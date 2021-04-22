All new jobs will be immediately posted in this section;

Newest job announcements always posted on the top in this page

For ad rates, email barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

GLADiator’s welcome new enthusiastic, passionate and dedicated employees

seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of our consumers and

community.

Check out our Exciting Opportunities!!

— Public Relations Manager- Los Angeles, Ca

— Job Developer Interpreter- Rancho Cucamonga, Ca

The work that you do every day translates directly into empowering the

deaf and hard of hearing community. Giving of yourself and your skills in

services and support to the deaf and hard of hearing is immensely

rewarding.

Fringe benefits include: medical insurance, pension plan, paid vacation

and sick leave.

Optional benefits: Dental, Flexible Spending Account, 403b and

supplemental insurance.

If interested in any of these positions to learn more visit website

www.gladinc.org/career , then please submit cover letter, resume and

employment application to:

Email: gladhr@gladinc.org VP: 323-892-2138

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Instructor for American Sign Language

University of Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee

The School of Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) is

seeking applicants for a full-time 9-month instructor to teach

undergraduate and graduate courses in American Sign Language (ASL) and

participate in curriculum development and improvement.

This position is a non-tenure track instructor position that will be

available in August 2021.

Qualified candidates should have a Master’s degree in a related

field and at least 2 years teaching experience at the college level.

Candidates with experience connecting with local Deaf communities are

preferred. Candidates will be expected to participate in departmental

meetings and provide service to the School and/or program.

The School of CSD is historically a top-ranked program offering graduate

degrees in Audiology, Speech-Language Pathology, and research-oriented

PhDs. The School of CSD is housed in a new building with state-of-the-art

research, teaching, and clinical facilities. The School has a minor in ASL

and a course sequence for students seeking to have ASL count as their

world language.

We will begin reviewing applications on May 5, 2021 and will continue to

review applications until the position is filled, pending availability of

funds.

For questions, contact search committee chair Lisa Lucks Mendel, Ph.D.,

CCC-A at lmendel@memphis.edu or at (901) 678-5865.

Interested applicants must upload a curriculum vitae, a cover letter

describing their sign language skills and their teaching experience,

contact information for three reference providers, and unofficial

transcript(s), to www.WorkForUM.edu

Women and members of underrepresented populations are especially

encouraged to apply.

The University of Memphis is an EE/AA Employer.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

jobs available – list is revised and updated

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

The mission of The Learning Center for the Deaf is to ensure that all

deaf and hard of hearing children and adults thrive by having the

knowledge, opportunity and power to design the future of their choice.

Based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is an internationally-recognized,

multi-service agency and is the largest provider of services

benefitting the deaf and hard of hearing children and adults-and families-

in New England.

Jobs available

— ASL Interpreter (Casual Part Time)

— Deaf Interpreter (Casual Part Time)

— Parent Infant Program Coordinator

— Parent Infant Program Educator

— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Teacher

— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Classroom Assistant

— School Psychologist

— Elementary Classroom Assistant

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Principal

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Teacher

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Classroom Assistant

— Walden School Classroom Teacher

— Walden School Residential Child Care Worker

— Walden School Residential Supervisor

— Walden School Mental Health Clinician

— Walden School Overnight Child Care Worker

— MA Clinician; In Home Therapist Clinician/Intensive Care Coordinator (IHT/ICC)

— ASL Specialist

— Program Coordinator (Professional Development, Equity and Inclusion

Sign on bonuses $1,500

Housing resources available and relocation costs may be covered!

To apply:

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/All/09dab856-8e5a-4f1b-ac3c-188dc9eb2acc/The-Learning-Center-for-the-Deaf-Inc

Contact: Keri Darling, Talent Acquisition Specialist (Recruiter)

kdarling@tlcdeaf.org

VP 508-283-7701

+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings

Superintendent – job closes on 4/22/2021, filling position immediately

and

other positions

The Missouri School for the Deaf

Fulton, Missouri

The Missouri School for the Deaf has openings for fulltime School-Term,

11-month, and 12-month positions.

2020/2021 School Year

— Superintendent (job closes on 4/22/2021 – filling position

immediately)

2021/2022 School Year

— Teachers

— School Support Associate (IEP)

— School Supervisor

— Activities Director

— Custodial Worker II

— Residential Advisor I (Evening/overnight position)

— Licensed Practical Nurse (Evening/overnight position)

— Registered Nurse (Evening/overnight position)

For job descriptions and salary information go to

https://mocareers.mo.gov/hiretrue/mo/education/index.html

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Executive Director

The Center on Deafness

Northbrook, Illinois

The Center on Deafness (COD), located in Northbrook, Illinois, is seeking

an experienced administrator to serve as its Executive Director. The

Center on Deafness was founded in 1976 and is accredited by the Joint

Commission of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO). The Center offers a full

continuum of services to adults and children who are deaf and have

additional disabilities of significant developmental delay and/or mental

illness.

The Center operates a private day school under the regulations of the

Illinois State Board of Education and funding is through tuition to

local public school districts.

Adult services include community day programming and residential services.

All adult clients receive 24/7 programming through the Center. Adult

services are regulated and funded by the Illinois Department of Human

Services (IDHS).

Candidates should have experience in a key administration capacity.

Candidates should possess or be eligible to obtain the General

Administrative Certification through the Illinois State Board of

Education.

The position is full time with a starting date of September 1, 2021.

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Resumes should be submitted to Dr. Bonita Simon via regular mail or email

at bsimon@centerondeafness.org. no later than May 15, 2021.

The Center on Deafness is a nondiscriminatory and an Equal Opportunity

Employer.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

POSITION VACANCIES – latest updated postings

KANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

Olathe, KS

The Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 East Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, is

currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for

the school year:

Secondary English Language Arts Teacher

Secondary Principal (2021-2022 School Year-starting June of 2021)

ASL Teacher (2021-2022 School Year)

Full Time Dormitory Teacher

Curriculum/Assessment Coordinator (2021-2022)

Substitute Teachers, Para’s and Dorm staff

Substitute Nurse/LPN

Cook Senior

Student Life Teacher

Elementary Teacher

Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon

professional background and experience. KSD offers excellent benefits

(Full Time Positions Only). Applicants will be screened and the most

highly qualified applicants will be invited for an interview session.

Positions are open until filled. KSD is located in the Heartland of the

USA, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. For area info on

excellent schools and affordable housing check out: www.kcmo.org/ and

www.olatheks.org/.

For an application and a job announcement on each of these positions,

please refer to our website at www.ksdeaf.org or contact Teresa Chandler,

HR Director, at (913) 210-8113 for further details on the positions.

E-mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax #: 913/791-0557

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

Tobacco Free Campus

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job vacancy

We’re hiring!

CLIENT ADVOCATE

Bridges Oregon

This position provides statewide advocacy and accompaniment services to Deaf,

DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing survivors of crime.

Visit our website

bridgesoregon.org/careers

Please sign up to subscribe to our latest announcement and follow our facebook

and instagram!

My native language is American Sign Language. While I am bilingual, you may

notice English translation errors. Contact me if you have any questions or need

clarification.

————-

Chad A. Ludwig, MSW, ADAC, OHCI, DI

(he/him/his/Chad)

Executive Directorhttp://FB.com/BridgesOregon

Bridges Oregon, Inc.

P.O. Box 1112

Salem, OR 97308

chad@bridgesoregon.org

BridgesOregon.org

FB.com/BridgesOregon

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Counselor/Academic Advisor

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

NTID Counseling & Academic Advising Services

Rochester, NY

5575BR

Professional Area:

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function:

Wage Band:

Department/College Description

Provide personal counseling, career counseling, academic advising and

consultation to NTID (National Technical Institute of the Deaf) supported

students who are deaf and hard of hearing in a college environment following the

American Counseling Association (ACA) Code of Ethics.

Detailed Job Description

Please note:

NTID Student and Academic Services recruits and hires Counselors/Academic

Advisors (CAA) at different levels of experience and skill in its career ladder:

— Counselor/Academic Advisor OR

— Senior Counselor/Academic Advisor OR

— Assistant Director

Salary and Placement in the career ladder and assignment will be determined by

experience, professional licensure, certification, and skill proficiency level.

Responsibilities:

— Provide personal and career counseling and academic advising to assigned

caseload students.

— Consult with faculty, staff, parents, vocational rehabilitation advisors and

others as appropriate.

— Complete timely documentation for all students following departmental

guidelines and maintain accurate counseling and academic advising records.

— Participate in counseling/advising department meetings, academic department

meetings, and committee meetings.

— Engage in professional development activities.

— Initiate regular supervision.

— Serve as a guest lecturer and conduct presentations as needed

— Teach programs as needed

— Other duties as assigned

Required Minimum Qualifications

— Master’s degree in counseling, psychology, social work or a related field

— Two or more years of professional counseling, academic advising or career

counseling work experience

— Sign language proficiency

Skills:

— Excellent computer skills/MS Office Suite

— Excellent communication skills, including writing and presentation

— Strong organizational skills

— Demonstrated ability to multitask

— Knowledge of mental health, psychological and developmental issues of a

Deaf/Hard of Hearing population required

— Demonstrate sensitivity and awareness to diversity

— Demonstrate sensitivity and awareness to a variety of communication modalities

Preferred Qualifications

Required Application Documents

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:

http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings and in the

keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.

The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/2193688

Additional Details

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the

U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000

undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100

countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs, including 7

interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was

the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to

the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers

unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and

hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United

States and around the world. RIT has been named by the Chronicle of Higher

Education as one of the ““Great Colleges to Work For.” RIT is a National Science

Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the

needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment

Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced benefits

package that offers a variety of choices and access to additional employment

advantages. These benefits, combined with an employee’s pay, provide a total

compensation package that can be tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s

Benefits, Health & Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes

and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or

inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at

ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Regional Care Coordinator – mental health and Deafness

Charlotte, NC

Are you looking to be part of something special in the field of mental health

and Deafness? Come join our team!

The State of North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of

mental health services for the Deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services has a

contract with the state to provide therapy, assessments, and outreach to people

who communicate primarily through ASL. We have a team of 19 professionals who

are fluent in ASL, including one Deaf psychologist, four Deaf LCSWs, and three

Deaf LPCs, along with two hearing LCSW licensed therapists, and numerous Deaf

and hearing qualified professional staff.

We are seeking one Regional Care Coordinator to complete our team.

When was the last time you took part in a team meeting conducted entirely in

sign language and with a group of professional peers that “get it”?

Apply at the link below:

Regional Care Coordinator, Charlotte, NC

https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/1/job/Charlotte-NC-BH/Outreach-Coordinator-and-Consultant—Qualified-Professional—QP—Deaf-and-Hard-of-Hearing-Program_R16071

or

https://bit.ly/3c0CLlP

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

jobs available – list is revised and updated

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

The mission of The Learning Center for the Deaf is to ensure that all

deaf and hard of hearing children and adults thrive by having the

knowledge, opportunity and power to design the future of their choice.

Based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is an internationally-recognized,

multi-service agency and is the largest provider of services

benefitting the deaf and hard of hearing children and adults-and families-

in New England.

Jobs available

— ASL Interpreter (Casual Part Time)

— Deaf Interpreter (Casual Part Time)

— Parent Infant Program Coordinator

— Parent Infant Program Educator

— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Teacher

— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Classroom Assistant

— School Psychologist

— Elementary Classroom Assistant

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Principal

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Teacher

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Classroom Assistant

— Walden School Classroom Teacher

— Walden School Residential Child Care Worker

— Walden School Residential Supervisor

— Walden School Mental Health Clinician

— Walden School Overnight Child Care Worker

— MA Clinician; In Home Therapist Clinician/Intensive Care Coordinator (IHT/ICC)

— ASL Specialist

— Program Coordinator (Professional Development, Equity and Inclusion

Sign on bonuses $1,500

Housing resources available and relocation costs may be covered!

To apply:

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/All/09dab856-8e5a-4f1b-ac3c-188dc9eb2acc/The-Learning-Center-for-the-Deaf-Inc

Contact: Keri Darling, Talent Acquisition Specialist (Recruiter)

kdarling@tlcdeaf.org

VP 508-283-7701

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

Assistant Instructional Professor of American Sign Language

University of Chicago

Chicago, IL

The Department of Linguistics and the Humanities Collegiate Division at the

University of Chicago is accepting applications for the full-time,

benefits-eligible position of Assistant Instructional Professor of American Sign

Language, for a one-year renewable term starting on September 1, 2021.

Responsibilities will include teaching 7 language courses per academic year, and

additional duties including: organizing community-based cultural activities to

enhance the experience of students studying ASL and to help them learn about

Deaf culture; conducting independent studies for students interested in advanced

topics in ASL as directed; and participating in collaborative efforts to develop

new curricula and courses beyond introductory language instruction (e.g.

advanced language courses organized around topics like Deaf storytelling and

literature, cultural studies, history, and diversity in American sign language

traditions.) The Assistant Instructional Professor of ASL will also have the

opportunity to collaborate with the group of scholars working on sign languages

in several departments at the university.

Required qualifications:

— Native or near-native proficiency in ASL (ASLPI proficiency level of 4 or

better);

— A minimum of a Master’s degree in Sign Language Teaching, Deaf Studies,

Linguistics, or a closely related field;

— A minimum of one year of teaching experience at the college or post-secondary

level; ASLTA Certification preferred;

— Demonstrated experience developing all aspects of a ASL curriculum;

— Demonstrated experience with using instructional technology.

Preferred qualifications:

— Experience working with students with diverse backgrounds and/or who have

challenges to learning;

— Ability to collaborate with colleagues and coordinators to develop expanded

curriculum and offerings in American Sign Language and Deaf Studies;

— Knowledge of research and best practices in Deaf Culture

To apply for this position candidates must submit their application through the

University of Chicago’s Interfolio jobs board at

http://apply.interfolio.com/84377

Applicants must upload a current curriculum vitae; a cover letter that addresses

professional formation, teaching experience, and the candidate’sapproach to ASL

language pedagogy; and the names and contact information of three references

whose recommendation letters may be solicited. Optionally, course evaluations

(if available) may be uploaded. Applicants may be asked to provide a teaching

video and examples of teaching materials.

Application deadline is March 25, 2021. Only completed applications will be

considered. For further questions about this position, please contact Maja

Sunleaf, Department of Linguistics, msunleaf@uchicago.edu

This position is contingent upon budgetary approval.

The position will be part of the Service Employees International Union.

We seek a diverse pool of applicants who wish to join an academic community that

places the highest value on rigorous inquiry and encourages diverse

perspectives, experiences, groups of individuals, and ideas to inform and

stimulate intellectual challenge, engagement, and exchange. The University’s

Statements on Diversity are at

https://provost.uchicago.edu/statements-diversity

The University of Chicago is an Affirmative Action/Equal

Opportunity/Disabled/Veterans Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of

race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or

ethnic origin, age, status as an individual with a disability, protected veteran

status, genetic information, or other protected classes under the law. For

additional information please see the University’s Notice of Nondiscrimination.

Job seekers in need of a reasonable accommodation to complete the application

process should call 773-702-1032 or email equalopportunity@uchicago.edu with

their request.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

POSITION VACANCIES

KANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

Olathe, KS

The Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 East Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, is

currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for

the school year:

Secondary Principal (2021-2022 School Year-starting June of 2021)

ASL Teacher (2021-2022 School Year)

Full Time Dormitory Teacher

Curriculum/Assessment Coordinator (2021-2022)

Substitute Teachers, Para’s and Dorm staff

Substitute Nurse/LPN

Cook Senior

Student Life Teacher

Elementary Teacher

Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon

professional background and experience. KSD offers excellent benefits

(Full Time Positions Only). Applicants will be screened and the most

highly qualified applicants will be invited for an interview session.

Positions are open until filled. KSD is located in the Heartland of the

USA, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. For area info on

excellent schools and affordable housing check out: www.kcmo.org/ and

www.olatheks.org/.

For an application and a job announcement on each of these positions,

please refer to our website at www.ksdeaf.org or contact Teresa Chandler,

HR Director, at (913) 210-8113 for further details on the positions.

E-mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax #: 913/791-0557

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

Tobacco Free Campus

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher of the Deaf

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

please click on:

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3444207

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

jobs available

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

The mission of The Learning Center for the Deaf is to ensure that all

deaf and hard of hearing children and adults thrive by having the

knowledge, opportunity and power to design the future of their choice.

Based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is an internationally-recognized,

multi-service agency and is the largest provider of services

benefitting the deaf and hard of hearing children and adults-and families-

in New England.

Jobs available

— ASL Interpreter (Casual Part Time)

— Deaf Interpreter (Casual Part Time)

— Parent Infant Program Coordinator

— Parent Infant Program Educator

— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Teacher

— Early Childhood Center (ECC) Classroom Assistant

— School Psychologist

— Elementary Classroom Assistant

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Principal

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Teacher

— Secondary (Middle/High School) Classroom Assistant

— MPS Overnight Residential Counselor

— Walden School Classroom Teacher

— Walden School Residential Child Care Worker

— Walden School Mental Health Clinician

— MA Clinician; In Home Therapist Clinician/Intensive Care Coordinator (IHT/ICC)

— Community ASL Instructor

— Staff ASL Instructor

— ASL Specialist

— Program Coordinator (Professional Development, Equity and Inclusion

— Speech and Language Pathologist

Sign on bonuses between $750-$1,500

Housing resources available and relocation costs may be covered!

To apply:

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/All/09dab856-8e5a-4f1b-ac3c-188dc9eb2acc/The-Learning-Center-for-the-Deaf-Inc

Contact: Keri Darling, Talent Acquisition Specialist (Recruiter)

kdarling@tlcdeaf.org

VP 508-283-7701

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Secondary Social Studies Teacher

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

please click on:

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3439762

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Executive Director

Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Jefferson City, MO

Job Posting Number: 3755001121

Salary: $80,352

Job Location: This position will be located at 3216 Emerald Lane Ste. B,

Jefferson City, MO 65109.

Why you’ll love this position:

The Executive Director is responsible for carrying out the statutory

responsibilities of the Commission and advocating for public policies,

regulations and programs to improve the quality of life for Missourians

with hearing loss. The Executive Director will initiate and advocate for

legislation designed to have positive benefits for deaf and hard of

hearing individuals as they face special challenges in their interaction

with public and private entities, including state and local government

agencies, businesses, medical and mental health care providers, and

schools. This position requires providing presentations and workshops to

increase public awareness about hearing loss, and advocating for the legal

rights of persons with hearing loss. This position also entails assessing

the general needs of deaf and hard of hearing Missourians, and developing

both short and long range plans to better meet those needs. The Executive

Director must be competent in the exercise of independent judgment and

decision making, and is responsible for all fiscal, personnel and program

management of the Commission.

What you’ll do:

— Acts as an agent for the Commission in carrying out its policies

as authorized by state statute.

— Provides consultation, advice and recommendations to the

Commission on all matters related to legislation, state policies, state

services, Commission programs, and issues facing deaf and hard of hearing

people.

— Reports and makes recommendations to the Commission concerning

staff needs.

— Represents the interests of deaf and hard of hearing people on

intra-departmental and inter- departmental task forces, councils, and

committees.

— Manages the office, including hiring, training, supervision and

evaluation of staff.

— Prepares, reviews, and manages the budget of the Commission.

— Implements surveys and studies of various services, and promotes

the development of plans to improve access to services by Missourians with

hearing loss.

— Participates in meetings with Commissioners, personnel of various

state departments, legislators, and other officials to promote

initiatives, policy changes, and development of services for deaf and hard

of hearing people that will provide enhanced opportunities for those

individuals to live independently and improve their quality of life.

— Acts as an advocate for Missourians with hearing loss by providing

information, advice and technical assistance to lay and professional

individuals and groups.

— Provides presentations, workshops, training and information to the

general public in order to expand public awareness of the social,

occupational, familial, and communication problems of deaf and hard of

hearing people.

— Prepares, initiates and advocates for legislation to accomplish

the legislative priorities of the Commission and monitors legislative

activities specifically affecting people with hearing loss.

— Advocates for changes in administration of programs of state and

federal agencies which reflect Commission policy and which affect the

delivery of services to persons with hearing loss.

— Coordinates with community organizations, businesses and service

providers in promoting the policies of the Commission.

— Directs the investigation of facts and circumstances related to

the needs of individuals and groups with hearing loss related to their

full participation in community life. Design and implement studies of

various service systems.

— Aggressively seeks, pursues and obtains additional funding for the

support and expansion of the Commission’s activities.

— Acts as a public information agent for the Commission, including

the development and dissemination of printed materials.

— Performs other work as assigned by the Commission.

— Performs other work as assigned by the Governor such as

gubernatorial appointments.

All you need for success:

Minimum Qualifications

— Graduation from an accredited college or university. Preference

will be given to applicants with a master’s or PhD degree.

— Five years successful experience in a responsible supervisory

position.

— As a priority, the director shall be a deaf or hard of hearing

person or shall have a background and knowledge of deafness and shall be

fluent in using and reading American Sign Language or signed English as a

means of communication. (RSMo 161.403.1)

— Considerable knowledge and understanding of deaf and hard of

hearing people and their unique needs.

— Substantial proficiency in sign language.

— Ability to analyze tasks, organize, plan and evaluate.

— Ability to communicate effectively through writing.

— Ability to work and communicate with a variety of groups and

individuals.

— Knowledge of fiscal management, personnel management, program

planning, policy formulation and general administrative systems.

— Ability to interpret policies, procedures, and legislation as they

relate to the activities of the Commission and the lives of deaf and hard

of hearing people.

— Ability to work effectively and efficiently with a governing

board.

— Working knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations

related to hearing loss.

— Ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with

state agencies and departments.

— Ability to make effective presentations.

If you have questions about this position please contact: hr@dese.mo.gov

Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If

you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri

Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.

Notice of Non-Discrimination: The Department of Elementary and Secondary

Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion,

gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, veteran status, mental

or physical disability, or any other basis prohibited by statute in its

programs and activities. Inquiries related to Department employment

practices may be directed to the Jefferson State Office Building, Human

Resources Director, 8th floor, 205 Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 480,

Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0480; telephone number 573-751-9619 or TYY

800-735-2966.

To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the

Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)

751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.

TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.

Notice to Applicants: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary

Education is unable to sponsor applicants in their application for work

visas through INS. If you have questions, please contact Human Resources.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

State Center Community College District (SCCCD) is located in California’s

beautiful Central Valley. SCCCD has four (4) colleges located in the cities of

Fresno, Reedley, Clovis and Madera. SCCCD is now hiring for the following

Interpreter positions:

Senior Sign Language Interpreter

Starting Salary: $24.19 – 29.75 Hourly

Open Positions:

– MADERA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

– CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

– REEDLEY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

– FRESNO CITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Year-round (2 Positions)

*Positions Notes:

Flexible-Hour/Full-Time = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be

scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Guaranteed 40 Hours

a week.

Flexible-Hour/Year-round = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be

scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Seasonal, as

arranged by department.

General Purpose

Under general supervision, performs American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting

and transliteration services for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (D/HH) students,

faculty and staff in classrooms and a variety of other settings; and performs

related duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:

* American Sign Language interpretation and application techniques, including

special sign vocabularies required for varied college disciplines.

* Current developments, trends and techniques in the field of interpreting

utilized both for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

* Federal, state and local laws, codes, rules, regulations and court decisions

applicable to providing services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing, including

the Americans with Disabilities Act and associ­ated regulations.

* Proper ethical conduct as outlined in the National Association of the Deaf –

Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (NAD-RID) Code of Professional Conduct

with emphasis on the appropriate role of an inter­preter in an educational

setting.

* Values, behaviors and language of the American Deaf Culture.

* Use and operation of various assistive devices for the deaf and

hard-of-hearing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in

education, communicative disorders/deaf studies, social services or a closely

related field, completion of requirements for a National Interpreter

Certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, and at least three

years of paid interpreting experience in an educational setting; or an

equivalent combination of training and experience.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS

A valid California driver’s license and the ability to maintain insurability

under the District’s vehicle insurance program, or ability to travel to a

variety of locations on and off campus as needed to conduct District business.

An active National Interpreter Certification or Educational Interpreter

Performance Assessment (EIPA) level 3.

State Center Community College District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is

the policy of State Center Community College District to provide all persons

with equal employment and educational opportunities without regard to race,

ethnicity, national origin, gender, age, disability, medical condition, marital

status, religion or similar factors as defined by law. We are a Title V

employer.

For more information about SCCCD go to: https://www.scccd.edu/

To apply, go to: https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/scccd

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Multiple Faculty Positions

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students

from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that

reflects the diversity of its student body.

Gallaudet is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employer

and actively encourages deaf, hard of hearing members of traditionally

underrepresented groups, people with disabilities, women, and veterans

to apply for open positions.

The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty

positions in the following departments/programs:

American Sign Language

Communication Studies

Education

English

Hearing, Speech, and Language Sciences

History

Interpretation and Translation

Information Technology

Mathematics

PhD Program in Educational Neuroscience

Social Work

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the open

position(s) are filled.

A pre-employment background check investigation is performed on candidates

selected for employment.

For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:

https://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

POSITION VACANCIES

KANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

Olathe, KS

The Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 East Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, is

currently seeking qualified individuals for the following positions for

the school year:

Curriculum/Assessment Coordinator (2021-2022)

Substitute Teachers, Para’s and Dorm staff

Substitute Nurse/LPN

Cook Senior

Student Life Teacher

Elementary Teacher

Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule depending upon

professional background and experience. KSD offers excellent benefits

(Full Time Positions Only). Applicants will be screened and the most

highly qualified applicants will be invited for an interview session.

Positions are open until filled. KSD is located in the Heartland of the

USA, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. For area info on

excellent schools and affordable housing check out: www.kcmo.org/ and

www.olatheks.org/.

For an application and a job announcement on each of these positions,

please refer to our website at www.ksdeaf.org or contact Teresa Chandler,

HR Director, at (913) 210-8113 for further details on the positions.

E-mail: tchandler@kssdb.org Fax #: 913/791-0557

An Equal Employment/Educational Opportunities Agency

Tobacco Free Campus

“KSD Embraces Diversity”

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

State Center Community College District (SCCCD) is located in California’s

beautiful Central Valley. SCCCD has four (4) colleges located in the cities of

Fresno, Reedley, Clovis and Madera. SCCCD is now hiring for the following

Interpreter positions:

Senior Sign Language Interpreter

Starting Salary: $24.19 – 29.75 Hourly

Open Positions:

– MADERA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

– CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

– REEDLEY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

– FRESNO CITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Year-round (2 Positions)

*Positions Notes:

Flexible-Hour/Full-Time = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be

scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Guaranteed 40 Hours

a week.

Flexible-Hour/Year-round = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be

scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Seasonal, as

arranged by department.

General Purpose

Under general supervision, performs American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting

and transliteration services for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (D/HH) students,

faculty and staff in classrooms and a variety of other settings; and performs

related duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:

* American Sign Language interpretation and application techniques, including

special sign vocabularies required for varied college disciplines.

* Current developments, trends and techniques in the field of interpreting

utilized both for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

* Federal, state and local laws, codes, rules, regulations and court decisions

applicable to providing services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing, including

the Americans with Disabilities Act and associ­ated regulations.

* Proper ethical conduct as outlined in the National Association of the Deaf –

Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (NAD-RID) Code of Professional Conduct

with emphasis on the appropriate role of an inter­preter in an educational

setting.

* Values, behaviors and language of the American Deaf Culture.

* Use and operation of various assistive devices for the deaf and

hard-of-hearing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in

education, communicative disorders/deaf studies, social services or a closely

related field, completion of requirements for a National Interpreter

Certification from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, and at least three

years of paid interpreting experience in an educational setting; or an

equivalent combination of training and experience.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS

A valid California driver’s license and the ability to maintain insurability

under the District’s vehicle insurance program, or ability to travel to a

variety of locations on and off campus as needed to conduct District business.

An active National Interpreter Certification or Educational Interpreter

Performance Assessment (EIPA) level 3.

State Center Community College District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is

the policy of State Center Community College District to provide all persons

with equal employment and educational opportunities without regard to race,

ethnicity, national origin, gender, age, disability, medical condition, marital

status, religion or similar factors as defined by law. We are a Title V

employer.

For more information about SCCCD go to: https://www.scccd.edu/

To apply, go to: https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/scccd

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Program Specialist (Employment Specialist)

COPDNM-Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM

No. 03-10-105

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify

for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

Position Program Specialist (Employment Specialist)

Location COPDNM-Albuquerque

Status Full Time – Non-Exempt

Position Purpose

The Employment Specialist will be responsible for assisting clients of

COPD-NM’s Vocational program through the successful completion in

attaining and retaining competitive employment opportunities in the

community. The Employment Specialist will also be responsible, as

assigned, to provide extended services to clients who have gained and

retain community employment. Maintains case files, progress notes, VR

reports and necessary support documentation for all clients. Position may

from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance

May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

Identify potential employers in the community for youth and adults who are

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deaf Plus, Deaf-blind.

— Assist clients with assessment of abilities for appropriate

employment

— Assist clients in obtaining employment

— Assist in one-on-one and group training to prepare job seekers for

competitive employment

— Provide needed job coaching (to be determined on individual basis)

— May conduct task analysis, arranging tasks into sequential

teachable components

— In a work setting: (a) monitors and teaches work related skills

and behaviors such as appropriate communication, on-task behavior,

grooming, appropriate social interactions. (b) identifies employer or

supported employee concerns and tries to resolve potential problems

without intruding on the employer/supervisor relationships. (c) ensure

that task is completed according to the standard established for that task

— Coordinate with business and agencies

— Maintain contact with employer and employee to ensure job success

— Liaison with individual served, family, employer, and any other

parties to remove all barriers to successful competitive employment and

continued employment

— Develop appropriate records and complete all documentation as

required by funding agency and COPD

— Provide client with transportation during assessment and job

development, as necessary.

— Assure all agency safety policies are adhered to

— Always represent COPD in a courteous and professional manner

— Travel to client’s worksite and access varying workspace, as

necessary

— Report regularly to supervisor on client status

— Complete and submit all required reporting forms, including hours

worked, in a timely manner

— Participate in staffing with referral counselor or other

professional providing services.

— Adhere to COPD policies

— Perform other job-related duties as assigned by supervisor for the

purpose of ensuring the efficient and effective functioning of the agency

— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order

to meet minimum requirements of the position, and will be considered by

the Corporate Director of Human Resources

— HS Degree or equivalent

— 2 years of experience working with individuals who are Deaf/Hard

of Hearing

— Some experience in employment services, job development, work

training

— Basic American Sign Language

— Valid New Mexico Driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance,

and New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division – Motor Vehicle Report

— Ability to pass a drug screening

— Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

— Ability to accommodate a flexible work schedule. Days and times

will be assigned based on program/program participant needs. This may

include working some evenings, weekends, or holidays

— Computer skills, including word processing, excel and database

— Ability to work as a contributing team member

— Excellent oral and written communication skills, including public

speaking and reporting.

— Ability to function in a flexible, ever-changing environment

Desired Qualifications

— Bachelor’s in Social Services or related field

— Sales or marketing experience

— Additional years of directly related experience

— First Aid and CPR certification

— Certified Employment Support Professional (CESP)

Salary DOE

How to Apply: Send application and/or resume to:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter –

520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter –

humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at www.ccs-soaz.org

Selection

Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon

of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Open October 23, 2020

Closing Date Open Until Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344, ext.7068

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

ASL Instructor or Assistant Professor: ASL/English Interpreting Program

Full-time Tenure Track Position

The Department of Exceptionality Programs at Bloomsburg University of

Pennsylvania is seeking applicants for one full-time tenure track position

to teach ASL and Deaf Culture related courses. (Job #24900-20-149). The

ASL/English Interpreting Program prepares students to work as interpreters

in the Deaf community and is a four-year CCIE (Commission on Collegiate

Interpreter Education) accredited Bachelor Degree program.

Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will include ASL and

Deaf Culture related courses in the ASL/English Interpreting Program,

teaching and/or supervising in other relevant areas that support the

program. Expectations of this position include continued scholarship and

service. Other duties such as advisement and assistance in program related

events is expected. Instructional delivery can occur through online,

traditional, and alternative instructional methods. Voluntary summer

contracts may be available.

Date of Appointment: Fall semester 2021.

Qualifying Education/Experience:

— Earned Master’s degree in ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf Education,

Linguistic, Interpreting or a closely related field from an accredited

institution by August 14, 2021

— Experience teaching advanced levels of ASL in a post-secondary

setting

Preferred Criteria:

— ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification

— Evidence of ASL skills at an ASLPI (American Sign Language

Proficiency Interview) level 4 or higher

— RID (Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf) CDI (Certified Deaf

Interpreter) certification

— Prior experience in supervision of student interpreters

— Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations

— Evidence of scholarly activity and professional development

Application Process:

A complete application includes a letter of application addressing

qualifications, experiences, and preferences for the position, curriculum

vitae, official/unofficial graduate transcripts, and the names,

professional relationship, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers

of three professional references. In addition, please upload applicable

certifications and certificates (RID, ASLTA, ASLPI…. Submit application

materials online at www.bloomu.edu/jobs. Questions may be directed to

Search & Screen Committee Co-Chair Department of Exceptionality Programs

ASL/English Interpreting Program Search, Bridget Klein, at

bklein@bloomu.edu

Finalist(s) for this position must communicate well and successfully

complete an interview process and/or teaching demonstration, as judged by

the department faculty. Recommendation for hiring is needed from a

majority of the regular, full-time department faculty.

For full consideration, applications must be received by December 9, 2020.

The position will remain open until filled.

Prior to a final offer of employment, the selected candidate will be

required to submit to a background check including, but not limited to,

employment verification, educational and other credential verification,

Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and criminal background.

Completing this search is contingent upon available funding.

The University prohibits any form of discrimination or harassment on the

basis of sex, race, color, age, religion, national or ethnic origin,

sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, marital or

family status, medical condition, genetic information, veteran status, or

disability in any decision regarding admissions, employment, or

participation in a University program or activity in accordance with the

letter and spirit of federal, state, and local non-discrimination and

equal opportunity laws, such as Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act

of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the Age

Discrimination in Employment Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and

ADA Amendments Act, the Equal Pay Act, and the Pennsylvania Human

Relations Act.

The University also complies with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus

Security Policy and Campus Crimes Statistics Act, as amended by the

Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Title IX prohibits retaliation for

asserting or otherwise participating in claims of sex discrimination. VAWA

imposes additional duties on universities and colleges to investigate and

respond to reports of sexual assault, stalking, and dating or domestic

violence, and to publish policies and procedures related to the way these

reports are handled. The University has designated the Title IX

Coordinator (Jennifer Raup, Elwell Hall, ORL, 570-389-4808,

jraup@bloomu.edu or titleixcoord@bloomu.edu), to coordinate the

University’s compliance with Title IX and VAWA and to respond to reports

of violations. The University has directed the Bloomsburg University

Police Department to coordinate the University’s compliance with the

VAWA-related Clery reporting requirements. Additionally, inquiries

concerning Title IX and its implementing regulation can be made to the

U.S. Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights, Region III, The

Wanamaker Building, 100 Penn Square East – Suite 505, Philadelphia, PA

19107; Phone: (215) 656-6010; Fax: (215) 656-6020.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Instructor American Sign Language (ASL) Education and Training

Central Piedmont Community College

multiple campuses, North Carolina

CPCC is currently accepting applications for the position of

Instructor American Sign Language (ASL) Education and Training

Job ID: req4039

Position Closing Date: Open until filled

GENERAL FUNCTION AND JOB DUTIES

The Instructor American Sign Language position is a multi campus

position. The successful candidate will teach American Sign Language

courses to a diverse community of learners with a strong focus on

language acquisition in preparation for learners to develop

interpreting skills. ASL courses offered include ASL 1-6,

Non-Manual Markers, Classifiers, Semantics, Visual-Gestural

Communication, ASL/Deaf Folklore and Literature, ASL Linguistics,

Deaf Culture, and Numbers and Fingerspelling. Instructors not

only design curriculum and coursework, they also develop and

work closely with technology to foster student learning and

language acquisition as well as support students by advising

and in extra-curricular activities within the community. Courses

are offered in both face to face and virtual settings. A

successful applicant will be willing to work on multiple

campuses and at flexible times to best suit student needs

and will work with ASL and Interpreter Education peers to

develop successful programs that are engaging, evidence-based,

student-centered, and outcome oriented.

Overview of Department

The Interpreter Education Program at Central Piedmont Community

College is focused on preparing learners to work as ASL-English

interpreters in a variety of settings and contexts. ASL instruction

allows learners to either take ASL to satisfy modern language

requirements of other programs, complete a certificate in Basic ASL

Communication and/or complete an Associate’s Degree in ASL-English

Interpreting. The Central Piedmont Interpreter Education Program

is founded on the belief that Deaf people constitute a linguistic

and cultural minority group where ASL is a central indigenous language

used by members of the Deaf community. Instructors encourage

students to acquire and master ASL both through classroom instruction

and diverse contact within the Deaf Community. The program uses the

approach that interpreters are allies within the Deaf Community and

that interpreting is a complex cognitive process. We recognize that

not all deaf people use ASL and thus, we encourage students to

broaden their competence and expertise through on-going association

with a variety of Deaf persons and a commitment to life-long

learning. Students who graduate from the program are prepared to

apply for a provisional license with the State of NC and/or to

take the EIPA to work in k-12 settings.

For more information please see: cpcc.edu/interpreter_education

Central Piedmont Community College is a comprehensive institution

which places primary emphasis on excellence in classroom instruction.

Faculty members are expected to demonstrate and maintain competence

in each of the following areas throughout their employment with the College:

Characteristic Duties and Responsibilities

I. Mastery of Subject Matter

a. Demonstrate a thorough and accurate knowledge of their field

or discipline.

b. Display an ability to interpret and evaluate the theories of

their field or discipline.

c. Connect their subject matter with related fields.

d. Stay current in their subject matter through professional development,

involvement in professional organizations, and attending professional

meetings, conferences, or workshops.

e. Learn and use technology to enhance teaching and the educational

experience when appropriate.

II. Teaching Performance

a. Teach a course load appropriate to their field or discipline.

b. Plan and organize instruction in ways that maximize documented

student learning.

c. Employ appropriate teaching and learning strategies to communicate

subject matter to students.

d. Modify, where appropriate, instructional methods and strategies

to meet diverse student needs.

e. Employ available instructional technology, i.e. the internet,

telecourses, interactive technology, when appropriate.

f. Encourage the development of communication skills and higher

order thinking skills through appropriate assignments.

g. Contribute to the selection and development of instructional

materials in accordance with course objectives.

h. Incorporate core competencies into curriculum.

i. Develop, update, and post course syllabi in a timely manner.

III. Evaluation of Student Learning

a. Establish meaningful learning student learning outcomes for

courses/programs.

b. Develop and explain methods that fairly measure student

progress toward student learning outcomes.

c. Evaluate student performance fairly and consistently and

return student work promptly to promote maximum learning.

d. Maintain accurate records of student progress and submit final

grade rosters to division administrator each semester according

to established deadlines.

e. Demonstrate sensitivity to student needs and circumstances.

IV. Support of College Policies and Procedures

a. Teach classes as assigned in a multi-campus environment.

b. Teach credit or non-credit courses within field or discipline

as needed.

c. Post and maintain regular office hours to ensure accessibility

to colleagues and to students for advisement and consultation.

d. Serve as faculty advisor within the current college advisement

system.

e. Prepare, distribute, and submit syllabi and approved course

outlines for all assigned sections in accordance with program

and divisional policies.

f. Maintain confidentiality of student information.

g. Substitute for other instructors within field or discipline

in case of an absence.

h. Exercise stewardship of college facilities and materials.

i. Record and provide attendance data in accordance with College

Policies and Procedures.

V. Participation in College, Division, and Program Activities

a. Serves on college, divisional, and program committees as

assigned.

b. Participate in meeting and events required by the college,

division, and program administrators.

c. Respond in a timely fashion to information requests from

college, division, and program administrators.

d. Support both part-time and full-time colleagues.

e. Contribute to program and division curriculum development

processes.

f. Participate in graduation ceremonies

g. Demonstrated strong interpersonal skills in communication

with students, colleagues, staff and administrators as an

individual or as a part of a team.

VI. Contribution to Growth and Enhancement of College Mission

and Programs

a. Maintain familiarity with college goals, mission, and

long-range plans.

b. Contribute to planning and development processes through

appropriate mechanisms and channels.

c. Participate in professional activities that contribute to

the educational goals on the college and its constituents.

d. Perform professional responsibilities in accordance with

pertinent goals, missions, and plans of the college, division,

and programs.

e. Participate in the marketing, recruitment, and retention of

students, faculty and staff.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Master’s degree in American Sign Language or related field

or

Master’s degree plus 18 graduate semester hours in American

Sign Language or related field

Preferred Qualifications:

— Teaching experience in a community college or university setting

— American Sign Language Teachers Association (ASLTA) Certification

— Knowledge of personal computer software applications to include

MicroSoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)

— Ability to develop and offer courses through a variety of learning

management systems

NOTE: Licenses and/or certifications used for credentialing purposes

are to remain current by the employee, unless noted otherwise.

How to Apply

Interested candidates apply online at cpcc.edu/humanresources/employment

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

Men’s Soccer Coach/Program Coordinator

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

please click on:

https://hrprod.gallaudet.edu/psp/HR92PRD/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Hard of Hearing Program Manager – Missouri Commission for the Deaf and

Hard of Hearing

Jefferson City, MO

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Job Posting Number: 3755010100

Salary: $44,352

Job Location: This position will be located at 3216 Emerald Ln. Suite B,

Jefferson City, MO 65109.

Why you’ll love this position:

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Hard of Hearing Program

Manager will exercise discretion in judgment within policy and procedures

established for the daily operation of the Hard of Hearing Program. This

position will provide consultation, guidance, implementation, and

supervision of the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Program. This

position will also provide advocacy, information and referral, and

consumer education on issues related to hearing loss and hearing

healthcare goods and services using knowledge of assistive devices,

hearing aid services, hearing aid insurance coverage plans, cochlear

implant procedure, telecommunications devices, public health policy,

telemedicine accessibility, public safety and equal access. This position

will provide support to the Executive Director in identifying

programmatic, legislative and rule-making goals, and strategies to

accomplish the mission of the agency.

What you’ll do:

— Responsible for the daily oversight and supervision of program of

services provided under the hard of hearing unit of the agency, including

the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Program.

— Establish unit goals and strategies for achieving those continuous

improvement goals.

— Conduct research and guide program special projects.

— Analyze reports and surveys to demonstrate program needs.

— Develop program budget request and recommend policy and procedures

goals to demonstrate program needs.

— Coach and mentor hard of hearing individuals on self-advocacy.

All you need for success:

Minimum Qualifications

— Master’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference

is given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing health,

hearing loss, deafness, human resources, public policy, education,

government, or communication studies. A bachelor degree with five years’

experience will be considered.

— Two years of successful experience in a professional capacity.

If you have questions about this position please contact: hr@dese.mo.gov

Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If

you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri

Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.

Notice of Non-Discrimination: The Department of Elementary and Secondary

Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion,

gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, veteran status, mental

or physical disability, or any other basis prohibited by statute in its

programs and activities. Inquiries related to Department employment

practices may be directed to the Jefferson State Office Building, Human

Resources Director, 8th floor, 205 Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 480,

Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0480; telephone number 573-751-9619 or TYY

800-735-2966.

To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the

Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)

751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.

TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.

Notice to Applicants: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary

Education is unable to sponsor applicants in their application for work

visas through INS. If you have questions, please contact Human Resources.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Opening

Community Health Advocate

Hard of Hearing Program at Family Tree Clinic

St. Paul, Minnesota

We have a unique opportunity for those who are passionate about public health

and sexual/reproductive health! Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing Program at

Family Tree Clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota is expanding its health advocacy

services! We are seeking for a community health advocate for our Deaf,

DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, Hard of Hearing, and Late-Deafened communities in

Minnesota! Full-time position. If you are interested, please submit a resume and

cover letter to Bethany Gehman (pronouns: she/her/hers), DDBHH Program Manager,

at bgehman@familytreeclinic.org.

Check out the posting on our website for more info:

https://www.familytreeclinic.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/DDBHHCommunityHealthAdvocate.docx-1.pdf

The mission of Family Tree Clinic is to cultivate a healthy community through

comprehensive sexual health care and education.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Seven (7) open interpreting positions

State Center Community College District

located in Fresno, Reedley, Clovis and Madera (California)

State Center Community College District (SCCCD) is located in California’s

beautiful Central Valley. SCCCD has four (4) colleges located in the cities of

Fresno, Reedley, Clovis and Madera. SCCCD is now hiring for the following

Interpreter positions:

Senior Sign Language Interpreter

Starting Salary: $23.63 Hourly

Open Positions:

– FRESNO CITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time, and 2

Flexible-Hour/Year-round Positions

– MADERA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

– CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

– REEDLEY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time Position

Sign Language Interpreter

Starting Salary: $19.42 Hourly

Open Position:

– FRESNO CITY COLLEGE: Flexible-Hour/Full-Time

*Positions Notes:

Flexible-Hour/Full-Time = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be

scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Guaranteed 40 Hours

a week.

Flexible-Hour/Year-round = Shift hours may vary on a daily basis and will be

scheduled based on the needs of the department or position. Seasonal, as

arranged by department.

General Purpose

Under general supervision, performs American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting

and transliteration services for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (D/HH) students,

faculty and staff in classrooms and a variety of other settings; and performs

related duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:

— American Sign Language interpretation and application techniques, including

special sign vocabular­ies required for varied college disciplines.

— Current developments, trends and techniques in the field of interpreting

utilized both for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

— Federal, state and local laws, codes, rules, regulations and court decisions

applicable to providing services to the deaf and hard-of-hearing, including

the Americans with Disabilities Act and associated regulations.

— Proper ethical conduct as outlined in the National Association of the Deaf –

Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (NAD-RID) Code of Professional Conduct

with emphasis on the appropriate role of an inter­preter in an educational

setting.

— Values, behaviors and language of the American Deaf Culture.

— Use and operation of various assistive devices for the deaf and

hard-of-hearing.

State Center Community College District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is

the policy of State Center Community College District to provide all persons

with equal employment and educational opportunities without regard to race,

ethnicity, national origin, gender, age, disability, medical condition, marital

status, religion or similar factors as defined by law. We are a Title V

employer.

For more information about SCCCD go to: https://www.scccd.edu/

To apply, go to: https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/scccd

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Director of Alumni Relations and GUAA Executive Director

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Search for a New Director of Alumni Relations and Executive Director of GUAA

Gallaudet is now looking to hire a new Director of Alumni Relations. The person

hired into this position, by default, will also serve as Executive Director of

GUAA. The Director of Alumni Relations has three major roles:

— direct the Office of Alumni Relations,

— serve as the executive director of the Gallaudet University Alumni Association

(GUAA), a 501(c)(3) organization, and

— oversees the use and maintenance of the Peikoff Alumni House.

Gallaudet University and GUAA will be partnering together to find our next

Director of Alumni Relations/Executive Director of GUAA.

Our next leader should be able to maintain strong relationships with our global

and diverse alumni communities — exhibiting the value of advancing Gallaudet’s

mission in creating connections and opportunities for the deaf community to

thrive. If you are this dynamic leader, we encourage you to consider applying

for the role. Please check out the GU employment page.

Apply today!

Gallaudet University Alumni Association

Peikoff Alumni House

Kendall Green

Washington, DC 20002-3695

202.250.2590 (videophone)

guaa@gallaudet.edu

www.gallaudet.edu/guaa

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Deaf Community Advocate

Department of Elementary & Secondary Education

Jefferson City, MO

Job Posting Number: 3755004720

Salary: $42,264

Job Location: This position will be located at 3216 Emerald Ln. Suite B,

Jefferson City, MO 65109.

Why you’ll love this position:

This position is responsible for the development, implementation, and

coordination of approximately sixty (60) presentations, public awareness

activities, workshops, and training sessions annually. These

presentations will concern a variety of topics, including hearing loss,

deafness, American Sign Language and the legal rights of individuals who

are deaf or hard of hearing and will be provided for various individuals

in both public and private entities. The position is also responsible for

assisting with and contributing to the development of a variety of

educational materials relating to hearing loss.

What you’ll do:

— Provides and coordinates presentations, public awareness

activities, workshops and training sessions concerning a variety of

topics, including hearing loss, deafness, American Sign Language, the

legal rights of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, services

available for persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission for the

Deaf and its advocacy role, interpreting services, communication barriers

facing people with hearing loss.

— Assists with and coordinates the development of educational

materials, information packets, empowerment materials, and public

awareness materials for members of the general public, interpreters, and

people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

— Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook

concerning the legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and

various other materials relating to hearing loss.

— Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and

information to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.

— Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing

individuals.

— Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs.

— Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness

programs.

All you need for success:

Minimum Qualifications

— Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university.

Preference is given to applicants with a degree in a field related to

hearing loss, deafness, interpreting, human resources, public policy,

education, government, or communication studies.

— One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.

If you have questions about this position please contact: hr@dese.mo.gov

Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If

you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri

Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.

Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If

you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri

Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.

Notice of Non-Discrimination: The Department of Elementary and Secondary

Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion,

gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, veteran status, mental

or physical disability, or any other basis prohibited by statute in its

programs and activities. Inquiries related to Department employment

practices may be directed to the Jefferson State Office Building, Human

Resources Director, 8th floor, 205 Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 480,

Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0480; telephone number 573-751-9619 or TYY

800-735-2966.

To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the

Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)

751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.

TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.

Notice to Applicants: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary

Education is unable to sponsor applicants in their application for work

visas through INS. If you have questions, please contact Human Resources.

https://hiretrue-prod.com/hiretrue/ce3/job-board/5effe9b2-4b89-494b-ac76-c45e25190768/670d934f-59e1-4574-8260-0d014d9384bb

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings

Athletic Director

Youth Athletics Coordinator

California School for the Deaf

Fremont, CA

Athletic director basically oversees the entire

varsity and junior varsity athletic programs on the

high school level (9-12)

Youth Athletics Coordinator basically oversees

the entire athletic program below the high

school level (up to junior high level)

both are full time positions with these

customary job benefits

for more information on either position, contact

lgonzales@csdf-cde.ca.gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Superintendent

West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind

Romney, WV

WVDE is currently accepting applications for the following positions for

2020-2021 school year:

TITLE OF VACANCY: Superintendent, West Virginia Schools for the Deaf

and Blind

POSITION TYPE: Professional

ADMINISTRATIVE UNIT: West Virginia Board of Education

LOCATION: Romney, WV

OVERVIEW:

The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) seeks a Superintendent of the

West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB). The WVSDB

Superintendent will lead educational and residential operations. The

Superintendent will work in collaboration with the West Virginia

Department of Education on statewide outreach efforts and systems to deaf,

hard of hearing, blind, low vision, and deafblind students. We seek an

experienced educator and administrator with special education expertise

and a commitment to engaging the WVSDB community.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Oversee all day-to-day operations.

2. Ensure compliance with state and federal laws and West Virginia Board

of Education (WVBE) policies. Establish, implement and evaluate school

policies and regulations.

3. Oversee the health, education and safety of WVSDB students during

their attendance at the schools.

4. Supervise the development, revision and implementation of the schools’

philosophy, goals and guidelines.

5. Provide leadership for the continued development and general

supervision of educational residential programs for students attending the

WVSDB.

6. Direct and build capacity of teachers at the School for the Deaf to

meet the instructional and communication needs of all students through

ASL/English bilingual methodology.

7. Provide for and supervise a responsible system of accounting,

budgeting and financing for the WVSDB.

8. Coordinate and implement the Five-Year Strategic Plan, the

Comprehensive School Safety Plan, and the Comprehensive Educational

Facilities Plan (CEFP). Oversee care, maintenance, renovation and

construction of all school facilities property.

9. Recommend the employment and dismissal of all WVSDB personnel to the

WVBE.

10. Provide opportunities for the professional growth and development of

members of the faculty and staff.

11. Encourage and promote a mutually responsive and supportive

relationship between the WVSDB and the community-at-large, professional

organizations and other agencies.

12. Collaborate with the WVDE, county boards of education and other

related agencies in the provision of technical assistance, staff

development, program development and services for students attending the

WVSDB.

13. Administer faculty and staff evaluation system.

14. Develop a Memoranda of Understanding with Hampshire County Schools and

other key education partners to improve student services.

15. Lead the WVSDB in the Conference of Educational Administrators of

Schools for the Deaf (CEASD) accreditation process.

16. Lead the WVSDB in its work accomplishing Policy 2320 improving

education, accreditation, and performance measures.

17. Perform other duties as deemed necessary by the WVBE and State

Superintendent and as outlined in the specific duties and responsibilities

for this position.

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Applicant must (a) hold a West Virginia professional

administrative certificate endorsed for superintendent or be eligible for

a first-class permit endorsed for superintendent and (b) possess at least

three (3) years administrative experience that includes supervision and

evaluation of staff. Concurrent with administrative licensure, Master’s

degree required, Doctorate or other terminal degree preferred. Successful

leadership at the state or county level will be strongly considered.

2. Must have substantial experience in special education.

3. Specific ability and knowledge relevant to working with students

who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, low-vision or deaf-blind with strong

consideration to applicants with at least 10 years of experience in a

field related to the populations served by the WVSDB is preferred.

4. Fluency in American Sign Language or willingness to attain. The

WVSDB Communication Policy requires that the Superintendent attain fluency

at the Intermediate Plus level on the SLPI assessment within two years of

hire.

5. Extensive experience using technology devices and applications

such as telecommunications (webinar), computers, software (fiscal

software, database, online and learning management software, personal

productivity software, word processing software, etc.), mobile devices,

etc.

EXPECTATIONS:

1. The staff member works effectively as a member of the educational

team.

2. The staff member demonstrates self-control and exhibits an

attitude of mutual respect and tolerance.

3. The staff member demonstrates ethical conduct and good work habits

such as punctuality and attendance.

4. The staff member demonstrates self-direction and the ability to

use software applications for work productivity and collaboration.

5. The staff member is self-motivated and demonstrates the ability to

manage multiple tasks/assignments to accomplish high-quality work to meet

demanding deadlines.

6. The staff member demonstrates excellent oral and written

communication skills, and excellent presentation skills using current

technologies.

7. The staff member understands that work assignments may change or

be added, as priorities emerge with the West Virginia Department of

Education (WVDE) and/or division/office.

EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP:

The Superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

(WVSDB Superintendent) is employed by the West Virginia Board of Education

on the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools and is a

state employee. No representative or employee of the state is authorized

to enter into any employment contract or other agreement. The WVSDB

Superintendent works under the direction of the State Superintendent of

Schools or his/her designee for the general supervision of the West

Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and other necessary tasks as

determined by the State Superintendent of Schools or his/her designee.

The WVSDB Superintendent is a non-contractual “at-will” employee and

subject to termination by the West Virginia Board of Education of its own

accord or upon the recommendation of the State Superintendent at any time,

with or without notice, cause, or compensation.

The employment relationship between the West Virginia Board of Education

and the employee may be terminated by either party. Reasons for

termination by the West Virginia Board of Education include, but are not

limited to, immorality, incompetency, cruelty, insubordination,

intemperance, willful neglect of duty, unsatisfactory performance, the

conviction of a felony or a guilty plea or a plea of no contest to a

felony charge, misuse of funds or property, violations of law or policies

of the state board, lack of need, or a lack or loss of funding.

TYPICAL WORK HOURS: 8:15 AM to 4:45 PM. WVSDB is a residential campus

and the Superintendent is expected to be available outside typical work

hours.

SALARY: Commensurate with experience and education

CLOSING DATE FOR RECEIVING OF APPLICATION: July 17, 2020 @ 4 p.m.

NOTE: Candidates for employment must complete a cover letter, resume and

official application form. The application may be downloaded at

http://wvde.state.wv.us/hr/jobOpportunities.php or obtained by contacting

the Office of Human Resources at (304) 558-2702.

APPLY TO:

Office of Human Resources

WV Department of Education

Building 6, Room 308

1900 Kanawha Blvd., East

Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0330

Phone: 304-558-2702 Fax: 304-558-0216

Email: wvde.hr@k12.wv.us

DISCRIMINATION PROHIBITED: The West Virginia Department of Education does

not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, disability,

age and national origin in employment and in administration of any of its

education programs and activities. Inquiries may be directed to the

Office of Human Resources at (304) 558-2702 or to the Section 504

Coordinator at (304) 558-2696, West Virginia Department of Education, 1900

Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305; or to the Office

of Civil Rights at (215) 656 8541 [TDD (877) 521-2172], U.S. Department of

Education, 100 Penn Square East, Suite 515, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19107-3323.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Superintendent

West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind

Romney, WV

The West Virginia Department of Education is currently accepting applications

for the position of Superintendent, West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and

Blind:

— Applicant must (a) hold a West Virginia professional administrative

certificate endorsed for superintendent or be eligible for a first-class

permit endorsed for superintendent and (b) possess at least three (3) years

administrative experience that includes supervision and evaluation of

staff. Concurrent with administrative licensure, Master’s degree required,

Doctorate or other terminal degree preferred. Successful leadership at the

state or county level will be strongly considered.

— Must have substantial experience in special education.

— Specific ability and knowledge relevant to working with students who are

deaf, hard of hearing, blind, low-vision or deaf-blind with strong

consideration to applicants with at least 10 years of experience in a field

related to the populations served by the WVSDB is preferred.

— Fluency in American Sign Language or willingness to attain. The WVSDB

Communication Policy requires that the Superintendent attain fluency at the

Intermediate Plus level on the SLPI assessment within two years of hire.

Extensive experience using technology devices and applications such as

telecommunications (webinar), computers, software (fiscal software,

database, online and learning management software, personal productivity

software, word processing software, etc.), mobile devices, etc.

CLOSING DATE FOR RECEIVING OF APPLICATION: June 18, 2020 @ 4 p.m.

NOTE: Candidates for employment must complete a cover letter, resume and

official application form. The application may be downloaded at

http://wvde.state.wv.us/hr/jobOpportunities.php or obtained by contacting

the Office of Human Resources at (304) 558-2702.

APPLY TO:

Office of Human Resources

WV Department of Education

Building 6, Room 308

1900 Kanawha Blvd., East

Charleston, WV 25305

Phone: 304-558-2702 Fax: 304-558-0216

Email: wvde.hr@k12.wv.us

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETER

Nashua School District

Nashua, New Hampshire

* ASL InterpreterJobID: 5412

* Position Type:

Student Support Services/Sign Language Interpreter

* Date Posted:

5/14/2020

* Location:

District Wide

* Closing Date:

05/24/2020

POSITION: SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETER

LOCATION: District Wide

WORK YEAR: School Year 180 days

STARTING: 2020-2021 School Year

SALARY: Competitive Salary and Benefits

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants should hold an Associate’s degree and be fluent in sign language.

This position requires NH certification as an educational interpreter or

eligibility with completion of an educational interpreter training/

preparation program or hold RID/NAD licensure of at least level III or

receive a passing grade on the EIPA assessment.

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sign language interpreter is responsible for helping deaf or hearing

impaired students to interpret what is being said and able to communicate

with students. Responsibilities include interpreting and supporting the

student in the resource room and general education classes.

This notice should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the

exclusive standards of the position or that this is the exclusive list of

job functions associated with this position.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Please apply online at www.nashua.edu and include

your cover letter, resume, transcripts and licensure or certification.

The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with

applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of race,

color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical

or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information

and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the services,

programs and activities of the Nashua School District.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

We want you

Sign-on BONUSES $500-$1,000 for some full time positions!

long list of open positions

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is a nationally-recognized leader

in educational, therapeutic, and community services for deaf and hard of

hearing children and adults. The mission of The Learning Center for the

Deaf is to ensure that all deaf and hard of hearing children and adults

thrive by having the knowledge, opportunity, and power to design the

future of their choice.

Over the past 49 years, TLC has seen tremendous growth – from a small

school in a rented room to a robust, diverse multi-service agency with 17

buildings on a 14-acre campus and two additional locations, one in

Framingham and the other in Springfield.

Today, we are the largest provider of services to deaf and hard of hearing

children in New England, and the largest private employer of Deaf

individuals in the State of Massachusetts.

At TLC, the primary language of communication is American Sign Language.

Those new to our community, or learning ASL, are encouraged to use ASL to

the best of their ability. Interpreter services are also scheduled in

advance for visitors to ensure that communication is barrier-free. Our

goal is that all individuals on our campus feel included, respected and

welcomed.

Sign-on BONUSES $500-$1,000 for some full time positions!

Marie Philip School: Pre-K through 12th Grade

— ECC Classroom Teacher

— ECC Classroom Assistant

— Elementary Teacher

— Elementary Classroom Assistant

— Secondary (Middle School/High School) Principal

— Secondary Teacher (Students with Moderate to Severe Disabilities)

— Secondary Classroom Teacher

— Secondary Classroom Assistant

— State Testing and Mainstreaming Coordinator

— Substitute Classroom Teacher

Walden School

— Substitute

— Classroom Teacher

General Applications

— General

— Intern/Volunteer

Interpreting

— ASL Interpreter Casual Part-Time

— Deaf Interpreter Casual Part-Time

Walden Community Services

— WCS Executive Director

— WCS MA Clinician-Intensive Care Coordinator/In-Home Therapist-

Clinician (Framingham)

— WCS Therapeutic Mentor (Part time Springfield)

— WCS Therapeutic Mentor (Part time Framingham)

Public School Partnerships

— Deaf Educator (Part-time/Flexible Hours)

Go to www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to see full listing of jobs available!

If any questions please contact Keri Darling keri_darling@tlcdeaf.org

VP 508 283 7701

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

ASL Instructor: ASL/English Interpreting Program Full-time Temporary Position

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Bloomsburg, PA

The Department of Exceptionality Programs at Bloomsburg University of

Pennsylvania is seeking applicants for one full-time temporary position to

teach ASL and Deaf Culture related courses. (Job #24900-19-394).

The ASL/English Interpreting Program prepares students to work as interpreters

in the Deaf community and is a four-year Bachelor Degree program.

Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will include ASL and

Deaf Culture related courses in the ASL/English Interpreting Program,

teaching and/or supervising in other relevant areas that support the

program. Expectations of this position include continued scholarship and

service. Instructional delivery can occur through online, traditional, and

alternative instructional methods. Voluntary summer contracts may also be

available.

Date of Appointment: Fall semester 2020.

Qualifying Education/Experience: A Master’s degree by August 21, 2020 is

required and significant experience teaching ASL.

Preferred Criteria:

— A Master’s degree in Deaf Studies, Deaf Education, Linguistics, or

Interpreting from an accredited institution

— Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations.

— ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification.

— Experience teaching ASL and Deaf Culture courses at the college

level.

— Evidence of ASL skills at an ASLPI (American Sign Language

Proficiency Interview) level 4 or higher.

— RID (Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf) CDI (Certified Deaf

Interpreter) certification.

— Prior experience in supervision of student interpreters.

— Evidence of scholarly activity and professional development.

Application Process: A complete application includes a letter of

application addressing qualifications, experiences, and preferences for

the position, curriculum vitae, official/unofficial graduate transcripts,

and the names, professional relationship, addresses, email addresses, and

phone numbers of three professional references. In addition, please upload

applicable certifications and certificates. Submit application materials

online at http://agency.governmentjobs.com/bloomuedu/default.cfm

Questions may be directed to Search & Screen Committee Chair Department of

Exceptionality Programs ASL/English Interpreting Program Search, Dr.

Jessica Bentley-Sassaman, at jbentley@bloomu.edu

Finalist(s) for this position must communicate well and successfully

complete an interview process and/or teaching demonstration, as judged by

the department faculty. Recommendation for hiring is needed from a

majority of the regular, full-time department faculty. For full

consideration, applications must be received by June 4, 2020. The position

will remain open until filled.

Prior to a final offer of employment, the selected candidate will be

required to submit to a background check including, but not limited to,

employment verification, educational and other credential verification,

Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and criminal background.

Completing this search is contingent upon available funding.

Bloomsburg University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color,

religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin,

ancestry, disability, or veteran status in its programs and activities as

required by Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans

with Disabilities Act of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of

1973, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable

statutes and University policies. For information regarding civil rights

or grievance procedures and for inquiries concerning the application of

Title IX and its implementing regulation, contact: Title IX Coordinator,

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Elwell Hall 142, 400 East Second

Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; Phone: 570-389-4808; Email:

titleixcoord@bloomu.edu. Additionally, inquiries concerning Title IX and

its implementing regulation can be made to the U.S. Department of

Education, Office of Civil Rights, Region III, The Wanamaker Building, 100

Penn Square East – Suite 505, Philadelphia, PA 19107; Phone: 215-656-6010;

Fax: 215-656-6020.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

two open positions

West Virginia Schools For The Deaf and the Blind

Romney, WV

— Principal (240 day contract) – WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

— Vice Principal/Coordinator of Special Education (240 day contract) – WV

Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

The positions listed above will be advertised until April 13,

2020.

Anticipated start date for successful candidates will be July 1, 2020.

Interested parties can view the job descriptions and make application online at

https://www.wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us [www.wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us]

under the Employment Opportunities tab.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Lecturer, American Sign Language

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

The University of Iowa program in American Sign Language invites

applications for a non-tenure-track lecturer position for 2020-21 academic

year. The initial appointment will be for one year, with a possible

re-appointment of up to two additional years, and the position will be

renewable thereafter in three-year increments, pending collegiate approval

and demonstrated excellence in teaching. Salary and benefits will be

commensurate with experience. Responsibilities include teaching six

courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and contributing to curriculum and materials

development for the program. This could be six sections of ASL per year

(maximum 20 students per section) using an immersion curriculum (Signing

Naturally) or a combination of language and specialty courses taught in

ASL. Summer employment possible if desired, dependent upon program needs

and resources. Starting Date: August 19, 2020.

Required Qualifications: fluency in ASL; Master’s Degree in Teaching ASL

or related field; American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA)

certification or willingness to obtain certification once employed.

Desired Qualifications: Language teaching experience at the college level,

ability to offer advanced courses such as ASL linguistics, ASL Literature,

Deaf culture, Deaf studies, ASL/English interpreting, or Deaf education.

Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of

their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of

recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu.

Refer to requisition number 73927. (Note: Please post the teaching video

online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum

vitae). Screening begins April 20, 2020 and will continue until position

is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by videoconference.

The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the College

of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and ethnic

diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division and

Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are

encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free

from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,

age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic

information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified

University of Iowa individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The

University of Iowa is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings

several open positions

Delaware School for the Deaf

Newark, DE

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants.

Secondary English Language Arts Teacher Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Degree in Deaf Education preferred (Master’s Degree preferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

English Language Arts

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

Tech/Computer Teacher

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred

— Degree in Deaf Education (Master’s Degree preferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification

— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of

hearing children

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)

Qualifications:

— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the

following:

– An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an

accredited institution, or

– Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or

– A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test

— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED

— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)

— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing

children (preferred)

— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)

— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the

needs of the students.

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School

District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Position opening

Department Chair, NTID Department for Performing Arts

NTID

Rochester, NY

5012BR

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

NTID Department for Performing Arts

Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Tenured

Faculty Discipline:

Faculty Rank: Associate Professor, Professor

Employment Category: Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date: 12-Aug-2020

Department/College Description

Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a diverse and

collaborative community of engaged, socially conscious, and intellectually

curious minds. Through creativity and innovation, and an intentional blending of

technology, the arts and design, we provide exceptional individuals with a wide

range of academic opportunities, including a leading research program and an

internationally recognized education for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

Beyond our main campus in Rochester, New York, RIT has international campuses in

China, Croatia, Dubai, and Kosovo. And with more than 19,000 students and more

than 125,000 graduates from all 50 states and over 100 nations, RIT is driving

progress in industries and communities around the world. Find out more at

http://www.rit.edu

Detailed Job Description

Nature of Position

Full-time, 9-month, academic leadership position with the possibility of summer

contract, when necessary. Report to the Interim Associate Vice President for

Academic Affairs and serves as a member of the chairperson cabinet. We are

seeking an individual who has the ability and interest in contributing to a

community committed to student-centeredness; professional development and

scholarship; integrity and ethics; respect, diversity and pluralism; innovation

and flexibility; and teamwork and collaboration. Select to view links to RIT’s

http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p040,

http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p030, and

http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p050

Term

Appointed by the Interim Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs of NTID

in consultation with President and Dean of NTID and the department faculty. A

comprehensive summative review every 3-5 years with possibility for

re-appointment

RESPONSIBILITIES:

— Curriculum and Support Services: Provide innovative and strategic direction

for the design, delivery and on-going evaluation of well-articulated,

state-of-the-art education programs, teaching, curricula and academic support

services that facilitate student success. Delivery of programs should be

designed to maximize enrollment and participation of students, including

innovative technological approaches. The current program coordinates department

academic activities with the College of Liberal Arts Performing Arts and Visual

Culture department to benefit students at the AAS, BS, and advanced degree

levels. Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and NTID

students, faculty and staff within RIT strategic plans for performing arts.

Oversee student records and scheduling functions, student recruitment, co-op

placement, advisement and accreditation as appropriate to departmental mission.

— National Leadership: Participate, serve and/or lead in major relevant

professional organizations, curriculum, research and scholarly efforts that

foster NTID prominent positions in the field of deaf education and performing

arts in the areas of Deaf theatre, traditional theatre, dance, and musical

theatre. Facilitate opportunities for national, state, and community

collaborations that enhance the educational experiences of students and the

academic recognition of the technological excellence of the RIT colleges.

— Human Resources: Manage the composition, evaluation and development of the

department’s human resources using approaches that are consistent with the NTID

goal to cross-utilize faculty within and across specific departmental functions

and disciplines. This will involve the facilitation and development of strategic

staffing plans, equitable workloads, plans of work, involving both NTID and the

College of Liberal Arts faculty and staff and includes the development of joint

faculty appointments to maximize resources between the two performing arts

departments. Additionally, prepare annual performance reviews or faculty/staff

appraisals, develop merit recommendations, and support of faculty/staff

professional development and scholarship. Also responsible for classroom and/or

tutoring observations of faculty and participation in the tenure and promotion

processes.

— Budget and Facilities: Monitor budget and manage departmentally-assigned

resources including equipment, materials, supplies and facilities coordinate

departmental security and inventory control, share equipment, space and

laboratory facilities and technical assistance within NTID and between NTID and

the College of Liberal Arts Performing Arts and Visual Culture department order

to maximize opportunities for students. Procure external funds to support the

work of the department, maintain the performing arts work and performance spaces

in state of the art condition, support the costs of space usage, and maintain a

safe working and performance environment. Develop appropriate connections with

business, industry and RIT companion programs in order to maintain a leadership

and currency in courses, programs, services and facilities related to the

performing arts.

— Internal Stakeholders and External Publics: Represent the department as

appropriate to internal RIT and NTID stakeholders (students. faculty, staff.

administration) and to external constituents (parents. employers, National

Advisory Group). Fairly and adequately represent faculty initiatives and

concerns to the next level of management.

— Faculty Responsibilities: Teach, tutor, and/or advise students as appropriate

to one’s field and experience; participate in research, scholarship, consulting

and professional activities to ensure currency in discipline and as appropriate

to position; enhance sign language skills and spoken communication techniques

and strategies on an on-going basis.

We are seeking individuals who are committed to contributing to RIT’s core

values, honor code, and statement of diversity. People who are Deaf or Hard of

Hearing are strongly encouraged to apply.

Required Minimum Qualifications

— PhD., or Ed. D. degree, or MFA in Performing Arts or relevant field OR 10

years of demonstrated special competence in the field in widely recognized ways,

equivalent to a terminal degree.

— Record of peer-reviewed scholarship: scholarly productivity required at the

associate professor rank or higher, demonstrated by recent relevant

performances, publications, presentations, editorships, professional service or

contributions in the field in which the terminal degree was earned or the

professional experience gained.

— Demonstrated successful experience in curriculum development and program

evaluation; record of effective academic instruction and professional

contributions to the field.

— Demonstrated experience in program development and administration.

— Qualifications equivalent to senior faculty rank.

— Demonstrated experience and commitment to shared governance.

— Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with Deaf and Hard of Hearing

individuals ranging from ASL to Spoken English.

Required Minimum Education Level

EdD, MFA, PhD

Required Application Documents

How To Apply

Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty; search openings, then Keyword

Search 5012BR. Please submit your application, curriculum vitae, cover letter

addressing the listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:

— The names, addresses and phone numbers for three references

— A statement expressing your leadership and management styles

— A statement describing your philosophies of teaching, research, and the

relationship between them

— A statement of your experience with and commitment to the principles expressed

in RIT’s:

http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p040

and

http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p030

and

http://www.rit.edu/academicaffairs/policiesmanual/p050

You can contact the search committee with questions on the position at:

mailto:Aaron.Kelstone@rit.edu

Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until an

acceptable candidate is found.

The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/1859871

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check

and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is

contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does

not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in

the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and

does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,

national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,

educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to

applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If

you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring

process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at

585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes

and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or

inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at

ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

SUPERVISOR of STUDENT LIFE PROGRAMS

COLORADO SCHOOL for the DEAF and the BLIND

Colorado Springs, CO

March 2020

MISSION STATEMENT

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) provides children

and families statewide with comprehensive, specialized educational

services in safe, nurturing environments. We empower learners to become

self-determined, independent contributing citizens within their

communities.

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs at the foot of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, invites you to

consider our employment opportunities. Interested persons are invited to

visit CSDB’s website at http://csdb.org/ where the official job

announcement for Supervisor of Student Life Programs may be found in its

entirety, including major duties/responsibilities, under Non-Classified

employment. This job announcement is open until the position is filled.

BROAD SCOPE OF POSITION

This position reports to the Superintendent, or designee, and is

responsible for providing leadership to and for the administration of

Student Life services for students who are Deaf/hard-of-hearing and/or

blind/visually impaired, which includes, but is not limited to: student

dormitories, transportation, recreation, athletics, student organizations,

and programming in support of students’ educational growth.

QUALIFICATIONS

— Master’s Degree in Education, Special Education (Deaf Education or

Education of the Visually Impaired), or in a professional discipline in a

related field (e.g., Counseling, Child Development, etc.) from a

regionally accredited college or university

— Substitution of Experience for Education may be considered on a

year-for-year basis, as follows: experience in a student life /

residential setting, in a formal supervisory / administrative role may be

considered for substitution of the Education requirement. Note: Six (6)

full years of the experience indicated will substitute for a Master’s

Degree

— Five (5) years successful experience in a student life/residential

setting working with children and youth who are Deaf/hard-of-hearing

and/or blind/visually impaired. PREFERRED: three (3) years of formal

supervisory and/or administrative experience, in a student life /

residential setting

— Proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL) at the Advanced (3+,

ASLPI) skill level as demonstrated by an appropriate assessment tool and

according to school policy/procedures

Terms of Employment:

— Full-Time; scheduled to work 210 days (0.81 FTE) during the

academic year (August to June, as per established School Calendar).

— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed, or implied

contract.

— Annual Salary Range: $58,235 to $90,219; the base salary shall be

established based upon appropriate education and experience. Excellent

benefits.

Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the

CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job

announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete

on-line application (to include references), and to upload the following

items to the on-line application: formal letter of interest, current

resume, recent letters of recommendation (with signature), and copies of

all transcripts. Contact information:

Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

33 North Institute Street;

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Website: http://csdb.org/

E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)

INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AT THE COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF &

THE BLIND

CSDB is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

DIRECTOR of OUTREACH PROGRAMS

COLORADO SCHOOL for the DEAF and the BLIND

Colorado Springs, CO

March 2020

MISSION STATEMENT

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) provides children

and families statewide with comprehensive, specialized educational

services in safe, nurturing environments. We empower learners to become

self-determined, independent contributing citizens within their

communities.

The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs at the foot of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, invites you to

consider our employment opportunities. Interested persons are invited to

visit CSDB’s website at http://csdb.org/ where the official job

announcement for Director of Outreach Programs may be found in its

entirety, including major duties/responsibilities and qualification

requirements, under Non-Classified employment. This job announcement is

open until the position is filled.

BROAD SCOPE OF POSITION:

This position reports to the Superintendent of the Colorado School for the

Deaf and the Blind and is responsible for the development and delivery of

outreach services by CSDB staff, to children newborn to twenty-one, their

parents, educators and community members.

QUALIFICATIONS

— Master’s Degree, or higher, in Special Education or closely

related field from an accredited college or university, with

specialization in Deaf Education or Education of the Visually Impaired.

— Must hold or be eligible for appropriate educator licensure in the

State of Colorado, endorsed in Special Education Administration – Director

of Special Education.

— Five (5) years successful experience in the field of Deaf

Education and/or the education of students with visual impairments as a

teacher, administrator, or similar position. Three (3) years of

administrative and/or supervisory experience preferred.

— Preferred: Proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL) at the

Advanced (3+) skill level as demonstrated by an appropriate assessment

tool and according to school policy/procedure.

Terms of Employment:

— Full-Time (1.0 fte); scheduled to work year-round.

— Employment is at-will, with no actual, expressed, or implied

contract.

Application Instructions: Interested persons are invited to visit the

CSDB website (Non-Classified Employment) to view the official job

announcement in its entirety; follow the instructions to submit a complete

on-line application (to include references), and to upload the following

items to the on-line application: formal letter of interest, current

resume, recent letters of recommendation (with signature), copies of all

transcripts, and a copy of current educator certification. Contact

information:

Chelle Lutz, Human Resources Office

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

33 North Institute Street;

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Website: http://csdb.org/

E-mail: clutz@csdb.org; (719) 578-2114 (phone); (719) 578-2239 (fax)

INTERVIEWS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AT

THE COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND

CSDB is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Vocational Program Director I

COPD Albuquerque

Albuquerque, New Mexico

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-10-100

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an

FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Vocational Program Director I

Agency COPD Albuquerque, New Mexico

Status Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

Supervises and directs Vocational Department in the areas of vocational

training, job placement services, case management, client intake,

assessment and progress. Ensures program compliance with established

Agency policies and applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and

schedules staff professional development training and maintains caseloads

in accordance with service contract guidelines. Position may from time to

time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. May perform

other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

— Oversees and supervises the vocational training, placement, job

coaching, transition, and case management components of the Vocational

Department

— Oversees referrals and intakes, and screens clients into services

— Works with staff to coordinate client services throughout the

system

— Monitors all Training and Employment Programs

— Monitors training of staff in the areas of general procedures,

agency policy and procedures, best practices and other training required

to meet staff needs

— Ensures that case management services, as they relate to

vocational issues, are met

— Reports case load size, performance measures and consumer needs to

supervisor and funding sources

— Maintains contractual relationships with VR

— Develops new programs that provide new opportunities for consumers

to include business and community partnerships

— Assures that all staff are knowledgeable of best practices to

persons with a hearing loss and are able to represent the agency in

services to persons with a hearing loss

— Oversees and monitors contracts to maintain objectives and

contractual goals

— Collects data and documents activities for training programs

— Maintains files and tracks client progress through programs

— Ensures that all programs meet contract standards

— Ensures that all contractual paperwork is completed within

approved timelines

— Ensures execution of staff and consumer site visits to determine

needs and resolves possible issues

— Manages staff schedules to meet consumer needs

— Develops and coordinates consumer goals with staff

— Maintains communication with referral source

— Supervises staff and acts as a liaison between all parties

including businesses requesting work, school systems and rehabilitation

team

— Supervises assessments and placements into new programs

— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,

providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees

— Reviews quality of job placement program and determines

appropriate staffing patterns

— Determines job placement program and staff training needs by

reviewing Deaf community concerns, business requirements, and legal and

adaptive information

— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order

to meet minimum requirements of the position and will be considered by the

Corporate Director of Human Resources.

— Bachelor’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related

field

— American Sign Language skills

— 3 years of supervisory or administrative experience

— 3 years of experience in Vocational/ILS services

— Knowledge of DD system, Vocational Rehabilitation, and CARF

accreditation standards

— Pass drug screening

–Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance and New Mexico

Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

— Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related field

— Additional years of directly related experience

SALARY DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their

qualifications, training and related job experience

HOW TO APPLY Complete application at:

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

Human Resources Department

140 W. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

E-mail resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+

position opening

Dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources

University of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming

The University of Wyoming seeks a Dean of the Haub School of Environment

and Natural Resources

Click here to view position profile:

https://summitsearchsolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/UW_Dean_Haub_School_Profile.pdf

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

The Position:

The Dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, who

holds a Wyoming Excellence Chair, is the unit’s chief academic and

administrative officer and reports to the Provost.

While embracing shared faculty governance, the Dean leads a team of

innovative faculty, staff, students, and administrators. Key strategic

initiatives for the Haub School include the development and execution of

world-class interdisciplinary programs aimed at environment and natural

resource issues, publication and dissemination of world-class research,

and exemplary outreach to the state and beyond. Haub School faculty

members lead research programs and creative activities which address

environment and natural resources questions from both disciplinary and

interdisciplinary perspectives.

In addition to leadership within the School, the Dean drives a strong

vision of innovation and inclusivity that includes a broad network of

financial, campus, statewide, regional, national, and international

partners. The Haub School is generously supported centrally by the

University of Wyoming, as well as externally supported by key partners and

donors. Thus, operating with integrity, the new Dean needs to further

develop and inspire relationships with private donors, foundations, and

businesses that support the Haub School financially.

The Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources seeks a Dean who is a

(an):

— Authentic, dynamic, and visionary leader with proven success in

promoting excellence in environment and natural resource education,

research and outreach, fundraising, and building strong partnerships both

within and outside of the University setting.

— Charismatic leader to inspire the entrepreneurial team into the

next phase of growth and success.

— Educational leader with demonstrated success leading innovative,

excellent academic programs.

— Scholarly leader who will inspire continued success and growth of

scholarship.

— Collaborative leader with a background in promoting science

communication, outreach, and collaborative process.

— Personable leader with demonstrated success interacting with

politically, ethnically, and economically diverse stakeholders and donors.

Qualifications:

Required Qualifications:

— A terminal degree in a relevant field of study and an academic

record consistent with a senior faculty appointment.

— Demonstrated successful leadership of a complex organization

(faculty, staff, partners, and/or academic programs).

— Experience in or capacity to raise funds from varied sources

(private donors, foundations, academic grants, etc.).

— Outstanding communication skills to articulate and advance the

School’s interests among constituencies.

— Ability to build partnerships with a diverse group of stakeholders

including private donors, the University community, external constituents,

legislative leaders, and university peers.

— Experience in supporting a research culture that values

interdisciplinary, applied, relevant, and impactful research.

Desired Qualifications:

— Knowledge of or interest in environment and natural resource

issues in the American West.

— Experience with interdisciplinary teaching and/or research that

integrates broad perspectives and approaches.

— Dedication to the recruitment and retention of diverse faculty,

staff, and students.

— Experience promoting innovative science communication, outreach,

and collaborative process.

— Experience leading collaborative approaches to environment and

natural resources decision-making.

Why Consider the Opportunity?

— Highly Performing School. The School is a a “shining star” in the

University and the region with innovative programming, an increasing

portfolio of funding, growing enrollment, an expanding research portfolio,

and happy and engaged students, faculty, and staff.

— Culture. The School and Institute display high morale, enthusiasm,

and passion. Students receive an unprecedented level of personal attention

and support with relevant opportunities for engagement, work, service, and

scholarship. The faculty are collegial and collaborative.

— Impact. This is a highly visible role where the Dean will have the

opportunity to have a transformative impact on the school, the University,

and the region through applied and interdisciplinary research and

leadership of collaborative decision making.

— Capital Improvements. New and modern campus facilities have been

developed over the past 20 years through massive capital investment on the

part of the state and private donors.

— Location. Laramie is a great place to live and work. Laramie

boasts a low cost of living, low property taxes, and no personal state

income tax. The area offers incredible outdoor recreational opportunities,

an eclectic downtown area, and a great public school system.

— Benefits. Highly competitive benefits package, including a

retirement benefit that features a state contribution of 14.44% of an

employee’s gross salary and excellent health benefits.

About the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources:

The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural

Resources advances the understanding and resolution of environment and

natural resource issues. The Haub School’s academic programs are a nexus

for interdisciplinary environment and natural resources education and

inquiry, including a new BS in Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management

and a proposed MS in Environment, Natural Resources and Society. The

School’s curricula emphasize collaborative and interdisciplinary

approaches that prepare students to become thoughtful future leaders and

problem-solvers in the environment and natural resources fields. Students

learn in the classroom, in real-world enterprises, in Wyoming’s

outstanding natural outdoor laboratory, and overseas. The Haub School has

a strong community-based culture and has recently experienced

unprecedented growth in students, faculty, outreach, and UW financial

support. In FY20, the Haub School has 380 undergraduate and 58 graduate

students enrolled. The School includes 22 faculty and 5 staff; additional

academic support is provided by professors of practice, academic

professionals, and visiting scholars. Wyoming and the Western United

States enjoy an unparalleled richness of natural resources and face many

complex challenges regarding the management of those resources. This

complexity provides an opportunity for faculty, students, and staff at the

Haub School to work with partners to learn about issues, to bring

knowledge to bear on those issues, and to facilitate collaborative

decision making.

The Ruckelshaus Institute, a division of the Haub School of Environment

and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming, advances the

understanding and resolution of complex environmental and natural

resources challenges and supports stakeholder-driven solutions to

environmental challenges by conducting and communicating relevant research

and promoting collaborative decision making.

To learn more about the Ruckelshaus Institute and its history, click here:

www.uwyo.edu/haub/ruckelshaus-institute

Follow these links to learn more about the Haub School of Environment and

Natural Resources: 2018-19 Year in Review and Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

About the University of Wyoming:

Nestled amid the beauty of two mountain ranges in southeastern Wyoming,

you will find the nationally recognized teaching and research institution,

the University of Wyoming (UW). Established as a land-grant institution in

1886 when Wyoming was still a territory, UW has since grown to nearly 200

areas of study, drawing 12,500+ students from all 50 states and 90

countries. UW is known for its accomplished faculty and world-class

facilities, its small student/faculty ratio and quality undergraduate and

graduate programs within its colleges of Arts & Sciences, Agriculture &

Natural Resources, Business, Education, Engineering & Applied Science,

Health Sciences, Law, School of Energy Resources, and Haub School of

Environment and Natural Resources. To learn more: http://www.uwyo.edu

Throughout its existence, UW has been the only four-year university in the

state of Wyoming, though it maintains close relationships with the state’s

seven community colleges. UW’s global impact begins with innovative

undergraduate and graduate research opportunities and extends through

state and federal partnerships and recent initiatives such as the Wyoming

Institute for Humanities Research and the School of Energy Resources. UW

has played important roles in the lives of students, Wyoming residents,

and communities for 133 years.

— Recognized by Forbes in 2019 as one of America’s Best Value

Colleges.

— Rated as a “Top 15 Outdoor Adventure College” Outside magazine.

— Wyoming was ranked #21 in US News and World Report’s 2018 “Best

States Rankings.”

University community is working collaboratively to help the University

reinforce and strengthen its reputation as it adapts to changing economic

factors in the state and beyond. The University’s strategic roadmap,

“Breaking Through 2017-2022: A Strategic Plan for the University of

Wyoming,” shows that it’s an exciting time to be a part of UW as it

embarks on new and exciting opportunities.

Location: Located in Laramie, Wyoming, a town of more than 31,000 with a

unique blend of sophistication and western hospitality, UW not only

provides an environment for success, but also offers varied academic and

lifestyle opportunities. Laramie is a great place to live and work as it

boasts a low cost of living, no state income tax as well as incredible

outdoor recreational opportunities, an eclectic downtown area, and a great

public school system.

To Apply:

The University of Wyoming, in consultation with Summit Search Solutions,

Inc., will begin a confidential review of application materials

immediately and continue until the position is filled; parties who apply

by March 22, 2020, will be given first consideration. Please submit a

curriculum vitae and a letter of interest upon application. All

applications and nominations will be held in confidence. To apply online,

go to: https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=su195

For more information or to offer recommendations or nominations:

Kristen Farha

Senior Consultant

Summit Search Solutions, Inc.

Direct: (316) 650-0069

kfarha@summitsearchsolutions.com

Members of under-represented groups are encouraged to apply. The

University’s policy has been and will continue to be, one of

nondiscrimination, offering equal opportunity to all employees and

applicants for employment without regard to race, gender, religion, color,

national origin, disability, age, protected veteran status, sexual

orientation, gender identity, genetic information, creed, ancestry,

political belief, pregnancy, or other status protected by state and

federal statutes or University regulations. The University’s

nondiscrimination policy applies to all matters relating to its education

programs and activities including recruiting, hiring, training,

compensation, benefits, promotions, demotions, transfers, and all other

terms and conditions of employment. To review the EEO is the Law Poster

and its Supplement, please see The Diversity & Fairness page.

Pursuant to Wyoming State law, W.S. 19-14-102, as amended, an honorably

discharged veteran who has been a resident of the state of Wyoming for one

(1) year or more at any time prior to the date when the veteran applies

for employment, or any surviving spouse who was married to such veteran at

the time of the veteran’s death, who is receiving federal survivor

benefits based on the veteran’s military service and is applying for

employment, shall receive an interview preference during the applicant

screening process with the University of Wyoming. At the time of

application, the applicant must possess the business capacity, competency,

education or other qualifications required for the position. If

disabilities do not materially interfere with performance of job duties,

disabled veterans will be given preference over able-bodied veterans.

Appropriate documentation of veteran status must be provided at the time

of application as outlined in the application process. No preference will

be given to a veteran currently employed by a public department.

The University of Wyoming conducts background investigations for all final

candidates being considered for employment. Offers of employment are

contingent upon the completion of the background check.

Applicants with disabilities may request accommodation to complete the

application and selection process. Please notify Human Resources at least

three (3) working days prior to the date of need.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Position: Full-Time​ ​Advocate

Deaf Vermonters Advocacy Services (DVAS)

state of Vermont

Deaf Vermonters Advocacy Services (DVAS) is a ​culturally ​&​ linguistically

accessible advocacy program designed to meet ​the​ ​specific needs of Deaf,

DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing ​individuals ​and provides education to

service providers for the whole state of Vermont​.

RESPONSIBILITIES

— Provide advocacy with DVAS clients

a. Provide direct and indirect services to clients of DVAS

b. Support clients to address and heal from the immediate and

long-term impacts of violence, abuse, harassment, or / and

discrimination in their lives. Advocacy focus areas are

determined with clients, based on each client’s individual

priorities, needs and circumstances.

c. Provide information, referrals and resources

d. Facilitate communication access to needed services

including health care and legal systems

e. ​Advocate with clients to ensure their rights and interests

are heard

f. Educate clients about their rights and responsibilities in

order to encourage self-advocacy

g. ​Accompany clients to court or meetings with service

providers such as: police, lawyers, hospitals, state agencies, etc.

— Assess, advocate and educate to improve how systems reach Vermonters with

hearing loss and meet their needs, including providing technical

assistance and training aimed at improving accessibility and cultural

competency and relevance through changes in resources, policies and

practices

a. ​Provide education about cultural and linguistic needs

of the Deaf, DeafBlind and hard of hearing communities.

b. ​Implement a needs assessment.

c.​ ​Provide recommendations on policies and

procedures.

— Work with director on designing and implementing multimedia materials

— Help create a public awareness campaign about Deaf Culture and/or

domestic and sexual violence

— Attend relevant workshops or conferences

REQUIREMENTS

— Near native fluency in American Sign Language (ASL)

— Advocacy experience

— Strong communication skills

— Work from a philosophy of empowerment

— Ability to work with a diverse population

— Experience working with systems change

— Exceptional listening skills and ability to empathize

— Excellent public speaking skills

— Knowledge of domestic and sexual violence

— Ability to work some nights and weekends

— Ability to work independently, be self reliant

and work as part of a team

— Computer skills required (Word, PowerPoint,

Google Drive, etc.)

— Statewide travel required

— Must possess a valid driver’s license and have access to an

operational vehicle to transport self to various locations

DVAS operates as a project of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and

Sexual Violence, which provides financial administration for the program.

The Vermont Network strives to build an intentionally diverse and

inclusive community. We believe that in order to support our Member

Organizations in their efforts to meet the needs of survivors and change

the ways in which their communities think about and address domestic and

sexual violence, we as an organization must honor the cultures, beliefs,

and values of those we serve, and foster an environment of mutual respect,

acceptance and equal opportunity. We are committed to building and

maintaining a multi-cultural and diverse work environment which reflects

diversity that exists among the people of Vermont. ​ ​The Vermont Network

Against Domestic and Sexual Violence does not discriminate on the basis of

race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, age, ability, or national

origin.

To apply, please submit a resume, a cover letter and a list of references

to Rebecca Lalanne, rebeccadvas@gmail.com​ by ​February 28, 2020.

Start date: ASAP

Reports to DVAS Director

Salary based on experience

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

American Sign Language, visiting faculty position

University of Iowa, The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures

Iowa City, Iowa

The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures at the

University of Iowa is searching for a visiting faculty position beginning

in August 2020 to teach courses in American Sign Language. The initial

appointment will be for one year, with a possible reappointment of one

additional year, pending College approval and demonstrated excellence in

teaching. Salary will be based on number of courses taught and

commensurate on rank.

Responsibilities include teaching six courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and

contributing to curriculum and materials development for the program. This

could be six sections of ASL per year (maximum 20 students per section)

using an immersion curriculum (Signing Naturally) or a combination of

language and specialty courses taught in ASL.

Required Qualifications: fluency in ASL; Master’s Degree in Teaching ASL

or related field; American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA)

certification or willingness to obtain certification once employed.

Desired Qualifications: Language teaching experience at the college level,

ability to offer advanced courses such as ASL linguistics, ASL Literature,

Deaf culture, Deaf studies, ASL/English interpreting, or Deaf education.

Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of

their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of

recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu.

Refer to requisition number 73877. (Note: Please post the teaching video

online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum

vitae). Screening begins February 24, 2020 and will continue until

position is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by

videoconference.

The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the College

of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and ethnic

diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division and

Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are

encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free

from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,

age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic

information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified

individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The

University of Iowa is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Positions openings:

ASL Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor – Decatur, Ga.

ASL Fluent Behavioral Health Counselor – Macon, Ga

Avita Community Partners

Salary: 50,000-65,000

Job Description

Avita Community Partners is excited to announce a new career opportunity for an

ASL Fluent, Licensed Counselors. This position is based out of Decatur.

** The American Sign Language Fluent Licensed Counselors will provide behavioral

health services to deaf clients in the State of Georgia.

Job Duties:

1. Provides behavioral health services to adults, children and adolescents to

deaf individuals. This includes individual counseling, family counseling, group

counseling and behavioral health assessments.

2. These services are provided in both office and community settings.

3. Must be willing to use personal vehicle.

Requirements

Entry Qualifications:

— Master’s Degree Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family Therapy or

Counseling with eligibility to become professionally licensed in the state of

Georgia OR Associate License in the state of Georgia (LAPC, LMSW or LAMFT).

Prefer individual who is fully licensed as a LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of

Georgia.

— The ability to achieve a score of “Advanced” or higher on the Sign Language

Proficiency Interview (SLPI) or its predecessor, the Signed Communication

Proficiency Interview (SCPI).

— A driver cannot have six or more points against his/her license within the

last five years. Cannot have had a suspended or revoked license within the last

five years.

Preferred Qualifications:

— LPC, LCSW or LMFT in the state of Georgia.

— 3-4 years in Behavioral Health Counseling preferably in a Behavioral Health

setting or 1-2 years in Supervision preferably in a Behavioral Health setting

— Excellent communication skills

— Excellent organizational skills

· Team player

This is a full time position and is subject to organizational benefits.

**All qualified applicants will be considered, but may not necessarily receive

an interview.**

Avita Community Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not

discriminate in its service practices or employment practices with regard to

race color, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation, age, or national

origin.

to apply, email: Rhonda.wetherbee@avitapartners.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Positions openings:

Avita Community Partners

Case Manager – Deaf Services – Macon, Ga

Case Manager – Deaf Services – Savannah, Ga.

Case Manager – Deaf Services – Columbus, Ga

Job Title: Case Manager – Deaf Services – Ga.

Department: Thurmond Tanner

Salary: 35,000.00

LAST

Job Description

Job Duties:

— Provides a broad range of paraprofessional behavioral health and social

services to clients and their families

— Under supervision, will organize and facilitate group counseling as well as:

a. Fluency in American Sign Language and a working knowledge of deaf culture

b. Knowledge of social, cultural, economic and special needs of deaf,

deaf-blind, late deafened individuals who have communication challenges and the

relation to social adjustment and opportunities for community contribution.

c. Knowledge of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the role and

responsibilities of interpreters.

d. Ability to work cooperatively with local officials, community service

boards/provider agencies and the general public and to make effective use of

community resources.

e. Ability to write in English and communicate effectively.

f. Knowledge and skill in computer operation, video communication equipment.

g. Ability to travel in assigned geographical areas across the state to monitor

services sites.

— Participates in treatment team planning, and performs crisis intervention.

— Will teach daily living skills to clients and will monitor/document progress

toward treatment goals.

— Assists in dealing with personal and social problems

— May provide supportive counseling to clients and families and/or serve as a

liaison for social services

— Will focus on skill development and assist with linkage to resources.

— Will transport clients as needed. Must be willing to use personal vehicle when

necessary.

— Assists clients in locating and utilizing community resources including legal,

medical, financial assistance, and other referral services.

— Counsels clients living in group homes and halfway houses; assists in

pre-release and release planning.

— Implements and organizes the delivery of specific social services within the

community.

— Implements life skills workshops and programs in behavior management, youth

services, community and social services.

— Maintains contact with other social service agencies and health care providers

involved with clients to provide information and obtain feedback on client’s

overall progress.

— Monitors client’s progress towards treatment goals.

— Provides short-term case management and referral services to clients with

emergency situations

Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

Completion of a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Mental Health or

Counseling or related field and one-year experience working with adults who have

a SPMI diagnosis in a social services delivery setting. Must demonstrate

advanced proficiency in American Sign Language.

* Motor Vehicle Report required on all employees who transport clients. Must have

valid Georgia drivers license and no driver may have 6 or more points against

his/her license within the last five years. No driver may have had a suspended

or revoked license within the last five years.

to apply, email: Rhonda.wetherbee@avitapartners.org

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open positions

Marie Philip School: Pre-K through 12th Grade

Framingham, MA

Sign-on BONUSES $500-$1,000 for anyone who starts a full time position!

Marie Philip School: Pre-K through 12th Grade

— Secondary Principal

— Secondary Administrative Assistant

— Secondary Teacher (students with moderate to severe disabilities)

— Secondary Classroom Assistant

— ECC Classroom Teacher

— ECC Classroom Assistant

— Toddler Classroom Assistant

— Substitute Classroom Teacher

— State Testing and Mainstreaming Coordinator

Marie Philip School: Student Life

— Substitute Residential Counselor (Boys’ and Girls’ Dorms)

— Independent Living Skills Aide (4 hours/week)

Walden School

— Classroom Teacher

— Residential Child Care Worker

Overnight Child Care Worker

— Substitute

Interpreting

— ASL Interpreter

Walden Community Services

— Executive Director

— Intensive Care Coordinator/In-Home Therapist- Clinician (Framingham)

— Therapeutic Mentor Part time Springfield

— Therapeutic Mentor Part time Framingham

Public School Partnerships

— Educational Audiologist. Part time flexible schedule

— Deaf Educator

— Early Childhood ASL Specialist

Audiology

— Clinical Audiologist

Please go to this link for all of these jobs:

https://www.tlcdeaf.org/page.cfm?p=717

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Assistant Professor of American Sign Language

Southwestern College

Chula Vista, CA

10-MONTH, TENURE TRACK POSITION

Under the direction of the Dean, the primary assignment will consist of teaching

courses in the American Sign Language (ASL) program, both face-to-face and

online. Full-time faculty responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the

following: teach all scheduled classes and maintain office hours; class

preparation; curriculum development duties; assessment and evaluation of

students; student performance monitoring and record-keeping; attend meetings

pertinent to discipline/division/college; involvement in selected staff

development and/or extracurricular activities. Maintain professional

associations and connections with the professional community. Participate in the

planning, implementation, and evaluation of educational programs (including

student learning outcomes and assessment), courses and other experiences

(including program review) that will directly result in the educational growth

of the students and support advancement of the visions, missions and values of

the college.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree and two years of professional

experience OR an Associate’s degree and six years of professional experience OR

a valid California Community College Credential in American Sign Language OR the

equivalent.

(Note: Professional Experience is required when the applicant possess a

Master’s Degree. The Professional Experience required must be directly related

to the faculty member’s teaching assignment. The above stated number of years

is for Full-Time experience or the equivalent in Part-Time Experience.)

SALARY AND BENEFITS:

Upon initial employment, full-time faculty members are placed on the salary

schedule based upon years of experience and education. Initial salary placement

for experience can range from $52,820.00-$79,477.00 per year. Faculty members

are encouraged to continue their professional development through additional

study qualifying them for advancement on the salary schedule. For the current

salary schedule and information on salary placement visit our website at

www.swccd.edu

Benefits include a choice of medical plans, dental coverage, vision, sick leave

and an optional tax deferred flexible benefit plan. Coverage is offered for

employees and all eligible dependents.

Academic employees participate in the State Teachers’Retirement System, a

defined-benefit retirement plan through the State of California.

START DATE: August 20, 2020 (Fall Semester, 2020)

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

All application materials must be received in the Human Resources Office.

Position is open until filled. Applications received by the first screening

deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 are guaranteed to be reviewed

by the selection committee. Any application received after the deadline is not

guaranteed a review.

APPLICATION PROCEDURES: Submit the following application materials online at

https://apptrkr.com/1742695:

1. Cover letter that includes discussion of the following questions as well as

the job duties listed in the announcement:

a. In your experience, what are the most effective strategies for supporting

students who have been under resourced?

b. Think of the most successful class you have taught. What were the key factors

in creating that success for diverse students?

c. How is your teaching approach culturally-responsive to the students you

serve?

2. SWC Online Employment Application

3. Resume/Curriculum Vitae

4. Supplemental Application

5. Unofficial copies of college transcripts with date degree conferred

Foreign degrees require an evaluation for United States equivalency from an

agency having membership with the National Association of Credential Evaluation

Services, Inc. Upon offer of employment, the successful applicant must be able

to provide proof of eligibility to work in the United States. It is the sole

responsibility of the applicant to ensure that all application materials are

received by the deadline date.

All materials included in your application packet become District property,

will not be returned, will not be copied, and will be considered for this

opening only.

We reserve the right to re-open, re-advertise, delay or cancel filling this

position.

If additional positions become available in this classification, applications

received in response to this posting may be considered for those additional

positions for up to 90 days after final board approval.

Initial interview travel costs must be borne by the applicant. Those applicants

selected for a second level interview with the Superintendent/President will be

reimbursed for travel up to $1,500.

As an Equal Opportunity Employer and in compliance with the American with

Disabilities Act, Southwestern Community College District will make reasonable

accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Assistant professor, Spanish

University of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming

please click on:

https://uwyo.taleo.net/careersection/00_ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=19004851&lang=en

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Knobloch Professor of Conservation Economics

Helga Otto Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources

University of Wyoming

Laramie, WY

The University of Wyoming (UW) invites applications for the Knobloch

Professorship in the Helga Otto Haub School of Environment and Natural

Resources (ENR) focusing on economic dimensions of conservation. We seek

an accomplished and creative individual to provide research,

outreach/engagement, teaching, and service consistent with the educational

mission of the University of Wyoming. The Haub School values

interdisciplinary approaches to environmental problem solving; scholarship

that can inform real-world solutions; tangible, place-based experiences to

develop critical thinking skills in the next generation of leaders and

decision makers; and a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment on

campus and beyond.

The position is broadly conceived as focusing on the economics

underpinning such conservation topics as biodiversity, land, water,

working landscapes, and sustainable communities, and how that work can

inform conservation policy and practice. We welcome applicants with a

background in environmental, ecological, natural resource, institutional,

agricultural, or behavioral economics. We are especially interested in

applicants who can advance both the understanding and application of

economic concepts in support of sound decision making. Specific areas of

economic specialization may include natural capital, nonmarket valuation,

ecosystem services, conservation finance, program design and evaluation,

field experiments, and other relevant concepts and techniques.

The professor will conduct research to advance the field of conservation

economics, engage with communities to support real-world decision making,

and teach undergraduate and graduate courses in their area of expertise.

We seek colleagues who can demonstrate excellent interdisciplinary

scholarship and teaching, outstanding communication skills, and capacity

to advance the Haub School’s reputation and vision. We are interested in

candidates with experience in the American West and evidence of effective

engagement with stakeholders including natural resource agencies, land

managers, conservation organizations, and communities. The preferred

candidate may be of any rank, but we envision hiring an associate

professor. Candidates at the assistant professor level with an established

record of research are encouraged to apply.

The Knobloch Professorship is supported by an endowment with funds that

may be used for research, conference travel, graduate students, sponsoring

visiting lecturers, and other activities relevant to the position.

Required Qualifications

— A PhD or other terminal degree in economics or a relevant field;

— Demonstrated experience developing, or demonstrated capacity to

develop, a robust program of research relevant to conservation economics;

— Demonstrated capacity to work collaboratively with partners and

stakeholders outside the University;

— Demonstrated commitment to interdisciplinary research and/or

pedagogy;

Desired Qualifications

— Experience working in interdisciplinary teams or on projects that

integrate economic, ecological, and social considerations;

— Experience working with conservation practitioners and/or

decision-makers;

— Demonstrated experience teaching at the undergraduate and/or

graduate level;

— Research or other work experience relevant to conservation issues

in the American West.

Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources

Since 1993, the Haub School has been a nexus for interdisciplinary

environmental and natural resources education and inquiry. Today, the Haub

School is a growing academic unit that includes nineteen core faculty and

staff, six undergraduate and graduate degree programs serving 400

students, and the Ruckelshaus Institute. The Haub School partners with

programs, faculty, staff, and students throughout the UW campus, as well

as a broad network of statewide, regional, national, and international

partners, to promote excellence in environmental and natural resources

education, research, and outreach. The school’s curricula emphasize

collaborative and interdisciplinary approaches that prepare students to

become thoughtful future leaders and problem solvers in environmental and

natural resources fields. Students learn in the classroom, in the

outstanding natural outdoor laboratory that is Wyoming, and overseas via

the Haub School’s international field courses. The Ruckelshaus Institute,

a division of the Haub School, supports stakeholder-driven solutions to

environmental and natural resources challenges throughout the state and

region by promoting collaborative decision making and producing compelling

science communication. The Haub School’s faculty maintain active research

or creative programs that address environmental and natural resources

questions from both disciplinary and interdisciplinary perspectives.

University of Wyoming and Surroundings

Established in 1886, UW is a land-grant institution providing

undergraduate and graduate programs to 13,800 students from all 50 states

and 94 countries. The university is located in Laramie, a city of

approximately 30,000 on a high plain between the Laramie and Snowy Range

mountains, 145 miles north of Denver. The community’s distinctive

cultural, aesthetic, and natural resources include a vibrant visual and

performing arts scene, beautiful mountain views, and close proximity to

year-round outdoor recreation such as hiking, climbing, skiing, mountain

biking, fishing, and hunting.

Application Instructions

Candidates should submit an online application at Knobloch Professor of

Conservation Economics – Haub School containing:

1) a cover letter includes

a) a statement of research and outreach/engagement interests

b) a statement of teaching philosophy

c) description of demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and

inclusion

2) a detailed CV

3) an authored manuscript that best captures how your experience is

relevant to the position, and

4) contact information for four references (to be contacted only for

finalists).

Address questions and applications to the search chair, Dr. Drew Bennett.

Applications and expressions of interest will be held in confidence until

on-campus interviews are conducted. Application process questions can be

addressed to Kim Messersmith at Kbois@uwyo.edu.

Members of under-represented groups are encouraged to apply. The

University’s policy has been, and will continue to be, one of

nondiscrimination, offering equal opportunity to all employees and

applicants for employment on the basis of their color, religion, national

origin, disability, age veteran status, sexual orientation, genetic

information, political belief, or other status protected by state and

federal statutes or University Regulations.

The University of Wyoming is committed to providing a safe and productive

learning and living community. To achieve that goal, we conduct background

investigations for all final candidates being considered for employment.

Background checks may include but are not limited to, criminal history,

national sex offender search, employment and motor vehicle history. Offers

of employment are contingent upon the completion of the background check.

Review of applications begins on February 15, 2020 and will continue until

the position is filled. The anticipated start date is August 1, 2020 but

is negotiable.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings

several open positions

Delaware School for the Deaf

Newark, DE

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants.

Secondary English Language Arts Teacher Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Degree in Deaf Education preferred (Master’s Degree preferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

English Language Arts

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

Technology Teacher

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred

— Degree in Deaf Education (Master’s Degree preferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

Technology Education

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements – 50 pounds (with assistance).

Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to accommodate the

physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)

Qualifications:

— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the

following:

An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an

accredited institution, or

Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or

A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test

Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED

Fluency in American Sign Language (required)

Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing

children (preferred)

Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)

Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages

Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the

needs of the students.

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School

District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open positions

seeking two licensed clinical therapists

State of North Carolina

(one in the Raleigh-area & the other in the Wilson-area)

RHA Health Services is seeking two licensed clinical therapist in the State of

North Carolina, one in the Raleigh-area & the other in the Wilson-area.

North Carolina boasts one of the most comprehensive systems of mental health

services for the Deaf in the nation. RHA Health Services provides therapy,

assessments, and outreach to people who communicate using ASL. We have a team of

20 professionals, including two Deaf psychologists, four Deaf LCSWs, two Deaf

LPCs, 5 Deaf Regional Care Coordinators, 2 Deaf Peer Support Specialists, 1 Deaf

Recovery Coach along with one hearing LCSW-licensed therapist and a hearing

Regional Care Coordinator who are all fluent in American Sign Language.

If you’re ready for a positive change in your professional life, apply at links

below:

Clinically-Licensed Therapist in Raleigh, NC

https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Raleigh-NC-BH/Deaf-and-Hard-of-Hearing-Therapist_R10072

Clinically-Licensed Therapist in Wilson, NC

https://rhahealthservices.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/1/job/Wilson-NC-BH/DHH-Clinician–Wilmington-Behavioral-Health-Office_R8034

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Full-time, tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor level, ASL

University of Wisconsin-Madison

to start August 2020

Full-time, tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor level to

start August 2020 for candidates with training in American and other Sign

Language research and issues of access and opportunity for Deaf people; evidence

of high-quality scholarly research; potential for securing external funding;

experience in teaching and mentoring; and interest in collaborating with other

language researchers across departments. The candidate may have a primary focus

on the structure, acquisition, processing, or neural representation of American

and other Sign Languages or the relationship between American and other Sign

Languages and Deaf cultures. This tenure-track faculty position is part of the

Opening Doors Through Language: Access and Equity faculty hiring cluster at the

University of Wisconsin-Madison. More information is available

at https://go.wisc.edu/67eb5n

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings

The Learning Center for the Deaf

Framingham, MA

Sign-on BONUSES for anyone who starts a full time position!

Marie Philip School: Pre-K through 12th Grade

— Director of Student Services

— School Clinical Supervisor

— Elementary School Counselor

— Elementary Classroom Assistant

— ECC Classroom Teacher

— ECC Classroom Assistant

— Substitute Classroom Teacher

— State Testing and Mainstreaming Coordinator

— Secondary Math Teacher

— Secondary Classroom Assistant

— Parent Infant Program Educator

Marie Philip School: Student Life

— Substitute Residential Counselor (Boys’

and Girls’ Dorms)

Walden School

— Assistant Director of Walden School

— Classroom Teacher

— Residential Child Care Worker

— Overnight Child Care Worker

Administration

— Marketing and Communications Manager

Interpreting

— Director of Interpreting Services

— ASL Interpreter

Walden Community Services

— Intensive Care Coordinator/In-Home Therapist-Clinician

— Therapeutic Mentor Part Time (Framingham)

— Therapeutic Mentor Part Time (Springfield)

Athletics

— Galloping Ghosts Middle School Assistant Coach

— Lady Ghosts Varsity Assistant Coach

— Lady ghosts Middle School Head Coach

— Lady Ghosts Middle School Assistant Coach

C & W Maintenance Crew

— General Maintenance/Carpenter

— Landscaper/Maintenance

— Maintenance Technician

Use this Link to all the job postings

https://www.tlcdeaf.org/page.cfm?p=717

If any questions please contact Keri Darling

keri_darling@tlcdeaf.org

VP 508 283 7701

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor RCD/Trainee

Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Fishersville (near Staunton)

We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our

Shenandoah Valley area. Review the job posting below. If any questions,

you can email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.

Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor RCD/Trainee

Location: Fishersville (near Staunton)

Position #: 00389

Closing Date: 11/8/19

Quicklink: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/157479

[virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com]

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Instructional Services Specialist

The University of Iowa

College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Iowa City, IA

Instructional Services Specialist

The position provides user support services in the Language Media Center

(LMC), training and consultation in the development and implementation of

digital technologies to enhance instruction in a wide range of Division of

World Languages, Literatures and Cultures (DWLLC) courses, as well as in

other campus language and international studies programs. This position

will serve as primary contact for American Sign Language (ASL) Faculty

within the LMC.

Key duties include:

— Serve as Primary contact for American Sign Language (ASL) Faculty

for development of curricular materials

— Assist with planning, materials development and implementation of

hybrid and online DWLLC classes

— Work with LMC director to develop instructional materials for

self-instruction in less commonly taught languages

— Collaborate with DWLLC faculty and TAs on special curricular or

research and development projects that integrate technology and advises on

how to use various instructional development methodologies and

technologies

— Assists students using the LMC, as needed, with appropriate tools,

techniques and resources based upon the instructional plan developed by

DWLLC faculty

— Adjusts to and develops self to prepare for new or changing

assignments, processes, people, and priorities as LMC needs dictate

For additional job details and to apply please visit

https://jobs.uiowa.edu/ and access requisition #19004594.

The Division of World Languages, Literatures & Cultures is strongly

committed to diversity; the strategic plans of the University and College

reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply

and will receive consideration for employment free from discrimination on

the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, pregnancy,

sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, religion,

associational preference, status as a qualified individual with a

disability, or status as a protected veteran. The University of Iowa is

an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Multiple Faculty Positions

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students

from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that

reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal

employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively

encourages deaf, hard of hearing members of traditionally

underrepresented groups, people with disabilities, women, and veterans

to apply for open positions.

The university is currently accepting applications for one or more

faculty positions in the following departments/programs:

American Sign Language and Deaf Studies Art, Communication, and Theatre

Business Education English Government and Public Affairs Hearing,

Speech, and Language Sciences Interpretation and Translation Linguistics

PhD Program in Educational Neuroscience Psychology Science, Technology

and Mathematics Social Work

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the

open position(s) are filled. A pre-employment background check

investigation is performed on candidates selected for employment. For

detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:

https://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

NTID Director of Diversity & Inclusion

Rochester, NY

4735BR

NTID Office of Diversity and Inclusion

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Professional Area:

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function:

Wage Band: 120A

Department/College Description

Detailed Job Description

RIT’s strategic plan, Greatness Throught Diference 2018-2025, reaffirms the

university’s commitment to growing and sustaining a diverse and inclusive

learning, living and working environment. NTID is a full partner in this effort.

The individual serving in this new position will have a dual reporting

relationship to the RIT Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity and

Inclusion and the President and Dean of NTID, and will work in concert with

NTID’s Assistant Vice President for NTID Administration and External Relations,

Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Assistant Vice President for

Student and Academic Services, and other members of the NTID Administrative

Council to coordinate, oversee and manage NTID diversity initiatives and

communications, as well as the implementation of NTID-specific RIT diversity

initiatives.

This individual will:

— Serve on the NTID Administrative Council as a member of the NTID President’s

senior leadership team.

— Serve as the initial point of contact for all NTID issues relating to

diversity and inclusion. This entails not only making the RIT Vice President and

Associate Provost for Diversity and Inclusion, the NTID President and Dean, and

appropriate members of the NTID Administrative Council aware of continuing and

emergent issues, but also proactively interacting with NTID faculty, staff and

students to make them aware of NTID’s commitment in this area and the Director’s

availability as a resource for helping address such issues.

— Monitor NTID’s progress with respect to RIT-wide and NTID-specific diversity

and inclusion initiatives and goals, and bring identified issues to the

attention of the NTID President and Administrative Council for further

discussion and action. This entails collaboration with the NTID Assistant Vice

President for Administration and External Relations, who oversees the college’s

human resources and institutional research functions, and with the NTID

Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, who oversees the college’s

faculty recruitment and retention efforts.

— Work in concert with the RIT Vice President and Associate Provost for

Diversity and Inclusion to ensure NTID’s continued progress within RIT’s

existing diversity and inclusion framework, and keep the NTID Administrative

Council apprised of these efforts and any action items resulting from them.

— Keep current on diversity, inclusion, equal opportunity and access regulations

and issues in higher education, and present on these topics to internal groups

of faculty, staff and students as requested and assigned.

— Provide periodic and regular reports to the President and NTID Administrative

Council regarding diversity and inclusion initiatives that are being conducted

and are envisioned for implementation.

— Serve as ex officio member of the NTID Diversity Group (NDG) and work closely

with its leaders. Work with student leaders and other units within the College

as appropriate and as assigned to support diversity-specific initiatives.

— Develop periodic reports for distribution by the President and Dean to the

NTID community regarding all of the above items.

— Develop periodic reports for distribution by the President and Dean to the

NTID community regarding all of the above items.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Requirements:

Advanced degree: Master’s Degree in human resources, student affairs, higher

education administration or related field; or 6-10 years equivalent experience

in educational administration.

Fluency in American Sign Language and strong familiarity and experience with

Deaf culture

Experience:

3 – 5 years of experience in human resources, student affairs, higher education

administration, or related field.

Specialized Skills required:

— Excellent presentation and written communication skills.

— Understanding of the importance of equity, inclusion and diversity to the

broader educational mission of the College in particular, and of the evidence of

educational benefits that accrue to students through diversity, inclusion and

equity in higher education in general.

— A deep understanding of the contexts, cultures and policies within

institutions in general that impact the implementation and management of

effective diversity change efforts.

— Knowledge of how institutional programming, including curriculum, can be used

to enhance the understanding of diversity’s importance to students, faculty and

staff.

— A basic knowledge of how various forms of institutional data can be used to

benchmark and promote accountability for the College’s diversity mission.

— An understanding of how campus climate research may be used to develop and

advance a positive and inclusive campus climate for diversity.

— A broad understanding of the potential barriers that faculty and staff may

face when seeking advancement or promotion.

— Current and historical knowledge related to issues of nondiscrimination,

access and equity in higher education institutions.

— Awareness and understanding of the various laws, regulations and policies

related to equity and diversity in higher education.

— Understanding of the procedural knowledge for responding to bias incidents

when they occur on a college campus.

— Ability to interact with faculty, students and staff from across a broad

spectrum of socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds, and to model appropriate

ways to challenge the status quo.

— Understanding of what makes the College unique within the Institute, and the

ability to explain that uniqueness to internal and external constituencies.

Preferred Qualifications

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:

http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings and in the

keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.

The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/1657136

Additional Details

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the

U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000

undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100

countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs, including 7

interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was

the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to

the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers

unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and

hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United

States and around the world. RIT has been named by the Chronicle of Higher

Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For.” RIT is a National Science

Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the

needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment

Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu.

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced benefits

package that offers a variety of choices and access to additional employment

advantages. These benefits, combined with an employee’s pay, provide a total

compensation package that can be tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s

Benefits, Health & Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes

and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or

inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at

ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

JOB OPENING

California Relay Outreach Coordinator

POTHOS, Inc has a full-time position available for “California Relay

Outreach Coordinator” for client, Hamilton Relay.

Position summary: Full-time POTHOS position is responsible for

coordinating and implementing outreach activities designed to promote

Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS) and Captioned Telephone Relay

Service (CapTel®) for California Relay Service (CRS) for client Hamilton

Relay. Requires significant travel.

Education, Experience and Skills:

— Bachelor’s degree and two more years of experience in the design and

implementation of public outreach, public relations or related marketing

experience are required

— Experience in the telecommunication field, Traditional Relay Service or

Captioned Service is a strong plus

— Excellent presentation skills

— Experience in public relations activities

— Excellent English writing skills

— Ability to develop effective outreach and educational campaigns

— Ability to confidently communicate (oral and written)

with a wide variety of audiences

— Ability to plan, schedule and execute multiple projects

— Ability to understand and follow directions

— Capacity to develop and maintain effective working relationships with the

regulatory body, organizations within the public, private and non-profit

sectors

— Knowledge of and ability to understand various communication

modes used by current and potential relay users

— Familiarity with the communities that could benefit from relay service:

Hard of Hearing Community; Senior Community; People with Speech Difficulties;

Deaf Community; DeafBlind Community; Spanish Speaking Community

— Ability to communicate fluently through the use of American Sign Language

(recommended)

— Ability and willingness to travel alone

— Possess a valid driver’s license

— Ability to lift up to 50 lb

— Individuals who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing are encouraged to apply

Submit resume to POTHOS, Inc. via email to amanda@pothos.us Contact

Amanda St Michel at 619.546.0621 with questions.

Competitive wage and paid benefits are offered.

We are an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis

of race, religion, color, gender, age, national origin, sexual orientation

or disability.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Program Director II

Community Living Program

Tucson, Arizona

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

No 03-15-174

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an

FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Program Director II

Agency Community Living Program-Tucson

Status Exempt

Position Purpose

Assists with the management of Deaf and Residential Services’ (DRS)

Community Living Program (CLP). Oversees the programmatic structure of all

CLP sites. Develops and coordinates all staff training. As part of a

team, supervises, develops, organizes and manages all CLP functions, in

association with the CLP Agency Director/Deputy Director. Responsible for

overall supervision of the DRS Day Training Treatment Adult program.

Assists with policy development, contract and residential monitoring

compliance, staff management and staff recruiting activities. Position

may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of

performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

— Assists the CLP Administration team with the development and

implementation of organizational structure for appropriate service

delivery

— Supervises the COPD DTA program and staff Coordinates, develops

and implements all staff training across CLP and DTA

— Assures that all staff are trained according to contract and

program monitoring requirements

— Develops additional training opportunities related to quality of

services, and supports to consumers

— Performs site reviews and determines areas of strengths and

weaknesses and implements strategies for capacity building

— Assist in the development and implementation of CLP policies and

procedures to ensure compliance with DES/DDD program monitoring standards

and CCS policies and procedures

— Ensures program adherence to contract requirements at DTA and CLP

— Works with program management and the CLP Agency Director/DRS

Deputy Director to ensure appropriate staff coverage, matches and

assistance for individuals served

— Works with the CCS Human Resource department to act as a conduit

for potential new staff within the CLP

— Maintains and reports to CCS / HR the CLP Staff openings on a

weekly basis

— Works with the MITC staff electronic system to assist in

maintaining current/accurate staffing schedules for the DTA and CLP sites

— Assists with approval of attendance requests and timecards as

requested by the Agency Director

— Responsible for information development, training and

implementation of the Therap Services web-based documentation system

— Ensures that regularly scheduled training occurs, providing for

timely and appropriate CLP and DTA staff training; ensures that training

is updated/revised, as necessary

— Provides computer system information, training and assistance to

all CLP staff members, as required

— Develops new CLP programs to best meet the residential, emotional

and social needs of residents served

— Meets and reviews program status with supervisor and key staff

— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

— May perform other duties as assigned

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to

describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be

considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be

inherent in the job.

Desired Qualifications

— Master’s in Human Services, Education or related field

— Additional years of directly related experience

— 1 year of experience supervising shift-model residential staff

members

— 1 year of experience in training to include program planning,

behavior modification and licensing rules and regulations for individuals

with developmental disabilities

— Certified in training Prevention and Support, Article 9 and ISP

teaching techniques

— Knowledge and experience working with web-based documentation and

training systems

SALARY $19.50 – $29.25, DOE

SELECTION Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their

qualifications, training and related job experience

How to Apply Complete application at:

Human Resources

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

Apply online at www.ccs-soaz.org

Open September 30,2019

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening– Assists the CLP Administrative team in

Minimum Qualifications

Suitable work experience may be considered as transferable skills in order

to meet minimum requirements of the position and will be considered by the

Corporate Director of Human Resources.

— Bachelor’s in Human Services, Education or related field

— 2 years of supervisory experience

— 2 years’ experience of managing web-based computer software

systems

— 4 years of experience working in the field of developmental

disabilities and/or provision of residential support services for

individuals with disabilities

— Ability to obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance

Card and pass drug screening

— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor

Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

the ongoing implementation

and of quality programing, licensing and other strategies and techniques

as it relates to the ongoing operations of the CLP

— Works with the CLP Administrative team to develop ongoing and

innovative staff incentive and reward programs

— Assists Program staff with the development and implementation of

quality indicators including integration, participation and respect for

individual choice and preference; ensures implementation throughout all

programs

— Represents the agency’s residential programs at provider meetings,

professional associations, etc

— Problem solves with staff in the areas of staff-client

communications and staff-staff communications; responds to grievances,

assists with staff meetings and works throughout the CLP and DTA to ensure

smooth program operations

— Addresses necessary changes/moves for individuals in their

respective living situations; and day program. Works to effect change as

requested by individuals

— Acts as a community liaison and contact representative for

information, fund raising and other public education activities, as

required

Speech-Language Pathologist

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind

St Augustine, FL

SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST

48008698 Date

Sep 18, 2019

Location: SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US, 32084

Requisition No: 70884

Agency: School for the Deaf & Blind

Working Title: SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST – 48008698

Position Number: 48008698

Salary: $42,525.00 – $54,769.00

Posting Closing Date: 10/18/2019

POSITION TITLE: Speech Language Pathologist (Specialist, 7%)

POSITION TYPE: Board of Trustees (FSDBEA)

DEPARTMENT: Speech & Audiology

FSDB SALARY RANGE – 190 Days: $42,525.00 – $54,769.00 annually. This

range is inclusive of verified experience and education.

REQUIREMENTS: Master’s Degree or higher in related field; Current

Certification of Clinical Competency from the American Speech Language

Hearing Association; Current Licensure by the State of Florida Department

of Health in Speech Language Pathology (or ability to obtain upon

appointment); 12 semester hours in Hearing Impaired or Visually Impaired;

Requirements mandated by state/federal law.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Applicants under consideration for employment at

the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be required to complete

background investigation. Fingerprints will be taken and sent to the

Florida Department of Law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of

Investigation for a background check of your criminal history record(s) at

the state and national level.

WORK LOCATION: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 North San

Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida

WORK HOURS: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: This position is a Speech Language

Pathologist which carries responsibility for direct student services.

Provide direct individual/group therapy services to Deaf Department

students. Provide comprehensive reports for triennial and special

evaluations that determine appropriate program placement. Provide parents

with ideas for materials, activities, and techniques to improve the

student’s communication skills. Model techniques for teaching auditory

speech skills to students based on their evaluation results. Participate

in interdisciplinary department team meetings to make recommendations or

report interventions with students. Develop speech files with

evaluations, student’s logs, progress reports, IEP’s audiograms,

teacher/parent communications or other reports as needed. Provide support

to the Department Audiologist in the care, maintenance and use of

amplification with every student in the assigned department. Provide

services and assistance to other staff members including dormitory staff,

support service staff, supervisors and other staff as required. This

includes participation in service IEP meetings, parent conferences,

teacher/clinician meetings, director/clinician meetings, and department

meetings as required. Attend training and implement skills acquired

during professional development activities as required by Federal, State

and FSDB mandates. Other related duties, as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Knowledge of developmental speech,

language and auditory training as components of a total communication

program for visually impaired and hearing impaired students; Skill in

evaluating the auditory and speech performance levels of visually impaired

and hearing impaired students; Basic knowledge of other speech defects,

causes of language delay, and the ability to assess capabilities and needs

of individual students; Skill in assessing evaluation results in order to

plan appropriate auditory/speech management objectives for visually

impaired and hearing impaired students of all ages and ability levels;

Ability to teach auditory/speech/spoken language skills individual and

small group therapy sessions; Ability to write evaluation reports,

progress reports, and other necessary forms of communication with

teachers, parents and staff; Skill in using and maintaining hearing aids

and group amplification equipment or willingness to learn; Knowledge of

behavior modification principles and techniques and the ability to

establish appropriate rapport with students in order to teach effectively;

Ability to plan, organize and use time effectively in order to provide the

maximum amount of direct services to students; Ability to plan, organize

and implement reinforcement activities with classroom teachers, parents,

and other staff; Ability to communicate with hearing impaired students and

hearing or hearing impaired staff members or willingness to learn.

Ability to work cooperatively with other staff members in order to provide

quality services and establish continuity within the Comprehensive

Auditory/Speech program. Ability to complete training and administer

skills acquired in CPR and CPI.

Applicants who are selected for hire will be required to attain an

Advanced proficiency in sign language within one year of hire. Please

note: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind provides education to

acquire sign language skills.

SPECIAL NOTE:

All members of the Florida Retirement System are required to contribute 3%

of their salary on a pre-tax basis.

TO APPLY:

An attached resume is not a substitute for the information required on the

application. It is the responsibility of all applicants to keep their

application current.

Applications accepted through People First only.

To access additional information please log on to

https://jobs.myflorida.com/joblist.html and in Keywords enter 48008698.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 11:59 p.m. on October 18, 2019.

The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action

Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the

workplace.

Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the

Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority

and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the

hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to

provide the accommodation.

The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are

subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section

112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.

Nearest Major Market: Jacksonville

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

several open positions

Delaware School for the Deaf

Newark, DE

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants.

Teacher of the Deaf -Secondary Social Studies

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred

— Degree in Deaf Education (Masters Preferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

Social Studies

— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of

hearing children

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance)

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Teacher of the Deaf – Early Childhood

Qualifications:

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

Teacher of Students who are Deaf of Hard of Hearing

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

Early Childhood Special Education

— Experience working with young deaf/hard of hearing children

— Fluency in American Sign Language preferred

— Certification as an LSLS Certified Auditory-Verbal Educator (LSLS

Cert. AVEd) preferred

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance)

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Monitoring Paraprofessional (Overnight)

Qualifications:

— Holds high school transcript or equivalency, along with one of the

following:

—– An associate degree or higher with a GPA of 2.0 or higher from an

accredited institution, or

—– Sixty college credits from an accredited institution, or

—– A score of 459 or higher on the ParaPro Test

— Eighteen years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED

— Fluency in American Sign Language (required)

— Experience and/or training in working with deaf/hard of hearing

children (preferred)

— Manual Communication Skills (or willingness to acquire skills)

— Evidence of the ability to work with children of all ages

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per work day.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance)

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

— Perform other duties as requested by administration to meet the

needs of the students

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School

District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

College of the Holy Cross

Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in ASL

Worcester, MA

College of the Holy Cross: Department of Modern Languages and Literatures

Full-Time Continuing Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in American Sign

Language

GENERAL INFORMATION

The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the College of the

Holy Cross invites applications for two full-time continuing

non-tenure-track faculty appointments in American Sign Language/Deaf

Studies to begin in August 2020.

Full-time continuing non-tenure-track faculty teach five courses each

year, serve as advisors, perform departmental and/or college service, and

remain actively engaged in their field. They are eligible for travel

support and reimbursement of relocation costs within the College’s

published policies. All full-time appointments offer competitive salaries

and include full benefits.

The position is established for an initial term of three academic years,

beginning in Fall 2020, and the appointment holds the rank of lecturer.

The position will be reviewed for renewal in the second year of the term.

If the position is re-approved for another three years, the holder of the

position will be reviewed in the third year for reappointment.

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates must demonstrate commitment to, and excellence in,

undergraduate teaching as informed by current practice and scholarship in

the field. Applicants must hold a minimum of an MA in ASL pedagogy,

applied linguistics, or a related field; have native-equivalent fluency in

ASL and a knowledge of deaf culture; and experience teaching American Sign

Language at the elementary and intermediate levels to English speakers in

a college/university setting. Successful candidates will also be expected

to offer courses required for the Holy Cross minor in Deaf Studies.

Interpreter services will be provided as appropriate.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Please submit a letter of application, current curriculum vitae, a

statement on teaching philosophy and interests, official transcripts of

undergraduate and graduate study, two confidential letters of

recommendation, and a link to a recent video of yourself teaching

elementary or intermediate ASL. Provide information in writing about the

location of the class and the level of the students in your video, the

topic that your lesson covered, and the learning goals you had for the

students in that class.

In your cover letter, in addition to describing your teaching interests,

please address the ways you might contribute to and further the College’s

mission as a Jesuit, undergraduate liberal arts college (see

http://www.holycross.edu/mission), and its core commitment to diversity

and inclusion. Previous experience teaching, mentoring or advising diverse

students populations is an asset. For more information, please visit

http://holycross.edu/diversity. To learn more about faculty life at the

College, applicants are encouraged to visit http://holycross.edu/join.

The College of the Holy Cross uses Interfolio to collect all faculty job

applications electronically. Please submit all application materials to

https://apply.interfolio.com/67093 .

Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the

position has been filled. For full consideration, please apply by October

15. Questions about this search may be directed to Claudia Ross, Chair,

Department of Modern Languages: cross@holycross.edu .

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT STATEMENT

The College of the Holy Cross is a highly selective Catholic liberal arts

college in the Jesuit tradition. It enrolls about 2,900 students and is

located in a medium-sized city 45 miles west of Boston. The College seeks

faculty members whose scholarship, teaching, and on- and off-campus

service demonstrate commitment to the educational benefits of a richly

diverse community.

Holy Cross aspires to meet the needs of dual-career couples, in part

through its membership in the Higher Education Consortium of Central

Massachusetts and the New England Higher Education Recruitment Consortium

(http://www.newenglandherc.org). The College is an Equal Employment

Opportunity Employer and complies with all Federal and Massachusetts laws

concerning equal opportunity and affirmative action in the workplace.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Media Crew Opportunities – 2019

Deaflympics Winter Games

Italy December, 2019

H3 World TV, an international Deaf media organization produces and

streams TV programs using International Sign to worldwide viewing

audience. Our goal is to put Deaf communities everywhere on equal footing

through exchange of information and sharing of cultures.

We are seeking sports writers for its upcoming SportsDeaf TV news coverage

of Deaflympics Winter Games. We are seeking writers with sports writing

experiences, in English language, and preferably with media, captioning,

and/or social media experience.

Deaf Sports Writer

— Begins research now, until December

— Writes on specific topics suggested by writer or as assigned by producer

— Member of media team on-site in Italy

— Research, compile, write and edit exciting stories

— Transcribes signed dialogue and narration

— Travel to venues

— Research current events in the sport

— Makes contacts to obtain insider information or track sources

— Compile reports on players, teams and countries, background, history, profiles, etc

— Be able to dig deep for information not found elsewhere and analyze for successful content

— Verify all story content are both entertaining and factual and list sources

— Captions final videos prior to streaming, knowledge of International Sign (IS) is preferred

— Knowledge of social media tasks

Position starts now. Involves advance planning and research work. Can be

structured as paid Stipend, Internship or Academic/Community Service. We

cover the costs of travel to Italy, local transportation, shared

accommodations, meals, and per diems.

Online application – https://goo.gl/forms/DlqjD2lm6EhqiJ2l1 If you have

any questions, email: deaflympics@h3world.tv

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Teaching Assistant in Deaf Studies

College of the Holy Cross

Worcester, MA

About College of the Holy Cross:

Founded in 1843 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the College of the Holy Cross is

among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective,

four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,000 students, Holy Cross is

renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic

tradition.

Holy Cross highly values the unique skills, perspective, talents and passion

that each employee contributes to its learning community. To work at The College

is to accept an invitation to participate in the growth and development of all

campus members,students, faculty and staff. The College’s commitment to

diversity is an important feature of the Holy Cross education. Informed by the

presence of diverse interpretations of the human experience, Holy Cross is

building a community marked by freedom, mutual respect, and civility. We seek

others who support our values of diversity and inclusiveness. Job candidates of

all diverse backgrounds who embrace the open and inclusive culture of Holy Cross

are welcome and encouraged to apply.

Job Description:

Reporting to the Chair, Modern Languages and Literatures program, this position

includes teaching the practica for DFST 101-2 (elementary ASL) and DFST 201-2

(intermediate ASL) and assisting with Deaf Studies Program events, overseeing

student placements in CBL (community-based learning) sites, and coordinating

requests for interpreters and classroom space during the period of the

appointment.

Requirements:

Skills Required:

— Native fluency in ASL and familiarity with ASL pedagogy.

— Minimum of two years of experience, preferably in an educational setting.

— Knowledge of deaf culture.

— Excellent interpersonal skills to develop and maintain effective working

relationships with both internal and external constituencies.

— Capable of developing a positive rapport with members of both the hearing

community and the Deaf community.

— Understanding and respect for Deaf culture and community.

— Strong organizational, administrative, and budgetary skills with the ability

to work independently, organize and manage time effectively, and make prudent

decisions.

Additional Information:

This position is an exempt level (30 hour/week) position which will run through

commencement – May 2020.

College Description

The College of the Holy Cross is a private, Jesuit Catholic, undergraduate

institution serving approximately 3,000 students. Founded in 1843, Holy Cross is

the oldest Catholic college in New England and has a tradition of academic

excellence. It is located atop Mount Saint James in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The picturesque, 174-acre campus is an award-winning and registered arboretum.

Region Description

Worcester is a city of approximately 170,000 people centrally located in the

Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It is approximately one hour from Boston,

Hartford, and Providence, and three hours from New York City. Worcester is known

as the Heart of the Commonwealth. Worcester offers many cultural and

recreational opportunities.

The College is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and complies with all

Federal and Massachusetts laws concerning Equal Opportunity and Affirmative

Action in the workplace.

A member of the Higher Education Consortium of Central Massachusetts (HECCMA).

To review our Employee Benefit Options, please go to:

https://www.holycross.edu/human-resources/benefits

Application Instructions:

In your cover letter please address how your work supports the College’s mission

as a Jesuit, undergraduate liberal arts college (see

http://www.holycross.edu/mission) and its core commitment to diversity and

inclusion. For more information, please visit

http://holycross.edu/diversity.

Review of applications will begin as received and continue until the position

has been filled.

To apply, visit https://apptrkr.com/1581856

The College of the Holy Cross is a highly selective Catholic liberal arts

college in the Jesuit tradition. It enrolls about 3,000 students and is located

in a medium-sized city 45 miles west of Boston. The College seeks faculty

members whose scholarship, teaching, advising, and on- and off-campus service

demonstrate commitment to the educational benefits of a richly diverse

community. Holy Cross aspires to meet the needs of dual-career couples, in part

through its membership in Higher Education Consortium of Central Massachusetts

(http://www.heccma.org) and the New England Higher Education Recruitment

Consortium (https://new-england.hercjobs.org/)

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

JOB OPENING

California Relay Outreach Coordinator

POTHOS, Inc has a full-time position available for “California Relay

Outreach Coordinator” for client, Hamilton Relay.

Position summary: Full-time POTHOS position is responsible for

coordinating and implementing outreach activities designed to promote

Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS) and Captioned Telephone Relay

Service (CapTel®) for California Relay Service (CRS) for client Hamilton

Relay. Requires significant travel.

Education, Experience and Skills:

— Bachelor’s degree and two more years of experience in the design and

implementation of public outreach, public relations or related marketing

experience are required

— Experience in the telecommunication field, Traditional Relay Service or

Captioned Service is a strong plus

— Excellent presentation skills

— Experience in public relations activities

— Excellent English writing skills

— Ability to develop effective outreach and educational campaigns

— Ability to confidently communicate (oral and written)

with a wide variety of audiences

— Ability to plan, schedule and execute multiple projects

— Ability to understand and follow directions

— Capacity to develop and maintain effective working relationships with the

regulatory body, organizations within the public, private and non-profit

sectors

— Knowledge of and ability to understand various communication

modes used by current and potential relay users

— Familiarity with the communities that could benefit from relay service:

Hard of Hearing Community; Senior Community; People with Speech Difficulties;

Deaf Community; DeafBlind Community; Spanish Speaking Community

— Ability and willingness to travel alone

— Possess a valid driver’s license

— Ability to lift up to 50 lb

— Individuals who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing are encouraged to apply

Submit resume to POTHOS, Inc. via email to amanda@pothos.us Contact

Amanda St Michel at 619.546.0621 with questions.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Announcement

Principal

Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf

Mill Neck, NY

The Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf, established in 1951, provides

quality care and educational services to children who are Deaf or Hard of

Hearing from infancy to adulthood. Mill Neck’s specially trained staff,

carefully structured programs and access to the newest technologies give

students the academic knowledge and confidence they need to be successful

both in and out of the classroom. Our mission is to discover and maximize

the child’s potential. Our agency is in search of a Principal.

Job Responsibilities:

— Provide daily leadership, guidance, supervision and direction for

licensed professionals and support staff.

— Assist the Superintendent in the management and coordination of

diagnostic evaluations, related staffing, and parent feedback meetings.

— Schedule, plan and conduct meetings with staff to enable an

ongoing detailed review of emerging issues in each department.

Participate in weekly meetings to discuss student’s progress.

— Be available as needed to attend IEP meetings, parent conferences,

or program planning meetings to address support programs and legal

mandates in Special Education.

— Participate in the hiring of new staff members for each department

within the school. Monitor the expenditure of budget monies in each of

the departments.

— Establish and maintain positive working relations with staff,

students, parents, local education agencies, and various community

agencies. Provide expert consultation regarding support services in deaf

education and efficient approaches to problem solving for deaf students

and families.

— Assume a lead role in assuring the application of State and

Federal laws as well as current best practices in the field when

processing the development of IEP’s, including designated instruction and

services; school suspensions, and due process hearings. Provide

educational leadership to designated departments.

— Responsible for all aspects of the curriculum, and serves as

curriculum leader for select content areas.

Basic Requirements:

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf, State of NY Teacher

Certification, State of NY School Administrator License or ability to

secure same. SCPI level of Advance, Good judgment. Ability to work in a

collaborative team setting. Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

Excellent leadership skills.

— Knowledge of deaf culture and ability to engage the deaf community

in fulfilling the mission of the School.

— Ability to facilitate change. Skilled in managing multiple tasks.

Additional Information:

The Principal position is a 210 school day position. Salary is

negotiable and dependent on education and experience. Start date is on or

about September 3, 2019

Application Process:

Interested applicants may send cover letter, resume and copies of

licensure to:

Kathleen Lagalante

Director of Human Resources

Fax to 516-922-2184 or Klagalante@millneck.org

All Applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified

applicants will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open positions (2)

Preschool Teacher of the Deaf

Early Intervention Specialist

Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center (HSDC)

Seattle, WA

Preschool Teacher of the Deaf

English job listing:

https://hsdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/HSDCEducationApplicationFY20.pdf

ASL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mROALDjXiQU

Early Intervention Specialist

English:https://hsdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/HSDC-PIP-Specialist-Job-Description

-September-2018.pdf

ASL: https://youtu.be/yHxgGpbrcHA

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Chief Risk Officer

Unversity of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming

Title: Chief Risk Officer

Position Summary: Provide leadership for the planning, development and

administration of all aspects of the University’s enterprise risk

management (“ERM”) program, including Universitywide risk identification,

analysis, control, financing and transfer claims, strategic management,

inclusive leadership and organizational engagement.

Primary Functions:

— Responsible for development, oversight and implementation of the

ERM program, with advice from the University’s Advisory Committee.

— Keeps General Counsel informed of significant risk topics, budgetary

impacts, and claims.

— Supports campus units on mitigating and managing their own risks

within institutional tolerance.

— Through outreach, formal training, involvement in committees, and strong

relationships, educates the broader University community in risk

management principles and techniques.

— Responsible for the University’s insurance and student health insurance

programs.

— Responsible for claims management including investigation, settlement,

restitution and subrogation, collaborates with General Counsel, insurance

carriers, and other necessary parties, and manages any third-party

administrator involvement.

— Reviews contracts and grants for proper risk and insurance

provisions; collaborates with campus units and General Counsel’s

Office on contracts, grants and other institutional agreements.

— Reviews andcollaborates with University personnel to address risks

faced by students, faculty and staff traveling abroad and in the US.

— Collaborates with University personnel to assist with the

University’s Emergency Response planning.

— Develops and oversees departmental budget.

Requirements:

— Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field

— Minimum 5 years senior management experience or increasing responsibility

for leadership of people and programs with accountability for risk management

or a similar function

— Excellent written and verbal communication skills

— Strong organizational, financial and analytical skills

— Ability to lead diverse University initiatives and manage complex

and sensitive issues

— Demonstrated leadership skills in a collaborative environment

Preferred:

— Advanced degree (J.D.) and/or advanced certification (ARM,

CRM, CPCU)

— Experience in a higher education or public setting

To apply, go to:

https://uwyo.taleo.net/careersection/00_ex/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en&portal=8100020604

and key in the words:

Chief Risk Officer

in the keyword box on the top

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

job opportunities with sign-on bounuses

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org to view exciting job opportunities at The Learning

Center for the Deaf!

We have openings for: ASL Specialist/Tutor; Mental Health Clinician; Director

of Interpreting Services; School Counselor; Talent

Acquisition Specialist/Recruiter; and more!

Generous Sign-on Bonuses! Contact HR@tlcdeaf.org for details!

The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) is a nationally recognized leader in

educational, therapeutic, and community services for deaf and hard of hearing

children and adults. TLC offers substantial benefits including medical, dental,

vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, disability insurance, paid parental

leave, tuition reimbursement, professional development, and generous paid time

off. The Learning Center for the Deaf is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action

Employer and embraces and celebrates a spirit of inclusion and diversity.

Reasonable accommodations and modifications will be made whenever possible.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Announcement

Residential Program Coordinator

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind

Staunton, VA

The position will be advertised until filled.

Interested parties can view the job description and apply

online at https://www.vsdb.k12.va.us

under the Career tab

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Announcement

Teacher of the Deaf (Lifeskills)

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind

Staunton, VA

The position will be advertised until filled.

Interested parties can view the job description and apply

online at https://www.vsdb.k12.va.us

under the Career tab

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Position opening

Hearing Healthcare Program Manager

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Jefferson City, Missouri

Reports to: Director

Division: Special Education

Classification: 12 Month, Full-time, Professional

Section: Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Location: Jefferson City

Pay Range: P9

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Hearing Healthcare

Program Manager will exercise discretion in judgement within policy and

procedures established for the daily operation of the Hearing Healthcare

Program. This position will provide consultation, guidance,

implementation and supervision of the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution

Program, hearing health advocacy, information and referral and consumer

education on issues related to hearing loss, hearing healthcare goods and

services including the knowledge of assistive devices, hearing aid

services, hearing aid insurance coverage plans, cochlear implant

procedure, telecommunications devices, public health, public safety and

equal access. This position will provide support to the Executive

Director in identifying programmatic, legislative and rule-making goals,

and strategies to accomplish the mission of the agency.

1. Responsible for the daily oversight and supervision of program of

services provided under the hard of hearing unit of the agency, including

the Statewide Hearing Aid Distribution Program.

2. Establish unit goals and strategies for achieving those continuous

improvement goals.

3. Conduct research and guide program special projects.

4. Analyze reports and surveys to demonstrate program needs.

5. Develop program budget request and recommend policy and procedures

goals to demonstrate program needs.

6. Coach and mentor hard of hearing individuals on self-advocacy.

7. Other projects as dictated by current needs assigned by the

Executive Director.

ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Advocate for and provide resources to hard of hearing individuals,

particularly those with age-related or progressive hearing loss.

2. Stay up-to-date on state and federal laws and rules relating to

hearing loss, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and

Medicare/Medicaid.

3. Assist with legislative activities related to hearing aids and

hearing healthcare.

4. Provide guidance to Missouri’s newborn infant hearing screening

program.

5. Conduct research and analysis relating to hearing loss.

6. Develop written materials, such as program guidelines, grant

proposals, and resource information.

7. Perform other related duties as assigned by the Executive

Director.

PREREQUISITES FOR THE JOB:

1. Knowledge of basic audiology, including hearing health,

audiograms, and assistive technology.

2. Experience with strategic and programmatic planning.

3. Sensitivity to various communication methods used by the hard of

hearing.

4. Ability to maintain and test assistive listening devices.

5. Ability to effectively communicate in writing with groups and

individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or deaf, and willingness to

learn American Sign Language.

6. Ability to coordinate and provide presentations and workshops on

hard of hearing issues.

7. Understanding of basic counseling for post-lingual deafness.

8. Research and analysis skills.

9. Negotiation skills.

10. Customer service and interpersonal communication skills.

EDUCATION REQUIRED/PREFERRED:

1. Master’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference

given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing health,

hearing loss, deafness, human resources, public policy, education,

government, or communication studies. A bachelor degree with five years’

experience will be considered.

2. Two year of successful experience in a professional capacity.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Must be able to lift 25 pounds.

COMPUTER SKILLS: Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, Database and

PowerPoint.

REQUIRED TRAVEL: This position is required to travel occasionally

in-state or out-of-state.

(Other qualifications and experience, which, in the opinion of the

Executive Director, meet the requirements of the position, may be accepted

in lieu of the above.)

To apply, go to:

https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/1113890.html

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position openings (many)

Deaf Centers of Nevada

Las Vegas and Reno locations

go to:

http://www.dcnv.org/careers.html

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

School Psychologist (School for the Deaf)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado Springs,

Colorado is accepting applications for School Psychologist (School for the

Deaf). This position is responsible for psychological, educational and emotional

assessment of birth through 21 year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing.

Functions as lead School Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach

services, coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive

Behavior Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written

analysis of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide

professional trainings. Accepting applications until the position is filled.

To apply:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Program Manager

Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Some travel will be required

Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service (CAV), Inc. is a

not-for-profit corporation that has been mandated by the Canadian

Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to design,

implement and oversee the delivery of video relay service (VRS) in Canada.

CAV provides telephone service for Deaf Canadians (www.srvcanadavrs.ca)

who use sign language via a custom designed, IP-based, video conferencing

platform. Using CAV’s custom designed apps (PC, Mac, iOS, Android),

customers are connected to sign language interpreters, located in call

centres, who provide real-time interpretation of telephone conversations

in either English/American Sign language (ASL) or French/Langue des signes

québécoise (LSQ). Service was launched in September 2016 and has grown

from a startup operation to a 24/7 telecommunications service operating

with almost 300 sign language interpreters, distributed among 15 call

centres across Canada and in the U.S.

CAV is seeking a Program Manager to help manage the day-to-day operational

delivery of its nationwide, high tech Video Relay Service.

This is an exciting opportunity for a candidate who has a unique blend of

telecom and/or call centre experience.

This is a contract position with the opportunity to convert to a

full-time, permanent position based on exemplary, proven performance.

The position will report to the Executive Director in the Ottawa office

with a dotted line relationship to the COO depending on the project.

Responsibilities include:

— Monitor system performance; being alert to operational problems

— Test new features and functions before introduction

— Suggest new features and functions based on user and vendor input

— Contribute to the development of policies and procedures and keeping

the materials up to date

— Provide operational support regarding outsourced customer service

and call centre vendors

— Oversee CAV’s Call Centre Quality Assurance & Workforce

Management programs and act as the administrator of its tracking,

analytics and reporting software

— Organize CAV’s annual vendor Summit

— Collaborate with Product Development, Community Relations and

Marketing Teams to provide support, ensure alignment of priorities

and communication among these important functional groups

Candidates should have the following skills and/or experience:

— University degree BA/BS required; MA preferred

— Bilingual fluency, fluent spoken and written English and French

— Knowledge of sign language and/or interpreting experience

(ASL or LSQ), a plus

— Strong analytic and organization skills

— 5 years + of working in call centre or telecommunications

centric businesses

— 3 years + in a mid-level management role with progressive

responsibility

— Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

— Some travel will be required

Should you or someone you know be interested in applying, please submit

your résumé and cover letter to Ellen Thomas by email at

ExecDirector@cav-acs.ca.

Persons who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing are encouraged to apply.

-+-+-+-+-

position opening

NTID Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects

4549BR

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

NTID Outreach Consortium

Rochester, NY

Detailed Job Description

The Assistant Director for Outreach and Special Projects is responsible for

providing coordination, leadership and support to these activities, including,

but not limited to, grant funded activities. The Assistant Director for Outreach

and Special Projects is also responsible for providing planning and

implementation of STEM-related activities in conjunction with the NTID Regional

STEM Center(s) (NRSC). Finally, the Assistant Director for Outreach and Special

Projects works with the Senior Director of Outreach Consortium, another

Assistant Director and the Program Assistant for Outreach in carrying out these

responsibilities.

Major Responsibilities

— Manage the day-to-day operations of the NTID Regional STEM Center(s) (NRSC),

both at NTID and in collaboration with remotely-located regional site(s). This

would include being the point of contact for planning and supporting activities

and projects, tracking metrics and periodic performance and data reporting.

— Assist with implementing projects under the WIOA Pre-ETS partnerships with

state vocational rehabilitation agencies.

— Work collaboratively with faculty and staff leaders internally and externally,

as well as community leaders, involved in planning and carrying out Outreach

activities each year.

— Provide project leadership for targeted Outreach and NRSC activities/programs

as assigned.

— Develop, organize and implement Outreach and NRSC activities, including

professional development workshops/trainings for deaf and hard of hearing

students, teachers, vocational rehabilitation professionals, and access service

professionals. Utilize marketing strategies to encourage participation.

— Work with Outreach teams to evaluate impact of activities on enrollment

pipeline and retention.

— Independently plan and travel for the purpose of promoting NTID and its

Outreach programs, including NRSC.

Department/College Description

The NTID Outreach Consortium is responsible for the establishment and operation

of educational activities designed to build up NTID’s pipeline of prospective

students and to share NTID resources externally. The primary purpose of NTID’s

Outreach Consortium is to offer various training/educational programs,

workshops, and technical assistance to address the educational, transition and

professional development needs of deaf and hard of hearing students, parents and

educators.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Educational Requirements

— Bachelor degree in Education, Business, Communication, Human Service or

related field required.

Experience

— 3-5 years experience in project management, student development programming

or event planning

Skills

— Fluency in American Sign Language and excellent communication skills

— Ability to communicate effectively with wide range of prospective deaf and

hard of hearing students.

— Sensitivity to ethnic, socioeconomic and communication diversity.

— Strong organization and time management skills.

— Highly flexible and able to work effectively in a team oriented and fast-paced

environment.

— Able to work evenings and weekends as assigned/needed.

— Able to function effectively as team member in outcomes-oriented work.

— Ability to make significant independent programmatic judgments and decisions

as necessary.

Required Minimum Education Level

BA, BS

Staff Job Function

Administrative Support

Wage Band

117A

Shift

A

Employment Category

Full-time

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References

How To Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:

https://apptrkr.com/1471045 . Click the link for search openings and in the

keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check

and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is

contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does

not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in

the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and

does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,

national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,

educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to

applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If

you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring

process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at

585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Open positions

The Delaware School for the Deaf

Newark, DE

The Delaware School for the Deaf is currently seeking the following

applicants for School Year 2019-2020

Secondary English Language Arts

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Degree in Deaf Education preferred (Master’s Degree proferred)

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

English Language Arts

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

Teacher of the Deaf (Elementary)

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language

— Degree in Deaf Education Required

— Must hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification in

Elementary Education

— Experience with best practices in instruction of deaf/hard of

hearing children

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday.

— Minimum lifting requirements- 50 pounds (with assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students

Long-term substitute teacher

Qualifications:

— Fluency in American Sign Language required

— Degree in Deaf Education or related field required

— Most hold or be eligible for State of Delaware Certification

— Must be able to stand and work continuously for a minimum of 4

hours per workday. Minimum lifting requirement is 50 pounds (with

assistance).

— Must be able to use arms and hands without restrictions to

accommodate the physical, mobility, and ambulatory needs of students.

See complete postings and other opportunities on the Christina School

District Website: www.christinak12.org

The Christina School District is an EOE/M/F/H/V

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing

Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS)

Portsmouth/VA Beach area

We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our

Portsmouth/VA Beach area. Review the job posting below. If any questions, you

can email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.

Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor RCD/Trainee

Location: Portsmouth – 740

Position #: W0013

Closing Date: 05/28/2019

Quicklink: https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/148786

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

Director of Education

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

SCOPE OF DUTIES

The Director of Education reports to the Executive Director and has the

continuing responsibility for the daily administration of all on-campus

educational programs. The Director serves as a member of the Executive

Leadership Team.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Provides leadership to the on-campus and outreach educational

programs and extracurricular programs for deaf and hard-of-hearing

children at the American School for the Deaf (ASD).

— Evaluates, with the support of the Academic Hub, and other Team

leaders, the efficacy of all on-campus education program departments and

educational support programs.

— Serves as the primary liaison for the School education program

with Local Education Agencies (LEA), other state agencies which includes

but is not limited to overseeing local, state, regional and federal

compliance, and the accreditation process.

— Oversees the School admissions process.

— Prepares regular and systematic evaluations on students at ASD and

in the local school districts to include admission visits, evaluations,

and follow up.

— Cultivates and maintains a positive working relationship with

school departments, the Academic Hub, Board of Directors, professional

organizations, ASD unions, state and local governments, parents, alumni,

and other school constituencies.

— Shares with the Executive Leadership Team the current educational

trends and practices.

— Initiates and/or approves all significant communication between

the school and the home of ASD students or clients.

— Makes reports and recommendations as requested by the Executive

Director, the Board of Directors or its committees.

— Supervises and evaluates the Academic Hub, department heads of all

educational departments, and the Communication and Audiology departments

in accordance with State evaluation guidelines where applicable.

— Maintains files on students in accordance with professional

practices and federal law.

— Maintains files on students in accordance with professional

practices and federal law.

— Cooperates with the Institutional Advancement Department in

representing ASD, procuring federal and state grant monies, and

administering and evaluating grant programs.

— Prepares and oversees school-wide Education Department budgets

with collaboration from the Academic Hub.

— Communicates effectively, using written, verbal and/or sign

language skills, with all ASD staff, students, parents, LEA

representatives, and others as needed.

— Other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf, or related area.

— At least three years senior/district managerial experience.

— In-depth knowledge of special education law and guidelines.

— State of CT Intermediate Supervision Certificate or ability to

secure same.

— Fluency in American Sign Language strongly preferred.

— Ability to foster and work in a collaborative team setting.

— Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit our website: www.asd-1817.org to download an application or you may

complete an application directly on line.

Send application with resume and or letter of interest to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

POSITION OPENING

Teacher of the Deaf – Children’s Center (2)

Western PA School for the Deaf

Pittsburgh, PA

REPORTS TO:

Director of Early Childhood Programs

LOCATION:

Western PA School for the Deaf,

Pittsburgh, PA

JOB DESCRIPTION: This is an exempt, full-time, 187-day position. Teacher

of the Deaf will work with children between the ages of 3 and 6. Teacher

of the Deaf is responsible for instructional programming in academics,

language development and communication, in addition to guiding students

toward healthy social, emotional and vocational adjustment. Plan, prepare

and present lessons of appropriate academic work to their students, use

appropriate communication techniques to assure clarity and accuracy of

conveyed information, work with the Director in guiding parents toward

identifying their child’s strengths and weaknesses and in programming for

them accordingly through the IEP process, participate in curriculum

development and curriculum revision projects, attend in-service and

departmental meetings to participate in decision-making, to maintain

current knowledge in the field, and to gain understanding of new

techniques and methodologies in education.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: PA Instructional I or II Certification in Hearing

Impaired. Teacher of the Deaf are preferred to enter at a master’s level

with some experience. The minimum requirement for this position is a

bachelor’s level degree with certification in Hearing Impaired.

PA State Police Criminal Clearance (Act 34)

PA Child Abuse History Clearance (Act 151)

FBI Clearance

Act 82

Mandated Reporter Training

Certification

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position is

“Advanced.” The level accepted at hire is “intermediate.”

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its

programs of education, employment, and all other activities on the basis

of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability,

or sexual preference.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

POSITION TITLE: Audiologist

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

Pittsburgh, PA

POSITION TITLE: Audiologist

REPORTS TO: Director of WPSD

LOCATION: Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf,

Pittsburgh, PA

JOB DESCRIPTION: This is a 199-day, exempt position.

Responsibilities for the position include organizing

an audiological management program that addresses student needs,

coordinating audiological services, assessing the effectiveness

of the program, managing facilities and equipment, working

with administrative staff and other school personnel to accomplish

program goals and objectives, preparing financial reports,

coordinating the orientation of newly appointed speech-language

personnel in regard to audiological services, supervising

professionals, undergraduate and graduate interns, and/or

clerical staff, scheduling appointments for audiological

evaluations, administering standard diagnostic tests and

procedures in keeping with students individual needs,

promoting effective interpersonal relations with students,

parents, and teachers, obtaining additional diagnostic records,

formulating conclusions and recommendations, and interpreting

diagnostic results, participates and conducts on and off-site

community partner sessions and presentations to facilitate

new relationships and developing and maintaining current

partnerships in educational settings as well as businesses,

assisting in recruitment and placement of possible

students for the Choices for Children program as

well as school-age children.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: PA State Police Criminal Clearance,

PA Child Abuse History Clearance, FBI Clearance, Act 82,

Certification of PA Mandated Reporting Training

Valid PA Driver’s License required.

Doctor of Audiology, and licensure from the PA Department of State

Board of Examiners in Audiology.

The Sign Language Proficiency Interview (SLPI) for this position

is “Advanced.” The minimum level accepted at hire is “Intermediate.”

APPLICATIION PROCEDURE:

Send letter of application and resume to:

Dori L. Bachar

Director of Human Resources

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

300 East Swissvale Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15218

dbachar@wpsd.org

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf does not discriminate in its

programs of education, employment, and all other activities on the basis

of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, disability,

or sexual preference.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

NTID Mental Health Therapist

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Rochester, NY

4454BR

NTID Psychological Svcs

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Professional Area:

Employment Category: Fulltime

Staff Job Function: Advising or Counseling

Wage Band: 119A

Department/College Description

NTID Psychological Services at RIT Counseling Center, a unit consist a team of a

director and a mental health therapist with responsibility for providing mental

health counseling and psychotherapy to a culturally diverse undergraduate and

graduate Deaf, hard-of-hearing students attending National Technical Institute

for the Deaf. NTID Psychological Services promotes ongoing collaborations with

NTID’s Counseling & Academic Advising Services, NTID’s Substance and Alcohol

Intervention Services for the Deaf (SAISD) and several offices across RIT’s

Division of Student Affairs to ensure that students are provided diverse

opportunities their collegiate experiences.

Detailed Job Description

NTID Psychological Services has a growing multicultural population on campus.

Professionals from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.

The mental health therapist will

— Work within a multi-disciplinary staff and report to the Director of

Counseling and Psychological Services at RIT Counseling Center.

— Value a multifaceted approach involving strongly linked clinical and training

efforts, consultation with the NTID campus community, mental health

prevention/early intervention, multicultural values/awareness and collaborative

campus connections

— Provide individual and group counseling services to a culturally diverse

undergraduate and graduate Deaf, hard-of-hearing student population that

includes intake evaluations, mental health interventions, treatment follow-up,

and appropriate referrals.

— Complete and maintain clinical documentation (including, but not limited to,

intake evaluations, clinical progress notes for individual, group, and crisis

intervention sessions, psychiatric referrals, and suicide risk assessments) in a

thorough and timely manner.

— Develop and deliver mental health outreach and education programming to

— Attend departmental meetings within RIT Counseling and Psychological Service,

RIT Wellness, RIT Student Affairs, and NTID.

— Assist in the acquisition and maintenance of center accreditation through

development of documented office policies and procedures, as well as department

self-assessment.

— Engage in campus committees and working groups as needed, along with seeking

professional development opportunities.

— Perform, as assigned, other administrative responsibilities associated with

counseling and consultative services including, but not limited to,

participating on Counseling Center and University committees and special

projects.

— Assist with the design and implementation of Center activities and provide

leadership to selected strategic initiatives.

Direct clinical services may include providing community referrals, working with

student families and campus community members. Direct service will occur in the

counseling center and NTID campus locations.

Required Minimum Qualifications

Required Minimum Qualifications:

— Master’s degree in mental health counseling or social work or Doctoral Degree

in Clinical/Counseling Psychology. Must be licensed or licensed eligible by New

York State as a Mental Health Counselor, Clinical Social Worker, or

Psychologist. Must obtain New York State license or have licensure in process

within one year of initial hire date.

— Minimum of three to five years of experience providing clinical mental health

services. Experience in working with college students and with diverse client

populations strongly desired. Additional experience highly preferred.

Specialized Skills:

— Ability to provide clinical services to Deaf and hard-of-hearing students in a

student’s preferred communication modality (excellent communication and writing

skills).

— Requires fluency in American Sign Language as measured by proficiency or other

object test of sign language skill as well as observable interactions with

skilled sign language users.

— Demonstrated competency in the developmental, social, cognitive, linguistic,

medical, and mental health implications of Deafness and hearing loss, and skill

in application throughout all areas of practice (e.g. crisis intervention,

individual and group psychotherapy, supervision, assessment, consultation,

triage, and intake evaluations).

— Expertise in understanding the complexity of developmental experiences for

Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in

familial/academic/social/political/cultural contexts. Ability to utilize this

knowledge in diagnostic evaluation and therapeutic treatment planning.

— Ability to distinguish language acquisition deficits of Deaf and

hard-of-hearing students from clinically significant psychopathology.

— Ability to critically review literature in the field of counseling and modify

evidence-based practices to a deaf and hard-of-hearing student population.

Preferred Qualifications:

— Experience providing consultation services, short-term individual and group

therapy, crisis intervention, and case management and consultation services with

a range of clinical issues and pathology.

— Training and experience with clients who present with complex and severe

psychopathology and experience providing treatment and consultation to this

population.

— Demonstrated ability to handle complex, rapid changing clinical situations

(e.g. crisis situations, several psychopathology, suicide and homicide

assessment and intervention).

— Working knowledge of evidence-based practices, including a working knowledge

of and ability to apply a variety of evidence-based and psychotherapy techniques

(e.g. cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy).

— Understanding of the college-age normative development and its challenges.

— Demonstrated experience in providing culturally competent services to a

diverse client population.

— Effective interpersonal skills and the ability and willingness to contribute

to a team-oriented work environment with other campus and NTID service

providers.

— Excellent oral/sign and written communication skills.

— Understanding of, and compliance with, the ethical and legal issues involved

in the provision of clinical services.

— Experience using information technology and computerized databases.

Preferred Qualifications

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References

How to Apply

In order to be considered for this position, you must apply for it at:

http://careers.rit.edu/staff. Click the link for search openings and in the

keyword search field, enter the title of the position or the BR number.

The direct link to this posting can be found here: https://apptrkr.com/1450646

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal background check

and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or written offer made is

contingent on satisfactory results, as determined by Human Resources. RIT does

not discriminate. RIT promotes and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in

the work place. RIT provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and

does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,

national origin, veteran status or disability in its hiring, admissions,

educational programs and activities. RIT provides reasonable accommodations to

applicants with disabilities under the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with

Disabilities Act, the New York Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If

you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring

process, and you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources office at

585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

Rochester Institute of Technology, the 10th largest private university in the

U.S., is among the world’s leading technological universities. Its 18,000

undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and more than 100

countries are enrolled in over 200 academic programs, including 7

interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs. A pioneer in experiential education, RIT was

the first to offer undergraduate degree programs in biotechnology, information

technology, software engineering, and microelectronic engineering. As home to

the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, the university offers

unparalleled academic opportunities and services for the deaf and

hard-of-hearing. Founded in 1829, RIT has 115,000 alumni throughout the United

States and around the world. RIT has been named by the Chronicle of Higher

Education as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For.” RIT is a National Science

Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation site, and is responsive to the

needs of dual-career couples through the Upstate NY Higher Education Recruitment

Consortium. For more information, visit

http://www.rit.edu/overview/rankings-and-recognition and http://www.rit.edu.

As a member of the RIT community employees receive a well-balanced benefits

package that offers a variety of choices and access to additional employment

advantages. These benefits, combined with an employee’s pay, provide a total

compensation package that can be tailored to meet your needs. More on RIT’s

Benefits, Health & Wellness program can be found at:

https://www.rit.edu/fa/humanresources/content/benefits-health-and-wellness

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that promotes

and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more information or

inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S. Department of Education at

ED.Gov

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open teaching positions

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3055288 [www.schoolspring.com] School Wide

Teacher of the Arts

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3087209 [www.schoolspring.com] Teacher of

the Deaf-Secondary English

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

Social Media Marketer

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Enrollment Marketing at Gallaudet University is seeking candidates for

the Social Media Marketer position!

The position is being advertised at gallaudet.edu/jobs under

#19056.

Feel free to contact us at jobs@gallaudet.edu if you have any questions.

A brief excerpt regarding this position is below for your information:

The Social Media Marketer is responsible for the day-to-day management of

university’s social media channels; develops an overall social media strategy,

social media governance, and content strategy and in the development of plans to

implement strategy across Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,

Snapchat, and other channels; coordinates content marketing campaigns,

storytelling, and graphics to boost engagement and brand awareness across social

channels.

Required qualifications: Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of three years of

professional experience in marketing, communications, or interactive media and

fluency in American Sign Language.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE (ASL)

Southwestern Community College District

South San Diego County (California)

This position may include a combination of day, evening, weekend and extension

site assignments.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Under the direction of the Dean, basic assignment will consist

of teaching courses in the American Sign Language (ASL) program, face-to-face

and online. Full-time faculty responsibilities include, but are not limited to,

the following: teach all scheduled classes and maintain office hours; class

preparation; curriculum development duties; assessment and evaluation of

students; student performance monitoring and record keeping; attend meetings

pertinent to discipline/division/college; involvement in selected staff

development and/or extracurricular activities. Maintain professional

associations and connections with professional community. Participate in the

planning, implementation, and evaluation of educational programs (including

student learning outcomes and assessment), courses and other experience

(including program review) that will directly result in the educational growth

of the students and support advancement of the visions, missions and values of

the college.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree and two years of professional

experience OR an Associate’s degree and six years of professional experience OR

a valid California Community College Credential in American Sign Language OR the

equivalent.

(Note: Professional Experience is required when the applicant possess a

Master’s Degree. The Professional Experience required must be directly related

to the faculty member’s teaching assignment. The above stated number of years

is for Full-Time experience or the equivalent in Part-Time Experience.)

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Evidence of the use of current communicative

methodologies for ASL. Willingness to become involved in the daily affairs,

growth and coordination of the department and participation in campus affairs

with increasing levels of responsibility. Commitment to working effectively and

harmoniously with colleagues in an environment that promotes teaching, learning

and service to students. Demonstration of involvement with the deaf community

such as participation in deaf events or related activities at the college level

and/or in the community.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: Upon initial employment, full-time faculty members are

placed on the salary schedule based on years of experience and education. The

maximum initial placement for experience is Step 6. Faculty members are

encouraged to continue their professional development through additional study

qualifying them for advancement on the salary schedule. For current salary

schedules and information on salary placement visit our website at

www.swccd.edu. Excellent fringe benefits.

STARTING DATE: August 22, 2019 (Fall Semester, 2019)

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

All application materials must be received in the Human Resources Office.

Position is open until filled. Applications received by the screening deadline

of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 are guaranteed to be reviewed by the

selection committee. Any application received after the deadline is not

guaranteed a review.

FAXED AND E-MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED, HOWEVER, APPLICATION

MATERIALS ARE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT OUR COLLEGE WEBSITE,

https://apptrkr.com/1444825.

APPLICATION PROCEDURES: Submit the following application materials online at

https://apptrkr.com/1444825:

(1) Letter of application (cover letter)

(2) SWC Online Employment Application

(3) Resume

(4) Supplemental Application

(5) Unofficial copies of college transcripts with date degree conferred

Foreign degrees require an evaluation for United States equivalency from an

agency having membership with the National Association of Credential Evaluation

Services, Inc. Upon offer of employment, the successful applicant must be able

to provide proof of eligibility to work in the United States. It is the sole

responsibility of the applicant to ensure that all application materials are

received by the deadline date.

All materials included in your application packet become District property,

will not be returned, will not be copied, and will be considered for this

opening only.

We reserve the right to re-open, re-advertise, delay or cancel filling this

position.

If additional positions become available in this classification, applications

received in response to this posting may be considered for those additional

positions for up to 90 days after final board approval.

INTERVIEW TRAVEL COSTS MUST BE BORNE BY THE APPLICANT

As an Equal Opportunity Employer and in compliance with the American with

Disabilities Act, Southwestern Community College District will make reasonable

accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Job Opportunity Notice

Deaf Community Advocate

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education &

Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Jefferson City, Missouri

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing seeks to hire a Deaf Community

Advocate. The domicile is in Jefferson City.

Responsibilities:

1. Provides and coordinates approximately sixty (60) presentations,

public awareness activities, workshops and training sessions concerning a

variety of topics, including hearing loss, deafness, American Sign

Language, the legal rights of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing,

services available for persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission

for the Deaf and its advocacy role, interpreting services, communication

barriers facing people with hearing loss.

2. Assists with and coordinates the development of educational

materials, information packets, empowerment materials, and public

awareness materials for members of the general public, interpreters, and

people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

3. Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook

concerning the legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and

various other materials relating to hearing loss.

4. Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and

information to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.

5. Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing

individuals.

6. Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs.

7. Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness

programs.

8. Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.

9. Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.

10. Assist with Commission report.

11. Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.

12. Represent the Commission at meetings.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

1. Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training

materials, and program planning.

2. Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues

related to hearing loss.

3. Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign

Language, services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues

relating to hearing loss.

4. Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American

Sign Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of

hearing, or deaf.

5. General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations

related to hearing loss.

6. Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working

relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state

agencies.

7. Knowledge of and ability to use various other manual communication

systems.

8. Ability and willingness to travel within the State of Missouri.

Qualifications: Bachelors degree from an accredited college/university.

Preference is given to applicants with a degree in a field related to

hearing loss, deafness, interpreting, American Sign Language, human

resources, public policy, education, government, advocacy, or

communication studies.

One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.

Salary: $41,016

Application Deadline: May 10, 2019

To Apply: Complete the employment application at

https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Upload a copy of college

transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An

e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received

electronically.

Employment Requirements and Benefit Information: Health Insurance,

Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, Paid Holidays,

Vacation, Sick and Paid Parental Leave. More details at

https://dese.mo.gov/financial-administrative-services/human-resources.

Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer: Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If

you have special needs addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573) 751-9619, through Missouri

Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at hr@dese.mo.gov.

To Our Applicants with Disabilities: For assistance with any phase of the

Department process, please notify the Director of Human Resources at (573)

751-9619. Reasonable attempts will be made to accommodate special needs.

TTY/TDD Relay Missouri service (800) 735-2966.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open position

Teacher Librarian, K-12

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado Springs,

Colorado is accepting applications for Teacher Librarian, K-12. This position

reports to the Principal, School for the Blind and is responsible to support

curriculum, instruction and technology integration efforts / activities, and to

manage daily access to and utilization of information and technology resources,

including library, media, computer, video, and telecommunications, Braille, and

assistive technologies. This position serves as a consultant / professional

development trainer to learners, teachers, service providers throughout the

state, and other educational staff to develop and broaden skills, knowledge and

experience in the areas of library, media, and technology resources, and

provides basic technical assistance and support.

to apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2409598/non-classified-teacher-librarian-k-12

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Service Coordinator III (Vocational and Deafblind)

Community Outreach Program for the Deaf

Albuquerque, NM

No 03-10-093

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to pass an FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

Position Service Coordinator III (Vocational and Deafblind)

Agency Community Outreach Program for the Deaf – Albuquerque

Status Non-Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

This position will perform intakes/assessments on all consumers in the system and will coordinate all services to the various departments. Provides direct services to a caseload of individuals who may be deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities and provides the support needed to obtain community resources, life skills, and stabilization their lives. This position will work with staff and community referral entities to appropriately assess consumer needs as well as identify internal service needs and external resources. Maintains necessary case records and client file documentation. Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance. This position is required to travel to meet needs of referred persons. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

–Works with referring agencies/organizations throughout New Mexico to provide direct service to individuals (“consumers”) in community settings, home residences, and/or at job sites throughout the State.

–Conducts intake services to include reviewing referral information, completing appropriate management forms (e.g., Intake, History, Confidentiality, Authorization to Release Information, etc.), conducts assessment to identify needed services (available from COPD and/or other agencies/entities, presents information at client coordination meetings, and develops and implements/oversees consumer service plans

–Develops and implements, with staff assistance, consumer assessment procedures, to include both ecological assessments and person centered planning as well as standardized intake and assessment procedures

–Coordinates services that consumers receive from Community Outreach Program for the Deaf (COPD) which are Vocational, Deafblind and Special Services, and Interpreting.

— Participates on the Vocational as well as the Deafblind and Special Services service teams; ensures consumers’ services meets identified and authorized services according contracts

— Provides advocacy for consumers in the areas of public benefits programs, education, and accessibility within various systems in the community

–Supports consumers in need with parenting skills, budgeting and family resources to ensure stability within the family.

–Develops and coordinates workshops throughout the state on specific areas to support consumers’ needs that may include; financial stability, taxes, estate planning, life coaching, prevention of domestic violence and substance abuse, self-advocacy, conflict resolution, communication skills, how to use Support Service Providers (SSPs), etc.

–Coordinates the current emergency/crisis screening process; works with consumers in crisis to determine eligibility for emergency assistance (food, housing, utilities, transportation) funding; refers consumers to appropriate community resources

— Tracks referrals to outside agencies (DVR, SSA, DHS, NMCDHH, NMCFB, etc.) to ensure services are accessible and provided in a timely manner

–Assists consumers in the coordination of services received jointly from COPD and other agencies/entities.

–Assists consumers in securing appointments and arranging necessary access supports

–Provides technical assistance and consultation with other community organizations on effective practices when providing services to individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, and/or deafblind which will promote greater access for these individuals to services and supports in the community

–Develops and administers an internal emergency/walk in system that supports consumers and agency and works with external resources for emergency options.

–Conducts case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and monitors case review processes

–Reports caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to supervisor for review of productivity

–Maintains a case load and billable hours needed to meet contractual obligations.

— Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract requirements in accordance with outside agency service contracts

–Maintains required case/unit records/documentation of consumer contact and services to include unit counts, file notes using (SOAP format) and other documentation required by CCS/COPD and/or contracts ensuring that records/documentation are up-to-date and complete

–Participates in training and in-services to enhance professional growth

–Maintains healthy communication with contractors, employees, and supervisor

–May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

Minimum Qualifications

–Bachelor’s in Counseling, Rehabilitation, Social Work, Special Education, or related field

–Fluency in American Sign Language and various manual communication modes

–Knowledge of DD system, Vocational Rehabilitation, and CARF accreditation standards

–2 years of experience working with individuals who are deafblind and/or deaf/hard of hearing with a significant disability in a professional counseling, case management capacity, education and/or rehabilitation setting

–The proven ability to write grammatically correct and clear reports and other documents

–Pass drug screening

–Pass FBI Fingerprint Criminal History Summary

–Valid New Mexico Driver License, proof of insurance, New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Motor Vehicle Report, and reliable safe transportation

Desired Qualifications

–Master’s in Counseling, Social Work, Special Education, Rehabilitation or related field

— Additional years of directly related experience (service coordination, vocational rehabilitation, counseling or case management for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf/hard of hearing with significant disabilities, and/or deafblind)

–Specialized training in working with individuals who are deafblind

–Experience designing and facilitating service plans for individuals who are deafblind

— LPC, LISW, LAC, CRC/CRCC, or NBCC

SALARY $15.00-$22.25/hour DOE

How to Apply Complete application:

Catholic Community Services

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter –520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their qualifications, training and related job experience

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families, supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

two open positions

Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer (CFO)

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

There are two new senior-level positions being advertised on gallaudet.edu/jobs and

they are under #19022 and #19023 respectively. Brief summaries for each position

are listed below and to learn more, please go to the job postings on our careers

page.

* Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer (CFO), responsible for finance and

treasury-related aspects of the University, and

* Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for administrative services,

including facilities, technology, human resources, and other units.

Gallaudet University is an equal opportunity employer/educational institution

and does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, national origin, religion,

age, hearing status, disability, genetic information, covered veteran status,

marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family

responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, source of income, place

of business or residence, pregnancy, childbirth, or any other unlawful basis.? ?This

policy is in compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans

with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, the Age Discrimination in

Employment Act, the District of Columbia Human Rights Act, and other applicable

laws and applies to all procedures affecting applicants and employees including,

but not necessarily limited to: recruitment, hiring, placement, promotion,

transfer, reassignment, reappointment, tenure, demotion, selection for training,

layoff, furlough, and termination, compensation, and all other conditions or

privileges of employment.?

If you have any questions, please email Gallaudet University Human Resources

Services at jobs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor

Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Portsmouth, VA

Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

We are recruiting for a VR Counselor for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing for our

Portsmouth area. Review the job posting below. If any questions, you can

email me at mary.nunnally@dars.virginia.gov.

Job Title: Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (RCD)

Location: Portsmouth – 740

Position #: 00998

Closing Date: 03/29/2019

Quicklink:

https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/140259

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

ASL Instructors: ASL/English Interpreting Program Full-time One-Year

Temporary Position

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Bloomsburg, PA

The Department of Exceptionality Programs at Bloomsburg University of

Pennsylvania is seeking applicants for one full-time one-year temporary

position (Job #24900-18-127). The ASL/English Interpreting Program

prepares students to work as interpreters in the Deaf community and is a

four-year Bachelor Degree program.

Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will include ASL and

Deaf Culture related courses in the ASL/English Interpreting Program,

teaching and/or supervising in other relevant areas that support the

program. Expectations of this position include continued scholarship and

service. Instructional delivery can occur through online, traditional, and

alternative instructional methods. Voluntary summer contracts may also be

available.

Date of Appointment: August 19, 2019.

Qualifying Education/Experience: Earned Masters Degree by June 1, 2019 in

a related field to ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf Education, Linguistics,

Interpreting, or a Masters degree where the research conducted was related

to ASL or deafness from an accredited institution required.

Preferred Skills:

Doctoral degree in related field to ASL, Deaf Studies, Deaf

Education, Linguistics, Interpreting, or a doctoral degree where the

research conducted was related to ASL or deafness from an accredited

institution.

Demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations is

preferred. Evidence of skills in ASL.

ASLTA (American Sign Language Teachers Association) certification

is preferred. Experience teaching ASL and Deaf Culture courses at the

college level.

RID (Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf) CDI (Certified Deaf

Interpreter) certification.

Prior experience in supervision of student interpreters.

Evidence of scholarly activity and professional development.

Application Process: A complete application includes a letter of

application addressing qualifications, experiences, and preferences for

the position, curriculum vitae, official/unofficial graduate transcripts,

and the names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers of three

professional references. Submit application materials online at

http://agency.governmentjobs.com/bloomuedu/default.cfm. Questions may be

directed to Dr. Jessica Bentley-Sassaman, Chair, Search and Screen

Committee, Department of Exceptionality Programs ASL/English Interpreting

Program Search, at jbentley@bloomu.edu.

Finalist(s) for this position must communicate well and successfully

complete an interview process. Recommendation for employment is needed by

the majority of the regular, full-time faculty within the department

conducting the search. For full consideration, applications must be

received by March 29, 2019. The position will remain open until filled.

Prior to a final offer of employment, the selected candidate will be

required to submit to a background check including, but not limited to,

employment verification, educational and other credential verification,

Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and criminal background.

Completing this search is contingent upon available funding.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania encourages applications from

historically under-represented individuals, women, veterans, and persons

with disabilities and is an AA/EEO Employer. Bloomsburg University does

not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual

orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability,

or veteran status in its programs and activities as required by Title IX

of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans with Disabilities Act

of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title VII of the

Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable statutes and University

policies. For information regarding civil rights or grievance procedures

and for inquiries concerning the application of Title IX and its

implementing regulation, contact: Title IX Coordinator, Bloomsburg

University of Pennsylvania, Warren Student Services Center, 400 East

Second Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; Phone: 570-389-4529; Email:

titleixcoord@bloomu.edu. Additionally, inquiries concerning Title IX and

its implementing regulation can be made to the U.S. Department of

Education, Office of Civil Rights, Region III, The Wanamaker Building, 100

Penn Square East – Suite 505, Philadelphia, PA 19107; Phone: 215-656-6010;

Fax: 215-656-6020.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

CLINICAL SERVICES DIRECTOR

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners.ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools.There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located in

the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of restaurants

to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

The Clinical Services Director is responsible for the leadership,

management, supervision and delivery of the PACES and Core clinical

treatment services during the school day, and in the residential setting,

and the Psychological, Counseling and Evaluation Services (PCS) staff as

it relates to mental health. In addition, the Clinical Services Director

and clinical staff will work with educational leadership to advise and

support PACES and Core students’ academic needs. The Director position

requires a significant knowledge of mental health and behavior, and the

ability to collaborate with a strong Clinical team, teachers and support

staff, and community-based resources in the area of mental health and

behavior.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Provides program and school-wide leadership and supervision of

staff in the areas of mental health and behavior, including risk and

crisis assessment and management;

— Leads and advises staff on school-wide efforts related to school

climate and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS),

including the sustainability of the Model Demonstration Program and Banner

School criteria and designation;

— Oversees all aspects of school-wide mental health and crisis

management, including psychological, counseling, social work and behavior

specialists;

— Works with the Admissions Officer to screen referrals and

recommend programming for potential PACES students;

— Leads, reviews, and oversees the school-wide referral process for

reports to child and adult protective services agencies in CT and other

States with students at ASD;

— Acts as complementary or endorsed observer/evaluator, in

accordance with the State of Connecticut guidelines and standards for an

approved, private, special education program;

— Develops and implements all aspects of a clinical treatment

program, which is designed to serve students with significant emotional

and behavioral challenges;

— Collaborates with student health services, and oversees and

directs Psychiatric/Behavioral Health personnel to ensure appropriate

services are provided to PACES and Core students;

— Directs the Clinical Services Coordinator, Clinical Services Case

Manager, Crisis Intervention staff and first shift paraprofessionals in

PACES, regarding student mental health and behavioral support services;

— Collaborates with Educational Leadership to coordinate mentalto

health and counseling service delivery of the Core counseling team to

ensure appropriate services and systems are in place and are provided to

all ASD students;

— Collaborates with the Director of Student Affairs to ensure that

PACES students’ clinical treatment program is integrated into the

residential life program;

— Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with

Connecticut and out-of-state agencies and providers serving deaf and hard

of hearing students;

— Maintains liaisons with supervisory personnel from other program

departments to assist with coordinating the transition of students in

PACES to a less restrictive setting within ASD, when appropriate;

— In concert with other ASD staff, provides mental health and PBIS

training, as applicable, for professional, paraprofessional and

residential staff;

— Recruits (working closely with the Human Resources Department),

recommends hiring, trains, supervises and evaluates Clinical staff ;

— Assists with oversight of the planning and implementation for;

professional development programs;

— Provides supervision to Clinical staff and back-up for emergency

behavioral situations in theCore educational and PACES residential

treatment settings;

— Participates in staff training and in-service activities,

including Physical Psychological Management (PMT) training, and,American

Sign Language, if needed;

— Collaborates with the Business Office on the development and

oversight of the department budget;

— Other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Applicant shall possess a Master’s Degree in a mental health,

and/or a related field of study, from an accredited college or university;

— Applicant must be a Licensed Mental Health Professional, (LPC,

LCSW, LMFT), and have a thorough knowledge of behavior, including children

and young adults with significant emotional and behavioral challenges;

— Applicants with prior experience in working with deaf and hard of

hearing children and youth strongly preferred;

— Applicant must have a minimum of five years of demonstrated

supervisory experience;

— American Sign Language (ASL) proficiency required, and/or a

commitment to a concentrated study of ASL with demonstrated progress;

— Excellent communication, teamwork skills, and multi-tasking

required.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

— Compensation range is specified by experience.

— Group health insurance and other fringe benefits are available.

— 12 months: Non-collective bargaining.

HOW TO APPLY

Download ASD application and email the application with resume and cover

letter to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

Or Mail to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher (PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

TEACHER

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

(PACES: Expanded Autism Program) PRE K – 12

Closing Date: Until Filled

Revised/Posted: February 2019

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located

in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs students in

academic subjects.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings, child

staffing and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans as necessary.

— Participates in staff development.

— Participates in departmental, school-wide committee work.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in the

classroom.

— Ability to integrate ASL and augmentative communication strategies,

(ACC) into instruction.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Experience working with students who are on the autism spectrum.

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using

American Sign Language (ASL).



SALARY AND BENEFITS

— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.

— eRetirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are

available

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Teacher

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

TEACHER

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

PRE K – 12

Closing Date: Until Filled

Revised/Posted: February 2019

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located

in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and

Hard of Hearing students.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as

needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,

child staffings and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans.

— Participates in staff development.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in

the classroom.

— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting.Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability to communicate effectively using American Sign Language

(ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Compensation range is based on school’s salary scales.

Retirement, group health insurance and other fringe benefits are

available.

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

>The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Classroom Teacher; Art

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

go to:

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3055288

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

School Psychologist

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in

Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for School

Psychologist (School for the Deaf). This position is responsible for

psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through

21 year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead

School Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach

services, coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS

(Positive Behavior Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide,

providing written analysis of behavioral and critical incidents, and

leading school wide professional trainings. Accepting applications

until the position is filled.

To apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located

in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs students in

academic subjects.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings, child

staffing and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans as necessary.

— Participates in staff development.

— Participates in departmental, school-wide committee work.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in the

classroom.

— Ability to integrate ASL and augmentative communication strategies,

(ACC) into instruction.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Experience working with students who are on the autism spectrum.

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting. Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability or willingness to learn to communicate effectively using

American Sign Language (ASL).



SALARY AND BENEFITS

— Compensation range based on School’s salary scales.

— eRetirement, group health insurance, and other fringe benefits are

available

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

position opening

Teacher

American School for the Deaf

West Hartford, CT

THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ANNOUNCES AN OPENING FOR

TEACHER

CLOSING DATE: Until Filled

PRE K – 12

Closing Date: Until Filled

Revised/Posted: February 2019

The American School for the Deaf (ASD) is the oldest school for the deaf,

founded in 1817 by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc. The

American School for the Deaf is committed to serving deaf and hard of

hearing infants, youth and their families in development of intellect and

the enhancement of quality of life utilizing specially designed

instruction through an American Sign Language and English Bilingual

Approach, empowering them to become educated and self-directed life-long

learners. ASD is accredited through the New England Association of Schools

and Colleges (NEASC), as well as the Conference of Educational

Administrators of School Programs for the Deaf (CEASD).

ASD is located in West Hartford, a town recognized as one of the top ten

towns for raising families. West Hartford residents value education,

evidenced by the high quality of public and private schools. There is also

much to do in West Hartford. There is a wide array of parks and

recreation. There are pools and hiking trails. There are historic sites to

visit as well. If shopping is on the list then Blue Back Square, located

in the center of town, offers many retail stores and a variety of

restaurants to satisfy everyone.

SCOPE OF DUTIES

Under the supervision of the departmental principal, instructs Deaf and

Hard of Hearing students.

PRIMARY DUTIES

— Teaches a variety of academic and/or vocational subjects.

— Prepares appropriate materials and lesson plans.

— Writes report cards, progress reports and other documents, as

needed.

— Assists in developing I.E.P.s and participates in PPT meetings,

child staffings and other meetings.

— Evaluates and reports on student performance using evidence-based

assessments.

— Participates in school curriculum development.

— Implements behavior intervention plans.

— Participates in staff development.

— Directs the work of Teacher Aides and/or Residential Counselors in

the classroom.

— Instruct students using an ASL/English Bilingual approach.

— Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

— Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf/Special Education (dual

certification preferred), and appropriate State of CT Teacher

Certification; (057 and/or 065).

— Ability to work in a collaborative team setting.Ability to work

flexible hours when needed.

— Ability to communicate effectively using American Sign Language

(ASL). ASLPI rated preferred.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Compensation range is based on school’s salary scales.

Retirement, group health insurance and other fringe benefits are

available.

HOW TO APPLY

Send resume and letter of application to:

Human Resources

American School for the Deaf

139 North Main Street

West Hartford, CT 06107-1269

FAX (860) 215-2891

You can also email a letter of interest and resume to:

jobopportunities@asd-1817.org

>The American School for the Deaf does not discriminate on the basis of an

individual’s age, ancestry, color, genetic information, learning

disability, marital status, past or present history of mental disability,

intellectual disability, national origin, physical disability, race,

religious creed, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, gender

identity or expression, sexual orientation, or civil union status) work

place hazards to reproductive systems, and criminal record (in state

employment and licensing). www.asd-1817.org/about/jobs-at-asd

All applicants will be screened and the most highly qualified applicants

will be invited to interview.

Open positions

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

$750 SIGN-ON BONUS offered

Please visit http://www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to

view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for MENTAL HEALTH

CLINICIAN, BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST/ANALYST, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST, and

CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!

A $750 SIGN-ON BONUS is being offered for the positions listed in this

posting. Please reference this announcement to receive the bonus. Contact

HR@tlcdeaf.org for more details!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including

medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and

long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and

generous paid time off.

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: Senior Lecturer

University of Northern Colorado

Greeley, Colorado

Position Number: F99366 The Department of American Sign Language &

Interpreting Studies at the University of Northern Colorado is actively

searching to fill a full-time Senior Lecturer position. We are located in

the beautiful state of Colorado in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado ranks high in the nation in regards to outdoor pursuits,

innovation, “future livability” and has the second highest the percentage

of adults with at least a bachelor’degree. The ASLIS Department is a

state-funded university department that has a long history of established

online education (formerly known as the DO IT Center). Programming

includes master’s degrees in Teaching ASL and Teaching ASL with World

Language Licensure K-12, a bachelor’s degree in ASL English Interpreting

that is accredited by CCIE, an ASL minor, and Liberal Arts Core coursework

in ASL. The BA and ASL Minor is offered online and on the main campus in

Greeley, with a residential summer session for all, and the Teaching ASL

MA degree is offered online with a summer residential session on the main

campus in Greeley. This is a vibrant, well-established and growing

department. UNC is an R2 institution with a commitment to balancing

scholarship and teaching. The University provides an outstanding benefit

package to employees. We are looking for someone to join our exciting

nation-wide program here in Colorado.

Job Summary/Basic Function: Responsibilities will include teaching

undergraduate American Sign Language courses on campus. This includes

contributing to curriculum revision/updates, assisting with course and

program evaluations, evaluating student outcomes, participating in student

recruitment, serving the university and department on committees, working

with community stakeholders and participating in professional activities

at the local, state and national level. The individual appointed will

prepare course content; evaluate student performance, meet with individual

students as needed and complete professional development assignments.

Minimum Qualifications: This full-time position requires an earned

master’s degree in Deaf Studies, linguistics, ASL or a related field.

Candidates should demonstrate native or near-native fluency in American

Sign Language, extensive knowledge of Deaf culture and experience

interacting within Deaf culture and the Deaf community. A minimum of

three years of relevant teaching experience is required. Preference will

be given to applicants who have (a) experience teaching university/college

level American Sign Language (ASL) courses via face-to-face and distance

methodologies; (b) experience working with students from diverse cultures;

and (c) evidence of national and state leadership and (d) experience with

interactive lab instruction including technology specific to Deaf/hard of

hearing individuals.

Preferred Qualifications: Prior experience coordinating undergraduate

coursework for an ASL minor or major is desired. Consideration will be

given to those who demonstrate knowledge of coordination activities and

willingness to learn. Finally, a sophisticated knowledge of technology

application in educational programs will be taken into consideration.

Position Description:

Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies

The successful candidate will join the Department of American Sign

Language & Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) which provides an array of

educational offerings related to the field of ASL and ASL-English

Interpretation. Housed within the College of Education and Behavioral

Sciences, collaborative opportunities exist with other schools and their

respective faculty. Program information is available at:

http://www.unco.edu/cebs/asl-interpreting/

This is a full-time Senior Lecturer position. Summer employment, with

additional pay, is an expectation of the position. Primary

responsibilities include: working with the team to plan ASL 1-4

undergraduate American Sign Language/Deaf culture programming; teaching

undergraduate ASL coursework; assisting with the development/delivery of

curriculum; evaluating student skills/knowledge; advising students;

assisting with program assessment; and working with community stakeholders

(Deaf community, interpreters, state and professional agencies); and,

participating in national, state, College, and University-wide

professional activities.

Closing Date: Until Filled

Requested Start Date: August 19, 2019

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline Applicants must

complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover

letter highlighting suitability (e.g., qualifications, experiences) for

the position, a curriculum vitae, and transcripts of all graduate work

(unofficial are accepted). Please include a list of three references with

their names, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of

applicants will begin immediately until position is filled. For more

information or to apply to this position go to the Posting Link:

http://careers.unco.edu/postings/2540.

Additional Requirements Satisfactory completion of a background check,

educational check, and authorization to work in the United States are

required after a conditional offer of employment has been made. If a

degree is required, original transcripts must be submitted within one (1)

month of hire.

Contact for Questions

Ms. Sherry Schriver Department of ASLIS College of Education and

Behavioral Sciences University of Northern Colorado Greeley, CO 80639

(970) 351-1060 Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email for an

appointment

Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and

experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurances, as

well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.

Other benefits may be available based on position.

Tuition Grants for Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees

who are employed as .5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for

Dependent Tuition Grants. Dependent Tuition Grants will cover in-state

tuition charges and undergraduate students must register for the College

Opportunity Fund to receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a

research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and

undergraduate students. The university, founded in 1889, is located in

Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is

situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.

Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at

http://www.unco.edu.

Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the

Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject

to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.

Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents

submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection

has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package

will not be returned or copied for applicants.

Additional Information: This position is contingent on funding from the

Colorado State Legislature, approval by the Board of Trustees, and subject

to the policies and regulations of the University of Northern Colorado.

Federal regulations require that the University retain all documents

submitted by applicants for a period of one year after candidate selection

has occurred. Materials submitted with the original application package

will not be returned or copied for applicants.

The University of Northern Colorado is an equal opportunity/affirmative

action institution that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color,

national origin, sex, age, disability, creed, religion, sexual preference

or veteran status. For more information or issues of equity or fairness

or claims of discrimination contact the UNC AA/EEO/Title IX Officer at UNC

Human Resource Services, Campus Box 54, Carter Hall 2002, Greeley, CO

80639, or call 970-351-2718.

position openings

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

$500.00 sign-on bonus!

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to view the exciting job opportunities

at The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN COMMUNITY

SERVICES THERAPEUTIC MENTOR/THERAPEUTIC TRAINING AND SUPPORT SPECIALIST,

WALDEN COMMUNITY SERVICES CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST, WALDEN COMMUNITY SERVICES

FAMILY PARTNER (SPANISH SPEAKING), WALDEN SCHOOL DAY CHILD CARE WORKER,

MIDDLE SCHOOL CLASSROOM TEACHER, BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST OR ANALYST, and

SECONDARY MAINSTREAMING DRIVER!

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for

full job descriptions, and details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on

bonus!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including

medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and

long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and

generous paid time off.

position announcement

Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in ASL

College of the Holy Cross

(45 miles west of Boston)

College of the Holy Cross: Department of Modern Languages and Literatures

Full-Time Continuing Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Position in American Sign

Language

GENERAL INFORMATION

The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the College of the

Holy Cross invites applications for two full-time continuing

non-tenure-track faculty appointments in American Sign Language/Deaf

Studies to begin in August 2019.

Full-time continuing non-tenure-track faculty teach five courses each

year, serve as advisors, perform departmental and/or college service, and

remain actively engaged in their field. They are eligible for travel

support and reimbursement of relocation costs within the College’s

published policies. All full-time appointments offer competitive salaries

and include full benefits.

The position is established for an initial term of three academic years,

beginning in Fall 2019, and the appointment holds the rank of lecturer.

The position will be reviewed for renewal in the second year of the term.

If the position is re-approved for another three years, the holder of the

position will be reviewed in the third year for reappointment.

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates must demonstrate commitment to, and excellence in,

undergraduate teaching as informed by current practice and scholarship in

the field. Applicants must hold a minimum of an MA in ASL pedagogy,

applied linguistics, or a related field; have native-equivalent fluency in

ASL and a knowledge of deaf culture; and experience teaching American Sign

Language at the elementary and intermediate levels to English speakers in

a college/university setting. Successful candidates will also be expected

to offer courses required for the Holy Cross minor in Deaf Studies.

Interpreter services will be provided as appropriate.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Please submit a letter of application, current curriculum vitae, a

statement on teaching philosophy and interests, official transcripts of

undergraduate and graduate study, two confidential letters of

recommendation, and a link to a recent video of yourself teaching

elementary or intermediate ASL. Provide information in writing about the

location of the class and the level of the students in your video, the

topic that your lesson covered, and the learning goals you had for the

students in that class.

In your cover letter, in addition to describing your teaching interests,

please address the ways you might contribute to and further the

College’s mission as a Jesuit, undergraduate liberal arts college (see

http://www.holycross.edu/mission), and its core commitment to diversity

and inclusion. Previous experience teaching, mentoring or advising diverse

students populations is an asset. For more information, please visit

http://holycross.edu/diversity. To learn more about faculty life at the

College, applicants are encouraged to visit http://holycross.edu/join.

The College of the Holy Cross uses Interfolio to collect all faculty job

applications electronically. Please submit all application materials to

https://apply.interfolio.com/59027 .

Review of applications will begin on February 1 and will continue until

the position has been filled. For full consideration, please apply by

February 15. Questions about this search may be directed to Claudia Ross,

Chair, Department of Modern Languages: cross@holycross.edu .

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT STATEMENT

The College of the Holy Cross is a highly selective Catholic liberal arts

college in the Jesuit tradition. It enrolls about 2,900 students and is

located in a medium-sized city 45 miles west of Boston. The College seeks

faculty members whose scholarship, teaching, and on- and off-campus

service demonstrate commitment to the educational benefits of a richly

diverse community.

Holy Cross aspires to meet the needs of dual-career couples, in part

through its membership in the Higher Education Consortium of Central

Massachusetts and the New England Higher Education Recruitment Consortium

(http://www.newenglandherc.org). The College is an Equal Employment

Opportunity Employer and complies with all Federal and Massachusetts laws

concerning equal opportunity and affirmative action in the workplace.

Multiple Faculty Positions

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

Gallaudet University serves deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing students

from many different backgrounds and seeks to develop a workforce that

reflects the diversity of its student body. Gallaudet is an equal

employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and actively encourages

deaf, hard of hearing members of traditionally underrepresented groups,

people with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply for open positions.

The university is currently accepting applications for one or more faculty

positions in the following departments/programs:

— American Sign Language and Deaf Studies

— Art, Communication, and Theatre

— Business

— Education

— English

— Government and Public Affairs

— Hearing, Speech, and Language Sciences

— History, Philosophy, Religion, and Sociology

— International Development Program

— Interpretation and Translation

— Linguistics

— Physical Education and Recreation

— Psychology

— Science, Technology and Mathematics

For detailed job descriptions and application information, go to:

https://www.gallaudet.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Program Director II-Vocational

Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

No 03-10-277

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify

for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

Position: Program Director II-Vocational

Agency: Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson

Status: Exempt – Full Time

Position Purpose

Supervises and directs Vocational/Placement Department in the areas of

competitive placement, job site training, job placement services, summer

youth, Source America and contract maintenance. Oversees Source America,

WIOA and VR placement services. Develops training programs and placement

options. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies and

applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and schedules staff

professional development training, maintains case loads in accordance with

service contract guidelines and assists with program budget development.

Responsible for marketing DRS job training / placement services to

employers in the greater Pima County area, staying current on changes in

the marketing environment to best serve DRS. Responsible for maintaining

relationships at the One Stop eith staff placed at the site and in working

with the One Stop and WIB Board on employment performance. Position may

from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of performance.

May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

— Markets to employers throughout Pima County to meet their

placement and training needs

— Creates job placement and training opportunities for consumers at

DRS

— Develops and implements strategic marketing plan for DRS job

training/placement

— Develops, recommends and assists management in job placement and

operational policies needed for vocational programs

— Oversees the daily operation of the Job Placement, Job Training, nd

Ability One and Youth Services Programs, determining staffing patterns and

appropriate staff caseloads

— Assists as needed with collections processes for consumer’s

services

— Monitors consumer through the system and assures appropriate match

of staff to client

— Keeps up with changes in DOL processes to include prevailing wages

in contracts and impact to client and to budget

— Oversees compliance with DOL requirements and assures programs

follow appropriate processes

— Oversees development of Job Training Program

— Monitors Job Training, Ability One Programs, WIOA and Job

Placement VR Programs

— Coordinates training of staff in the areas of general procedures,

behavioral techniques and community based programming

— Maintains contractual relationships with DDD, VR, WIOA and Ability

One

— Develops new programs that provide new opportunities for consumers

to include Ability One contracts, Business partnerships, and community

partnerships

— Develops Social Enterprises to support clients in work

opportunities.

— Oversees and monitors contracts to maintain objectives and

contractual goals

— Assures Affirmative Action goals

— Supervises staff and acts as a liaison between all parties

including businesses requesting work, school systems and rehabilitation

team

— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,

providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees

— Coordinates with the county the Summer Youth Program Coordinator

— Develops tracking systems to support program needs

— Supports the DDD consumer through the program, assuring the

staffing necessary and the site appropriate.

— Part of the team in developing programs for the consumers

— Develops a budget related to Source America contracts and follows

budgeted line items.

Works with Ability One staff to negotiate contractual needs

related to service contracts

— Reviews quality of job placement program and determines

appropriate staffing patterns

— Develops annew programs and opportunities

— Develops and implements strategic marketing plan for DRS job

training / placement services

— Plans, implements and performs all aspects of DRS’s marketing to

employers in Pima County

— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

Minimum Qualifications

— Bachelor’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related

field

— American Sign Language skills

— 5 years of experience in Vocational/ILS services

— Knowledge of DDD system, Vocational Rehabilitation and CARF

accreditation standards

— Knowledge of DOL requirements

— Knowledge in technology in areas of Excel, Facebook and other

social media

— 3 years in work programs in particular Source America

— 3 years of supervisory or administrative experience

— Background in training staff

— Background in training community in disability issues

— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and

pass drug screening

— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor

Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

— Master’s in Rehabilitation, Counseling, Education or related

field

— Additional years of directly related experience

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to

describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be

considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be

inherent in the job.

Salary $19.50-$29.25 per hour, DOE

How to Apply: Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their

qualifications, training and related job experience

Open December 14, 2018

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply.

Affirmative Action and an Equal Opportunity Employer

Department Chair,

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

Rochester, NY

4152BR

National Technical Institute for the Deaf

NTID ASL & Interpreting Education

Faculty Type (Tenure Status): Tenure-Track

Faculty Discipline: Interpreting Education

Faculty Rank: Associate Professor

Employment Category: Fulltime

Anticipated Start Date: 01-Jul-2019

Department/College Description

THE DEPARTMENT:

The Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Education is

a leader in the provision of American Sign Language and Interpreting

education, preparing students to become professionals in working with

the deaf and hard-of-hearing community for careers in sign language

interpreting.

ASLIE’s Mission Statement: A strong commitment to American Sign

Language and the culture of Deaf people guides the department. The

American Sign Language and Interpreting Education (ASLIE) Department

at NTID provides a rigorous program of study to a diverse group of

learners. The goal of ASLIE faculty is to provide excellence in the

areas of instruction of American Sign Language as well as in the

discipline of English/American Sign Language interpretation. The

faculty is committed to maintaining and cultivating innovative and

high standards of student-centered instruction through scholarship

and experiential learning.

THE COLLEGE:

NTID, one of the nine colleges of RIT, is the world’s largest

technological college serving deaf and hard of hearing students.

Created by Congress and funded by the U.S. Department of Education,

it represents the world’s first effort to educate large numbers of

deaf students within a college campus planned primarily for hearing

students. Together with 15,000 full and part-time students, over

1,300 college-age deaf students from all 50 states and abroad study

and reside on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

NTID is committed to creating a climate that fosters the success of

every student and employee by appreciating the unique contributions

that each person makes to the educational process based on their

ethnic, cultural, linguistic and gender-related knowledge and

experiences. For more information about NTID at RIT visit

http://www.ntid.rit.edu.

THE UNIVERSITY AND ROCHESTER COMMUNITY:

RIT is a national leader in professional and career-oriented

education. Talented, ambitious, and creative students of all cultures

and backgrounds from all 50 states and more than 100 countries have

chosen to attend RIT. Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of

Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine

colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. With

approximately 15,000 undergraduates and 2,900 graduate students, RIT

is one of the largest private universities in the nation. RIT offers

a rich array of degree programs in engineering, science, business,

and the arts, and is home to the National Technical Institute for the

Deaf. RIT has been honored by The Chronicle of Higher Education as

one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for four years. RIT is a

National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation

site. RIT is responsive to the needs of dual-career couples by our

membership in the

http://www.upstatenyherc.org/home/index.cfm?site_id=671

Rochester, situated between Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes region,

is the 51st largest metro area in the United States and the third

largest city New York State. The Greater Rochester region, which is

home to nearly 1.1 million people, is rich in cultural and ethnic

diversity, with a population comprised of approximately 18% African

and Latin Americans and another 3% of international origin. It is

also home to one of the largest deaf communities per capita in the

U.S. Rochester ranks 4th for “Most Affordable City” by Forbes

Magazine, and MSN selected Rochester as the #1 Most Livable Bargain

Market” (for real-estate). Kiplinger named Rochester one of the top

five “Best City for Families.”

Detailed Job Description

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Curriculum and Support Services:

— Provide innovative and strategic direction for the design,

state-of-the-art education programs, teaching, curricula and academic

support services that facilitate student success.

— Current programs include a bachelor of science in American Sign

Language interpreting, a certificate in healthcare interpreting, and

a Master of Science degree in healthcare interpreting.

— Lead in both disciplines of Interpreter Education and American

Sign Language curriculum, instruction, scholarly efforts,

professional contributions and professional development.

— Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and

NTID students, faculty and staff within the Interpreting Education

program, College of Liberal Arts Modern Languages Program, Department

of Cultural and Creative Studies Deaf Studies Program and the Master

of Science in Secondary Education Program.

— Advance the educational interests and academic success of RIT and

— Oversee student records and scheduling functions, student

recruitment, practicum placement, advisement and accreditation as

appropriate to departmental mission.

National Leadership: Participate, serve and/or lead in major relevant

professional organizations, curriculum, research and scholarly

efforts that foster NTID and ASLIE’s prominent positions in the

fields of ASL instruction and interpreting education.

Human Resources:

Manage the composition, evaluation and development of the

department’s human resources using approaches that are consistent

with the NTID goal to cross-utilize faculty within and across

specific departmental functions and disciplines. This will involve

the facilitation and development of strategic staffing plans,

equitable workloads, plans of work, annual performance review, merit

recommendations, and support of faculty/staff professional

development and scholarship. Also responsible for classroom and/or

tutoring observations of faculty and participation in the tenure and

promotion processes.

Budget and Facilities:

Monitor budget and manage departmentally-assigned resources including

equipment, materials, supplies and facilities coordinate departmental

security and inventory control, share equipment, space and laboratory

facilities and technical assistance within NTID and between NTID and

other RIT colleges/units in order to maximize opportunities for

students.

Procure external funds to support the work of the department and

develop appropriate connections with business, industry and RIT

companion programs in order to maintain a leadership and currency in

courses, programs, services and facilities.

Internal Stakeholders and External Publics: Represent the department

as appropriate to internal RIT and NTID stakeholders (students.

faculty, staff. administration) and to external constituents

(parents. employers, National Advisory Group). Fairly and adequately

represent faculty initiatives and concerns to the next level of

management.

Faculty Responsibilities: Teach, tutor, and/or advise students as

appropriate to one’s field and experience; participate in research,

scholarship, consulting and professional activities to ensure

currency in discipline and as appropriate to position; enhance sign

language skills and spoken communication techniques and strategies on

an on-going basis.

We are seeking individuals who are committed to contributing to RIT’s

core values, honor code, and statement of diversity. People who are

Deaf or Hard of Hearing are strongly encouraged to apply.

Required Minimum Qualifications

— Demonstrated leadership and national involvement in major

professional organizations related to the field or Interpreting

Education and/or ASL Instruction

— Demonstrated successful experience in curriculum development and

program evaluation; record of effective academic instruction and

professional contributions to the field

— Previous experience in academic leadership at the

college/university level

— Senior faculty rank

— Demonstrated experience and commitment to shared governance

— Demonstrated ability to communicate fluently in ASL

— Documentation of American Sign Language proficiency

Required Minimum Education Level

Required Application Documents

Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae or Resume, List of References,

Statement of Diversity Contribution, Statement of Teaching Philosophy

How To Apply

Apply online at http://careers.rit.edu/faculty Keyword Search: 4152BR

Please submit: your curriculum vitae, cover letter addressing the

listed qualifications and upload the following attachments:

— The names, email addresses, and phone numbers for three references

— Contribution to Diversity Statement

— Statement of Teaching Philosophy

Review of applications will begin immediately and position to remain

open until a suitable candidate is found.

The direct link to this posting can be found here:

http://apptrkr.com/1351451

Additional Details

The hiring process for this position may require a criminal

background check and/or motor vehicle records check. Any verbal or

written offer made is contingent on satisfactory results, as

determined by Human Resources.RIT does not discriminate. RIT promotes

and values diversity, pluralism and inclusion in the work place. RIT

provides equal opportunity to all qualified individuals and does not

discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, marital status,

sex, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender

expression, national origin, veteran status or disability in its

hiring, admissions, educational programs and activities. RIT provides

reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities under the

Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York

Human Rights Law, or similar applicable law. If you need reasonable

accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, and

you wish to discuss potential accommodations related to your

application for employment at RIT, please contact the Human Resources

office at 585-475-2424 or email your request to Careers@rit.edu.

RIT does not discriminate. RIT is an equal opportunity employer that

promotes and values diversity, pluralism, and inclusion. For more

information or inquiries, please visit RIT/TitleIX or the U.S.

Department of Education at ED.Gov

position openings

Psychologist (School for the Deaf)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Counselor &

Psychologist (School for the Deaf). Counselor is responsible for

participating in the development and support of students by providing

counseling and guidance-related activities to students wo are

Deaf/hard-of-hearing and their families. Psychologist is responsible for

psychological, educational and emotional assessment of birth through 21

year olds who are Deaf / hard-of-hearing. Functions as lead School

Counselor / Psychologist, also responsible for outreach services,

coordination of Rtl (Response to Intervention) and PBIS (Positive Behavior

Intervention and Support) efforts campus wide, providing written analysis

of behavioral and critical incidents, and leading school wide professional

trainings.

To apply, please go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2091338/non-classified-school-psychologist-school-for-the-deaf

Job Opportunity Notice

Deaf Community Advocate

Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,

Office of Special Education

Jefferson City, Missouri

Annual Salary: $36,528

Full-time, benefited position

Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Office of Special Education

Job Order Number: 927300

Domicile Location: Jefferson City

Benefits: Health Insurance, Retirement, Life Insurance, Long Term

Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick and Parental Leave, Paid Holidays

APPLICATION PROCESS

All applications MUST be submitted electronically to be considered for the

review process. Complete the employment application at

https://desemo.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Once on The Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education’s website, complete the “Apply Now” of

information to the right, then click “Apply for this Position”. This will

direct you to the online application. Attach a scanned copy of college

transcripts (if applicable for the position) with the application. An

e-mail confirmation will be sent once the application is received

electronically.

NOTE: If a college degree is a requirement for this position, transcripts

MUST be submitted with the application in order to be considered for

employment. Failure to include transcripts (when required for the

position) with your application will eliminate the application from the

review process.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Preference is

given to applicants with a degree in a field related to hearing loss,

deafness, interpreting, human resources, public policy, education,

government, or communication studies.

One year of successful experience in a professional capacity.

(Other qualifications and experience, which in the opinion of the

Commissioner of Education meet the requirements of the position may be

accepted in lieu of the above.)

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of methods of instruction, preparation of training materials,

and program planning.

Ability to give presentations on a variety of topics and issues related to

hearing loss.

Knowledge of hearing loss, deafness, Deaf culture, American Sign Language,

services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and issues relating

to hearing loss.

Ability to effectively communicate, both in writing and American Sign

Language, with groups and individuals who are hearing, hard of hearing, or

deaf.

General knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations related to

hearing loss.

Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective working

relationship with members of the general public, organizations, and state

agencies.

Knowledge of and ability to use various other manual communication

systems.

Ability and willingness to travel within the State of Missouri.

Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Database,

and V-Logs.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

Provides and coordinates presentations, public awareness activities,

workshops and training sessions concerning a variety of topics, including

hearing loss, deafness, American Sign Language, the legal rights of

individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, services available for

persons with hearing loss, the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and its

advocacy role, interpreting services, communication barriers facing people

with hearing loss.

Assists with and coordinates the development of educational materials,

information packets, empowerment materials, and public awareness materials

for members of the general public, interpreters, and people who are deaf

or hard of hearing.

Assists in the development and/or updating of a handbook concerning the

legal rights of people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and various other

materials relating to hearing loss.

Identifies the needs of, and provides in-service training and information

to, state agencies concerning people with hearing loss.

Advises community members on the right of deaf and hard of hearing

individuals.

Performs outreach activities that align with MCDHH programs

Coordinates MCDHH Empowerment Symposiums and Deaf Awareness programs.

Operates the State Van when performing MCDHH related duties.

Performs job-related travels within the State of Missouri.

Prepares and submits contact and phone logs, and related reports.

Answers telephone calls and performs other routine clerical tasks.

Assist with Commission report.

Manages MCDHH Social Media Accounts.

Represent the Commission at meetings.

Performs other related duties as assigned by the Executive Director.

Must be able to lift 25 pounds.

EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is an Equal

Opportunity Employer. If you have special needs addressed by the Americans

with Disabilities Act (ADA), please contact Human Resources at (573)

751-9619, through Missouri Relay System at (800) 735-2966, or via email at

hr@dese.mo.gov.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer

The Lexington School

East Elmhurst, NY

LEXINGTON SCHOOL & CENTER FOR THE DEAF

TITLE:

Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer

OUR ORGANIZATION:

The Lexington School, founded in 1865, is the largest school for deaf

students in New York State, serving deaf and hard of hearing students from

ages 0-21.

Over the years the Lexington organization perceived a need for additional

services in the community which it served and undertook to provide those

services, expanding and becoming the multifaceted organization now known

as the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf. Today, the Lexington

organization consists of the Lexington School and three subsidiary

corporate affiliates. These affiliates consist of a Center for Vocational

Services, a Hearing & Speech Center, and a Center for Mental Health

Services. Each of these affiliates serves not only the school’s

students but also the wider deaf and hard of hearing community in

metropolitan New York City.

What differentiates the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf is

central to the Superintendent/CEO’s role. The continuing vision of the

Lexington School and Center is to create and provide exceptional

educational programs and services to the deaf community in metropolitan

New York City and its environs.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Board of Trustees of the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf

seeks a qualified individual to serve as its Superintendent and Chief

Executive Officer whose services will commence on July 1, 2019

As the face of our organization, the Superintendent/CEO works closely with

the Board of Trustees, various government agencies, and the public to

ensure tight alignment of Lexington’s operations with Lexington’s

mission and vision. This position reports directly to the Board of

Trustees on such matters as prescribed by the By-Laws of Lexington School

and Center for the Deaf and on matters of special instructions as may be

given by the Board of Trustees through its President.

The Superintendent/CEO is charged with providing strong leadership and

managing/supervising multiple functions including but not limited to

finance, information technology operations, education instruction, policy

development, and outreach, with responsibility for providing monthly

reports to the Board of Trustees.

Positions reporting to the Superintendent/CEO will include, but are not

limited to, the School Principal, the Executive Director of the Affiliate

Agencies, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the Assistant Superintendent

of Operations, the Director of Human Resources (HR), and the Information

Technology (IT) Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. ORGANIZATION-WIDE

1. Serve as the organization’s visionary and strategic leader

in anticipating and analyzing trends in the field of deaf education and

child/adult and family services.

2. Serve as chief liaison with other 4201 schools, the 4201

School Association, the State Education Department (SED), the Board of

Trustees, and the public.

3. Serve as a liaison with educational and labor counsels

4. Develop and implement strategic plans to expand the base and

scope of all Lexington School and Center programs as expressed in the

Mission Statement, thereby enhancing Lexington’s reputation as a leader in

providing educational and other services to deaf and hard of hearing

individuals at the local, state and national levels.

5. Preserve the current excellence in programming while

developing and executing long-range plans that expand and market the

mission and vision of the Lexington School and Center for the Deaf.

6. Develop personnel practices and procedures, including those

not covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and recommend

policies for Board consideration.

7. With the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and approval of the

Board’s Finance Committee prepare and administer an annual budget for

all Lexington enterprises that ensures their financial stability.

8. Foster relationships between the School, the Center and its

affiliates, government agencies and the public.

9. Represent the Lexington Organization externally, with

responsibility for developing key relationships that engage leadership,

building philanthropic support and producing revenue and program

opportunities.

10. Develop and direct fundraising strategies and activities to

maintain and to expand revenue from government (federal, state, and local)

and private sectors.

II. SCHOOL

1. Provide creative thinking, educational expertise and

leadership to enhance, improve, and expand the Lexington School’s

already extensive academic programs and curriculum.

2. Develop and implement annual and long-term programmatic and

operational goals and objectives for the Lexington School and Center for

the Deaf; measure and evaluate the successful achievement of these goals

and objectives.

3. Foster and maintain a productive and collaborative

relationship with the Lexington School Teachers’ Association, including

functioning as the lead negotiator for the CBA with the assistance of

counsel.

4. Develop and oversee the School’s public relation’s program and

activities and welcome and orient VIPs to the School.

III. AFFILIATES

1. Develop and implement annual and long term programmatic and

operational goal and objectives for the Affiliates of Lexington School and

Center for the Deaf; measure and evaluate the successful achievement of

these goals and objectives.

2. Foster relationships between the School, the Center and its

affiliates, government agencies and the public.

IV. RELATIONS WITH THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

1. Coordinate and administer Board activities as requested by the

Board of Trustees through its President.

2. When and as necessary, work collaboratively with the Board and

staff to reorganize the organization’s structure and the office of the

Superintendent/CEO so as to position the organization to grow and thrive.

3. Ensure compliance with Board policies and directives and all

applicable laws and regulations.

4. Formulate and recommend prospective policy for Board

consideration.

5. Other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Board of

Trustees.

V. PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

1. Continue personal professional growth through participation in

educational programs or activities related to management skills, business

acumen, communication skills, governmental programs and other programs

related to education and trends in deaf education, special education, and

related fields.

EXPERIENCE/QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Minimum of Master’s Degree (MA) in Deaf Education (PhD

preferred) or other relevant advanced degree.

2. Eligibility for New York State School Building Leader

Certification.

3. Demonstrative experience as a Superintendent or Principal,

preferably in a school for deaf or special needs students, or as an

Executive.

4. Fluency in American Sign Language preferred.

5. Knowledge of social service programs for the deaf and hard of

hearing.

6. Strong leadership skills, with the ability to manage and

supervise multiple functions.

7. Knowledge of curriculum and principles of learning.

8. Knowledge of Deaf Culture needs and issues.

9. Membership in professional organizations that enhance personal

prestige and the prestige of the School and Center.

COMMITTEE:

A competitive compensation package will be offered to attract a

superior candidate.

CONTACT:

Send resume and references to Chairperson, Lexington Search Committee via

E-mail to searchcommittee@lexnyc.org by December 28, 2018.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening – revised posting

Assistant Professor of

American Sign Language Studies

(Division of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies)

Western Oregon University

Monmouth, Oregon

Recruitment Number: F1810

Application Deadline: Preference given to applications received

by January 2, 2019. Position open until filled.

The American Sign Language Studies (ASL Studies) program in the Division

of Deaf Studies and Professional Studies at Western Oregon University

seeks qualified applicants for a full-time, 9-month, tenure-track,

Assistant Professor, position. In addition, this applicant must have

expertise in teaching ASL to second language and heritage users. Western

Oregon University has a strong commitment to the diversity of its

workforce. We encourage applications from individuals from diverse

backgrounds. Supplementary summer appointment is possible and an excellent

benefits package is included. WOU’s Salary Schedule can be found in

Article 16 of the WOUFT-CBA 2017-2020.

The ASL Studies program was first established in 2007 and is the only

University offering a 3rd year of formal ASL acquisition coursework on the

west coast. The foundation of this program is the acquisition of ASL and

classes that feed various majors including ASL Studies and ASL/English

Interpreting which further feed and support graduate programs in Deaf and

Hard of Hearing Education, Interpreting Studies, and Rehabilitation and

Mental Health Counseling: Deafness track. Graduates of this program will

be able to work in various fields using ASL. Additionally, graduates use

our program as a gateway to enhance their education at a higher level

using the ASL foundational skills & knowledge received during their degree

program.

Responsibilities:

— Work collaboratively in establishing future directions for the

program;

— Be forward thinking and engage in development of program

innovations;

— Teach ASL Studies (language acquisition, linguistics, and/or

cultural) courses as well as advise students;

— Participate in service and committee work at the division and

university levels as well as professional organizations and conferences;

and

— Engage in scholarly activity (e.g., research, publications, and

grants).

Required Qualifications:

— An earned doctorate in Linguistics or a related field such as

Curriculum and Instruction or Language and Teaching (ABD considered

if degree requirements are completed prior to September 16, 2019);

— Scholarship (e.g., publication, dissertation research, grants) in

areas relevant to teaching ASL, linguistics of ASL, and/or related areas;

— Dedication to multicultural education and social justice (e.g.,

LGBTQ, ethnic groups, social class, and disability status); and

— Commitment to working collegially and with individuals from

diverse backgrounds.

Preferred Qualifications:

— ASLTA Certified

Start Date: September 16, 2019

Contact Information: Questions regarding this position may be directed to

Lyra Behnke, Search Committee Chair, at behnkel@wou.edu.

For questions regarding the application process or to submit your

application documents, please contact Human Resources at 503-838-8552 or

employment@wou.edu.

Application Process: You may submit all materials online at

www.wou.edu/facultyapp

Required application materials (PDF preferred):

— A WOU Faculty Application Form (available at

www.wou.edu/facultyapp)

— Letter of interest that addresses each qualification of the

position. Please include how your experience, education, and/or training

might help us build a more inclusive, collaborative, and diverse

community.

— Current curriculum vita

— Teaching philosophy statement

— Contact information for three professional references

— Copy of unofficial transcripts for highest degree

**The following may be required prior to an interview:

— Three current letters of recommendation (All letters must address

teaching and leadership qualifications.)

— Up to three sample scholarly publications

— Teaching evaluation data from up to three recent courses

As an alternative, you may submit application materials to:

F1810 Assistant Professor, ASL Studies

Western Oregon University

Human Resources Office

345 N. Monmouth Ave

Monmouth, OR 97361

-OR- E-mail as an attachment to employment@wou.edu -OR- Fax to

503-838-8144.

Western Oregon University (WOU) www.wou.edu is a mid-sized public

comprehensive university located in the Monmouth-Independence area, the

heart of Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley. The University serves a large

number of first-generation college students. WOU has received national

recognition for its commitment and success in serving students. In 2014

Western Oregon University was ranked highest in the Pacific Northwest and

85th in the nation for economic value and employability of its graduates,

by Educate to Career, Inc. The campus is about 20 minutes from Salem, the

state’s capital, about 75 minutes from Portland, the state’s cultural

hub, and a short drive from the Oregon coast, mountains, and other scenic

areas. The university is located in an increasingly diverse, bilingual,

and rural area in the Willamette Valley. Our student body of about 5200

undergraduate and 400 graduate students enjoys the vibrant and close-knit

intellectual community of a leading liberal arts college. Opportunities

exist to work in diverse local communities. It is home to the Regional

Resource Center on Deafness (RRCD) www.wou.edu/rrcd and a variety of

programs preparing professionals to work with individuals who are deaf

including Rehabilitation Counseling, ASL/English Interpreting,

Interpreting Studies, American Sign Language Studies, and related

continuing education and technical assistance programs. WOU is also home

to the Teaching Research Institute which houses a variety of centers which

focus on disability research www.wou.edu/tri. Please visit the ASL Studies

webpage at www.wou.edu/rehab.

Western Oregon University is an EO/AA/Veteran/Disability employer

committed to increasing the diversity of its workforce.

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Director of Deaf Services

Office of Deaf Services

Atlanta, GA

Position Title: Director of Deaf Services

Salary: 85,000-95,000

Minimum Responsibilities

Manage and direct the Office of Deaf Services

Responsible for policy development, budget oversight, program design

and overall implementation of the consent order

Regularly evaluate the Department’s various programs of services

provided to persons who are deaf, including adults with mental

illness, children/adolescents with serious emotional disturbances,

adults and adolescents with addictive disease and Developmental

Disabilities

Plan, organize and supervise all aspects of program services,

and ensuring goals and outcomes are met

Responsible for the preparation and submission of all required

reports in an accurate and timely manner

Plan and implement new programs and services to meet client needs

as funding resources permit

Other duties as assigned.

Reports to the Division Director of Behavioral Health

Minimum Education

Clinical Master’s degree in a human services field, such as

psychology, counseling or social work.

Required Experience

Minimum of 4 years of experience in deaf services program design,

implementation, management and evaluation; or clinical doctoral

degree with at least 2 years of related experience

Minimum of four years of increasingly responsible positions in the

delivery and management of social service programs. Experience with

individuals that are deaf and hard of hearing in the areas of job

placement, social work, vocational rehabilitation, or counseling

is preferred

Must be ASL Fluent having a working knowledge of deaf culture

and systems theory with actual experience in managing clinical

staff and possess the ability to prepare written correspondence

and document in English.

To apply, go to:

https://ga.taleo.net/careersection/ga_external/jobdetail.ftl?job=AUD003J&tz=GMT-04%3A00

position opening

part-time instructor of American Sign Language

Loyola University Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

The Department of Modern Languages & Literatures at Loyola University

Chicago seeks a part-time instructor of American Sign Language to

teach the beginning (101 – 102) sequence of ASL at Loyola.

Potential candidates should have an MA in American Sign Language,

Deaf Studies, or a related field. Position is to commence in

AY 2019-2020, although syllabi for the two courses must be developed

before December 31, 2018.

Course scheduling is flexible and includes the possibility of teaching

in the evenings at Loyola’s Lake Shore or Water Tower campuses.

Responses along with CV and references should be sent to

Valerie Boudas (vboudas@luc.edu)

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

American Sign Language (ASL) Instructor / Consultant

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located

in Colorado Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for an

American Sign Language (ASL) Instructor / Consultant who is

responsible to provide support to students who are Deaf /

hard-of-hearing and their hearing siblings, parents, CSDB staff, and

community members related to activities sponsored by Outreach

Programs that include or focus on the development of knowledge of ASL

through a distance learning/online delivery model.

to apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2244456/non-classified-american-sign-language-asl-distance-learning-instructor-cons?keywords=american%20sign%20language&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Education Advocate

$18.05 Hourly

Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Location Lincoln or Omaha, Nebraska

Under general supervision, provides assistance to clients who are

experiencing personal, social, educational and/or vocational needs

in adjusting to being deaf or hard of hearing.

This position will focus on advocating for deaf and hard of hearing

clients in the education setting. Some Statewide overnight travel is

required. Knowledge of Sign Language or willingness to learn is required.

Ability to work independently with limited supervision.

Hours: 8-5, Monday – Friday.

Examples of Work

Under general supervision, provides assistance to clients who are

experiencing personal, social, educational and/or vocational needs in

adjusting to being deaf or hard of hearing; conducts evaluation of client

needs; advises and counsels clients of strategies for compensating for

hearing losses; serves as a resource person for individuals and agencies;

serve as a presenter and coordinate presentations; serves as an advocate

for people with hearing loss; provide other services as deemed necessary

and required from the Executive Director. Develop and maintain information/

client referral system; develop action plans and advises clients in obtaining

needed services; serves as a resource person regarding existing services

and information related to deaf and hard of hearing people; assists clients

in obtaining needed services and equal access to communication; assist

clients in selection of appropriate telecommunication devices in cooperation

with the Nebraska Public Service Commission; participates and conducts

awareness and informational workshops, communication (sign language and

other means of communication by those with hearing losses) presentations;

responsible for the demonstration, coordination, maintenance, and issuance

of equipment in the equipment loan program; provide technical assistance;

other duties as assigned.

Qualifications / Requirements

REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and/or experience that will enable

the incumbent to possess the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

A general qualification guideline for positions in this class is a Bachelor’s

degree in a behavioral science or related field plus work experience in

programs for persons with hearing impairments.

Proficiency in communicating through the use of sign language

PREFERRED: Bachelors Degree in Deaf Education or Special Education. Experience

including development of and participation in IEP plans and 504 plan and/or

working in the public school system.

OTHER: Valid driver’s license or able to provide independent authorized transportation.

to apply, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2245969/education-advocate?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Posi

tio

and click on “apply”

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENTS ****

4 open positions

Kansas School for the Deaf

Olathe, Kansas

#1

POSITION TITLE: STUDENT LIFE TEACHER

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule

depending

upon professional background and experience. Excellent Benefits.

SCHEDULE: 190 Day School year – Elementary / Middle / High School

Areas.

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2018 (possible earlier start date due to

training).

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Synopsis, full position description upon request)

Monitor the students’ whereabouts, know where assigned students are at

all times, and check on them regularly; follow discipline procedures in a

positive manner consistent with school and dorm policy; communicate in an

effective and appropriate manner as often as necessary with students,

parents, KSD staff, and supervisors; supervise students to provide for

their safety, health, and well-being; teach students daily living skills

and motivate students to achieve the highest possible level of

independence; perform other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High School diploma or GED required (AA degree preferred). At least two

years of post-high school paid experience preferably in a childcare,

educational or residential setting or education equivalency. Fluency in

manual communication required, ASL preferred. (ASL & Writing skills will

be assessed)

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be

conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents &

Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference

consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon

offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all

college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD

application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or

V: 913-210-8114;

E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557

TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS / KSD AND KSSB EMBRACE DIVERSITY

#2

POSITION TITLE: Staff Interpreter

SALARY: Competitive Salary. Placement made on salary schedule

depending upon professional background and experience. Excellent Benefits

SCHEDULE: 2018-2019 with School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until filled.

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Detailed position description upon request) Provide

services for the KSD/KSSB community including meetings, activities, IEP

meetings, comprehensive evaluations, departmental staff meetings,

diagnostic testing and evaluation, interviews, programs, athletics,

government, and other activities as requested. Be available for

non-emergency last minute requests such as a parent meeting, etc. Be the

backup coordinator of the calendar when the Lead

Interpreter is absent. Be able to flex your schedule as feasible for some

requests outside of the typical work hours such as weekend or evening

extracurricular activities, some summer work and travel. Be available for

on call emergencies. Maintain an ongoing calendar of your interpreting

schedule. Adhere to the RID Code of Professional Conduct, maintaining

confidential information and professional standards. Maintain information

concerning interpreting activities as needed. Perform other duties as

assigned.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum KQAS 4/4 or equivalent state or national certification with

excellent voicing skills and experience. In a variety of interpreting

environments. The successful candidate must be registered or become

registered with the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

within 30 days of employment. ASL and English Skills will be assessed.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment, a background check will

be conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus, Kansas

Department of Children and Family Services, Work Reference and Kansas

Offender Register. A Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed

upon offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all

college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD

application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or

V: 913-210-8114; E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557

TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS

#3

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

KANSAS STATE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

POSITION TITLE: GENERAL MAINTENANCE / SECURITY

SALARY: This opening is an unclassified hourly position. Starting

pay at $15.00 per hour depending on experience. Great benefits.

SCHEDULE: Monday – Friday; 11am to 8pm

EMPLOYMENT DATE: Open Until Filled

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Brief synopsis. For detailed position description

contact Human Resources) This positions primary role is to service and

maintain the buildings and grounds, and to provide support to help meet

the needs of others. The equally important secondary role is to assist

security when whenever, wherever and however necessary to ensure a safe

and secure campus. It is critical that the incumbent in this position

promotes teamwork and collective support in meeting the needs of the

organization. Maintenance and grounds duties are performed independently

and as a team depending on the nature of the work assignment. Responsible

to completing assigned Work Orders, adhoc requests by administration and

performance standard/seasonal services and repairs, including documenting

work performed. Assists other Facility Operations staff (electrician,

carpenter, etc.) in the completion of projects as necessary. Serves as

primary on-site security person when fully engaged in duties and

responsibilities of a security officer. Contributes to the safety and

security of the campus by observing the campus environment for conditions

that could result in injury of loss due to fire, theft, vandalism and

other criminal acts. Performs other duties and/or work as needed.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

-High School Diploma or GED.

-Requires knowledge of building or mechanical trades. Prefer additional

knowledge in the areas of security, general safety and fire safety.

-Requires at least six months experience in a building or mechanical

trade. Prefer additional experience in the areas of security, general

safety and fire safety.

-Ability to effectively communicate, including knowledge of American Sign

Language (ASL) required to learn within three years. Classes will be

provided by the agency.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be

conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents &

Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference

consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon

offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all

college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD

application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resource Office: VP: 913/324-5865; Phone:

913/210-8114

Email: mgolden@kssdb.org Fax: 913/791-0557

TOBACCO FREE CAMPUS

KSD AND KSSB EMBRACE DIVERSITY

#4

**** JOB OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT ****

Kansas School for the Deaf

POSITION TITLE: SPECIAL EDUCATION CLASSROOM TEACHER

SALARY: Placement made within agency guidelines on salary schedule

depending

upon professional background and experience. Excellent

benefits.

SCHEDULE: 181 School Days / 2018 – 2019 School Year

EMPLOYMENT DATE: August 2018 (possible earlier start date due to

training).

JOB DESCRIPTION: (Synopsis, full position description upon request)

INSTRUCTIONAL: Teach students who are deaf/HH with other special needs at

appropriate development and academic levels with the outcome of maximizing

their potential communicatively, academically, socially/emotionally, and

behaviorally. Coordinate instructional priorities utilizing state

standards (extended, modified, and general as appropriate) with the skill

of identifying overlapping priorities in a cross-curricular manner as well

as between the standard levels. Apply differentiated instructional

strategies to encompass a variety of learning levels and styles in a

classroom. Encourage experiential learning opportunities. Prepare lesson

plans utilizing appropriate instructional strategies that tap on multiple

intelligences and are in alignment with school approved curriculum and

state standards. Develop appropriate IEP goals based on student skills and

abilities as well as sound educational practices for students with special

needs. Assess student abilities and progress utilizing appropriate

classroom, progress monitoring, IEP, district, and state assessments. Work

with classroom teachers to integrate students with deaf/HH peers without

special needs to the fullest extent that is appropriate and effective for

all students. Apply positive behavioral supports to maintain classroom

control and promote a positive and respectful learning environment.

Utilize augmentative communication devices and systems (e.g. PECS) as

needed by students. Begin and end class in a timely manner. Keep students

on task. Supervise students outside of instructional time. Develop

performance goals with the administrator to be completed outside the

classroom and as part of the individual staff development plan. Attend all

staff development trainings and professional learning communities (PLCs).

Attend bilingual education training and implement bilingual methodologies.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS: Use appropriate communication skills with students,

staff, and public as determined by the American Sign Language/English

evaluation, in order to effectively communicate with all Deaf and hard of

hearing individuals. Use appropriate, professional terms when discussing

students, their strengths and areas of concern. Maintaining

confidentiality as mandated in employee handbook. Promote a positive work

environment via appropriate interactions with students, staff, and public

in both on- and off-campus interactions. The employee will take the

initiative to work with the bilingual specialist to improve his/her skills

to an appropriate level in accordance with the assigned area.

WRITTEN REPORTS: Complete and turn in to designated person, all student

evaluation reports, lesson plans, sub plans, IEPs, comprehensive

evaluations, grade cards, and other written reports as assigned by the due

date, in order to maintain current school records as mandated by the

State.

SCHOOL/INSTRUCTIONAL MEETINGS: Attend school/instructional meetings as

required in order to enhance communication, to improve skills, to

coordinate programs, to promote the school family, and promote a positive

work environment Attend all staff development trainings and professional

learning communities (PLCs).

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Qualify for Kansas certification by KSDE for

Elementary and Hearing Impaired. Fluency in American Sign Language (ASL).

Applicants must be pre-approved for certification via KS Dept. of

Education, Cert. Dept. prior to the issuing of a contract. (ASL and

writing skills will be assessed.)

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Upon offer of employment a background check will be

conducted via the KS Bureau of Investigation, Backgrounds Plus consents,

Kansas Department of Children and Family Services, and Work Reference

consent. Also a Tuberculosis test & Health Certificate must be passed upon

offer of employment (cost borne by employee).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open Until Filled. Send resume and copies of all

college transcripts. For consideration request an official KSD

application or go to our website and submit application for KSD review.

CONTACT: Michele Golden, Human Resources Office; VP: 913-324-5865 and/or

V: 913-210-8114;

E-Mail: mgolden@kssdb.org; Fax: 913-791-0557

open positions

Nashua School District

Nashua, New Hampshire

LTS – Teacher of the Deaf

Category: Student Support Services/Teacher of the Deaf

Date Posted: 10/12/2018

Location: New Searles Elementary School

Date of Availability: On or about 2/18/2019

Date Closing: 10/22/2018

POSITION: Long Term Sub – Teacher of the Deaf

LOCATION: New Searles

WORK YEAR: 2018-2019

STARTING: On or about 2/18/2019

SALARY RANGE: $125 1st 20 days, $175 21st day

QUALIFICATIONS: Teaching applicants must be NH certified or eligible

as a Deaf and Hearing Disability Teacher. We are seeking applicants

proficient in sign language. Experience with deaf and/or hard of hearing

students in a school setting is preferred.

SUMMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the supervision of Special Education Program Administrator, will

provide quality education to deaf and hard of hearing students, preschools

through high school age; through a commitment to team participation in

planning and implementation of student programs; communication and social

skills development; interagency cooperation, and a strong

parent-teacher-student linkage.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

Interested Applicants should apply online at www.nashua.edu and attach

their cover letter, resume, three letters of recommendation, copies of

official transcripts and their certification. This position will remain

open until filled. This notice should not be construed to imply that these

requirements are the exclusive standards of the position or that this is

the exclusive list of job functions associated with this position.

The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with

applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of

race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical

or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information

and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the

services, programs and activities of the Nashua School District.

Nashua School District uses the applicant tracking system from Frontline

Education to manage employment applications online.

(https://www.frontlineeducation.com/solutions/recruiting-hiring/)

LTS – Sign Language Interpreter

Category: Student Support Services/Sign Language Interpreter

Date Posted: 10/12/2018

Location: New Searles Elementary School

Date of Availability: On or about 2/2/2019

Date Closing: 10/22/2018

POSITION: Sign Language Interpreter

LOCATION: New Searles

WORK YEAR: 2018-2019

STARTING: On or about 2/2/2019

QUALIFICATIONS: NH certification or eligibility as a Sign Language

Interpreter

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sign Language Interpreters provide interpreting services for deaf or

hearing impaired students. Facilitate communication through the use of

sign language and spoken English in social and academic settings, direct

and overheard conversations, class instruction, athletic competitions,

lectures, tests, assemblies and field trips. Must be able to keep student

confidentiality, function in a manner appropriate to the situation and

demonstrate professional appearance, conduct and promptness. Able to

prepare for course material as necessary for successful interpreting to

the student. The sign language interpreter is an important part of the

educational team with the responsibility to help implement the student’s

IEP and maximize learning.

This posting should not be construed to imply that this is the exclusive

list of job functions or expectations associated with this position.

Applicants must apply online on our website www.nashua.edu and include

your cover letter, resume, references and certification.

_____________________________________________

The Nashua Board of Education reaffirms its position of compliance with

applicable State and Federal laws of nondiscrimination on the basis of

race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical

or mental disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information

and age in admission to, access to, treatment in or employment in the

services, programs and activities of the Nashua School District.

Nashua School District uses the applicant tracking system from Frontline

Education to manage employment applications online.

(https://www.frontlineeducation.com/solutions/recruiting-hiring/)

position opening

School Principal (Preschool – 6th Grade)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

Colorado Springs, CO

position is in the School for the Deaf

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), located in Colorado

Springs, Colorado is accepting applications for a School Principal

(Preschool – 6th Grade) / School for the Deaf. The School Principal

provides leadership to and management of the education programs within the

school, consistent with school policies and procedures; Responsibility for

making determinations related to all positions within the school,

including responsibility for hiring and performance evaluation;

Fiscal responsibility for the funds allocated to all programs

under their direction; and, Responsibility for staying abreast of current

educational trends and developments in instruction, curriculum,

assessment, technology and discipline as it relates to the education of

students who are Deaf/hard-of-hearing.

For more information on the position and application procedures, go to:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2215985/non-classified-school-principal-preschool-6th-grade-school-for-the-deaf

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

open positions & JOB FAIR & $500.00 sign-on bonus details

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers

to view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN SCHOOL RESIDENTIAL CHILD CARE WORKER, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN, and SECONDARY CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!

SAVE THE DATE! TLC is hosting a JOB FAIR on Thursday, November 1st from 3pm to 6pm in the TLC

ECC building at 848 Central Street, Framingham MA!

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers

for information about the Job Fair, full job descriptions, and details

on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on bonus!

The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including medical,

dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and long term

disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and generous

paid time off.

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position Title: ASL-English Staff Interpreter

University of Northern Colorado

Greeley, CO

Position Number: E99208

This position will function as an American Sign Language Interpreter for

the University of Northern Colorado main campus located in Greeley, CO.

Initial responsibilities will include a dual role of the provision of

ASL-English interpretation for students within the Disability Support

Services (DSS) program and for faculty/staff within the American Sign

Language and Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) department. The individual in

this position will provide the highest quality ASL-English interpreting

services for communication between those who do not know ASL and students,

faculty and staff who are deaf or hard of hearing and use ASL. This is a

50% appointment that includes a full benefit package.

Job Summary/Basic Function:

Responsibilities within DSS: DSS collaborates with the University in its

commitment to recognize disability as a valued aspect of diversity and to

embrace access to the University of Northern Colorado community as a

matter of equity and inclusion. The office provides the University with

resources, education, and direct services to design a more welcoming and

inclusive environment. Disability Support Services values a positive

student-centered approach to academic accommodations characterized by

self-advocacy, equity, student learning and universal design of

instruction. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 and

508 of the Rehabilitation Act serves as a guide for accommodation

decisions.

— This position provides communication access and related

support to students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

— This position assists in interpreting for university events such

as Commencement, faculty/student meetings and student activities

when requested.

— Like all DSS staff, the position ensures consistency and compliance

with policies and procedures.

— In the event of an absence of the Interpreter Coordinator, this

position may assist DSS in the coordination of ASL services by assigning

and matching interpreters to students according to individual needs and

providing evaluation of services.

— Provides administrative support within the DSS program, related to

interpreting services, as required in the absence of the Interpreter

Coordinator or as requested by the Interpreter Coordinator.

— The Half-time Staff Interpreter position is a 12-month, .5 FTE

position and provides interpreting services under the guidance of the

Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 and 508 of the

Rehabilitation Act.

— The Interpreter Coordinator will be a work leader to oversee the direct

work activities of the Staff Interpreter.

— This position is supervised by the DSS Director.

Responsibilities within ASLIS:

— The half-time interpreter within the Department of American Sign

Language and Interpreting Studies (ASLIS) will provide interpretation

to facilitate integration of the ASL faculty and staff into the life

of the department, the college, and the campus community.

— Provides interpretation that facilitates access for program

Faculty and Staff to the opportunities, offerings and culture of the

university community.

— Provides interpretation that facilitates communication for non-deaf

members of the UNC community to clearly interact with deaf and hard of

hearing faculty and staff.

— Interprets various assignments including: departmental meetings,

meetings between faculty and staff, meetings between faculty/staff and students,

communication assistance in classes, University workshops or events that

occur throughout the year, and other responsibilities as requested and

approved through the DSS office and the ASLIS department.

— The Half-time Staff Interpreter position is a 12-month, .5 FTE position

provides interpreting services under the guidance of the Americans with

Disabilities Act and Section 504 and 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

— The Director of ASLIS will be a work leader to oversee the direct work

activities of the Staff Interpreter.

— This position is supervised by the DSS Director.

Minimum Qualifications:

— This position requires a Bachelor’s Degree in ASL-Interpreting

Studies, Human Services, Special Education, Deaf Education, Disability

Services or related field. Master’s Degree Preferred.

— National Interpreter Certification (NIC) or equivalent RID recognized

credential is required.

— Three (3) years experience in a post-secondary setting working with

students, faculty and staff or other technical or community based

settings.

— Experience working with people with disabilities.

— Excellent verbal and communication skills.

— Knowledge and experience working with persons of diverse racial, ethnic,

and cultural backgrounds.

— The individual must have a working knowledge of the Americans with

Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Preferred Qualifications:

The scheduling process for these legally mandated accommodations is quite

complex and requires prior experience or skill. This position must

understand the needs of students, staff and faculty who use interpreting

for communication access. The ability to communicate with consumers in

sign language is essential. The interpreter must be able to access and

adapt to the communication needs of the consumer. An understanding of the

post-secondary environment is necessary to ensure appropriate provision of

services. Three to five years (3-5) of experience as an interpreter and as

a scheduler of interpreters for individuals who are deaf/hard of hearing

is highly recommended.

National Interpreter Certification (NIC) and/or other certifications

currently recognized by the Registry of Interpreters of the Deaf (RID),

which could include National Association of the Deaf (NAD) credentials, is

required. Each RID credential has unique requirements that must be

completed before it can be awarded. Some certifications involve passing a

series of exams and others involve submitting documentation of training

and experience. This position requires this certification along with

experience in a post-secondary setting or experience interpreting for

adults in a comparable setting.

The candidate should have experience and/or formal training in ASL-English

Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Deaf culture. Knowledge of

assistive/adaptive technology for individuals who are deaf or hard of

hearing is highly recommended.

The Staff Interpreter position requires strong communication and

interpersonal skills as well as the ability to problem solve and

coordinate services in an unbiased fashion.

Closing Date: Until filled

Requested Start Date: Jan. 2, 2019

Application Materials, Contact, and Application Deadline: Applicants must

complete the online application form at the link below and attach a cover

letter highlighting suitability for the position, a curriculum vitae, and

transcripts. Please include a list of three references with the names,

email addresses, and telephone numbers. Screening of applications will

begin immediately until position is filled. For more information or to

apply to this position go the posting link:

https://careers.unco.edu/postings/2379

Additional Requirements:

Satisfactory completion of a background check, educational check, and

authorization to work in the United States is required after a conditional

offer of employment has been made. If a degree is required, original

transcripts must be submitted within one (1) month of hire.

Contact for Questions: Name, Title: Sherry Schriver, Assistant

Department: Department of American Sign Language & Interpreting Studies

Phone: 970-351-1060 Email: Sherry.Schriver@unco.edu VP: Please email

for an appointment

Salary and Benefits: Salary is commensurate with qualifications and

experience. Benefits may include health, life, and dental insurance, as

well as a selection of several defined contribution retirement programs.

Other benefits may be available based on position. Tuition Grants for

Dependents: Dependents and spouses of UNC Employees who are employed as

.5 FTE or above are entitled to and eligible for Dependent Tuition Grants.

Dependent Tuition Grants will cover instate tuition charges and

undergraduate students must register for the College Opportunity Fund to

receive the grant. Further requirements may exist.

Location and Environment: The University of Northern Colorado is a

research-intensive institution enrolling 13,000+ graduate and

undergraduate students. The University, founded in 1889, is located in

Greeley, Colorado, which has a growing population of 80,000 and is

situated an hour north of Denver and 55 miles east of the Rocky Mountains.

Further information about UNC and the City of Greeley is available at

http://www.unco.edu.

Lecturer, American Sign Language

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

The University of Iowa program in American Sign Language invites

applications for a nontenure-track lecturer position for 2019-20

academic year.

The initial appointment will be for one year, with a possible

re-appointment of up to two additional years, and the position

will be renewable thereafter in three-year increments,

pending collegiate approval and demonstrated excellence in teaching.

Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience. Responsibilities

include teaching six courses a year (20-24 s.h.) and contributing to

curriculum and materials development for the program. This could be six

sections of ASL per year (maximum 20 students per section) using an

immersion curriculum (Signing Naturally) or a combination of language and

specialty courses taught in ASL. Summer employment possible if desired,

dependent upon program needs and resources. Starting Date: August 21,

2019.

Required Qualifications:

fluency in ASL; Master’s Degree in Teaching ASL or related field;

American Sign Language Teacher Association (ASLTA) certification

or willingness to obtain certification once employed.

Desired Qualifications:

Language teaching experience at the college level, ability to offer

advanced courses such as ASL linguistics, ASL Literature, Deaf culture,

Deaf studies, ASL/English interpreting, or Deaf education.

Candidates should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, a short video of

their teaching philosophy signed in ASL, and three letters of

recommendation to the Search Committee online at http://jobs.uiowa.edu

Refer to requisition number 73480. (Note: Please post the teaching video

online and indicate URL in the letter of application and the curriculum

vitae). Screening begins November 26, 2018 and will continue until

position is filled. Preliminary interviews may be conducted by

videoconference.

The Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, and the

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences are strongly committed to gender and

ethnic diversity; the strategic plans of the University, College, Division

and Department reflect this commitment. All qualified applicants are

encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment free

from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin,

age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic

information, religion, associational preference, status as a qualified

individual with a disability, or status as a protected veteran. The

University of Iowa is an equal/opportunity/affirmative action employer.

position openings

Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

state of Nebraska

Advocacy Specialist:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2213390/advocacy-specialist?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Pos

itionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

Staff Interpreter:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska/jobs/2191454/staff-interpreter?department[0]=Deaf%20%26%20Hard%20of%20Hearing%2C%20Commission%20for%20the&sort=Posit

ionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

open positions

Rhode Island School for the Deaf

Providence, RI

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965407

Science/Teacher

http://www.schoolspring.com/job?2965414

Math Teacher

-+-+-+–+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Therapist/Clinician – Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW

Deaf Services

Maine Behavioral Healthcare

Portland, ME

Full-Time, Days

Maine Behavioral Healthcare, one of Maine’s most highly respected and

well-established behavioral healthcare organizations, is seeking a

Therapist/Clinician for Deaf Services in Portland.

This specialized counseling position, in which the Clinician will treat

clients across the state, requires knowledge and understanding of mental

health and deafness/hearing loss. Working as an active member of a

cross-functional team, the successful candidate will have comprehensive

clinical responsibility for the clients assigned to them with a directed

focus toward the achievement of excellence in client care.

Responsibilities include conducting and documenting individual and family

psychosocial assessments; documenting the findings of evaluations and

progress in clients’ medical record; conducting and documenting family

and/or couples treatment of clients and their families; maintaining

contact with community resources for after care and providing

comprehensive discharge planning services. All services will be provided

in a manner and language appropriate to the age and comprehensive level of

the clients and their families.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare values creativity and collaboration, and

recognizes the importance of providing our Clinicians with opportunities

for both personal and professional growth. We are driven to create a model

system of leadership, clinical excellence, innovation and expertise – and

and job satisfaction is crucial to the success of our mission.

Qualifications:

— Master’s degree in Social Work or Clinical Counseling from an

institution accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.

— Maine State licensure to practice as a LCSW.

— Bilingual skills with spoken English and Sign Language.

— Maine State licensure to practice as a LADC and CADC as needed.

— Knowledge of social work and counseling theories, therapies andas

techniques, as used in individual, family and group treatment, as well as

principles of social welfare.

— 2 or more years of related work experience in a health or

health setting preferred; depending on client population to be serviced,

desired work experience may vary.

— Prior experience with clinical methods and techniques used in or

individual, family and group therapy as related to mental health and/or

substance abuse issues.

— Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation if

applicable.

To apply, please click:

https://www.careersatmainehealth.org/job/8268062/therapist-clinician-deaf-services/

or visit:

www.careersatmainehealth.org

About Maine Behavioral Healthcare

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has become a unified organization committed to

providing the highest quality of care to our clients and patients. Our

goal is to become Maine’s first choice for integrated behavioral

healthcare and a regional and national model for the future.

With a service area covering the Greater Portland area and a large part of

southern Maine, a career with Maine Behavioral Healthcare gives you the

opportunity to live, work and play in one of the most beautiful areas of

the country. Southern Maine offers natural beauty, four-season

recreational opportunities and a wealth of historic and cultural

attractions. Wherever you settle, you will have easy access to Maine’s

picturesque coast and sandy beaches, and its countless mountains, lakes

and rivers. Portland itself was recently named the most livable city in

America by Forbes Magazine.

MaineHealth values diversity and is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative

Action employer. Federal and state laws prohibit discrimination in

employment because of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex,

sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.

open positions

THE LEARNING CENTER FOR THE DEAF

Framingham, MA

details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on bonus

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers to

view the exciting job opportunities at The Learning Center for the Deaf!

We have recently posted employment opportunities for WALDEN SCHOOL

OVERNIGHT CHILD CARE WORKER, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN, CLASSROOM TEACHER,

and SECONDARY CLASSROOM ASSISTANT!

Please visit www.tlcdeaf.org/careers for

full job description and details on how to receive a $500.00 sign-on

bonus!

**The Learning Center for the Deaf offers substantial benefits including

medical, dental, vision, 403b contribution, life insurance, short term and

long term disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, and

generous paid time off.

CAREER ANNOUNCEMENT

Program Director II- Client Services

Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson

Tucson, Arizona

No 03-10-271

As a condition of employment, all CCS employees are required to qualify

for an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card

Position: Program Director II- Client Services

Agency: Deaf and Residential Services-Tucson

Status: Exempt – Full-Time

Position Purpose

Supervises and directs Client through DRS in the areas of counseling,

advocacy, case management, client intake, assessment, domestic violence,

family support, senior citizen support, and Deaf Blind support for Deaf,

Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind individuals and provides therapeutic

counseling as needed. Develops internships and SSP training programs,

consumer assessment procedures and essential group meetings for consumer

population. Ensures program compliance with established Agency policies

and applicable regulatory guidelines. Designs and schedules staff

professional development training, maintains case loads in accordance with

service contract guidelines and assists with program budget development.

Position may from time to time be stressful and require a high demand of

performance. May perform other duties as assigned.

Essential Functions

— Develop, and recommends to management with formulating

administrative and operational policies and procedures for Client Services

activities

— Oversee the daily operations of the counseling, advocacy, case

management and for Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deaf-Blind individuals;

monitors contracts, quality of services, and billing and collections

processes

— Oversee and monitor staffing patterns and consumer needs;

determines departmental response to changes in consumer needs

— Supervise Client Services staff to include Program Coordinators,

Counselors, Support Service Providers, Case Workers and Case Aides

— Oversees the Domestic Violence Program, with emergency support,

referrals and prevention activities.

— Aids the VCD office, and the NM office by providing consultation

on hard to service consumers in need of support.

— Provide supervision to interns and practicum MA level students

— Responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, evaluating,

providing constructive performance feedback and separating employees

— Assure that client service programs meet contract standards,

staffing patterns, staffing oversight and CARF standards

— Provides therapeutic counseling

— Ensure counseling and case management program quality and

productivity standards

— Develop, oversee and monitor training programs for interns,

Service Support Providers and other project staff

— Develop and implement, with staff assistance, consumer assessment

procedures, to include both ecological assessments and personal futures

planning, as well as standardized intake and assessment procedures

— Assist with project development to foster enhancement and growth

within the program

— Report caseload size, consumer needs and staffing patterns to

supervisor for review of productivity

— Oversee the intake and case coordination processes for all clients

in the DRS system

— Conduct case staffing with appropriate staff; schedules and

monitors case review processes

— Responsible for maintaining all cases and caseloads and contract

requirements in accordance with outside agency service contracts

— Develop, with staff assistance, group meetings in areas ofes

Substance Abuse, Women’s Group, Anger Management, Parent’s Group,

Budgeting classes and other groups as deemed appropriate

— Responsible for the Request for Proposal (RFP) process

— Responsible for the development and facilitation of a balanced

programmatic budget

— Coordinate external training opportunities for staff, e.g.,

substance abuse workshop

— Responsible for aiding in the development of a statewide program al

and consultation to regarding consumer services in the area of behavioral

health services

— Develop programs, as needed, to meet Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of

Hearing consumer needs

— Review and maintains CARF procedures and Affirmative Action goals

— Support DRS in the development of community activities, Board

priorities and staff training

— Develop community partnerships, and oversee staff training, and

presentations in the community

— Oversee referrals, intakes and screens clients into the programs,

coordinates client services throughout the system; determine staffing

pattern response in relationship to consumer needs

— Aids in the development of contracts specific to Client Services

— Develops and implements FCC program.

— Works with the Courts and outside partners in the development of a

victim domestic violence program.

— Assure all staff are knowledgeable of best practices to persons

with a hearing loss and represent SCS in services to persons with a

hearing loss

— Assure all programs meet contract standards including DOL and CARF

— Conduct site visits and perform qualify and safety reviews for

accreditation compliance

— May drive agency or personal vehicle on company business

Minimum Qualifications

— Master’s in Social Work, Counseling, Psychology, Rehabilitation

or related field

— LPLPC, LISW, LAC or NBCC or related licensing

— American Sign Language skills

— 5 years of supervisory experience in program management

— 5 years of experience working with Deaf or Hard of Hearing persons

in a counseling and professional capacity

— Obtain State of Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card and

pass drug screening

— Valid Arizona Driver License, proof of insurance and Arizona Motor

Vehicle Division 39 month Motor Vehicle Report

Desired Qualifications

— Additional years of directly related experience

— Training, experience and skill in various treatment modalities

The above statement reflects the general duties considered necessary to

describe the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be

considered a detailed description of all work requirements that may be

inherent in the job.

Salary $19.50 – $29.25 per hour

How to Apply:

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc.

140 W. Speedway Blvd. #230

Tucson, AZ 85705

Fax resume and cover letter – 520-770-8505

Email resume and cover letter – humanresources@ccs-soaz.org

For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

Selection Applicants will be rated and evaluated based upon of their

qualifications, training and related job experience

Open August 22, 2018

Closing Date When Filled

Due to the volume of applications we receive, only those selected for an

interview will be contacted.

Any individual seeking accommodations should contact the Corporate

Director of Human Resources at 520-623-0344 ex 7068

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona strengthens families,

supports communities, provides compassionate services, and strives for

excellence. For more information visit our website at: www.ccs-soaz.org

We encourage our Veterans to apply.

