2021/04/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 1, 2021

— honoring a NTID legend

Dr. Robert Frisina, a NTID legend, departed us

yesterday. He started his career working with

the deaf at Gallaudet in the late forties,

even coaching the basketball team one season.

In the late sixties, he moved on to another

career with the brand new NTID. People have

said it was Frisina that made NTID the world’s

most eminent technical school for the deaf.

Thank you, Robert, for providing the world

with highly skilled NTID graduates in the

rapidly evolving world of technology.

— bad lipreading April Fools’ Day joke

A hearing person may say Voltswagen,

and the deaf person may think it is

Volkswagen. It was an attempted

April Fools’ Day joke, telling the

world of the name change to Voltswagen.

Not only the joke was leaked out few

days before today – but that the company

may have broken the US securities law

for possibly misleading the investors.

A bad Deaf Lipreading joke that may

have backfired on them!

— the mask and the deaf, per shop owner

A shop owner told his hearing employees:

Wear your mask, but always think about deaf customers

