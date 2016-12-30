2016/12/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, December 30, 2016

— reason for no ADA for deaf in prisons

Many prison wardens know all about ADA, but

do not enforce it (interpreters, captions,

communication devices, etc). Reason is

that they feel deaf prisoners do not

deserve ADA rights because of the crimes

they committed against the society!

This was the issue written up in a

media editorial. Despite many lawsuit

wins, the attitude may not change.

— app to handle deaf-hearing meeting discussions

There are always stories of apps that can capture

deaf-hearing discussions in staff meetings

or even at family reunions. Is it always going

to work? Developers say yes. Well, look at

real time captions, there are always mistakes

(that make us laugh or cry). Now, with

fast-paced group discussions, captions fall

behind and by the time it is caught up,

another hearing person speaks up and so on.

And even worse, we need to match the comment

with the person saying it, and this means

head turning, thus missing more of the

conversation!

— the 911 and the internet

In the near future, deaf people, in need of

emergency assistance, will be able to send

videos to the 911 centers, via the internet.

Technology is ready, but the delay is

because of cost and equipment installation

and operator training. Just cannot be done

overnight!

