2016/12/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 22, 2016
— cannot find a job so became an owner
Nguyen Thai Thanh could not find a job as a
hairstylist in Vietnam despite his training.
Hair salon owners thought deaf people cannot
become hairstylists. Not giving up, he
opened his own hair styling salon – and
all of his hairstylists are deaf.
Communiations with picky customers?
One regular customer said:
I write down my ideas on what I want my hair
to look like, and Thành offers advice on
styling, and I always like the haircut
he gives me
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.net/deaf-owner-of-hairstyling-salon/
— a sick rapid transit announcement
In Glasgow (Scotland) a rapid transit
conductor made this announcement:
Could passengers please help deaf
passengers move towards the front of
the train?
If a deaf person rides the train
alone without a hearing aid or a CI,
then how would hearing passengers
know he is deaf? Being deaf is also
being invisible!
— diversity is a fake
Is diversity a fake? An advocate said
that many companies hire the deaf
just to show the world that deaf
people can be employed. But these
companies pay deaf low wages and
do not give deaf the promotions
that are given to hearing employees!
Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— pioneering deaf female pilot
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
12/18/16 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/