2021/05/07

— agency’s online discrimination
A casting agency for actors has been accused
of using an on-line tick box to reject
interest and queries from deaf actors!
— different signs from different eras
A long-time interpreter said when she started
interpreting, the signs she used were
“old fashioned” but that over the years
new signs have come up while older signs
disappear. This meant she had to keep up
with these newer signs just about every
day.
— the Deaf Community and the Deaf School
When a Deaf School is located in a Deaf
Community, then deaf population is higher.
But when the Deaf School closes up for
good, then the deaf population shrinks.
This was the comment made by an observer
in a newspaper story.
