2016/12/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 23, 2016



— trying to revive a dead sign language

Deaf historians know about deaf sign

language used for generations by the

deaf and the hearing at Martha’s Vineyard

in Massachusetts. The sign language used

was not ASL, and this language became

extinct when the last person died in 1950.

There is an effort led by two long-time

residents to revive it. Currently there

are weekly sign language classes at

a local library. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/marthas-vineyard-sign-language/

— reason a nemployer didn’t hire a deaf applicant

A deaf software developer said

her employer refused to hire her. She argued

and won, and got hired for her current job.

During the interview she explained that she

has access to a relay service to communicate

with contractors and fellow employees. This

“killed” the interview and the employer

wouldn’t hire her. The employer was afraid

that confidential information discussed during

the relay call would violate the privacy issues.

She did not file ADA lawsuit, instead, not

giving up and gave strong points about the

relay service. The company changed its

mind and hired her!

— Virginia auto dealership cheating the deaf

A deaf man went out and bought a new pickup truck.

The truck cost $45,000. That should be it, but

instead the dealership told him he had to buy a

$6,300 vehicle protection plan and a $3,000

service contract. They told him he had to

sign papers even though he really did

not understand what it was all about.

The family member was upset, feeling he was

cheated. The dealership was confronted,

and rather than to get into a lawsuit,

cancelled the contract and refunded in

full his down payment.

