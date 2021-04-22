All new jobs will be immediately posted in this section;
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
GLADiator’s welcome new enthusiastic, passionate and dedicated employees
seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of our consumers and
community.
Check out our Exciting Opportunities!!
— Public Relations Manager- Los Angeles, Ca
— Job Developer Interpreter- Rancho Cucamonga, Ca
The work that you do every day translates directly into empowering the
deaf and hard of hearing community. Giving of yourself and your skills in
services and support to the deaf and hard of hearing is immensely
rewarding.
Fringe benefits include: medical insurance, pension plan, paid vacation
and sick leave.
Optional benefits: Dental, Flexible Spending Account, 403b and
supplemental insurance.
If interested in any of these positions to learn more visit website
www.gladinc.org/career , then please submit cover letter, resume and
employment application to:
Email: gladhr@gladinc.org VP: 323-892-2138
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Instructor for American Sign Language
University of Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee
The School of Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) is
seeking applicants for a full-time 9-month instructor to teach
undergraduate and graduate courses in American Sign Language (ASL) and
participate in curriculum development and improvement.
This position is a non-tenure track instructor position that will be
available in August 2021.
Qualified candidates should have a Master’s degree in a related
field and at least 2 years teaching experience at the college level.
Candidates with experience connecting with local Deaf communities are
preferred. Candidates will be expected to participate in departmental
meetings and provide service to the School and/or program.
The School of CSD is historically a top-ranked program offering graduate
degrees in Audiology, Speech-Language Pathology, and research-oriented
PhDs. The School of CSD is housed in a new building with state-of-the-art
research, teaching, and clinical facilities. The School has a minor in ASL
and a course sequence for students seeking to have ASL count as their
world language.
We will begin reviewing applications on May 5, 2021 and will continue to
review applications until the position is filled, pending availability of
funds.
For questions, contact search committee chair Lisa Lucks Mendel, Ph.D.,
CCC-A at lmendel@memphis.edu or at (901) 678-5865.
Interested applicants must upload a curriculum vitae, a cover letter
describing their sign language skills and their teaching experience,
contact information for three reference providers, and unofficial
transcript(s), to www.WorkForUM.edu
Women and members of underrepresented populations are especially
encouraged to apply.
The University of Memphis is an EE/AA Employer.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
jobs available – list is revised and updated
The Learning Center for the Deaf
Framingham, MA
The mission of The Learning Center for the Deaf is to ensure that all
deaf and hard of hearing children and adults thrive by having the
knowledge, opportunity and power to design the future of their choice.
Based in Framingham, Massachusetts.
The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is an internationally-recognized,
multi-service agency and is the largest provider of services
benefitting the deaf and hard of hearing children and adults-and families-
in New England.
Jobs available
— ASL Interpreter (Casual Part Time)
— Deaf Interpreter (Casual Part Time)
— Parent Infant Program Coordinator
— Parent Infant Program Educator
— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Teacher
— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Classroom Assistant
— School Psychologist
— Elementary Classroom Assistant
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Principal
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Teacher
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Classroom Assistant
— Walden School Classroom Teacher
— Walden School Residential Child Care Worker
— Walden School Residential Supervisor
— Walden School Mental Health Clinician
— Walden School Overnight Child Care Worker
— MA Clinician; In Home Therapist Clinician/Intensive Care Coordinator (IHT/ICC)
— ASL Specialist
— Program Coordinator (Professional Development, Equity and Inclusion
Sign on bonuses $1,500
Housing resources available and relocation costs may be covered!
To apply:
https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/All/09dab856-8e5a-4f1b-ac3c-188dc9eb2acc/The-Learning-Center-for-the-Deaf-Inc
Contact: Keri Darling, Talent Acquisition Specialist (Recruiter)
kdarling@tlcdeaf.org
VP 508-283-7701
+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
Superintendent – job closes on 4/22/2021, filling position immediately
and
other positions
The Missouri School for the Deaf
Fulton, Missouri
The Missouri School for the Deaf has openings for fulltime School-Term,
11-month, and 12-month positions.
2020/2021 School Year
— Superintendent (job closes on 4/22/2021 – filling position
immediately)
2021/2022 School Year
— Teachers
— School Support Associate (IEP)
— School Supervisor
— Activities Director
— Custodial Worker II
— Residential Advisor I (Evening/overnight position)
— Licensed Practical Nurse (Evening/overnight position)
— Registered Nurse (Evening/overnight position)
For job descriptions and salary information go to
https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/mo/education/index.html
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Executive Director
The Center on Deafness
Northbrook, Illinois
The Center on Deafness (COD), located in Northbrook, Illinois, is seeking
an experienced administrator to serve as its Executive Director. The
Center on Deafness was founded in 1976 and is accredited by the Joint
Commission of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO). The Center offers a full
continuum of services to adults and children who are deaf and have
additional disabilities of significant developmental delay and/or mental
illness.
The Center operates a private day school under the regulations of the
Illinois State Board of Education and funding is through tuition to
local public school districts.
Adult services include community day programming and residential services.
All adult clients receive 24/7 programming through the Center. Adult
services are regulated and funded by the Illinois Department of Human
Services (IDHS).
Candidates should have experience in a key administration capacity.
Candidates should possess or be eligible to obtain the General
Administrative Certification through the Illinois State Board of
Education.
The position is full time with a starting date of September 1, 2021.
Salary will be commensurate with experience.
Resumes should be submitted to Dr. Bonita Simon via regular mail or email
at bsimon@centerondeafness.org. no later than May 15, 2021.
The Center on Deafness is a nondiscriminatory and an Equal Opportunity
Employer.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
POSITION VACANCIES – latest updated postings
KANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
Olathe, KS
The Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 East Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, is
currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for
the school year:
Secondary English Language Arts Teacher
Secondary Principal (2021-2022 School Year-starting June of 2021)
ASL Teacher (2021-2022 School Year)
Full Time Dormitory Teacher
Curriculum/Assessment Coordinator (2021-2022)
Substitute Teachers, Para’s and Dorm staff
Substitute Nurse/LPN
Cook Senior
Student Life Teacher
Elementary Teacher
Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon
professional background and experience. KSD offers excellent benefits
(Full Time Positions Only). Applicants will be screened and the most
highly qualified applicants will be invited for an interview session.
Positions are open until filled. KSD is located in the Heartland of the
USA, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. For area info on
excellent schools and affordable housing check out: www.kcmo.org/ and
www.olatheks.org/.
For an application and a job announcement on each of these positions,
please refer to our website at www.ksdeaf.org or contact Teresa Chandler,
HR Director, at (913) 210-8113 for further details on the positions.
E-mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax #: 913/791-0557
An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency
Tobacco Free Campus
“KSD Embraces Diversity”
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job vacancy
We’re hiring!
CLIENT ADVOCATE
Bridges Oregon
This position provides statewide advocacy and accompaniment services to Deaf,
DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing survivors of crime.
Visit our website
Please sign up to subscribe to our latest announcement and follow our facebook
and instagram!
My native language is American Sign Language. While I am bilingual, you may
notice English translation errors. Contact me if you have any questions or need
clarification.
————-
Chad A. Ludwig, MSW, ADAC, OHCI, DI
(he/him/his/Chad)
Executive Directorhttp://FB.com/BridgesOregon
Bridges Oregon, Inc.
P.O. Box 1112
Salem, OR 97308
chad@bridgesoregon.org
BridgesOregon.org
FB.com/BridgesOregon
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Counselor/Academic Advisor
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
NTID Counseling & Academic Advising Services
Rochester, NY
5575BR
Professional Area:
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function:
Wage Band:
Department/College Description
Provide personal counseling, career counseling, academic advising and
consultation to NTID (National Technical Institute of the Deaf) supported
students who are deaf and hard of hearing in a college environment following the
American Counseling Association (ACA) Code of Ethics.
Detailed Job Description
Please note:
NTID Student and Academic Services recruits and hires Counselors/Academic
Advisors (CAA) at different levels of experience and skill in its career ladder:
— Counselor/Academic Advisor OR
— Senior Counselor/Academic Advisor OR
— Assistant Director
Salary and Placement in the career ladder and assignment will be determined by
experience, professional licensure, certification, and skill proficiency level.
Responsibilities:
— Provide personal and career counseling and academic advising to assigned
caseload students.
— Consult with faculty, staff, parents, vocational rehabilitation advisors and
others as appropriate.
— Complete timely documentation for all students following departmental
guidelines and maintain accurate counseling and academic advising records.
— Participate in counseling/advising department meetings, academic department
meetings, and committee meetings.
— Engage in professional development activities.
— Initiate regular supervision.
— Serve as a guest lecturer and conduct presentations as needed
— Teach programs as needed
— Other duties as assigned
Required Minimum Qualifications
— Master’s degree in counseling, psychology, social work or a related field
— Two or more years of professional counseling, academic advising or career
counseling work experience
— Sign language proficiency
Skills:
— Excellent computer skills/MS Office Suite
— Excellent communication skills, including writing and presentation
— Strong organizational skills
— Demonstrated ability to multitask
— Knowledge of mental health, psychological and developmental issues of a
Deaf/Hard of Hearing population required
— Demonstrate sensitivity and awareness to diversity
— Demonstrate sensitivity and awareness to a variety of communication modalities
Preferred Qualifications
Required Application Documents
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:
http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings and in the
keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.
The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/2193688
Additional Details
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the
U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000
undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100
countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs, including 7
interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was
the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to
the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers
unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and
hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United
States and around the world. RIT has been named by the Chronicle of Higher
Education as one of the ““Great Colleges to Work For.” RIT is a National Science
Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the
needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment
Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced benefits
package that offers a variety of choices and access to additional employment
advantages. These benefits, combined with an employee’s pay, provide a total
compensation package that can be tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s
Benefits, Health & Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes
and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or
inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at
ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Regional Care Coordinator – mental health and Deafness
Charlotte, NC
Are you looking to be part of something special in the field of mental health
and Deafness? Come join our team!
The State of North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of
mental health services for the Deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services has a
contract with the state to provide therapy, assessments, and outreach to people
who communicate primarily through ASL. We have a team of 19 professionals who
are fluent in ASL, including one Deaf psychologist, four Deaf LCSWs, and three
Deaf LPCs, along with two hearing LCSW licensed therapists, and numerous Deaf
and hearing qualified professional staff.
We are seeking one Regional Care Coordinator to complete our team.
When was the last time you took part in a team meeting conducted entirely in
sign language and with a group of professional peers that “get it”?
Apply at the link below:
Regional Care Coordinator, Charlotte, NC
https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/1/job/Charlotte-NC-BH/Outreach-Coordinator-and-Consultant—Qualified-Professional—QP—Deaf-and-Hard-of-Hearing-Program_R16071
or
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
jobs available – list is revised and updated
The Learning Center for the Deaf
Framingham, MA
The mission of The Learning Center for the Deaf is to ensure that all
deaf and hard of hearing children and adults thrive by having the
knowledge, opportunity and power to design the future of their choice.
Based in Framingham, Massachusetts.
The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is an internationally-recognized,
multi-service agency and is the largest provider of services
benefitting the deaf and hard of hearing children and adults-and families-
in New England.
Jobs available
— ASL Interpreter (Casual Part Time)
— Deaf Interpreter (Casual Part Time)
— Parent Infant Program Coordinator
— Parent Infant Program Educator
— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Teacher
— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Classroom Assistant
— School Psychologist
— Elementary Classroom Assistant
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Principal
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Teacher
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Classroom Assistant
— Walden School Classroom Teacher
— Walden School Residential Child Care Worker
— Walden School Residential Supervisor
— Walden School Mental Health Clinician
— Walden School Overnight Child Care Worker
— MA Clinician; In Home Therapist Clinician/Intensive Care Coordinator (IHT/ICC)
— ASL Specialist
— Program Coordinator (Professional Development, Equity and Inclusion
Sign on bonuses $1,500
Housing resources available and relocation costs may be covered!
To apply:
https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/All/09dab856-8e5a-4f1b-ac3c-188dc9eb2acc/The-Learning-Center-for-the-Deaf-Inc
Contact: Keri Darling, Talent Acquisition Specialist (Recruiter)
kdarling@tlcdeaf.org
VP 508-283-7701
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
Assistant Instructional Professor of American Sign Language
University of Chicago
Chicago, IL
The Department of Linguistics and the Humanities Collegiate Division at the
University of Chicago is accepting applications for the full-time,
benefits-eligible position of Assistant Instructional Professor of American Sign
Language, for a one-year renewable term starting on September 1, 2021.
Responsibilities will include teaching 7 language courses per academic year, and
additional duties including: organizing community-based cultural activities to
enhance the experience of students studying ASL and to help them learn about
Deaf culture; conducting independent studies for students interested in advanced
topics in ASL as directed; and participating in collaborative efforts to develop
new curricula and courses beyond introductory language instruction (e.g.
advanced language courses organized around topics like Deaf storytelling and
literature, cultural studies, history, and diversity in American sign language
traditions.) The Assistant Instructional Professor of ASL will also have the
opportunity to collaborate with the group of scholars working on sign languages
in several departments at the university.
Required qualifications:
— Native or near-native proficiency in ASL (ASLPI proficiency level of 4 or
better);
— A minimum of a Master’s degree in Sign Language Teaching, Deaf Studies,
Linguistics, or a closely related field;
— A minimum of one year of teaching experience at the college or post-secondary
level; ASLTA Certification preferred;
— Demonstrated experience developing all aspects of a ASL curriculum;
— Demonstrated experience with using instructional technology.
Preferred qualifications:
— Experience working with students with diverse backgrounds and/or who have
challenges to learning;
— Ability to collaborate with colleagues and coordinators to develop expanded
curriculum and offerings in American Sign Language and Deaf Studies;
— Knowledge of research and best practices in Deaf Culture
To apply for this position candidates must submit their application through the
University of Chicago’s Interfolio jobs board at
http://apply.interfolio.com/84377
Applicants must upload a current curriculum vitae; a cover letter that addresses
professional formation, teaching experience, and the candidate’sapproach to ASL
language pedagogy; and the names and contact information of three references
whose recommendation letters may be solicited. Optionally, course evaluations
(if available) may be uploaded. Applicants may be asked to provide a teaching
video and examples of teaching materials.
Application deadline is March 25, 2021. Only completed applications will be
considered. For further questions about this position, please contact Maja
Sunleaf, Department of Linguistics, msunleaf@uchicago.edu
This position is contingent upon budgetary approval.
The position will be part of the Service Employees International Union.
We seek a diverse pool of applicants who wish to join an academic community that
places the highest value on rigorous inquiry and encourages diverse
perspectives, experiences, groups of individuals, and ideas to inform and
stimulate intellectual challenge, engagement, and exchange. The University’s
Statements on Diversity are at
https://provost.uchicago.edu/statements-diversity
The University of Chicago is an Affirmative Action/Equal
Opportunity/Disabled/Veterans Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of
race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or
ethnic origin, age, status as an individual with a disability, protected veteran
status, genetic information, or other protected classes under the law. For
additional information please see the University’s Notice of Nondiscrimination.
Job seekers in need of a reasonable accommodation to complete the application
process should call 773-702-1032 or email equalopportunity@uchicago.edu with
their request.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
POSITION VACANCIES
KANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
Olathe, KS
The Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 East Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, is
currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for
the school year:
Secondary Principal (2021-2022 School Year-starting June of 2021)
ASL Teacher (2021-2022 School Year)
Full Time Dormitory Teacher
Curriculum/Assessment Coordinator (2021-2022)
Substitute Teachers, Para’s and Dorm staff
Substitute Nurse/LPN
Cook Senior
Student Life Teacher
Elementary Teacher
Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon
professional background and experience. KSD offers excellent benefits
(Full Time Positions Only). Applicants will be screened and the most
highly qualified applicants will be invited for an interview session.
Positions are open until filled. KSD is located in the Heartland of the
USA, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. For area info on
excellent schools and affordable housing check out: www.kcmo.org/ and
www.olatheks.org/.
For an application and a job announcement on each of these positions,
please refer to our website at www.ksdeaf.org or contact Teresa Chandler,
HR Director, at (913) 210-8113 for further details on the positions.
E-mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax #: 913/791-0557
An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency
Tobacco Free Campus
“KSD Embraces Diversity”
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher of the Deaf
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
please click on:
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3444207
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
jobs available
The Learning Center for the Deaf
Framingham, MA
The mission of The Learning Center for the Deaf is to ensure that all
deaf and hard of hearing children and adults thrive by having the
knowledge, opportunity and power to design the future of their choice.
Based in Framingham, Massachusetts.
The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is an internationally-recognized,
multi-service agency and is the largest provider of services
benefitting the deaf and hard of hearing children and adults-and families-
in New England.
Jobs available
— ASL Interpreter (Casual Part Time)
— Deaf Interpreter (Casual Part Time)
— Parent Infant Program Coordinator
— Parent Infant Program Educator
— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Teacher
— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Classroom Assistant
— School Psychologist
— Elementary Classroom Assistant
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Principal
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Teacher
— Secondary (Middle/High School) Classroom Assistant
— MPS Overnight Residential Counselor
— Walden School Classroom Teacher
— Walden School Residential Child Care Worker
— Walden School Mental Health Clinician
— MA Clinician; In Home Therapist Clinician/Intensive Care Coordinator (IHT/ICC)
— Community ASL Instructor
— Staff ASL Instructor
— ASL Specialist
— Program Coordinator (Professional Development, Equity and Inclusion
— Speech and Language Pathologist
Sign on bonuses between $750-$1,500
Housing resources available and relocation costs may be covered!
To apply:
https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/All/09dab856-8e5a-4f1b-ac3c-188dc9eb2acc/The-Learning-Center-for-the-Deaf-Inc
Contact: Keri Darling, Talent Acquisition Specialist (Recruiter)
kdarling@tlcdeaf.org
VP 508-283-7701
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Secondary Social Studies Teacher
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
please click on:
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3439762
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Executive Director
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Jefferson City, MO
Job Posting Number: 3755001121
Salary: $80,352
Job Location: This position will be located at 3216 Emerald Lane Ste. B,
Jefferson City, MO 65109.
Why you’ll love this position:
The Executive Director is responsible for carrying out the statutory
responsibilities of the Commission and advocating for public policies,
regulations and programs to improve the quality of life for Missourians
with hearing loss. The Executive Director will initiate and advocate for
legislation designed to have positive benefits for deaf and hard of
hearing individuals as they face special challenges in their interaction
with public and private entities, including state and local government
agencies, businesses, medical and mental health care providers, and
schools. This position requires providing presentations and workshops to
increase public awareness about hearing loss, and advocating for the legal
rights of persons with hearing loss. This position also entails assessing
the general needs of deaf and hard of hearing Missourians, and developing
both short and long range plans to better meet those needs. The Executive
Director must be competent in the exercise of independent judgment and
decision making, and is responsible for all fiscal, personnel and program
management of the Commission.
What you’ll do:
— Acts as an agent for the Commission in carrying out its policies
as authorized by state statute.
— Provides consultation, advice and recommendations to the
Commission on all matters related to legislation, state policies, state
services, Commission programs, and issues facing deaf and hard of hearing
people.
— Reports and makes recommendations to the Commission concerning
staff needs.
— Represents the interests of deaf and hard of hearing people on
intra-departmental and inter- departmental task forces, councils, and
committees.
— Manages the office, including hiring, training, supervision and
evaluation of staff.
— Prepares, reviews, and manages the budget of the Commission.
— Implements surveys and studies of various services, and promotes
the development of plans to improve access to services by Missourians with
hearing loss.
— Participates in meetings with Commissioners, personnel of various
state departments, legislators, and other officials to promote
initiatives, policy changes, and development of services for deaf and hard
of hearing people that will provide enhanced opportunities for those
individuals to live independently and improve their quality of life.
— Acts as an advocate for Missourians with hearing loss by providing
information, advice and technical assistance to lay and professional
individuals and groups.
— Provides presentations, workshops, training and information to the
general public in order to expand public awareness of the social,
occupational, familial, and communication problems of deaf and hard of
hearing people.
— Prepares, initiates and advocates for legislation to accomplish
the legislative priorities of the Commission and monitors legislative
activities specifically affecting people with hearing loss.
— Advocates for changes in administration of programs of state and
federal agencies which reflect Commission policy and which affect the
delivery of services to persons with hearing loss.
— Coordinates with community organizations, businesses and service
providers in promoting the policies of the Commission.
— Directs the investigation of facts and circumstances related to
the needs of individuals and groups with hearing loss related to their
full participation in community life. Design and implement studies of
various service systems.
— Aggressively seeks, pursues and obtains additional funding for the
support and expansion of the Commission’s activities.
— Acts as a public information agent for the Commission, including
the development and dissemination of printed materials.
— Performs other work as assigned by the Commission.
— Performs other work as assigned by the Governor such as
gubernatorial appointments.
All you need for success:
Minimum Qualifications
— Graduation from an accredited college or university. Preference
will be given to applicants with a master’s or PhD degree.
— Five years successful experience in a responsible supervisory
position.
— As a priority, the director shall be a deaf or hard of hearing
person or shall have a background and knowledge of deafness and shall be
fluent in using and reading American Sign Language or signed English as a
means of communication. (RSMo 161.403.1)
— Considerable knowledge and understanding of deaf and hard of
hearing people and their unique needs.
— Substantial proficiency in sign language.
— Ability to analyze tasks, organize, plan and evaluate.
— Ability to communicate effectively through writing.
— Ability to work and communicate with a variety of groups and
individuals.
— Knowledge of fiscal management, personnel management, program
planning, policy formulation and general administrative systems.
— Ability to interpret policies, procedures, and legislation as they
relate to the activities of the Commission and the lives of deaf and hard
of hearing people.
— Ability to work effectively and efficiently with a governing
board.
— Working knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations
related to hearing loss.
— Ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with
state agencies and departments.
— Ability to make effective presentations.
If you have questions about this position please contact: hr@dese.mo.gov
Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If
you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act
(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri
Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.
Notice of Non-Discrimination: The Department of Elementary and Secondary
Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion,
gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, veteran status, mental
or physical disability, or any other basis prohibited by statute in its
programs and activities. Inquiries related to Department employment
practices may be directed to the Jefferson State Office Building, Human
Resources Director, 8th floor, 205 Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 480,
Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0480; telephone number 573-751-9619 or TYY
800-735-2966.
To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the
Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)
751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.
TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.
Notice to Applicants: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary
Education is unable to sponsor applicants in their application for work
visas through INS. If you have questions, please contact Human Resources.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
State Center Community College District (SCCCD) is located in California’s
beautiful Central Valley. SCCCD has four (4) colleges located in the cities of
Fresno, Reedley, Clovis and Madera. SCCCD is now hiring for the following
Interpreter positions:
Senior Sign Language Interpreter
Starting Salary: $24.19 – 29.75 Hourly
Open Positions:
– MADERA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
– CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
– REEDLEY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
– FRESNO CITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Year-round (2 Positions)
*Positions Notes:
Flexible-Hour/Full-Time = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be
scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Guaranteed 40 Hours
a week.
Flexible-Hour/Year-round = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be
scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Seasonal, as
arranged by department.
General Purpose
Under general supervision, performs American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting
and transliteration services for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (D/HH) students,
faculty and staff in classrooms and a variety of other settings; and performs
related duties as assigned.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Knowledge of:
* American Sign Language interpretation and application techniques, including
special sign vocabularies required for varied college disciplines.
* Current developments, trends and techniques in the field of interpreting
utilized both for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.
* Federal, state and local laws, codes, rules, regulations and court decisions
applicable to providing services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing, including
the Americans with Disabilities Act and associated regulations.
* Proper ethical conduct as outlined in the National Association of the Deaf –
Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (NAD-RID) Code of Professional Conduct
with emphasis on the appropriate role of an interpreter in an educational
setting.
* Values, behaviors and language of the American Deaf Culture.
* Use and operation of various assistive devices for the deaf and
hard-of-hearing.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in
education, communicative disorders/deaf studies, social services or a closely
related field, completion of requirements for a National Interpreter
Certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, and at least three
years of paid interpreting experience in an educational setting; or an
equivalent combination of training and experience.
LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS
A valid California driver’s license and the ability to maintain insurability
under the District’s vehicle insurance program, or ability to travel to a
variety of locations on and off campus as needed to conduct District business.
An active National Interpreter Certification or Educational Interpreter
Performance Assessment (EIPA) level 3.
State Center Community College District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is
the policy of State Center Community College District to provide all persons
with equal employment and educational opportunities without regard to race,
ethnicity, national origin, gender, age, disability, medical condition, marital
status, religion or similar factors as defined by law. We are a Title V
employer.
For more information about SCCCD go to: https://www.scccd.edu/
To apply, go to: https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/scccd
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Multiple Faculty Positions
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students
from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that
reflects the diversity of its student body.
Gallaudet is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employer
and actively encourages deaf, hard of hearing members of traditionally
underrepresented groups, people with disabilities, women, and veterans
to apply for open positions.
The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty
positions in the following departments/programs:
American Sign Language
Communication Studies
Education
English
Hearing, Speech, and Language Sciences
History
Interpretation and Translation
Information Technology
Mathematics
PhD Program in Educational Neuroscience
Social Work
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the open
position(s) are filled.
A pre-employment background check investigation is performed on candidates
selected for employment.
For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:
https://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
POSITION VACANCIES
KANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
Olathe, KS
The Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 East Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, is
currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for
the school year:
Curriculum/Assessment Coordinator (2021-2022)
Substitute Teachers, Para’s and Dorm staff
Substitute Nurse/LPN
Cook Senior
Student Life Teacher
Elementary Teacher
Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon
professional background and experience. KSD offers excellent benefits
(Full Time Positions Only). Applicants will be screened and the most
highly qualified applicants will be invited for an interview session.
Positions are open until filled. KSD is located in the Heartland of the
USA, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. For area info on
excellent schools and affordable housing check out: www.kcmo.org/ and
www.olatheks.org/.
For an application and a job announcement on each of these positions,
please refer to our website at www.ksdeaf.org or contact Teresa Chandler,
HR Director, at (913) 210-8113 for further details on the positions.
E-mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax #: 913/791-0557
An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency
Tobacco Free Campus
“KSD Embraces Diversity”
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
State Center Community College District (SCCCD) is located in California’s
beautiful Central Valley. SCCCD has four (4) colleges located in the cities of
Fresno, Reedley, Clovis and Madera. SCCCD is now hiring for the following
Interpreter positions:
Senior Sign Language Interpreter
Starting Salary: $24.19 – 29.75 Hourly
Open Positions:
– MADERA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
– CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
– REEDLEY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
– FRESNO CITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Year-round (2 Positions)
*Positions Notes:
Flexible-Hour/Full-Time = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be
scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Guaranteed 40 Hours
a week.
Flexible-Hour/Year-round = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be
scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Seasonal, as
arranged by department.
General Purpose
Under general supervision, performs American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting
and transliteration services for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (D/HH) students,
faculty and staff in classrooms and a variety of other settings; and performs
related duties as assigned.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Knowledge of:
* American Sign Language interpretation and application techniques, including
special sign vocabularies required for varied college disciplines.
* Current developments, trends and techniques in the field of interpreting
utilized both for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.
* Federal, state and local laws, codes, rules, regulations and court decisions
applicable to providing services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing, including
the Americans with Disabilities Act and associated regulations.
* Proper ethical conduct as outlined in the National Association of the Deaf –
Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (NAD-RID) Code of Professional Conduct
with emphasis on the appropriate role of an interpreter in an educational
setting.
* Values, behaviors and language of the American Deaf Culture.
* Use and operation of various assistive devices for the deaf and
hard-of-hearing.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in
education, communicative disorders/deaf studies, social services or a closely
related field, completion of requirements for a National Interpreter
Certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, and at least three
years of paid interpreting experience in an educational setting; or an
equivalent combination of training and experience.
LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS
A valid California driver’s license and the ability to maintain insurability
under the District’s vehicle insurance program, or ability to travel to a
variety of locations on and off campus as needed to conduct District business.
An active National Interpreter Certification or Educational Interpreter
Performance Assessment (EIPA) level 3.
State Center Community College District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is
the policy of State Center Community College District to provide all persons
with equal employment and educational opportunities without regard to race,
ethnicity, national origin, gender, age, disability, medical condition, marital
status, religion or similar factors as defined by law. We are a Title V
employer.
For more information about SCCCD go to: https://www.scccd.edu/
To apply, go to: https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/scccd
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
Program Specialist (Employment Specialist)
COPDNM-Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
No. 03-10-105
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify
for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card
Position Program Specialist (Employment Specialist)
Location COPDNM-Albuquerque
Status Full Time – Non-Exempt
Position Purpose
The Employment Specialist will be responsible for assisting clients of
COPD-NM’s Vocational program through the successful completion in
attaining and retaining competitive employment opportunities in the
community. The Employment Specialist will also be responsible, as
assigned, to provide extended services to clients who have gained and
retain community employment. Maintains case files, progress notes, VR
reports and necessary support documentation for all clients. Position may
from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance
May perform other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
Identify potential employers in the community for youth and adults who are
Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deaf Plus, Deaf-blind.
— Assist clients with assessment of abilities for appropriate
employment
— Assist clients in obtaining employment
— Assist in one-on-one and group training to prepare job seekers for
competitive employment
— Provide needed job coaching (to be determined on individual basis)
— May conduct task analysis, arranging tasks into sequential
teachable components
— In a work setting: (a) monitors and teaches work related skills
and behaviors such as appropriate communication, on-task behavior,
grooming, appropriate social interactions. (b) identifies employer or
supported employee concerns and tries to resolve potential problems
without intruding on the employer/supervisor relationships. (c) ensure
that task is completed according to the standard established for that task
— Coordinate with business and agencies
— Maintain contact with employer and employee to ensure job success
— Liaison with individual served, family, employer, and any other
parties to remove all barriers to successful competitive employment and
continued employment
— Develop appropriate records and complete all documentation as
required by funding agency and COPD
— Provide client with transportation during assessment and job
development, as necessary.
— Assure all agency safety policies are adhered to
— Always represent COPD in a courteous and professional manner
— Travel to client’s worksite and access varying workspace, as
necessary
— Report regularly to supervisor on client status
— Complete and submit all required reporting forms, including hours
worked, in a timely manner
— Participate in staffing with referral counselor or other
professional providing services.
— Adhere to COPD policies
— Perform other job-related duties as assigned by supervisor for the
purpose of ensuring the efficient and effective functioning of the agency
— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
Minimum Qualifications
Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order
to meet minimum requirements of the position, and will be considered by
the Corporate Director of Human Resources
— HS Degree or equivalent
— 2 years of experience working with individuals who are Deaf/Hard
of Hearing
— Some experience in employment services, job development, work
training
— Basic American Sign Language
— Valid New Mexico Driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance,
and New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division – Motor Vehicle Report
— Ability to pass a drug screening
— Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary
— Ability to accommodate a flexible work schedule. Days and times
will be assigned based on program/program participant needs. This may
include working some evenings, weekends, or holidays
— Computer skills, including word processing, excel and database
— Ability to work as a contributing team member
— Excellent oral and written communication skills, including public
speaking and reporting.
— Ability to function in a flexible, ever-changing environment
Desired Qualifications
— Bachelor’s in Social Services or related field
— Sales or marketing experience
— Additional years of directly related experience
— First Aid and CPR certification
— Certified Employment Support Professional (CESP)
Salary DOE
How to Apply: Send application and/or resume to:
Human Resources
Catholic Community Services
140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter –
520-770-8505
Email resume and cover letter –
humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
Apply online at www.ccs-soaz.org
Selection
Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon
of their qualifications, training and related job experience
Open October 23, 2020
Closing Date Open Until Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an
interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate
Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344, ext.7068
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,
supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for
excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply
Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
ASL Instructor or Assistant Professor: ASL/English Interpreting Program
Full-time Tenure Track Position
The Department of Exceptionality Programs at Bloomsburg University of
Pennsylvania is seeking applicants for one full-time tenure track position
to teach ASL and Deaf Culture related courses. (Job #24900-20-149). The
ASL/English Interpreting Program prepares students to work as interpreters
in the Deaf community and is a four-year CCIE (Commission on Collegiate
Interpreter Education) accredited Bachelor Degree program.
Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will include ASL and
Deaf Culture related courses in the ASL/English Interpreting Program,
teaching and/or supervising in other relevant areas that support the
program. Expectations of this position include continued scholarship and
service. Other duties such as advisement and assistance in program related
events is expected. Instructional delivery can occur through online,
traditional, and alternative instructional methods. Voluntary summer
contracts may be available.
Date of Appointment: Fall semester 2021.
Qualifying Education/Experience:
— Earned Master’s degree in ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf Education,
Linguistic, Interpreting or a closely related field from an accredited
institution by August 14, 2021
— Experience teaching advanced levels of ASL in a post-secondary
setting
Preferred Criteria:
— ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification
— Evidence of ASL skills at an ASLPI (American Sign Language
Proficiency Interview) level 4 or higher
— RID (Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf) CDI (Certified Deaf
Interpreter) certification
— Prior experience in supervision of student interpreters
— Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations
— Evidence of scholarly activity and professional development
Application Process:
A complete application includes a letter of application addressing
qualifications, experiences, and preferences for the position, curriculum
vitae, official/unofficial graduate transcripts, and the names,
professional relationship, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers
of three professional references. In addition, please upload applicable
certifications and certificates (RID, ASLTA, ASLPI…. Submit application
materials online at www.bloomu.edu/jobs. Questions may be directed to
Search & Screen Committee Co-Chair Department of Exceptionality Programs
ASL/English Interpreting Program Search, Bridget Klein, at
bklein@bloomu.edu
Finalist(s) for this position must communicate well and successfully
complete an interview process and/or teaching demonstration, as judged by
the department faculty. Recommendation for hiring is needed from a
majority of the regular, full-time department faculty.
For full consideration, applications must be received by December 9, 2020.
The position will remain open until filled.
Prior to a final offer of employment, the selected candidate will be
required to submit to a background check including, but not limited to,
employment verification, educational and other credential verification,
Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and criminal background.
Completing this search is contingent upon available funding.
The University prohibits any form of discrimination or harassment on the
basis of sex, race, color, age, religion, national or ethnic origin,
sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, marital or
family status, medical condition, genetic information, veteran status, or
disability in any decision regarding admissions, employment, or
participation in a University program or activity in accordance with the
letter and spirit of federal, state, and local non-discrimination and
equal opportunity laws, such as Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act
of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the Age
Discrimination in Employment Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and
ADA Amendments Act, the Equal Pay Act, and the Pennsylvania Human
Relations Act.
The University also complies with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus
Security Policy and Campus Crimes Statistics Act, as amended by the
Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Title IX prohibits retaliation for
asserting or otherwise participating in claims of sex discrimination. VAWA
imposes additional duties on universities and colleges to investigate and
respond to reports of sexual assault, stalking, and dating or domestic
violence, and to publish policies and procedures related to the way these
reports are handled. The University has designated the Title IX
Coordinator (Jennifer Raup, Elwell Hall, ORL, 570-389-4808,
jraup@bloomu.edu or titleixcoord@bloomu.edu), to coordinate the
University’s compliance with Title IX and VAWA and to respond to reports
of violations. The University has directed the Bloomsburg University
Police Department to coordinate the University’s compliance with the
VAWA-related Clery reporting requirements. Additionally, inquiries
concerning Title IX and its implementing regulation can be made to the
U.S. Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights, Region III, The
Wanamaker Building, 100 Penn Square East – Suite 505, Philadelphia, PA
19107; Phone: (215) 656-6010; Fax: (215) 656-6020.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Instructor American Sign Language (ASL) Education and Training
Central Piedmont Community College
multiple campuses, North Carolina
CPCC is currently accepting applications for the position of
Instructor American Sign Language (ASL) Education and Training
Job ID: req4039
Position Closing Date: Open until filled
GENERAL FUNCTION AND JOB DUTIES
The Instructor American Sign Language position is a multi campus
position. The successful candidate will teach American Sign Language
courses to a diverse community of learners with a strong focus on
language acquisition in preparation for learners to develop
interpreting skills. ASL courses offered include ASL 1-6,
Non-Manual Markers, Classifiers, Semantics, Visual-Gestural
Communication, ASL/Deaf Folklore and Literature, ASL Linguistics,
Deaf Culture, and Numbers and Fingerspelling. Instructors not
only design curriculum and coursework, they also develop and
work closely with technology to foster student learning and
language acquisition as well as support students by advising
and in extra-curricular activities within the community. Courses
are offered in both face to face and virtual settings. A
successful applicant will be willing to work on multiple
campuses and at flexible times to best suit student needs
and will work with ASL and Interpreter Education peers to
develop successful programs that are engaging, evidence-based,
student-centered, and outcome oriented.
Overview of Department
The Interpreter Education Program at Central Piedmont Community
College is focused on preparing learners to work as ASL-English
interpreters in a variety of settings and contexts. ASL instruction
allows learners to either take ASL to satisfy modern language
requirements of other programs, complete a certificate in Basic ASL
Communication and/or complete an Associate’s Degree in ASL-English
Interpreting. The Central Piedmont Interpreter Education Program
is founded on the belief that Deaf people constitute a linguistic
and cultural minority group where ASL is a central indigenous language
used by members of the Deaf community. Instructors encourage
students to acquire and master ASL both through classroom instruction
and diverse contact within the Deaf Community. The program uses the
approach that interpreters are allies within the Deaf Community and
that interpreting is a complex cognitive process. We recognize that
not all deaf people use ASL and thus, we encourage students to
broaden their competence and expertise through on-going association
with a variety of Deaf persons and a commitment to life-long
learning. Students who graduate from the program are prepared to
apply for a provisional license with the State of NC and/or to
take the EIPA to work in k-12 settings.
For more information please see: cpcc.edu/interpreter_education
Central Piedmont Community College is a comprehensive institution
which places primary emphasis on excellence in classroom instruction.
Faculty members are expected to demonstrate and maintain competence
in each of the following areas throughout their employment with the College:
Characteristic Duties and Responsibilities
I. Mastery of Subject Matter
a. Demonstrate a thorough and accurate knowledge of their field
or discipline.
b. Display an ability to interpret and evaluate the theories of
their field or discipline.
c. Connect their subject matter with related fields.
d. Stay current in their subject matter through professional development,
involvement in professional organizations, and attending professional
meetings, conferences, or workshops.
e. Learn and use technology to enhance teaching and the educational
experience when appropriate.
II. Teaching Performance
a. Teach a course load appropriate to their field or discipline.
b. Plan and organize instruction in ways that maximize documented
student learning.
c. Employ appropriate teaching and learning strategies to communicate
subject matter to students.
d. Modify, where appropriate, instructional methods and strategies
to meet diverse student needs.
e. Employ available instructional technology, i.e. the internet,
telecourses, interactive technology, when appropriate.
f. Encourage the development of communication skills and higher
order thinking skills through appropriate assignments.
g. Contribute to the selection and development of instructional
materials in accordance with course objectives.
h. Incorporate core competencies into curriculum.
i. Develop, update, and post course syllabi in a timely manner.
III. Evaluation of Student Learning
a. Establish meaningful learning student learning outcomes for
courses/programs.
b. Develop and explain methods that fairly measure student
progress toward student learning outcomes.
c. Evaluate student performance fairly and consistently and
return student work promptly to promote maximum learning.
d. Maintain accurate records of student progress and submit final
grade rosters to division administrator each semester according
to established deadlines.
e. Demonstrate sensitivity to student needs and circumstances.
IV. Support of College Policies and Procedures
a. Teach classes as assigned in a multi-campus environment.
b. Teach credit or non-credit courses within field or discipline
as needed.
c. Post and maintain regular office hours to ensure accessibility
to colleagues and to students for advisement and consultation.
d. Serve as faculty advisor within the current college advisement
system.
e. Prepare, distribute, and submit syllabi and approved course
outlines for all assigned sections in accordance with program
and divisional policies.
f. Maintain confidentiality of student information.
g. Substitute for other instructors within field or discipline
in case of an absence.
h. Exercise stewardship of college facilities and materials.
i. Record and provide attendance data in accordance with College
Policies and Procedures.
V. Participation in College, Division, and Program Activities
a. Serves on college, divisional, and program committees as
assigned.
b. Participate in meeting and events required by the college,
division, and program administrators.
c. Respond in a timely fashion to information requests from
college, division, and program administrators.
d. Support both part-time and full-time colleagues.
e. Contribute to program and division curriculum development
processes.
f. Participate in graduation ceremonies
g. Demonstrated strong interpersonal skills in communication
with students, colleagues, staff and administrators as an
individual or as a part of a team.
VI. Contribution to Growth and Enhancement of College Mission
and Programs
a. Maintain familiarity with college goals, mission, and
long-range plans.
b. Contribute to planning and development processes through
appropriate mechanisms and channels.
c. Participate in professional activities that contribute to
the educational goals on the college and its constituents.
d. Perform professional responsibilities in accordance with
pertinent goals, missions, and plans of the college, division,
and programs.
e. Participate in the marketing, recruitment, and retention of
students, faculty and staff.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
Master’s degree in American Sign Language or related field
or
Master’s degree plus 18 graduate semester hours in American
Sign Language or related field
Preferred Qualifications:
— Teaching experience in a community college or university setting
— American Sign Language Teachers Association (ASLTA) Certification
— Knowledge of personal computer software applications to include
MicroSoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)
— Ability to develop and offer courses through a variety of learning
management systems
NOTE: Licenses and/or certifications used for credentialing purposes
are to remain current by the employee, unless noted otherwise.
How to Apply
Interested candidates apply online at cpcc.edu/humanresources/employment
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
Men’s Soccer Coach/Program Coordinator
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
please click on:
https://hrprod.gallaudet.edu/psp/HR92PRD/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Hard of Hearing Program Manager – Missouri Commission for the Deaf and
Hard of Hearing
Jefferson City, MO
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
Job Posting Number: 3755010100
Salary: $44,352
Job Location: This position will be located at 3216 Emerald Ln. Suite B,
Jefferson City, MO 65109.
Why you’ll love this position:
Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Hard of Hearing Program
Manager will exercise discretion in judgment within policy and procedures
established for the daily operation of the Hard of Hearing Program. This
position will provide consultation, guidance, implementation, and
supervision of the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Program. This
position will also provide advocacy, information and referral, and
consumer education on issues related to hearing loss and hearing
healthcare goods and services using knowledge of assistive devices,
hearing aid services, hearing aid insurance coverage plans, cochlear
implant procedure, telecommunications devices, public health policy,
telemedicine accessibility, public safety and equal access. This position
will provide support to the Executive Director in identifying
programmatic, legislative and rule-making goals, and strategies to
accomplish the mission of the agency.
What you’ll do:
— Responsible for the daily oversight and supervision of program of
services provided under the hard of hearing unit of the agency, including
the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Program.
— Establish unit goals and strategies for achieving those continuous
improvement goals.
— Conduct research and guide program special projects.
— Analyze reports and surveys to demonstrate program needs.
— Develop program budget request and recommend policy and procedures
goals to demonstrate program needs.
— Coach and mentor hard of hearing individuals on self-advocacy.
All you need for success:
Minimum Qualifications
— Master’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference
is given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing health,
hearing loss, deafness, human resources, public policy, education,
government, or communication studies. A bachelor degree with five years’
experience will be considered.
— Two years of successful experience in a professional capacity.
If you have questions about this position please contact: hr@dese.mo.gov
Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If
you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act
(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri
Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.
Notice of Non-Discrimination: The Department of Elementary and Secondary
Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion,
gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, veteran status, mental
or physical disability, or any other basis prohibited by statute in its
programs and activities. Inquiries related to Department employment
practices may be directed to the Jefferson State Office Building, Human
Resources Director, 8th floor, 205 Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 480,
Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0480; telephone number 573-751-9619 or TYY
800-735-2966.
To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the
Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)
751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.
TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.
Notice to Applicants: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary
Education is unable to sponsor applicants in their application for work
visas through INS. If you have questions, please contact Human Resources.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Opening
Community Health Advocate
Hard of Hearing Program at Family Tree Clinic
St. Paul, Minnesota
We have a unique opportunity for those who are passionate about public health
and sexual/reproductive health! Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing Program at
Family Tree Clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota is expanding its health advocacy
services! We are seeking for a community health advocate for our Deaf,
DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, Hard of Hearing, and Late-Deafened communities in
Minnesota! Full-time position. If you are interested, please submit a resume and
cover letter to Bethany Gehman (pronouns: she/her/hers), DDBHH Program Manager,
at bgehman@familytreeclinic.org.
Check out the posting on our website for more info:
https://www.familytreeclinic.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/DDBHHCommunityHealthAdvocate.docx-1.pdf
The mission of Family Tree Clinic is to cultivate a healthy community through
comprehensive sexual health care and education.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Seven (7) open interpreting positions
State Center Community College District
located in Fresno, Reedley, Clovis and Madera (California)
State Center Community College District (SCCCD) is located in California’s
beautiful Central Valley. SCCCD has four (4) colleges located in the cities of
Fresno, Reedley, Clovis and Madera. SCCCD is now hiring for the following
Interpreter positions:
Senior Sign Language Interpreter
Starting Salary: $23.63 Hourly
Open Positions:
– FRESNO CITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time, and 2
Flexible-Hour/Year-round Positions
– MADERA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
– CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
– REEDLEY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position
Sign Language Interpreter
Starting Salary: $19.42 Hourly
Open Position:
– FRESNO CITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time
*Positions Notes:
Flexible-Hour/Full-Time = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be
scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Guaranteed 40 Hours
a week.
Flexible-Hour/Year-round = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be
scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Seasonal, as
arranged by department.
General Purpose
Under general supervision, performs American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting
and transliteration services for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (D/HH) students,
faculty and staff in classrooms and a variety of other settings; and performs
related duties as assigned.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Knowledge of:
— American Sign Language interpretation and application techniques, including
special sign vocabularies required for varied college disciplines.
— Current developments, trends and techniques in the field of interpreting
utilized both for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.
— Federal, state and local laws, codes, rules, regulations and court decisions
applicable to providing services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing, including
the Americans with Disabilities Act and associated regulations.
— Proper ethical conduct as outlined in the National Association of the Deaf –
Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (NAD-RID) Code of Professional Conduct
with emphasis on the appropriate role of an interpreter in an educational
setting.
— Values, behaviors and language of the American Deaf Culture.
— Use and operation of various assistive devices for the deaf and
hard-of-hearing.
State Center Community College District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is
the policy of State Center Community College District to provide all persons
with equal employment and educational opportunities without regard to race,
ethnicity, national origin, gender, age, disability, medical condition, marital
status, religion or similar factors as defined by law. We are a Title V
employer.
For more information about SCCCD go to: https://www.scccd.edu/
To apply, go to: https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/scccd
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Director of Alumni Relations and GUAA Executive Director
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Search for a New Director of Alumni Relations and Executive Director of GUAA
Gallaudet is now looking to hire a new Director of Alumni Relations. The person
hired into this position, by default, will also serve as Executive Director of
GUAA. The Director of Alumni Relations has three major roles:
— direct the Office of Alumni Relations,
— serve as the executive director of the Gallaudet University Alumni Association
(GUAA), a 501(c)(3) organization, and
— oversees the use and maintenance of the Peikoff Alumni House.
Gallaudet University and GUAA will be partnering together to find our next
Director of Alumni Relations/Executive Director of GUAA.
Our next leader should be able to maintain strong relationships with our global
and diverse alumni communities — exhibiting the value of advancing Gallaudet’s
mission in creating connections and opportunities for the deaf community to
thrive. If you are this dynamic leader, we encourage you to consider applying
for the role. Please check out the GU employment page.
Apply today!
Gallaudet University Alumni Association
Peikoff Alumni House
Kendall Green
Washington, DC 20002-3695
202.250.2590 (videophone)
guaa@gallaudet.edu
www.gallaudet.edu/guaa
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Deaf Community Advocate
Department of Elementary & Secondary Education
Jefferson City, MO
Job Posting Number: 3755004720
Salary: $42,264
Job Location: This position will be located at 3216 Emerald Ln. Suite B,
Jefferson City, MO 65109.
Why you’ll love this position:
This position is responsible for the development, implementation, and
coordination of approximately sixty (60) presentations, public awareness
activities, workshops, and training sessions annually. These
presentations will concern a variety of topics, including hearing loss,
deafness, American Sign Language and the legal rights of individuals who
are deaf or hard of hearing and will be provided for various individuals
in both public and private entities. The position is also responsible for
assisting with and contributing to the development of a variety of
educational materials relating to hearing loss.
What you’ll do:
— Provides and coordinates presentations, public awareness
activities, workshops and training sessions concerning a variety of
topics, including hearing loss, deafness, American Sign Language, the
legal rights of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, services
available for persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission for the
Deaf and its advocacy role, interpreting services, communication barriers
facing people with hearing loss.
— Assists with and coordinates the development of educational
materials, information packets, empowerment materials, and public
awareness materials for members of the general public, interpreters, and
people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
— Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook
concerning the legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and
various other materials relating to hearing loss.
— Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and
information to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.
— Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing
individuals.
— Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs.
— Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness
programs.
All you need for success:
Minimum Qualifications
— Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university.
Preference is given to applicants with a degree in a field related to
hearing loss, deafness, interpreting, human resources, public policy,
education, government, or communication studies.
— One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
If you have questions about this position please contact: hr@dese.mo.gov
Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If
you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act
(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri
Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.
Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If
you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act
(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri
Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.
Notice of Non-Discrimination: The Department of Elementary and Secondary
Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion,
gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, veteran status, mental
or physical disability, or any other basis prohibited by statute in its
programs and activities. Inquiries related to Department employment
practices may be directed to the Jefferson State Office Building, Human
Resources Director, 8th floor, 205 Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 480,
Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0480; telephone number 573-751-9619 or TYY
800-735-2966.
To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the
Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)
751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.
TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.
Notice to Applicants: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary
Education is unable to sponsor applicants in their application for work
visas through INS. If you have questions, please contact Human Resources.
https://hiretrue-prod.com/hiretrue/ce3/job-board/5effe9b2-4b89-494b-ac76-c45e25190768/670d934f-59e1-4574-8260-0d014d9384bb
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
Athletic Director
Youth Athletics Coordinator
California School for the Deaf
Fremont, CA
Athletic director basically oversees the entire
varsity and junior varsity athletic programs on the
high school level (9-12)
Youth Athletics Coordinator basically oversees
the entire athletic program below the high
school level (up to junior high level)
both are full time positions with these
customary job benefits
for more information on either position, contact
lgonzales@csdf-cde.ca.gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Superintendent
West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind
Romney, WV
WVDE is currently accepting applications for the following positions for
2020-2021 school year:
TITLE OF VACANCY: Superintendent, West Virginia Schools for the Deaf
and Blind
POSITION TYPE: Professional
ADMINISTRATIVE UNIT: West Virginia Board of Education
LOCATION: Romney, WV
OVERVIEW:
The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) seeks a Superintendent of the
West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB). The WVSDB
Superintendent will lead educational and residential operations. The
Superintendent will work in collaboration with the West Virginia
Department of Education on statewide outreach efforts and systems to deaf,
hard of hearing, blind, low vision, and deafblind students. We seek an
experienced educator and administrator with special education expertise
and a commitment to engaging the WVSDB community.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Oversee all day-to-day operations.
2. Ensure compliance with state and federal laws and West Virginia Board
of Education (WVBE) policies. Establish, implement and evaluate school
policies and regulations.
3. Oversee the health, education and safety of WVSDB students during
their attendance at the schools.
4. Supervise the development, revision and implementation of the schools’
philosophy, goals and guidelines.
5. Provide leadership for the continued development and general
supervision of educational residential programs for students attending the
WVSDB.
6. Direct and build capacity of teachers at the School for the Deaf to
meet the instructional and communication needs of all students through
ASL/English bilingual methodology.
7. Provide for and supervise a responsible system of accounting,
budgeting and financing for the WVSDB.
8. Coordinate and implement the Five-Year Strategic Plan, the
Comprehensive School Safety Plan, and the Comprehensive Educational
Facilities Plan (CEFP). Oversee care, maintenance, renovation and
construction of all school facilities property.
9. Recommend the employment and dismissal of all WVSDB personnel to the
WVBE.
10. Provide opportunities for the professional growth and development of
members of the faculty and staff.
11. Encourage and promote a mutually responsive and supportive
relationship between the WVSDB and the community-at-large, professional
organizations and other agencies.
12. Collaborate with the WVDE, county boards of education and other
related agencies in the provision of technical assistance, staff
development, program development and services for students attending the
WVSDB.
13. Administer faculty and staff evaluation system.
14. Develop a Memoranda of Understanding with Hampshire County Schools and
other key education partners to improve student services.
15. Lead the WVSDB in the Conference of Educational Administrators of
Schools for the Deaf (CEASD) accreditation process.
16. Lead the WVSDB in its work accomplishing Policy 2320 improving
education, accreditation, and performance measures.
17. Perform other duties as deemed necessary by the WVBE and State
Superintendent and as outlined in the specific duties and responsibilities
for this position.
QUALIFICATIONS:
1. Applicant must (a) hold a West Virginia professional
administrative certificate endorsed for superintendent or be eligible for
a first-class permit endorsed for superintendent and (b) possess at least
three (3) years administrative experience that includes supervision and
evaluation of staff. Concurrent with administrative licensure, Master’s
degree required, Doctorate or other terminal degree preferred. Successful
leadership at the state or county level will be strongly considered.
2. Must have substantial experience in special education.
3. Specific ability and knowledge relevant to working with students
who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, low-vision or deaf-blind with strong
consideration to applicants with at least 10 years of experience in a
field related to the populations served by the WVSDB is preferred.
4. Fluency in American Sign Language or willingness to attain. The
WVSDB Communication Policy requires that the Superintendent attain fluency
at the Intermediate Plus level on the SLPI assessment within two years of
hire.
5. Extensive experience using technology devices and applications
such as telecommunications (webinar), computers, software (fiscal
software, database, online and learning management software, personal
productivity software, word processing software, etc.), mobile devices,
etc.
EXPECTATIONS:
1. The staff member works effectively as a member of the educational
team.
2. The staff member demonstrates self-control and exhibits an
attitude of mutual respect and tolerance.
3. The staff member demonstrates ethical conduct and good work habits
such as punctuality and attendance.
4. The staff member demonstrates self-direction and the ability to
use software applications for work productivity and collaboration.
5. The staff member is self-motivated and demonstrates the ability to
manage multiple tasks/assignments to accomplish high-quality work to meet
demanding deadlines.
6. The staff member demonstrates excellent oral and written
communication skills, and excellent presentation skills using current
technologies.
7. The staff member understands that work assignments may change or
be added, as priorities emerge with the West Virginia Department of
Education (WVDE) and/or division/office.
EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP:
The Superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
(WVSDB Superintendent) is employed by the West Virginia Board of Education
on the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools and is a
state employee. No representative or employee of the state is authorized
to enter into any employment contract or other agreement. The WVSDB
Superintendent works under the direction of the State Superintendent of
Schools or his/her designee for the general supervision of the West
Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and other necessary tasks as
determined by the State Superintendent of Schools or his/her designee.
The WVSDB Superintendent is a non-contractual “at-will” employee and
subject to termination by the West Virginia Board of Education of its own
accord or upon the recommendation of the State Superintendent at any time,
with or without notice, cause, or compensation.
The employment relationship between the West Virginia Board of Education
and the employee may be terminated by either party. Reasons for
termination by the West Virginia Board of Education include, but are not
limited to, immorality, incompetency, cruelty, insubordination,
intemperance, willful neglect of duty, unsatisfactory performance, the
conviction of a felony or a guilty plea or a plea of no contest to a
felony charge, misuse of funds or property, violations of law or policies
of the state board, lack of need, or a lack or loss of funding.
TYPICAL WORK HOURS: 8:15 AM to 4:45 PM. WVSDB is a residential campus
and the Superintendent is expected to be available outside typical work
hours.
SALARY: Commensurate with experience and education
CLOSING DATE FOR RECEIVING OF APPLICATION: July 17, 2020 @ 4 p.m.
NOTE: Candidates for employment must complete a cover letter, resume and
official application form. The application may be downloaded at
http://wvde.state.wv.us/hr/jobOpportunities.php or obtained by contacting
the Office of Human Resources at (304) 558-2702.
APPLY TO:
Office of Human Resources
WV Department of Education
Building 6, Room 308
1900 Kanawha Blvd., East
Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0330
Phone: 304-558-2702 Fax: 304-558-0216
Email: wvde.hr@k12.wv.us
DISCRIMINATION PROHIBITED: The West Virginia Department of Education does
not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, disability,
age and national origin in employment and in administration of any of its
education programs and activities. Inquiries may be directed to the
Office of Human Resources at (304) 558-2702 or to the Section 504
Coordinator at (304) 558-2696, West Virginia Department of Education, 1900
Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305; or to the Office
of Civil Rights at (215) 656 8541 [TDD (877) 521-2172], U.S. Department of
Education, 100 Penn Square East, Suite 515, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19107-3323.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Superintendent
West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind
Romney, WV
The West Virginia Department of Education is currently accepting applications
for the position of Superintendent, West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and
Blind:
— Applicant must (a) hold a West Virginia professional administrative
certificate endorsed for superintendent or be eligible for a first-class
permit endorsed for superintendent and (b) possess at least three (3) years
administrative experience that includes supervision and evaluation of
staff. Concurrent with administrative licensure, Master’s degree required,
Doctorate or other terminal degree preferred. Successful leadership at the
state or county level will be strongly considered.
— Must have substantial experience in special education.
— Specific ability and knowledge relevant to working with students who are
deaf, hard of hearing, blind, low-vision or deaf-blind with strong
consideration to applicants with at least 10 years of experience in a field
related to the populations served by the WVSDB is preferred.
— Fluency in American Sign Language or willingness to attain. The WVSDB
Communication Policy requires that the Superintendent attain fluency at the
Intermediate Plus level on the SLPI assessment within two years of hire.
Extensive experience using technology devices and applications such as
telecommunications (webinar), computers, software (fiscal software,
database, online and learning management software, personal productivity
software, word processing software, etc.), mobile devices, etc.
CLOSING DATE FOR RECEIVING OF APPLICATION: June 18, 2020 @ 4 p.m.
NOTE: Candidates for employment must complete a cover letter, resume and
official application form. The application may be downloaded at
http://wvde.state.wv.us/hr/jobOpportunities.php or obtained by contacting
the Office of Human Resources at (304) 558-2702.
APPLY TO:
Office of Human Resources
WV Department of Education
Building 6, Room 308
1900 Kanawha Blvd., East
Charleston, WV 25305
Phone: 304-558-2702 Fax: 304-558-0216
Email: wvde.hr@k12.wv.us
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETER
Nashua School District
Nashua, New Hampshire
* ASL InterpreterJobID: 5412
* Position Type:
Student Support Services/Sign Language Interpreter
* Date Posted:
5/14/2020
* Location:
District Wide
* Closing Date:
05/24/2020
POSITION: SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETER
LOCATION: District Wide
WORK YEAR: School Year 180 days
STARTING: 2020-2021 School Year
SALARY: Competitive Salary and Benefits
QUALIFICATIONS:
Applicants should hold an Associate’s degree and be fluent in sign language.
This position requires NH certification as an educational interpreter or
eligibility with completion of an educational interpreter training/
preparation program or hold RID/NAD licensure of at least level III or
receive a passing grade on the EIPA assessment.
SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
Sign language interpreter is responsible for helping deaf or hearing
impaired students to interpret what is being said and able to communicate
with students. Responsibilities include interpreting and supporting the
student in the resource room and general education classes.
This notice should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the
exclusive standards of the position or that this is the exclusive list of
job functions associated with this position.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Please apply online at www.nashua.edu and include
your cover letter, resume, transcripts and licensure or certification.
The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with
applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of race,
color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical
or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information
and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the services,
programs and activities of the Nashua School District.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
We want you
Sign-on BONUSES $500-$1,000 for some full time positions!
long list of open positions
The Learning Center for the Deaf
Framingham, MA
The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is a nationally-recognized leader
in educational, therapeutic, and community services for deaf and hard of
hearing children and adults. The mission of The Learning Center for the
Deaf is to ensure that all deaf and hard of hearing children and adults
thrive by having the knowledge, opportunity, and power to design the
future of their choice.
Over the past 49 years, TLC has seen tremendous growth – from a small
school in a rented room to a robust, diverse multi-service agency with 17
buildings on a 14-acre campus and two additional locations, one in
Framingham and the other in Springfield.
Today, we are the largest provider of services to deaf and hard of hearing
children in New England, and the largest private employer of Deaf
individuals in the State of Massachusetts.
At TLC, the primary language of communication is American Sign Language.
Those new to our community, or learning ASL, are encouraged to use ASL to
the best of their ability. Interpreter services are also scheduled in
advance for visitors to ensure that communication is barrier-free. Our
goal is that all individuals on our campus feel included, respected and
welcomed.
Sign-on BONUSES $500-$1,000 for some full time positions!
Marie Philip School: Pre-K through 12th Grade
— ECC Classroom Teacher
— ECC Classroom Assistant
— Elementary Teacher
— Elementary Classroom Assistant
— Secondary (Middle School/High School) Principal
— Secondary Teacher (Students with Moderate to Severe Disabilities)
— Secondary Classroom Teacher
— Secondary Classroom Assistant
— State Testing and Mainstreaming Coordinator
— Substitute Classroom Teacher
Walden School
— Substitute
— Classroom Teacher
General Applications
— General
— Intern/Volunteer
Interpreting
— ASL Interpreter Casual Part-Time
— Deaf Interpreter Casual Part-Time
Walden Community Services
— WCS Executive Director
— WCS MA Clinician-Intensive Care Coordinator/In-Home Therapist-
Clinician (Framingham)
— WCS Therapeutic Mentor (Part time Springfield)
— WCS Therapeutic Mentor (Part time Framingham)
Public School Partnerships
— Deaf Educator (Part-time/Flexible Hours)
Go to www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to see full listing of jobs available!
If any questions please contact Keri Darling keri_darling@tlcdeaf.org
VP 508 283 7701
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
ASL Instructor: ASL/English Interpreting Program Full-time Temporary Position
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Bloomsburg, PA
The Department of Exceptionality Programs at Bloomsburg University of
Pennsylvania is seeking applicants for one full-time temporary position to
teach ASL and Deaf Culture related courses. (Job #24900-19-394).
The ASL/English Interpreting Program prepares students to work as interpreters
in the Deaf community and is a four-year Bachelor Degree program.
Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will include ASL and
Deaf Culture related courses in the ASL/English Interpreting Program,
teaching and/or supervising in other relevant areas that support the
program. Expectations of this position include continued scholarship and
service. Instructional delivery can occur through online, traditional, and
alternative instructional methods. Voluntary summer contracts may also be
available.
Date of Appointment: Fall semester 2020.
Qualifying Education/Experience: A Master’s degree by August 21, 2020 is
required and significant experience teaching ASL.
Preferred Criteria:
— A Master’s degree in Deaf Studies, Deaf Education, Linguistics, or
Interpreting from an accredited institution
— Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations.
— ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification.
— Experience teaching ASL and Deaf Culture courses at the college
level.
— Evidence of ASL skills at an ASLPI (American Sign Language
Proficiency Interview) level 4 or higher.
— RID (Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf) CDI (Certified Deaf
Interpreter) certification.
— Prior experience in supervision of student interpreters.
— Evidence of scholarly activity and professional development.
Application Process: A complete application includes a letter of
application addressing qualifications, experiences, and preferences for
the position, curriculum vitae, official/unofficial graduate transcripts,
and the names, professional relationship, addresses, email addresses, and
phone numbers of three professional references. In addition, please upload
applicable certifications and certificates. Submit application materials
online at http://agency.governmentjobs.com/bloomuedu/default.cfm
Questions may be directed to Search & Screen Committee Chair Department of
Exceptionality Programs ASL/English Interpreting Program Search, Dr.
Jessica Bentley-Sassaman, at jbentley@bloomu.edu
Finalist(s) for this position must communicate well and successfully
complete an interview process and/or teaching demonstration, as judged by
the department faculty. Recommendation for hiring is needed from a
majority of the regular, full-time department faculty. For full
consideration, applications must be received by June 4, 2020. The position
will remain open until filled.
Prior to a final offer of employment, the selected candidate will be
required to submit to a background check including, but not limited to,
employment verification, educational and other credential verification,
Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and criminal background.
Completing this search is contingent upon available funding.
Bloomsburg University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color,
religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin,
ancestry, disability, or veteran status in its programs and activities as
required by Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans
with Disabilities Act of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of
1973, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable
statutes and University policies. For information regarding civil rights
or grievance procedures and for inquiries concerning the application of
Title IX and its implementing regulation, contact: Title IX Coordinator,
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Elwell Hall 142, 400 East Second
Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; Phone: 570-389-4808; Email:
titleixcoord@bloomu.edu. Additionally, inquiries concerning Title IX and
its implementing regulation can be made to the U.S. Department of
Education, Office of Civil Rights, Region III, The Wanamaker Building, 100
Penn Square East – Suite 505, Philadelphia, PA 19107; Phone: 215-656-6010;
Fax: 215-656-6020.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
two open positions
West Virginia Schools For The Deaf and the Blind
Romney, WV
— Principal (240 day contract) – WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
— Vice Principal/Coordinator of Special Education (240 day contract) – WV
Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
The positions listed above will be advertised until April 13,
2020.
Anticipated start date for successful candidates will be July 1, 2020.
Interested parties can view the job descriptions and make application online at
https://www.wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us [www.wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us]
under the Employment Opportunities tab.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Lecturer, American Sign Language
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
The University of Iowa program in American Sign Language invites
applications for a non-tenure-track lecturer position for 2020-21 academic
year. The initial appointment will be for one year, with a possible
re-appointment of up to two additional years, and the position will be
renewable thereafter in three-year increments, pending collegiate approval
and demonstrated excellence in teaching. Salary and benefits will be
commensurate with experience. Responsibilities include teaching six
courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and contributing to curriculum and materials
development for the program. This could be six sections of ASL per year
(maximum 20 students per section) using an immersion curriculum (Signing
Naturally) or a combination of language and specialty courses taught in
ASL. Summer employment possible if desired, dependent upon program needs
and resources. Starting Date: August 19, 2020.
Required Qualifications: fluency in ASL; Master’s Degree in Teaching ASL
or related field; American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA)
certification or willingness to obtain certification once employed.
Desired Qualifications: Language teaching experience at the college level,
ability to offer advanced courses such as ASL linguistics, ASL Literature,
Deaf culture, Deaf studies, ASL/English interpreting, or Deaf education.
Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of
their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of
recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu.
Refer to requisition number 73927. (Note: Please post the teaching video
online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum
vitae). Screening begins April 20, 2020 and will continue until position
is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by videoconference.
The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the College
of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and ethnic
diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division and
Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are
encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free
from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,
age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic
information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified
University of Iowa individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The
University of Iowa is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
several open positions
Delaware School for the Deaf
Newark, DE
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants.
Secondary English Language Arts Teacher Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Degree in Deaf Education preferred (Master’s Degree preferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
English Language Arts
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
Tech/Computer Teacher
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred
— Degree in Deaf Education (Master’s Degree preferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification
— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of
hearing children
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)
Qualifications:
— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the
following:
– An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an
accredited institution, or
– Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or
– A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test
— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED
— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)
— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing
children (preferred)
— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)
— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the
needs of the students.
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School
District Website: www.christinak12.org
The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Position opening
Department Chair, NTID Department for Performing Arts
NTID
Rochester, NY
5012BR
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
NTID Department for Performing Arts
Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Tenured
Faculty Discipline:
Faculty Rank: Associate Professor, Professor
Employment Category: Fulltime
Anticipated Start Date: 12-Aug-2020
Department/College Description
Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a diverse and
collaborative community of engaged, socially conscious, and intellectually
curious minds. Through creativity and innovation, and an intentional blending of
technology, the arts and design, we provide exceptional individuals with a wide
range of academic opportunities, including a leading research program and an
internationally recognized education for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
Beyond our main campus in Rochester, New York, RIT has international campuses in
China, Croatia, Dubai, and Kosovo. And with more than 19,000 students and more
than 125,000 graduates from all 50 states and over 100 nations, RIT is driving
progress in industries and communities around the world. Find out more at
http://www.rit.edu
Detailed Job Description
Nature of Position
Full-time, 9-month, academic leadership position with the possibility of summer
contract, when necessary. Report to the Interim Associate Vice President for
Academic Affairs and serves as a member of the chairperson cabinet. We are
seeking an individual who has the ability and interest in contributing to a
community committed to student-centeredness; professional development and
scholarship; integrity and ethics; respect, diversity and pluralism; innovation
and flexibility; and teamwork and collaboration. Select to view links to RIT’s
http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p040,
http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p030, and
http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p050
Term
Appointed by the Interim Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs of NTID
in consultation with President and Dean of NTID and the department faculty. A
comprehensive summative review every 3-5 years with possibility for
re-appointment
RESPONSIBILITIES:
— Curriculum and Support Services: Provide innovative and strategic direction
for the design, delivery and on-going evaluation of well-articulated,
state-of-the-art education programs, teaching, curricula and academic support
services that facilitate student success. Delivery of programs should be
designed to maximize enrollment and participation of students, including
innovative technological approaches. The current program coordinates department
academic activities with the College of Liberal Arts Performing Arts and Visual
Culture department to benefit students at the AAS, BS, and advanced degree
levels. Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and NTID
students, faculty and staff within RIT strategic plans for performing arts.
Oversee student records and scheduling functions, student recruitment, co-op
placement, advisement and accreditation as appropriate to departmental mission.
— National Leadership: Participate, serve and/or lead in major relevant
professional organizations, curriculum, research and scholarly efforts that
foster NTID prominent positions in the field of deaf education and performing
arts in the areas of Deaf theatre, traditional theatre, dance, and musical
theatre. Facilitate opportunities for national, state, and community
collaborations that enhance the educational experiences of students and the
academic recognition of the technological excellence of the RIT colleges.
— Human Resources: Manage the composition, evaluation and development of the
department’s human resources using approaches that are consistent with the NTID
goal to cross-utilize faculty within and across specific departmental functions
and disciplines. This will involve the facilitation and development of strategic
staffing plans, equitable workloads, plans of work, involving both NTID and the
College of Liberal Arts faculty and staff and includes the development of joint
faculty appointments to maximize resources between the two performing arts
departments. Additionally, prepare annual performance reviews or faculty/staff
appraisals, develop merit recommendations, and support of faculty/staff
professional development and scholarship. Also responsible for classroom and/or
tutoring observations of faculty and participation in the tenure and promotion
processes.
— Budget and Facilities: Monitor budget and manage departmentally-assigned
resources including equipment, materials, supplies and facilities coordinate
departmental security and inventory control, share equipment, space and
laboratory facilities and technical assistance within NTID and between NTID and
the College of Liberal Arts Performing Arts and Visual Culture department order
to maximize opportunities for students. Procure external funds to support the
work of the department, maintain the performing arts work and performance spaces
in state of the art condition, support the costs of space usage, and maintain a
safe working and performance environment. Develop appropriate connections with
business, industry and RIT companion programs in order to maintain a leadership
and currency in courses, programs, services and facilities related to the
performing arts.
— Internal Stakeholders and External Publics: Represent the department as
appropriate to internal RIT and NTID stakeholders (students. faculty, staff.
administration) and to external constituents (parents. employers, National
Advisory Group). Fairly and adequately represent faculty initiatives and
concerns to the next level of management.
— Faculty Responsibilities: Teach, tutor, and/or advise students as appropriate
to one’s field and experience; participate in research, scholarship, consulting
and professional activities to ensure currency in discipline and as appropriate
to position; enhance sign language skills and spoken communication techniques
and strategies on an on-going basis.
We are seeking individuals who are committed to contributing to RIT’s core
values, honor code, and statement of diversity. People who are Deaf or Hard of
Hearing are strongly encouraged to apply.
Required Minimum Qualifications
— PhD., or Ed. D. degree, or MFA in Performing Arts or relevant field OR 10
years of demonstrated special competence in the field in widely recognized ways,
equivalent to a terminal degree.
— Record of peer-reviewed scholarship: scholarly productivity required at the
associate professor rank or higher, demonstrated by recent relevant
performances, publications, presentations, editorships, professional service or
contributions in the field in which the terminal degree was earned or the
professional experience gained.
— Demonstrated successful experience in curriculum development and program
evaluation; record of effective academic instruction and professional
contributions to the field.
— Demonstrated experience in program development and administration.
— Qualifications equivalent to senior faculty rank.
— Demonstrated experience and commitment to shared governance.
— Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with Deaf and Hard of Hearing
individuals ranging from ASL to Spoken English.
Required Minimum Education Level
EdD, MFA, PhD
Required Application Documents
How To Apply
Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty; search openings, then Keyword
Search 5012BR. Please submit your application, curriculum vitae, cover letter
addressing the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:
— The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references
— A statement expressing your leadership and management styles
— A statement describing your philosophies of teaching, research, and the
relationship between them
— A statement of your experience with and commitment to the principles expressed
in RIT’s:
http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p040
and
http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p030
and
http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p050
You can contact the search committee with questions on the position at:
mailto:Aaron.Kelstone@rit.edu
Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until an
acceptable candidate is found.
The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/1859871
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check
and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is
contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does
not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in
the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and
does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,
national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,
educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to
applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with
Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If
you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring
process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at
585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes
and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or
inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at
ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
SUPERVISOR of STUDENT LIFE PROGRAMS
COLORADO SCHOOL for the DEAF and the BLIND
Colorado Springs, CO
March 2020
MISSION STATEMENT
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) provides children
and families statewide with comprehensive, specialized educational
services in safe, nurturing environments. We empower learners to become
self-determined, independent contributing citizens within their
communities.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs at the foot of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, invites you to
consider our employment opportunities. Interested persons are invited to
visit CSDB’s website at http://csdb.org/ where the official job
announcement for Supervisor of Student Life Programs may be found in its
entirety, including major duties/responsibilities, under Non-Classified
employment. This job announcement is open until the position is filled.
BROAD SCOPE OF POSITION
This position reports to the Superintendent, or designee, and is
responsible for providing leadership to and for the administration of
Student Life services for students who are Deaf/hard-of-hearing and/or
blind/visually impaired, which includes, but is not limited to: student
dormitories, transportation, recreation, athletics, student organizations,
and programming in support of students’ educational growth.
QUALIFICATIONS
— Master’s Degree in Education, Special Education (Deaf Education or
Education of the Visually Impaired), or in a professional discipline in a
related field (e.g., Counseling, Child Development, etc.) from a
regionally accredited college or university
— Substitution of Experience for Education may be considered on a
year-for-year basis, as follows: experience in a student life /
residential setting, in a formal supervisory / administrative role may be
considered for substitution of the Education requirement. Note: Six (6)
full years of the experience indicated will substitute for a Master’s
Degree
— Five (5) years successful experience in a student life/residential
setting working with children and youth who are Deaf/hard-of-hearing
and/or blind/visually impaired. PREFERRED: three (3) years of formal
supervisory and/or administrative experience, in a student life /
residential setting
— Proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL) at the Advanced (3+,
ASLPI) skill level as demonstrated by an appropriate assessment tool and
according to school policy/procedures
Terms of Employment:
— Full-Time; scheduled to work 210 days (0.81 FTE) during the
academic year (August to June, as per established School Calendar).
— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed, or implied
contract.
— Annual Salary Range: $58,235 to $90,219; the base salary shall be
established based upon appropriate education and experience. Excellent
benefits.
Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the
CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job
announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete
on-line application (to include references), and to upload the following
items to the on-line application: formal letter of interest, current
resume, recent letters of recommendation (with signature), and copies of
all transcripts. Contact information:
Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
33 North Institute Street;
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Website: http://csdb.org/
E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)
INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AT THE COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF &
THE BLIND
CSDB is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
DIRECTOR of OUTREACH PROGRAMS
COLORADO SCHOOL for the DEAF and the BLIND
Colorado Springs, CO
March 2020
MISSION STATEMENT
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) provides children
and families statewide with comprehensive, specialized educational
services in safe, nurturing environments. We empower learners to become
self-determined, independent contributing citizens within their
communities.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs at the foot of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, invites you to
consider our employment opportunities. Interested persons are invited to
visit CSDB’s website at http://csdb.org/ where the official job
announcement for Director of Outreach Programs may be found in its
entirety, including major duties/responsibilities and qualification
requirements, under Non-Classified employment. This job announcement is
open until the position is filled.
BROAD SCOPE OF POSITION:
This position reports to the Superintendent of the Colorado School for the
Deaf and the Blind and is responsible for the development and delivery of
outreach services by CSDB staff, to children newborn to twenty-one, their
parents, educators and community members.
QUALIFICATIONS
— Master’s Degree, or higher, in Special Education or closely
related field from an accredited college or university, with
specialization in Deaf Education or Education of the Visually Impaired.
— Must hold or be eligible for appropriate educator licensure in the
State of Colorado, endorsed in Special Education Administration – Director
of Special Education.
— Five (5) years successful experience in the field of Deaf
Education and/or the education of students with visual impairments as a
teacher, administrator, or similar position. Three (3) years of
administrative and/or supervisory experience preferred.
— Preferred: Proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL) at the
Advanced (3+) skill level as demonstrated by an appropriate assessment
tool and according to school policy/procedure.
Terms of Employment:
— Full-Time (1.0 fte); scheduled to work year-round.
— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed, or implied
contract.
Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the
CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job
announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete
on-line application (to include references), and to upload the following
items to the on-line application: formal letter of interest, current
resume, recent letters of recommendation (with signature), copies of all
transcripts, and a copy of current educator certification. Contact
information:
Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
33 North Institute Street;
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Website: http://csdb.org/
E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)
INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AT
THE COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND
CSDB is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Vocational Program Director I
COPD Albuquerque
Albuquerque, New Mexico
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
No 03-10-100
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an
FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary
Position Vocational Program Director I
Agency COPD Albuquerque, New Mexico
Status Exempt – Full Time
Position Purpose
Supervises and directs Vocational Department in the areas of vocational
training, job placement services, case management, client intake,
assessment and progress. Ensures program compliance with established
Agency policies and applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and
schedules staff professional development training and maintains caseloads
in accordance with service contract guidelines. Position may from time to
time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform
other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
— Oversees and supervises the vocational training, placement, job
coaching, transition, and case management components of the Vocational
Department
— Oversees referrals and intakes, and screens clients into services
— Works with staff to coordinate client services throughout the
system
— Monitors all Training and Employment Programs
— Monitors training of staff in the areas of general procedures,
agency policy and procedures, best practices and other training required
to meet staff needs
— Ensures that case management services, as they relate to
vocational issues, are met
— Reports case load size, performance measures and consumer needs to
supervisor and funding sources
— Maintains contractual relationships with VR
— Develops new programs that provide new opportunities for consumers
to include business and community partnerships
— Assures that all staff are knowledgeable of best practices to
persons with a hearing loss and are able to represent the agency in
services to persons with a hearing loss
— Oversees and monitors contracts to maintain objectives and
contractual goals
— Collects data and documents activities for training programs
— Maintains files and tracks client progress through programs
— Ensures that all programs meet contract standards
— Ensures that all contractual paperwork is completed within
approved timelines
— Ensures execution of staff and consumer site visits to determine
needs and resolves possible issues
— Manages staff schedules to meet consumer needs
— Develops and coordinates consumer goals with staff
— Maintains communication with referral source
— Supervises staff and acts as a liaison between all parties
including businesses requesting work, school systems and rehabilitation
team
— Supervises assessments and placements into new programs
— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,
providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees
— Reviews quality of job placement program and determines
appropriate staffing patterns
— Determines job placement program and staff training needs by
reviewing Deaf community concerns, business requirements, and legal and
adaptive information
— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
Minimum Qualifications
Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order
to meet minimum requirements of the position and will be considered by the
Corporate Director of Human Resources.
— Bachelor’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related
field
— American Sign Language skills
— 3 years of supervisory or administrative experience
— 3 years of experience in Vocational/ILS services
— Knowledge of DD system, Vocational Rehabilitation, and CARF
accreditation standards
— Pass drug screening
–Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance and New Mexico
Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report
Desired Qualifications
— Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related field
— Additional years of directly related experience
SALARY DOE
SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their
qualifications, training and related job experience
HOW TO APPLY Complete application at:
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.
Human Resources Department
140 W. Speedway Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505
E-mail resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an
interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate
Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,
supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for
excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply
Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
position opening
Dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources
University of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyoming
The University of Wyoming seeks a Dean of the Haub School of Environment
and Natural Resources
Click here to view position profile:
https://summitsearchsolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/UW_Dean_Haub_School_Profile.pdf
Location: Laramie, Wyoming
The Position:
The Dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, who
holds a Wyoming Excellence Chair, is the unit’s chief academic and
administrative officer and reports to the Provost.
While embracing shared faculty governance, the Dean leads a team of
innovative faculty, staff, students, and administrators. Key strategic
initiatives for the Haub School include the development and execution of
world-class interdisciplinary programs aimed at environment and natural
resource issues, publication and dissemination of world-class research,
and exemplary outreach to the state and beyond. Haub School faculty
members lead research programs and creative activities which address
environment and natural resources questions from both disciplinary and
interdisciplinary perspectives.
In addition to leadership within the School, the Dean drives a strong
vision of innovation and inclusivity that includes a broad network of
financial, campus, statewide, regional, national, and international
partners. The Haub School is generously supported centrally by the
University of Wyoming, as well as externally supported by key partners and
donors. Thus, operating with integrity, the new Dean needs to further
develop and inspire relationships with private donors, foundations, and
businesses that support the Haub School financially.
The Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources seeks a Dean who is a
(an):
— Authentic, dynamic, and visionary leader with proven success in
promoting excellence in environment and natural resource education,
research and outreach, fundraising, and building strong partnerships both
within and outside of the University setting.
— Charismatic leader to inspire the entrepreneurial team into the
next phase of growth and success.
— Educational leader with demonstrated success leading innovative,
excellent academic programs.
— Scholarly leader who will inspire continued success and growth of
scholarship.
— Collaborative leader with a background in promoting science
communication, outreach, and collaborative process.
— Personable leader with demonstrated success interacting with
politically, ethnically, and economically diverse stakeholders and donors.
Qualifications:
Required Qualifications:
— A terminal degree in a relevant field of study and an academic
record consistent with a senior faculty appointment.
— Demonstrated successful leadership of a complex organization
(faculty, staff, partners, and/or academic programs).
— Experience in or capacity to raise funds from varied sources
(private donors, foundations, academic grants, etc.).
— Outstanding communication skills to articulate and advance the
School’s interests among constituencies.
— Ability to build partnerships with a diverse group of stakeholders
including private donors, the University community, external constituents,
legislative leaders, and university peers.
— Experience in supporting a research culture that values
interdisciplinary, applied, relevant, and impactful research.
Desired Qualifications:
— Knowledge of or interest in environment and natural resource
issues in the American West.
— Experience with interdisciplinary teaching and/or research that
integrates broad perspectives and approaches.
— Dedication to the recruitment and retention of diverse faculty,
staff, and students.
— Experience promoting innovative science communication, outreach,
and collaborative process.
— Experience leading collaborative approaches to environment and
natural resources decision-making.
Why Consider the Opportunity?
— Highly Performing School. The School is a a “shining star” in the
University and the region with innovative programming, an increasing
portfolio of funding, growing enrollment, an expanding research portfolio,
and happy and engaged students, faculty, and staff.
— Culture. The School and Institute display high morale, enthusiasm,
and passion. Students receive an unprecedented level of personal attention
and support with relevant opportunities for engagement, work, service, and
scholarship. The faculty are collegial and collaborative.
— Impact. This is a highly visible role where the Dean will have the
opportunity to have a transformative impact on the school, the University,
and the region through applied and interdisciplinary research and
leadership of collaborative decision making.
— Capital Improvements. New and modern campus facilities have been
developed over the past 20 years through massive capital investment on the
part of the state and private donors.
— Location. Laramie is a great place to live and work. Laramie
boasts a low cost of living, low property taxes, and no personal state
income tax. The area offers incredible outdoor recreational opportunities,
an eclectic downtown area, and a great public school system.
— Benefits. Highly competitive benefits package, including a
retirement benefit that features a state contribution of 14.44% of an
employee’s gross salary and excellent health benefits.
About the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources:
The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural
Resources advances the understanding and resolution of environment and
natural resource issues. The Haub School’s academic programs are a nexus
for interdisciplinary environment and natural resources education and
inquiry, including a new BS in Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management
and a proposed MS in Environment, Natural Resources and Society. The
School’s curricula emphasize collaborative and interdisciplinary
approaches that prepare students to become thoughtful future leaders and
problem-solvers in the environment and natural resources fields. Students
learn in the classroom, in real-world enterprises, in Wyoming’s
outstanding natural outdoor laboratory, and overseas. The Haub School has
a strong community-based culture and has recently experienced
unprecedented growth in students, faculty, outreach, and UW financial
support. In FY20, the Haub School has 380 undergraduate and 58 graduate
students enrolled. The School includes 22 faculty and 5 staff; additional
academic support is provided by professors of practice, academic
professionals, and visiting scholars. Wyoming and the Western United
States enjoy an unparalleled richness of natural resources and face many
complex challenges regarding the management of those resources. This
complexity provides an opportunity for faculty, students, and staff at the
Haub School to work with partners to learn about issues, to bring
knowledge to bear on those issues, and to facilitate collaborative
decision making.
The Ruckelshaus Institute, a division of the Haub School of Environment
and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming, advances the
understanding and resolution of complex environmental and natural
resources challenges and supports stakeholder-driven solutions to
environmental challenges by conducting and communicating relevant research
and promoting collaborative decision making.
To learn more about the Ruckelshaus Institute and its history, click here:
www.uwyo.edu/haub/ruckelshaus-institute
Follow these links to learn more about the Haub School of Environment and
Natural Resources: 2018-19 Year in Review and Strategic Plan 2018-2022.
About the University of Wyoming:
Nestled amid the beauty of two mountain ranges in southeastern Wyoming,
you will find the nationally recognized teaching and research institution,
the University of Wyoming (UW). Established as a land-grant institution in
1886 when Wyoming was still a territory, UW has since grown to nearly 200
areas of study, drawing 12,500+ students from all 50 states and 90
countries. UW is known for its accomplished faculty and world-class
facilities, its small student/faculty ratio and quality undergraduate and
graduate programs within its colleges of Arts & Sciences, Agriculture &
Natural Resources, Business, Education, Engineering & Applied Science,
Health Sciences, Law, School of Energy Resources, and Haub School of
Environment and Natural Resources. To learn more: http://www.uwyo.edu
Throughout its existence, UW has been the only four-year university in the
state of Wyoming, though it maintains close relationships with the state’s
seven community colleges. UW’s global impact begins with innovative
undergraduate and graduate research opportunities and extends through
state and federal partnerships and recent initiatives such as the Wyoming
Institute for Humanities Research and the School of Energy Resources. UW
has played important roles in the lives of students, Wyoming residents,
and communities for 133 years.
— Recognized by Forbes in 2019 as one of America’s Best Value
Colleges.
— Rated as a “Top 15 Outdoor Adventure College” Outside magazine.
— Wyoming was ranked #21 in US News and World Report’s 2018 “Best
States Rankings.”
University community is working collaboratively to help the University
reinforce and strengthen its reputation as it adapts to changing economic
factors in the state and beyond. The University’s strategic roadmap,
“Breaking Through 2017-2022: A Strategic Plan for the University of
Wyoming,” shows that it’s an exciting time to be a part of UW as it
embarks on new and exciting opportunities.
Location: Located in Laramie, Wyoming, a town of more than 31,000 with a
unique blend of sophistication and western hospitality, UW not only
provides an environment for success, but also offers varied academic and
lifestyle opportunities. Laramie is a great place to live and work as it
boasts a low cost of living, no state income tax as well as incredible
outdoor recreational opportunities, an eclectic downtown area, and a great
public school system.
To Apply:
The University of Wyoming, in consultation with Summit Search Solutions,
Inc., will begin a confidential review of application materials
immediately and continue until the position is filled; parties who apply
by March 22, 2020, will be given first consideration. Please submit a
curriculum vitae and a letter of interest upon application. All
applications and nominations will be held in confidence. To apply online,
go to: https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=su195
For more information or to offer recommendations or nominations:
Kristen Farha
Senior Consultant
Summit Search Solutions, Inc.
Direct: (316) 650-0069
kfarha@summitsearchsolutions.com
Members of under-represented groups are encouraged to apply. The
University’s policy has been and will continue to be, one of
nondiscrimination, offering equal opportunity to all employees and
applicants for employment without regard to race, gender, religion, color,
national origin, disability, age, protected veteran status, sexual
orientation, gender identity, genetic information, creed, ancestry,
political belief, pregnancy, or other status protected by state and
federal statutes or University regulations. The University’s
nondiscrimination policy applies to all matters relating to its education
programs and activities including recruiting, hiring, training,
compensation, benefits, promotions, demotions, transfers, and all other
terms and conditions of employment. To review the EEO is the Law Poster
and its Supplement, please see The Diversity & Fairness page.
Pursuant to Wyoming State law, W.S. 19-14-102, as amended, an honorably
discharged veteran who has been a resident of the state of Wyoming for one
(1) year or more at any time prior to the date when the veteran applies
for employment, or any surviving spouse who was married to such veteran at
the time of the veteran’s death, who is receiving federal survivor
benefits based on the veteran’s military service and is applying for
employment, shall receive an interview preference during the applicant
screening process with the University of Wyoming. At the time of
application, the applicant must possess the business capacity, competency,
education or other qualifications required for the position. If
disabilities do not materially interfere with performance of job duties,
disabled veterans will be given preference over able-bodied veterans.
Appropriate documentation of veteran status must be provided at the time
of application as outlined in the application process. No preference will
be given to a veteran currently employed by a public department.
The University of Wyoming conducts background investigations for all final
candidates being considered for employment. Offers of employment are
contingent upon the completion of the background check.
Applicants with disabilities may request accommodation to complete the
application and selection process. Please notify Human Resources at least
three (3) working days prior to the date of need.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Position: Full-Time Advocate
Deaf Vermonters Advocacy Services (DVAS)
state of Vermont
Deaf Vermonters Advocacy Services (DVAS) is a culturally & linguistically
accessible advocacy program designed to meet the specific needs of Deaf,
DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing individuals and provides education to
service providers for the whole state of Vermont.
RESPONSIBILITIES
— Provide advocacy with DVAS clients
a. Provide direct and indirect services to clients of DVAS
b. Support clients to address and heal from the immediate and
long-term impacts of violence, abuse, harassment, or / and
discrimination in their lives. Advocacy focus areas are
determined with clients, based on each client’s individual
priorities, needs and circumstances.
c. Provide information, referrals and resources
d. Facilitate communication access to needed services
including health care and legal systems
e. Advocate with clients to ensure their rights and interests
are heard
f. Educate clients about their rights and responsibilities in
order to encourage self-advocacy
g. Accompany clients to court or meetings with service
providers such as: police, lawyers, hospitals, state agencies, etc.
— Assess, advocate and educate to improve how systems reach Vermonters with
hearing loss and meet their needs, including providing technical
assistance and training aimed at improving accessibility and cultural
competency and relevance through changes in resources, policies and
practices
a. Provide education about cultural and linguistic needs
of the Deaf, DeafBlind and hard of hearing communities.
b. Implement a needs assessment.
c. Provide recommendations on policies and
procedures.
— Work with director on designing and implementing multimedia materials
— Help create a public awareness campaign about Deaf Culture and/or
domestic and sexual violence
— Attend relevant workshops or conferences
REQUIREMENTS
— Near native fluency in American Sign Language (ASL)
— Advocacy experience
— Strong communication skills
— Work from a philosophy of empowerment
— Ability to work with a diverse population
— Experience working with systems change
— Exceptional listening skills and ability to empathize
— Excellent public speaking skills
— Knowledge of domestic and sexual violence
— Ability to work some nights and weekends
— Ability to work independently, be self reliant
and work as part of a team
— Computer skills required (Word, PowerPoint,
Google Drive, etc.)
— Statewide travel required
— Must possess a valid driver’s license and have access to an
operational vehicle to transport self to various locations
DVAS operates as a project of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and
Sexual Violence, which provides financial administration for the program.
The Vermont Network strives to build an intentionally diverse and
inclusive community. We believe that in order to support our Member
Organizations in their efforts to meet the needs of survivors and change
the ways in which their communities think about and address domestic and
sexual violence, we as an organization must honor the cultures, beliefs,
and values of those we serve, and foster an environment of mutual respect,
acceptance and equal opportunity. We are committed to building and
maintaining a multi-cultural and diverse work environment which reflects
diversity that exists among the people of Vermont. The Vermont Network
Against Domestic and Sexual Violence does not discriminate on the basis of
race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, age, ability, or national
origin.
To apply, please submit a resume, a cover letter and a list of references
to Rebecca Lalanne, rebeccadvas@gmail.com by February 28, 2020.
Start date: ASAP
Reports to DVAS Director
Salary based on experience
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
American Sign Language, visiting faculty position
University of Iowa, The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures
Iowa City, Iowa
The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures at the
University of Iowa is searching for a visiting faculty position beginning
in August 2020 to teach courses in American Sign Language. The initial
appointment will be for one year, with a possible reappointment of one
additional year, pending College approval and demonstrated excellence in
teaching. Salary will be based on number of courses taught and
commensurate on rank.
Responsibilities include teaching six courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and
contributing to curriculum and materials development for the program. This
could be six sections of ASL per year (maximum 20 students per section)
using an immersion curriculum (Signing Naturally) or a combination of
language and specialty courses taught in ASL.
Required Qualifications: fluency in ASL; Master’s Degree in Teaching ASL
or related field; American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA)
certification or willingness to obtain certification once employed.
Desired Qualifications: Language teaching experience at the college level,
ability to offer advanced courses such as ASL linguistics, ASL Literature,
Deaf culture, Deaf studies, ASL/English interpreting, or Deaf education.
Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of
their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of
recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu.
Refer to requisition number 73877. (Note: Please post the teaching video
online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum
vitae). Screening begins February 24, 2020 and will continue until
position is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by
videoconference.
The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the College
of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and ethnic
diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division and
Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are
encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free
from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,
age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic
information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified
individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The
University of Iowa is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Positions openings:
ASL Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor – Decatur, Ga.
ASL Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor – Macon, Ga
Avita Community Partners
Salary: 50,000-65,000
Job Description
Avita Community Partners is excited to announce a new career opportunity for an
ASL Fluent, Licensed Counselors. This position is based out of Decatur.
** The American Sign Language Fluent Licensed Counselors will provide behavioral
health services to deaf clients in the State of Georgia.
Job Duties:
1. Provides behavioral health services to adults, children and adolescents to
deaf individuals. This includes individual counseling, family counseling, group
counseling and behavioral health assessments.
2. These services are provided in both office and community settings.
3. Must be willing to use personal vehicle.
Requirements
Entry Qualifications:
— Master’s Degree Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family Therapy or
Counseling with eligibility to become professionally licensed in the state of
Georgia OR Associate License in the state of Georgia (LAPC, LMSW or LAMFT).
Prefer individual who is fully licensed as a LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of
Georgia.
— The ability to achieve a score of “Advanced” or higher on the Sign Language
Proficiency Interview (SLPI) or its predecessor, the Signed Communication
Proficiency Interview (SCPI).
— A driver cannot have six or more points against his/her license within the
last five years. Cannot have had a suspended or revoked license within the last
five years.
Preferred Qualifications:
— LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.
— 3-4 years in Behavioral Health Counseling preferably in a Behavioral Health
setting or 1-2 years in Supervision preferably in a Behavioral Health setting
— Excellent communication skills
— Excellent organizational skills
· Team player
This is a full time position and is subject to organizational benefits.
**All qualified applicants will be considered, but may not necessarily receive
an interview.**
Avita Community Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not
discriminate in its service practices or employment practices with regard to
race color, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation, age, or national
origin.
to apply, email: Rhonda.wetherbee@avitapartners.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Positions openings:
Avita Community Partners
Case Manager – Deaf Services – Macon, Ga
Case Manager – Deaf Services – Savannah, Ga.
Case Manager – Deaf Services – Columbus, Ga
Job Title: Case Manager – Deaf Services – Ga.
Department: Thurmond Tanner
Salary: 35,000.00
LAST
Job Description
Job Duties:
— Provides a broad range of paraprofessional behavioral health and social
services to clients and their families
— Under supervision, will organize and facilitate group counseling as well as:
a. Fluency in American Sign Language and a working knowledge of deaf culture
b. Knowledge of social, cultural, economic and special needs of deaf,
deaf-blind, late deafened individuals who have communication challenges and the
relation to social adjustment and opportunities for community contribution.
c. Knowledge of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the role and
responsibilities of interpreters.
d. Ability to work cooperatively with local officials, community service
boards/provider agencies and the general public and to make effective use of
community resources.
e. Ability to write in English and communicate effectively.
f. Knowledge and skill in computer operation, video communication equipment.
g. Ability to travel in assigned geographical areas across the state to monitor
services sites.
— Participates in treatment team planning, and performs crisis intervention.
— Will teach daily living skills to clients and will monitor/document progress
toward treatment goals.
— Assists in dealing with personal and social problems
— May provide supportive counseling to clients and families and/or serve as a
liaison for social services
— Will focus on skill development and assist with linkage to resources.
— Will transport clients as needed. Must be willing to use personal vehicle when
necessary.
— Assists clients in locating and utilizing community resources including legal,
medical, financial assistance, and other referral services.
— Counsels clients living in group homes and halfway houses; assists in
pre-release and release planning.
— Implements and organizes the delivery of specific social services within the
community.
— Implements life skills workshops and programs in behavior management, youth
services, community and social services.
— Maintains contact with other social service agencies and health care providers
involved with clients to provide information and obtain feedback on client’s
overall progress.
— Monitors client’s progress towards treatment goals.
— Provides short-term case management and referral services to clients with
emergency situations
Requirements
Minimum Qualifications:
Completion of a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Mental Health or
Counseling or related field and one-year experience working with adults who have
a SPMI diagnosis in a social services delivery setting. Must demonstrate
advanced proficiency in American Sign Language.
* Motor Vehicle Report required on all employees who transport clients. Must have
valid Georgia drivers license and no driver may have 6 or more points against
his/her license within the last five years. No driver may have had a suspended
or revoked license within the last five years.
to apply, email: Rhonda.wetherbee@avitapartners.org
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open positions
Marie Philip School: Pre-K through 12th Grade
Framingham, MA
Sign-on BONUSES $500-$1,000 for anyone who starts a full time position!
Marie Philip School: Pre-K through 12th Grade
— Secondary Principal
— Secondary Administrative Assistant
— Secondary Teacher (students with moderate to severe disabilities)
— Secondary Classroom Assistant
— ECC Classroom Teacher
— ECC Classroom Assistant
— Toddler Classroom Assistant
— Substitute Classroom Teacher
— State Testing and Mainstreaming Coordinator
Marie Philip School: Student Life
— Substitute Residential Counselor (Boys’ and Girls’ Dorms)
— Independent Living Skills Aide (4 hours/week)
Walden School
— Classroom Teacher
— Residential Child Care Worker
Overnight Child Care Worker
— Substitute
Interpreting
— ASL Interpreter
Walden Community Services
— Executive Director
— Intensive Care Coordinator/In-Home Therapist- Clinician (Framingham)
— Therapeutic Mentor Part time Springfield
— Therapeutic Mentor Part time Framingham
Public School Partnerships
— Educational Audiologist. Part time flexible schedule
— Deaf Educator
— Early Childhood ASL Specialist
Audiology
— Clinical Audiologist
Please go to this link for all of these jobs:
https://www.tlcdeaf.org/page.cfm?p=717
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Assistant Professor of American Sign Language
Southwestern College
Chula Vista, CA
10-MONTH, TENURE TRACK POSITION
Under the direction of the Dean, the primary assignment will consist of teaching
courses in the American Sign Language (ASL) program, both face-to-face and
online. Full-time faculty responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the
following: teach all scheduled classes and maintain office hours; class
preparation; curriculum development duties; assessment and evaluation of
students; student performance monitoring and record-keeping; attend meetings
pertinent to discipline/division/college; involvement in selected staff
development and/or extracurricular activities. Maintain professional
associations and connections with the professional community. Participate in the
planning, implementation, and evaluation of educational programs (including
student learning outcomes and assessment), courses and other experiences
(including program review) that will directly result in the educational growth
of the students and support advancement of the visions, missions and values of
the college.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree and two years of professional
experience OR an Associate’s degree and six years of professional experience OR
a valid California Community College Credential in American Sign Language OR the
equivalent.
(Note: Professional Experience is required when the applicant possess a
Master’s Degree. The Professional Experience required must be directly related
to the faculty member’s teaching assignment. The above stated number of years
is for Full-Time experience or the equivalent in Part-Time Experience.)
SALARY AND BENEFITS:
Upon initial employment, full-time faculty members are placed on the salary
schedule based upon years of experience and education. Initial salary placement
for experience can range from $52,820.00-$79,477.00 per year. Faculty members
are encouraged to continue their professional development through additional
study qualifying them for advancement on the salary schedule. For the current
salary schedule and information on salary placement visit our website at
www.swccd.edu
Benefits include a choice of medical plans, dental coverage, vision, sick leave
and an optional tax deferred flexible benefit plan. Coverage is offered for
employees and all eligible dependents.
Academic employees participate in the State Teachers’Retirement System, a
defined-benefit retirement plan through the State of California.
START DATE: August 20, 2020 (Fall Semester, 2020)
APPLICATION DEADLINE:
All application materials must be received in the Human Resources Office.
Position is open until filled. Applications received by the first screening
deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 are guaranteed to be reviewed
by the selection committee. Any application received after the deadline is not
guaranteed a review.
APPLICATION PROCEDURES: Submit the following application materials online at
https://apptrkr.com/1742695:
1. Cover letter that includes discussion of the following questions as well as
the job duties listed in the announcement:
a. In your experience, what are the most effective strategies for supporting
students who have been under resourced?
b. Think of the most successful class you have taught. What were the key factors
in creating that success for diverse students?
c. How is your teaching approach culturally-responsive to the students you
serve?
2. SWC Online Employment Application
3. Resume/Curriculum Vitae
4. Supplemental Application
5. Unofficial copies of college transcripts with date degree conferred
Foreign degrees require an evaluation for United States equivalency from an
agency having membership with the National Association of Credential Evaluation
Services, Inc. Upon offer of employment, the successful applicant must be able
to provide proof of eligibility to work in the United States. It is the sole
responsibility of the applicant to ensure that all application materials are
received by the deadline date.
All materials included in your application packet become District property,
will not be returned, will not be copied, and will be considered for this
opening only.
We reserve the right to re-open, re-advertise, delay or cancel filling this
position.
If additional positions become available in this classification, applications
received in response to this posting may be considered for those additional
positions for up to 90 days after final board approval.
Initial interview travel costs must be borne by the applicant. Those applicants
selected for a second level interview with the Superintendent/President will be
reimbursed for travel up to $1,500.
As an Equal Opportunity Employer and in compliance with the American with
Disabilities Act, Southwestern Community College District will make reasonable
accommodations for individuals with disabilities.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Assistant professor, Spanish
University of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyoming
please click on:
https://uwyo.taleo.net/careersection/00_ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=19004851&lang=en
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Knobloch Professor of Conservation Economics
Helga Otto Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources
University of Wyoming
Laramie, WY
The University of Wyoming (UW) invites applications for the Knobloch
Professorship in the Helga Otto Haub School of Environment and Natural
Resources (ENR) focusing on economic dimensions of conservation. We seek
an accomplished and creative individual to provide research,
outreach/engagement, teaching, and service consistent with the educational
mission of the University of Wyoming. The Haub School values
interdisciplinary approaches to environmental problem solving; scholarship
that can inform real-world solutions; tangible, place-based experiences to
develop critical thinking skills in the next generation of leaders and
decision makers; and a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment on
campus and beyond.
The position is broadly conceived as focusing on the economics
underpinning such conservation topics as biodiversity, land, water,
working landscapes, and sustainable communities, and how that work can
inform conservation policy and practice. We welcome applicants with a
background in environmental, ecological, natural resource, institutional,
agricultural, or behavioral economics. We are especially interested in
applicants who can advance both the understanding and application of
economic concepts in support of sound decision making. Specific areas of
economic specialization may include natural capital, nonmarket valuation,
ecosystem services, conservation finance, program design and evaluation,
field experiments, and other relevant concepts and techniques.
The professor will conduct research to advance the field of conservation
economics, engage with communities to support real-world decision making,
and teach undergraduate and graduate courses in their area of expertise.
We seek colleagues who can demonstrate excellent interdisciplinary
scholarship and teaching, outstanding communication skills, and capacity
to advance the Haub School’s reputation and vision. We are interested in
candidates with experience in the American West and evidence of effective
engagement with stakeholders including natural resource agencies, land
managers, conservation organizations, and communities. The preferred
candidate may be of any rank, but we envision hiring an associate
professor. Candidates at the assistant professor level with an established
record of research are encouraged to apply.
The Knobloch Professorship is supported by an endowment with funds that
may be used for research, conference travel, graduate students, sponsoring
visiting lecturers, and other activities relevant to the position.
Required Qualifications
— A PhD or other terminal degree in economics or a relevant field;
— Demonstrated experience developing, or demonstrated capacity to
develop, a robust program of research relevant to conservation economics;
— Demonstrated capacity to work collaboratively with partners and
stakeholders outside the University;
— Demonstrated commitment to interdisciplinary research and/or
pedagogy;
Desired Qualifications
— Experience working in interdisciplinary teams or on projects that
integrate economic, ecological, and social considerations;
— Experience working with conservation practitioners and/or
decision-makers;
— Demonstrated experience teaching at the undergraduate and/or
graduate level;
— Research or other work experience relevant to conservation issues
in the American West.
Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources
Since 1993, the Haub School has been a nexus for interdisciplinary
environmental and natural resources education and inquiry. Today, the Haub
School is a growing academic unit that includes nineteen core faculty and
staff, six undergraduate and graduate degree programs serving 400
students, and the Ruckelshaus Institute. The Haub School partners with
programs, faculty, staff, and students throughout the UW campus, as well
as a broad network of statewide, regional, national, and international
partners, to promote excellence in environmental and natural resources
education, research, and outreach. The school’s curricula emphasize
collaborative and interdisciplinary approaches that prepare students to
become thoughtful future leaders and problem solvers in environmental and
natural resources fields. Students learn in the classroom, in the
outstanding natural outdoor laboratory that is Wyoming, and overseas via
the Haub School’s international field courses. The Ruckelshaus Institute,
a division of the Haub School, supports stakeholder-driven solutions to
environmental and natural resources challenges throughout the state and
region by promoting collaborative decision making and producing compelling
science communication. The Haub School’s faculty maintain active research
or creative programs that address environmental and natural resources
questions from both disciplinary and interdisciplinary perspectives.
University of Wyoming and Surroundings
Established in 1886, UW is a land-grant institution providing
undergraduate and graduate programs to 13,800 students from all 50 states
and 94 countries. The university is located in Laramie, a city of
approximately 30,000 on a high plain between the Laramie and Snowy Range
mountains, 145 miles north of Denver. The community’s distinctive
cultural, aesthetic, and natural resources include a vibrant visual and
performing arts scene, beautiful mountain views, and close proximity to
year-round outdoor recreation such as hiking, climbing, skiing, mountain
biking, fishing, and hunting.
Application Instructions
Candidates should submit an online application at Knobloch Professor of
Conservation Economics – Haub School containing:
1) a cover letter includes
a) a statement of research and outreach/engagement interests
b) a statement of teaching philosophy
c) description of demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and
inclusion
2) a detailed CV
3) an authored manuscript that best captures how your experience is
relevant to the position, and
4) contact information for four references (to be contacted only for
finalists).
Address questions and applications to the search chair, Dr. Drew Bennett.
Applications and expressions of interest will be held in confidence until
on-campus interviews are conducted. Application process questions can be
addressed to Kim Messersmith at Kbois@uwyo.edu.
Members of under-represented groups are encouraged to apply. The
University’s policy has been, and will continue to be, one of
nondiscrimination, offering equal opportunity to all employees and
applicants for employment on the basis of their color, religion, national
origin, disability, age veteran status, sexual orientation, genetic
information, political belief, or other status protected by state and
federal statutes or University Regulations.
The University of Wyoming is committed to providing a safe and productive
learning and living community. To achieve that goal, we conduct background
investigations for all final candidates being considered for employment.
Background checks may include but are not limited to, criminal history,
national sex offender search, employment and motor vehicle history. Offers
of employment are contingent upon the completion of the background check.
Review of applications begins on February 15, 2020 and will continue until
the position is filled. The anticipated start date is August 1, 2020 but
is negotiable.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
several open positions
Delaware School for the Deaf
Newark, DE
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants.
Secondary English Language Arts Teacher Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Degree in Deaf Education preferred (Master’s Degree preferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
English Language Arts
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
Technology Teacher
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred
— Degree in Deaf Education (Master’s Degree preferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
Technology Education
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements – 50 pounds (with assistance).
Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to accommodate the
physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)
Qualifications:
— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the
following:
An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an
accredited institution, or
Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or
A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test
Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED
Fluency in American Sign Language (required)
Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing
children (preferred)
Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)
Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages
Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the
needs of the students.
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School
District Website: www.christinak12.org
The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open positions
seeking two licensed clinical therapists
State of North Carolina
(one in the Raleigh-area & the other in the Wilson-area)
RHA Health Services is seeking two licensed clinical therapist in the State of
North Carolina, one in the Raleigh-area & the other in the Wilson-area.
North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of mental health
services for the Deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services provides therapy,
assessments, and outreach to people who communicate using ASL. We have a team of
20 professionals, including two Deaf psychologists, four Deaf LCSWs, two Deaf
LPCs, 5 Deaf Regional Care Coordinators, 2 Deaf Peer Support Specialists, 1 Deaf
Recovery Coach along with one hearing LCSW-licensed therapist and a hearing
Regional Care Coordinator who are all fluent in American Sign Language.
If you’re ready for a positive change in your professional life, apply at links
below:
Clinically-Licensed Therapist in Raleigh, NC
https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Raleigh-NC-BH/Deaf-and-Hard-of-Hearing-Therapist_R10072
Clinically-Licensed Therapist in Wilson, NC
https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Wilson-NC-BH/DHH-Clinician–Wilmington-Behavioral-Health-Office_R8034
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Full-time, tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor level, ASL
University of Wisconsin-Madison
to start August 2020
Full-time, tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor level to
start August 2020 for candidates with training in American and other Sign
Language research and issues of access and opportunity for Deaf people; evidence
of high-quality scholarly research; potential for securing external funding;
experience in teaching and mentoring; and interest in collaborating with other
language researchers across departments. The candidate may have a primary focus
on the structure, acquisition, processing, or neural representation of American
and other Sign Languages or the relationship between American and other Sign
Languages and Deaf cultures. This tenure-track faculty position is part of the
Opening Doors Through Language: Access and Equity faculty hiring cluster at the
University of Wisconsin-Madison. More information is available
at https://go.wisc.edu/67eb5n
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings
The Learning Center for the Deaf
Framingham, MA
Sign-on BONUSES for anyone who starts a full time position!
Marie Philip School: Pre-K through 12th Grade
— Director of Student Services
— School Clinical Supervisor
— Elementary School Counselor
— Elementary Classroom Assistant
— ECC Classroom Teacher
— ECC Classroom Assistant
— Substitute Classroom Teacher
— State Testing and Mainstreaming Coordinator
— Secondary Math Teacher
— Secondary Classroom Assistant
— Parent Infant Program Educator
Marie Philip School: Student Life
— Substitute Residential Counselor (Boys’
and Girls’ Dorms)
Walden School
— Assistant Director of Walden School
— Classroom Teacher
— Residential Child Care Worker
— Overnight Child Care Worker
Administration
— Marketing and Communications Manager
Interpreting
— Director of Interpreting Services
— ASL Interpreter
Walden Community Services
— Intensive Care Coordinator/In-Home Therapist-Clinician
— Therapeutic Mentor Part Time (Framingham)
— Therapeutic Mentor Part Time (Springfield)
Athletics
— Galloping Ghosts Middle School Assistant Coach
— Lady Ghosts Varsity Assistant Coach
— Lady ghosts Middle School Head Coach
— Lady Ghosts Middle School Assistant Coach
C & W Maintenance Crew
— General Maintenance/Carpenter
— Landscaper/Maintenance
— Maintenance Technician
Use this Link to all the job postings
https://www.tlcdeaf.org/page.cfm?p=717
If any questions please contact Keri Darling
keri_darling@tlcdeaf.org
VP 508 283 7701
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor RCD/Trainee
Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
Fishersville (near Staunton)
We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our
Shenandoah Valley area. Review the job posting below. If any questions,
you can email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.
Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor RCD/Trainee
Location: Fishersville (near Staunton)
Position #: 00389
Closing Date: 11/8/19
Quicklink: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/157479
[virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com]
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Instructional Services Specialist
The University of Iowa
College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Iowa City, IA
Instructional Services Specialist
The position provides user support services in the Language Media Center
(LMC), training and consultation in the development and implementation of
digital technologies to enhance instruction in a wide range of Division of
World Languages, Literatures and Cultures (DWLLC) courses, as well as in
other campus language and international studies programs. This position
will serve as primary contact for American Sign Language (ASL) Faculty
within the LMC.
Key duties include:
— Serve as Primary contact for American Sign Language (ASL) Faculty
for development of curricular materials
— Assist with planning, materials development and implementation of
hybrid and online DWLLC classes
— Work with LMC director to develop instructional materials for
self-instruction in less commonly taught languages
— Collaborate with DWLLC faculty and TAs on special curricular or
research and development projects that integrate technology and advises on
how to use various instructional development methodologies and
technologies
— Assists students using the LMC, as needed, with appropriate tools,
techniques and resources based upon the instructional plan developed by
DWLLC faculty
— Adjusts to and develops self to prepare for new or changing
assignments, processes, people, and priorities as LMC needs dictate
For additional job details and to apply please visit
https://jobs.uiowa.edu/ and access requisition #19004594.
The Division of World Languages, Literatures & Cultures is strongly
committed to diversity; the strategic plans of the University and College
reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply
and will receive consideration for employment free from discrimination on
the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, pregnancy,
sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, religion,
associational preference, status as a qualified individual with a
disability, or status as a protected veteran. The University of Iowa is
an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Multiple Faculty Positions
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students
from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that
reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal
employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively
encourages deaf, hard of hearing members of traditionally
underrepresented groups, people with disabilities, women, and veterans
to apply for open positions.
The university is currently accepting applications for one or more
faculty positions in the following departments/programs:
American Sign Language and Deaf Studies Art, Communication, and Theatre
Business Education English Government and Public Affairs Hearing,
Speech, and Language Sciences Interpretation and Translation Linguistics
PhD Program in Educational Neuroscience Psychology Science, Technology
and Mathematics Social Work
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the
open position(s) are filled. A pre-employment background check
investigation is performed on candidates selected for employment. For
detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:
https://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
NTID Director of Diversity & Inclusion
Rochester, NY
4735BR
NTID Office of Diversity and Inclusion
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Professional Area:
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function:
Wage Band: 120A
Department/College Description
Detailed Job Description
RIT’s strategic plan, Greatness Throught Diference 2018-2025, reaffirms the
university’s commitment to growing and sustaining a diverse and inclusive
learning, living and working environment. NTID is a full partner in this effort.
The individual serving in this new position will have a dual reporting
relationship to the RIT Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity and
Inclusion and the President and Dean of NTID, and will work in concert with
NTID’s Assistant Vice President for NTID Administration and External Relations,
Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Assistant Vice President for
Student and Academic Services, and other members of the NTID Administrative
Council to coordinate, oversee and manage NTID diversity initiatives and
communications, as well as the implementation of NTID-specific RIT diversity
initiatives.
This individual will:
— Serve on the NTID Administrative Council as a member of the NTID President’s
senior leadership team.
— Serve as the initial point of contact for all NTID issues relating to
diversity and inclusion. This entails not only making the RIT Vice President and
Associate Provost for Diversity and Inclusion, the NTID President and Dean, and
appropriate members of the NTID Administrative Council aware of continuing and
emergent issues, but also proactively interacting with NTID faculty, staff and
students to make them aware of NTID’s commitment in this area and the Director’s
availability as a resource for helping address such issues.
— Monitor NTID’s progress with respect to RIT-wide and NTID-specific diversity
and inclusion initiatives and goals, and bring identified issues to the
attention of the NTID President and Administrative Council for further
discussion and action. This entails collaboration with the NTID Assistant Vice
President for Administration and External Relations, who oversees the college’s
human resources and institutional research functions, and with the NTID
Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, who oversees the college’s
faculty recruitment and retention efforts.
— Work in concert with the RIT Vice President and Associate Provost for
Diversity and Inclusion to ensure NTID’s continued progress within RIT’s
existing diversity and inclusion framework, and keep the NTID Administrative
Council apprised of these efforts and any action items resulting from them.
— Keep current on diversity, inclusion, equal opportunity and access regulations
and issues in higher education, and present on these topics to internal groups
of faculty, staff and students as requested and assigned.
— Provide periodic and regular reports to the President and NTID Administrative
Council regarding diversity and inclusion initiatives that are being conducted
and are envisioned for implementation.
— Serve as ex officio member of the NTID Diversity Group (NDG) and work closely
with its leaders. Work with student leaders and other units within the College
as appropriate and as assigned to support diversity-specific initiatives.
— Develop periodic reports for distribution by the President and Dean to the
NTID community regarding all of the above items.
— Develop periodic reports for distribution by the President and Dean to the
NTID community regarding all of the above items.
Required Minimum Qualifications
Requirements:
Advanced degree: Master’s Degree in human resources, student affairs, higher
education administration or related field; or 6-10 years equivalent experience
in educational administration.
Fluency in American Sign Language and strong familiarity and experience with
Deaf culture
Experience:
3 – 5 years of experience in human resources, student affairs, higher education
administration, or related field.
Specialized Skills required:
— Excellent presentation and written communication skills.
— Understanding of the importance of equity, inclusion and diversity to the
broader educational mission of the College in particular, and of the evidence of
educational benefits that accrue to students through diversity, inclusion and
equity in higher education in general.
— A deep understanding of the contexts, cultures and policies within
institutions in general that impact the implementation and management of
effective diversity change efforts.
— Knowledge of how institutional programming, including curriculum, can be used
to enhance the understanding of diversity’s importance to students, faculty and
staff.
— A basic knowledge of how various forms of institutional data can be used to
benchmark and promote accountability for the College’s diversity mission.
— An understanding of how campus climate research may be used to develop and
advance a positive and inclusive campus climate for diversity.
— A broad understanding of the potential barriers that faculty and staff may
face when seeking advancement or promotion.
— Current and historical knowledge related to issues of nondiscrimination,
access and equity in higher education institutions.
— Awareness and understanding of the various laws, regulations and policies
related to equity and diversity in higher education.
— Understanding of the procedural knowledge for responding to bias incidents
when they occur on a college campus.
— Ability to interact with faculty, students and staff from across a broad
spectrum of socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds, and to model appropriate
ways to challenge the status quo.
— Understanding of what makes the College unique within the Institute, and the
ability to explain that uniqueness to internal and external constituencies.
Preferred Qualifications
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:
http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings and in the
keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.
The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/1657136
Additional Details
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the
U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000
undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100
countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs, including 7
interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was
the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to
the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers
unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and
hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United
States and around the world. RIT has been named by the Chronicle of Higher
Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For.” RIT is a National Science
Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the
needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment
Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu.
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced benefits
package that offers a variety of choices and access to additional employment
advantages. These benefits, combined with an employee’s pay, provide a total
compensation package that can be tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s
Benefits, Health & Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes
and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or
inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at
ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
JOB OPENING
California Relay Outreach Coordinator
POTHOS, Inc has a full-time position available for “California Relay
Outreach Coordinator” for client, Hamilton Relay.
Position summary: Full-time POTHOS position is responsible for
coordinating and implementing outreach activities designed to promote
Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS) and Captioned Telephone Relay
Service (CapTel®) for California Relay Service (CRS) for client Hamilton
Relay. Requires significant travel.
Education, Experience and Skills:
— Bachelor’s degree and two more years of experience in the design and
implementation of public outreach, public relations or related marketing
experience are required
— Experience in the telecommunication field, Traditional Relay Service or
Captioned Service is a strong plus
— Excellent presentation skills
— Experience in public relations activities
— Excellent English writing skills
— Ability to develop effective outreach and educational campaigns
— Ability to confidently communicate (oral and written)
with a wide variety of audiences
— Ability to plan, schedule and execute multiple projects
— Ability to understand and follow directions
— Capacity to develop and maintain effective working relationships with the
regulatory body, organizations within the public, private and non-profit
sectors
— Knowledge of and ability to understand various communication
modes used by current and potential relay users
— Familiarity with the communities that could benefit from relay service:
Hard of Hearing Community; Senior Community; People with Speech Difficulties;
Deaf Community; DeafBlind Community; Spanish Speaking Community
— Ability to communicate fluently through the use of American Sign Language
(recommended)
— Ability and willingness to travel alone
— Possess a valid driver’s license
— Ability to lift up to 50 lb
— Individuals who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing are encouraged to apply
Submit resume to POTHOS, Inc. via email to amanda@pothos.us Contact
Amanda St Michel at 619.546.0621 with questions.
Competitive wage and paid benefits are offered.
We are an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis
of race, religion, color, gender, age, national origin, sexual orientation
or disability.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Program Director II
Community Living Program
Tucson, Arizona
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
No 03-15-174
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an
FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary
Position Program Director II
Agency Community Living Program-Tucson
Status Exempt
Position Purpose
Assists with the management of Deaf and Residential Services’ (DRS)
Community Living Program (CLP). Oversees the programmatic structure of all
CLP sites. Develops and coordinates all staff training. As part of a
team, supervises, develops, organizes and manages all CLP functions, in
association with the CLP Agency Director/Deputy Director. Responsible for
overall supervision of the DRS Day Training Treatment Adult program.
Assists with policy development, contract and residential monitoring
compliance, staff management and staff recruiting activities. Position
may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of
performance. May perform other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
— Assists the CLP Administration team with the development and
implementation of organizational structure for appropriate service
delivery
— Supervises the COPD DTA program and staff Coordinates, develops
and implements all staff training across CLP and DTA
— Assures that all staff are trained according to contract and
program monitoring requirements
— Develops additional training opportunities related to quality of
services, and supports to consumers
— Performs site reviews and determines areas of strengths and
weaknesses and implements strategies for capacity building
— Assist in the development and implementation of CLP policies and
procedures to ensure compliance with DES/DDD program monitoring standards
and CCS policies and procedures
— Ensures program adherence to contract requirements at DTA and CLP
— Works with program management and the CLP Agency Director/DRS
Deputy Director to ensure appropriate staff coverage, matches and
assistance for individuals served
— Works with the CCS Human Resource department to act as a conduit
for potential new staff within the CLP
— Maintains and reports to CCS / HR the CLP Staff openings on a
weekly basis
— Works with the MITC staff electronic system to assist in
maintaining current/accurate staffing schedules for the DTA and CLP sites
— Assists with approval of attendance requests and timecards as
requested by the Agency Director
— Responsible for information development, training and
implementation of the Therap Services web-based documentation system
— Ensures that regularly scheduled training occurs, providing for
timely and appropriate CLP and DTA staff training; ensures that training
is updated/revised, as necessary
— Provides computer system information, training and assistance to
all CLP staff members, as required
— Develops new CLP programs to best meet the residential, emotional
and social needs of residents served
— Meets and reviews program status with supervisor and key staff
— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
— May perform other duties as assigned
The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to
describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be
considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be
inherent in the job.
Desired Qualifications
— Master’s in Human Services, Education or related field
— Additional years of directly related experience
— 1 year of experience supervising shift-model residential staff
members
— 1 year of experience in training to include program planning,
behavior modification and licensing rules and regulations for individuals
with developmental disabilities
— Certified in training Prevention and Support, Article 9 and ISP
teaching techniques
— Knowledge and experience working with web-based documentation and
training systems
SALARY $19.50 – $29.25, DOE
SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their
qualifications, training and related job experience
How to Apply Complete application at:
Human Resources
Catholic Community Services
140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505
Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
Apply online at www.ccs-soaz.org
Open September 30,2019
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an
interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate
Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,
supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for
excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply
Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening– Assists the CLP Administrative team in
Minimum Qualifications
Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order
to meet minimum requirements of the position and will be considered by the
Corporate Director of Human Resources.
— Bachelor’s in Human Services, Education or related field
— 2 years of supervisory experience
— 2 years’ experience of managing web-based computer software
systems
— 4 years of experience working in the field of developmental
disabilities and/or provision of residential support services for
individuals with disabilities
— Ability to obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance
Card and pass drug screening
— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor
Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report
the ongoing implementation
and of quality programing, licensing and other strategies and techniques
as it relates to the ongoing operations of the CLP
— Works with the CLP Administrative team to develop ongoing and
innovative staff incentive and reward programs
— Assists Program staff with the development and implementation of
quality indicators including integration, participation and respect for
individual choice and preference; ensures implementation throughout all
programs
— Represents the agency’s residential programs at provider meetings,
professional associations, etc
— Problem solves with staff in the areas of staff-client
communications and staff-staff communications; responds to grievances,
assists with staff meetings and works throughout the CLP and DTA to ensure
smooth program operations
— Addresses necessary changes/moves for individuals in their
respective living situations; and day program. Works to effect change as
requested by individuals
— Acts as a community liaison and contact representative for
information, fund raising and other public education activities, as
required
Speech-Language Pathologist
Florida School for the Deaf and Blind
St Augustine, FL
SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST
48008698 Date
Sep 18, 2019
Location: SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US, 32084
Requisition No: 70884
Agency: School for the Deaf & Blind
Working Title: SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST – 48008698
Position Number: 48008698
Salary: $42,525.00 – $54,769.00
Posting Closing Date: 10/18/2019
POSITION TITLE: Speech Language Pathologist (Specialist, 7%)
POSITION TYPE: Board of Trustees (FSDBEA)
DEPARTMENT: Speech & Audiology
FSDB SALARY RANGE – 190 Days: $42,525.00 – $54,769.00 annually. This
range is inclusive of verified experience and education.
REQUIREMENTS: Master’s Degree or higher in related field; Current
Certification of Clinical Competency from the American Speech Language
Hearing Association; Current Licensure by the State of Florida Department
of Health in Speech Language Pathology (or ability to obtain upon
appointment); 12 semester hours in Hearing Impaired or Visually Impaired;
Requirements mandated by state/federal law.
CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Applicants under consideration for employment at
the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be required to complete
background investigation. Fingerprints will be taken and sent to the
Florida Department of Law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of
Investigation for a background check of your criminal history record(s) at
the state and national level.
WORK LOCATION: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 North San
Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida
WORK HOURS: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: This position is a Speech Language
Pathologist which carries responsibility for direct student services.
Provide direct individual/group therapy services to Deaf Department
students. Provide comprehensive reports for triennial and special
evaluations that determine appropriate program placement. Provide parents
with ideas for materials, activities, and techniques to improve the
student’s communication skills. Model techniques for teaching auditory
speech skills to students based on their evaluation results. Participate
in interdisciplinary department team meetings to make recommendations or
report interventions with students. Develop speech files with
evaluations, student’s logs, progress reports, IEP’s audiograms,
teacher/parent communications or other reports as needed. Provide support
to the Department Audiologist in the care, maintenance and use of
amplification with every student in the assigned department. Provide
services and assistance to other staff members including dormitory staff,
support service staff, supervisors and other staff as required. This
includes participation in service IEP meetings, parent conferences,
teacher/clinician meetings, director/clinician meetings, and department
meetings as required. Attend training and implement skills acquired
during professional development activities as required by Federal, State
and FSDB mandates. Other related duties, as assigned.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Knowledge of developmental speech,
language and auditory training as components of a total communication
program for visually impaired and hearing impaired students; Skill in
evaluating the auditory and speech performance levels of visually impaired
and hearing impaired students; Basic knowledge of other speech defects,
causes of language delay, and the ability to assess capabilities and needs
of individual students; Skill in assessing evaluation results in order to
plan appropriate auditory/speech management objectives for visually
impaired and hearing impaired students of all ages and ability levels;
Ability to teach auditory/speech/spoken language skills individual and
small group therapy sessions; Ability to write evaluation reports,
progress reports, and other necessary forms of communication with
teachers, parents and staff; Skill in using and maintaining hearing aids
and group amplification equipment or willingness to learn; Knowledge of
behavior modification principles and techniques and the ability to
establish appropriate rapport with students in order to teach effectively;
Ability to plan, organize and use time effectively in order to provide the
maximum amount of direct services to students; Ability to plan, organize
and implement reinforcement activities with classroom teachers, parents,
and other staff; Ability to communicate with hearing impaired students and
hearing or hearing impaired staff members or willingness to learn.
Ability to work cooperatively with other staff members in order to provide
quality services and establish continuity within the Comprehensive
Auditory/Speech program. Ability to complete training and administer
skills acquired in CPR and CPI.
Applicants who are selected for hire will be required to attain an
Advanced proficiency in sign language within one year of hire. Please
note: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind provides education to
acquire sign language skills.
SPECIAL NOTE:
All members of the Florida Retirement System are required to contribute 3%
of their salary on a pre-tax basis.
TO APPLY:
An attached resume is not a substitute for the information required on the
application. It is the responsibility of all applicants to keep their
application current.
Applications accepted through People First only.
To access additional information please log on to
https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html and in Keywords enter 48008698.
APPLICATION DEADLINE: 11:59 p.m. on October 18, 2019.
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action
Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the
workplace.
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the
Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority
and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the
hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to
provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are
subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section
112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
Nearest Major Market: Jacksonville
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
several open positions
Delaware School for the Deaf
Newark, DE
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants.
Teacher of the Deaf -Secondary Social Studies
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred
— Degree in Deaf Education (Masters Preferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
Social Studies
— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of
hearing children
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance)
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
Teacher of the Deaf – Early Childhood
Qualifications:
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
Teacher of Students who are Deaf of Hard of Hearing
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
Early Childhood Special Education
— Experience working with young deaf/hard of hearing children
— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred
— Certification as an LSLS Certified Auditory-Verbal Educator (LSLS
Cert. AVEd) preferred
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance)
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)
Qualifications:
— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the
following:
—– An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an
accredited institution, or
—– Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or
—– A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test
— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED
— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)
— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing
children (preferred)
— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)
— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per work day.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance)
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the
needs of the students
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School
District Website: www.christinak12.org
The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
College of the Holy Cross
Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in ASL
Worcester, MA
College of the Holy Cross: Department of Modern Languages and Literatures
Full-Time Continuing Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in American Sign
Language
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the College of the
Holy Cross invites applications for two full-time continuing
non-tenure-track faculty appointments in American Sign Language/Deaf
Studies to begin in August 2020.
Full-time continuing non-tenure-track faculty teach five courses each
year, serve as advisors, perform departmental and/or college service, and
remain actively engaged in their field. They are eligible for travel
support and reimbursement of relocation costs within the College’s
published policies. All full-time appointments offer competitive salaries
and include full benefits.
The position is established for an initial term of three academic years,
beginning in Fall 2020, and the appointment holds the rank of lecturer.
The position will be reviewed for renewal in the second year of the term.
If the position is re-approved for another three years, the holder of the
position will be reviewed in the third year for reappointment.
QUALIFICATIONS
Candidates must demonstrate commitment to, and excellence in,
undergraduate teaching as informed by current practice and scholarship in
the field. Applicants must hold a minimum of an MA in ASL pedagogy,
applied linguistics, or a related field; have native-equivalent fluency in
ASL and a knowledge of deaf culture; and experience teaching American Sign
Language at the elementary and intermediate levels to English speakers in
a college/university setting. Successful candidates will also be expected
to offer courses required for the Holy Cross minor in Deaf Studies.
Interpreter services will be provided as appropriate.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
Please submit a letter of application, current curriculum vitae, a
statement on teaching philosophy and interests, official transcripts of
undergraduate and graduate study, two confidential letters of
recommendation, and a link to a recent video of yourself teaching
elementary or intermediate ASL. Provide information in writing about the
location of the class and the level of the students in your video, the
topic that your lesson covered, and the learning goals you had for the
students in that class.
In your cover letter, in addition to describing your teaching interests,
please address the ways you might contribute to and further the College’s
mission as a Jesuit, undergraduate liberal arts college (see
http://www.holycross.edu/mission), and its core commitment to diversity
and inclusion. Previous experience teaching, mentoring or advising diverse
students populations is an asset. For more information, please visit
http://holycross.edu/diversity. To learn more about faculty life at the
College, applicants are encouraged to visit http://holycross.edu/join.
The College of the Holy Cross uses Interfolio to collect all faculty job
applications electronically. Please submit all application materials to
https://apply.interfolio.com/67093 .
Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the
position has been filled. For full consideration, please apply by October
15. Questions about this search may be directed to Claudia Ross, Chair,
Department of Modern Languages: cross@holycross.edu .
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT STATEMENT
The College of the Holy Cross is a highly selective Catholic liberal arts
college in the Jesuit tradition. It enrolls about 2,900 students and is
located in a medium-sized city 45 miles west of Boston. The College seeks
faculty members whose scholarship, teaching, and on- and off-campus
service demonstrate commitment to the educational benefits of a richly
diverse community.
Holy Cross aspires to meet the needs of dual-career couples, in part
through its membership in the Higher Education Consortium of Central
Massachusetts and the New England Higher Education Recruitment Consortium
(http://www.newenglandherc.org). The College is an Equal Employment
Opportunity Employer and complies with all Federal and Massachusetts laws
concerning equal opportunity and affirmative action in the workplace.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Media Crew Opportunities – 2019
Deaflympics Winter Games
Italy December, 2019
H3 World TV, an international Deaf media organization produces and
streams TV programs using International Sign to worldwide viewing
audience. Our goal is to put Deaf communities everywhere on equal footing
through exchange of information and sharing of cultures.
We are seeking sports writers for its upcoming SportsDeaf TV news coverage
of Deaflympics Winter Games. We are seeking writers with sports writing
experiences, in English language, and preferably with media, captioning,
and/or social media experience.
Deaf Sports Writer
— Begins research now, until December
— Writes on specific topics suggested by writer or as assigned by producer
— Member of media team on-site in Italy
— Research, compile, write and edit exciting stories
— Transcribes signed dialogue and narration
— Travel to venues
— Research current events in the sport
— Makes contacts to obtain insider information or track sources
— Compile reports on players, teams and countries, background, history, profiles, etc
— Be able to dig deep for information not found elsewhere and analyze for successful content
— Verify all story content are both entertaining and factual and list sources
— Captions final videos prior to streaming, knowledge of International Sign (IS) is preferred
— Knowledge of social media tasks
Position starts now. Involves advance planning and research work. Can be
structured as paid Stipend, Internship or Academic/Community Service. We
cover the costs of travel to Italy, local transportation, shared
accommodations, meals, and per diems.
Online application – https://goo.gl/forms/DlqjD2lm6EhqiJ2l1 If you have
any questions, email: deaflympics@h3world.tv
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Teaching Assistant in Deaf Studies
College of the Holy Cross
Worcester, MA
About College of the Holy Cross:
Founded in 1843 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the College of the Holy Cross is
among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective,
four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,000 students, Holy Cross is
renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic
tradition.
Holy Cross highly values the unique skills, perspective, talents and passion
that each employee contributes to its learning community. To work at The College
is to accept an invitation to participate in the growth and development of all
campus members,students, faculty and staff. The College’s commitment to
diversity is an important feature of the Holy Cross education. Informed by the
presence of diverse interpretations of the human experience, Holy Cross is
building a community marked by freedom, mutual respect, and civility. We seek
others who support our values of diversity and inclusiveness. Job candidates of
all diverse backgrounds who embrace the open and inclusive culture of Holy Cross
are welcome and encouraged to apply.
Job Description:
Reporting to the Chair, Modern Languages and Literatures program, this position
includes teaching the practica for DFST 101-2 (elementary ASL) and DFST 201-2
(intermediate ASL) and assisting with Deaf Studies Program events, overseeing
student placements in CBL (community-based learning) sites, and coordinating
requests for interpreters and classroom space during the period of the
appointment.
Requirements:
Skills Required:
— Native fluency in ASL and familiarity with ASL pedagogy.
— Minimum of two years of experience, preferably in an educational setting.
— Knowledge of deaf culture.
— Excellent interpersonal skills to develop and maintain effective working
relationships with both internal and external constituencies.
— Capable of developing a positive rapport with members of both the hearing
community and the Deaf community.
— Understanding and respect for Deaf culture and community.
— Strong organizational, administrative, and budgetary skills with the ability
to work independently, organize and manage time effectively, and make prudent
decisions.
Additional Information:
This position is an exempt level (30 hour/week) position which will run through
commencement – May 2020.
College Description
The College of the Holy Cross is a private, Jesuit Catholic, undergraduate
institution serving approximately 3,000 students. Founded in 1843, Holy Cross is
the oldest Catholic college in New England and has a tradition of academic
excellence. It is located atop Mount Saint James in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The picturesque, 174-acre campus is an award-winning and registered arboretum.
Region Description
Worcester is a city of approximately 170,000 people centrally located in the
Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It is approximately one hour from Boston,
Hartford, and Providence, and three hours from New York City. Worcester is known
as the Heart of the Commonwealth. Worcester offers many cultural and
recreational opportunities.
The College is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and complies with all
Federal and Massachusetts laws concerning Equal Opportunity and Affirmative
Action in the workplace.
A member of the Higher Education Consortium of Central Massachusetts (HECCMA).
To review our Employee Benefit Options, please go to:
https://www.holycross.edu/human-resources/benefits
Application Instructions:
In your cover letter please address how your work supports the College’s mission
as a Jesuit, undergraduate liberal arts college (see
http://www.holycross.edu/mission) and its core commitment to diversity and
inclusion. For more information, please visit
http://holycross.edu/diversity.
Review of applications will begin as received and continue until the position
has been filled.
To apply, visit https://apptrkr.com/1581856
The College of the Holy Cross is a highly selective Catholic liberal arts
college in the Jesuit tradition. It enrolls about 3,000 students and is located
in a medium-sized city 45 miles west of Boston. The College seeks faculty
members whose scholarship, teaching, advising, and on- and off-campus service
demonstrate commitment to the educational benefits of a richly diverse
community. Holy Cross aspires to meet the needs of dual-career couples, in part
through its membership in Higher Education Consortium of Central Massachusetts
(http://www.heccma.org) and the New England Higher Education Recruitment
Consortium (https://new-england.hercjobs.org/)
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
JOB OPENING
California Relay Outreach Coordinator
POTHOS, Inc has a full-time position available for “California Relay
Outreach Coordinator” for client, Hamilton Relay.
Position summary: Full-time POTHOS position is responsible for
coordinating and implementing outreach activities designed to promote
Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS) and Captioned Telephone Relay
Service (CapTel®) for California Relay Service (CRS) for client Hamilton
Relay. Requires significant travel.
Education, Experience and Skills:
— Bachelor’s degree and two more years of experience in the design and
implementation of public outreach, public relations or related marketing
experience are required
— Experience in the telecommunication field, Traditional Relay Service or
Captioned Service is a strong plus
— Excellent presentation skills
— Experience in public relations activities
— Excellent English writing skills
— Ability to develop effective outreach and educational campaigns
— Ability to confidently communicate (oral and written)
with a wide variety of audiences
— Ability to plan, schedule and execute multiple projects
— Ability to understand and follow directions
— Capacity to develop and maintain effective working relationships with the
regulatory body, organizations within the public, private and non-profit
sectors
— Knowledge of and ability to understand various communication
modes used by current and potential relay users
— Familiarity with the communities that could benefit from relay service:
Hard of Hearing Community; Senior Community; People with Speech Difficulties;
Deaf Community; DeafBlind Community; Spanish Speaking Community
— Ability and willingness to travel alone
— Possess a valid driver’s license
— Ability to lift up to 50 lb
— Individuals who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing are encouraged to apply
Submit resume to POTHOS, Inc. via email to amanda@pothos.us Contact
Amanda St Michel at 619.546.0621 with questions.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Announcement
Principal
Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf
Mill Neck, NY
The Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf, established in 1951, provides
quality care and educational services to children who are Deaf or Hard of
Hearing from infancy to adulthood. Mill Neck’s specially trained staff,
carefully structured programs and access to the newest technologies give
students the academic knowledge and confidence they need to be successful
both in and out of the classroom. Our mission is to discover and maximize
the child’s potential. Our agency is in search of a Principal.
Job Responsibilities:
— Provide daily leadership, guidance, supervision and direction for
licensed professionals and support staff.
— Assist the Superintendent in the management and coordination of
diagnostic evaluations, related staffing, and parent feedback meetings.
— Schedule, plan and conduct meetings with staff to enable an
ongoing detailed review of emerging issues in each department.
Participate in weekly meetings to discuss student’s progress.
— Be available as needed to attend IEP meetings, parent conferences,
or program planning meetings to address support programs and legal
mandates in Special Education.
— Participate in the hiring of new staff members for each department
within the school. Monitor the expenditure of budget monies in each of
the departments.
— Establish and maintain positive working relations with staff,
students, parents, local education agencies, and various community
agencies. Provide expert consultation regarding support services in deaf
education and efficient approaches to problem solving for deaf students
and families.
— Assume a lead role in assuring the application of State and
Federal laws as well as current best practices in the field when
processing the development of IEP’s, including designated instruction and
services; school suspensions, and due process hearings. Provide
educational leadership to designated departments.
— Responsible for all aspects of the curriculum, and serves as
curriculum leader for select content areas.
Basic Requirements:
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf, State of NY Teacher
Certification, State of NY School Administrator License or ability to
secure same. SCPI level of Advance, Good judgment. Ability to work in a
collaborative team setting. Ability to work flexible hours when needed.
Excellent leadership skills.
— Knowledge of deaf culture and ability to engage the deaf community
in fulfilling the mission of the School.
— Ability to facilitate change. Skilled in managing multiple tasks.
Additional Information:
The Principal position is a 210 school day position. Salary is
negotiable and dependent on education and experience. Start date is on or
about September 3, 2019
Application Process:
Interested applicants may send cover letter, resume and copies of
licensure to:
Kathleen Lagalante
Director of Human Resources
Fax to 516-922-2184 or Klagalante@millneck.org
All Applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified
applicants will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open positions (2)
Preschool Teacher of the Deaf
Early Intervention Specialist
Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center (HSDC)
Seattle, WA
Preschool Teacher of the Deaf
English job listing:
https://hsdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/HSDCEducationApplicationFY20.pdf
ASL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mROALDjXiQU
Early Intervention Specialist
English:https://hsdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/HSDC-PIP-Specialist-Job-Description
-September-2018.pdf
ASL: https://youtu.be/yHxgGpbrcHA
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Chief Risk Officer
Unversity of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyoming
Title: Chief Risk Officer
Position Summary: Provide leadership for the planning, development and
administration of all aspects of the University’s enterprise risk
management (“ERM”) program, including Universitywide risk identification,
analysis, control, financing and transfer claims, strategic management,
inclusive leadership and organizational engagement.
Primary Functions:
— Responsible for development, oversight and implementation of the
ERM program, with advice from the University’s Advisory Committee.
— Keeps General Counsel informed of significant risk topics, budgetary
impacts, and claims.
— Supports campus units on mitigating and managing their own risks
within institutional tolerance.
— Through outreach, formal training, involvement in committees, and strong
relationships, educates the broader University community in risk
management principles and techniques.
— Responsible for the University’s insurance and student health insurance
programs.
— Responsible for claims management including investigation, settlement,
restitution and subrogation, collaborates with General Counsel, insurance
carriers, and other necessary parties, and manages any third-party
administrator involvement.
— Reviews contracts and grants for proper risk and insurance
provisions; collaborates with campus units and General Counsel’s
Office on contracts, grants and other institutional agreements.
— Reviews andcollaborates with University personnel to address risks
faced by students, faculty and staff traveling abroad and in the US.
— Collaborates with University personnel to assist with the
University’s Emergency Response planning.
— Develops and oversees departmental budget.
Requirements:
— Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field
— Minimum 5 years senior management experience or increasing responsibility
for leadership of people and programs with accountability for risk management
or a similar function
— Excellent written and verbal communication skills
— Strong organizational, financial and analytical skills
— Ability to lead diverse University initiatives and manage complex
and sensitive issues
— Demonstrated leadership skills in a collaborative environment
Preferred:
— Advanced degree (J.D.) and/or advanced certification (ARM,
CRM, CPCU)
— Experience in a higher education or public setting
To apply, go to:
https://uwyo.taleo.net/careersection/00_ex/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en&portal=8100020604
and key in the words:
Chief Risk Officer
in the keyword box on the top
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
job opportunities with sign-on bounuses
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org to view exciting job opportunities at The Learning
Center for the Deaf!
We have openings for: ASL Specialist/Tutor; Mental Health Clinician; Director
of Interpreting Services; School Counselor; Talent
Acquisition Specialist/Recruiter; and more!
Generous Sign-on Bonuses! Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for details!
The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is a nationally recognized leader in
educational, therapeutic, and community services for deaf and hard of hearing
children and adults. TLC offers substantial benefits including medical, dental,
vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, disability insurance, paid parental
leave, tuition reimbursement, professional development, and generous paid time
off. The Learning Center for the Deaf is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action
Employer and embraces and celebrates a spirit of inclusion and diversity.
Reasonable accommodations and modifications will be made whenever possible.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Announcement
Residential Program Coordinator
Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind
Staunton, VA
The position will be advertised until filled.
Interested parties can view the job description and apply
online at https://www.vsdb.k12.va.us
under the Career tab
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Announcement
Teacher of the Deaf (Lifeskills)
Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind
Staunton, VA
The position will be advertised until filled.
Interested parties can view the job description and apply
online at https://www.vsdb.k12.va.us
under the Career tab
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Position opening
Hearing Healthcare Program Manager
Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Jefferson City, Missouri
Reports to: Director
Division: Special Education
Classification: 12 Month, Full-time, Professional
Section: Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Location: Jefferson City
Pay Range: P9
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Hearing Healthcare
Program Manager will exercise discretion in judgement within policy and
procedures established for the daily operation of the Hearing Healthcare
Program. This position will provide consultation, guidance,
implementation and supervision of the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution
Program, hearing health advocacy, information and referral and consumer
education on issues related to hearing loss, hearing healthcare goods and
services including the knowledge of assistive devices, hearing aid
services, hearing aid insurance coverage plans, cochlear implant
procedure, telecommunications devices, public health, public safety and
equal access. This position will provide support to the Executive
Director in identifying programmatic, legislative and rule-making goals,
and strategies to accomplish the mission of the agency.
1. Responsible for the daily oversight and supervision of program of
services provided under the hard of hearing unit of the agency, including
the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Program.
2. Establish unit goals and strategies for achieving those continuous
improvement goals.
3. Conduct research and guide program special projects.
4. Analyze reports and surveys to demonstrate program needs.
5. Develop program budget request and recommend policy and procedures
goals to demonstrate program needs.
6. Coach and mentor hard of hearing individuals on self-advocacy.
7. Other projects as dictated by current needs assigned by the
Executive Director.
ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Advocate for and provide resources to hard of hearing individuals,
particularly those with age-related or progressive hearing loss.
2. Stay up-to-date on state and federal laws and rules relating to
hearing loss, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and
Medicare/Medicaid.
3. Assist with legislative activities related to hearing aids and
hearing healthcare.
4. Provide guidance to Missouri’s newborn infant hearing screening
program.
5. Conduct research and analysis relating to hearing loss.
6. Develop written materials, such as program guidelines, grant
proposals, and resource information.
7. Perform other related duties as assigned by the Executive
Director.
PREREQUISITES FOR THE JOB:
1. Knowledge of basic audiology, including hearing health,
audiograms, and assistive technology.
2. Experience with strategic and programmatic planning.
3. Sensitivity to various communication methods used by the hard of
hearing.
4. Ability to maintain and test assistive listening devices.
5. Ability to effectively communicate in writing with groups and
individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or deaf, and willingness to
learn American Sign Language.
6. Ability to coordinate and provide presentations and workshops on
hard of hearing issues.
7. Understanding of basic counseling for post-lingual deafness.
8. Research and analysis skills.
9. Negotiation skills.
10. Customer service and interpersonal communication skills.
EDUCATION REQUIRED/PREFERRED:
1. Master’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference
given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing health,
hearing loss, deafness, human resources, public policy, education,
government, or communication studies. A bachelor degree with five years’
experience will be considered.
2. Two year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Must be able to lift 25 pounds.
COMPUTER SKILLS: Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, Database and
PowerPoint.
REQUIRED TRAVEL: This position is required to travel occasionally
in-state or out-of-state.
(Other qualifications and experience, which, in the opinion of the
Executive Director, meet the requirements of the position, may be accepted
in lieu of the above.)
To apply, go to:
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/1113890.html
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position openings (many)
Deaf Centers of Nevada
Las Vegas and Reno locations
go to:
http://www.dcnv.org/careers.html
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
School Psychologist (School for the Deaf)
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado Springs,
Colorado is accepting applications for School Psychologist (School for the
Deaf). This position is responsible for psychological, educational and emotional
assessment of birth through 21 year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing.
Functions as lead School Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach
services, coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive
Behavior Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written
analysis of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide
professional trainings. Accepting applications until the position is filled.
To apply:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Program Manager
Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Some travel will be required
Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service (CAV), Inc. is a
not-for-profit corporation that has been mandated by the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to design,
implement and oversee the delivery of video relay service (VRS) in Canada.
CAV provides telephone service for Deaf Canadians (www.srvcanadavrs.ca)
who use sign language via a custom designed, IP-based, video conferencing
platform. Using CAV’s custom designed apps (PC, Mac, iOS, Android),
customers are connected to sign language interpreters, located in call
centres, who provide real-time interpretation of telephone conversations
in either English/American Sign language (ASL) or French/Langue des signes
québécoise (LSQ). Service was launched in September 2016 and has grown
from a startup operation to a 24/7 telecommunications service operating
with almost 300 sign language interpreters, distributed among 15 call
centres across Canada and in the U.S.
CAV is seeking a Program Manager to help manage the day-to-day operational
delivery of its nationwide, high tech Video Relay Service.
This is an exciting opportunity for a candidate who has a unique blend of
telecom and/or call centre experience.
This is a contract position with the opportunity to convert to a
full-time, permanent position based on exemplary, proven performance.
The position will report to the Executive Director in the Ottawa office
with a dotted line relationship to the COO depending on the project.
Responsibilities include:
— Monitor system performance; being alert to operational problems
— Test new features and functions before introduction
— Suggest new features and functions based on user and vendor input
— Contribute to the development of policies and procedures and keeping
the materials up to date
— Provide operational support regarding outsourced customer service
and call centre vendors
— Oversee CAV’s Call Centre Quality Assurance & Workforce
Management programs and act as the administrator of its tracking,
analytics and reporting software
— Organize CAV’s annual vendor Summit
— Collaborate with Product Development, Community Relations and
Marketing Teams to provide support, ensure alignment of priorities
and communication among these important functional groups
Candidates should have the following skills and/or experience:
— University degree BA/BS required; MA preferred
— Bilingual fluency, fluent spoken and written English and French
— Knowledge of sign language and/or interpreting experience
(ASL or LSQ), a plus
— Strong analytic and organization skills
— 5 years + of working in call centre or telecommunications
centric businesses
— 3 years + in a mid-level management role with progressive
responsibility
— Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
— Some travel will be required
Should you or someone you know be interested in applying, please submit
your résumé and cover letter to Ellen Thomas by email at
ExecDirector@cav-acs.ca.
Persons who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing are encouraged to apply.
-+-+-+-+-
position opening
NTID Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects
4549BR
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
NTID Outreach Consortium
Rochester, NY
Detailed Job Description
The Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects is responsible for
providing coordination, leadership and support to these activities, including,
but not limited to, grant funded activities. The Assistant Director for Outreach
and Special Projects is also responsible for providing planning and
implementation of STEM-related activities in conjunction with the NTID Regional
STEM Center(s) (NRSC). Finally, the Assistant Director for Outreach and Special
Projects works with the Senior Director of Outreach Consortium, another
Assistant Director and the Program Assistant for Outreach in carrying out these
responsibilities.
Major Responsibilities
— Manage the day-to-day operations of the NTID Regional STEM Center(s) (NRSC),
both at NTID and in collaboration with remotely-located regional site(s). This
would include being the point of contact for planning and supporting activities
and projects, tracking metrics and periodic performance and data reporting.
— Assist with implementing projects under the WIOA Pre-ETS partnerships with
state vocational rehabilitation agencies.
— Work collaboratively with faculty and staff leaders internally and externally,
as well as community leaders, involved in planning and carrying out Outreach
activities each year.
— Provide project leadership for targeted Outreach and NRSC activities/programs
as assigned.
— Develop, organize and implement Outreach and NRSC activities, including
professional development workshops/trainings for deaf and hard of hearing
students, teachers, vocational rehabilitation professionals, and access service
professionals. Utilize marketing strategies to encourage participation.
— Work with Outreach teams to evaluate impact of activities on enrollment
pipeline and retention.
— Independently plan and travel for the purpose of promoting NTID and its
Outreach programs, including NRSC.
Department/College Description
The NTID Outreach Consortium is responsible for the establishment and operation
of educational activities designed to build up NTID’s pipeline of prospective
students and to share NTID resources externally. The primary purpose of NTID’s
Outreach Consortium is to offer various training/educational programs,
workshops, and technical assistance to address the educational, transition and
professional development needs of deaf and hard of hearing students, parents and
educators.
Required Minimum Qualifications
Educational Requirements
— Bachelor degree in Education, Business, Communication, Human Service or
related field required.
Experience
— 3-5 years experience in project management, student development programming
or event planning
Skills
— Fluency in American Sign Language and excellent communication skills
— Ability to communicate effectively with wide range of prospective deaf and
hard of hearing students.
— Sensitivity to ethnic, socioeconomic and communication diversity.
— Strong organization and time management skills.
— Highly flexible and able to work effectively in a team oriented and fast-paced
environment.
— Able to work evenings and weekends as assigned/needed.
— Able to function effectively as team member in outcomes-oriented work.
— Ability to make significant independent programmatic judgments and decisions
as necessary.
Required Minimum Education Level
BA, BS
Staff Job Function
Administrative Support
Wage Band
117A
Shift
A
Employment Category
Full-time
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References
How To Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:
https://apptrkr.com/1471045 . Click the link for search openings and in the
keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check
and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is
contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does
not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in
the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and
does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,
national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,
educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to
applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with
Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If
you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring
process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at
585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Open positions
The Delaware School for the Deaf
Newark, DE
The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following
applicants for School Year 2019-2020
Secondary English Language Arts
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Degree in Deaf Education preferred (Master’s Degree proferred)
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
English Language Arts
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
Teacher of the Deaf (Elementary)
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language
— Degree in Deaf Education Required
— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in
Elementary Education
— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of
hearing children
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday.
— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students
Long-term substitute teacher
Qualifications:
— Fluency in American Sign Language required
— Degree in Deaf Education or related field required
— Most hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification
— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4
hours per workday. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds (with
assistance).
— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to
accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.
See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School
District Website: www.christinak12.org
The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing
Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS)
Portsmouth/VA Beach area
We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our
Portsmouth/VA Beach area. Review the job posting below. If any questions, you
can email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.
Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor RCD/Trainee
Location: Portsmouth – 740
Position #: W0013
Closing Date: 05/28/2019
Quicklink: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/148786
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT
Director of Education
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
SCOPE OF DUTIES
The Director of Education reports to the Executive Director and has the
continuing responsibility for the daily administration of all on-campus
educational programs. The Director serves as a member of the Executive
Leadership Team.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Provides leadership to the on-campus and outreach educational
programs and extracurricular programs for deaf and hard-of-hearing
children at the American School for the Deaf (ASD).
— Evaluates, with the support of the Academic Hub, and other Team
leaders, the efficacy of all on-campus education program departments and
educational support programs.
— Serves as the primary liaison for the School education program
with Local Education Agencies (LEA), other state agencies which includes
but is not limited to overseeing local, state, regional and federal
compliance, and the accreditation process.
— Oversees the School admissions process.
— Prepares regular and systematic evaluations on students at ASD and
in the local school districts to include admission visits, evaluations,
and follow up.
— Cultivates and maintains a positive working relationship with
school departments, the Academic Hub, Board of Directors, professional
organizations, ASD unions, state and local governments, parents, alumni,
and other school constituencies.
— Shares with the Executive Leadership Team the current educational
trends and practices.
— Initiates and/or approves all significant communication between
the school and the home of ASD students or clients.
— Makes reports and recommendations as requested by the Executive
Director, the Board of Directors or its committees.
— Supervises and evaluates the Academic Hub, department heads of all
educational departments, and the Communication and Audiology departments
in accordance with State evaluation guidelines where applicable.
— Maintains files on students in accordance with professional
practices and federal law.
— Maintains files on students in accordance with professional
practices and federal law.
— Cooperates with the Institutional Advancement Department in
representing ASD, procuring federal and state grant monies, and
administering and evaluating grant programs.
— Prepares and oversees school-wide Education Department budgets
with collaboration from the Academic Hub.
— Communicates effectively, using written, verbal and/or sign
language skills, with all ASD staff, students, parents, LEA
representatives, and others as needed.
— Other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf, or related area.
— At least three years senior/district managerial experience.
— In-depth knowledge of special education law and guidelines.
— State of CT Intermediate Supervision Certificate or ability to
secure same.
— Fluency in American Sign Language strongly preferred.
— Ability to foster and work in a collaborative team setting.
— Ability to work flexible hours when needed.
HOW TO APPLY:
Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application or you may
complete an application directly on line.
Send application with resume and or letter of interest to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
POSITION OPENING
Teacher of the Deaf – Children’s Center (2)
Western PA School for the Deaf
Pittsburgh, PA
REPORTS TO:
Director of Early Childhood Programs
LOCATION:
Western PA School for the Deaf,
Pittsburgh, PA
JOB DESCRIPTION: This is an exempt, full-time, 187-day position. Teacher
of the Deaf will work with children between the ages of 3 and 6. Teacher
of the Deaf is responsible for instructional programming in academics,
language development and communication, in addition to guiding students
toward healthy social, emotional and vocational adjustment. Plan, prepare
and present lessons of appropriate academic work to their students, use
appropriate communication techniques to assure clarity and accuracy of
conveyed information, work with the Director in guiding parents toward
identifying their child’s strengths and weaknesses and in programming for
them accordingly through the IEP process, participate in curriculum
development and curriculum revision projects, attend in-service and
departmental meetings to participate in decision-making, to maintain
current knowledge in the field, and to gain understanding of new
techniques and methodologies in education.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: PA Instructional I or II Certification in Hearing
Impaired. Teacher of the Deaf are preferred to enter at a master’s level
with some experience. The minimum requirement for this position is a
bachelor’s level degree with certification in Hearing Impaired.
PA State Police Criminal Clearance (Act 34)
PA Child Abuse History Clearance (Act 151)
FBI Clearance
Act 82
Mandated Reporter Training
Certification
The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is
“Advanced.” The level accepted at hire is “intermediate.”
APPLICATION PROCEDURE:
Send letter of application and resume to:
Dori Bachar
Director of Human Resources
Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218
The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its
programs of education, employment, and all other activities on the basis
of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability,
or sexual preference.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
POSITION TITLE: Audiologist
Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
Pittsburgh, PA
POSITION TITLE: Audiologist
REPORTS TO: Director of WPSD
LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf,
Pittsburgh, PA
JOB DESCRIPTION: This is a 199-day, exempt position.
Responsibilities for the position include organizing
an audiological management program that addresses student needs,
coordinating audiological services, assessing the effectiveness
of the program, managing facilities and equipment, working
with administrative staff and other school personnel to accomplish
program goals and objectives, preparing financial reports,
coordinating the orientation of newly appointed speech-language
personnel in regard to audiological services, supervising
professionals, undergraduate and graduate interns, and/or
clerical staff, scheduling appointments for audiological
evaluations, administering standard diagnostic tests and
procedures in keeping with students individual needs,
promoting effective interpersonal relations with students,
parents, and teachers, obtaining additional diagnostic records,
formulating conclusions and recommendations, and interpreting
diagnostic results, participates and conducts on and off-site
community partner sessions and presentations to facilitate
new relationships and developing and maintaining current
partnerships in educational settings as well as businesses,
assisting in recruitment and placement of possible
students for the Choices for Children program as
well as school-age children.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: PA State Police Criminal Clearance,
PA Child Abuse History Clearance, FBI Clearance, Act 82,
Certification of PA Mandated Reporting Training
Valid PA Driver’s License required.
Doctor of Audiology, and licensure from the PA Department of State
Board of Examiners in Audiology.
The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position
is “Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate.”
APPLICATIION PROCEDURE:
Send letter of application and resume to:
Dori L. Bachar
Director of Human Resources
Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
300 East Swissvale Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218
The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its
programs of education, employment, and all other activities on the basis
of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability,
or sexual preference.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
NTID Mental Health Therapist
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester, NY
4454BR
NTID Psychological Svcs
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Professional Area:
Employment Category: Fulltime
Staff Job Function: Advising or Counseling
Wage Band: 119A
Department/College Description
NTID Psychological Services at RIT Counseling Center, a unit consist a team of a
director and a mental health therapist with responsibility for providing mental
health counseling and psychotherapy to a culturally diverse undergraduate and
graduate Deaf, hard-of-hearing students attending National Technical Institute
for the Deaf. NTID Psychological Services promotes ongoing collaborations with
NTID’s Counseling & Academic Advising Services, NTID’s Substance and Alcohol
Intervention Services for the Deaf (SAISD) and several offices across RIT’s
Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse
opportunities their collegiate experiences.
Detailed Job Description
NTID Psychological Services has a growing multicultural population on campus.
Professionals from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
The mental health therapist will
— Work within a multi-disciplinary staff and report to the Director of
Counseling and Psychological Services at RIT Counseling Center.
— Value a multifaceted approach involving strongly linked clinical and training
efforts, consultation with the NTID campus community, mental health
prevention/early intervention, multicultural values/awareness and collaborative
campus connections
— Provide individual and group counseling services to a culturally diverse
undergraduate and graduate Deaf, hard-of-hearing student population that
includes intake evaluations, mental health interventions, treatment follow-up,
and appropriate referrals.
— Complete and maintain clinical documentation (including, but not limited to,
intake evaluations, clinical progress notes for individual, group, and crisis
intervention sessions, psychiatric referrals, and suicide risk assessments) in a
thorough and timely manner.
— Develop and deliver mental health outreach and education programming to
— Attend departmental meetings within RIT Counseling and Psychological Service,
RIT Wellness, RIT Student Affairs, and NTID.
— Assist in the acquisition and maintenance of center accreditation through
development of documented office policies and procedures, as well as department
self-assessment.
— Engage in campus committees and working groups as needed, along with seeking
professional development opportunities.
— Perform, as assigned, other administrative responsibilities associated with
counseling and consultative services including, but not limited to,
participating on Counseling Center and University committees and special
projects.
— Assist with the design and implementation of Center activities and provide
leadership to selected strategic initiatives.
Direct clinical services may include providing community referrals, working with
student families and campus community members. Direct service will occur in the
counseling center and NTID campus locations.
Required Minimum Qualifications
Required Minimum Qualifications:
— Master’s degree in mental health counseling or social work or Doctoral Degree
in Clinical/Counseling Psychology. Must be licensed or licensed eligible by New
York State as a Mental Health Counselor, Clinical Social Worker, or
Psychologist. Must obtain New York State license or have licensure in process
within one year of initial hire date.
— Minimum of three to five years of experience providing clinical mental health
services. Experience in working with college students and with diverse client
populations strongly desired. Additional experience highly preferred.
Specialized Skills:
— Ability to provide clinical services to Deaf and hard-of-hearing students in a
student’s preferred communication modality (excellent communication and writing
skills).
— Requires fluency in American Sign Language as measured by proficiency or other
object test of sign language skill as well as observable interactions with
skilled sign language users.
— Demonstrated competency in the developmental, social, cognitive, linguistic,
medical, and mental health implications of Deafness and hearing loss, and skill
in application throughout all areas of practice (e.g. crisis intervention,
individual and group psychotherapy, supervision, assessment, consultation,
triage, and intake evaluations).
— Expertise in understanding the complexity of developmental experiences for
Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in
familial/academic/social/political/cultural contexts. Ability to utilize this
knowledge in diagnostic evaluation and therapeutic treatment planning.
— Ability to distinguish language acquisition deficits of Deaf and
hard-of-hearing students from clinically significant psychopathology.
— Ability to critically review literature in the field of counseling and modify
evidence-based practices to a deaf and hard-of-hearing student population.
Preferred Qualifications:
— Experience providing consultation services, short-term individual and group
therapy, crisis intervention, and case management and consultation services with
a range of clinical issues and pathology.
— Training and experience with clients who present with complex and severe
psychopathology and experience providing treatment and consultation to this
population.
— Demonstrated ability to handle complex, rapid changing clinical situations
(e.g. crisis situations, several psychopathology, suicide and homicide
assessment and intervention).
— Working knowledge of evidence-based practices, including a working knowledge
of and ability to apply a variety of evidence-based and psychotherapy techniques
(e.g. cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy).
— Understanding of the college-age normative development and its challenges.
— Demonstrated experience in providing culturally competent services to a
diverse client population.
— Effective interpersonal skills and the ability and willingness to contribute
to a team-oriented work environment with other campus and NTID service
providers.
— Excellent oral/sign and written communication skills.
— Understanding of, and compliance with, the ethical and legal issues involved
in the provision of clinical services.
— Experience using information technology and computerized databases.
Preferred Qualifications
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References
How to Apply
In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:
http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings and in the
keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.
The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/1450646
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check
and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is
contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does
not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in
the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and
does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,
national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,
educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to
applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with
Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If
you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring
process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at
585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the
U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000
undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100
countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs, including 7
interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was
the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information
technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to
the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers
unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and
hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United
States and around the world. RIT has been named by the Chronicle of Higher
Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For.” RIT is a National Science
Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the
needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment
Consortium. For more information, visit
http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu.
As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced benefits
package that offers a variety of choices and access to additional employment
advantages. These benefits, combined with an employee’s pay, provide a total
compensation package that can be tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s
Benefits, Health & Wellness program can be found at:
https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes
and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or
inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at
ED.Gov
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open teaching positions
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3055288 [www.schoolspring.com] School Wide
Teacher of the Arts
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3087209 [www.schoolspring.com] Teacher of
the Deaf-Secondary English
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
Social Media Marketer
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Enrollment Marketing at Gallaudet University is seeking candidates for
the Social Media Marketer position!
The position is being advertised at gallaudet.edu/jobs under
#19056.
Feel free to contact us at jobs@gallaudet.edu if you have any questions.
A brief excerpt regarding this position is below for your information:
The Social Media Marketer is responsible for the day-to-day management of
university’s social media channels; develops an overall social media strategy,
social media governance, and content strategy and in the development of plans to
implement strategy across Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,
Snapchat, and other channels; coordinates content marketing campaigns,
storytelling, and graphics to boost engagement and brand awareness across social
channels.
Required qualifications: Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of three years of
professional experience in marketing, communications, or interactive media and
fluency in American Sign Language.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE (ASL)
Southwestern Community College District
South San Diego County (California)
This position may include a combination of day, evening, weekend and extension
site assignments.
RESPONSIBILITIES: Under the direction of the Dean, basic assignment will consist
of teaching courses in the American Sign Language (ASL) program, face-to-face
and online. Full-time faculty responsibilities include, but are not limited to,
the following: teach all scheduled classes and maintain office hours; class
preparation; curriculum development duties; assessment and evaluation of
students; student performance monitoring and record keeping; attend meetings
pertinent to discipline/division/college; involvement in selected staff
development and/or extracurricular activities. Maintain professional
associations and connections with professional community. Participate in the
planning, implementation, and evaluation of educational programs (including
student learning outcomes and assessment), courses and other experience
(including program review) that will directly result in the educational growth
of the students and support advancement of the visions, missions and values of
the college.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree and two years of professional
experience OR an Associate’s degree and six years of professional experience OR
a valid California Community College Credential in American Sign Language OR the
equivalent.
(Note: Professional Experience is required when the applicant possess a
Master’s Degree. The Professional Experience required must be directly related
to the faculty member’s teaching assignment. The above stated number of years
is for Full-Time experience or the equivalent in Part-Time Experience.)
DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Evidence of the use of current communicative
methodologies for ASL. Willingness to become involved in the daily affairs,
growth and coordination of the department and participation in campus affairs
with increasing levels of responsibility. Commitment to working effectively and
harmoniously with colleagues in an environment that promotes teaching, learning
and service to students. Demonstration of involvement with the deaf community
such as participation in deaf events or related activities at the college level
and/or in the community.
SALARY AND BENEFITS: Upon initial employment, full-time faculty members are
placed on the salary schedule based on years of experience and education. The
maximum initial placement for experience is Step 6. Faculty members are
encouraged to continue their professional development through additional study
qualifying them for advancement on the salary schedule. For current salary
schedules and information on salary placement visit our website at
www.swccd.edu. Excellent fringe benefits.
STARTING DATE: August 22, 2019 (Fall Semester, 2019)
APPLICATION DEADLINE:
All application materials must be received in the Human Resources Office.
Position is open until filled. Applications received by the screening deadline
of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 are guaranteed to be reviewed by the
selection committee. Any application received after the deadline is not
guaranteed a review.
FAXED AND E-MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED, HOWEVER, APPLICATION
MATERIALS ARE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT OUR COLLEGE WEBSITE,
https://apptrkr.com/1444825.
APPLICATION PROCEDURES: Submit the following application materials online at
https://apptrkr.com/1444825:
(1) Letter of application (cover letter)
(2) SWC Online Employment Application
(3) Resume
(4) Supplemental Application
(5) Unofficial copies of college transcripts with date degree conferred
Foreign degrees require an evaluation for United States equivalency from an
agency having membership with the National Association of Credential Evaluation
Services, Inc. Upon offer of employment, the successful applicant must be able
to provide proof of eligibility to work in the United States. It is the sole
responsibility of the applicant to ensure that all application materials are
received by the deadline date.
All materials included in your application packet become District property,
will not be returned, will not be copied, and will be considered for this
opening only.
We reserve the right to re-open, re-advertise, delay or cancel filling this
position.
If additional positions become available in this classification, applications
received in response to this posting may be considered for those additional
positions for up to 90 days after final board approval.
INTERVIEW TRAVEL COSTS MUST BE BORNE BY THE APPLICANT
As an Equal Opportunity Employer and in compliance with the American with
Disabilities Act, Southwestern Community College District will make reasonable
accommodations for individuals with disabilities.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Job Opportunity Notice
Deaf Community Advocate
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education &
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Jefferson City, Missouri
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri
Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing seeks to hire a Deaf Community
Advocate. The domicile is in Jefferson City.
Responsibilities:
1. Provides and coordinates approximately sixty (60) presentations,
public awareness activities, workshops and training sessions concerning a
variety of topics, including hearing loss, deafness, American Sign
Language, the legal rights of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing,
services available for persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission
for the Deaf and its advocacy role, interpreting services, communication
barriers facing people with hearing loss.
2. Assists with and coordinates the development of educational
materials, information packets, empowerment materials, and public
awareness materials for members of the general public, interpreters, and
people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
3. Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook
concerning the legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and
various other materials relating to hearing loss.
4. Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and
information to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.
5. Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing
individuals.
6. Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs.
7. Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness
programs.
8. Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.
9. Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.
10. Assist with Commission report.
11. Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.
12. Represent the Commission at meetings.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
1. Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training
materials, and program planning.
2. Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues
related to hearing loss.
3. Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign
Language, services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues
relating to hearing loss.
4. Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American
Sign Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of
hearing, or deaf.
5. General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations
related to hearing loss.
6. Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working
relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state
agencies.
7. Knowledge of and ability to use various other manual communication
systems.
8. Ability and willingness to travel within the State of Missouri.
Qualifications: Bachelors degree from an accredited college/university.
Preference is given to applicants with a degree in a field related to
hearing loss, deafness, interpreting, American Sign Language, human
resources, public policy, education, government, advocacy, or
communication studies.
One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
Salary: $41,016
Application Deadline: May 10, 2019
To Apply: Complete the employment application at
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Upload a copy of college
transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An
e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received
electronically.
Employment Requirements and Benefit Information: Health Insurance,
Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, Paid Holidays,
Vacation, Sick and Paid Parental Leave. More details at
https://dese.mo.gov/financial-administrative-services/human-resources.
Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If
you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act
(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri
Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.
To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the
Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)
751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.
TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
open position
Teacher Librarian, K-12
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado Springs,
Colorado is accepting applications for Teacher Librarian, K-12. This position
reports to the Principal, School for the Blind and is responsible to support
curriculum, instruction and technology integration efforts / activities, and to
manage daily access to and utilization of information and technology resources,
including library, media, computer, video, and telecommunications, Braille, and
assistive technologies. This position serves as a consultant / professional
development trainer to learners, teachers, service providers throughout the
state, and other educational staff to develop and broaden skills, knowledge and
experience in the areas of library, media, and technology resources, and
provides basic technical assistance and support.
to apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2409598/non-classified-teacher-librarian-k-12
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
Service Coordinator III (Vocational and Deafblind)
Community Outreach Program for the Deaf
Albuquerque, NM
No 03-10-093
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary
Position Service Coordinator III (Vocational and Deafblind)
Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque
Status Non-Exempt – Full Time
Position Purpose
This position will perform intakes/assessments on all consumers in the system and will coordinate all services to the various departments. Provides direct services to a caseload of individuals who may be deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities and provides the support needed to obtain community resources, life skills, and stabilization their lives. This position will work with staff and community referral entities to appropriately assess consumer needs as well as identify internal service needs and external resources. Maintains necessary case records and client file documentation. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. This position is required to travel to meet needs of referred persons. May perform other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
–Works with referring agencies/organizations throughout New Mexico to provide direct service to individuals (“consumers”) in community settings, home residences, and/or at job sites throughout the State.
–Conducts intake services to include reviewing referral information, completing appropriate management forms (e.g., Intake, History, Confidentiality, Authorization to Release Information, etc.), conducts assessment to identify needed services (available from COPD and/or other agencies/entities, presents information at client coordination meetings, and develops and implements/oversees consumer service plans
–Develops and implements, with staff assistance, consumer assessment procedures, to include both ecological assessments and person centered planning as well as standardized intake and assessment procedures
–Coordinates services that consumers receive from Community Outreach Program for the Deaf (COPD) which are Vocational, Deafblind and Special Services, and Interpreting.
— Participates on the Vocational as well as the Deafblind and Special Services service teams; ensures consumers’ services meets identified and authorized services according contracts
— Provides advocacy for consumers in the areas of public benefits programs, education, and accessibility within various systems in the community
–Supports consumers in need with parenting skills, budgeting and family resources to ensure stability within the family.
–Develops and coordinates workshops throughout the state on specific areas to support consumers’ needs that may include; financial stability, taxes, estate planning, life coaching, prevention of domestic violence and substance abuse, self-advocacy, conflict resolution, communication skills, how to use Support Service Providers (SSPs), etc.
–Coordinates the current emergency/crisis screening process; works with consumers in crisis to determine eligibility for emergency assistance (food, housing, utilities, transportation) funding; refers consumers to appropriate community resources
— Tracks referrals to outside agencies (DVR, SSA, DHS, NMCDHH, NMCFB, etc.) to ensure services are accessible and provided in a timely manner
–Assists consumers in the coordination of services received jointly from COPD and other agencies/entities.
–Assists consumers in securing appointments and arranging necessary access supports
–Provides technical assistance and consultation with other community organizations on effective practices when providing services to individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, and/or deafblind which will promote greater access for these individuals to services and supports in the community
–Develops and administers an internal emergency/walk in system that supports consumers and agency and works with external resources for emergency options.
–Conducts case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and monitors case review processes
–Reports caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to supervisor for review of productivity
–Maintains a case load and billable hours needed to meet contractual obligations.
— Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract requirements in accordance with outside agency service contracts
–Maintains required case/unit records/documentation of consumer contact and services to include unit counts, file notes using (SOAP format) and other documentation required by CCS/COPD and/or contracts ensuring that records/documentation are up-to-date and complete
–Participates in training and in-services to enhance professional growth
–Maintains healthy communication with contractors, employees, and supervisor
–May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.
Minimum Qualifications
–Bachelor’s in Counseling, Rehabilitation, Social Work, Special Education, or related field
–Fluency in American Sign Language and various manual communication modes
–Knowledge of DD system, Vocational Rehabilitation, and CARF accreditation standards
–2 years of experience working with individuals who are deafblind and/or deaf/hard of hearing with a significant disability in a professional counseling, case management capacity, education and/or rehabilitation setting
–The proven ability to write grammatically correct and clear reports and other documents
–Pass drug screening
–Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary
–Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance, New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report, and reliable safe transportation
Desired Qualifications
–Master’s in Counseling, Social Work, Special Education, Rehabilitation or related field
— Additional years of directly related experience (service coordination, vocational rehabilitation, counseling or case management for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities, and/or deafblind)
–Specialized training in working with individuals who are deafblind
–Experience designing and facilitating service plans for individuals who are deafblind
— LPC, LISW, LAC, CRC/CRCC, or NBCC
SALARY $15.00-$22.25/hour DOE
How to Apply Complete application:
Catholic Community Services
140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter –520-770-8505
Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply
Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
two open positions
Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer (CFO)
Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
There are two new senior-level positions being advertised on gallaudet.edu/jobs and
they are under #19022 and #19023 respectively. Brief summaries for each position
are listed below and to learn more, please go to the job postings on our careers
page.
* Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer (CFO), responsible for finance and
treasury-related aspects of the University, and
* Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for administrative services,
including facilities, technology, human resources, and other units.
Gallaudet University is an equal opportunity employer/educational institution
and does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, national origin, religion,
age, hearing status, disability, genetic information, covered veteran status,
marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family
responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, source of income, place
of business or residence, pregnancy, childbirth, or any other unlawful basis.? ?This
policy is in compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans
with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, the Age Discrimination in
Employment Act, the District of Columbia Human Rights Act, and other applicable
laws and applies to all procedures affecting applicants and employees including,
but not necessarily limited to: recruitment, hiring, placement, promotion,
transfer, reassignment, reappointment, tenure, demotion, selection for training,
layoff, furlough, and termination, compensation, and all other conditions or
privileges of employment.?
If you have any questions, please email Gallaudet University Human Resources
Services at jobs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor
Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
Portsmouth, VA
Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our
Portsmouth area. Review the job posting below. If any questions, you can
email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.
Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (RCD)
Location: Portsmouth – 740
Position #: 00998
Closing Date: 03/29/2019
Quicklink:
https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/140259
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
ASL Instructors: ASL/English Interpreting Program Full-time One-Year
Temporary Position
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Bloomsburg, PA
The Department of Exceptionality Programs at Bloomsburg University of
Pennsylvania is seeking applicants for one full-time one-year temporary
position (Job #24900-18-127). The ASL/English Interpreting Program
prepares students to work as interpreters in the Deaf community and is a
four-year Bachelor Degree program.
Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will include ASL and
Deaf Culture related courses in the ASL/English Interpreting Program,
teaching and/or supervising in other relevant areas that support the
program. Expectations of this position include continued scholarship and
service. Instructional delivery can occur through online, traditional, and
alternative instructional methods. Voluntary summer contracts may also be
available.
Date of Appointment: August 19, 2019.
Qualifying Education/Experience: Earned Masters Degree by June 1, 2019 in
a related field to ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf Education, Linguistics,
Interpreting, or a Masters degree where the research conducted was related
to ASL or deafness from an accredited institution required.
Preferred Skills:
Doctoral degree in related field to ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf
Education, Linguistics, Interpreting, or a doctoral degree where the
research conducted was related to ASL or deafness from an accredited
institution.
Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations is
preferred. Evidence of skills in ASL.
ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification
is preferred. Experience teaching ASL and Deaf Culture courses at the
college level.
RID (Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf) CDI (Certified Deaf
Interpreter) certification.
Prior experience in supervision of student interpreters.
Evidence of scholarly activity and professional development.
Application Process: A complete application includes a letter of
application addressing qualifications, experiences, and preferences for
the position, curriculum vitae, official/unofficial graduate transcripts,
and the names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers of three
professional references. Submit application materials online at
http://agency.governmentjobs.com/bloomuedu/default.cfm. Questions may be
directed to Dr. Jessica Bentley-Sassaman, Chair, Search and Screen
Committee, Department of Exceptionality Programs ASL/English Interpreting
Program Search, at jbentley@bloomu.edu.
Finalist(s) for this position must communicate well and successfully
complete an interview process. Recommendation for employment is needed by
the majority of the regular, full-time faculty within the department
conducting the search. For full consideration, applications must be
received by March 29, 2019. The position will remain open until filled.
Prior to a final offer of employment, the selected candidate will be
required to submit to a background check including, but not limited to,
employment verification, educational and other credential verification,
Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and criminal background.
Completing this search is contingent upon available funding.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania encourages applications from
historically under-represented individuals, women, veterans, and persons
with disabilities and is an AA/EEO Employer. Bloomsburg University does
not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual
orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability,
or veteran status in its programs and activities as required by Title IX
of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans with Disabilities Act
of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title VII of the
Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable statutes and University
policies. For information regarding civil rights or grievance procedures
and for inquiries concerning the application of Title IX and its
implementing regulation, contact: Title IX Coordinator, Bloomsburg
University of Pennsylvania, Warren Student Services Center, 400 East
Second Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; Phone: 570-389-4529; Email:
titleixcoord@bloomu.edu. Additionally, inquiries concerning Title IX and
its implementing regulation can be made to the U.S. Department of
Education, Office of Civil Rights, Region III, The Wanamaker Building, 100
Penn Square East – Suite 505, Philadelphia, PA 19107; Phone: 215-656-6010;
Fax: 215-656-6020.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
CAMP NURSE/MEDICAL RESPONDER
CAMP ISOLA BELLA – SALISBURY, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
CLOSING DATE : Until filled.
Nestled in the beautiful Berkshire Mountains on Twin Lakes, Salisbury,
Connecticut, “Isola Bella” means Beautiful Island in Italian. Isolary,
Bella was bequeathed to The American School by the late Ferrari Ward and
his wife, Muriel Alvord Ward. Both were members of the ASD Board of
Directors and Mrs. Ward was the first woman to serve on the board. Through
this wonderful gift, the American School became the United States’ first
school for the deaf to offer a summer program for hearing impaired
youngsters and is the only camp for deaf children in Southern New England.
Isola Bella is a scenic island estate that has been turned into a
recreational/residential summer camp for deaf children ranging in age from
6 years to 18 years old.
A wide variety of activities are offered depending on camper’s skill and,
interest level. Some of these activities include: archery, arts & crafts,
camp studies, swimming, sailing and canoeing, water skiing, overnight
camping, hiking, team and non-competitive games and a variety of special
trips and projects. The philosophy of the program is “learning through
experience.”
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the Camp Director provides medical/nursing care
to campers and staff.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Will have primary responsibility for the health/welfare of all
campers and staff.
— Will follow current standing orders.
— Will mainstain and operate the infirmary.
— Will have experience with CAMP DOCS computer system for daily
medication and sick visits documentation
— Will maintain accurate, up-to-date logs of any and all treatments
rendered and have the logs signed by an assigned Doctor weekly.
— Will provide basic first aid and emergency care for all campers
and staff
— Will hold and dispense all medications to campers as directed by
their physicians
— Will hold all medications for staff.
— Will develop charts of any and all medical concerns (allergies, ng
etc.) to be shared with the Director and appropriate staff while abiding
by confidentiality rules.
— Will instruct staff members in how to respond in emergency medical
situations
— Will work closely with Camp Director in processing medical
reports, insurance reports, and communicating with parents.
— Will work under the supervision of the Director of the Student
Health Center via phone and on-site visits
— Will perform other related duties as directed by the Camp Director
or Health Center Director.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Applicants must be 21 or older, must be an RN with an active Connecticut
registration or an active temporary Connecticut registration, must be
certified in CPR and First Aid.,
The ability to use sign language is preferred.
SALARY RANGE
Negotiable on the basis of experience and training.
HOW TO APPLY :
Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application. Send
application and with
resume or letter of interest to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd/
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners.ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools.There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located in
the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of restaurants
to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
The Clinical Services Director is responsible for the leadership,
management, supervision and delivery of the PACES and Core clinical
treatment services during the school day, and in the residential setting,
and the Psychological, Counseling and Evaluation Services (PCS) staff as
it relates to mental health. In addition, the Clinical Services Director
and clinical staff will work with educational leadership to advise and
support PACES and Core students’ academic needs. The Director position
requires a significant knowledge of mental health and behavior, and the
ability to collaborate with a strong Clinical team, teachers and support
staff, and community-based resources in the area of mental health and
behavior.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Provides program and school-wide leadership and supervision of
staff in the areas of mental health and behavior, including risk and
crisis assessment and management;
— Leads and advises staff on school-wide efforts related to school
climate and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS),
including the sustainability of the Model Demonstration Program and Banner
School criteria and designation;
— Oversees all aspects of school-wide mental health and crisis
management, including psychological, counseling, social work and behavior
specialists;
— Works with the Admissions Officer to screen referrals and
recommend programming for potential PACES students;
— Leads, reviews, and oversees the school-wide referral process for
reports to child and adult protective services agencies in CT and other
States with students at ASD;
— Acts as complementary or endorsed observer/evaluator, in
accordance with the State of Connecticut guidelines and standards for an
approved, private, special education program;
— Develops and implements all aspects of a clinical treatment
program, which is designed to serve students with significant emotional
and behavioral challenges;
— Collaborates with student health services, and oversees and
directs Psychiatric/Behavioral Health personnel to ensure appropriate
services are provided to PACES and Core students;
— Directs the Clinical Services Coordinator, Clinical Services Case
Manager, Crisis Intervention staff and first shift paraprofessionals in
PACES, regarding student mental health and behavioral support services;
— Collaborates with Educational Leadership to coordinate mentalto
health and counseling service delivery of the Core counseling team to
ensure appropriate services and systems are in place and are provided to
all ASD students;
— Collaborates with the Director of Student Affairs to ensure that
PACES students’ clinical treatment program is integrated into the
residential life program;
— Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with
Connecticut and out-of-state agencies and providers serving deaf and hard
of hearing students;
— Maintains liaisons with supervisory personnel from other program
departments to assist with coordinating the transition of students in
PACES to a less restrictive setting within ASD, when appropriate;
— In concert with other ASD staff, provides mental health and PBIS
training, as applicable, for professional, paraprofessional and
residential staff;
— Recruits (working closely with the Human Resources Department),
recommends hiring, trains, supervises and evaluates Clinical staff ;
— Assists with oversight of the planning and implementation for;
professional development programs;
— Provides supervision to Clinical staff and back-up for emergency
behavioral situations in theCore educational and PACES residential
treatment settings;
— Participates in staff training and in-service activities,
including Physical Psychological Management (PMT) training, and,American
Sign Language, if needed;
— Collaborates with the Business Office on the development and
oversight of the department budget;
— Other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Applicant shall possess a Master’s Degree in a mental health,
and/or a related field of study, from an accredited college or university;
— Applicant must be a Licensed Mental Health Professional, (LPC,
LCSW, LMFT), and have a thorough knowledge of behavior, including children
and young adults with significant emotional and behavioral challenges;
— Applicants with prior experience in working with deaf and hard of
hearing children and youth strongly preferred;
— Applicant must have a minimum of five years of demonstrated
supervisory experience;
— American Sign Language (ASL) proficiency required, and/or a
commitment to a concentrated study of ASL with demonstrated progress;
— Excellent communication, teamwork skills, and multi-tasking
required.
SALARY AND BENEFITS
— Compensation range is specified by experience.
— Group health insurance and other fringe benefits are available.
— 12 months: Non-collective bargaining.
HOW TO APPLY
Download ASD application and email the application with resume and cover
letter to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
Or Mail to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher (PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
TEACHER
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
(PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: February 2019
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located
in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs students in
academic subjects.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings, child
staffing and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans as necessary.
— Participates in staff development.
— Participates in departmental, school-wide committee work.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in the
classroom.
— Ability to integrate ASL and augmentative communication strategies,
(ACC) into instruction.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Experience working with students who are on the autism spectrum.
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using
American Sign Language (ASL).
SALARY AND BENEFITS
— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.
— eRetirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are
available
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Teacher
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
TEACHER
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: February 2019
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located
in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and
Hard of Hearing students.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as
needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,
child staffings and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans.
— Participates in staff development.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in
the classroom.
— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting.Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability to communicate effectively using American Sign Language
(ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.
SALARY AND BENEFITS
Compensation range is based on school’s salary scales.
Retirement, group health insurance and other fringe benefits are
available.
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
>The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Classroom Teacher; Art
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
go to:
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3055288
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
School Psychologist
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in
Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for School
Psychologist (School for the Deaf). This position is responsible for
psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through
21 year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead
School Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach
services, coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS
(Positive Behavior Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide,
providing written analysis of behavioral and critical incidents, and
leading school wide professional trainings. Accepting applications
until the position is filled.
To apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
position opening
Teacher (PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
TEACHER
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
(PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: February 2019
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located
in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs students in
academic subjects.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings, child
staffing and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans as necessary.
— Participates in staff development.
— Participates in departmental, school-wide committee work.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in the
classroom.
— Ability to integrate ASL and augmentative communication strategies,
(ACC) into instruction.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Experience working with students who are on the autism spectrum.
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using
American Sign Language (ASL).
SALARY AND BENEFITS
— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.
— eRetirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are
available
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
position opening
Teacher
American School for the Deaf
West Hartford, CT
THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR
TEACHER
CLOSING DATE: Until Filled
PRE K – 12
Closing Date: Until Filled
Revised/Posted: February 2019
The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,
founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The
American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of
hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and
the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed
instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual
Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long
learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools
and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational
Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).
ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten
towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,
evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also
much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and
recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to
visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located
in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of
restaurants to satisfy everyone.
SCOPE OF DUTIES
Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and
Hard of Hearing students.
PRIMARY DUTIES
— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.
— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.
— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as
needed.
— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,
child staffings and other meetings.
— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based
assessments.
— Participates in school curriculum development.
— Implements behavior intervention plans.
— Participates in staff development.
— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in
the classroom.
— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.
— Performs other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual
certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher
Certification; (057 and/or 065).
— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting.Ability to work
flexible hours when needed.
— Ability to communicate effectively using American Sign Language
(ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.
SALARY AND BENEFITS
Compensation range is based on school’s salary scales.
Retirement, group health insurance and other fringe benefits are
available.
HOW TO APPLY
Send resume and letter of application to:
Human Resources
American School for the Deaf
139 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107-1269
FAX (860) 215-2891
You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:
jobopportunities@asd-1817.org
>The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an
individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning
disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,
intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,
religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender
identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work
place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state
employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd
All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants
will be invited to interview.
Open positions
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
$750 SIGN-ON BONUS offered
Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to
view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!
We have recently posted employment opportunities for MENTAL HEALTH
CLINICIAN, BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST/ANALYST, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST, and
CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!
A $750 SIGN-ON BONUS is being offered for the positions listed in this
posting. Please reference this announcement to receive the bonus. Contact
HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!
**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including
medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and
long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and
generous paid time off.
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Position Title: Senior Lecturer
University of Northern Colorado
Greeley, Colorado
Position Number: F99366 The Department of American Sign Language &
Interpreting Studies at the University of Northern Colorado is actively
searching to fill a full-time Senior Lecturer position. We are located in
the beautiful state of Colorado in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
Colorado ranks high in the nation in regards to outdoor pursuits,
innovation, “future livability” and has the second highest the percentage
of adults with at least a bachelor’degree. The ASLIS Department is a
state-funded university department that has a long history of established
online education (formerly known as the DO IT Center). Programming
includes master’s degrees in Teaching ASL and Teaching ASL with World
Language Licensure K-12, a bachelor’s degree in ASL English Interpreting
that is accredited by CCIE, an ASL minor, and Liberal Arts Core coursework
in ASL. The BA and ASL Minor is offered online and on the main campus in
Greeley, with a residential summer session for all, and the Teaching ASL
MA degree is offered online with a summer residential session on the main
campus in Greeley. This is a vibrant, well-established and growing
department. UNC is an R2 institution with a commitment to balancing
scholarship and teaching. The University provides an outstanding benefit
package to employees. We are looking for someone to join our exciting
nation-wide program here in Colorado.
Job Summary/Basic Function: Responsibilities will include teaching
undergraduate American Sign Language courses on campus. This includes
contributing to curriculum revision/updates, assisting with course and
program evaluations, evaluating student outcomes, participating in student
recruitment, serving the university and department on committees, working
with community stakeholders and participating in professional activities
at the local, state and national level. The individual appointed will
prepare course content; evaluate student performance, meet with individual
students as needed and complete professional development assignments.
Minimum Qualifications: This full-time position requires an earned
master’s degree in Deaf Studies, linguistics, ASL or a related field.
Candidates should demonstrate native or near-native fluency in American
Sign Language, extensive knowledge of Deaf culture and experience
interacting within Deaf culture and the Deaf community. A minimum of
three years of relevant teaching experience is required. Preference will
be given to applicants who have (a) experience teaching university/college
level American Sign Language (ASL) courses via face-to-face and distance
methodologies; (b) experience working with students from diverse cultures;
and (c) evidence of national and state leadership and (d) experience with
interactive lab instruction including technology specific to Deaf/hard of
hearing individuals.
Preferred Qualifications: Prior experience coordinating undergraduate
coursework for an ASL minor or major is desired. Consideration will be
given to those who demonstrate knowledge of coordination activities and
willingness to learn. Finally, a sophisticated knowledge of technology
application in educational programs will be taken into consideration.
Position Description:
Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies
The successful candidate will join the Department of American Sign
Language & Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) which provides an array of
educational offerings related to the field of ASL and ASL-English
Interpretation. Housed within the College of Education and Behavioral
Sciences, collaborative opportunities exist with other schools and their
respective faculty. Program information is available at:
http://www.unco.edu/cebs/asl-interpreting/
This is a full-time Senior Lecturer position. Summer employment, with
additional pay, is an expectation of the position. Primary
responsibilities include: working with the team to plan ASL 1-4
undergraduate American Sign Language/Deaf culture programming; teaching
undergraduate ASL coursework; assisting with the development/delivery of
curriculum; evaluating student skills/knowledge; advising students;
assisting with program assessment; and working with community stakeholders
(Deaf community, interpreters, state and professional agencies); and,
participating in national, state, College, and University-wide
professional activities.
Closing Date: Until Filled
Requested Start Date: August 19, 2019
Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline Applicants must
complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover
letter highlighting suitability (e.g., qualifications, experiences) for
the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts of all graduate work
(unofficial are accepted). Please include a list of three references with
their names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of
applicants will begin immediately until position is filled. For more
information or to apply to this position go to the Posting Link:
http://careers.unco.edu/postings/2540.
Additional Requirements Satisfactory completion of a background check,
educational check, and authorization to work in the United States are
required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a
degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1)
month of hire.
Contact for Questions
Ms. Sherry Schriver Department of ASLIS College of Education and
Behavioral Sciences University of Northern Colorado Greeley, CO 80639
(970) 351-1060 Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email for an
appointment
Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and
experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurances, as
well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.
Other benefits may be available based on position.
Tuition Grants for Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees
who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for
Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state
tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College
Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.
Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a
research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and
undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in
Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is
situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.
Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at
http://www.unco.edu.
Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the
Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject
to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.
Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents
submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection
has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package
will not be returned or copied for applicants.
Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the
Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject
to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.
Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents
submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection
has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package
will not be returned or copied for applicants.
The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative
action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color,
national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference
or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness
or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC
Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO
80639, or call 970-351-2718.
position openings
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
$500.00 sign-on bonus!
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting job opportunities
at The Learning Center for the Deaf!
We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN COMMUNITY
SERVICES THERAPEUTIC MENTOR/THERAPEUTIC TRAINING AND SUPPORT SPECIALIST,
WALDEN COMMUNITY SERVICES CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST, WALDEN COMMUNITY SERVICES
FAMILY PARTNER (SPANISH SPEAKING), WALDEN SCHOOL DAY CHILD CARE WORKER,
MIDDLE SCHOOL CLASSROOM TEACHER, BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST OR ANALYST, and
SECONDARY MAINSTREAMING DRIVER!
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for
full job descriptions, and details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on
bonus!
**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including
medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and
long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and
generous paid time off.
position announcement
Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in ASL
College of the Holy Cross
(45 miles west of Boston)
College of the Holy Cross: Department of Modern Languages and Literatures
Full-Time Continuing Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in American Sign
Language
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the College of the
Holy Cross invites applications for two full-time continuing
non-tenure-track faculty appointments in American Sign Language/Deaf
Studies to begin in August 2019.
Full-time continuing non-tenure-track faculty teach five courses each
year, serve as advisors, perform departmental and/or college service, and
remain actively engaged in their field. They are eligible for travel
support and reimbursement of relocation costs within the College’s
published policies. All full-time appointments offer competitive salaries
and include full benefits.
The position is established for an initial term of three academic years,
beginning in Fall 2019, and the appointment holds the rank of lecturer.
The position will be reviewed for renewal in the second year of the term.
If the position is re-approved for another three years, the holder of the
position will be reviewed in the third year for reappointment.
QUALIFICATIONS
Candidates must demonstrate commitment to, and excellence in,
undergraduate teaching as informed by current practice and scholarship in
the field. Applicants must hold a minimum of an MA in ASL pedagogy,
applied linguistics, or a related field; have native-equivalent fluency in
ASL and a knowledge of deaf culture; and experience teaching American Sign
Language at the elementary and intermediate levels to English speakers in
a college/university setting. Successful candidates will also be expected
to offer courses required for the Holy Cross minor in Deaf Studies.
Interpreter services will be provided as appropriate.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
Please submit a letter of application, current curriculum vitae, a
statement on teaching philosophy and interests, official transcripts of
undergraduate and graduate study, two confidential letters of
recommendation, and a link to a recent video of yourself teaching
elementary or intermediate ASL. Provide information in writing about the
location of the class and the level of the students in your video, the
topic that your lesson covered, and the learning goals you had for the
students in that class.
In your cover letter, in addition to describing your teaching interests,
please address the ways you might contribute to and further the
College’s mission as a Jesuit, undergraduate liberal arts college (see
http://www.holycross.edu/mission), and its core commitment to diversity
and inclusion. Previous experience teaching, mentoring or advising diverse
students populations is an asset. For more information, please visit
http://holycross.edu/diversity. To learn more about faculty life at the
College, applicants are encouraged to visit http://holycross.edu/join.
The College of the Holy Cross uses Interfolio to collect all faculty job
applications electronically. Please submit all application materials to
https://apply.interfolio.com/59027 .
Review of applications will begin on February 1 and will continue until
the position has been filled. For full consideration, please apply by
February 15. Questions about this search may be directed to Claudia Ross,
Chair, Department of Modern Languages: cross@holycross.edu .
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT STATEMENT
The College of the Holy Cross is a highly selective Catholic liberal arts
college in the Jesuit tradition. It enrolls about 2,900 students and is
located in a medium-sized city 45 miles west of Boston. The College seeks
faculty members whose scholarship, teaching, and on- and off-campus
service demonstrate commitment to the educational benefits of a richly
diverse community.
Holy Cross aspires to meet the needs of dual-career couples, in part
through its membership in the Higher Education Consortium of Central
Massachusetts and the New England Higher Education Recruitment Consortium
(http://www.newenglandherc.org). The College is an Equal Employment
Opportunity Employer and complies with all Federal and Massachusetts laws
concerning equal opportunity and affirmative action in the workplace.
Multiple Faculty Positions
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students
from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that
reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal
employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively encourages
deaf, hard of hearing members of traditionally underrepresented groups,
people with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply for open positions.
The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty
positions in the following departments/programs:
— American Sign Language and Deaf Studies
— Art, Communication, and Theatre
— Business
— Education
— English
— Government and Public Affairs
— Hearing, Speech, and Language Sciences
— History, Philosophy, Religion, and Sociology
— International Development Program
— Interpretation and Translation
— Linguistics
— Physical Education and Recreation
— Psychology
— Science, Technology and Mathematics
For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:
https://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
Program Director II-Vocational
Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.
No 03-10-277
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify
for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card
Position: Program Director II-Vocational
Agency: Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson
Status: Exempt – Full Time
Position Purpose
Supervises and directs Vocational/Placement Department in the areas of
competitive placement, job site training, job placement services, summer
youth, Source America and contract maintenance. Oversees Source America,
WIOA and VR placement services. Develops training programs and placement
options. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies and
applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and schedules staff
professional development training, maintains case loads in accordance with
service contract guidelines and assists with program budget development.
Responsible for marketing DRS job training / placement services to
employers in the greater Pima County area, staying current on changes in
the marketing environment to best serve DRS. Responsible for maintaining
relationships at the One Stop eith staff placed at the site and in working
with the One Stop and WIB Board on employment performance. Position may
from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance.
May perform other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
— Markets to employers throughout Pima County to meet their
placement and training needs
— Creates job placement and training opportunities for consumers at
DRS
— Develops and implements strategic marketing plan for DRS job
training/placement
— Develops, recommends and assists management in job placement and
operational policies needed for vocational programs
— Oversees the daily operation of the Job Placement, Job Training, nd
Ability One and Youth Services Programs, determining staffing patterns and
appropriate staff caseloads
— Assists as needed with collections processes for consumer’s
services
— Monitors consumer through the system and assures appropriate match
of staff to client
— Keeps up with changes in DOL processes to include prevailing wages
in contracts and impact to client and to budget
— Oversees compliance with DOL requirements and assures programs
follow appropriate processes
— Oversees development of Job Training Program
— Monitors Job Training, Ability One Programs, WIOA and Job
Placement VR Programs
— Coordinates training of staff in the areas of general procedures,
behavioral techniques and community based programming
— Maintains contractual relationships with DDD, VR, WIOA and Ability
One
— Develops new programs that provide new opportunities for consumers
to include Ability One contracts, Business partnerships, and community
partnerships
— Develops Social Enterprises to support clients in work
opportunities.
— Oversees and monitors contracts to maintain objectives and
contractual goals
— Assures Affirmative Action goals
— Supervises staff and acts as a liaison between all parties
including businesses requesting work, school systems and rehabilitation
team
— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,
providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees
— Coordinates with the county the Summer Youth Program Coordinator
— Develops tracking systems to support program needs
— Supports the DDD consumer through the program, assuring the
staffing necessary and the site appropriate.
— Part of the team in developing programs for the consumers
— Develops a budget related to Source America contracts and follows
budgeted line items.
Works with Ability One staff to negotiate contractual needs
related to service contracts
— Reviews quality of job placement program and determines
appropriate staffing patterns
— Develops annew programs and opportunities
— Develops and implements strategic marketing plan for DRS job
training / placement services
— Plans, implements and performs all aspects of DRS’s marketing to
employers in Pima County
— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
Minimum Qualifications
— Bachelor’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related
field
— American Sign Language skills
— 5 years of experience in Vocational/ILS services
— Knowledge of DDD system, Vocational Rehabilitation and CARF
accreditation standards
— Knowledge of DOL requirements
— Knowledge in technology in areas of Excel, Facebook and other
social media
— 3 years in work programs in particular Source America
— 3 years of supervisory or administrative experience
— Background in training staff
— Background in training community in disability issues
— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and
pass drug screening
— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor
Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report
Desired Qualifications
— Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related
field
— Additional years of directly related experience
The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to
describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be
considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be
inherent in the job.
Salary $19.50-$29.25 per hour, DOE
How to Apply: Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.
140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505
Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their
qualifications, training and related job experience
Open December 14, 2018
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an
interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate
Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,
supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for
excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply.
Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Department Chair,
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
Rochester, NY
4152BR
National Technical Institute for the Deaf
NTID ASL & Interpreting Education
Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Tenure-Track
Faculty Discipline: Interpreting Education
Faculty Rank: Associate Professor
Employment Category: Fulltime
Anticipated Start Date: 01-Jul-2019
Department/College Description
THE DEPARTMENT:
The Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Education is
a leader in the provision of American Sign Language and Interpreting
education, preparing students to become professionals in working with
the deaf and hard-of-hearing community for careers in sign language
interpreting.
ASLIE’s Mission Statement: A strong commitment to American Sign
Language and the culture of Deaf people guides the department. The
American Sign Language and Interpreting Education (ASLIE) Department
at NTID provides a rigorous program of study to a diverse group of
learners. The goal of ASLIE faculty is to provide excellence in the
areas of instruction of American Sign Language as well as in the
discipline of English/American Sign Language interpretation. The
faculty is committed to maintaining and cultivating innovative and
high standards of student-centered instruction through scholarship
and experiential learning.
THE COLLEGE:
NTID, one of the nine colleges of RIT, is the world’s largest
technological college serving deaf and hard of hearing students.
Created by Congress and funded by the U.S. Department of Education,
it represents the world’s first effort to educate large numbers of
deaf students within a college campus planned primarily for hearing
students. Together with 15,000 full and part-time students, over
1,300 college-age deaf students from all 50 states and abroad study
and reside on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.
NTID is committed to creating a climate that fosters the success of
every student and employee by appreciating the unique contributions
that each person makes to the educational process based on their
ethnic, cultural, linguistic and gender-related knowledge and
experiences. For more information about NTID at RIT visit
http://www.ntid.rit.edu.
THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:
RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented
education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures
and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have
chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of
Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine
colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With
approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT
is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers
a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business,
and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the
Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as
one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a
National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation
site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our
membership in the
http://www.upstatenyherc.org/home/index.cfm?site_id=671
Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region,
is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third
largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is
home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic
diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African
and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is
also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the
U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes
Magazine, and MSN selected Rochester as the #1 Most Livable Bargain
Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top
five “Best City for Families.”
Detailed Job Description
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Curriculum and Support Services:
— Provide innovative and strategic direction for the design,
state-of-the-art education programs, teaching, curricula and academic
support services that facilitate student success.
— Current programs include a bachelor of science in American Sign
Language interpreting, a certificate in healthcare interpreting, and
a Master of Science degree in healthcare interpreting.
— Lead in both disciplines of Interpreter Education and American
Sign Language curriculum, instruction, scholarly efforts,
professional contributions and professional development.
— Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and
NTID students, faculty and staff within the Interpreting Education
program, College of Liberal Arts Modern Languages Program, Department
of Cultural and Creative Studies Deaf Studies Program and the Master
of Science in Secondary Education Program.
— Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and
— Oversee student records and scheduling functions, student
recruitment, practicum placement, advisement and accreditation as
appropriate to departmental mission.
National Leadership: Participate, serve and/or lead in major relevant
professional organizations, curriculum, research and scholarly
efforts that foster NTID and ASLIE’s prominent positions in the
fields of ASL instruction and interpreting education.
Human Resources:
Manage the composition, evaluation and development of the
department’s human resources using approaches that are consistent
with the NTID goal to cross-utilize faculty within and across
specific departmental functions and disciplines. This will involve
the facilitation and development of strategic staffing plans,
equitable workloads, plans of work, annual performance review, merit
recommendations, and support of faculty/staff professional
development and scholarship. Also responsible for classroom and/or
tutoring observations of faculty and participation in the tenure and
promotion processes.
Budget and Facilities:
Monitor budget and manage departmentally-assigned resources including
equipment, materials, supplies and facilities coordinate departmental
security and inventory control, share equipment, space and laboratory
facilities and technical assistance within NTID and between NTID and
other RIT colleges/units in order to maximize opportunities for
students.
Procure external funds to support the work of the department and
develop appropriate connections with business, industry and RIT
companion programs in order to maintain a leadership and currency in
courses, programs, services and facilities.
Internal Stakeholders and External Publics: Represent the department
as appropriate to internal RIT and NTID stakeholders (students.
faculty, staff. administration) and to external constituents
(parents. employers, National Advisory Group). Fairly and adequately
represent faculty initiatives and concerns to the next level of
management.
Faculty Responsibilities: Teach, tutor, and/or advise students as
appropriate to one’s field and experience; participate in research,
scholarship, consulting and professional activities to ensure
currency in discipline and as appropriate to position; enhance sign
language skills and spoken communication techniques and strategies on
an on-going basis.
We are seeking individuals who are committed to contributing to RIT’s
core values, honor code, and statement of diversity. People who are
Deaf or Hard of Hearing are strongly encouraged to apply.
Required Minimum Qualifications
— Demonstrated leadership and national involvement in major
professional organizations related to the field or Interpreting
Education and/or ASL Instruction
— Demonstrated successful experience in curriculum development and
program evaluation; record of effective academic instruction and
professional contributions to the field
— Previous experience in academic leadership at the
college/university level
— Senior faculty rank
— Demonstrated experience and commitment to shared governance
— Demonstrated ability to communicate fluently in ASL
— Documentation of American Sign Language proficiency
Required Minimum Education Level
Required Application Documents
Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References,
Statement of Diversity Contribution, Statement of Teaching Philosophy
How To Apply
Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty Keyword Search: 4152BR
Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the
listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:
— The names, email addresses, and phone numbers for three references
— Contribution to Diversity Statement
— Statement of Teaching Philosophy
Review of applications will begin immediately and position to remain
open until a suitable candidate is found.
The direct link to this posting can be found here:
http://apptrkr.com/1351451
Additional Details
The hiring process for this position may require a criminal
background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or
written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as
determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes
and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT
provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not
discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,
sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender
expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its
hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides
reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the
Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York
Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable
accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and
you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your
application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources
office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.
RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that
promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more
information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.
Department of Education at ED.Gov
position openings
Psychologist (School for the Deaf)
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Counselor &
Psychologist (School for the Deaf). Counselor is responsible for
participating in the development and support of students by providing
counseling and guidance-related activities to students wo are
Deaf/hard-of-hearing and their families. Psychologist is responsible for
psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through 21
year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead School
Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach services,
coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive Behavior
Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written analysis
of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide professional
trainings.
To apply, please go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf
Job Opportunity Notice
Deaf Community Advocate
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,
Office of Special Education
Jefferson City, Missouri
Annual Salary: $36,528
Full-time, benefited position
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Office of Special Education
Job Order Number: 927300
Domicile Location: Jefferson City
Benefits: Health Insurance, Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term
Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick and Parental Leave, Paid Holidays
APPLICATION PROCESS
All applications MUST be submitted electronically to be considered for the
review process. Complete the employment application at
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Once on The Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, complete the “Apply Now” of
information to the right, then click “Apply for this Position”. This will
direct you to the online application. Attach a scanned copy of college
transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An
e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received
electronically.
NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts
MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for
employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the
position) with your application will eliminate the application from the
review process.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference is
given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing loss,
deafness, interpreting, human resources, public policy, education,
government, or communication studies.
One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
(Other qualifications and experience, which in the opinion of the
Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be
accepted in lieu of the above.)
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training materials,
and program planning.
Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues related to
hearing loss.
Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign Language,
services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues relating
to hearing loss.
Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American Sign
Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or
deaf.
General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations related to
hearing loss.
Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working
relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state
agencies.
Knowledge of and ability to use various other manual communication
systems.
Ability and willingness to travel within the State of Missouri.
Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Database,
and V-Logs.
EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED
Provides and coordinates presentations, public awareness activities,
workshops and training sessions concerning a variety of topics, including
hearing loss, deafness, American Sign Language, the legal rights of
individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, services available for
persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and its
advocacy role, interpreting services, communication barriers facing people
with hearing loss.
Assists with and coordinates the development of educational materials,
information packets, empowerment materials, and public awareness materials
for members of the general public, interpreters, and people who are deaf
or hard of hearing.
Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook concerning the
legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and various other
materials relating to hearing loss.
Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and information
to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.
Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing
individuals.
Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs
Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness programs.
Operates the State Van when performing MCDHH related duties.
Performs job-related travels within the State of Missouri.
Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.
Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.
Assist with Commission report.
Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.
Represent the Commission at meetings.
Performs other related duties as assigned by the Executive Director.
Must be able to lift 25 pounds.
EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal
Opportunity Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans
with Disabilities Act (ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573)
751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at
hr@dese.mo.gov.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
JOB DESCRIPTION
Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer
The Lexington School
East Elmhurst, NY
LEXINGTON SCHOOL & CENTER FOR THE DEAF
TITLE:
Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer
OUR ORGANIZATION:
The Lexington School, founded in 1865, is the largest school for deaf
students in New York State, serving deaf and hard of hearing students from
ages 0-21.
Over the years the Lexington organization perceived a need for additional
services in the community which it served and undertook to provide those
services, expanding and becoming the multifaceted organization now known
as the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf. Today, the Lexington
organization consists of the Lexington School and three subsidiary
corporate affiliates. These affiliates consist of a Center for Vocational
Services, a Hearing & Speech Center, and a Center for Mental Health
Services. Each of these affiliates serves not only the school’s
students but also the wider deaf and hard of hearing community in
metropolitan New York City.
What differentiates the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf is
central to the Superintendent/CEO’s role. The continuing vision of the
Lexington School and Center is to create and provide exceptional
educational programs and services to the deaf community in metropolitan
New York City and its environs.
POSITION SUMMARY:
The Board of Trustees of the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf
seeks a qualified individual to serve as its Superintendent and Chief
Executive Officer whose services will commence on July 1, 2019
As the face of our organization, the Superintendent/CEO works closely with
the Board of Trustees, various government agencies, and the public to
ensure tight alignment of Lexington’s operations with Lexington’s
mission and vision. This position reports directly to the Board of
Trustees on such matters as prescribed by the By-Laws of Lexington School
and Center for the Deaf and on matters of special instructions as may be
given by the Board of Trustees through its President.
The Superintendent/CEO is charged with providing strong leadership and
managing/supervising multiple functions including but not limited to
finance, information technology operations, education instruction, policy
development, and outreach, with responsibility for providing monthly
reports to the Board of Trustees.
Positions reporting to the Superintendent/CEO will include, but are not
limited to, the School Principal, the Executive Director of the Affiliate
Agencies, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the Assistant Superintendent
of Operations, the Director of Human Resources (HR), and the Information
Technology (IT) Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities:
1. ORGANIZATION-WIDE
1. Serve as the organization’s visionary and strategic leader
in anticipating and analyzing trends in the field of deaf education and
child/adult and family services.
2. Serve as chief liaison with other 4201 schools, the 4201
School Association, the State Education Department (SED), the Board of
Trustees, and the public.
3. Serve as a liaison with educational and labor counsels
4. Develop and implement strategic plans to expand the base and
scope of all Lexington School and Center programs as expressed in the
Mission Statement, thereby enhancing Lexington’s reputation as a leader in
providing educational and other services to deaf and hard of hearing
individuals at the local, state and national levels.
5. Preserve the current excellence in programming while
developing and executing long-range plans that expand and market the
mission and vision of the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf.
6. Develop personnel practices and procedures, including those
not covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and recommend
policies for Board consideration.
7. With the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and approval of the
Board’s Finance Committee prepare and administer an annual budget for
all Lexington enterprises that ensures their financial stability.
8. Foster relationships between the School, the Center and its
affiliates, government agencies and the public.
9. Represent the Lexington Organization externally, with
responsibility for developing key relationships that engage leadership,
building philanthropic support and producing revenue and program
opportunities.
10. Develop and direct fundraising strategies and activities to
maintain and to expand revenue from government (federal, state, and local)
and private sectors.
II. SCHOOL
1. Provide creative thinking, educational expertise and
leadership to enhance, improve, and expand the Lexington School’s
already extensive academic programs and curriculum.
2. Develop and implement annual and long-term programmatic and
operational goals and objectives for the Lexington School and Center for
the Deaf; measure and evaluate the successful achievement of these goals
and objectives.
3. Foster and maintain a productive and collaborative
relationship with the Lexington School Teachers’ Association, including
functioning as the lead negotiator for the CBA with the assistance of
counsel.
4. Develop and oversee the School’s public relation’s program and
activities and welcome and orient VIPs to the School.
III. AFFILIATES
1. Develop and implement annual and long term programmatic and
operational goal and objectives for the Affiliates of Lexington School and
Center for the Deaf; measure and evaluate the successful achievement of
these goals and objectives.
2. Foster relationships between the School, the Center and its
affiliates, government agencies and the public.
IV. RELATIONS WITH THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES
1. Coordinate and administer Board activities as requested by the
Board of Trustees through its President.
2. When and as necessary, work collaboratively with the Board and
staff to reorganize the organization’s structure and the office of the
Superintendent/CEO so as to position the organization to grow and thrive.
3. Ensure compliance with Board policies and directives and all
applicable laws and regulations.
4. Formulate and recommend prospective policy for Board
consideration.
5. Other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Board of
Trustees.
V. PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
1. Continue personal professional growth through participation in
educational programs or activities related to management skills, business
acumen, communication skills, governmental programs and other programs
related to education and trends in deaf education, special education, and
related fields.
EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS:
1. Minimum of Master’s Degree (MA) in Deaf Education (PhD
preferred) or other relevant advanced degree.
2. Eligibility for New York State School Building Leader
Certification.
3. Demonstrative experience as a Superintendent or Principal,
preferably in a school for deaf or special needs students, or as an
Executive.
4. Fluency in American Sign Language preferred.
5. Knowledge of social service programs for the deaf and hard of
hearing.
6. Strong leadership skills, with the ability to manage and
supervise multiple functions.
7. Knowledge of curriculum and principles of learning.
8. Knowledge of Deaf Culture needs and issues.
9. Membership in professional organizations that enhance personal
prestige and the prestige of the School and Center.
COMMITTEE:
A competitive compensation package will be offered to attract a
superior candidate.
CONTACT:
Send resume and references to Chairperson, Lexington Search Committee via
E-mail to searchcommittee@lexnyc.org by December 28, 2018.
position opening – revised posting
Assistant Professor of
American Sign Language Studies
(Division of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies)
Western Oregon University
Monmouth, Oregon
Recruitment Number: F1810
Application Deadline: Preference given to applications received
by January 2, 2019. Position open until filled.
The American Sign Language Studies (ASL Studies) program in the Division
of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies at Western Oregon University
seeks qualified applicants for a full-time, 9-month, tenure-track,
Assistant Professor, position. In addition, this applicant must have
expertise in teaching ASL to second language and heritage users. Western
Oregon University has a strong commitment to the diversity of its
workforce. We encourage applications from individuals from diverse
backgrounds. Supplementary summer appointment is possible and an excellent
benefits package is included. WOU’s Salary Schedule can be found in
Article 16 of the WOUFT-CBA 2017-2020.
The ASL Studies program was first established in 2007 and is the only
University offering a 3rd year of formal ASL acquisition coursework on the
west coast. The foundation of this program is the acquisition of ASL and
classes that feed various majors including ASL Studies and ASL/English
Interpreting which further feed and support graduate programs in Deaf and
Hard of Hearing Education, Interpreting Studies, and Rehabilitation and
Mental Health Counseling: Deafness track. Graduates of this program will
be able to work in various fields using ASL. Additionally, graduates use
our program as a gateway to enhance their education at a higher level
using the ASL foundational skills & knowledge received during their degree
program.
Responsibilities:
— Work collaboratively in establishing future directions for the
program;
— Be forward thinking and engage in development of program
innovations;
— Teach ASL Studies (language acquisition, linguistics, and/or
cultural) courses as well as advise students;
— Participate in service and committee work at the division and
university levels as well as professional organizations and conferences;
and
— Engage in scholarly activity (e.g., research, publications, and
grants).
Required Qualifications:
— An earned doctorate in Linguistics or a related field such as
Curriculum and Instruction or Language and Teaching (ABD considered
if degree requirements are completed prior to September 16, 2019);
— Scholarship (e.g., publication, dissertation research, grants) in
areas relevant to teaching ASL, linguistics of ASL, and/or related areas;
— Dedication to multicultural education and social justice (e.g.,
LGBTQ, ethnic groups, social class, and disability status); and
— Commitment to working collegially and with individuals from
diverse backgrounds.
Preferred Qualifications:
— ASLTA Certified
Start Date: September 16, 2019
Contact Information: Questions regarding this position may be directed to
Lyra Behnke, Search Committee Chair, at behnkel@wou.edu.
For questions regarding the application process or to submit your
application documents, please contact Human Resources at 503-838-8552 or
employment@wou.edu.
Application Process: You may submit all materials online at
www.wou.edu/facultyapp
Required application materials (PDF preferred):
— A WOU Faculty Application Form (available at
www.wou.edu/facultyapp)
— Letter of interest that addresses each qualification of the
position. Please include how your experience, education, and/or training
might help us build a more inclusive, collaborative, and diverse
community.
— Current curriculum vita
— Teaching philosophy statement
— Contact information for three professional references
— Copy of unofficial transcripts for highest degree
**The following may be required prior to an interview:
— Three current letters of recommendation (All letters must address
teaching and leadership qualifications.)
— Up to three sample scholarly publications
— Teaching evaluation data from up to three recent courses
As an alternative, you may submit application materials to:
F1810 Assistant Professor, ASL Studies
Western Oregon University
Human Resources Office
345 N. Monmouth Ave
Monmouth, OR 97361
-OR- E-mail as an attachment to employment@wou.edu -OR- Fax to
503-838-8144.
Western Oregon University (WOU) www.wou.edu is a mid-sized public
comprehensive university located in the Monmouth-Independence area, the
heart of Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley. The University serves a large
number of first-generation college students. WOU has received national
recognition for its commitment and success in serving students. In 2014
Western Oregon University was ranked highest in the Pacific Northwest and
85th in the nation for economic value and employability of its graduates,
by Educate to Career, Inc. The campus is about 20 minutes from Salem, the
state’s capital, about 75 minutes from Portland, the state’s cultural
hub, and a short drive from the Oregon coast, mountains, and other scenic
areas. The university is located in an increasingly diverse, bilingual,
and rural area in the Willamette Valley. Our student body of about 5200
undergraduate and 400 graduate students enjoys the vibrant and close-knit
intellectual community of a leading liberal arts college. Opportunities
exist to work in diverse local communities. It is home to the Regional
Resource Center on Deafness (RRCD) www.wou.edu/rrcd and a variety of
programs preparing professionals to work with individuals who are deaf
including Rehabilitation Counseling, ASL/English Interpreting,
Interpreting Studies, American Sign Language Studies, and related
continuing education and technical assistance programs. WOU is also home
to the Teaching Research Institute which houses a variety of centers which
focus on disability research www.wou.edu/tri. Please visit the ASL Studies
webpage at www.wou.edu/rehab.
Western Oregon University is an EO/AA/Veteran/Disability employer
committed to increasing the diversity of its workforce.
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Director of Deaf Services
Office of Deaf Services
Atlanta, GA
Position Title: Director of Deaf Services
Salary: 85,000-95,000
Minimum Responsibilities
Manage and direct the Office of Deaf Services
Responsible for policy development, budget oversight, program design
and overall implementation of the consent order
Regularly evaluate the Department’s various programs of services
provided to persons who are deaf, including adults with mental
illness, children/adolescents with serious emotional disturbances,
adults and adolescents with addictive disease and Developmental
Disabilities
Plan, organize and supervise all aspects of program services,
and ensuring goals and outcomes are met
Responsible for the preparation and submission of all required
reports in an accurate and timely manner
Plan and implement new programs and services to meet client needs
as funding resources permit
Other duties as assigned.
Reports to the Division Director of Behavioral Health
Minimum Education
Clinical Master’s degree in a human services field, such as
psychology, counseling or social work.
Required Experience
Minimum of 4 years of experience in deaf services program design,
implementation, management and evaluation; or clinical doctoral
degree with at least 2 years of related experience
Minimum of four years of increasingly responsible positions in the
delivery and management of social service programs. Experience with
individuals that are deaf and hard of hearing in the areas of job
placement, social work, vocational rehabilitation, or counseling
is preferred
Must be ASL Fluent having a working knowledge of deaf culture
and systems theory with actual experience in managing clinical
staff and possess the ability to prepare written correspondence
and document in English.
To apply, go to:
https://ga.taleo.net/careersection/ga_external/jobdetail.ftl?job=AUD003J&tz=GMT-04%3A00
Job Opportunity Notice
Deaf Community Advocate
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,
Office of Special Education
Jefferson City, Missouri
Annual Salary: $36,528
Full-time, benefited position
Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Office of Special Education
Job Order Number: 927300
Domicile Location: Jefferson City
Benefits: Health Insurance, Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term
Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick and Parental Leave, Paid Holidays
APPLICATION PROCESS
All applications MUST be submitted electronically to be considered for the
review process. Complete the employment application at
https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Once on The Missouri Department of
Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, complete the “Apply Now” of
information to the right, then click “Apply for this Position”. This will
direct you to the online application. Attach a scanned copy of college
transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An
e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received
electronically.
NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts
MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for
employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the
position) with your application will eliminate the application from the
review process.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference is
given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing loss,
deafness, interpreting, human resources, public policy, education,
government, or communication studies.
One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.
(Other qualifications and experience, which in the opinion of the
Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be
accepted in lieu of the above.)
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training materials,
and program planning.
Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues related to
hearing loss.
Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign Language,
services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues relating
to hearing loss.
Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American Sign
Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or
deaf.
General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations related to
hearing loss.
Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working
relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state
agencies.
Knowledge of and ability to use various other manual communication
systems.
Ability and willingness to travel within the State of Missouri.
Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Database,
and V-Logs.
EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED
Provides and coordinates presentations, public awareness activities,
workshops and training sessions concerning a variety of topics, including
hearing loss, deafness, American Sign Language, the legal rights of
individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, services available for
persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and its
advocacy role, interpreting services, communication barriers facing people
with hearing loss.
Assists with and coordinates the development of educational materials,
information packets, empowerment materials, and public awareness materials
for members of the general public, interpreters, and people who are deaf
or hard of hearing.
Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook concerning the
legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and various other
materials relating to hearing loss.
Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and information
to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.
Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing
individuals.
Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs
Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness programs.
Operates the State Van when performing MCDHH related duties.
Performs job-related travels within the State of Missouri.
Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.
Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.
Assist with Commission report.
Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.
Represent the Commission at meetings.
Performs other related duties as assigned by the Executive Director.
Must be able to lift 25 pounds.
EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal
Opportunity Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans
with Disabilities Act (ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573)
751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at
hr@dese.mo.gov.
position opening
part-time instructor of American Sign Language
Loyola University Chicago
Chicago, Illinois
The Department of Modern Languages & Literatures at Loyola University
Chicago seeks a part-time instructor of American Sign Language to
teach the beginning (101 – 102) sequence of ASL at Loyola.
Potential candidates should have an MA in American Sign Language,
Deaf Studies, or a related field. Position is to commence in
AY 2019-2020, although syllabi for the two courses must be developed
before December 31, 2018.
Course scheduling is flexible and includes the possibility of teaching
in the evenings at Loyola’s Lake Shore or Water Tower campuses.
Responses along with CV and references should be sent to
Valerie Boudas (vboudas@luc.edu)
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
American Sign Language (ASL) Instructor / Consultant
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located
in Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for an
American Sign Language (ASL) Instructor / Consultant who is
responsible to provide support to students who are Deaf /
hard-of-hearing and their hearing siblings, parents, CSDB staff, and
community members related to activities sponsored by Outreach
Programs that include or focus on the development of knowledge of ASL
through a distance learning/online delivery model.
to apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2244456/non-classified-american-sign-language-asl-distance-learning-instructor-cons?keywords=american%20sign%20language&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Education Advocate
$18.05 Hourly
Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Location Lincoln or Omaha, Nebraska
Under general supervision, provides assistance to clients who are
experiencing personal, social, educational and/or vocational needs
in adjusting to being deaf or hard of hearing.
This position will focus on advocating for deaf and hard of hearing
clients in the education setting. Some Statewide overnight travel is
required. Knowledge of Sign Language or willingness to learn is required.
Ability to work independently with limited supervision.
Hours: 8-5, Monday – Friday.
Examples of Work
Under general supervision, provides assistance to clients who are
experiencing personal, social, educational and/or vocational needs in
adjusting to being deaf or hard of hearing; conducts evaluation of client
needs; advises and counsels clients of strategies for compensating for
hearing losses; serves as a resource person for individuals and agencies;
serve as a presenter and coordinate presentations; serves as an advocate
for people with hearing loss; provide other services as deemed necessary
and required from the Executive Director. Develop and maintain information/
client referral system; develop action plans and advises clients in obtaining
needed services; serves as a resource person regarding existing services
and information related to deaf and hard of hearing people; assists clients
in obtaining needed services and equal access to communication; assist
clients in selection of appropriate telecommunication devices in cooperation
with the Nebraska Public Service Commission; participates and conducts
awareness and informational workshops, communication (sign language and
other means of communication by those with hearing losses) presentations;
responsible for the demonstration, coordination, maintenance, and issuance
of equipment in the equipment loan program; provide technical assistance;
other duties as assigned.
Qualifications / Requirements
REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and/or experience that will enable
the incumbent to possess the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.
A general qualification guideline for positions in this class is a Bachelor’s
degree in a behavioral science or related field plus work experience in
programs for persons with hearing impairments.
Proficiency in communicating through the use of sign language
PREFERRED: Bachelors Degree in Deaf Education or Special Education. Experience
including development of and participation in IEP plans and 504 plan and/or
working in the public school system.
OTHER: Valid driver’s license or able to provide independent authorized transportation.
to apply, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2245969/education-advocate?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Posi
tio
and click on “apply”
**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENTS ****
4 open positions
Kansas School for the Deaf
Olathe, Kansas
#1
POSITION TITLE: STUDENT LIFE TEACHER
SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule
depending
upon professional background and experience. Excellent Benefits.
SCHEDULE: 190 Day School year – Elementary / Middle / High School
Areas.
EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2018 (possible earlier start date due to
training).
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Synopsis, full position description upon request)
Monitor the students’ whereabouts, know where assigned students are at
all times, and check on them regularly; follow discipline procedures in a
positive manner consistent with school and dorm policy; communicate in an
effective and appropriate manner as often as necessary with students,
parents, KSD staff, and supervisors; supervise students to provide for
their safety, health, and well-being; teach students daily living skills
and motivate students to achieve the highest possible level of
independence; perform other related duties as assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
High School diploma or GED required (AA degree preferred). At least two
years of post-high school paid experience preferably in a childcare,
educational or residential setting or education equivalency. Fluency in
manual communication required, ASL preferred. (ASL & Writing skills will
be assessed)
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be
conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents &
Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference
consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon
offer of employment (cost borne by employee).
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all
college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD
application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.
CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or
V: 913-210-8114;
E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557
TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS / KSD AND KSSB EMBRACE DIVERSITY
#2
POSITION TITLE: Staff Interpreter
SALARY: Competitive Salary. Placement made on salary schedule
depending upon professional background and experience. Excellent Benefits
SCHEDULE: 2018-2019 with School Year
EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until filled.
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Detailed position description upon request) Provide
services for the KSD/KSSB community including meetings, activities, IEP
meetings, comprehensive evaluations, departmental staff meetings,
diagnostic testing and evaluation, interviews, programs, athletics,
government, and other activities as requested. Be available for
non-emergency last minute requests such as a parent meeting, etc. Be the
backup coordinator of the calendar when the Lead
Interpreter is absent. Be able to flex your schedule as feasible for some
requests outside of the typical work hours such as weekend or evening
extracurricular activities, some summer work and travel. Be available for
on call emergencies. Maintain an ongoing calendar of your interpreting
schedule. Adhere to the RID Code of Professional Conduct, maintaining
confidential information and professional standards. Maintain information
concerning interpreting activities as needed. Perform other duties as
assigned.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum KQAS 4/4 or equivalent state or national certification with
excellent voicing skills and experience. In a variety of interpreting
environments. The successful candidate must be registered or become
registered with the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
within 30 days of employment. ASL and English Skills will be assessed.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment, a background check will
be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus, Kansas
Department of Children and Family Services, Work Reference and Kansas
Offender Register. A Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed
upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all
college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD
application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.
CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or
V: 913-210-8114; E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557
TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS
#3
**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****
KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF
POSITION TITLE: GENERAL MAINTENANCE / SECURITY
SALARY: This opening is an unclassified hourly position. Starting
pay at $15.00 per hour depending on experience. Great benefits.
SCHEDULE: Monday – Friday; 11am to 8pm
EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until Filled
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Brief synopsis. For detailed position description
contact Human Resources) This positions primary role is to service and
maintain the buildings and grounds, and to provide support to help meet
the needs of others. The equally important secondary role is to assist
security when whenever, wherever and however necessary to ensure a safe
and secure campus. It is critical that the incumbent in this position
promotes teamwork and collective support in meeting the needs of the
organization. Maintenance and grounds duties are performed independently
and as a team depending on the nature of the work assignment. Responsible
to completing assigned Work Orders, adhoc requests by administration and
performance standard/seasonal services and repairs, including documenting
work performed. Assists other Facility Operations staff (electrician,
carpenter, etc.) in the completion of projects as necessary. Serves as
primary on-site security person when fully engaged in duties and
responsibilities of a security officer. Contributes to the safety and
security of the campus by observing the campus environment for conditions
that could result in injury of loss due to fire, theft, vandalism and
other criminal acts. Performs other duties and/or work as needed.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
-High School Diploma or GED.
-Requires knowledge of building or mechanical trades. Prefer additional
knowledge in the areas of security, general safety and fire safety.
-Requires at least six months experience in a building or mechanical
trade. Prefer additional experience in the areas of security, general
safety and fire safety.
-Ability to effectively communicate, including knowledge of American Sign
Language (ASL) required to learn within three years. Classes will be
provided by the agency.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be
conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents &
Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference
consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon
offer of employment (cost borne by employee).
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all
college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD
application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.
CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resource Office: VP: 913/324-5865; Phone:
913/210-8114
Email: mgolden@kssdb.org Fax: 913/791-0557
TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS
KSD AND KSSB EMBRACE DIVERSITY
#4
**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****
Kansas School for the Deaf
POSITION TITLE: SPECIAL EDUCATION CLASSROOM TEACHER
SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule
depending
upon professional background and experience. Excellent
benefits.
SCHEDULE: 181 School Days / 2018 – 2019 School Year
EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2018 (possible earlier start date due to
training).
JOB DESCRIPTION: (Synopsis, full position description upon request)
INSTRUCTIONAL: Teach students who are deaf/HH with other special needs at
appropriate development and academic levels with the outcome of maximizing
their potential communicatively, academically, socially/emotionally, and
behaviorally. Coordinate instructional priorities utilizing state
standards (extended, modified, and general as appropriate) with the skill
of identifying overlapping priorities in a cross-curricular manner as well
as between the standard levels. Apply differentiated instructional
strategies to encompass a variety of learning levels and styles in a
classroom. Encourage experiential learning opportunities. Prepare lesson
plans utilizing appropriate instructional strategies that tap on multiple
intelligences and are in alignment with school approved curriculum and
state standards. Develop appropriate IEP goals based on student skills and
abilities as well as sound educational practices for students with special
needs. Assess student abilities and progress utilizing appropriate
classroom, progress monitoring, IEP, district, and state assessments. Work
with classroom teachers to integrate students with deaf/HH peers without
special needs to the fullest extent that is appropriate and effective for
all students. Apply positive behavioral supports to maintain classroom
control and promote a positive and respectful learning environment.
Utilize augmentative communication devices and systems (e.g. PECS) as
needed by students. Begin and end class in a timely manner. Keep students
on task. Supervise students outside of instructional time. Develop
performance goals with the administrator to be completed outside the
classroom and as part of the individual staff development plan. Attend all
staff development trainings and professional learning communities (PLCs).
Attend bilingual education training and implement bilingual methodologies.
COMMUNICATION SKILLS: Use appropriate communication skills with students,
staff, and public as determined by the American Sign Language/English
evaluation, in order to effectively communicate with all Deaf and hard of
hearing individuals. Use appropriate, professional terms when discussing
students, their strengths and areas of concern. Maintaining
confidentiality as mandated in employee handbook. Promote a positive work
environment via appropriate interactions with students, staff, and public
in both on- and off-campus interactions. The employee will take the
initiative to work with the bilingual specialist to improve his/her skills
to an appropriate level in accordance with the assigned area.
WRITTEN REPORTS: Complete and turn in to designated person, all student
evaluation reports, lesson plans, sub plans, IEPs, comprehensive
evaluations, grade cards, and other written reports as assigned by the due
date, in order to maintain current school records as mandated by the
State.
SCHOOL/INSTRUCTIONAL MEETINGS: Attend school/instructional meetings as
required in order to enhance communication, to improve skills, to
coordinate programs, to promote the school family, and promote a positive
work environment Attend all staff development trainings and professional
learning communities (PLCs).
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Qualify for Kansas certification by KSDE for
Elementary and Hearing Impaired. Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Applicants must be pre-approved for certification via KS Dept. of
Education, Cert. Dept. prior to the issuing of a contract. (ASL and
writing skills will be assessed.)
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be
conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents,
Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference
consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon
offer of employment (cost borne by employee).
APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all
college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD
application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.
CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or
V: 913-210-8114;
E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557
open positions
Nashua School District
Nashua, New Hampshire
LTS – Teacher of the Deaf
Category: Student Support Services/Teacher of the Deaf
Date Posted: 10/12/2018
Location: New Searles Elementary School
Date of Availability: On or about 2/18/2019
Date Closing: 10/22/2018
POSITION: Long Term Sub – Teacher of the Deaf
LOCATION: New Searles
WORK YEAR: 2018-2019
STARTING: On or about 2/18/2019
SALARY RANGE: $125 1st 20 days, $175 21st day
QUALIFICATIONS: Teaching applicants must be NH certified or eligible
as a Deaf and Hearing Disability Teacher. We are seeking applicants
proficient in sign language. Experience with deaf and/or hard of hearing
students in a school setting is preferred.
SUMMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Under the supervision of Special Education Program Administrator, will
provide quality education to deaf and hard of hearing students, preschools
through high school age; through a commitment to team participation in
planning and implementation of student programs; communication and social
skills development; interagency cooperation, and a strong
parent-teacher-student linkage.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE:
Interested Applicants should apply online at www.nashua.edu and attach
their cover letter, resume, three letters of recommendation, copies of
official transcripts and their certification. This position will remain
open until filled. This notice should not be construed to imply that these
requirements are the exclusive standards of the position or that this is
the exclusive list of job functions associated with this position.
The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with
applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of
race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical
or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information
and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the
services, programs and activities of the Nashua School District.
Nashua School District uses the applicant tracking system from Frontline
Education to manage employment applications online.
(https://www.frontlineeducation.com/solutions/recruiting-hiring/)
LTS – Sign Language Interpreter
Category: Student Support Services/Sign Language Interpreter
Date Posted: 10/12/2018
Location: New Searles Elementary School
Date of Availability: On or about 2/2/2019
Date Closing: 10/22/2018
POSITION: Sign Language Interpreter
LOCATION: New Searles
WORK YEAR: 2018-2019
STARTING: On or about 2/2/2019
QUALIFICATIONS: NH certification or eligibility as a Sign Language
Interpreter
SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
Sign Language Interpreters provide interpreting services for deaf or
hearing impaired students. Facilitate communication through the use of
sign language and spoken English in social and academic settings, direct
and overheard conversations, class instruction, athletic competitions,
lectures, tests, assemblies and field trips. Must be able to keep student
confidentiality, function in a manner appropriate to the situation and
demonstrate professional appearance, conduct and promptness. Able to
prepare for course material as necessary for successful interpreting to
the student. The sign language interpreter is an important part of the
educational team with the responsibility to help implement the student’s
IEP and maximize learning.
This posting should not be construed to imply that this is the exclusive
list of job functions or expectations associated with this position.
Applicants must apply online on our website www.nashua.edu and include
your cover letter, resume, references and certification.
_____________________________________________
The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with
applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of
race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical
or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information
and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the
services, programs and activities of the Nashua School District.
Nashua School District uses the applicant tracking system from Frontline
Education to manage employment applications online.
(https://www.frontlineeducation.com/solutions/recruiting-hiring/)
position opening
School Principal (Preschool – 6th Grade)
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Colorado Springs, CO
position is in the School for the Deaf
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado
Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Principal
(Preschool – 6th Grade) / School for the Deaf. The School Principal
provides leadership to and management of the education programs within the
school, consistent with school policies and procedures; Responsibility for
making determinations related to all positions within the school,
including responsibility for hiring and performance evaluation;
Fiscal responsibility for the funds allocated to all programs
under their direction; and, Responsibility for staying abreast of current
educational trends and developments in instruction, curriculum,
assessment, technology and discipline as it relates to the education of
students who are Deaf/hard-of-hearing.
For more information on the position and application procedures, go to:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2215985/non-classified-school-principal-preschool-6th-grade-school-for-the-deaf
-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening – revised posting
Assistant Professor of
American Sign Language Studies
(Division of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies)
Western Oregon University
Monmouth, Oregon
Recruitment Number: F1810
Application Deadline: Preference given to applications received
by January 2, 2019. Position open until filled.
The American Sign Language Studies (ASL Studies) program in the Division
of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies at Western Oregon University
seeks qualified applicants for a full-time, 9-month, tenure-track,
Assistant Professor, position. In addition, this applicant must have
expertise in teaching ASL to second language and heritage users. Western
Oregon University has a strong commitment to the diversity of its
workforce. We encourage applications from individuals from diverse
backgrounds. Supplementary summer appointment is possible and an excellent
benefits package is included. WOU’s Salary Schedule can be found in
Article 16 of the WOUFT-CBA 2017-2020.
The ASL Studies program was first established in 2007 and is the only
University offering a 3rd year of formal ASL acquisition coursework on the
west coast. The foundation of this program is the acquisition of ASL and
classes that feed various majors including ASL Studies and ASL/English
Interpreting which further feed and support graduate programs in Deaf and
Hard of Hearing Education, Interpreting Studies, and Rehabilitation and
Mental Health Counseling: Deafness track. Graduates of this program will
be able to work in various fields using ASL. Additionally, graduates use
our program as a gateway to enhance their education at a higher level
using the ASL foundational skills & knowledge received during their degree
program.
Responsibilities:
— Work collaboratively in establishing future directions for the
program;
— Be forward thinking and engage in development of program
innovations;
— Teach ASL Studies (language acquisition, linguistics, and/or
cultural) courses as well as advise students;
— Participate in service and committee work at the division and
university levels as well as professional organizations and conferences;
and
— Engage in scholarly activity (e.g., research, publications, and
grants).
Required Qualifications:
— An earned doctorate in Linguistics or a related field such as
Curriculum and Instruction or Language and Teaching (ABD considered
if degree requirements are completed prior to September 16, 2019);
— Scholarship (e.g., publication, dissertation research, grants) in
areas relevant to teaching ASL, linguistics of ASL, and/or related areas;
— Dedication to multicultural education and social justice (e.g.,
LGBTQ, ethnic groups, social class, and disability status); and
— Commitment to working collegially and with individuals from
diverse backgrounds.
Preferred Qualifications:
— ASLTA Certified
Start Date: September 16, 2019
Contact Information: Questions regarding this position may be directed to
Lyra Behnke, Search Committee Chair, at behnkel@wou.edu.
For questions regarding the application process or to submit your
application documents, please contact Human Resources at 503-838-8552 or
employment@wou.edu.
Application Process: You may submit all materials online at
www.wou.edu/facultyapp
Required application materials (PDF preferred):
— A WOU Faculty Application Form (available at
www.wou.edu/facultyapp)
— Letter of interest that addresses each qualification of the
position. Please include how your experience, education, and/or training
might help us build a more inclusive, collaborative, and diverse
community.
— Current curriculum vita
— Teaching philosophy statement
— Contact information for three professional references
— Copy of unofficial transcripts for highest degree
**The following may be required prior to an interview:
— Three current letters of recommendation (All letters must address
teaching and leadership qualifications.)
— Up to three sample scholarly publications
— Teaching evaluation data from up to three recent courses
As an alternative, you may submit application materials to:
F1810 Assistant Professor, ASL Studies
Western Oregon University
Human Resources Office
345 N. Monmouth Ave
Monmouth, OR 97361
-OR- E-mail as an attachment to employment@wou.edu -OR- Fax to
503-838-8144.
Western Oregon University (WOU) www.wou.edu is a mid-sized public
comprehensive university located in the Monmouth-Independence area, the
heart of Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley. The University serves a large
number of first-generation college students. WOU has received national
recognition for its commitment and success in serving students. In 2014
Western Oregon University was ranked highest in the Pacific Northwest and
85th in the nation for economic value and employability of its graduates,
by Educate to Career, Inc. The campus is about 20 minutes from Salem, the
state’s capital, about 75 minutes from Portland, the state’s cultural
hub, and a short drive from the Oregon coast, mountains, and other scenic
areas. The university is located in an increasingly diverse, bilingual,
and rural area in the Willamette Valley. Our student body of about 5200
undergraduate and 400 graduate students enjoys the vibrant and close-knit
intellectual community of a leading liberal arts college. Opportunities
exist to work in diverse local communities. It is home to the Regional
Resource Center on Deafness (RRCD) www.wou.edu/rrcd and a variety of
programs preparing professionals to work with individuals who are deaf
including Rehabilitation Counseling, ASL/English Interpreting,
Interpreting Studies, American Sign Language Studies, and related
continuing education and technical assistance programs. WOU is also home
to the Teaching Research Institute which houses a variety of centers which
focus on disability research www.wou.edu/tri. Please visit the ASL Studies
webpage at www.wou.edu/rehab.
Western Oregon University is an EO/AA/Veteran/Disability employer
committed to increasing the diversity of its workforce.
open positions & JOB FAIR & $500.00 sign-on bonus details
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers
to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!
We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN SCHOOL RESIDENTIAL CHILD CARE WORKER, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN, and SECONDARY CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!
SAVE THE DATE! TLC is hosting a JOB FAIR on Thursday, November 1st from 3pm to 6pm in the TLC
ECC building at 848 Central Street, Framingham MA!
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers
for information about the Job Fair, full job descriptions, and details
on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on bonus!
The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical,
dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term
disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and generous
paid time off.
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Position Title: ASL-English Staff Interpreter
University of Northern Colorado
Greeley, CO
Position Number: E99208
This position will function as an American Sign Language Interpreter for
the University of Northern Colorado main campus located in Greeley, CO.
Initial responsibilities will include a dual role of the provision of
ASL-English interpretation for students within the Disability Support
Services (DSS) program and for faculty/staff within the American Sign
Language and Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) department. The individual in
this position will provide the highest quality ASL-English interpreting
services for communication between those who do not know ASL and students,
faculty and staff who are deaf or hard of hearing and use ASL. This is a
50% appointment that includes a full benefit package.
Job Summary/Basic Function:
Responsibilities within DSS: DSS collaborates with the University in its
commitment to recognize disability as a valued aspect of diversity and to
embrace access to the University of Northern Colorado community as a
matter of equity and inclusion. The office provides the University with
resources, education, and direct services to design a more welcoming and
inclusive environment. Disability Support Services values a positive
student-centered approach to academic accommodations characterized by
self-advocacy, equity, student learning and universal design of
instruction. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 and
508 of the Rehabilitation Act serves as a guide for accommodation
decisions.
— This position provides communication access and related
support to students who are deaf and hard of hearing.
— This position assists in interpreting for university events such
as Commencement, faculty/student meetings and student activities
when requested.
— Like all DSS staff, the position ensures consistency and compliance
with policies and procedures.
— In the event of an absence of the Interpreter Coordinator, this
position may assist DSS in the coordination of ASL services by assigning
and matching interpreters to students according to individual needs and
providing evaluation of services.
— Provides administrative support within the DSS program, related to
interpreting services, as required in the absence of the Interpreter
Coordinator or as requested by the Interpreter Coordinator.
— The Half-time Staff Interpreter position is a 12-month, .5 FTE
position and provides interpreting services under the guidance of the
Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 and 508 of the
Rehabilitation Act.
— The Interpreter Coordinator will be a work leader to oversee the direct
work activities of the Staff Interpreter.
— This position is supervised by the DSS Director.
Responsibilities within ASLIS:
— The half-time interpreter within the Department of American Sign
Language and Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) will provide interpretation
to facilitate integration of the ASL faculty and staff into the life
of the department, the college, and the campus community.
— Provides interpretation that facilitates access for program
Faculty and Staff to the opportunities, offerings and culture of the
university community.
— Provides interpretation that facilitates communication for non-deaf
members of the UNC community to clearly interact with deaf and hard of
hearing faculty and staff.
— Interprets various assignments including: departmental meetings,
meetings between faculty and staff, meetings between faculty/staff and students,
communication assistance in classes, University workshops or events that
occur throughout the year, and other responsibilities as requested and
approved through the DSS office and the ASLIS department.
— The Half-time Staff Interpreter position is a 12-month, .5 FTE position
provides interpreting services under the guidance of the Americans with
Disabilities Act and Section 504 and 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.
— The Director of ASLIS will be a work leader to oversee the direct work
activities of the Staff Interpreter.
— This position is supervised by the DSS Director.
Minimum Qualifications:
— This position requires a Bachelor’s Degree in ASL-Interpreting
Studies, Human Services, Special Education, Deaf Education, Disability
Services or related field. Master’s Degree Preferred.
— National Interpreter Certification (NIC) or equivalent RID recognized
credential is required.
— Three (3) years experience in a post-secondary setting working with
students, faculty and staff or other technical or community based
settings.
— Experience working with people with disabilities.
— Excellent verbal and communication skills.
— Knowledge and experience working with persons of diverse racial, ethnic,
and cultural backgrounds.
— The individual must have a working knowledge of the Americans with
Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
Preferred Qualifications:
The scheduling process for these legally mandated accommodations is quite
complex and requires prior experience or skill. This position must
understand the needs of students, staff and faculty who use interpreting
for communication access. The ability to communicate with consumers in
sign language is essential. The interpreter must be able to access and
adapt to the communication needs of the consumer. An understanding of the
post-secondary environment is necessary to ensure appropriate provision of
services. Three to five years (3-5) of experience as an interpreter and as
a scheduler of interpreters for individuals who are deaf/hard of hearing
is highly recommended.
National Interpreter Certification (NIC) and/or other certifications
currently recognized by the Registry of Interpreters of the Deaf (RID),
which could include National Association of the Deaf (NAD) credentials, is
required. Each RID credential has unique requirements that must be
completed before it can be awarded. Some certifications involve passing a
series of exams and others involve submitting documentation of training
and experience. This position requires this certification along with
experience in a post-secondary setting or experience interpreting for
adults in a comparable setting.
The candidate should have experience and/or formal training in ASL-English
Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Deaf culture. Knowledge of
assistive/adaptive technology for individuals who are deaf or hard of
hearing is highly recommended.
The Staff Interpreter position requires strong communication and
interpersonal skills as well as the ability to problem solve and
coordinate services in an unbiased fashion.
Closing Date: Until filled
Requested Start Date: Jan. 2, 2019
Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline: Applicants must
complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover
letter highlighting suitability for the position, a curriculum vitae, and
transcripts. Please include a list of three references with the names,
email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of applications will
begin immediately until position is filled. For more information or to
apply to this position go the posting link:
https://careers.unco.edu/postings/2379
Additional Requirements:
Satisfactory completion of a background check, educational check, and
authorization to work in the United States is required after a conditional
offer of employment has been made. If a degree is required, original
transcripts must be submitted within one (1) month of hire.
Contact for Questions: Name, Title: Sherry Schriver, Assistant
Department: Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies
Phone: 970-351-1060 Email: Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email
for an appointment
Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and
experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurance, as
well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.
Other benefits may be available based on position. Tuition Grants for
Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees who are employed as
.5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for Dependent Tuition Grants.
Dependent Tuition Grants will cover instate tuition charges and
undergraduate students must register for the College Opportunity Fund to
receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.
Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a
research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and
undergraduate students. The University, founded in 1889, is located in
Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is
situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.
Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at
http://www.unco.edu.
Lecturer, American Sign Language
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
The University of Iowa program in American Sign Language invites
applications for a nontenure-track lecturer position for 2019-20
academic year.
The initial appointment will be for one year, with a possible
re-appointment of up to two additional years, and the position
will be renewable thereafter in three-year increments,
pending collegiate approval and demonstrated excellence in teaching.
Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience. Responsibilities
include teaching six courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and contributing to
curriculum and materials development for the program. This could be six
sections of ASL per year (maximum 20 students per section) using an
immersion curriculum (Signing Naturally) or a combination of language and
specialty courses taught in ASL. Summer employment possible if desired,
dependent upon program needs and resources. Starting Date: August 21,
2019.
Required Qualifications:
fluency in ASL; Master’s Degree in Teaching ASL or related field;
American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA) certification
or willingness to obtain certification once employed.
Desired Qualifications:
Language teaching experience at the college level, ability to offer
advanced courses such as ASL linguistics, ASL Literature, Deaf culture,
Deaf studies, ASL/English interpreting, or Deaf education.
Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of
their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of
recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu
Refer to requisition number 73480. (Note: Please post the teaching video
online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum
vitae). Screening begins November 26, 2018 and will continue until
position is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by
videoconference.
The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and
ethnic diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division
and Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are
encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free
from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,
age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic
information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified
individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The
University of Iowa is an equal/opportunity/affirmative action employer.
position openings
Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
state of Nebraska
Advocacy Specialist:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2213390/advocacy-specialist?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Pos
itionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
Staff Interpreter:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2191454/staff-interpreter?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Posit
ionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
open positions
Rhode Island School for the Deaf
Providence, RI
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965407
Science/Teacher
http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965414
Math Teacher
Therapist/Clinician – Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW
Deaf Services
Maine Behavioral Healthcare
Portland, ME
Full-Time, Days
Maine Behavioral Healthcare, one of Maine’s most highly respected and
well-established behavioral healthcare organizations, is seeking a
Therapist/Clinician for Deaf Services in Portland.
This specialized counseling position, in which the Clinician will treat
clients across the state, requires knowledge and understanding of mental
health and deafness/hearing loss. Working as an active member of a
cross-functional team, the successful candidate will have comprehensive
clinical responsibility for the clients assigned to them with a directed
focus toward the achievement of excellence in client care.
Responsibilities include conducting and documenting individual and family
psychosocial assessments; documenting the findings of evaluations and
progress in clients’ medical record; conducting and documenting family
and/or couples treatment of clients and their families; maintaining
contact with community resources for after care and providing
comprehensive discharge planning services. All services will be provided
in a manner and language appropriate to the age and comprehensive level of
the clients and their families.
Maine Behavioral Healthcare values creativity and collaboration, and
recognizes the importance of providing our Clinicians with opportunities
for both personal and professional growth. We are driven to create a model
system of leadership, clinical excellence, innovation and expertise – and
and job satisfaction is crucial to the success of our mission.
Qualifications:
— Master’s degree in Social Work or Clinical Counseling from an
institution accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.
— Maine State licensure to practice as a LCSW.
— Bilingual skills with spoken English and Sign Language.
— Maine State licensure to practice as a LADC and CADC as needed.
— Knowledge of social work and counseling theories, therapies andas
techniques, as used in individual, family and group treatment, as well as
principles of social welfare.
— 2 or more years of related work experience in a health or
health setting preferred; depending on client population to be serviced,
desired work experience may vary.
— Prior experience with clinical methods and techniques used in or
individual, family and group therapy as related to mental health and/or
substance abuse issues.
— Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation if
applicable.
To apply, please click:
https://www.careersatmainehealth.org/job/8268062/therapist-clinician-deaf-services/
or visit:
www.careersatmainehealth.org
About Maine Behavioral Healthcare
Maine Behavioral Healthcare has become a unified organization committed to
providing the highest quality of care to our clients and patients. Our
goal is to become Maine’s first choice for integrated behavioral
healthcare and a regional and national model for the future.
With a service area covering the Greater Portland area and a large part of
southern Maine, a career with Maine Behavioral Healthcare gives you the
opportunity to live, work and play in one of the most beautiful areas of
the country. Southern Maine offers natural beauty, four-season
recreational opportunities and a wealth of historic and cultural
attractions. Wherever you settle, you will have easy access to Maine’s
picturesque coast and sandy beaches, and its countless mountains, lakes
and rivers. Portland itself was recently named the most livable city in
America by Forbes Magazine.
MaineHealth values diversity and is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative
Action employer. Federal and state laws prohibit discrimination in
employment because of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex,
sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.
open positions
THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF
Framingham, MA
details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on bonus
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to
view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!
We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN SCHOOL
OVERNIGHT CHILD CARE WORKER, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN, CLASSROOM TEACHER,
and SECONDARY CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!
Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for
full job description and details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on
bonus!
**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including
medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and
long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and
generous paid time off.
CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT
Program Director II- Client Services
Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson
Tucson, Arizona
No 03-10-271
As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify
for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card
Position: Program Director II- Client Services
Agency: Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson
Status: Exempt – Full-Time
Position Purpose
Supervises and directs Client through DRS in the areas of counseling,
advocacy, case management, client intake, assessment, domestic violence,
family support, senior citizen support, and Deaf Blind support for Deaf,
Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind individuals and provides therapeutic
counseling as needed. Develops internships and SSP training programs,
consumer assessment procedures and essential group meetings for consumer
population. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies
and applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and schedules staff
professional development training, maintains case loads in accordance with
service contract guidelines and assists with program budget development.
Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of
performance. May perform other duties as assigned.
Essential Functions
— Develop, and recommends to management with formulating
administrative and operational policies and procedures for Client Services
activities
— Oversee the daily operations of the counseling, advocacy, case
management and for Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind individuals;
monitors contracts, quality of services, and billing and collections
processes
— Oversee and monitor staffing patterns and consumer needs;
determines departmental response to changes in consumer needs
— Supervise Client Services staff to include Program Coordinators,
Counselors, Support Service Providers, Case Workers and Case Aides
— Oversees the Domestic Violence Program, with emergency support,
referrals and prevention activities.
— Aids the VCD office, and the NM office by providing consultation
on hard to service consumers in need of support.
— Provide supervision to interns and practicum MA level students
— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,
providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees
— Assure that client service programs meet contract standards,
staffing patterns, staffing oversight and CARF standards
— Provides therapeutic counseling
— Ensure counseling and case management program quality and
productivity standards
— Develop, oversee and monitor training programs for interns,
Service Support Providers and other project staff
— Develop and implement, with staff assistance, consumer assessment
procedures, to include both ecological assessments and personal futures
planning, as well as standardized intake and assessment procedures
— Assist with project development to foster enhancement and growth
within the program
— Report caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to
supervisor for review of productivity
— Oversee the intake and case coordination processes for all clients
in the DRS system
— Conduct case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and
monitors case review processes
— Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract
requirements in accordance with outside agency service contracts
— Develop, with staff assistance, group meetings in areas ofes
Substance Abuse, Women’s Group, Anger Management, Parent’s Group,
Budgeting classes and other groups as deemed appropriate
— Responsible for the Request for Proposal (RFP) process
— Responsible for the development and facilitation of a balanced
programmatic budget
— Coordinate external training opportunities for staff, e.g.,
substance abuse workshop
— Responsible for aiding in the development of a statewide program al
and consultation to regarding consumer services in the area of behavioral
health services
— Develop programs, as needed, to meet Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of
Hearing consumer needs
— Review and maintains CARF procedures and Affirmative Action goals
— Support DRS in the development of community activities, Board
priorities and staff training
— Develop community partnerships, and oversee staff training, and
presentations in the community
— Oversee referrals, intakes and screens clients into the programs,
coordinates client services throughout the system; determine staffing
pattern response in relationship to consumer needs
— Aids in the development of contracts specific to Client Services
— Develops and implements FCC program.
— Works with the Courts and outside partners in the development of a
victim domestic violence program.
— Assure all staff are knowledgeable of best practices to persons
with a hearing loss and represent SCS in services to persons with a
hearing loss
— Assure all programs meet contract standards including DOL and CARF
— Conduct site visits and perform qualify and safety reviews for
accreditation compliance
— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business
Minimum Qualifications
— Master’s in Social Work, Counseling, Psychology, Rehabilitation
or related field
— LPLPC, LISW, LAC or NBCC or related licensing
— American Sign Language skills
— 5 years of supervisory experience in program management
— 5 years of experience working with Deaf or Hard of Hearing persons
in a counseling and professional capacity
— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and
pass drug screening
— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor
Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report
Desired Qualifications
— Additional years of directly related experience
— Training, experience and skill in various treatment modalities
The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to
describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be
considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be
inherent in the job.
Salary $19.50 – $29.25 per hour
How to Apply:
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.
140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230
Tucson, AZ 85705
Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505
Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org
For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their
qualifications, training and related job experience
Open August 22, 2018
Closing Date When Filled
Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an
interview will be contacted.
Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate
Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,
supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for
excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org
We encourage our Veterans to apply.
