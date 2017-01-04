2017/01/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 4, 2017

— sickening picture at a fast food restauarant

A deaf patron ordered his food at a fast food

restaurant. One thing went wrong. Angry about it,

this deaf person took a picture, that you can

look at:

http://deafdigest.com/picture-at-fast-food-restaurant/

— deaf-owned businesses in Austin

A newspaper story said that there are about 30 deaf-owned

businesses in Austin, Texas. True or not true? Hard

to say. There may be full time deaf employees that operate

their own part-time businesses on the side. Does that

count towards as a deaf-owned business? And also –

is it possible that because of inability to find

a full-time job, a deaf person is forced to establish

own business? When a figure (30) is given, then

there are always questions!

— relay center destroyed

In Georgia, a relay center building was destroyed.

It was the fault of bad storm that hit the building,

destroying everything. Fifty employees had to

escape the destroyed building, but unfortuntaly

two were hurt. Both injuries were luckily minor.

The relay operator is now looking for a temporary

building. It is not known, however, if active

calls were being fielded at the time of disaster.

