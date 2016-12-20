2016/12/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 20, 2016
— a deaf nurse with a rare honor
We have number of deaf nurses in the nursing
profession, even though exact count is impossible.
One deaf nurse has a rare honor. Tracy Lindstrom,
who is a deaf nursing student at Wichita
State University, has a Nurse Practitioner
Doctorate. DeafDigest does not know if she
is the first deaf or the only deaf with a
Nurse Practitioner Doctorate. A picture
of her is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-nurse-with-nursing-doctorate/
— a city court does not understand ADA
It should be assumed that all courts in USA know
what ADA is all about. But apparently the
Camden Municipal Court (New Jersey) does not
understand ADA! This court was accused by
New Jersey federal judge of violating
ADA rules. Examples were – refusing
to provide interpreter for a deaf person
with low reading/writing skills; not
posting signs on the walls explaining
the availability of ASL interpreters;
ignoring advance requests by the deaf
for an interpreter prior to court
appearance; a court clerk challenging
the deafness of a deaf person; and
so on. There will be a big lawsuit
filed against that Camden court.
— theater offers free movies for the deaf
Do theaters really offer free movies for
the deaf anywhere in USA? Not really,
but a theater in St. Thomas, Virgin
Islands, recently opened its doors to
deaf movie-goers, not charging them
for movie tickets. The Caribbean Cinemas
wanted to tell the public that their
movies are accessible to the deaf.
Not sure if it is open captions or
closed captions, though.
