promote growth and development at an administrative level.
Excellent projection planning is necessary. Applicant must have public
speaking skills. Candidate must have experience in working with people
who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/blind coming from different
communities and who are language deprived during their early ages.
Candidate must have experience working with people of diverse multi-ethnic
communities. Knowledge of laws governing the rights of individuals with
disabilities and programs benefiting deaf persons is preferred. Applicant
possess excellent written communication skills, detail-oriented with
strong organizational skills. Applicant should possess excellent
interpersonal skills and be capable of maintaining a cooperative
relationship with employees, supervisors, consumers, state and local
governments and community members. Applicant must have the ability to
work well under pressure; meeting multiple and sometimes competing
deadlines. Applicant must be able to travel within entire service area.
Must have a valid Driver’s License and current automobile insurance as
required by law and reliable means of transportation.
As part of our hiring process, candidates will be required to complete and
pass background check of references and LiveScan finger printing.
If interested to learn more visit website
www.gladinc.org, then please submit cover letter, resume and employment
application to:
Email: gladhr@gladinc.org
VP: 323-892-2138
Lecturer, American Sign Language
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
The University of Iowa program in American Sign Language invites
applications for a nontenure-track lecturer position for 2019-20
academic year.
The initial appointment will be for one year, with a possible
re-appointment of up to two additional years, and the position
will be renewable thereafter in three-year increments,
pending collegiate approval and demonstrated excellence in teaching.
Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience. Responsibilities
include teaching six courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and contributing to
curriculum and materials development for the program. This could be six
sections of ASL per year (maximum 20 students per section) using an
immersion curriculum (Signing Naturally) or a combination of language and
specialty courses taught in ASL. Summer employment possible if desired,
dependent upon program needs and resources. Starting Date: August 21,
2019.
Required Qualifications:
fluency in ASL; Master’s Degree in Teaching ASL or related field;
American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA) certification
or willingness to obtain certification once employed.
Desired Qualifications:
Language teaching experience at the college level, ability to offer
advanced courses such as ASL linguistics, ASL Literature, Deaf culture,
Deaf studies, ASL/English interpreting, or Deaf education.
Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of
their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of
recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu
Refer to requisition number 73480. (Note: Please post the teaching video
online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum
vitae). Screening begins November 26, 2018 and will continue until
position is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by
videoconference.
The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and
ethnic diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division
and Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are
encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free
from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,
age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic
information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified
individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The
University of Iowa is an equal/opportunity/affirmative action employer.
Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
state of Nebraska
Advocacy Specialist:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2213390/advocacy-specialist?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Pos
itionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
Staff Interpreter:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2191454/staff-interpreter?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Posit
ionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
open positions
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965407
Science/Teacher
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965414
Math Teacher
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Therapist/Clinician – Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW
Deaf Services
Maine Behavioral Healthcare
Portland, ME
Full-Time, Days
Maine Behavioral Healthcare, one of Maine’s most highly respected and
well-established behavioral healthcare organizations, is seeking a
Therapist/Clinician for Deaf Services in Portland.
This specialized counseling position, in which the Clinician will treat
clients across the state, requires knowledge and understanding of mental
health and deafness/hearing loss. Working as an active member of a
cross-functional team, the successful candidate will have comprehensive
clinical responsibility for the clients assigned to them with a directed
focus toward the achievement of excellence in client care.
Responsibilities include conducting and documenting individual and family
psychosocial assessments; documenting the findings of evaluations and
progress in clients’ medical record; conducting and documenting family
and/or couples treatment of clients and their families; maintaining
contact with community resources for after care and providing
comprehensive discharge planning services. All services will be provided
in a manner and language appropriate to the age and comprehensive level of
the clients and their families.
Maine Behavioral Healthcare values creativity and collaboration, and
recognizes the importance of providing our Clinicians with opportunities
for both personal and professional growth. We are driven to create a model
system of leadership, clinical excellence, innovation and expertise – and
and job satisfaction is crucial to the success of our mission.
Qualifications:
— Master’s degree in Social Work or Clinical Counseling from an
institution accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.
— Maine State licensure to practice as a LCSW.
— Bilingual skills with spoken English and Sign Language.
— Maine State licensure to practice as a LADC and CADC as needed.
— Knowledge of social work and counseling theories, therapies andas
techniques, as used in individual, family and group treatment, as well as
principles of social welfare.
— 2 or more years of related work experience in a health or
health setting preferred; depending on client population to be serviced,
desired work experience may vary.
— Prior experience with clinical methods and techniques used in or
individual, family and group therapy as related to mental health and/or
substance abuse issues.
— Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation if
applicable.
To apply, please click:
https://www.careersatmainehealth.org/job/8268062/therapist-clinician-deaf-services/
or visit:
www.careersatmainehealth.org
About Maine Behavioral Healthcare
Maine Behavioral Healthcare has become a unified organization committed to
providing the highest quality of care to our clients and patients. Our
goal is to become Maine’s first choice for integrated behavioral
healthcare and a regional and national model for the future.
With a service area covering the Greater Portland area and a large part of
southern Maine, a career with Maine Behavioral Healthcare gives you the
opportunity to live, work and play in one of the most beautiful areas of
the country. Southern Maine offers natural beauty, four-season
recreational opportunities and a wealth of historic and cultural
attractions. Wherever you settle, you will have easy access to Maine’s
picturesque coast and sandy beaches, and its countless mountains, lakes
and rivers. Portland itself was recently named the most livable city in
America by Forbes Magazine.
MaineHealth values diversity and is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative
Action employer. Federal and state laws prohibit discrimination in
employment because of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex,
sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
Program Director II- Client Services
Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson
Tucson, Arizona
No 03-10-271
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify
for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card
Position: Program Director II- Client Services
Agency: Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson
Status: Exempt – Full-Time
Position Purpose
Supervises and directs Client through DRS in the areas of counseling,
advocacy, case management, client intake, assessment, domestic violence,
family support, senior citizen support, and Deaf Blind support for Deaf,
Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind individuals and provides therapeutic
counseling as needed. Develops internships and SSP training programs,
consumer assessment procedures and essential group meetings for consumer
population. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies
and applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and schedules staff
professional development training, maintains case loads in accordance with
service contract guidelines and assists with program budget development.
Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of
performance. May perform other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
— Develop, and recommends to management with formulating
administrative and operational policies and procedures for Client Services
activities
— Oversee the daily operations of the counseling, advocacy, case
management and for Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind individuals;
monitors contracts, quality of services, and billing and collections
processes
— Oversee and monitor staffing patterns and consumer needs;
determines departmental response to changes in consumer needs
— Supervise Client Services staff to include Program Coordinators,
Counselors, Support Service Providers, Case Workers and Case Aides
— Oversees the Domestic Violence Program, with emergency support,
referrals and prevention activities.
— Aids the VCD office, and the NM office by providing consultation
on hard to service consumers in need of support.
— Provide supervision to interns and practicum MA level students
— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,
providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees
— Assure that client service programs meet contract standards,
staffing patterns, staffing oversight and CARF standards
— Provides therapeutic counseling
— Ensure counseling and case management program quality and
productivity standards
— Develop, oversee and monitor training programs for interns,
Service Support Providers and other project staff
— Develop and implement, with staff assistance, consumer assessment
procedures, to include both ecological assessments and personal futures
planning, as well as standardized intake and assessment procedures
— Assist with project development to foster enhancement and growth
within the program
— Report caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to
supervisor for review of productivity
— Oversee the intake and case coordination processes for all clients
in the DRS system
— Conduct case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and
monitors case review processes
— Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract
requirements in accordance with outside agency service contracts
— Develop, with staff assistance, group meetings in areas ofes
Substance Abuse, Women’s Group, Anger Management, Parent’s Group,
Budgeting classes and other groups as deemed appropriate
— Responsible for the Request for Proposal (RFP) process
— Responsible for the development and facilitation of a balanced
programmatic budget
— Coordinate external training opportunities for staff, e.g.,
substance abuse workshop
— Responsible for aiding in the development of a statewide program al
and consultation to regarding consumer services in the area of behavioral
health services
— Develop programs, as needed, to meet Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of
Hearing consumer needs
— Review and maintains CARF procedures and Affirmative Action goals
— Support DRS in the development of community activities, Board
priorities and staff training
— Develop community partnerships, and oversee staff training, and
presentations in the community
— Oversee referrals, intakes and screens clients into the programs,
coordinates client services throughout the system; determine staffing
pattern response in relationship to consumer needs
— Aids in the development of contracts specific to Client Services
— Develops and implements FCC program.
— Works with the Courts and outside partners in the development of a
victim domestic violence program.
— Assure all staff are knowledgeable of best practices to persons
with a hearing loss and represent SCS in services to persons with a
hearing loss
— Assure all programs meet contract standards including DOL and CARF
— Conduct site visits and perform qualify and safety reviews for
accreditation compliance
— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
Minimum Qualifications
— Master’s in Social Work, Counseling, Psychology, Rehabilitation
or related field
— LPLPC, LISW, LAC or NBCC or related licensing
— American Sign Language skills
— 5 years of supervisory experience in program management
— 5 years of experience working with Deaf or Hard of Hearing persons
in a counseling and professional capacity
— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and
pass drug screening
— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor
Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report
Desired Qualifications
— Additional years of directly related experience
— Training, experience and skill in various treatment modalities
The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to
describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be
considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be
inherent in the job.
Salary $19.50 – $29.25 per hour
How to Apply:
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.
140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505
Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their
qualifications, training and related job experience
Open August 22, 2018
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an
interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate
Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,
supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for
excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
positions located at various sites
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is proud to be partnering
with you and connecting with the caliber of candidates prepared to service
Deaf and Blind children. We are excited that you are interested in joining
our team and finding out more about you.
Salaries increased to $34,266 – $65,597
The first step to a rewarding career and joining our team is to tell us
about yourself by completing our convenient online application.
To offer a glimpse into ASDB, we are in the 106th year of educating
children throughout Arizona who are hard of hearing, deaf or have vision
loss. Committed to excellence and innovation, we serve our communities
through: early childhood programs; day and residential programs –
conveniently provided on our campuses and cooperatives, we collaborate
with families, school districts, communities and other agencies, to
facilitate success now and in the future for our students.
Highlights of What We Offer:
— Competitive salaries
— Relocation stipend for out-of-state teachers
— Sign on Bonus!
— Variety of exceptional value plans for medical, dental and vision
— Deferred compensation, 407
— Arizona State Retirement System
— Visionary leadership, professional development and mentoring in
collaborative culture
— Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs
Opportunities for the 2018/2019 School Year
Teachers of the Deaf
— Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers – Listening and
Spoken Language, ASL
Applications submitted through: https://www.applitrack.com/asdb/onlineapp/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Interpreting Services Scheduler
San Diego Community College District
California
Closing Date: 8/20/2018
Position Number: 00120216
Location: District Office
The Position:
Applications are currently being accepted for an Interpreting
Services Lead Technician position located at the District Office in
Disability Support Programs and Services.
The person will be responsible for scheduling service providers for
the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing, preparing spreadsheets, communicating
with service providers and agencies via email and phone, etc.
Please note that an employee may be transferred to any site at the
option of the Chancellor.
Desired Qualifications:
Major factors to be evaluated for an Interpreting Services Lead
Technician may include:
Training and Experience:
Any combination of training and experience equivalent to: fluency in
American Sign Language (ASL) demonstrated by coursework, experience,
or the equivalent and one year of support services experience for the
Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals in an educational setting, plus
3 years of clerical office experience.
Skills and Abilities: Experience in using American Sign Language,
including special signs used in the educational field;
Advanced computer skills including working with web-based
applications;
Analyze situations accurately and adopt an effective course of
action;
Assess scheduling factors including the complexity of the subject
area, location, type of class, skills level and availability of
service providers;
Communicate effectively with others;
Comply with DSPS priority guidelines in assigning service providers
to classes;
Coordinate schedules of Interpreters and Captioners;
Establish and maintain effective working relationships with others;
Evaluate and critique the work of Interpreters;
Familiarity with local geography/surrounding areas to provide
estimated timelines for service providers to arrive and depart from
assignments;
Identify potential conflicts of interest;
Maintain and comply with department standards (DSPS priority
guidelines, ADA, HR, ISO policies);
Maintain effective and efficient daily schedule with consistent
awareness of service providers’ physical needs and health concerns
as well as personal conflicts;
Maintain records and prepare reports;
Modern office practices, procedures, and equipment;
Meet schedules and timelines;
Operation of computer applications including word processing,
scheduling, and spreadsheets;
Perform in a fast-paced, time-sensitive environment;
Plan and organize work;
Relate well in a bilingual/bicultural environment;
Train and provide work direction to others;
Understand and follow directions; AND
Work independently with little direction.
Knowledge: Knowledge of various subject matter taught by community
colleges;
Knowledge of policies and procedures specific to Disability Support
Programs and Services (DSPS) and Interpreting Services offices;
Knowledge of guidelines in assigning interpreters and captioners to
classes for students receiving priority registration;
Demonstrated an ability to effectively read and write English in
usage, grammar, spelling, punctuation, and vocabulary;
Experience using evaluation techniques to classify Interpreters;
Knowledge of the role of an Interpreter and/or Captioner in an
educational setting, including proper ethical conduct; AND
Knowledge of the values, behaviors, and language of the American Deaf
Culture.
Pay Information:
Range 29* – This Position is a 80% FTE – Salary Is prorated to:
$3,591.42 – $5,732.72 per month based on the current AFT Classified
Unit – Office Technical Salary Schedule
Initial salary placement is commensurate with related experience and
promotional rules. Initial Salary Placement, Promoted or transferred
employees will be placed as specified in the AFT-Guild, Local 1931
Classified Staff Collective Bargaining Agreement. This position is
FLSA Non-Exempt and may accrue overtime. A temporary probationary
period will be applied to the employee entering this assignment. The
SDCCD Employment Web Page provides a link to employee collective
bargaining agreements and handbooks, and more information about terms
and conditions of employment to include salary and benefits.
*The salary range for this classification reflects the market
adjustment additive, from range 23.
To apply, visit: http://apptrkr.com/1270711
All applicants must have demonstrated cultural competency and
sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic,
socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual
orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students and
staff.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
Teacher for the Deaf & Teacher Assistant
Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf
Mill Neck, NY
The Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf (located on the North Shore of
Long Island) provides quality care and educational services to children
who are Deaf and/or communicatively impaired. Our mission is to discover
and maximize the child’s potential. We are seeking bright, energeticy
professionals to become part of our team. We are an equal opportunity
employer.
The following positions are available: Teacher of the Deaf and
Teacher Assistant.
Teacher for the Deaf: The successful candidate will possess: Master’s
degree, Certification as a Teacher of the Deaf or NYS Certification as a
Special Ed Teacher, Previous experience working with deaf students,
Excellent communication skills, Proven ability to work as part of a team,
and Fluency in Sign Language.
Teacher Assistant: The successful candidate will possess: Bachelor’s
degree in Education or related area preferred. Will accept an Associate’s
degree, Experience with ABA preferred, Successful prior experience working
in a classroom setting, Excellent communication skills, Proven ability to
work as part of a team and the ability to sign proficiently.
to apply for either position, go to:
https://millneck.org/about-us/employment/current-job-openings/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open teaching positions
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary Science Teacher
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965407
Teacher of the Deaf – Secondary Math Teacher
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965414
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants.
Teacher of the Deaf – Multiple Disabilities Inclusion
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Degree in Deaf Education; Degree in Special Education K-12 and/or
degree in visual impairment (Preferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification
— Experience with best practices with instruction of children with
sensory impairments (deaf, hard of hearing, blind, low vision and/or
deaf-blind) and other challenges (e.g. autism spectrum disorders, and/or
cognitive delay)
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
— Mininimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to ts
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
— State of Delaware Certification in Deafness, Visually Impaired
and/or Special Education (Deaf-Blindness preferred)
— Working knowledge of best and/or promising practices for multiple
disabilities with sensory and/or cognitive impairments in regards to
alternative augmentative communication strategies, impact of combined
vision and hearing impairments as well as students’ learning styles and
needs.
Educational Interpreter/Student Support
Qualifications:
— Bachelor’s Degree
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Registry for Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) Certification
— Knowledge and experience in educational and other interpreting
situations
— Eligible for State of Delaware Permit (obtained from DOE when all
above requirements are met)
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
— Mininimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)
Qualifications:
— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the
following:
—- Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the
following:
—- An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an
accredited institution, or
—- Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or
—- A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test
— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED
— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)
— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing
children (preferred)
— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)
— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
— Mininimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the
needs of the students.
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School
District Website: www.christinak12.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
— Communications Professional/Supervisor
— Communications Support Profrssional
Office of Developmental Programs’ Deaf Services
both jobs based in Harrisburg, PA
Seeking a Communications Professional/Supervisor and a Communications
Support Professional –
1-
https://careers-mhm-services.icims.com/jobs/8898/communications-support-professional/job
Provides consultation to ODP service providers regarding interpretation of
the Harry M settlement requirements, application and implementation of ODP
policies related to settlement requirements, and best practices in serving
individuals who are deaf.
2-
https://careers-mhm-services.icims.com/jobs/8897/communications-professional/job
The employee works closely with the Office of Developmental Programs’ Deaf
Services Coordinator to ensure that deaf participants in home and
community-based service programs receive accommodations and supports to
maximize receptive and expressive communication.
Please review above job links:
Resumes to Diana Connerty,
diana@mhmcareers.com
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Description
ASL Case Manager
Avita Community Partners
Macon and Savannah in Georgia
Avita Community Partners is excited to announce a new career
opportunity for an ASL Fluent, Licensed Counselors.
**The American Sign Language Fluent Licensed Counselors will provide
behavioral health services to deaf clients in the State of Georgia.
Location of the positions are Macon and Savannah.**
Job Duties:
1.Provides behavioral health services to adults, children and
adolescents to deaf individuals. This includes individual counseling,
family counseling, group counseling and behavioral health
assessments.
2.These services are provided in both office and community settings.
3.Must be willing to use personal vehicle.
Requirements
Entry Qualifications:
Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family
Therapy or Counseling and an LAPC, LMSW or LAMFT in the state of
Georgia. Prefer LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.
The ability to achieve a score of “Advanced” or higher on the Sign
Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) or its predecessor, the Signed
Communication Proficiency Interview (SCPI).
A driver cannot have six or more points against his/her license
within the last five years. Cannot have had a suspended or revoked
license within the last five years.
Preferred Qualifications:
— LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.
— 3-4 years in Behavioral Health Counseling preferably in a
Behavioral Health setting or 1-2 years in Supervision preferably in a
Behavioral Health setting
— Excellent communication skills
— Excellent organizational skills
— Team player
This is a full time position and is subject to organizational
benefits.
**All qualified applicants will be considered, but may not necessarily receive an interview.**
Avita Community Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does
not discriminate in its service practices or employment practices
with regard to race color, religion, disability, gender, sexual
orientation, age, or national origin.
Apply Online
http://www.avitapartners.org/employment-application.php?id=492&position=ASL
Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
THERAPIST FOR THE DEAF
Avita Community Partners
South Atlanta, Macon and Savannah in Georgia
Job Title: ASL Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor
Department: Thurmond Tanner
Salary: 37,000-55,000
Posted: 00/00/0000
Job Description
Avita Community Partners is excited to announce a new career opportunity
for an ASL Fluent, Licensed Counselors.
**The American Sign Language Fluent Licensed Counselors will provide
behavioral health services to deaf clients in the State of Georgia.
Location of the positions are South Atlanta, Macon and Savannah.**
Job Duties:
1.Provides behavioral health services to adults, children and adolescents
to deaf individuals. This includes individual counseling, family
counseling, group counseling and behavioral health assessments.
2.These services are provided in both office and community settings.
3.Must be willing to use personal vehicle.
Requirements
Entry Qualifications:
— Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family
Therapy or Counseling and an LAPC, LMSW or LAMFT in the state of Georgia.
Prefer LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.
— The ability to achieve a score of “Advanced” or higher on the Sign
Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) or its predecessor, the Signed
Communication Proficiency Interview (SCPI).
— A driver cannot have six or more points against his/her license within
the last five years. Cannot have had a suspended or revoked license within
the last five years.
Preferred Qualifications:
— LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.
3-4 years in Behavioral Health Counseling preferably in a Behavioral
Health setting or 1-2 years in Supervision preferably in a Behavioral
Health setting
— Excellent communication skills
— Excellent organizational skills
— Team player
This is a full time position and is subject to organizational benefits.
**All qualified applicants will be considered, but may not necessarily
receive an interview.**
Avita Community Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not
discriminate in its service practices or employment practices with regard
to race color, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation, age, or
national origin.
Apply Online
http://avitapartners.org/employment-application.php?id=492&position=ASL%20Fluent%20Behavioral%20Health%20Counselor
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Consultant: Regional CO Hear (Colorado Hearing Resource) / Outreach
Programs
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in
Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a
Consultant: Regional CO Hear (Colorado Hearing Resource) / Outreach
Programs. The Colorado Home Intervention Program (CHIP) operates
within the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB). This
position reports to the Director of Outreach Programs (or designee)
and is responsible to serve as a representative of CSDB to provide
consultation to families of children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.
To apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2137286/non-classified-consultant-regional-co-hear-colorado-hearing-resource-outrea
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Part-time Case Manager/Activities Coordinator
CaringWorks Supportive Services
Decatur, GA
CaringWorks Supportive Services (CWSS) Job Classification
Effective Date: July 9, 2018
JOB CLASS TITLE:
Part-time Case Manager/Activities Coordinator
BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Contribute to improving program development for CaringWorks Program.
2. Provide support to clients focusing on recovery and sobriety, social
adjustment, medication compliance, health and diet, vocational
involvement, and housekeeping.
3. Provide guidance to clients with activities of daily living, personal
finances, problem solving, personal futures planning, and other household
responsibilities.
4. Provide support and guidance to clients to engage in extracurricular
activities and to develop/strengthen relapse prevention, anger management,
coping skills, and conflict resolution skills.
5. Assist clients to explore and access public and private resources, such
as medical, vocational, and other community resources related to
individual treatment goals for community involvement.
6. Develop and enhance client networks of social supports in the deaf and
hard of hearing communities, their families, neighborhoods, and work
places.
7. Provide support clients with development of job readiness,
resourcefulness, and successful immersion in the workplace.
8. Provide empowerment clients towards enhanced self-advocacy and
effective communication strategies.
9. Transport deaf and hard of hearing clients in company vehicle as
necessary.
10. Accompany the clients to doctor, dental, vision or other medical
appointments, or walk-ins as assigned by the Case Manager and assist
clients in providing information regarding medical and dental concerns to
the primary physician and dentist.
11. Produce monthly calendar of activities and events for
deaf/hard-of-hearing clients.
12. Oversee completion of timely maintenance and record keeping for the
DBHDD vehicle
13. Maintain documentation of client interaction via agency’s
funder-required outcome management database systems.
14. Coordinate, prepare and maintain required charting and documentation
in a timely and thorough manner.
15. Adhere to all client confidentiality requirements and standards.
16. Develop relationships with representatives in other agencies to
support individuals attaining services such as additional mental health
care, psychiatric medication, medical resources, financial assistance,
legal advocacy, etc.
17. Collaborate with co-workers to ensure compliance with health and
safety policy and procedures affecting program participants, staff and
facility.
18. Participate in weekly staffing, weekly supervision, department, agency
wide and other meetings, training and development opportunities as
determined appropriate by supervisor..
19. Other duties as assigned.
SUPERVISION RECEIVED:
The Program Director supervises this position.
SUPERVISION EXERCISED:
Supervision is not required for this position.
QUALIFICATIONS:
1. A bacherlor’ degree in Clinical Social Work or related field from an
accredited school is preferred, or a minimum of two (2) years mental
health and/or substance abuse case management experience accompanied by
high school diploma. Experience working with homeless population(s)
helpful.
2. Must possess an understanding of deaf culture and demonstrate cultural
competency and knowledge of the issues relevant to persons with hearing
loss.
3. Fluent in American Sign Language (ASL). Effective verbal and written
communication skills.
4. Ability to use holistic, client-centered approach to recovery and
mental health. Experience with Housing First model of care and/or
Motivational Interviewing best practices preferred.
5. Must possess strong interpersonal skills in order to establish and
maintain effective working relationships with clients, families, treatment
team clients, and other personnel involved in the individual’s
treatment. Ability to effectively resolve conflict and cope with crisis
situations.
6. Able to work evening and/or weekend hours.
7. Current Georgia driver’s license with driving record that will meet
professional insurance requirements.
8. Strong team/consensus building skills.
9. Strong and timely documentation and assessment skills.
10. Must pass a GAPS (fingerprint) records check.
To apply for this position, send email to:
whitneymartin@caringworksinc.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Program Coordinator II (Placement)
CCS-Deaf & Residential Services
Tucson, Arizona
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
No 03-10-270
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an
FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary
Position Program Coordinator II (Placement)
Agency CCS-Deaf & Residential Services – Tucson
Status Non-Exempt – Full Time
Position Purpose
Develops employment options and coordinates job placement efforts by
improving the employment outcomes for Deaf and Hard of Hearing persons and
persons with disabilities. Collaborates and coordinates with employers,
Arizona@work Programs, Vocational Rehabilitation, training delivery
systems, Adult/Youth/Summer work experience programs. Maintains records
of consumer contacts to include unit counts, attendance sheets, SOAP
notes, Monthly Reports and daily checklists while ensuring that all DOL,
City, WIOA, VR, CARF, DDD and other contractual documentation in client
files is complete. Position may from time to time be stressful and
require a high demand of performance. May perform other duties as
assigned.
Essential Functions
— Develops relationships with community employers to provide a
network of training and job placement opportunities for the Deaf, Hard of
Hearing and persons with Disabilities.
— Collaborates with Youth Opportunity programs, Vocational
Rehabilitation, school systems, employers, consumer based organizations,
training delivery systems and community vocational rehabilitation programs
to increase access to training and job opportunities
— Works with Vocational Rehabilitation to support individual’s
through various contracts
— Documents all client work to meet contractual requirements of city
and Vocational Rehabilitation funding.
— Reviews referrals, walk-in and coordinates intake and initial
assessment for eligibility for all agency programs; completes all required
program paper work
— Provides general orientation to program, performs initial
assessment, develops program plan and coordinates activities with the
Arizona@work and VR agencies
— Provides assessments addressing training needs, support needs and
environmental adaptation needs of the work site
— Develops program plan with consumer, identifying co-enrollments
with other programs, services of each program and consumer employment
goals
— Works with consumers at various sites as a Job Coach to ensure
goal attainment
— Works as a “floater” at sites as needed
— Supports all training sites with time studies, consumer plans as
needed and directed by supervisor
— Acts as a team player with staff at job sites and in placement
program
— Develops job options and markets potential job openings to include
development of OJT contracts; monitors the expenditures of all OJT
contracts
— Writes monthly progress reports as required by contracts
— Maintains an up-to-date employer contact record
— Maintains unit records of consumer contacts to include unitly
counts, attendance sheets, SOAP notes, daily checklists and monthly
reports
— Ensures all contractual documentation in client file is complete
— Provides follow-up services to ensure client and employer
satisfaction
— Coordinates vocational information workshops for Deaf and Hard of
Hearing consumers and employers
— Provide Rehabilitation Instruction Services, individual community
based job coaching, and Work Adjustment Training
— Provides walk in services and call in information and referral
— Provides case management services-referral
— Assists with multiple aspects of agency events
— Attends meetings and trainings in lieu of vocational Director as
needed
— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to
describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be
considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be
inherent in the job.
Minimum Qualifications
Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order
to meet minimum requirements of the position and will be considered by the
Corporate Director of Human Resources.
— Bachelor’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling or Education
— 2 years of experience working directly with Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing,
DeafBlind or people with other disabilities
— 1 year of experience in a vocational setting
— Knowledge of the Vocational Rehabilitation, Arizona@work systems
centers and WIOA requirements.
— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and
pass drug screening
— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor
Vehicle Division 39-month Motor Vehicle Report
Desired Qualifications
— Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling or Education
— Proficiency in American Sign Language, assistive listening
devices, culture, job training programs with time studies, prevailing wage
and task analysis
— Additional years of directly related experience
— 1 year of supervisory experience
— 1 year of experience working in Rehabilitation
— 1 year of experience working in Vocational Education
— First Aid and CPR certification
SALARY $15.00 – $22.25 depending on experience
SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their
qualifications, training and related job experience
HOW TO APPLY Complete application at:
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.
Human Resources Department
140 W. Speedway Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505
E-mail resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
Open June 5, 2018
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an
interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate
Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,
supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for
excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply
Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Opportunities at H3 World TV
Deaf media organization is seeking freelancers for the
following opportunities:
* Writer
* Content Editor
* Signer (International Sign)
Those of you who are interested in the following areas may want
to inquire:
* Deaf Sports
* Deaf World Politics
* Deaf News
* Deaf Entertainment
* Deaf Viral/Social Media
Volunteer, Paid stipends, Summer and internship opportunities
also available.
For more details, fill out “Opportunities” online form
at: https://goo.gl/forms/DlqjD2lm6EhqiJ2l1
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
positions located at various sites
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is proud to be partnering
with you and connecting with the caliber of candidates prepared to service
Deaf and Blind children. We are excited that you are interested in joining
our team and finding out more about you.
Salaries increased to $34,266 – $65,597
The first step to a rewarding career and joining our team is to tell us
about yourself by completing our convenient online application.
To offer a glimpse into ASDB, we are in the 106th year of educating
children throughout Arizona who are hard of hearing, deaf or have vision
loss. Committed to excellence and innovation, we serve our communities
through: early childhood programs; day and residential programs –
conveniently provided on our campuses and cooperatives, we collaborate
with families, school districts, communities and other agencies, to
facilitate success now and in the future for our students.
Highlights of What We Offer:
— Competitive salaries
— Relocation stipend for out-of-state teachers
— Sign on Bonus!
— Variety of exceptional value plans for medical, dental and vision
— Deferred compensation, 407
— Arizona State Retirement System
— Visionary leadership, professional development and mentoring in
collaborative culture
— Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs
Opportunities for the 2018/2019 School Year
Teachers of the Deaf
— Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers – Listening and
Spoken Language, ASL
Applications submitted through: https://www.applitrack.com/asdb/onlineapp/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Facility Manager
Columbus Colony Housing
Westerville, Ohio
Columbus Colony Inc., Westerville, Ohio is currently seeking a full-time
professional and responsible individual to fill the role of Facility
Manager at Columbus Colony Housing (CCH). A Bachelor or Associate degree
in Social Service, Business Management, or Deafness is preferred. The
Facility Manager will manage daily operations assigned to the CCH which
consists of 155 units. The Facility Manager must have strong leadership
skills, be responsible for the safety of tenants, be in charge of the
facility, complete reports and paperwork, display communication skills to
lead, guide and motivate different groups of teams/staff. Fluent in
American Sign Language preferred. Further inquiry for the job description
please contact JobSearch@osdaa.org., VP (614) 423-6563 or OSDAA office
(614) 890-5533.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT
Deaf-Blind Specialist
Helen Keller Services
position located in the state of Iowa
Helen Keller Services enables individuals who are blind, visually
impaired, Deaf-Blind or have combined hearing and vision loss to live,
work and thrive in the communities of their choice. Since 1893, Helen
Keller Services (HKS) has been committed to improving the lives of
individuals who are blind, visually impaired or have combined hearing and
vision loss.
HKS is comprised of Helen Keller Services for the Blind (HKSB), a regional
division serving the New York City/Long Island area, and the Helen Keller
National Center for Deaf-Blind Youth and Adults (HKNC), a national
division headquartered in Sands Point, New York, with a network of
regional offices that extends HKS’ reach across the United States. Our
instructors provide personalized training and guidance to each of our
consumers.
We currently have an exciting career opportunity to join our team as a
Deaf-Blind Specialist located in the state of IOWA.
The primary focus of the Deaf-Blind Specialist will be to provide one on
one services to consumers to assist with achievement of employment
outcomes, with a commitment to a fully inclusive community based
environment. The Deaf-Blind Specialist will also offer training and
technical assistance to their families and service providers. This
position carries out identified and specific targeted activities, as
outlined in the Long Range Service Plan (LRSP) to assist the HKNC regional
representative with building capacity within the state. Specific
responsibilities include:
— Assist with providing one on one direct services in the areas of
vocational rehabilitation, with an emphasis on employment outcomes
including job development, job placement and coaching. Work
collaboratively with local service providers to develop a team to execute
Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE). Community Partners may include
Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) , community rehabilitation programs (CRPs),
schools for the deaf and schools for the blind, CILs, and others;
— Collaborate with consumers, and community partners to identify y;
deaf-blind youth and adults for inclusion in the HKNC National Registry;
— Provide additional direct services as needed which may include
instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) assistance and other
casework as determined on a case by case basis;
— Assist with being a one on one liaison and professional trainer to,
work with the Helen Keller National Center and Vocational Rehabilitation,
and home team members to support a consumer transitioning back to home
community after completion of training (includes residential and employment
domains). In addition to, but not be limited to, supported employment,
customized integrated employment and other areas requested by training
goals for successful outcomes;
— Assist with providing training and mentoring to the community andy
state employment specialists to expand awareness, knowledge and advocacy
efforts about work-site related accommodations; work with VR and
businesses to create work experience opportunities, leading to employment.
— Work jointly with the Deaf-Blind Immersion Experience (DBIE)
coordinator for implementation of follow up recommendations and continued
training for home team providers.
Individual must be a self-starter, have the ability to work independently
while being a strong team player. Strong written and communication skills
required. This position requires significant travel throughout the state,
and possibly nearby states, and to the Sands Point, NY, HKNC headquarters
as necessary.
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred in vocational
rehabilitation, Deaf Education, Special Education, multiple disabilities
or related degree. Three to five years experience working with
individuals who are deaf-blind.
The Deaf-Blind specialist will possess the following
knowledge/skills/abilities, or be able and willing to attain them within a
reasonable amount of time, determined by HKNC, after being hired including
fluency in a wide-variety of communication methods and adaptations used by
youth and adults, who are deaf-blind, (including, but not limited to):
American Sign Language, and sign language, in English word order; Braille;
Alternative communication methods (picture books, communication boards,
speech output methods). Familiarity with an array of devices and
technology used by deaf-blind people (including, but not limited to):
Videophone, Video Relay Service low vision aids, braille devices, hearing
aids, magnification devices and independent living aids.
To apply, please include your resume and cover letter to:
E-mail: hkncrecruitment@hknc.org
FAX: (516) 767-2302
Mail to:
Helen Keller National Center
141 Middle Neck Road
Sands Point, New York 11050
Attn: Human Resources Department
Job Code – DB Specialist – Iowa
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department Manager
Ad Astra, Inc.
Silver Spring, MD
Ad Astra, Inc. (Ad Astra) seeks a full-time Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Services Department Manager to manage, direct, and provide oversight to
staff within the department. There is RID certification requirement for
this position. If you are RID certified, please read on. If you do not yet
have this certification, we encourage you to check back for future
openings.
Ad Astra is a first-class language services agency offering a
comprehensive suite of interpretation, translation, deaf/hard of hearing,
transcription, and localization services. We are a woman-owned small
business with a long history of providing unparalleled language services
to clients throughout the nation and globe.
As the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department Manager, your ultimate
goal is to manage the operations of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services
department, including ensuring our clients receive superior language
services support.
RID certification is required for this position, as is managerial
experience in the language industry.
As the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department Manager, you will
directly manage and coach three project coordinators; collaborate with
fellow department managers and the Recruiting Department; and lead an
internship program with Gallaudet University.
A successful candidate will be:
— Comfortable with delegation.
— Known for their superior organizational skills and professional
attitude.
— Skilled at both negotiation and time management.
— Resilient in problem solving.
— Able to maintain the highest quality of work, even when under the
pressure of tight and competing deadlines.
The primary duties of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Department
Manager are to:
— Supervise staff to establish and maintain efficient and effective
department operations.
— Participate in departmental and administration-level strategic
planning to ensure coordination of services company-wide.
— Develop and foster working relationships with language service
providers to build a reliable pool of superior providers.
— Provide outstanding customer service to Ad Astra’s clients.
— Collaborate with the Recruiting Department to determine the
required qualifications for language service providers.
— Identify industry trends, new technology, certifications, and
modifications that may enhance Ad Astra’s service offerings.
— Stay current with legal and regulatory requirements, as well as
community standards.
— Manage contracts with vendors, including telephonic and video
interpreting providers.
— Serve as the internal expert regarding the Deaf community,
including language access and cultural competency.
— Coach department team members in all areas listed above.
This job just might be for you if you:
— Bring both patience and a sense of humor to work each day.
— Volunteer for new challenges without waiting to be asked.
— Value schedules and timelines.
— Are dependable and not easily thrown by an unexpected shift in
priorities.
— Comfortable in a fast-paced environment and with tight deadlines.
— Understand the importance of upholding mission while being both
accurate and efficient.
— Want to take ownership of a leadership role.
While this description is a fair representation of the Deaf and Hard of
Hearing Services Department Manager position, it is not a complete list of
all responsibilities.
This is a full-time position in Ad Astra’s office in Silver Spring, MD,
reporting to Ad Astra’s Director of Operations. Our office is a
five-minute walk from the Silver Spring Metro station and is also
accessible by bus. Parking is also accessible nearby.
Qualifications
— At least two years managerial experience in the language industry.
— RID certification.
— Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) and have familiarity and
comfort with Deaf culture.
— Undergraduate or Graduate education with a major study of ASL fromg
an English-Speaking college or university, or translating or interpreting
where ASL was a prerequisite.
— History of managing and coaching at least three direct report
staff members.
— Proven proficiency in client management, time management, and
problem solving.
— Availability for a flexible schedule to work daytime or evening
shifts (i.e. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. or 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
Compensation
This is professional position with a competitive salary range of $75,000-
$85,000. Ad Astra offers a generous benefits package that includes fully
paid health insurance for employees and their dependents including dental
and vision, generous paid time off, a monthly parking pass, professional
development opportunities, and a 401k plan.
How to apply
To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to resume@ad-astrainc.com
Ad Astra does not accept solicitations of any kind from job placement
services or phone calls from prospective candidates. Ad Astra is an EEO/AA
employer. Nothing in this job description or posting guarantees
employment.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Clinical Assistant Professor, American Sign Language
The University at Buffalo
Buffalo, NY
The American Sign Language Program at the University at Buffalo, The State
University of New York, currently under the umbrella of the Linguistics
Department, works to identify each student’s unique strengths and use them
as a basis for learning language and the development of ASL skills and
knowledge. We provide opportunity for involvement by supporting individual
empowerment whereby all students; faculty and staff are accepted and
valued as assets to our program. The ASL Program is proud to be a
Deaf-centered, linguistically accessible program in which people who are
Deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing learn and work together without language
communication barriers.
Responsibilities of the position include: Serve as Director of ASL
program; teach three courses per semester; supervise adjunct faculty; plan
regular program meetings; observe, assess and provide feedback to
instructors; recruit and hire new instructors as needed; develop lesson
plans and activities; plan university-related ASL Program events; advise
ASL Club students and assist them in planning events as needed; manage the
ASL Honor Society students and host induction ceremony in May.
Unparalleled Benefits: World-class employees deserve world-class benefits
and compensation packages. The University at Buffalo exercises its buying
power by leveraging our size – more than 27,000 students and 12,000
employees, and our affiliation with New York State – to deliver. At UB you
will find competitive pay, comprehensive health coverage, generous leave
policies, tuition reimbursement programs, and a highly competitive
retirement plan.
UB is an AA/EOE and welcomes all to apply including veterans and
individuals with disabilities.
Contact information: Jeff Good: (jcgood@buffalo.edu) Associate Professor
and Chair, Department of Linguistics
Deadline: Open Until Filled; formal review of applications anticipated to
begin 30 days after job posting
Applications must be submitted through UBJobs
(https://www.ubjobs.buffalo.edu). Application materials submitted directly
to the posting contact will not be acknowledged and cannot be considered.
The specific posting for this job can be found at
http://www.ubjobs.buffalo.edu/postings/14824. In addition to their CV,
cover letter, and contact information for references, applicants may
submit a video teaching demonstration, ASL Proficiency Interview score,
and any supporting documentation that they feel may enhance their
candidacy for this position.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
job opening
Art Teacher, K-12
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in
Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for an Art
Teacher, K-12, reports to the Principal, School for the Deaf, and is
assigned to provide instruction in the School for the Deaf and in the
School for the Blind. This position is responsible for providing
standards-based art education instruction to elementary, middle and
high school learners who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing; blind / visually
impaired; and/or have additional disabilities. The Art Teacher
provides for individual experience in the language of visual
expression; develops the learner’s feeling of self-worth and
confidence; stimulates knowledgeable selection of contemporary
materials and cultural products; Utilizes Colorado Academic Visual
Art Education Standards and benchmarks in establishing instructional
goals; provides appropriate assessments that monitor learner
progress, in a safe and civil school environment.
To apply, go to:
https://www.csdb.org/careers-2/nonclassified-4/
and click on:
Art Teacher, K-12
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
job opening
Physical Education – Health Teacher
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in
Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a Physical
Education – Health Teacher , reports to the Principal, School for the
Deaf, and is responsible for providing standards-based physical
education and health education instruction to preschool, elementary,
middle school, and high school students who are Deaf /
hard-of-hearing. The Physical Education Teacher provides for
individual experience of movement and physical expression; develops
the student’s self-worth and confidence; stimulates knowledge and
patterns of healthy living including daily physical activity and
productive use of leisure time. Utilizes Colorado State Standards
and benchmarks in the content areas of Physical Education and Health,
establishing instructional goals; and provides assessments that
measure whether students meet standards, in a safe and civil school
environment.
To apply, go to:
https://www.csdb.org/careers-2/nonclassified-4/
and click on:
Physical Education – Health Teacher
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
HS Math, Art K-12, HS Life Skills, Elementary School
Missouri School for the Deaf
Fulton, MO
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION
“Missouri public schools: the best choice… the best results!”
www.dese.mo.gov
VACANCY NOTICE
Vacancy Title:
TEACHERS 2018-19 School Year
(Four open positions – HS Math, Art K-12, HS Life Skills,
Elementary School)
Job Order Number: 4081
Domicile Location: Fulton, MO
Section/Office: Missouri School for the Deaf
Salary: $33,888 – $42,816 annually (range based on education and
experience, full annual amount based on working 209 days)
Deadline: until filled
QUALIFICATIONS DESIRABLE CANDIDATES SHOULD POSSESS
(Other qualifications and experience which in the opinion of the
Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be
accepted in lieu of the below.)
Bachelors or Master’s degree in Deaf Education or Special Education with
ASL skills from an accredited college or university.
Missouri State Teachers’ Certification or ability to obtain
certification upon hire.
EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED (The incumbent must have the ability to perform
the essential functions below either with or without reasonable
accommodation.)
Teaches subject matter appropriate to educational background and certification.
Develops, implements and evaluates the individual educational plan for each student.
Plans and outlines class work within prescribed limits; assembles and prepares
learning materials for special study.
Keeps scholastic and attendance records.
Gives individual instruction and encouragement as needed.
May operate as part of a teaching team.
May assist in teacher training of peers and student teachers/interns.
Participates in conferences/meetings with parents.
Confers with building Supervisor and/or parents regarding students’ needs,
progress and/or abilities.
Performs related work as assigned.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE
Complete a DESE application online at:
https://dese.mo.gov/sites/default/files/hr-employment-application.pdf
Please attach a scanned copy of your transcripts with the application. You
will receive an email confirmation when your application is received
online.
NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts
MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for
employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the
position) with your application will eliminate the application from the
review process.
We do not keep applications on file to submit for other vacant positions.
You must submit an application for each vacant position you are applying
for.
BENEFITS (SCHOOL TERM POSITION)
ANNUAL LEAVE: Accrue approximately 10 hours per month for new school term
employees, longer term State employees can earn more. Prorated leave for
part-time employees in eligible positions.
SICK LEAVE: Accrue approximately 10 hours per month. Prorated leave for
part-time employees in eligible positions.
HOLIDAYS: 11 holidays per year.
RETIREMENT: Coverage provided through the Missouri State Employees
Retirement System (MOSERS). Members hired on or after January 1, 2011, are required
to contribute 4% of their pay to the retirement system.
LIFE INSURANCE: Term life insurance coverage, equal to one times
employee’s annual salary, through the Missouri State Employees Retirement System.
OPTIONAL LIFE INSURANCE: Optional term life insurance available with
maximum coverage of six times member’s annual salary. Plans are also offered for
spouse and dependents. Premiums paid by employee.
CAFETERIA PLAN: Easy tax savings on employee’s cost for qualified
payroll-deducted insurance plans, medical care, and dependent care.
HEALTH PLANS: Employer-paid/subsidized plans available the first day of
the following month after employment.
DENTAL PLANS: Delta Dental insurance coverage is available.
VISION PLAN: National Vision Administrators (NVA) plan is available.
DEFERRED COMPENSATION: A payroll deduction deferred compensation plan available
to defer taxes until retirement by investing in mutual funds and a fixed income account is
currently provided.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity
Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),
please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at
(800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.
To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the Department
process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573) 751-9619. Reasonable
attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.
TTY/TDD users: Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.
NOTICE OF NON-DISCRIMINATION
It is the policy of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education not to
discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, or disability in
its programs or employment practices as required by Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act
of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation
Act of 1973, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975 and Title II of the Americans with
Disabilities Act of 1990. Inquiries related to Department programs and to the location of
services, activities, and facilities that are accessible by persons with disabilities may be
directed to the Jefferson State Office Building, Office of the General Counsel, Coordinator–
Civil Rights Compliance (Title VI/Title IX/504/ADA/Age Act), 6th Floor, 205 Jefferson Street,
P.O. Box 480, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0480; telephone number (573) 526-4757 or TTY
(800) 735-2966, fax (573) 522-4883, email civilrights@dese.mo.gov.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lecturer in American Sign Language
Humanities Collegiate Division
University of Chicago
Chicago, Illinois
The Department of Linguistics together with the Humanities Collegiate
Division at the University of Chicago is accepting applications for the
position of a full-time Lecturer in American Sign Language, for a one-year
renewable term starting on September 1, 2018. Responsibilities will
include teaching 7 language courses per year, office hours, and additional
duties as assigned. The ASL Lecturer will also have the opportunity to
collaborate with the group of scholars working on sign languages in
several departments at the university.
Required qualifications:
— Native or near-native proficiency in ASL (ASLPI proficiency level
of 4 or better);
— At least a Master’s degree in Sign Language Teaching, Deaf
Studies, Linguistics, or closely related field
— Teaching experience at the college level; ASLTA Certification
preferred.
— Experience developing all aspects of the ASL curriculum;
— Ability to write letters of recommendation for student dossiers;
— Demonstrated experience with using instructional technology.
Preferred qualifications:
— Experience working with students with diverse backgrounds and/or
who have challenges to learning;
— Ability to collaborate with colleagues and coordinators to develop
expanded curriculum and offerings in American Sign Language and Deaf
Studies;
— Knowledge of research and best practices in Deaf Culture
To apply for the position of Lecturer in ASL you must submit your
application through the University of Chicago Academic Career
Opportunities website, https://academiccareers.uchicago.edu, select
requisition #03753, and upload a cover letter, a current curriculum vitae,
a statement of teaching philosophy, student teaching evaluations, and
contact information for three references.
Upon request, applicants should be prepared to provide a video or other
materials demonstrating their classroom teaching.
Application deadline is July 1, 2018. Only applications with all required
materials and reference letters uploaded will be considered.
This position is included in a bargaining unit represented by Local 73 of
the Service Employees International Union.
The University of Chicago is an Affirmative Action/Equal
Opportunity/Disabled/Veterans Employer and does not discriminate on the
basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity,
national or ethnic origin, age, status as an individual with a disability,
protected veteran status, genetic information, or other protected classes
under the law. For additional information please see the University’s
Notice of Nondiscrimination at
http://www.uchicago.edu/about/non_discrimination_statement/. Job seekers
in need of a reasonable accommodation to complete the application process
should call 773-702-0287 or email ACOppAdministrator@uchicago.edu with
their request.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
School Counselor & Psychologist (School for the Deaf)
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Counselor &
Psychologist (School for the Deaf). Counselor is responsible for
participating in the development and support of students by providing
counseling and guidance-related activities to students wo are
Deaf/hard-of-hearing and their families. Psychologist is responsible for
psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through 21
year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead School
Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach services,
coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive Behavior
Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written analysis
of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide professional
trainings.
To apply, please go to:
https://www.csdb.org/careers-2/nonclassified-4/
these links are at the bottom of the page; please follow
instructions on the page
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Opportunity Notice
Deaf Community Advocate
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Jefferson City, Missouri
Annual Salary: $36,528
Full-time, benefited position
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Office of Special Education
Domicile Location: Jefferson City
Deadline: June 8, 2018
Benefits: Health Insurance, Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term
Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick and Parental Leave, Paid Holidays
APPLICATION PROCESS
All applications MUST be submitted electronically to be considered for the
review process. Complete the employment application at
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Once on The Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, complete the “Apply Now”
information to the right, then click “Apply for this Position”. This will
direct you to the online application. Attach a scanned copy of college
transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An
e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received
electronically.
NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts
MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for
employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the
position) with your application will eliminate the application from the
review process.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference is
given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing loss,
deafness, interpreting, human resources, public policy, education,
government, or communication studies.
One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
(Other qualifications and experience, which in the opinion of the
Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be
accepted in lieu of the above.)
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training materials,
and program planning.
Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues related to
hearing loss.
Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign Language,
services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues relating
to hearing loss.
Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American Sign
Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or
deaf.
General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations related to
hearing loss.
Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working
relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state
agencies.
Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Database,
and V-Logs.
EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED
Provides and coordinates presentations, public awareness activities,
workshops and training sessions concerning a variety of topics, including
hearing loss, deafness, American Sign Language, the legal rights of
individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, services available for
persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and its
advocacy role, interpreting services, communication barriers facing people
with hearing loss.
Assists with and coordinates the development of educational materials,
information packets, empowerment materials, and public awareness materials
for members of the general public, interpreters, and people who are deaf
or hard of hearing.
Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook concerning the
legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and various other
materials relating to hearing loss.
Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and information
to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.
Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing
individuals.
Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs
Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness programs.
Operates the State Van when performing MCDHH related duties.
Performs job-related travels within the State of Missouri.
Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.
Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.
Assist with Commission report.
Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.
Represent the Commission at meetings.
Must be able to lift 25 pounds.
Performs other related duties as assigned by the Executive Director.
EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal
Opportunity Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans
with Disabilities Act (ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573)
751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at
hr@dese.mo.gov
To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the
Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)
751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.
TTY/TDD users: Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.
position opening
Case Manager, Deaf Services
BJC Behavioral Health
St Louis, MO
BJC Behavioral Health is currently seeking a Case Manager to support Deaf
Services.
Minimum Qualifications:
— Master’s Degree, Social Work
— American Sign Language (ASL) Certification
— Valid Driver’s License
To apply, please visit: http://bit.ly/BJCCaseManager
For questions, please contact
terri.byas@bjc.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
The Gallaudet University Athletics Department is seeking qualified
candidates to apply for its new Associate Athletic Director for
Student-Athlete Success position.
The Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success is responsible
for providing visionary leadership, strategic planning, and policy
development for the athletics program; develops departmental-level
strategy plans to dovetail with the University’s Diversity Strategy Plan
with an emphasis on student-athlete, particularly historically
underrepresented and underserved populations, retention and academic and
personal growth and success; aligning the intercollegiate athletics
department consisting of 16 sports programs, athletic training program,
intramural program, fitness program, coaches, administrative, support
staff and student-athletes with the university’s unique bilingual
mission and strategic priorities; working with the development office to
raise funds for the Athletic Department; and maintaining an athletic
program that emphasizes the student-athlete concept and philosophy. The
Associate Athletic Director is required to abide by the rules and
regulations established by the NCAA, Eastern Collegiate Football
Conference (ECFC), Northern Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC), and
Gallaudet University.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree and a minimum five years of professional experience,
including three years in coaching, athletic administration, and/or program
management.
Fluency in American Sign Language required at time of initial employment.
Self-identification as an ethnic minority and/or a female pursuant to
federal guidelines.
Preferred Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree and a minimum five years of professional experience,
including three years in coaching, athletic administration, and/or program
management.
Fluency in American Sign Language required at time of initial employment.
Self-identification as an ethnic minority and/or a female pursuant to
federal guidelines.
Preferred Qualifications
Master’s Degree,
Proven experience in leading and supervising personnel and budgets.
Demonstrated abilities to multitask, work under pressure, solve problems,
and make tough decisions are important for this position.
A strong commitment to the Student-Athlete concept and the Gallaudet’s
bilingual mission, and a working knowledge of Gallaudet’s strategic
priorities and the NCAA rules and regulations are required.
Personal or professional evidence of equity, diversity, and inclusion
work.
Full job description and to apply:
https://rha.gallaudet.edu:4440/psp/HCMPROD/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?FOCUS=Applicant
Also see:
http://www.gallaudetathletics.com/pdf/assocadstudentsuccess18.pdf
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children
Job Description
Director
Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children (Pennsylvania)
1. POSITION TITLE
Director
2. EMPLOYEE STATUS
This position is considered to be an exempt, full-time, 12-month
position.
3. ROLE RELATIONSHIPS
The Director reports to the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”)
4. DUTIES AND FUNCTIONS
a. The Director assures the high quality of educational offerings and
ensures that the program is meeting the needs of the students. In
addition, assures that there is an array of co-curricular opportunities
offered.
b. The Director assures that an appropriate array of support services
are offered to meet the needs of the students.
c. Serves as the Scranton School’s liaison with Intermediate Units
and School Districts.
d. Responsible for the recruitment and retention of students.
e. Represents the School at various community functions. Serves as
the “face” of the school in the eyes of the community. Offers
educational opportunities to the community and assures the ASL classes are
regularly offered within the community. In addition, plans regular Deaf
Cultural experiences.
f. The Principal reports to the Director.
g. The Director oversees the Dean of Students, and maintains a safe
and nurturing residential program.
h. Maintains a positive relationship with the parents, provides
parent education opportunities, and maintains the parent/staff
organization.
i. Works with and maintains positive relations with the SSDAA.
j. Interviews prospective staff along with Human Resources and makes
hiring recommendations to the CEO.
k. Recommends the implementation of personnel policies.
l. Assures the facilities are well maintained and safe. Recommends
capital improvements to the CEO. Supervises the Supervisor of Operations.
m. Implements and monitors the budget of the Scranton School.
n. Recommends budget needs for the Scranton School to the CEO yearly.
5. QUALIFICATIONS
a. CERTIFICATE(S) REQUIRED
(Clearances must be maintained every five years by the employee).
Certification or eligibility for certification in Educational
Administration and/or
Education of the Deaf
Certification of PA Mandated Reporting Training
FBI Clearance
PA State Police Criminal Clearance (Act 34)
PA Child Abuse History Clearance
Act 82
b. SPECIALIZED TRAINING, EDUCATION OR EXPERIENCE
A Masters’ Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership
At least 5 years of experience as a high level administrator at a school
or school for the
deaf
Fluency in both ASL and English
The Sign Language Proficiency Interview level (SLPI) for this position is
“Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate”
A valid driver’s license is required.
6. PHYSICAL DEMANDS
This position may require the following physical demands:
– Sitting at a desk for extended periods of time
– Ability to read and attend to computer screens for long periods of
time
– Manual dexterity skills for using office equipment
– Frequent bending, stooping, twisting and reaching
– Sitting, standing, walking, frequent bending, crouching, reaching,
stooping, kneeling
to apply, go to:
http://www.wpsd.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/03/WPSDJobApplication.pdf
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
positions located at various sites
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is proud to be partnering
with you and connecting with the caliber of candidates prepared to service
Deaf and Blind children. We are excited that you are interested in joining
our team and finding out more about you.
The first step to a rewarding career and joining our team is to tell us
about yourself by completing our convenient online application.
To offer a glimpse into ASDB, we are in the 106th year of educating
children throughout Arizona who are hard of hearing, deaf or have vision
loss. Committed to excellence and innovation, we serve our communities
through: early childhood programs; day and residential programs –
conveniently provided on our campuses and cooperatives, we collaborate
with families, school districts, communities and other agencies, to
facilitate success now and in the future for our students.
Highlights of What We Offer:
— Competitive salaries
— Relocation stipend for out-of-state teachers
— Sign on Bonus!
— Variety of exceptional value plans for medical, dental and vision
— Deferred compensation, 407
— Arizona State Retirement System
— Visionary leadership, professional development and mentoring in
collaborative culture
— Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs
Opportunities for the 2018/2019 School Year
Teachers of the Deaf
— Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers – Listening and
Spoken Language, ASL
Applications submitted through: https://www.applitrack.com/asdb/onlineapp/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CURRENT / ANTICIPATED VACANCIES FOR THE 2018-2019 SCHOOL YEAR
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
MISSION STATEMENT
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) provides children
and families statewide with comprehensive, specialized educational
services in safe, nurturing environments. We empower learners to become
self-determined, independent contributing citizens within their
communities.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs at the foot of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, invites you to
consider our employment opportunities. Applications are being accepted
for current / anticipated vacancies for Teacher of the Deaf for the
2018-2019 school year, and for possible future vacancies, as follows:
Vacancies for 2018-2019 School Year:
Literacy Specialist / Coach (PreK-12th Grade)
Mathematics (Secondary)
Preschool to 6th Grade
— Possible future vacancies in all instructional areas, including
but not limited to all core content areas (Early Childhood Education;
Elementary Education; English/Language Arts; Science; Mathematics; Social
Studies)
Interested persons are invited to visit the CSDB website at …
http://csdb.org/, where the official job announcement(s) for Teacher of
the Deaf may be found in their entirety, including major duties /
responsibilities and qualification requirements, under Non-Classified
Employment. Job announcements are open until positions are filled.
Terms of Employment:
— Full-time; scheduled to work the standard number of days in the,
academic year (as per established School Calendar, currently 195 days,
August to June).
— The annual base salary shall be established pursuant to the
Teacher Salary Schedule and based upon appropriate education and
experience. Excellent benefits.
— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed or implied
contract.
Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the
CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job
announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete
on-line application (to include salary history and references), and to
upload the following items to the on-line application: formal letter of
interest, current resume, recent letters of recommendation (with
signature), copies of all transcripts, and, a copy of current educator
certification. Contact information:
Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
33 North Institute Street;
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Website: http://csdb.org/
E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)
INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AT
THE COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND
CSDB is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Physical Education / Health Teacher
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Physical Education / Health Teacher
BROAD SCOPE OF POSITION:
This position reports to the Principal, School for the Deaf, and is
responsible for providing standards-based physical education and health
education instruction to preschool, elementary, middle school, and high
school students who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. The Physical Education
Teacher provides for individual experience of movement and physical
expression; develops the student’s self-worth and confidence; stimulates
knowledge and patterns of healthy living including daily physical activity
and productive use of leisure time. Utilizes Colorado State Standards and
benchmarks in the content areas of Physical Education and Health,
establishing instructional goals; and provides assessments that measure
whether students meet standards, in a safe and civil school environment.
MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
— Performs work associated with standards-based student instruction:
prepares lesson plans, develops input for and presents daily
instructional/learning activities based upon the Colorado state Physical
Education and Health Education Standards and school reform tenets under
the direction of the Principal / School for the Deaf, maintains a positive
environment within physical education classes utilizing appropriate
classroom management, keeps students on task and engaged in appropriate
activities.
— Demonstrates knowledge / skill in the areas of adaptive physical
education in order to appropriately engage students who are Deaf /
hard-of-hearing into all physical education activities.
— Demonstrates knowledge / skill in the areas of task analysis,/
assessment, progress monitoring, behavior management, organization /
planning, curriculum development, parent relations and teamwork.
— Demonstrates knowledge / skill in the areas of project and
technology-based learning.
— Organizes the classroom for collaborative group work.
— Works in co-teaching teams with others.
— Works as part of the education / assessment team responsible for
identifying, developing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating
individual objectives for assigned students.
— Utilizes appropriate communication skills with a commitment to
strive for the physical potential in each student.
— Understands and supports students’ social-emotional development.
— Serves as a Student Advocate for assigned students.
— Coordinates effectively with other service staff in providing
student instruction, supporting comprehensive physical education programs,
school reform efforts, strategic planning, and positively contributing to
co-curricular activities.
— Positively serves as a team member in the School for the Deaf andd
of the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) as a whole; and
participates in regular team and departmental meetings, school and
instructional meetings as required.
— Provides parent consultation; participates in selected
parent-focused activities, etc.
— Seeks opportunities for and participates in activities related to
professional development and training/workshops as appropriate.
— Performs other appropriate duties as assigned.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, SUBSTITUTIONS, CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT & APPEAL
RIGHTS:
QUALIFICATIONS:
— Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Physical Education, K-12 from am
accredited college or university; specialization in Deaf Education desired
— Must hold or be eligible for appropriate educator licensure in the
State of Colorado, endorsed in Physical Education, K-12
— Experience teaching / working with children (in an educationale
environment) who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing, and/or who have multiple
disabilities desired
— Proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL) at the Advanced (3+)
skill level as demonstrated through an appropriate assessment tool and
according to school policy/procedures
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES
— Knowledge of and ability to apply current standards-based th
educational practices associated with physical education and health
education for students who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing
— Knowledge of and ability to effectively implement adaptive
physical education to allow for equal participation of students who are
Deaf/ hard of hearing and to support the efforts of general student health
and daily exercise
— Knowledge of and ability to assess and apply technology to performty
the requirements of the position; ability to effectively utilize a variety
of computer software applications, which may include but is not limited to
e-mail, Internet, word processing, electronic calendar, presentation
development, spreadsheet, database, etc.; willingness to stay current and
develop skills as needed with or without direct support from CSDB
— Knowledge of and ability to effectively adapt and apply teachingch
skills, classroom management and lesson preparation to a technology rich
environment, which may include but is not limited to on-site classroom,
telepresence, and multiple distance education technologies and delivery
modes; ability to effectively implement technology necessary to model,
teach, and assist students relative to classroom instruction and
activities
— Ability to communicate effectively with students who are Deaf /
hard-of-hearing
— Ability to respond effectively and positively to feedback
— Ability to work cooperatively with others and participate
effectively in team setting
— Strong, positive interpersonal skills
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
THIS JOB ANNOUNCEMENT IS OPEN UNTIL THE POSITION IS FILLED.
How To Apply:
In addition to the submission of a complete on-line application (to
include salary history and references), please upload the items listed
below to your on-line application:
Letter of Interest
Current Resume
Recent Letters of Recommendation, with signature
Copies of All Transcripts
Copy of Educator Certification
Please apply online at https://www.csdb.org/careers
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Assistant Principal
Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind
St Augustine, Florida
POSITION TITLE: Assistant Principal
POSITION TYPE: Board of Trustees (Administrator)
DEPARTMENT: Deaf Middle School
FSDB SALARY RANGE – 12 month: $58,030.39 to Negotiable. This range is
inclusive of verified experience and education.
REQUIREMENTS: Master’s Degree, or higher, in a field of education.
Three (3) years experience teaching Deaf/Hard of Hearing Impaired
students. Current Certification in Hearing Impaired. Current
Certification in Educational Leadership or Administration and Supervision.
If certifications noted above are not from Florida, upon appointment,
shall obtain State of Florida Certification in Hearing Impaired and
Certification in Educational Leadership within a reasonable period of
time.
CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Applicants under consideration for employment at
the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be required to complete
a Level II Fingerprint and reference checks.
WORK LOCATION: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 North San
Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida
WORK HOURS: Schedule is at least 40 hours weekly.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The Assistant Principal serves as the
instructional leader in the Deaf Middle School. The position is
responsible for assuring compliance with all Federal, State, Board of
Trustee and Administrative mandates, guidelines, and rules within their
respective unit. Supervise and assist in the instructional program by
visiting classrooms, conducting formal and informal observations,
conducting individual teacher conferences, conducting departmental
meetings, reviewing individual teacher’s lesson plans and to assure
compliance with state adopted curriculum/course frameworks. Supervise and
monitor student behavior, student behavior programming and student
behavior plans. Gather and analyze data on student performance.
Coordinate the completion of Individual Education Plans and communicate
related issues and problems to the immediate supervisor. Review
assessments, observe and provide professional input on specific children
for purposes of class placement, identification of specific problems and
referral for additional diagnostic or related evaluations. Participate in
departmental meetings, student management team meetings, file reviews and
student staffings when appropriate, prepare budget requests, and develop
student/teacher schedules in a timely manner. Ensure coordination of
activities with other programs i.e. residential, physical education,
athletics, Health Care and related services. Ordering supplies, textbook
and materials in a timely manner and manage budget allocations
appropriately. Report needed building repairs and safety hazards to the
appropriate departments. Serve as a positive professional role model for
instructional staff and students. Supervise teachers, instructional
assistants, secretary and other staff assigned to the work unit.
Coordinate the development of an annual plan through a staff meeting
process to develop goals and priorities that lead to quality instructional
program, provides for the efficient use of fiscal and human resources, and
efficient use of physical facilities. Participate in staff development
activities training as assigned. Other duties as assigned.
ENTRY LEVEL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Knowledge in the
instructional strategies related to the respective sensory impairment of
the children within the instructional unit; Knowledge of
acceptable/current administrative, personnel and student management
techniques; Knowledge of the principles and techniques of effective
communications; Knowledge of the principles, methods and techniques of
teaching; Knowledge of the principles of human learning, behavior and
counseling; Knowledge of the principles and techniques of curriculum
development; Ability to work independently; Ability to plan, organize and
coordinate work assignments; Ability to communicate effectively; Ability
to establish and maintain effective working relationships with others;
Ability to visually monitor students and staff; Ability to attend yearly
training and administer CPR and CPI.
Applicants who are selected for hire will be required to attain an
Advanced proficiency in sign language within three years of hire. Please
note: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind provides education to
acquire sign language skills.
SPECIAL NOTE:
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action
Employer and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the
workplace.
Applicants requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the
Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority
and/or the People First Service Center (1-877-562-7287). Notification to
the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to
provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are
subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section
112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
All members of the Florida Retirement System are required to contribute 3%
of their salary on a pre-tax basis.
TO APPLY:
In order to be considered for employment in this position, all applicants
must attach proof of Degree/Transcripts and Current Certification to their
application on People First upon applying. **PLEASE NOTE: Once an
application is submitted, it cannot be altered, nor can attachments be
added.**
Applications accepted through People First only.
To access additional information please log on to
https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html and in Keywords enter 48008052.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
TEACHER OF THE DEAF/HARD OF HEARING
Louisiana School for the Deaf
Baton Rouge, LA
THE LOUISIANA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF IS SEEKING CERTIFIED TEACHERS▒
FOR THE 2018-2019 SCHOOL YEAR.
Please note: must possess Deaf Education/Hearing Impaired endorsement
or the ability to obtain Deaf Education/Hearing Impaired endorsement
within three (3) years of hire date.
Preference may be given to applicants who have American Sign Language
skills. Must obtain the required SLPI level of Advanced within two
(2) years of hire date.
The Louisiana Special Schools do not unlawfully discriminate on the
basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in our
programs and activities, and we provide equal access to the Boy
Scouts and other designated youth groups. Jeff Travasos, Special
Assistant to the LSS Superintendent, (225)
757-3323, jtravasos@lsdvi.org, has been designated to handle
inquiries regarding non-discrimination. Inquiries regarding
non-discrimination in employment may also be referred to Julie
Alcorn, Human Resources Director at (225) 757-3214
or jalcorn@lsdvi.org.
RELEASE OF ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION INFORMATION: La. R.S. 17:3884(D)
requires that any school board wishing to hire a person who has been
assessed or evaluated pursuant to the Children First Act, La. R.S.
17:3871, et seq., whether that person is already employed by that
school system or not, shall request such person’s assessment and
evaluation results as part of the application process. Please be
advised that, as part of the mandated process, your previous
assessment and evaluation results will be requested. You have the
opportunity to apply, review the information received, and provide
any response or information you deem appropriate.
Salary: $44,404 – $63,580 (depends on credentials/experience
Apply at https://jobs.civilservice.louisiana.gov/
ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
Louisiana School for the Deaf
Baton Rouge, LA
The LA School for the Deaf is seeking applicants for an ASSISTANT
PRINCIPAL.
The Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and Visually Impaired is a 24 hour
facility. The Assistant Principal works in conjunction with the LSD
Residential program. This is a FULL TIME, 11 MONTH position (8
hours daily) but some overtime/weekend work may be required.
*Applicants with American Sign Language skills preferred. Please
note: must obtain Advanced Plus SLPI within 2 years of hire date.*
The Louisiana Special Schools do not unlawfully discriminate on the
basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in our
programs and activities, and we provide equal access to the Boy
Scouts and other designated youth groups. Jeff Travasos, Special
Assistant to the LSS Superintendent, (225)
757-3323, jtravasos@lsdvi.org, has been designated to handle
inquiries regarding non-discrimination. Inquiries regarding
non-discrimination in employment may also be referred to Julie
Alcorn, Human Resources Director at (225) 757-3214
or jalcorn@lsdvi.org.
RELEASE OF ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION INFORMATION: La. R.S. 17:3884(D)
requires that any school board wishing to hire a person who has been
assessed or evaluated pursuant to the Children First Act, La. R.S.
17:3871, et seq., whether that person is already employed by that
school system or not, shall request such person’s assessment and
evaluation results as part of the application process. Please be
advised that, as part of the mandated process, your previous
assessment and evaluation results will be requested. You have the
opportunity to apply, review the information received, and provide
any response or information you deem appropriate.
1. QUALIFICATIONS:
A Master’s degree with a background and experience in the education
of the deaf is preferred. Must have at least five years
professional educational experience, three of which must have been
experience in a school or educational program serving deaf students.
Experience at a residential school is preferred.
Must meet the certification requirements of the State of Louisiana as
a teacher with hearing impaired endorsement and as an Educational
Leader/School Principal. Possession and presentation of Conference
of Executives of American Schools for the Deaf/Council on Education
of the Deaf (CEASD/CED) certification will satisfy the Louisiana
requirement for hearing impaired endorsement on the teaching
certificate.
Must possess human relations and management skills with which to
develop and maintain a cohesive common purpose faculty and to direct
the functions of subordinates.
Preference will be given to applicants possessing sign language
skills; others must be willing to learn such skills.▒ The minimum
acceptable Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) level for
effective job performance is Advanced Plus.
2. Must obtain hearing impaired endorsement within three (3)
years of hire date if not hearing impaired certified at the time of
hire.
Salary: $57,773 – $82,723 (depends on credentials/experience)
Apply at https://jobs.civilservice.louisiana.gov/
COUNSELOR
Louisiana School for the Deaf
Baton Rouge, LA
LA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF is seeking a qualified COUNSELOR for the
2018-2019 school year.
Preference may be given to applicants who possess American Sign
Language skills.
The Louisiana Special Schools do not unlawfully discriminate on the
basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in our
programs and activities, and we provide equal access to the Boy
Scouts and other designated youth groups. Jeff Travasos, Special
Assistant to the LSS Superintendent, (225)
757-3323, jtravasos@lsdvi.org, has been designated to handle
inquiries regarding non-discrimination. Inquiries regarding
non-discrimination in employment may also be referred to Julie
Alcorn, Human Resources Director at (225) 757-3214
or jalcorn@lsdvi.org.
RELEASE OF ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION INFORMATION: La. R.S. 17:3884(D)
requires that any school board wishing to hire a person who has been
assessed or evaluated pursuant to the Children First Act, La. R.S.
17:3871, et seq., whether that person is already employed by that
school system or not, shall request such person’s assessment and
evaluation results as part of the application process. Please be
advised that, as part of the mandated process, your previous
assessment and evaluation results will be requested. You have the
opportunity to apply, review the information received, and provide
any response or information you deem appropriate.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Master’s degree in school or mental health counseling or guidance and
counseling, or master’s degree with the equivalent hours and courses
required for a master’s degree in school counseling or guidance and
counseling or social worker.
Three years of full-time, professional experience in counseling
preferred. For applicants qualifying with teacher certification that
includes the guidance counselor endorsement, 3 years of teaching
experience at the elementary or secondary level is required or 2
years of successful teaching experience at the secondary level and 1
year of accumulated occupational experience. Background and/or
experience in education of the deaf or working with hearing impaired
individuals is preferred.
Salary: $49,284 – $70,567 (depends on credentials/experience)
Apply at https://jobs.civilservice.louisiana.gov/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Position opening
Theater Actor
NTID Cultural & Creative Studies
Rochester, NY
3750BR
NTID Cultural & Creative Studies
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Professional Area: Semi-Skilled
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function: Performing Arts and Theater
Wage Band: 113A
Department/College Description
Detailed Job Description
To develop, rehearse, and perform skits and other material (e.g.,
workshops) during outreach functions supported by NTID and its
Performing Arts Program. Position requires ability to set up and take
down various set, scenic, and prop items used during performances,
and conducting load-in and load-out activities
Required Minimum Qualifications
— Two years of prior work experience.
— Development of skits and other related performance materials
— Assist program in preparing props, scenic, and set items used during
performances
— Rehearse and perform outreach tours of productions to schools,
organizations and other venues
— Prepare workshop materials and lead workshop activities as requested
during various outreach tours
The Theater Actor must have good communication skills, knowledge of
theater performance expectations, and demonstrate a high level of
performance ability. The Theater Actor needs either voicing skills,
American Sign Language skills, or both as a requirement for this
position.
Preferred Qualifications
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, Video samples (provide
links to websites or YouTube)
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it
at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings
and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or
the BR number.
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal
background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or
written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as
determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT
promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work
place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals
and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age,
marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender
identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or
disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and
activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with
disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with
Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar
applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of
the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential
accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT,
please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email
your request to Careers@rit.edu.
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private
university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technologitcal
universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all
50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200
academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A
pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer
undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As
home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university
offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf
and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni
throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named
by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges
to Work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE
Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of
dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education
Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and
http://www.rit.edu.
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced
benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to
additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an
employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be
tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s Benefits, Health &
Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.
Department of Education at ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Position opening
Sr Staff Specialist
NTID Substance & Alcoh Intervention Svcs for the Deaf
Rochester, NY
3777BR
NTID Substance & Alcoh Intervention Svcs for the Deaf
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Professional Area: Administrative Support
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function: Administrative Support
Wage Band: 115H
Department/College Description
Substance and Alcohol Intervention Services for the Deaf (SAISD)
provides culturally sensitive, linguistically accessible information
on alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, prevention, intervention and
case management services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community at
RIT and throughout the Rochester and the Monroe County area. SAISD
also advocates for and promotes development of a full range of
accessible treatment programs for alcohol and other drugs for deaf
and hard-of-hearing consumers through the provision of
cross-disability short-term technical assistance, consultation and
training for professionals. Wherever possible, SAISD promotes its
successful model to other communities across the state.
The Senior Staff Specialist is a key member of the SAISD team and
supports the Director and the functions of the department.
Detailed Job Description
This position will provide comprehensive administrative support to
SAISD. Additionally, this position performs various duties as
directed for the program, including, but not limited to conduction of
literature searches to identify current research, best practices and
developing materials on current trends as it relates to addiction;
provision of information to requestors both internal and external to
RIT/NTID who are searching for deaf accessible information and
support services. This position also manages all office operations,
maintains records for budget reporting, makes and receives phone
calls, assists with visitors who enter SAISD, and assists with
program activities as appropriate. This position also acts as a
primary point-of-contact for the department and has frequent
interaction across the college, university, and external agencies.
Essential skills for the position:
— Strong interpersonal skills
— Proficiency with MS Office applications
— Strong planning and organizational skills
— Ability to work independently, flexibly and with little
supervision to meet deadlines
— Ability to secure and maintain confidential information
— Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
— Team work and collaboration
— Deaf Culture knowledge is necessary
Required Minimum Qualifications
Minimum 3 – 5 years administrative support experience,
Working with individuals who are Deaf or hard of hearing.
Conversational skills in ASL (American Sign Language)
Preferred Qualifications
— Experience with:Oracle business systems applications
— Other business systems (Kronos, PNC, BrassRing, Pinnacle)
— Event planning and travel arrangements
— Budgets and budget development
— Technical document design and desktop publishing
— Funded research projects
Addiction training/knowledge
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it
at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings
and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or
the BR number.
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal
background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or
written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as
determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes
and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT
provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not
discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender
expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its
hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides
reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the
Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York
Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable
accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and
you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources
office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private
university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological
universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all
50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200
academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A
pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer
undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As
home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university
offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf
and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni
throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named
by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges
to Work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE
Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of
dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education
Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and
http://www.rit.edu.
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced
benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to
additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an
employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be
tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s Benefits, Health &
Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.
Department of Education at ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Assistant Principal
New Mexico School for the Deaf
Santa Fe, NM
ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
APPLY: https://nmschoolforthedeaf.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx
Summary
Works with the ECE/Elementary and Middle School/High School Principals in
supporting assigned instructional programs. Provides leadership in
implementation of NMSD’s Code of Conduct and Positive Behavioral
Intervention and Supports (PBIS). Coordinates IEP scheduling for new
students in collaboration with student’s LEA, and monitors compliance with
IDEA and NMSD’s intake process. Serves as primary administrator for
specific departments as needed. Supports NMSD’s progressive vision and
mission.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities (Other duties may be assigned)
— Serves as on-site administrator to assigned departments when
Principals are off campus.
— Oversees the development, support and maintenance of a
multi-tiered PBIS system at NMSD.
— Enforces the NMSD Code of Conduct.
— Serves as the chief disciplinarian for students by ensuring es
compliance to procedures for managing behavior referrals and addresses
incidents of student behaviors.
— Oversees the accurate maintenance of student discipline files, s.
including tracking data entered onto NMSD’s student information systems.
— Periodically travels to provide support/training to NMSD’s
satellite programs.
— Prepares various trainings for staff as assigned.
— Coordinates IEP scheduling for new students and works closely with
school districts in ensuring compliance.
— Facilitates IEP and addendum meetings as needed.
— Oversees the intake process as needed serves as the liaison
between LEAs and NMSD to facilitate compliance with IDEA and NMSD
procedures and timeliness of the process.
— Communicates with teachers and families as necessary.
— Completes written reports and appropriate documentation.
— Supports Principals on various tasks as assigned.
— Attends required meetings and trainings.
— Participates in in-service activities provided by the school, and
in self-selected professional growth activities.
— Serves on committees and curricular work groups as required.
— Adheres to NMSD’s Vision, Mission and Belief statements.
Competencies
Competencies
— Organization- Must be organized and detail-oriented. Must be able
to complete work within deadlines. Must be able to plan and carry out
lesson plans/units efficiently, utilizing the entire class period.
— Analytical Utilize and apply state standards and curriculum
materials to develop appropriate learning activities/units and assessments
for individual students. Incorporate individual students’ IEP goals in
planning and assessment.
— Continuous Learning – Seeks feedback to improve performance;
pursues training and development opportunities; strives to continuously
build knowledge and skills; attends weekly in-service training sessions
and incorporates new information into teaching practices/planning.
— Job Knowledge – Competent in required job skills and knowledge,
with emphasis on content of subject area, and teaching methodology;
exhibits ability to learn and apply new skills; keeps abreast of current
developments; requires minimal supervision; displays understanding of how
job relates to others; uses resources effectively.
— Classroom Management – Able to develop positive teacher-student
relationships, managing student behavior and involvement effectively;
follow school-wide rules and expectations; consistent in approach to
behavior and responses, utilizing NMSD’s Positive Discipline approach.
— Use of Technology – Adapts to new technologies; troubleshoots
technological problems; uses technology to increase productivity; utilizes
technology and software to enhance student learning.
— Problem Solving – Gathers and analyzes information skillfully;
develops alternative solutions; works well in group problem solving
situations; works well with supervisors and other specialists.
— Cooperation – Establishes and maintains effective relations with
students, parents, and colleagues/administrators; exhibits tact and
consideration; offers assistance and support to co-workers and students;
works cooperatively in group situations; works actively to resolve
conflicts.
— Teamwork – Balances team and individual responsibilities; exhibits
objectivity and openness to others’ views; gives and welcomes feedback;
contributes to building a positive team spirit; supports everyone’s
efforts to succeed.
— Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; variesnd
writing style to meet needs. Ensures that communication with parents and
students is clearly presented and grammatically correct.
— Diversity – Shows respect and sensitivity for cultural
differences; educates others on the value of diversity; incorporates
multi-cultural viewpoints into instruction and materials.
— Ethics – Treats people with respect; keeps commitments; inspires
the trust of others; works with integrity and principles; upholds
organizational values.
— Organizational Support – Follows policies and procedures;
completes tasks correctly and on time; supports organization’s goals and
values.
— Adaptability – Manages competing demands. Able to teach diversen
types of students with different learning, language, and communication
skills within one class or throughout the school day.
— Personal Appearance – Dresses appropriately for position; keeps
self well groomed; is mindful of students’ visual learning needs when
selecting clothing/accessories.
— Attendance/Punctuality – Is consistently at work and on time; ds
ensures work responsibilities are covered when absent; plans and sends
substitute plans to appropriate people as needed.
— Dependability – Follows instructions, responds to management
direction; takes responsibility for own actions.
— Initiative – Seeks increased responsibilities; asks for and offers
help when needed; creative in development of strategies and lessons to
match individual students’ needs; incorporates hands-on or experiential
learning activities as appropriate.
— Quality – Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness; looks for ways
to improve and promote quality.
— Safety and Security – Observes safety and security procedures;
determines appropriate action beyond guidelines; reports potentially
unsafe conditions; manages classroom environment for safety and security.
Qualifications
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform
each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are
representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.
Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with
disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Education and/or Experience
Possession of Master’s Degree in Deaf Education, Special Education, or
related areas. Possession of, or eligible for, New Mexico Education
Administration license. Strong academic background in assigned content
area and age/grade group, including methods of teaching.
Certificates and Licenses
Must possess a New Mexico Teachers License with the New Mexico Public
Education Department or be eligible to obtain one. Applicant has one year
from hire date to obtain licensure.
Language Skills
Proficiency in expressive and receptive American Sign Language and written
English. Ability to read, analyze, and interpret content in assigned
area/grade level. Ability to explain foundations/advanced concepts in
American Sign Language in order to support student learning. Ability to
write reports, correspondence, and Individual Education Plans. Ability to
effectively present information and respond to questions from students and
parents.
American Sign Language
Advanced American Sign Language skills at hire are required. The applicant
must be proficient in receptive and expressive American Sign Language and
able to adjust communication to match students’ language and
communication needs. Applicants who do not possess advanced American Sign
Language skills will not be considered for this position.
Mathematical Skills
Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure,
using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute
grades with category weights, following an established grading system.
Reasoning Ability
Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete
variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability
to interpret a variety of instructions and situations.
Computer Skills
To perform this job successfully, an individual should have working
knowledge of Microsoft Office applications among other programs. Ability
to utilize Smart Boards, iPads, laptops, and document readers in classroom
situations. Able to utilize web-based resources to supplement
instructional materials.
Physical Demands
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must
be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of
this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with
disabilities to perform the essential functions.
While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is required to
stand; walk and sit for more than 6 hours a day while teaching classes,
and use hands to sign, handle papers, and write on the board. The employee
must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision
abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision and
peripheral vision.
Work Environment
The work environment characteristics described here are
representative of those an employee encounters while performing the
essential functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job,
the employee will work within an assigned classroom and be provided with
appropriate furniture, technology, and storage space in order to complete
assigned duties
NMSD conforms to all the laws, statutes, and regulations concerning equal
employment opportunities and affirmative action. We strongly encourage
women, minorities, individuals with disabilities and veterans to apply to
all of our job openings. We are an equal opportunity employer and all
qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without
regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender
identity, or national origin, age, disability status, Genetic Information
& Testing, Family & Medical Leave, protected veteran status, or any other
characteristic protected by law.
APPLY: https://nmschoolforthedeaf.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
positions located at various sites
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is proud to be partnering
with you and connecting with the caliber of candidates prepared to service
Deaf and Blind children. We are excited that you are interested in joining
our team and finding out more about you.
The first step to a rewarding career and joining our team is to tell us
about yourself by completing our convenient online application.
To offer a glimpse into ASDB, we are in the 106th year of educating
children throughout Arizona who are hard of hearing, deaf or have vision
loss. Committed to excellence and innovation, we serve our communities
through: early childhood programs; day and residential programs –
conveniently provided on our campuses and cooperatives, we collaborate
with families, school districts, communities and other agencies, to
facilitate success now and in the future for our students.
Highlights of What We Offer:
— Competitive salaries
— Relocation stipend for out-of-state teachers
— Sign on Bonus!
— Variety of exceptional value plans for medical, dental and vision
— Deferred compensation, 407
— Arizona State Retirement System
— Visionary leadership, professional development and mentoring in
collaborative culture
— Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs
Opportunities for the 2018/2019 School Year
Teachers of the Deaf
— Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers – Listening and
Spoken Language, ASL
Applications submitted through: https://www.applitrack.com/asdb/onlineapp/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
ASL Education Director
DEAF, Inc.
Boston, MA
35 hrs/week
Position Overview: Responsible for coordinating the ASL Education
program for the purpose of educating, promoting American Sign
Language for Hearing, Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing, and
Late-Deafened people, and generating revenue to support DEAF, Inc.
services.
About the Organization: Founded in 1977, DEAF, Inc. is multi-service
agency nonprofit run by and for Deaf (Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of
Hearing and Late-Deafened) people. An integral part of Massachusetts’
Deaf community, our mission is to inspire people to achieve personal
and professional goals through accessible programs and services. We
build bridges across communities by increasing communication access
and awareness. For more information about DEAF, Inc., visit our
website at: www.deafinconline.org
For more information, check out our website at
www.deafinconline.org/locations/jobs or contact Ann Thompson
at: athompson@deafinconline.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Position opening
Assistant Director of Independent Living Services
DEAF, Inc.
Boston, MA,
35 hrs/week
Position Overview:
Responsible for directing the Deaf and Hard of
Hearing Independent Living Services (DHILS) in Boston, North Shore,
Northeast, Southeast/South Shore, and Cape Cod & Islands regions to
improve the ability of Deaf and Hard of Hearing people to live
independently and function fully in their family and within the
community of their choice. Provide direct services to individuals in
the Boston Region.
About the Organization: Founded in 1977, DEAF, Inc. is multi-service
agency nonprofit run by and for Deaf (Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of
Hearing and Late-Deafened) people. An integral part of Massachusetts’
Deaf community, our mission is to inspire people to achieve personal
and professional goals through accessible programs and services. We
build bridges across communities by increasing communication access
and awareness. For more information about DEAF, Inc., visit our
website at: www.deafinconline.org
For more information, check out our website at
www.deafinconline.org/locations/jobs or contact Ann Thompson
at: athompson@deafinconline.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Instructional/Support Faculty – NTID Information and Computing
Studies
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester, NY
3698BR
NTID Information and Computing Studies
Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Non-Tenure-Track Lecturer
Faculty Discipline: Computer Science
Faculty Rank: Lecturer
Employment Category: Fulltime
Anticipated Start Date: 01-Aug-2018
Department/College Description
THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:
RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented
education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures
and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have
chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of
Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine
colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With
approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT
is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers
a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business,
and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the
Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as
one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a
National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation
site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our
membership in the
http://www.upstatenyherc.org/home/index.cfm?site_id=671
Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region,
is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third
largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is
home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic
diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African
and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is
also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the
U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes
Magazine, and MSN selected Rochester as the “1 Most Livable Bargain
Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top
five “Best City for Families.”
Detailed Job Description
Provide direct instruction to deaf and hard-of hearing students in
the Applied Computer Technology program under Information and
Computing Studies department. Participate fully in the department’s
curricular initiatives and related faculty duties.
Required Minimum Qualifications
— Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology, Computer
Science, or related field and at least 5 years full-time work
experience in related field, or Master of Science degree in
Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field and 2-3
years full-time work experience in related field.
— Full-time work experience in network/security and/or tech support.
— Experience in introductory programming, database, or website
development.
— Teaching/training experience.
— Organizational skills and the ability to work as part of a team.
— Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) and familiarity with Deaf
culture.
— Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s
continuing commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and
individual differences.
Required Minimum Education Level
BS
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References,
Statement of Teaching Philosophy
How To Apply
Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty Keyword Search:
3698BR.
Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the
listed qualifications and the following attachments:
— A brief teaching philosophy
— The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until a
suitable candidate is found.
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal
background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or
written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as
determined by Human Resources. RIT does not discriminate. RIT
promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work
place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals
and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age,
marital status, sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender
identity, gender expression, national origin, veteran status or
disability in its hiring, admissions, educational programs and
activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with
disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with
Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar
applicable law. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of
the application and hiring process, and you wish to discuss potential
accommodations related to your application for employment at RIT,
please contact the Human Resources office at 585-475-2424 or email
your request to Careers@rit.edu
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.
Department of Education at ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Announcements
Mill Neck Services, Inc.
Mill Neck, NY
The mission of the Mill Neck Family of Organizations is to better the
lives of children and adults who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing or have other
disabilities through innovative educational, occupational, and spiritual
services. The individuals Mill Neck serves come from all social and
economic backgrounds with the hope that one day, they will have the
opportunity to leave their mark on the world, just like everyone else.
The Mill Neck Family of Organizations consist of Mill Neck Manor School
for the Deaf, educating children who are Deaf and have other disabilities
through unique educational and therapy programs; Mill Neck Services,
helping Deaf adults find meaningful employment; Center for Hearing Health,
aiding the Deaf and Hearing impaired community gain access to proper
hearing aid devices and care; and Lutheran Friends of the Deaf, providing
spiritual guidance to the Deaf individuals all around the world.
— Full-Time Day Habilitation Specialist
Mill Neck Services is looking for a Full-Time Day Habilitation Specialist.
Candidate’s prime responsibilities are to provide training and skill
development to a group of Deaf and developmentally disabled adults through
community and volunteer experiences. Transporting individuals to and from
their residence to volunteer sites using agency’s vehicle. Support
individuals to establish functional independence in specific areas,
implementing individual’s day habilitation service plan goals and
objectives and document their progress. Writing brief case notes on a
daily and monthly basis regarding the individual’s progress to insure
compliance with the valued outcomes in the Individualized Service Plan
(ISP). Lead group sessions with individuals and facilitate the
discussions to provide learning skills to be used in the community.
— Part-Time Employment Specialist
Mill Neck Services is looking for a Part-Time Employment Specialist.
Candidate’s prime responsibilities are to provide transformative
employment services to individuals who are Deaf and/or have additional
disabilities. Work with these individuals through all phases of job
search through on the job training, empowering them to recognize their
abilities, talents and demonstrate these to the community at large.
Assume responsibility for client files, maintaining appropriate and
contemporaneous documentation and materials relative to their employment.
We offer a flexible work schedule and tremendous opportunities for
professional growth, but require the ability and willingness to work
weekend and evening/night hours as needed.
— Full-Time Community Habilitation Assistant
Mill Neck Services is looking for Full-Time Community Habilitation
Assistant. Candidate’s prime responsibilities are to provide
supervision, support, training and guidance to staff as well as direct
care to consumers who are Deaf/Hearing Intellectually/Developmentally
Disabled, assist with the development of community habilitation services
plans and monthly summaries, assist with yearly evaluations, and various
office responsibilities all in partnership with the Communication
Habilitation Supervisor.
Requirements for all positions are: BA in Human Services or Related Area
preferred. Will accept AA/AS Degree. Excellent communication skills.
Ability to develop a rapport with individuals of various backgrounds.
Fluency in American Sign Language. Computer Literate. Clean and valid
Driver’s license and dependable car a must.
Please send resume and letter of intent to:
Kathleen Lagalante
Mill Neck Manor Family of Organizations
40 Frost Mill Road,
Mill Neck, N.Y. 11765
Or fax to: (516) 922-0093
Email: Klagalante@millneck.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Asst.-Assoc. Professor of American Sign Language
William Woods University
Fulton, MO
Asst.-Assoc. Professor of American Sign Language William Woods University
in Fulton, MO has an immediate opening for a full-time, tenure-track
faculty position to teach American Sign Language courses for college
students of varying fluency levels (levels I-VI).
The contracted teaching load is 12 hours per semester, with the opportunity
for teaching summer school and intercession courses.
This is a full-time, 9-month position beginning August 1, 2018.
This position will be open until filled.
To learn more about this faculty position, requirements and how to apply,
please visit our website at http://www.williamwoods. edu/ employment/
William Woods is an equal opportunity employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open positions
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers
to view the exciting job opportunities at
The Learning Center for the Deaf!
We have recently posted employment opportunities for:
DIRECTOR OF HEALTH SERVICES
INTENSIVE CARE COORDINATOR
IN-HOME THERAPIST-CLINICIAN
We are also hiring Teachers and Assistants in our Early Childhood Center,
and Secondary programs.
Apply now and receive a $500 sign-on bonus if you are hired as a
Classroom Teacher or Classroom Assistant.
The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including
medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short
term and long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement,
parental leave, and generous paid time off.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Dean of the Library
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Gallaudet University is the world’s only higher education institution
designed to be barrier-free for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
Chartered by Congress in 1864, Gallaudet University has led advances in
education of deaf and hard-of-hearing students and deaf rights worldwide.
Today, students from across the United States and more than 25 countries
— diverse in perspective, backgrounds, interests, and communication
styles — form an exciting learning community. Based on a proud tradition
of research and scholarly activity, Gallaudet University prepares
graduates for career opportunities in a highly competitive, technological,
and rapidly changing world.
A major aspect of the institution’s dedication to student and faculty
success is the recent commitment to the library being the intellectual and
cultural heart of campus. This involves identifying and hiring
additional positions; implementing a new organizational structure;
refurbishing the current facility with a commitment for a new building
within the next five years; expanding internal and external partnerships;
and increasing financial support for furnishings, collections,
digitization, information literacy instruction, among other initiatives.
As a result, Gallaudet University is seeking a Dean of the Library, a new
position, to provide the leadership necessary to implement the
institution’s vision for the library as the heart of campus and be a
leader in the provision of student success.
Reporting directly to the Provost, the Dean of the Library is the chief
administrator, spokesperson, and advocate for the library. Focusing on
transparency, collaboration, and shared governance, the Dean provides
progressive and dynamic leadership; facilitates planning and assessment;
sets direction for programs and services; establishes a multicultural
organization dedicated to diversity and success; and supports personnel
through strong professional development initiatives.
Principal Accountabilities:
— Develops, communicates, and implements a library vision and of
strategic direction aligned with the mission, vision, and values of
Gallaudet University.
— Develops and monitors the library’s annual budget to ennsure
appropriate expenditure of funds,
— Establishes performance goals that incorporate objectives associated
with professional development and training; develops strategies for
recruiting and retaining excellent staff.
— Fosters a culture of assessment to inform decision-making and
continuous improvement.
— Monitors external environments to assess risks and benefits to
implementing new technologies.
— Leads development of innovative partnerships between the library
and campus, as well as community and regional organizations.
— Actively cultivates fund-raising opportunities, including internal
and external grants, to support library operations and initiatives
— Promotes and advocates for library programs that address the needs of
students, faculty, staff, and the community
— Encourages facilitates the professional development of library personnel
to maintain a diverse, skilled, and engaged workforce.
— Engages in scholarly, professional, and service activities in support
of Gallaudet University and the Library and information science profession,
serving as a role model for library personnel.
— Fosters an organizational an educational climate that supports equity,
diversity, and inclusivity.
— Embraces an environment of constant change that supports and
anticipates the evolving needs of the campus community.
— Represents the university to the Washington Research Library Consortium.
— Maintains and expands communication and collaboration internal and
external to the university.
Specifications:
— Terminal degree (Master’s) in library/information science from
ALA-accredited program.
— A record of scholarship, librarianship/teaching, and service
sufficient for a dean-level appointment.
— A record of increasingly responsible higher educationnt
leadership experience in academic libraries, with substantial management
skills in strategic planning, assessment, finance, team building,
communication and collaboration, and professional development.
— A record of commitment to multicultural organizational development
and efforts that have maximized the effective education of deaf and
hard-of-hearing students from diverse backgrounds and cultures.
— Fluency in American Sign Language.
to apply for this position, go to:
http://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Therapist (ASL fluent)
Arundel Lodge
Edgewater, MD
Therapist with fluency in American Sign Language to provide mental health
services in Outpatient Mental Health Clinic. LCSW-C preferred, LGSW will
be considered. Send resume to: Arundel Lodge, 2600 Solomons Island Road,
Edgewater, MD 21037, email; Lmurphy@arundellodge.org. EOE/D/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Director of Special Education
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
MISSION STATEMENT
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) provides children
and families statewide with comprehensive, specialized educational
services in safe, nurturing environments. We empower learners to become
self-determined, independent contributing citizens within their
communities.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs at the foot of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, invites you to
consider our employment opportunities. Interested persons are invited to
visit CSDB’s website at http://csdb.org/ where the official job
announcement for Director of Special Education / Student Services may be
found in its entirety, including major duties/responsibilities, under
Non-Classified employment.
This job announcement is open until the position is filled.
BROAD SCOPE OF POSITION
The Director of Special Education reports to and is evaluated by the
Superintendent. Responsible for timely and legal delivery of educational
services by CSDB staff. Provides direct supervision to Student Services
personnel. Responsible for making determinations related to all positions
under direct supervision including responsibility for hiring and
performance evaluation. Fiscal responsibility for all funds allocated
under their direction.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
— Master’s Degree in Special Education or closely related field fromaf
a regionally accredited college or university, with specialization in Deaf
Education or Education of the Visually Impaired.
— Must hold or be eligible for appropriate educator licensure in the
State of Colorado, endorsed in Special Education Administration –
Special Education Director.
— Five (5) years successful experience in the field of Deaf
Education or Education of the Visually Impaired as a teacher,
administrator, or similar position; three (3) years of administrative
and/or supervisory experience preferred.
— Proficiency or commitment to work toward proficiency in American
Sign Language (ASL) at the Advanced (3+) skill level as demonstrated
through an appropriate assessment tool and according to school policy /
procedure.
Terms of Employment:
— Full-Time; scheduled to work 220 days (0.85 FTE) during the
academic year (July to June).
— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed, or implied
contract.
— $71,655.00-$111,095.00 (yearly salary)
Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the
CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job
announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete
on-line application (to include salary history and references), and to
upload the following items to the on-line application: formal letter of
interest, current resume, recent letters of recommendation (with
signature), copies of all transcripts, and a copy of current educator
certification (if applicable). Contact information:
Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind /
33 North Institute Street;
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Website: http://csdb.org/
E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)
INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AT
THE COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND
CSDB is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher of the Deaf: Literacy Specialist / Coach
COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND
Colorado Springs, CO
DEPARTMENT Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment POSITION NO.
21208
GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES
This position reports to the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and
Assessment and is responsible to administer literacy assessments, provide
coaching / mentoring for literacy teachers, and support the Literacy
Coordinator in implementation of curricula/interventions, for Preschool
– 12th grade students who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. The Literacy
Specialist / Coach will utilize Colorado Academic Standards and benchmarks
in establishing instructional goals and provide assessments that measure
whether students meet standards, in a safe and civil school environment.
JOB FUNCTIONS
— Assists the Literacy Coordinator in administering literacy
assessments to assess students’ literacy skills.
— Assists with the collection, analysis, and monitoring of literacy
assessment data on the student and program level.
— Supports workshops and training for literacy staff and facilitates
a school-wide Literacy Professional Learning Community (PLC) to utilize
data to drive instruction and develop data-based goals, objectives, and
standardized best practice strategies to guide instruction.
— Collaborates with the Literacy Coordinator to provide classroom
feedback/action research to aid in the development of tiered
interventions, programs, and materials.
— Provides training, coaching, and mentoring to literacy teachers,
in best practices, to implement tiers of intervention support.
— Oversees the production of intervention materials and provides re
literacy interventions to identified students who need additional literacy
support.
— Coordinates the development of Reading to Ensure Academic
Development (READ) plans, for identified students.
— Utilizes technology to model, teach, and assist students relative
to classroom instruction and activities.
— Provides parent consultation and training and coordinates
parent-focused activities in the area of Literacy.
— Demonstrates knowledge / skill in the areas of task analysis,/
assessment, progress monitoring, behavior management, organization /
planning, curriculum development, current technology practices, parent
relations and teamwork.
— Utilizes appropriate communication skills with a commitment to
literacy development in each student.
— Collaborates effectively with other staff in providing studentnd
instruction, supporting school reform efforts, strategic planning, and
positively contributing to co-curricular activities.
— Positively serves as a team member in the School for the Deaf
Pre-K – 12 programs serving students, who are deaf / hard of hearing, cy
and of the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) as a whole;
and participates in regular team and departmental meetings, school and
instructional meetings as required.
— Participates in activities related to professional development and
training/workshops as appropriate.
— Performs other appropriate duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS
— Master’s Degree in Education or closely related field from an n.
accredited college or university, with specialization in Deaf Education.
— Must hold or be eligible for appropriate educator licensure in the
State of Colorado, endorsed as a Special Education Specialist:
Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing, or comparable endorsement.
— Subject area endorsement or specialization in English Language
Arts and /or specialization related to literacy development.
— 3 years of experience teaching literacy to children (in an
educational environment) who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing.
— Proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL) at the Advanced (3+)
skill level as demonstrated through an appropriate assessment tool and
according to school policy / procedure.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES
— Knowledge of and ability to apply current standards-based
educational practices in the areas of literacy and language development
associated with students who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing.
— Knowledge of and ability to assess and apply technology to performty
the requirements of the position; ability to effectively utilize a variety
of computer software applications, which may include but is not limited to
e-mail, Internet, word processing, electronic calendar, presentation
development, spreadsheet, database, etc.; willingness to stay current and
develop skills as needed with or without direct support from CSDB.
— Knowledge of and ability to effectively adapt and apply skills, to
a technology-rich environment, which may include but is not limited to
on-site learning environments, telepresence, and multiple distance
education technologies and delivery modes; ability to effectively
implement technology necessary to model, teach, and assist students
relative to instruction and activities.
— Ability to establish high standards for what students must know
and be able to do.
— Ability to communicate effectively with students who are Deaf /
hard-of-hearing.
— Ability to rerespond effectively and positively to feedback.
— Ability to work cooperatively with others and participate
effectively in a team setting.
— Ability to lead and facilitate trainings and team meetings
effectively.
— Strong, positive interpersonal skills.
ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS Reports to and is evaluated by the
Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT
— Full-time; scheduled to work the standard number of days in the s,
academic year (as per the established School Calendar, currently 195 days,
August to June.)
— The annual base salary shall be established pursuant to the
Teacher Salary Schedule, based upon appropriate education and Experience
— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed, or implied
contract.
EFFECTIVE DATE School Year 2018-2019
WORKING CONDITIONS / PHYSICAL DEMANDS
Generally speaking, the work is performed in a typical school office
environment and involves sedentary to light physical activity, requiring
exertion of up to 20 lbs. of force occasionally and usually requires
walking or standing to a significant degree. Typically, workers are
required to climb stairs, bend, reach, and handle objects, and use fingers
to operate computer and/or typewriter keyboard. Work requires expression
or exchange of ideas and the ability to receive detailed information.
Work requires ability to compare, compile, analyze, and coordinate data/
information; ability to instruct/train others; and ability to utilize
effective interpersonal skills / behaviors.
In addition, work at the elementary school level involves heavy physical
activity, requiring exertion of up to 100 lbs. of force occasionally, and
routinely requires stooping, kneeling, crouching and crawling. Work at
the middle school / high school level involves very heavy physical
activity, requiring exertion in excess of 100 lbs. of force occasionally.
Work with Special Needs students will require exertion of force
frequently.
Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the
CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job
announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete
on-line application (to include salary history and references), and to
upload the following items to the on-line application: formal letter of
interest, current resume, recent letters of recommendation (with
signature), copies of all transcripts, and a copy of current educator
certification (if applicable). Contact information:
Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind /
33 North Institute Street;
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Website: http://csdb.org/
E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher of the Deaf
RDSPD Program
Pasadena, Texas
Job Title: Teacher of the Deaf
Reports to: Campus Principal, Program Specialist (RDSPD Program), and
Executive Director of Special Education
Wage/Hour Status: Exempt
Compensation Plan: Pay Grade: T07-T08; $51,779-$66,637
Dept./School: Campus Assigned
PRIMARY PURPOSE
Assist Pasadena ISD and the Region 4 Regional Day School Program for the
Deaf (RDSPD) by providing students with specially designed instruction and
instruction aligned to grade level standards based on students’
individual education plans in general and/or special education settings.
QUALIFICATIONS
Education / Certification
— TEA Teacher Certification requirements
— Bachelor’s degree from accredited university
— Valid Texas Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing certification
— Valid Texas Assessment of Sign Communication certification
(Preferred)
— BEI or RID Interpreter Certification (Preferred)
Special Knowledge / Skills
— Demonstrate knowledge of hearing loss and its impact on
students’ educational, social, and emotional development.
— Demonstrate knowledge of the IEP process, including evaluations,
multidisciplinary approaches, goal setting, and implementation.
— Demonstrate general knowledge of cucurriculum and instruction
— Demonstrate general knowledge of Universal Design for Learning
principals and differentiated instruction
— Demonstrate knowledge of assistive listening technologies as it
relates to students who are deaf and hard of hearing
— Demonstrate ability to read and interpret evaluation and
assessment results (i.e. audiograms, state assessments, etc.)
— Demonstrate effective collaboration and facilitation skills
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:
1. Collaborate with students, parents, campus, and district staff to
provide high-quality specially designed instruction for students who are
deaf and hard of hearing.
2. Implement an instructional or skill development program for assigned
students and provide written evidence of preparation as necessary.
3. Plan and use appropriate instructional / learning strategies,
activities, materials, and equipment that reflect accommodations and/or
modifications for individual needs of students assigned.
4. Collaborate with general education teachers to accommodate and/or
modify general education curriculum as needed for maximum student
participation.
5. Conduct formal and informal assessment of studdents’ language,
communication, and literacy performance and use results to inform
instruction.
6. Prepare for Admission, Review, and Dismissal (ARD) Committee meetings
and tasks as lined out in full job description.
7. Present subject matter according to guidelines established by the IEP
8. Employ a variety of instructional techniques and media consistent with
the needs and capabilities of each student assigned utilizing technology
when appropriate
9. Create a classroom environment conducive to learning and appropriate to
the physical, social, and emotional development of students
10. Manage student behavior and administer discipline, including
non-verbal crisis intervention and physical restraint of students
according to IEP
11. Consult with general education teachers and other staff (i.e.
paraprofessionals, audiologist, occupational and physical therapists,
interpreters, etc.) to provide a high quality program for students
12. Proactively seek parent support and input along with tasks lined out
in full job description.
13. Troubleshoot and maintain auditory equipment, contacting the
educational audiologist when problems arise, and train general education
teachers regarding their use
14. Maintain confidentiality of student records and information discussing
issues only with the educational team responsible for the student’s
educational program
15. Attend all required district, campus, and Region 4 RDSPD meetings and
trainings
16. Comply with all Region 4 RDSPD, campus, and district policies
17. Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned by supervisor /
principal
SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES
Supervise assigned instructional paraprofessionals and assist in the
supervision of assigned student teachers / interns and/or volunteers
WORKING CONDITIONS:
Mental Demands:
— Ability to communicate effectively (verbal and written); ability to
instruct; maintain emotional control under stress.
— Physical Demands / Environmental Factors:
— Frequent standing; stooping; bending; kneeling; pushing and pulling;
possible heavy lifting of students. Biological exposure to bacteria and
communicable diseases; exposure to students who may display violent
behavior
Link to apply for the Teacher of the Deaf:
https://pasadena.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=5134
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
positions located at various sites
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is proud to be partnering
with you and connecting with the caliber of candidates prepared to service
Deaf and Blind children. We are excited that you are interested in joining
our team and finding out more about you.
The first step to a rewarding career and joining our team is to tell us
about yourself by completing our convenient online application.
To offer a glimpse into ASDB, we are in the 106th year of educating
children throughout Arizona who are hard of hearing, deaf or have vision
loss. Committed to excellence and innovation, we serve our communities
through: early childhood programs; day and residential programs –
conveniently provided on our campuses and cooperatives, we collaborate
with families, school districts, communities and other agencies, to
facilitate success now and in the future for our students.
Highlights of What We Offer:
— Competitive salaries
— Relocation stipend for out-of-state teachers
— Sign on Bonus!
— Variety of exceptional value plans for medical, dental and vision
— Deferred compensation, 407
— Arizona State Retirement System
— Visionary leadership, professional development and mentoring in
collaborative culture
— Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness Programs
Opportunities for the 2018/2019 School Year
Teachers of the Deaf
— Early Childhood and Family Education Teachers – Listening and
Spoken Language, ASL
Applications submitted through: https://www.applitrack.com/asdb/onlineapp/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Assistant Director of Educational Services
Willie Ross School for the Deaf
Longmeadow, MA
Willie Ross School for the Deaf (WRSD) is seeking a highly motivated and
experienced educator of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students for this
Administrative position (AKA Vice-Principal.) WRSD serves students
3-22 years of age at four different sites in Longmeadow and East
Longmeadow, MA.
The Assistant Director works closely with the Director of Educational
Services to provide oversight of the Academic and School-to-Work Programs.
Primary duties include developing IEPs, acting as chair at team meetings,
supervising and evaluating staff, enforcing state regulations and WRSD
policies for both staff and students.
Candidates should have MA licensure as a Teacher of the Deaf, be fluent
in sign language and be comfortable following a Total Communication
Approach. Experience working with Deaf/hard of hearing students in
a mainstreamed environment would be ideal.
Help with relocation costs available.
The appointment will be effective July 1, 2018. Please send resume and a
cover letter to:
Veronica Miller, Coordinator of Student & Administrative Services,
Willie Ross School for the Deaf,
32 Norway Street,
Longmeadow, MA 01106
or email to vmiller@willierossschool.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Iowa School for the Deaf
Council Bluffs, IA
ISD is located on a 115 acre campus located on the southern edge of Council
Bluffs, Iowa. The campus is within 15 minutes of downtown Omaha,
Nebraska. ISD serves students from the states of Iowa and Nebraska.
ISD is currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions:
— Work Experience Coordinator – requires a teaching license
Job posting in ASL available at: https://youtu.be/1OfrlLiPhXg
— Teacher of the Deaf:
– Intellectual disabilities/resource room teacher (K-8 and/or 5-12
Instructional Strategist I and Strategist II: Intellectual
Disabilities endorsements)
*OR*
– K-12 Reading teacher/Reading Specialist (Reading K-8 and 5-12 or
Reading Specialist endorsement)
*OR*
– English teacher (English 5-12 endorsement)
Job posting in ASL available at: https://youtu.be/hNbBjLOr9Dg
— Residential Counselor – Will work with Deaf students and blind
students
Job posting in ASL available at: https://youtu.be/rg65YefIvAM
Information on the application procedures and job announcements on each of
these positions, can also be found at the \employment link on our
website:
www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org. Or contact Human Resources at
cbryan@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Location: Wytheville, Virginia
Closing Date – Open Until Filled
The Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) is seeking a qualified
VR Counselor for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing to provide comprehensive
vocational rehabilitation services to eligible persons with physical,
mental, and emotional disabilities in the Southwest District. This
position will provide coverage for the Christiansburg, Wytheville,
Abingdon, Norton, and Pounding Mill offices. The incumbent in this
position will be fluent in American Sign Language; familiar with aspects
of employment issues related to deafness and hearing loss and must be
knowledgeable of specific resources for consumers who are deaf and hard of
hearing. The incumbent should be familiar with assistive technology and
have the ability to effectively provide counseling assistance related to
this specific disability group.
Responsibilities: Provides vocational rehabilitative services
including guidance, counseling, training, physical/mental restoration
services, and job placement services. Plans, develops, and implements
vocationally focused service plans that identify customer goals, services
and costs to help them become employed. Coordinates service provision to
include training/vocational preparation, job placement services, job
development, job seeking skills training and rehabilitation technology
services. The agency has the option of filling this job at the Counselor I
(Trainee) level if fully qualified applicants are interviewed and not
selected. The salary range for a Counselor I (Trainee) is $30,239 –
$66,863. The salary range for a Counselor II (fully qualified) is $38,922
– $83,649.
Requirements: Experience with the principles and practices of
vocational service delivery to individuals with disabilities. Experience
interviewing, evaluating, and counseling individuals with disabilities.
Experience with Caseload Management and Case Documentation. Demonstrated
knowledge of the methods and tools for career counseling and exploration.
Demonstrated ability to handle multiple responsibilities. Demonstrated
ability to communicate information effectively in writing and verbally.
Fluency in American Sign Language required. Successful candidate must have
considerable knowledge of and understanding of the communication, cultural
and psychosocial needs of persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Demonstrated knowledge of Windows based computer software.
Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling or closely related or
field or current CRC credential are required of fully qualified Counselor
II candidates. To be considered as a Counselor I (Trainee), individuals
must have a Bachelor’s degree in a human services or related field and
applicable work experience. An individual hired as a Counselor Trainee
will be required to sign a Conditions of Employment and must enroll within
six months of being hired in an academic program to obtain a Master’s
degree in Rehabilitation Counseling or a closely related field. Successful
candidate must pass criminal background investigation. College transcripts
must accompany application and must display the date the degree
(Master’s or Bachelor’s) was awarded.
Apply: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/102202
Contact for additional information: mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Education Preschool Teacher
Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Anchorage, AK
Job Description
The Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing located in
Anchorage, AK, is hiring a Deaf Education Preschool teacher. We are
looking for an individual who can create a flexible program and learning
environment that provides specialized instruction; modify general
education curriculum to meet students’ needs with supplemental aides,
accommodations, and other needed supports and establish effective rapport
with students and good relationships with staff members, parents and
members of the Deaf community. This position works an academic year
calendar.
Salary $48,886 – $62,830 with benefits.
Requirements
— Ability to obtain a valid Alaska teaching certificate with an
endorsement in Deaf or Hearing Impaired, or a related field.
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— HQT (Highly Qualified Teacher) designation in the subject area being
taught. (Elementary or specific NCLB content area.) Successful candidate
my need to obtain additional HQT designations depending upon future course
assignments after the hiring process.
Preferred
— Evidence of experience working with deaf and hard of hearing
students.
— Evidence of working collaboratively to support the Individualized
Education Plan (IEP) needs of special education students in a public
school setting.
Contact
Ann Curry, Director AKSDHH
Phone: 907-742-4821 VP: 253-336-4190 Email: Curry_Ann@asdk12.org
Apply online at: www.applitrack.com/asd/onlineapp/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Hard of Hearing Teacher
Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Anchorage, AK
Job Description
The Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing located in
Anchorage, AK is hiring a Hard of Hearing teacher. We are looking for an
individual who can create a flexible program and learning environment that
provides specialized instruction; modify general education curriculum to
meet students’ needs with supplemental aides, accommodations, and other
needed supports and establish effective rapport with students and good
relationships with staff members, parents and members of the Deaf
community. This position works an academic year calendar.
Salary $48,886 – $62,830 with benefits.
Requirements
— Ability to obtain a valid Alaska teaching certificate with an
endorsement in Deaf or Hearing Impaired, or a related field.
— HQT (Highly Qualified Teacher) designation in the subject area being
taught. (Elementary or specific NCLB content area.) Successful candidate
my need to obtain additional HQT designations depending upon future course
assignments after the hiring process.
Preferred
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Evidence of experience working with deaf and hard of hearing
students.
— Evidence of working collaboratively to support the Individualized
Education Plan (IEP) needs of special education students in a public
school setting.
Contact
Ann Curry, Director AKSDHH
Phone: 907-742-4821 VP: 253-336-4190 Email: Curry_Ann@asdk12.org
Apply online at: www.applitrack.com/asd/onlineapp/
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Educational Interpreter
Alaska State School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Anchorage, AK
Job Description
An Educational Interpreter interprets and transliterates between deaf
students and English speaking non-signers in school-related environments.
The interpreter tutors students and provides other supports to the
learning environment. The position has a retirement association with the
Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) and is represented by the
Anchorage Council of Education bargaining unit. This position works a 188
day school year calendar. Salary $30,170 – $35,797 with benefits.
Job Requirements
1. A high school diploma or equivalent.
2. Fluency in American Sign Language and spoken/written English,
including academic English.
3. Knowledgeable regarding American Deaf culture and sensitive to
multicultural environmental conditions.
4. Must be working toward RID certification or equivalent.
5. Must have the ability to effectively and accurately comprehend,
interpret, and transliterate ASL to English and vice versa among students,
staff, parents, administrators, and interact with the public as a
representative of AKSDHH.
6. Must be knowledgeable regarding the role, duties, and functions of
an educational interpreter.
7. Must have the ability to work with children ages 3 to 21 with a
variety of disabilities and in a variety of educational settings, work
with an educational team, exercise discretion in handling confidential
information and maintain professional boundaries.
Contact
Tracy Pifer; Email: pifer_tracy@asdk12.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Athletic Director
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
www.gallaudet.edu
SUMMARY:
The Director of Athletics, Fitness, and Intramurals (thereafter Athletic
Director) is responsible for the development, management, coordination,
and supervision of a competitive intercollegiate athletics consisting of
16 sports programs, athletic training program, intramural program, fitness
program, coaches, administrative, support staff and student-athletes;
provides visionary leadership, strategic planning, and policy development
for the athletics program; maintains an athletics program that is
committed to the university’s mission and strategic priorities; works
with development office to raise funds for the Athletic Department; and
maintains an athletic program that emphasizes the student-athlete concept
and philosophy.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:
Purpose/Mission Responsibilities
I. Focuses on strengthening the student experience and the Gallaudet
community’s well-being through directing all men’s and women’s sports
teams, club teams, and intramurals programs; oversees the planning of
intercollegiate and club team competitions; administers the strength and
conditioning program in such a manner that reflects positively on the
image and reputation of the University at all times, in accordance with
the University’s mission; and implements new programs as appropriate.
II. Oversees and supervises a comprehensive athletic training program for
Athletics; assures that student-athletes receive timely medical
examinations for sports eligibility and proper attention in the event of
injury; and ensures that all varsity and club sports and their
student-athletes receives the best possible education on the prevention of
athletic injuries and medical care in case of an athletic injury or
illness.
III. Ensures athletic training services to all athletic teams and their
student-athletes with the proactive goal of preventing athletic-related
injuries and illnesses; evaluates and treats athletic injuries; and
provides injury-related counseling and education to all student-athletes.
Compliance
I. Ensures that Athletics is in compliance with the rules and regulations
established by the NCAA, Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC),
North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC), and Gallaudet University;
participates in NCAA, ECFC, and NEAC conferences and meetings to stay up
to date on policies, procedures, and practices; ensures that all Athletics
staff are knowledgeable with all pertinent policies, procedures, and
practices including, but not limited to Title IX and the Clery Act.
II. Ensures adherence to NCAA guidelines; oversees student-athletes
academic eligibility; and ensures the timely and accurate processing of
NCAA compliance forms.
III. Submits all required reports to the NCAA by their mandated deadlines
including, but not limited to: Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act, NCAA
Financial Aid Report, NCAA Graduation Rates, NCAA Sports Sponsorship and
Demographic Report, NCAA Financial Report, and the Institutional
Self-Study Guide (once every five years).
IV. Ensures internal athletic training policies and procedures including
emergency action plans, a concussion management program, weather policies,
and other necessary policies for Athletics.
V. Organizes, plans, and compiles the student-athletes handbook, in
compliance with NCAA, NEAC, and ECFC bylaws and guidelines as well as
Gallaudet policies and procedures.
VI. Maintains communication with outside organizations that are vital to
the athletics department’s operations such as the NCAA, NACDA, NACWAA,
College Sports Information Directors of America, etc.
Strategic Leadership
I. Develops, plans, and implements strategic recruiting initiatives aimed
at potential student-athletes who meet the University’s admissions AA
criteria.
II. Directs retention efforts for student-athletes with an emphasis on
student-athletes from diverse backgrounds and historically
underrepresented an underserved populations; collaborates with Academic
Advising, Tutorial & Instructional Programs, and General Studies as well
as through individual meetings with the student-athletes; and works
closely with other academic and non-academic units to foster improved
academic performance and personal well-being of all student-athletes.
III. Establishes and maintains positive relationships with external
vendors for sponsorships, donations, etc. of sports teams and the overall
athletic program.
IV. Works closely with the Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) to build
a strong relationship with and support from the University Faculty and
ensure that all student-athletes succeed academically.
V. Directs Athletic Council meetings two times a year to promote a better
understanding among faculty, staff, students, alumni, the University
Administration, and the Athletic Department of the objectives and
aspirations of the intercollegiate athletic program.
Operational/Fiscal Management and Integrity
I. Administers the overall athletic budget of approximately 2.8 million
dollars including approval of expenditures.
II. Directs the development of the athletic events calendar; approves all
conference and non-conference schedules; assures that the schedule is well
coordinated with other Division III colleges and universities; oversees
arrangements for officials, transportation, meals, and lodging; and
assures the availability of appropriate equipment and uniforms.
III. Develops and implements long term planning regarding not only fiscal
needs for operations and capital improvements, but internal goals for
strengthening the department through staff expansion and program
development.
IV. Develops and administers departmental policies and procedures; and
develops, maintains, and distributes handbooks for student-athletes,
coaches, and other staff.
V. Directs the interviewing and hiring of head coaches for athletic teams;
administers the coaching salary schedule; and develops and implements
evaluation strategies.
VI. Provides leadership and direction in the preparation of coaches for
competition; designs team strategies, plays and techniques for the most
effective delivery of athletic skills; and approves practice schedules.
VII. Provides leadership for the marketing of the athletic programs among
students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community.
VIII. Manages the use of all athletic facilities; oversees the maintenance
of department equipment; and maintains a safe and accommodating
environment on all indoor and outdoor playing fields and facilities.
IX. Maintains official departmental files and records and prepares reports
related to team member medical and personal data, player eligibility,
transfer, etc.
X. Directs all revenue generating activities.
XI. Serves as the Athletics representative on the Crisis Leadership Team.
XII. Coordinates the Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee and event.
Personnel and Student-Athlete Development
I. Supervises Athletics, Intramurals, and Fitness Center staff; recommends
hiring and provides orientation; establishes performance standards and
annual performance objectives and ensures their timely completion; and
evaluates performance and recommends personnel actions.
II. Oversees training related to game management for staff and student
event staff on such topics such as crowd control, dispute resolution,
reporting complaints, protocols, specific duties during events and
emergency procedures; and ensures the fostering of a positive environment
for student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans.
III. Oversees the planning of sports camps, sports banquets, and awards
activities; and serves as the departmental liaison with the Bison Booster
Club to foster alumni relations and support.
IV. Administers public relations, publicity, and information dissemination
regarding athletic events and achievements.
V. Performs other related duties, as assigned.
SPECIFICATIONS:
— Master’s degree and a minimum of six years of administration
experience (Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of eight years of athletics
administration experience will be considered).
— Experience in coaching and/or sports management.
— Proven experience in leading and supervising personnel and
budgets.
— Demonstrated abilities to multitask, work under pressure, solve
problems, and make tough decisions are important for this position.
— A strong commitment to the Student-Athlete concept and a working
knowledge of the NCAA rules and regulations.
— Fluency in American Sign Language at time of employment.
COMPENSATION:
LEVEL: 11
SALARY: Commensurate with Experience and Qualifications
FLSA: Exempt
APPLY:
https://rha.gallaudet.edu:4440/psp/HCMPROD/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?FOCUS=Applicant
Email: hrs@gallaudet.edu
Videophone: 202-250-2284
Voice: 202-651-5352
Fax: 202-651-5344
Gallaudet University is an equal opportunity employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
employment opportunites
Maryland School for the Deaf
Frederick & Columbia
Assistant Principal, Elementary School (Columbia)
Assistant Principal, Elementary School (Frederick)
Assistant Principal, Middle School (Frederick)
Assistant Principal, Family Education Department (Columbia)
Assistant Principal, Family Education Department (Frederick)
please click on:
http://msd.edu/employment/index.html
and then click on the position(s) you are interested in
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Asst Director for Outreach & Special Projects
3619BR
NTID Outreach Consortium
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester, NY
Professional Area: Professional/Administrative
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function: Administrative Support
Wage Band: 117A
Department/College Description
The NTID Outreach Consortium is responsible for the establishment and
operation of educational activities designed to build up NTID’s
pipeline of prospective students and to share NTID resources
externally. The primary purpose of NTID’s Outreach Consortium is to
offer various training/educational programs, workshops, and technical
assistance to address the educational, transition and professional
development needs of deaf and hard of hearing students, parents and
educators.
Detailed Job Description
The Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects is
responsible for providing coordination, leadership and support to
these activities, including, but not limited to, grant funded
activities. The Assistant Director for Special Projects works with
the Senior Director of Outreach Consortium, the Assistant Director
for PreCollege Outreach and the Program Assistant for Outreach in
carrying out these responsibilities. The Assistant Director for
Outreach and Special Projects has primary responsibility of
coordinating the Next Big Idea competition and the following
programs: Steps to Success (STS), Health Care Careers Exploration
Camp (HCCEC), and other external programs (i.e. STEM programs in
other states, Discovery Retreat, etc.) The Assistant Director for
Special Projects will also support the Outreach team in assisting
with other competitions and programs.
Major Responsibilities
— Lead the planning and implementation of assigned outreach
programs. Programs provide educational activities to 300-350 students
annually. Activities involve the supervision of 40+ professionals and
40+ student workers over a 4-6 week period each spring/summer.
— Work collaboratively with faculty and staff leaders internally and
externally as well as community leaders involved in planning and
carrying out Outreach activities each year.
— Provide project leadership to targeted Outreach activities as
assigned.
— Work with the other colleges of RIT and external organizations to
plan for deaf and hard of hearing student involvement in their
Outreach activities as assigned.
— Work with the Outreach team to facilitate the planning and
coordination of academic year activities designed to meet needs of
target audiences.
— Work with Senior Director of Development developing and submitting
proposals for external funding for PreCollege and Outreach programs
— Work with Outreach teams to evaluate impact of activities on
enrollment pipeline and retention.
— Independently plan and travel for the purpose of promoting NTID
Outreach Programs.
— Negotiates contracts and manages vendor relationships.
— Provide periodical performance and data reports as assigned.
Required Minimum Qualifications
Educational Requirements
Bachelor degree in Education, Business, Communication, Human Service
or related field required.
Experience
3-5 years experience in event planning or student development
programming
Proficiency in American Sign Language
Skills
— Excellent interpersonal, communication and written communication
skills.
— Ability to communicate effectively with wide range of prospective
Deaf and hard of hearing students.
— Strong organization and time management skills.
— Highly flexible and able to work effectively in a team oriented
and fast-paced environment.
— Able to work evenings and weekends as assigned/needed.
— Able to function effectively as a team member in outcomes-oriented
work.
— Ability to make significant independent programmatic judgments and
decisions as necessary.
Preferred Qualifications
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it
at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings
and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or
the BR number.
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal
background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or
written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as
determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes
and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT
provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not
discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender
expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its
hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides
reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the
Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York
Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable
accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and
you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources
office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private
university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological
universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all
50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200
academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A
pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer
undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As
home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university
offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf
and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni
throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named
by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges
to Work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE
Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of
dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education
Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and
http://www.rit.edu.
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced
benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to
additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an
employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be
tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s Benefits, Health &
Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.
Department of Education at ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
ASLTE Coordinator
3636BR
NTID Academic Affairs
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester, NY
Professional Area: Professional/Administrative
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function:
Wage Band: 119A
Department/College Description
Detailed Job Description
This position oversees NTID’s Office of American Sign Language
Training and Evaluation (ASLTE), the unit responsible for providing
ASL instruction to faculty and staff as well as assessment of ASL
skills through the Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI).
Responsibilities:
— Administer NTID’s Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI)
program
— Recruit and train faculty and staff to serve as SLPI evaluators
— Administer the Faculty/Staff Sign Language program (FSSL)
— Administer additional sign language assessment instruments as they
become available
— Oversee annual Provost’s Intensive American Sign Language and Deaf
Culture Experience
— Work closely with NTID’s Office of Professional Development to
identify, schedule, and provide professional development
opportunities related to developing ASL skills
— Supervise ASL instructors and department staff assistant
— Teach ASL courses as appropriate
Application deadline: February 23, 2018
Required Minimum Qualifications
— Master’s degree in linguistics, ASL instruction, second language
instruction, deaf education, adult education, or related field
— Certification, professional license, or credential: American Sign
Language Teachers Association
Preferred Qualifications
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it
at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings
and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or
the BR number.
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal
background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or
written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as
determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes
and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT
provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not
discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender
expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its
hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides
reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the
Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York
Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable
accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and
you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources
office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private
university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological
universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all
50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200
academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A
pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer
undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As
home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university
offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf
and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni
throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named
by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges
to work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE
Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of
dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education
Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and
http://www.rit.edu.
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced
benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to
additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an
employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be
tailored to meet your needs. More on EIT’s Benefits, Health &
Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.
Department of Education at ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Title: ASL Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor
Department: Thurmond Tanner
Salary: 37,000-55,000
state of Georgia
Job Description
Avita Community Partners is excited to announce a new career
opportunity for an ASL Fluent, Licensed Counselors.
**The ASL Fluent Licensed Counselors will provide behavioral health
services to deaf clients in the State of Georgia. Location of the
positions TBD.**
Job Duties:
1.Provides behavioral health services to adults, children and
adolescents to deaf individuals. This includes individual counseling,
family counseling, group counseling and behavioral health
assessments.
2.These services are provided in both office and community settings.
3.Must be willing to use personal vehicle.
Requirements
Entry Qualifications:
**MUST BE ADVANCED OR HIGHER IN AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE FLUENCY**
— Master’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family
Therapy or Counseling and an LAPC, LMSW or LAMFT in the state of
Georgia. Prefer LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.
— The ability to achieve a score of “Advanced” or higher on the Sign
Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) or its predecessor, the Signed
Communication Proficiency Interview (SCPI).
— A driver cannot have six or more points against his/her license
within the last five years. Cannot have had a suspended or revoked
license within the last five years.
Preferred Qualifications:
— LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.
— 3-4 years in Behavioral Health Counseling preferably in a
Behavioral Health setting or 1-2 years in Supervision preferably in a
Behavioral Health setting
— Excellent communication skills
— Excellent organizational skills
— Team player
This is a full time position and is subject to organizational
benefits.
**All qualified applicants will be considered, but may not
necessarily receive an interview.**
Avita Community Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does
not discriminate in its service practices or employment practices
with regard to race color, religion, disability, gender, sexual
orientation, age, or national origin.
Qualified Candidates can apply to:
http://www.avitapartners.org/employment-application.php?id=492&position=ASLFluentBehavioralHealthCounselor
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Opportunity Notice
MCDHH Interpreter Certification Specialist
Annual Salary: $36,528
Full-time, benefited position
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Office of Special Education
Job Order Number: 725256
Domicile Location: Jefferson City
Deadline: March 2, 2018
Benefits: Health Insurance, Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term
Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick and Parental Leave, Paid Holidays
APPLICATION PROCESS
All applications MUST be submitted electronically to be considered for the
review process. Complete the employment application at
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Once on The Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, complete the “Apply Now”
information to the right, then click “Apply for this Position”. This will
direct you to the online application. Attach a scanned copy of college
transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An
e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received
electronically.
NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts
MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for
employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the
position) with your application will eliminate the application from the
review process.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference
given to applicants with a degree in a field related to the study of
hearing loss, deafness, interpreting, public policy, human resources,
assessment, business administration, or communication.
Two years of successful experience in a program management or coordination
capacity.
(Other qualifications and experience, which in the opinion of the
Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be
accepted in lieu of the above.)
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Knowledge and understanding of the Missouri interpreter evaluation and
certification process, various other types of interpreter evaluation
systems, and interpreter training.
Knowledge of hearing loss issues, deafness, Deaf culture, and
interpreting.
Ability to effectively communicate with groups and individuals who are
deaf, hard of hearing and hearing.
Ability to analyze, organize, plan and evaluate tasks.
Knowledge of program planning and management, administrative rulemaking,
and policy development.
General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations related to
hearing loss, deafness and interpreting, as well as the ability to
interpret government policies and procedures.
Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with a
governing board and certification evaluators.
Basic competency in either American Sign Language or some system of
manually coded English.
Ability and willingness to occasionally travel within the State of
Missouri.
Ability and willingness to be a “team player” with other members of a
small staff.
Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint.
EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED
Proctors BEI Written and Performance Assessment tests
Coordinates and provides consultation, advice, and recommendations to the
Board for Certification of Interpreters on all matters related to
interpreter evaluation, certification, and training.
Co-coordinator with MICS Coordinator in the management and coordination of
the entire interpreter certification process in Missouri from application
to final disposition.
Coordinates the development, updating, and dissemination of various signed
contents (vlogs) and printed materials concerning interpreting.
Develops articles for the newsletter of the Missouri Commission for the
Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Coordinates and provides presentations and workshops containing
information about interpreters, interpreting services, and the MICS.
Coordinates and provides professional development activities for
interpreters, planning the Missouri Interpreters Conference, and
distributing educational materials for interpreters.
Coordinates the maintenance of a statewide database of current
interpreters.
Coordinates and provides information at MCDHH exhibit booths at various
events.
Receives and processes testing applications on a near-daily basis.
Coordinates ASL Task force.
Upon request of the MCDHH Executive Director, prepares and submits contact
logs and various reports.
Coordinates the development of Vlog scripts, filming, editing and the
distribution via social media, and website maintenance.
Involvement in the planning of Deaf Empowerment at the annual Interpreters
Conference.
Provides consultation for new content, brochures and the website.
Assists in the planning of Missouri Interpreters Conference
Performs other related duties as assigned by the Executive Director.
Must be able to lift 25 pounds.
This position is required to travel occasionally in-state or out-of-state.
EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal
Opportunity Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans
with Disabilities Act (ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573)
751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at
hr@dese.mo.gov.
To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the
Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)
751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.
TTY/TDD users: Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Instructional/Support Faculty – American Sign Language and Interp Education
– Tenure Track
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, NY
Requisition Number: 3582BR
Organization:
NTID ASL & Interpreting Education
College/Division:
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Posting Rank:
Assistant Professor
Posting Tenure Status:
Tenure-Track
Position Title:
Instructional/Support Faculty
Detailed Job Description:
The new Interpreting Assistant Professor will:
— Teach Interpreting skills and theory courses in the Interpreting
program
— Develop and revise ongoing curriculum to keep up with our standards
— Conduct research and scholarly activities
— Conduct research and scholarly activities
— Attend professional development activities
— Participate in communication development activities
— Serve the department, institute and the community as needed
Department Description:
NTID/ ASLIE
THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY: RIT is a national leader in
professional and career-oriented education. Talented, ambitious, and
creative students of all cultures and backgrounds from all 50 states and
more than 100 countries have chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829,
Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational
university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and
experiential learning. With approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900
graduate students, RIT is one of the largest private universities in the
nation. RIT offers a rich array of degree programs in engineering,
science, business, and the arts, and is home to the National Technical
Institute for the Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher
Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years.
RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation
site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our member
ship in the Upstate NY HERC.
Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region, is
the 79th largest city in the United States and the third largest
metropolitan area in New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which
is home to over one million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic
diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 16% African and
Latin Americans and another 7% of international origin. It is also home to
the largest deaf community per capita in the U.S. Rochester ranks 3rd
among the best metropolitan regions for “raising a family” by Forbes
Magazine; 6th among 379 metropolitan areas as “Best Places to Live in
America” by Places Rated Almanac; 1st in Expansion Management Magazine’s
ranking of metropolitan areas having the best “quality of life in the
nation”; and is among Essence Magazine’s “Top 10 Cities for Black
Familites.”
Job Requirements:
— Terminal Degree or ABD at the time of start of job in an appropriate on
discipline related to the field of Sign Language Interpreting instruction
or a relevant field (for example: Applied Linguistics, Cross-Culture
Communication, Communication, Curriculum and instruction)
— Knowledge of and skills in pedagogy and content of Sign Language
Interpreting, including significant curriculum development experience
— Demonstrated scholarly activities
— Demonstrated native-like proficiency in American Sign Language
— RID certification or equivalent
— Ability to contribute in meaningful ways to the college’s continuing
commitment to cultural diversity, pluralism, and individual differences
Minimum Education Qualfications:
PhD
How to Apply:
Apply online at http://apptrkr.com/1158680.
Please submit: your application; curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing
the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:
— A brief teaching philosophy
— The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references
— Statement on diversity and inclusion
— Documentation of American Sign Language proficiency
You can contact the search committee with questions on the position at:
Dr. Joseph Hill mailto:jchnss@rit.edu
Kathy Miraglia mailto:kamnss@rit.edu
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until a
suitable candidate is found.
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department
of Education at ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Visiting Assistant Professor-American Sign Language at The Ohio State
University (Columbus, Ohio)
The Center for Languages Literatures and Cultures (CLLC) and the
Department of Linguistics at The Ohio State University seeks a Visiting
Assistant Professor and Language Program Director for American Sign
Language. This is a nine-month position (September through May) over three
years beginning autumn 2018. Plans and manages the OSU American Sign
Language (ASL) program, reporting to the Director of the CLLC; coordinates
curricular development for the ASL program, including all ASL course
offerings; teaches up to four courses annually; leads ASL instructor
meetings; develops and implements program assessment; coordinates training
and professional development for ASL instructors; evaluates all ASL
instructors in conjunction with the CLLC Director; assists in identifying
and applying for grant and funding/development opportunities.
The successful candidate will demonstrate a record of effective teaching
and research. A deep knowledge of Deaf culture, fluency in ASL, a strong
commitment to diversity, proven leadership with the ability to interact
within multicultural groups are essential. Experience and skill in
identifying and writing applications for grants, and developing
collaborative internal and external partnerships desired.
The Ohio State American Sign Language (ASL) Program seeks to create a
challenging and safe learning environment that develops student
communication skills using ASL and fosters positive relationships among
our students and instructors. Our program also promotes an understanding
about the history of and current issues within the American d/Deaf
community to honor and celebrate diversity and authenticity.
The ASL Program offers ASL 1101, 1102, and 1103 series as a general
education foreign language option. Recently, our course offerings have
expanded to include ASL Conversational Discourse (ASL 2104), American Deaf
Arts and Literature (ASL 3350), and The Intersection of American Sign
Language, Deaf Culture, and the Deaf Community service-learning course
(ASL 4189S). These and some additional courses will be core components of
the ASL Studies Minor that we have developed and which is expected to roll
out soon.
The ASL Program is excited about its growth and opportunities to become a
vital contributor within the field of ASL Studies. We offer the Visiting
Assistant Professor a dynamic academic environment to implement and excel
in leadership, teaching, curriculum development and assessment, and
interdisciplinary studies/research.
Additional Information for Applicant:
Apply to Academic Jobs Online at:
https://academicjobsonline.org/ajo/jobs/10515. A complete application
consists of a cover letter, curriculum vitae, research and teaching
statements, and three letters of reference. Inquiries may be directed to
first last at Gregory.291@osu.edu.
The Ohio State University is committed to establishing a culturally and
intellectually diverse environment, encouraging all members of our
learning community to reach their full potential. We are responsive to
dual-career families and strongly promote work-life balance to support our
community members through a suite of institutionalized policies. We are an
NSF Advance Institution and a member of the Ohio/Western Pennsylvania/West
Virginia Higher Education Recruitment Consortium (HERC).
The Ohio State University is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified
applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to
race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation or identity, national
origin, disability status, or protected veteran status.
Required Experience:
Doctoral degree at time of appointment in Linguistics, ASL studies,
Cultural Studies, or other related fields with a research focus on
American Sign Language is required. Work focusing on ASL sociolinguistics
or ASL acquisition studies is of particular interest. Strengths in other
areas such as familiarity with sign languages and deaf cultures around the
world. Candidates must demonstrate an active research agenda, possess a
strong theoretical orientation, and commitment to excellence in
undergraduate and graduate teaching.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lecturer in American Sign Language
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
The Department of World Languages and Cultures at Iowa State University
invites applications for a Lecturer in American Sign Language (ASL) who
will develop and teach courses in the area of American Sign Language
and Deaf Culture at all levels of the undergraduate curriculum.
The individual selected for this position will be a motivated instructor
who will develop and teach courses related to Deaf Culture and communication.
Required Education and Experience:
— Master’s degree in ASL or a related area
— Experience teaching sign language, interpreting, Deaf Culture, Deaf
Studies or related courses at a postsecondary institution.
— Demonstrated teaching effectiveness
Preferred Education and Experience:
— Experience working with students with diverse backgrounds/challenges to
learning.
— Experience developing curricula in Deaf Culture and ASL.
Preferred Licensures/Certifications:
— Possession of ASLTA certification.
For questions, please write to:
Dr. Chad M. Gasta
Chair, Department of World Languages and Cultures
gasta@iastate.edu
(515) 294-0918
To apply for this position, please visit:
http://www.iastatejobs.com/postings/29203
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants.
Teacher of the Deaf
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred
— Degree in Deaf Education (Master’s Degree preferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
content (i.e., Science, Math, Social Studies, English Language
— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of
hearing children
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
— Minimum lifting requirements – 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of
students
Teacher of the Deaf – Long Term Substitute
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language required
— Degree in Deaf Education or related field required
— Most hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of
4 hours per work day. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds
(with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of
students
Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)
Qualifications:
—– Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of
the following:
— An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an
accredited institution, or
— Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or
— A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test
— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED
— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)
— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing
children (preferred)
— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)
— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
— Minimum lifting requirements – 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the
needs of the students.
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina
School District Website: http://www.christinak12.org
The Christi4na School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Location: Richmond, Virginia
Closing Date – January 26, 2018
The Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) is seeking a qualified
VR Counselor for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing to provide comprehensive
vocational rehabilitation services to eligible persons with physical,
mental, and emotional disabilities. The incumbent in this position
will be fluent in American Sign Language; familiar with aspects of
employment issues related to deafness and hearing loss and must be
knowledgeable of specific resources for consumers who are deaf and
hard of hearing. The incumbent should be familiar with assistive
technology and have the ability to effectively provide counseling
assistance related to this specific disability group.
Responsibilities: Provides vocational rehabilitative services
including guidance, counseling, training, physical/mental restoration
services, and job placement services. Plans, develops, and
implements vocationally focused service plans that identify customer
goals, services and costs to help them become employed. Coordinates
service provision to include training/vocational preparation, job
placement services, job development, job seeking skills training and
rehabilitation technology services.
Requirements: Experience with the principles and practices of
vocational service delivery to individuals with disabilities.
Experience interviewing, evaluating, and counseling individuals with
disabilities. Experience with Caseload Management and Case
Documentation. Demonstrated knowledge of the methods and tools for
career counseling and exploration. Demonstrated ability to handle
multiple responsibilities. Demonstrated ability to communicate
information effectively in writing and verbally. Fluency in American
Sign Language required. Successful candidate must have considerable
knowledge of and understanding of the communication, cultural and
psychosocial needs of persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Demonstrated knowledge of Windows based computer software.
Master’s, Specialist, or Doctoral degree in Rehabilitation Counseling
or current CRC credential or eligible to sit for the CRC required.
College level transcripts must accompany application and must display
the date the degree was awarded.
Apply: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/98553
Contact for additional information: mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Position Title: Assistant Professor of American Sign Language
Position Number: F99353 The Department of American Sign Language &
Interpreting Studies at the University of Northern Colorado is actively
searching to fill a tenure-track assistant professor & program coordinator
position. We are located in the beautiful state of Colorado in the
foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Colorado ranks high in the nation in
regards to outdoor pursuits, innovation, “future livability” and has the
second highest the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s
degree. The ASLIS Department is a state-funded university department that
has a long history of established online education (formerly known as the
DO IT Center). Programming includes master’s degrees in Teaching ASL
and Teaching ASL with World Language Licensure K-12, a bachelor’s degree
in ASL English Interpreting that is accredited by CCIE, an ASL minor, and
Liberal Arts Core coursework in ASL. The BA and ASL Minor is offered
online and on the main campus in Greeley, with a residential summer
session for all, and the Teaching ASL MA degree is offered online with a
summer residential session on the main campus in Greeley. This is a
vibrant, well-established and growing department. UNC is an R2
institution with a commitment to balancing scholarship and teaching. The
University provides an outstanding benefit package to employees. We are
looking for someone to join our exciting nation-wide program here in
Colorado. We welcome applications from individuals who may not have yet
been published but are willing to conduct and publish research, which is a
requirement to earn tenure.
Job Summary/Basic Function: Coordinates the online Teaching ASL MA
program; coordinates the on campus and online ASL/ASL Minor;
recruits/supervises teaching staff; oversees/contributes to the
development/delivery of courses/programs; advises students; supervises
field placements; evaluates student outcomes (knowledge and skills);
assists with program evaluations; works with community stakeholders (Deaf
community, interpreters, state and professional agencies); conducts
research; participates in national, state, College, and University-wide
professional activities.
Minimum Qualifications: This full-time position requires an earned
doctorate (MA with doctorate-level coursework will be considered) in
linguistics, Deaf Studies, education, foreign language instruction, or an
appropriately related field. A minimum of three years of relevant teaching
experience is required. Preference will be given to applicants who have
(a) certification by the American Sign Language Teachers Association; (b)
experience teaching college level American Sign Language (ASL) courses via
face-to-face and distance methodologies; (c) experience working with
students from diverse cultures; and (d) evidence of scholarship, national
and state leadership, and/or grant activity.
Preferred Qualifications: Prior program administration experience is
desired. Excellent writing, verbal and presentation communication (e.g.,
ASL and English) and strong interpersonal skills are critical for this
position as collaboration across the University, local communities and the
nation is a vital component of the work. Experience or willingness to
become proficient in grant writing and administration is helpful. Finally,
a sophisticated knowledge of technology application in educational
programs will be necessary.
Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies
Position Description: The successful candidate will join the Department
of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) which provides an
array of educational offerings related to the field of ASL and ASL-English
Interpretation. Housed within the College of Education and Behavioral
Sciences, collaborative opportunities exist with other schools and their
respective faculty. Program information is available at:
http://www.unco.edu/cebs/asl-interpreting/
This is a full-time tenure-track position. Summer employment will be a
requirement of the position. Primary responsibilities includes:
coordinating the Teaching American Sign Language (TASL) MA program;
coordinating the ASL 1-4 undergraduate liberal arts coursework; consulting
on the ASLEnglish Interpretation program; teaching undergraduate and
graduate ASL, ASL Minor, and TASL courses; assisting with the
development/delivery of curriculum; evaluating student skills/knowledge;
advising students; supervising field placements; assisting with program
assessment; and working with community stakeholders (Deaf community,
interpreters, state and professional agencies); conducting research; and,
participating in national, state, College, and University-wide
professional activities.
Closing Date: Until filled
Requested Start Date: Aug. 13, 2018
Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline Applicants must
complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover
letter highlighting suitability (e.g., qualifications, experiences) for
the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts of all graduate work
(unofficial are accepted). Please include a list of three references with
the names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of
applicants will begin immediately until position is filled. For more
information or to apply to this position go to the Posting Link:
http://careers.unco.edu/postings/2025.
Additional Requirements Satisfactory completion of a background check,
educational check, and authorization to work in the United States are
required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a
degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1)
month of hire.
Contact for Questions
Ms. Sherry Schriver Department of ASLIS College of Education and
Behavioral Sciences University of Northern Colorado Greeley, CO 80639
(970) 351-1060 Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email for an
appointment
Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and
experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurances, as
well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.
Other benefits may be available based on position.
Tuition Grants for Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees
who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for
Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state
tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College
Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.
Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a
research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and
undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in
Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is
situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.
Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at
http://www.unco.edu.
Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the
Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject
to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.
Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents
submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection
has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package
will not be returned or copied for applicants.
The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative
action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color,
national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference
or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness
or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC
Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO
80639, or call 970-351-2718.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Texas School for the Deaf
Director of Instruction/Chief Academic Officer (111-02)
Director of Instruction/Chief Academic Officer
Posting ID 111-02
Description TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT:
Start Date: Negotiable
Salary: Based on qualifications
Length of Contract: 230 workdays per year
Hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
QUALIFICATIONS
To be considered, an applicant must have:
— Master’s Degree in Deaf Education or related field
— Three to five years professional teaching experience in a
school/program for the deaf or other educational environment
— Five years of administrative experience in schools or programs for the
deaf
— Sign language skill equivalent to a Signed Communication Proficiency
Interview (SCPI) level of ADVANCED
Preference will be given to candidates who have:
— Superior signed communication skills
— Doctorate in Educational Administration or Related Area
— Additional years of teaching experience beyond minimum required
— Additional years of administrative experience beyond minimum required
— Prior experience in delivering professional development; five years of
experience in leading and/or administering an Instructional program in a
school for the deaf
— Experience working in with students with additional disabilities
— Experience working in a residential school setting
OVERVIEW
Serving more than 550 students on site and more than two thousand students
statewide, Texas School for the Deaf is a state agency established to provide
a continuum of direct educational services to students, ages zero through
twenty-one, who are deaf or hard of hearing and who may have multiple disabilities.
TSD is also directed to serve as a statewide educational resource center
on deafness, providing a variety of educational services to families,
students, programs and professionals throughout the state working with
persons who are deaf or hard of hearing. The school is located in
beautiful downtown Austin and is home to one of the largest Deaf
communities in the nation. Our educational philosophy is grounded
in the belief that all children who are deaf and hard of hearing
deserve a quality language and communication-driven program that
provides education together with a critical mass of communication,
age, and cognitive peers, as well as language- proficient teachers
and staff who communicate directly in the child’s language.
POSITION OVERVIEW
The Director of Instruction is the chief academic officer for the school
and is responsible for ensuring that a community of optimal learning is
present at TSD. He/she will provide leadership, assistance and
supervision for the effective operation of the academic programs,
including curriculum and instruction, assessment and outcomes. The
incumbent is a member of the Executive Leadership Team and works
collaboratively with other Division Directors and administrative staff
in support of the school’s mission to provide outstanding opportunities
for academic achievement for all students.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Strategy
— Provide direction in and maintain current knowledge of educational
reform and instructional best practices in all aspects of Early
Childhood through Transition deaf education.
— Lead the oversight and development of instructional improvement
strategies, programs and plans; review and track progress in school
performance, student achievement objectives and academic excellence
indicators to assure effective implementation of improvement strategies.
— Provide key leadership in the development of the School’s strategic
plan and the annual District Improvement Plan.
— Determine and implement the School’s academic priorities; assure
that curricula are aligned to state and national standards; review
assessment tools and analyze performance for effectiveness in improving
student achievement.
— Develop and articulate clear instructional framework, Pre-K-12, that
incorporates an MTSS approach.
Instructional Leadership
— Provide leadership to all school principals, district curriculum and
academic staff to ensure that all departments are coordinating efforts to
provide efficient and effective delivery of educational services.
— Ensures that the curriculum developed by the school is research-based
and aligned to rigorous content standards set by state and federal guidelines
— Ensure that federal and state legislation/regulations related to
special education are implemented schoolwide.
— Serves as chair of the District Advisory Committee and oversees the
development, implementation and monitoring of the District Improvement
Plan with the Superintendent and other Division Directors.
— Coordinates outcomes and accountability in district and state mandated
testing programs
— Interfaces with governmental agencies, business and civic
organizations and the community to provide needed information and to promote
the district’s educational initiatives
Management
— Assists administrative personnel in establishing, revising and
approving basic professional standards of conduct not addressed by District,
State and Federal guidelines
— Supervises the development of formal staff development activities for
teachers in teaching methods, discipline, and other issues
— Supervises staff in interviewing and selecting teachers and support
staff.
— Approves departmental budgets and determines allocations for staff,
supplies and equipment
— Understands the Board policies, communicates guidelines inherent in
those policies and oversees development and implementation of the relevant
educational policies.
Community Relations
— Serve as key spokesperson to the Superintendent, School Board and community
regarding all instructional issues.
KEY COMPETENCIES:
A successful candidate will demonstrate the following:
— Strategic vision, commitment and courage to ensure that all students
achieve
— Proven ability to develop and deliver programming that drives improved
academic performance for all student populations; knows effective practice
for differentiating instruction and providing multi-tiered systems of support
— Deep understanding of curricular frameworks, pedagogy, and quality
classroom materials; experience developing and implementing curriculum for
a wide variety of grade levels and subjects.
— Strong knowledge of high-quality instructional practices and the
ability to lead others to implement these practices consistently across
classrooms and school departments.
— Excellent execution and project management skills, including attention
to detail, organizational skills, ability to balance the big picture with
detailed steps to reach the end goal, and ability to balance multiple
projects under tight deadlines.
— An ability to build systems and policies necessary to bring solutions
to scale.
— Clear articulation of organizational priorities, policies, and plans
to achieve student, school, and district goals to diverse audiences
with differing socio-economic, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds.
— Successful coalition building and experience working collaboratively
with diverse stakeholders at all levels, including district personnel,
students, families, communities, and/or advocacy groups
REPORTS TO
Superintendent
MILITARY OCCUPATION SPECIALITY (MOS) CODE
None Equivalent
Shift Type Full-Time
Salary Range Salary is based on qualifications / Per Year
Location Central Administration
to apply:
go to:
https://tsd.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx
look for:
Director of Instruction/Chief Academic Officer
click on:
apply
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
gn Language Instructor
University of Memphis
Memphis, TN
The School of Communication Sciences and Disorders at the
University of Memphis is seeking applicants for a full time 9-month
instructor to teach undergraduate and graduate courses in American Sign
Language and participate in curriculum development and improvement. This
is a non-tenure track lecturer position that will be available in August
2018. Qualified candidates should have a Master’s degree in a related st
field and at least 2 years teaching experience at the college level.
Candidates will be expected to participate in departmental meetings and
provide service to the School.
The School of CSD is a historically top-ranked program offering graduate
degrees in Audiology, Speech-Language Pathology, and research-oriented
PhDs. We will begin reviewing applications on February 1, 2018 and will
continue to review applications until the position is filled, pending
availability of funds.
For questions, contact search committee chair Lisa Lucks Mendel, Ph.D.,
CCC-A at lmendel@memphis.edu or at (901) 678-5865. Interested applicants
must upload a curriculum vitae, a cover letter describing their sign
language skills and their teaching experience, contact information for
three reference providers, and unofficial transcripts, to
https://workforum.memphis.edu/postings/17528. Women and members of
underrepresented populations are especially encouraged to apply. EE/AA
Employer.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Title: Asst/Assoc Professor – Mangement and Marketing
University of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyoming
Job ID: 9263
Location: Main Campus
Full/Part Time: Full-Time
Regular/Temporary: Regular
FLSA Status: Exempt
Department: 23020 Management & Marketing
Date Opened: 12/05/2017
Closes at 11:59PM MT on 01/15/2018
Please Note
The University of Wyoming invites diverse applicants to consider our
employment opportunities. We are also especially interested in candidates
who have experience working with diverse populations and/or diverse
initiatives.
The University of Wyoming invites applications for a tenure-track position
in Data Analytics at the Assistant / Associate Professor level in the
Department of Management and Marketing. This is an amazing opportunity
for an exceptional candidate. This position is part of the University’s
strategic focus in Data Science where seven faculty, in addition to this
position, are being recruited. Fields included are: Accounting/Financial
Data Analytics, Mathematics/Statistics, Computer Science, Bioinformatics,
Educational Analytics, and Remote Sensing/Spatial Data Analytics.
Responsibilities include providing leadership, and working with colleagues
in the integration of data analytics across the curriculum in the College
of Business and engaging colleagues in other disciplines involved with the
Data Science strategic focus to assure the University is at the leading
edge. Cross-disciplinary/ interdisciplinary research foci in data
analytics will be important. An interest in data analytics applications,
particularly for entrepreneurial new venture creation, is very desirable.
Publication of research in quality peer-reviewed journals is expected.
Teaching responsibilities are two courses per semester in areas of
expertise (undergraduate and/or MBA). Preference will be given to
candidates with research and teaching interests in Data Science, Big Data
or Data Analytics.
The College of Business
The UW College of Business is AACSB accredited and is located in a
beautiful, relatively new building. The college currently offers
undergraduate degrees in business administration, marketing, management,
accounting, economics and finance and several minors, including
entrepreneurship and international business. The college offers masters of
business administration degrees, master degrees in accounting, economics,
and finance, and a Ph.D. degree in marketing and economics. Thematic goals
important in the college relate to Sustainable Business Practices,
Environment and Natural Resources, Ethics and Entrepreneurship.
Individuals who wish to contribute to the research synergies of the
current faculty are encouraged to apply.
Minimum Qualifications
Ph.D. in Decision Science, Management Science, Operations Management or a
related field from an AACSB accredited institution and some prior industry
and/or academic experience.
Publication of research in quality peer-reviewed journals is expected
Desired Qualifications
At least three years of prior academic or industry professional experience
preferred. An interest in data analytics applications, particularly for
entrepreneurial new venture creation, is very desirable. Preference will
be given to candidates with research and teaching interests in Data
Science, Big Data or Data Analytics.
Required Materials
Complete on-line application and upload the following as one document:
cover letter, curriculum vita that details academic achievement, research
and teaching interests and productivity, work/industry experience, teacher
ratings, and contact information for three work-related references.
Hiring Statement
The University of Wyoming is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative
Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for
employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual
orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected
veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law and University
policy. To review the EEO is the Law Poster and its Supplement, please see
The Diversity & Fairness page.
Pursuant to Wyoming State law, W.S. 19-14-102, as amended, an honorably
discharged veteran who has been a resident of the state of Wyoming for one
(1) year or more at any time prior to the date when the veteran applies
for employment, or any surviving spouse who was married to such veteran at
the time of the veteran’s death, who is receiving federal survivor
benefits based on the veteran’s military service and is applying for
employment, shall receive an interview preference during the applicant
screening process with the University of Wyoming. At the time of
application the applicant must possess the business capacity, competency,
education or other qualifications required for the position. If
disabilities do not materially interfere with performance of job duties,
disabled veterans will be given preference over able-bodied veterans.
Appropriate documentation of veteran status must be provided at time of
application as outlined in the application process. No preference wil
l be given to a veteran currently employed by a public department.
We conduct background investigations for all final candidates being
considered for employment. Offers of employment are contingent upon the
completion of the background check.
Applicants with disabilities may request accommodation to complete the
application and selection process. Please notify Human Resources at least
three (3) working days prior to the date of need.
Welcome to Laramie
The University of Wyoming is located in Laramie, a town of 30,000 in the
heart of the Rocky Mountain West. The state of Wyoming continues to invest
in its university, helping to make it a leader in academics, research and
outreach. The university has state-of-the-art facilities in many areas and
the community provides the advantages of a major university.
Located in a high mountain valley near the Colorado border, Laramie offers
both outstanding recreational opportunities and close proximity to
Colorado’s Front Range, a bustling group of metropolitan cities including
Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. This beautiful mountain landscape
offers outdoor enjoyment in all seasons, with over 300 days of sunshine
annually. For more information about the region, please visit
http://visitlaramie.org/
To apply, go to:
https://jobs.uwyo.edu/psp/EREC/UWEXTERNAL/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_CE.GBL?SiteId=6
and click on:
Asst/Assoc Professor – Mangement and Marketing
and follow screen instructions
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Multiple Faculty Positions
Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students
from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that
reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal
employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively encourages
deaf, hard of hearing, members of traditionally underrepresented groups,
people with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply for open positions.
The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty
positions in the following departments/programs:
— ASL and Deaf Studies
— Art Communication and Theatre
— Education
— Government and Public Affairs
— Hearing Speech and Language Sciences
— Interpretation and Translation
— Linguistics
— Physical Education and Recreation
— Psychology
— Science Technology and Mathematics
— Social Work
For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:
http://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
LA School for the Deaf (Baton Rouge) is seeking an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
for our Middle School department.
QUALIFICATIONS:
— Must meet the certification requirements of the State of
Louisiana as a teacher with hearing impaired endorsement and as a school
principal/educational leader. Possession and presentation of Conference
of Executives of American Schools for the Deaf/Council on Education of the
Deaf (CEASD/CED) certification will satisfy the Louisiana requirement for
hearing impaired endorsement on the teaching certificate.
— Must possess human relations and management skills with which to
develop and maintain a cohesive common purpose faculty and to direct the
functions of subordinates.
— Preference will be given to applicants possessing sign language
skills; others must be willing to learn such skills. The minimum
acceptable Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) level for effective
job performance is Advanced Plus.
— Must obtain hearing impaired endorsement within three (3) years
of hire date if not hearing impaired certified at the time of hire.
Apply online: www.jobs.la.gov
For information: dleblanc@lsdvi.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Counselor/Academic Advisor
3512BR
NTID Counseling & Academic Advising Services
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Professional Area: Professional/Administrative
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function: Advising or Counseling
Wage Band:
Department/College Description
Provide personal counseling, career counseling, academic advising and
consultation to NTID (National Technical Institute of the Deaf)
supported students who are deaf and hard of hearing in a college
environment following the American Counseling Association (ACA) Code
of Ethics.
Detailed Job Description
Please note:
NTID Student and Academic Services recruits and hires
Counselors/Academic Advisors (CAA) at different levels of experience
and skill in its career ladder:
— Counselor/Academic Advisor OR
— Senior Counselor/Academic Advisor OR
— Assistant Director
Salary and Placement in the career ladder and assignment will be
determined by experience, professional licensure, certification, and
skill proficiency level.
Responsibilities:
— Provide personal and career counseling and academic advising to
assigned caseload students.
— Consult with faculty, staff, parents, vocational rehabilitation
advisors and others as appropriate.
— Complete timely documentation for all students following ACA
guidelines and maintain accurate counseling and academic advising
records.
— Participate in counseling/advising department meetings, academic
department meetings, and committee meetings.
— Engage in professional development activities.
— Initiate regular clinical supervision.
— Serve as a guest lecturer and conduct presentations as needed
— Teach programs as needed
— Other duties as assigned
Skills:
— Excellent computer skills/MS Office Suite
— Strong organizational skills
— Demonstrated ability to multitask
— Knowledge of mental health, psychological and developmental issues
of a Deaf/Hard of Hearing population required
— Demonstrate diversity awareness and sensitivity to a variety of
communication modalities.
Required Minimum Qualifications
— Master’s degree in counseling, psychology, social work or a
related clinical field
— Two or more years of professional counseling, academic advising or
career counseling work experience
— Sign language proficiency
Preferred Qualifications
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it
at: http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings
and in the keyword search field, enter the title of the position or
the BR number.
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal
background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or
written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as
determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes
and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT
provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not
discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender
expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its
hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities.RIT provides
reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the
Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York
Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable
accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and
you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources
office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private
university in the U.S., is among the world’s leading technological
universities. Its 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all
50 states and more than 100 countries are enrolled in over 200
academic programs, including 7 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A
pioneer in experiential education, RIT was the first to offer
undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As
home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university
offers unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf
and hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni
throughout the United States and around the world. RIT has been named
by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the “Great Colleges
to Work For.” RIT is a National Science Foundation ADVANCE
Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the needs of
dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education
Recruitment Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and
http://www.rit.edu.
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced
benefits package that offers a variety of choices and access to
additional employment advantages. These benefits, combined with an
employee’s pay, provide a total compensation package that can be
tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s Benefits, Health &
Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.
Department of Education at ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT
TEACHER-Long Term Sub
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: November, 22, 2017
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of
Schools and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is
also much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites
to visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square,
located in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and
Hard of Hearing students.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as
needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,
child staffings and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans.
— Participates in staff development.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in
the classroom.
— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using
American Sign Language (ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.
SALARY AND BENEFITS
— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.
— Retirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are
available
**Long Term Substitute Position through the end of June 2018.
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 570-1832
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of
race, color, religious creed, sex, age, national origin, ancestry, marital
status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability
(including, but not limited to, intellectual disability, past or present
history of mental disorder, physical disability or learning disability),
genetic information, or any other basis prohibited by Connecticut state
and/or federal nondiscrimination laws.
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants.
School Leader
Qualifications:
— Master’s Degree in Deaf Education or related field
— Delaware Eligibility for School Principal/Assistant Principal
Certificate
— Administrative experience preferred
— Minimum five years of teaching experience in deaf education
— Knowledge of Federal (IDEA) regulations for Special Education
— Knowledge of current research and best practices in education of
the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Prior experience with scheduling, professional development and
curriculum for students/staff preferred
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School
District Website: www.christinak12.org
The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants.
Teacher of the Deaf
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Degree in Deaf Education Required
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
content (i.e., Science, Math, Social Studies, English Language
— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of
hearing children
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
— Mininimu lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
Teacher of the Deaf – Long Term Substitute
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language required
— Degree in Deaf Education or related field required
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds (with
assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)
Qualifications:
— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the
following:
— An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an
accredited institution, or
— Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or
— A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test
— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED
— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)
— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing
children (preferred)
— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)
— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
— Mininimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the
needs of the students.
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School
District Website: www.christinak12.org
The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Director of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services Division
Minnesota Department of Human Services
St. Paul, MN
Closing Date: 11/30/2017
Salary Range: $36.86 – $52.93/hourly; $76,963 – $110,517/annually
The Director of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services Division (DHHSD) is
responsible for managing, directing, and providing oversight to staff and
resources within the division. DHHSD, a division of the MN Department of
Human Services (DHS), provides services to support Minnesotans who are
deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing so they can get help to live
independently, engage with their families, and participate in their
communities. Services are provided statewide through regional Deaf and
Hard of Hearing Services offices and community-based providers.
For more information, please visit the MN Careers website
http://www.mn.gov/careers Job ID 17444.
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN PITTSBURGH AND GLENSIDE
PAHrtners Deaf Services is a dynamic team of behavioral health
professionals serving deaf and hard of hearing children and adults.
Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, PAHrtners provides residential and outpatient services to
deaf and hard of hearing children, adolescents, and adults. Over 85% of
our staff members are deaf or hard of hearing!
PAHrtners is rapidly growing and expanding. Whether you are a high school
graduate, recent college graduate, or a professional with many years of
experience in the field of human services, we have a career-building
position waiting for you! Equal Opportunity Employer
PAHrtners is looking for dedicated, motivated, and energetic individuals
who are fluent in American Sign Language and knowledgeable about Deaf
culture to fill the following positions:
— Residential Counselors for Deaf Adults with Intellectual Disabilities –
Full time, part time, on call; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations. Minimum
HS diploma required. Will accept applicants who don’t know ASL as long
as they are motivated and willing to learn.
— Blended Case Manager – Full time; Glenside and Pittsburgh locations.
Minimum HS diploma with 12 credits in social sciences required.
— Residential Counselors for Residential Treatment Facility for Adolescents
– Full Time; Glenside location. Minimum of one years’ related
experience required.
— Therapist/Psychosocial Rehabilitation Counselor – Full Time; Glenside
location. Minimum BA/BS in human services required.
— Training Coordinator – Full Time. Glenside location. Travels to
Pittsburgh as needed. Education requirements flexible and based on
experience. Must be proficient in ASL.
— Outpatient Therapist – Part Time. Glenside location. Must be eligible
for LCSW or LPC in PA. Must have MSW or equivalent. Must be proficient
in ASL.
— Administrative Assistant – Full Time. Glenside location. Minimum high
school diploma with 3 years’ administrative experience. Must be
proficient in MS Word and Excel.
Visit our Web page at http://www.pahrtners.com/careers/ to learn more
about each position.
Send your letter of intent and resume to:
Bernadette Class, Office Manager
PAHrtners Deaf Services, 614 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038
Email: bclass@pahrtners.com Fax: 215-392-6065
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Health Educator to the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing
Family Tree Clinic
St. Paul, MN
Family Tree Clinic, located in St. Paul, MN, is hiring a Health Educator to
the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing (DDBHH). The ideal candidate is
passionate about sexual and reproductive health, racial and social justice,
and is able to advocate with culturally and linguistically affirmative
skills. Main responsibilities include providing one to one and group
setting education, advocacy, outreach, referrals and non-directive
counseling to the DDBHH communities on family planning and sexual health.
Read the full job description and application information at
familytreeclinic.org/about/work.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
Lecturer, American Sign Language
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Lecturer, American Sign Language The University of Iowa program in
American Sign Language invites applications for a non-tenure-track
lecturer position for 2018-19 academic year, renewable for an additional
two years (2019-2020, 20202021) and then renewable in three year
increments pending positive teaching reviews and college authorization.
Responsibilities include teaching six courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and
contributing to curriculum and materials development for the program. This
could be six sections of ASL per year (maximum 20 students per section)
using an immersion curriculum (Signing Naturally) or a combination of
language and specialty courses taught in ASL. Summer employment possible
if desired, dependent upon program needs and resources. Starting Date:
August 15, 2018. Requires Qualifications: fluency in ASL; Master’sd
Degree in Teaching ASL or related field; American Sign Language Teacher
Association (ASLTA) certification or willingness to obtain certification
once employed. Desired Qualifications: Language teaching experience at
the college level, ability to offer advanced courses such as ASL
linguistics, ASL Literature, Deaf culture, Deaf studies, ASL/English
interpreting, or Deaf education.
Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of
their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of
recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu.
Refer to requisition number 71725. (Note: Please post the teaching video
online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum
vitae). Screening begins November 1, 2017 and will continue until position
is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by telephone or
videoconference.
The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the College
of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and ethnic
diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division and
Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are
encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free
from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,
age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic
information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified
individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The
University of Iowa is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
LA School for the Deaf is seeking an ASL TEACHER for our high school
department.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Louisiana Teacher certification as set forth in Louisiana Standards for
State Certification of School Personnel (Bulletin 746) including the
Hearing Impaired/Deaf Education endorsement. Possession and presentation
of Conference of Executives of American Schools for the Deaf/Council on
Education of the Deaf (CEASD/CED) certification will satisfy the Louisiana
requirements for hearing impaired endorsement.
ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification is
preferred.
Must possess expressive and receptive sign language skills. The minimum
acceptable Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) level for effective
job performance is Advanced.
Apply online at www.jobs.la.gov
For information – dleblanc@lsdvi.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
full-time position open
Virginia TRS Outreach Coordinator
Richmond, VA
Hamilton Relay currently has a full-time position open for the “Virginia
TRS Outreach Coordinator”. The position is located in Richmond, VA.
This full-time position is responsible for coordinating and implementing
outreach activities designed to promote Traditional Relay Services (TRS)
for Virginia Relay. The position requires independent travel throughout
the state of Virginia.
Visit www.workforhamilton.com for full job description and application.
Position is open until filled.
Hamilton Relay is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate
based on age, race, religion, color, gender, national origin, sexual
orientation, or disability.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
SHASTA COLLEGE
Redding, CA
invites applications for the position of:
(Full-time) American Sign Languages
SALARY: $48,359.83 – $83,137.87 Annually
OPENING DATE: 09/06/17
CLOSING DATE: 10/23/17 04:30 PM
DESCRIPTION OF BASIC FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
General Responsibilities
Under administrative leadership, it is the responsibility of the
regular/contract college instructor to teach classes, to participate
in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of educational
programs, courses, and other experiences that will directly result in
the educational growth of the students and support advancement of the
vision, mission, and values of the community college district.
The Instructor will participate in the development and review of
curriculum and the ASL Program as directed and develop and implement
instruction for each class and laboratory period, consistent with the
official course outline, including but not limited to the following
courses: American Sign Language 1- 5, ASL 80 – Deaf Challenges, ASL
81 – Educational World of the Deaf, ASL 94 – Work Site Learning.
This position is anticipated to start for the Spring 2018 semester
with a potential Fall 2018 start date.
CLASSIFICATION: Faculty position on the Faculty Salary Schedule.
BENEFITS: Holiday and sick time will be provided. Our competitive
benefits package includes medical, dental, and vision insurance
provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis and an employee
assistance program (EAP).
Employees have the option to contribute to:
— Health Savings Account (HSA)
— 403(b) and 457 Retirement Plans
— Section 125 Plan including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and
Dependent Day Care Accounts
In addition, employees have the option to purchase:
— Disability Income Insurance
— Cancer Insurance
— Life Insurance
— Accident Only Insurance
— Critical Illness Insurance
For more information regarding Employment and Benefit Policies,
please view the Faculty Collective Bargaining Agreement.
SUPERVISOR: Dean of Arts, Communications, Social Sciences or
designee.
TYPICAL DUTIES, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITY:
Specific Responsibilities
Responsibilities designated below are primary to the faculty role.
Some of the listed professional responsibilities are examples of
activities, which are part of the unique role of each faculty member
and are reflective of their individual expertise and interests.
Classroom Responsibilities
— Meet classes/laboratories on days and times as assigned according
to the current academic calendar.
— Develop and implement instruction for each class and laboratory
period, consistent with the official course outline.
— Develop and distribute during the first week of class, a written
syllabus for each course to communicate to students, course
objectives, grading criteria and classroom policies.
— Demonstrate respect for student rights as specified in District
policy and applicable laws.
— Submit requisitions for textbooks and instructional materials in a
timely manner.
— Refer students to tutoring and related student services when
appropriate.
— Supervise students in off-campus activities when participation is
expected as part of a course requirement or where such supervision is
part of the instructor’s load.
— Provide academic assistance and related services to students
during scheduled office hours.
Evaluation of Students
— Return assignments and examination results in a timely fashion.
— Assign grades to students in the manner provided by District
policy and administrative procedure and prescribed by the Education
Code and Title V regulations of the State of California.
— Submit required administrative paperwork, including grade report
forms, in a timely and accurate manner.
Curriculum
— Participate in the development and review of curriculum as
directed.
— Participate in the development of alternative teaching modalities.
Professional Development
— Participate in required professional development activities.
— Continue to develop professional skills and up-to-date subject
matter knowledge, potentially including participation in conferences
and research activities.
— Participate in presenting staff development programs as needed.
Additional Responsibilities
— Schedule, announce to students in all classes, and maintain office
hours.
— Attend and participate in department/center meetings.
— Participate in the process of shared governance through committee
work of the department, center, college and/or district level;
participate in other significant non-classroom college, district or
community activities.
— Keep official records required by District policy and
administrative procedures and submit them in accordance with college
procedures.
— Participate in supervision of student assistants and
paraprofessionals as needed.
— Abide by departmental regulations concerning the proper use, care
and security of college equipment and District property.
— Advise administration of unsafe conditions or potential hazards
and recommend solutions.
— Provide administrators, chairs and coordinators with sample
instruction materials as may be deemed necessary, such as
examinations, lab projects or course syllabuses.
— Participate in advisory committee meetings as required.
— Report absences due to illness or for personal necessity to the
dean or designated officer.
— Recommend purchases of instructional supplies and equipment as
needed.
— Consult with supervising administrators on personnel needs; assist
with position announcements, recruitment and screening/interviewing
committees.
— Participate in the evaluation of regular faculty.
— Fulfill all obligations as established in the current collective
bargaining agreement.
EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION:
Any bachelor’s degree and two years of professional experience, or
any associate degree and six years of professional experience.
Preferred:
— Experience with or willingness to learn computer-assisted and/or
online instruction
— Experience working with or willingness to develop an interpreter
training program
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
To be considered a candidate for this position, the applicant must
submit the following materials:
Online Application with Additional Required Materials to be attached
to application:
— Cover letter addressing criteria listed in the position
announcement
— Current resume or vita
–College transcripts (unofficial will be accepted at the time of
application)
— If you are selected you will be required to participate in a
proficiency assessment. Pending results, those candidates achieving
proficiency level 4 or higher on the American Sign Language
Proficiency Interview (ASLPI) assessment will be invited to campus
for an interview. The cost of the proficiency interview will be paid
for by Shasta College
— Letters of Recommendation will NOT be accepted
Attention Internal Applicants:
— Internal candidates MUST also submit all required materials to be
considered.
After formal application has been made, all application materials
will be screened.
— Interviews will be by invitation only.
— Interviews are held on campus. No Skype or Phone Interviews.
— The District does not provide expense reimbursement for those
invited to initial interviews.
— Placement on the Shasta College Salary Schedule is commensurate
with previous education and experience.
— The District does not reimburse for new hire moving expenses.
— Starting Salary: $48,359 – $83,137/year
— Salary Range: $48,359 – $102,582/year
— $2,000/year doctorate differential
— Medical, dental, and vision insurance
— State Teachers Retirement System (STRS)
For full application instructions and position description, visit
http://apptrkr.com/1080945
The Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Community College District (“Shasta
College”) does not discriminate against any person on the basis of
race, color, national origin, sex, religious preference, age,
disability (physical and mental), pregnancy (including pregnancy,
childbirth, and medical conditions related to pregnancy or
childbirth), gender identity, sexual orientation, genetics, military
or veteran status or any other characteristic protected by applicable
law in admission and access to, or treatment in employment,
educational programs or activities at any of its campuses. Shasta
College also prohibits harassment on any of these bases, including
sexual harassment, as well as sexual assault, domestic violence,
dating violence, and stalking.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****
POSITION TITLE: Parent to Parent Support Coordinator-Part-time
Kansas State School for the Deaf
Olathe, KS
SALARY: $11.00 to $18.00 per hour depending on Experience and
Education. No Benefits.
SCHEDULE: Flexibility in working hours
EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until Filled
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Brief synopsis. Full position description upon request.)
This part-time position will manage the Kansas Family Support Network
database which includes, but is not limited to, matching supporting
parents with identified parents, training supporting parents, and
providing follow-up to identified parents. Work with the Parent Group for
children who are D/HH including assisting with logistics for events and
meetings. Provides support to other parent support groups throughout
Kansas. Provide information and resources to families with children who
are D/HH in Kansas.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Parent of a Child who is deaf/hard of hearing
preferred. High School diploma or GED from an accredited school.
Excellent oral and written skills. Ability to work with both families and
professionals. Fluency and/or willingness to learn ASL.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be
conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation & KS Dept. of Social &
Rehabilitation Services. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate
must be passed upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee). Send
resume and copies of all college transcripts. For consideration request
an official KSD application and submit for KSD review.
CONTACT: Teresa Chandler, Human Resources Office; Phone: 913/210-8113
E-Mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax: 913/621-2310
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Iowa School for the Deaf
Iowa School for the Deaf is located on a 115 acre campus located on the southern edge of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The campus is within 15 minutes of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. ISD serves students from the states of Iowa and Nebraska.
Our elementary program is growing and we need an additional teacher as soon as possible!
Qualifications: an applicant must possess or have the ability to obtain an Iowa Elementary Teacher’s Certificate, which includes an endorsement in Deaf/Hard of Hearing. Additional endorsements are beneficial.
See school’s website for more information including requirements and application process: http://www.iowaschoolforthedeaf.org/employment/employment-opportunities/
To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, credentials, transcripts, etc to Human Resources; Iowa School for the Deaf; 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd.; Council Bluffs, IA 51503-7898. Or contact Human Resources at Phone: 712-366-0571; email: dleheup@iowaschoolforthedeaf.org for more information.