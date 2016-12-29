2016/12/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 29, 2016



— death of a legendary South Carolina hairdresser

Deaf hairdresser Mildred Brown passed away this

week in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She

owned her own hair salon; it was always busy.

In 2001, South Carolina legislature passed a bill

requiring hairdressers to take all tests

to remain licensed. Mildred was unable to pass

the written test. As a result, her business closed.

Hundreds of angry customers stormed the

state office supporting her. The legislators

then revised the laws to allow her to continue.

Back in business, she continued till age 80.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.net/deaf-owner-of-hair-salon/

— messing up a Deaf Film Festival

An upcoming Deaf Film Festival may possibly

be messed up. It has nothing to do with

these deaf films that were scheduled to

be viewed. Film producers may not attend.

Deaf movie fans may not attend – and it

has nothing to do with international

politics – but to with money inflation.

They may not want to risk saving money

for travel only to find out it is not

enough! This is the problem facing

the organizers of the India International

Deaf Film festival in Bengaluru.

— a surprising comment about Frederick, MD

Frederick, MD has a large deaf community,

possibly the largest in USA – per capita

population. Reasons are proximity to

Maryland School for the Deaf, Gallaudet

University and deaf people commuting to

jobs in the Washington, DC area. A

comment in a newspaper was surprising –

that many hearing people know very little

about the deaf, of deafness and of

Deaf Culture and ASL. They may pass by a group

of deaf people at malls and at department

stores but still knowing nothing!

