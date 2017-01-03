2017/01/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 3, 2017
— NFL again looks at Gallaudet
The NFL draft comes up late in April.
And for the third time in recent years,
the NFL has looked at a player from
Gallaudet. It was Tony Tatum, and
then Adham Talaat. Now it is
Carneilus Smith. Tatum wasn’t
drafted but played two seasons in
Arena Football. Talaat, not drafted,
participated in three NFL tryout
camps and then played in the
now-defunct Experimental Football
League. Will the third time be
the charm?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/nfl-prospect-from-gallaudet/
— surprise for deaf or not really a surprise
Karen Graham, not deaf, is a past Atlanta TV
news anchor. She made an announcement of a
surprise new venture that would serve the
deaf community. The announcement would be
made on January 5th. A real big surprise
or a “nothing-new” surprise? Just
stay tuned.
— deaf nightmares in hospitals
A deaf female senior citizen was in a
hospital for six days – without an
interpreter. Another one was that a
deaf man was admitted to the hospital
three times, and sent back home
each time – because of no interpreter.
He finally got an interpreter when the
deaf man’s family filed a legal
complaint with the hospital staff.
These took place, not in USA, but
in Australia!
