2021/05/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 6, 2021

— deaf person allowed to sit next to court clerk

A deaf person, in a court case, was allowed by

the judge to sit next to the court clerk during

a trial, to keep up with the proceedings. It

took place — in 1882, which is 130 years ago!

— opportunity for deaf wine-tasters

The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas is offering

an online Introductory Sommelier Course. The board

says it is a good opportunity for the deaf to learn

more about wines!

— “some sign language” on TV news

DeafDigest mentioned that a British TV

news program “welcomed” Deaf Awareness

Week but without using captions. It did

mention that “some” sign language was

used. Is it better than nothing?

No way! Must have both captions and

sign language, not one or the other.

