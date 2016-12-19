2016/12/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 19, 2016
— some deaf people hate being tapped on the shoulder
For most deaf people, being tapped on the shoulder
is fine. Yet, there are few deaf people that hate
to be tapped on the shoulder! What to do about it?
A software developer created an app to warn the
deaf if someone is coming to them from behind
to tap on their shoulders! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-not-wanting-shoulder-tapping/
— Florida blames federal for saying no to deaf
Floyd McClain, who is deaf, wants to become a
truck driver. He attended truck driving school
and passed all of his exams. The Federal Motor
Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) gave him
OK to become a truck driver. He lives in Florida,
and the state told him no! Florida says FMCSA
does not have guidelines and rules on how to give
truck driving tests to the deaf! It is
finger-pointing that prevents Floyd from earning
a good living as a deaf truck driver.
— insulting newspaper headline
A Vietnamese newspaper had a headline that
screamed:
300 people escape deafness, dumbness thanks to
cochlear implant
Escape deafness? No. People with CI are still deaf.
They just hear better with it, but cannot hear
without it.
Dumbness? Very insulting.
