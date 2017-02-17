2017/02/17

— successful self-teacher of ASL
A hearing basketball coach knew nothing about ASL
before he was hired to coach at Gallaudet University.
Knowing communications was important in coaching,
he taught himself ASL and before not too long,
he became fairly fluent. That coach is John
Becker. He coached Gallaudet basketball for
five years before moving on. He is now the
coach of the successful University of Vermont
basketball team. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/past-gallaudet-basketball-coach/
— unusual request for State Emergency Services
State Emergency Services (SES) is a national
Australian agency. It is like our own local EMT
services. Only recently SES was given a task
that they’ve never done before – to look for
6-year old deaf child’s lost CI. Searching
everywhere, the lost CI was found, making
this mission a success.
— a twist with the ZVRS purchase of Purple
DeafDigest announced few days ago that ZVRS
is purchasing Purple. And a twist has
surfaced. The FCC had been hot
after Purple to pay up a multi-million
dollar penalty because of illegal
billings. Just as when the ZVRS purchase
was announced, the FCC immediately
announced settlement of its case!
Was the settlement planned because of
the purchase or was the timing of
the settlement purely coincidental?
We may never knnow.
