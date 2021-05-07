2021/05/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 7, 2021

— agency’s online discrimination

A casting agency for actors has been accused

of using an on-line tick box to reject

interest and queries from deaf actors!

— different signs from different eras

A long-time interpreter said when she started

interpreting, the signs she used were

“old fashioned” but that over the years

new signs have come up while older signs

disappear. This meant she had to keep up

with these newer signs just about every

day.

— the Deaf Community and the Deaf School

When a Deaf School is located in a Deaf

Community, then deaf population is higher.

But when the Deaf School closes up for

good, then the deaf population shrinks.

This was the comment made by an observer

in a newspaper story.

