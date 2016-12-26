2016/12/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 26, 2016
— deaf attraction at a vacation resort
At a vacation resort in Madh Island, off the
shores of Mumbai, a big attraction is a
Christmas Crib. It has been designed and
built by Anthony Estibero. He is deaf
and a long-time resort employee. Every
year at Christmas time, he works on
the crib – where tourists come to watch
in awe. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-built-crib/
— a strange technological claim
DeepMind is a British artificial intelligence company.
There was a story about this company working with Oxford
University to develop a lipreading machine that will
help improve movie and TV captions. What does
lipreading have to do with movie/TV captions?
— pulling deaf customers into auto dealership
Fox, an auto dealership in Michigan, has a sign
language general manager. He is the one that
signs in these TV commercials. Does it help?
The dealership says nearly ten deaf customers
come in every month to purchase vehicles.
True or a fake claim? Very possibly true!
Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— early TV model
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
12/25/16 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
……………………………………………………………
We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!
Remember ..if you drink…be careful
See the video below on:
The HealthBridges Team