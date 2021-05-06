2021/05/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 6, 2021
— deaf person allowed to sit next to court clerk
A deaf person, in a court case, was allowed by
the judge to sit next to the court clerk during
a trial, to keep up with the proceedings. It
took place — in 1882, which is 130 years ago!
— opportunity for deaf wine-tasters
The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas is offering
an online Introductory Sommelier Course. The board
says it is a good opportunity for the deaf to learn
more about wines!
— “some sign language” on TV news
DeafDigest mentioned that a British TV
news program “welcomed” Deaf Awareness
Week but without using captions. It did
mention that “some” sign language was
used. Is it better than nothing?
No way! Must have both captions and
sign language, not one or the other.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/03/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/