2016/12/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 29, 2016

— deaf rally required many different interpreters

In September 600 deaf people from everywhere

in Europe attended the Deaf Rally at the

European Parliament in Belgium. The goal

was to pass a sign language resolution.

How many interpreters were needed, skilled

with different European sign languages,

for that rally? Thirty different sign

language interpreters! This is amazing.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-member-of-european-parliament/

— Gallaudet and NTID possibly less noisy than hearing colleges

Are students at Gallaudet and NTID always that

noisy, especially at night – screaming,

foot-kicking the dorm doors, etc. This is what

some hearing undergraduate students have

complained about – these noisy environments.

Think again! There was a story about

noise levels pretty much bad at hearing

colleges – more noisy than Gallaudet and

NTID. Hard to believe!

— deaf church in Spain

There are many churches in Spain. A few of these

churches give Mass for the deaf. A newspaper

story said over 20 priests in Spain give the

Mass in sign language.

