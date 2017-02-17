2017/02/17

— successful self-teacher of ASL

A hearing basketball coach knew nothing about ASL

before he was hired to coach at Gallaudet University.

Knowing communications was important in coaching,

he taught himself ASL and before not too long,

he became fairly fluent. That coach is John

Becker. He coached Gallaudet basketball for

five years before moving on. He is now the

coach of the successful University of Vermont

basketball team. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/past-gallaudet-basketball-coach/

— unusual request for State Emergency Services

State Emergency Services (SES) is a national

Australian agency. It is like our own local EMT

services. Only recently SES was given a task

that they’ve never done before – to look for

6-year old deaf child’s lost CI. Searching

everywhere, the lost CI was found, making

this mission a success.

— a twist with the ZVRS purchase of Purple

DeafDigest announced few days ago that ZVRS

is purchasing Purple. And a twist has

surfaced. The FCC had been hot

after Purple to pay up a multi-million

dollar penalty because of illegal

billings. Just as when the ZVRS purchase

was announced, the FCC immediately

announced settlement of its case!

Was the settlement planned because of

the purchase or was the timing of

the settlement purely coincidental?

We may never knnow.

