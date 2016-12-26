2016/12/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 26, 2016

— deaf attraction at a vacation resort

At a vacation resort in Madh Island, off the

shores of Mumbai, a big attraction is a

Christmas Crib. It has been designed and

built by Anthony Estibero. He is deaf

and a long-time resort employee. Every

year at Christmas time, he works on

the crib – where tourists come to watch

in awe. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-built-crib/

— a strange technological claim

DeepMind is a British artificial intelligence company.

There was a story about this company working with Oxford

University to develop a lipreading machine that will

help improve movie and TV captions. What does

lipreading have to do with movie/TV captions?

— pulling deaf customers into auto dealership

Fox, an auto dealership in Michigan, has a sign

language general manager. He is the one that

signs in these TV commercials. Does it help?

The dealership says nearly ten deaf customers

come in every month to purchase vehicles.

True or a fake claim? Very possibly true!

