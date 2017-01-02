2017/01/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 2, 2017
— deaf school superintendent opposed deaf-deaf marriage
Could a superintendent of a deaf school try to pass
a state law forbidding marriage between a deaf man
and a deaf woman? It happened in 1916 when
Frank M. Driggs, the superintendent, Utah Schools
for the Deaf and Blind, tried to push this bill
through state legislature. Of course, it failed.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/utah-school-superintendent/
— A special sign language program on TV
Fashion News Lifestyle Network, shown on
FilmOn TV and FOTV digital network,
will have a special sign language program
on TV. Details about that program, however,
is not available right now. What is known
is that this program is available only
by subscription.
— free CI is not really free
In India, a hospital gave a two-year old
deaf boy a free CI. The father was very
thrilled about this free operation.
His thrill was shortlived – the hospital
told him it has no audiologist on its
staff and that he must make appointments
elsewhere for post-operative follow ups
at his own expense (that the family
cannot afford)! A sick joke? Yes.
