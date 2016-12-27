2016/12/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 27, 2016
— calm and enjoyment in middle of uncertainity
— a strange way of explaining deafness
A newspaper in New Zealand ran a story
that was titled:
Student to start school with both ears working
It is saying that two new CI’s have made
the student’s ears OK now! The newspaper
did not say that when CI’s are taken out,
then both ears will not work!
— ADA, yes or no
Some deaf people think they have ADA rights
all the time, everywhere. ADA is not magic;
government agencies will not enforce ADA –
unless – the deaf person files a complaint.
And most deaf people don’t!
