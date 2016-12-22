2016/12/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 22, 2016

— cannot find a job so became an owner

Nguyen Thai Thanh could not find a job as a

hairstylist in Vietnam despite his training.

Hair salon owners thought deaf people cannot

become hairstylists. Not giving up, he

opened his own hair styling salon – and

all of his hairstylists are deaf.

Communiations with picky customers?

One regular customer said:

I write down my ideas on what I want my hair

to look like, and Thành offers advice on

styling, and I always like the haircut

he gives me

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.net/deaf-owner-of-hairstyling-salon/

— a sick rapid transit announcement

In Glasgow (Scotland) a rapid transit

conductor made this announcement:

Could passengers please help deaf

passengers move towards the front of

the train?

If a deaf person rides the train

alone without a hearing aid or a CI,

then how would hearing passengers

know he is deaf? Being deaf is also

being invisible!

— diversity is a fake

Is diversity a fake? An advocate said

that many companies hire the deaf

just to show the world that deaf

people can be employed. But these

companies pay deaf low wages and

do not give deaf the promotions

that are given to hearing employees!

