2016/12/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 21, 2016
— Tom Arnold said this; Trump said that
Did Donald Trump call Marlee Matlin a retard?
Tom Arnold said yes; Donald Trump said no;
Marlee Matlin didn’t say yes or no. Who is
correct? Arnold said he has tapes as proof of
Trump calling Marlee a retard. Very possibly
a mysterious comment that we will never know
the truth. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/tom-arnold-retard-comment/
— a deaf quick hire and a deaf quick firing
Is Cheesecake Factory anti-deaf? A deaf man
was hired, but fired a few days later.
He asked for an interpreter for his
training sessions. Instead, Cheesecake
quickly fired him. EEOC, not too happy
about it, has filed a lawsuit against
Cheesecake.
— hard of hearing farmer and his tractors
Stanley Kucera, who is hard of hearing, was
a farmer with 105 tractors. That many
tractors on a farm? Not really – his hobby
was collecting antique John Deere green
tractors that he stored in his Mead,
Nebraska farm barn. He had been collecting
these tractors for 50 years. All of
these have been willed to the Saunders
County Historical Society and Museum.
Almost all of these tractors will be
put up for auction, except for a few that
the museum will keep on display.
