2016/12/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 19, 2016



— some deaf people hate being tapped on the shoulder

For most deaf people, being tapped on the shoulder

is fine. Yet, there are few deaf people that hate

to be tapped on the shoulder! What to do about it?

A software developer created an app to warn the

deaf if someone is coming to them from behind

to tap on their shoulders! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-not-wanting-shoulder-tapping/

— Florida blames federal for saying no to deaf

Floyd McClain, who is deaf, wants to become a

truck driver. He attended truck driving school

and passed all of his exams. The Federal Motor

Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) gave him

OK to become a truck driver. He lives in Florida,

and the state told him no! Florida says FMCSA

does not have guidelines and rules on how to give

truck driving tests to the deaf! It is

finger-pointing that prevents Floyd from earning

a good living as a deaf truck driver.

— insulting newspaper headline

A Vietnamese newspaper had a headline that

screamed:

300 people escape deafness, dumbness thanks to

cochlear implant

Escape deafness? No. People with CI are still deaf.

They just hear better with it, but cannot hear

without it.

Dumbness? Very insulting.

