2016/12/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 27, 2016

— calm and enjoyment in middle of uncertainity

Do see this picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/sign-language-being-spoken/

— a strange way of explaining deafness

A newspaper in New Zealand ran a story

that was titled:

Student to start school with both ears working

It is saying that two new CI’s have made

the student’s ears OK now! The newspaper

did not say that when CI’s are taken out,

then both ears will not work!

— ADA, yes or no

Some deaf people think they have ADA rights

all the time, everywhere. ADA is not magic;

government agencies will not enforce ADA –

unless – the deaf person files a complaint.

And most deaf people don’t!

……………………………………………….

We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!

Remember ..if you drink…be careful

See the video below on:

http://www.healthbridges.info

The HealthBridges Team

…………………………………………….

Latest deaf jobs:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— international incident by deaf woman

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

12/25/16 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/