2016/12/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 20, 2016

— a deaf nurse with a rare honor

We have number of deaf nurses in the nursing

profession, even though exact count is impossible.

One deaf nurse has a rare honor. Tracy Lindstrom,

who is a deaf nursing student at Wichita

State University, has a Nurse Practitioner

Doctorate. DeafDigest does not know if she

is the first deaf or the only deaf with a

Nurse Practitioner Doctorate. A picture

of her is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-nurse-with-nursing-doctorate/

— a city court does not understand ADA

It should be assumed that all courts in USA know

what ADA is all about. But apparently the

Camden Municipal Court (New Jersey) does not

understand ADA! This court was accused by

New Jersey federal judge of violating

ADA rules. Examples were – refusing

to provide interpreter for a deaf person

with low reading/writing skills; not

posting signs on the walls explaining

the availability of ASL interpreters;

ignoring advance requests by the deaf

for an interpreter prior to court

appearance; a court clerk challenging

the deafness of a deaf person; and

so on. There will be a big lawsuit

filed against that Camden court.

— theater offers free movies for the deaf

Do theaters really offer free movies for

the deaf anywhere in USA? Not really,

but a theater in St. Thomas, Virgin

Islands, recently opened its doors to

deaf movie-goers, not charging them

for movie tickets. The Caribbean Cinemas

wanted to tell the public that their

movies are accessible to the deaf.

Not sure if it is open captions or

closed captions, though.

