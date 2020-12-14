DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 16, 2020

— not every hearing foreign person knows gestures

Nyle DiMarco, in an interview, said:

The biggest advantage of being deaf while traveling

is that so many people in foreign countries are incredible

at gesture

Is he correct? Well, DeafDigest editor and his wife

was having breakfast at a restaurant in Barcelona,

Spain. Keep in mind, people of Madrid gesture all

the time with each other, not that so in Barcelona.

Anyway the editor wanted eggs as scrambled and made

a gesture to indicate scrambling. The waitress couldn’t

understand it so asked her shift manager, whom did not

understand it. The manager asked the cook to come

over, and after struggling with the gesture he

finally figured it out as “scrambled.” Took about

five minutes just for a simple, and routine

breakfast order! Scrambled eggs in Barcelona?

The best!

— federal judge dismisses ADA interpreting case

A federal judge in Georgia dismissed an ADA

interpreting case. The interpreter was not

certified but was hired at the last minute

as requested by a deaf patient for a medical

appointment. Why was it dismissed? The judge

said the clinic followed ADA rules but was not

at fault due to this last minute request.

— a big issue almost invisible in the deaf community

People park their cars in garages inside their

houses, and accidentally leave the engine

running, leading to carbon monoxide. Forgetful

hearing people can hear the engine and run back

to the garage to shut it off. Not so with the

deaf. A national deaf leader died in 1968 for

that reason. There is a lawsuit against

Toyota for not installing a flashing signaler

to warn of engine still running or to

auto-shut off the engine.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/13/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/