2017/01/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 4, 2017
— sickening picture at a fast food restauarant
A deaf patron ordered his food at a fast food
restaurant. One thing went wrong. Angry about it,
this deaf person took a picture, that you can
look at:
http://deafdigest.com/picture-at-fast-food-restaurant/
— deaf-owned businesses in Austin
A newspaper story said that there are about 30 deaf-owned
businesses in Austin, Texas. True or not true? Hard
to say. There may be full time deaf employees that operate
their own part-time businesses on the side. Does that
count towards as a deaf-owned business? And also –
is it possible that because of inability to find
a full-time job, a deaf person is forced to establish
own business? When a figure (30) is given, then
there are always questions!
— relay center destroyed
In Georgia, a relay center building was destroyed.
It was the fault of bad storm that hit the building,
destroying everything. Fifty employees had to
escape the destroyed building, but unfortuntaly
two were hurt. Both injuries were luckily minor.
The relay operator is now looking for a temporary
building. It is not known, however, if active
calls were being fielded at the time of disaster.
Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf author, crime fiction
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/01/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/