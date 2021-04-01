2021/04/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 1, 2021
— honoring a NTID legend
Dr. Robert Frisina, a NTID legend, departed us
yesterday. He started his career working with
the deaf at Gallaudet in the late forties,
even coaching the basketball team one season.
In the late sixties, he moved on to another
career with the brand new NTID. People have
said it was Frisina that made NTID the world’s
most eminent technical school for the deaf.
Thank you, Robert, for providing the world
with highly skilled NTID graduates in the
rapidly evolving world of technology.
— bad lipreading April Fools’ Day joke
A hearing person may say Voltswagen,
and the deaf person may think it is
Volkswagen. It was an attempted
April Fools’ Day joke, telling the
world of the name change to Voltswagen.
Not only the joke was leaked out few
days before today – but that the company
may have broken the US securities law
for possibly misleading the investors.
A bad Deaf Lipreading joke that may
have backfired on them!
— the mask and the deaf, per shop owner
A shop owner told his hearing employees:
Wear your mask, but always think about deaf customers
