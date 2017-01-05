2017/01/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 5, 2017
— lucky deaf apprentices in factories
The Department for Education (in Great Britain)
passed new rules, that allow young deaf people
with British Sign Language skills to qualify
as job apprentices. In the past they had
to read and write satisfactorily. Do keep
in mind many hearing apprentices do not
read and write that well. DeafDigest has
one concern – what if the factory calls
for a last-minute staff meeting to discuss
new manufacturing procedures? Waiting
for an interpreter can take a long time,
and what if the apprentices struggle
with written notes from volunteers?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/british-deaf-apprentice/
— bad, bad super-thin TV sets
Super-thin TV sets are bad for deaf people
that either wear a CI or a hearing aid.
A high tech expert said that these
super-thin curved flat screen TV
sets do not produce good sound!
Doesn’t bother the non-CI or
non-hearing aid deaf, though!
— strange captions
Some hearing people, watching captions that
were turned on TV, said sometimes it would
show something like:
%*&)#%)@!)))#?|{
A programmer said it was a programming
error in the captioning machine. Anyway
it can be quite frustrating.
