2017/01/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 2, 2017



— deaf school superintendent opposed deaf-deaf marriage

Could a superintendent of a deaf school try to pass

a state law forbidding marriage between a deaf man

and a deaf woman? It happened in 1916 when

Frank M. Driggs, the superintendent, Utah Schools

for the Deaf and Blind, tried to push this bill

through state legislature. Of course, it failed.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/utah-school-superintendent/

— A special sign language program on TV

Fashion News Lifestyle Network, shown on

FilmOn TV and FOTV digital network,

will have a special sign language program

on TV. Details about that program, however,

is not available right now. What is known

is that this program is available only

by subscription.

— free CI is not really free

In India, a hospital gave a two-year old

deaf boy a free CI. The father was very

thrilled about this free operation.

His thrill was shortlived – the hospital

told him it has no audiologist on its

staff and that he must make appointments

elsewhere for post-operative follow ups

at his own expense (that the family

cannot afford)! A sick joke? Yes.

