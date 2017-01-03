2017/01/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 3, 2017

— NFL again looks at Gallaudet

The NFL draft comes up late in April.

And for the third time in recent years,

the NFL has looked at a player from

Gallaudet. It was Tony Tatum, and

then Adham Talaat. Now it is

Carneilus Smith. Tatum wasn’t

drafted but played two seasons in

Arena Football. Talaat, not drafted,

participated in three NFL tryout

camps and then played in the

now-defunct Experimental Football

League. Will the third time be

the charm?

— surprise for deaf or not really a surprise

Karen Graham, not deaf, is a past Atlanta TV

news anchor. She made an announcement of a

surprise new venture that would serve the

deaf community. The announcement would be

made on January 5th. A real big surprise

or a “nothing-new” surprise? Just

stay tuned.

— deaf nightmares in hospitals

A deaf female senior citizen was in a

hospital for six days – without an

interpreter. Another one was that a

deaf man was admitted to the hospital

three times, and sent back home

each time – because of no interpreter.

He finally got an interpreter when the

deaf man’s family filed a legal

complaint with the hospital staff.

These took place, not in USA, but

in Australia!

