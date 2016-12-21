2016/12/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 21, 2016

— Tom Arnold said this; Trump said that

Did Donald Trump call Marlee Matlin a retard?

Tom Arnold said yes; Donald Trump said no;

Marlee Matlin didn’t say yes or no. Who is

correct? Arnold said he has tapes as proof of

Trump calling Marlee a retard. Very possibly

a mysterious comment that we will never know

the truth. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/tom-arnold-retard-comment/

— a deaf quick hire and a deaf quick firing

Is Cheesecake Factory anti-deaf? A deaf man

was hired, but fired a few days later.

He asked for an interpreter for his

training sessions. Instead, Cheesecake

quickly fired him. EEOC, not too happy

about it, has filed a lawsuit against

Cheesecake.

— hard of hearing farmer and his tractors

Stanley Kucera, who is hard of hearing, was

a farmer with 105 tractors. That many

tractors on a farm? Not really – his hobby

was collecting antique John Deere green

tractors that he stored in his Mead,

Nebraska farm barn. He had been collecting

these tractors for 50 years. All of

these have been willed to the Saunders

County Historical Society and Museum.

Almost all of these tractors will be

put up for auction, except for a few that

the museum will keep on display.

