2017/01/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 5, 2017



— lucky deaf apprentices in factories

The Department for Education (in Great Britain)

passed new rules, that allow young deaf people

with British Sign Language skills to qualify

as job apprentices. In the past they had

to read and write satisfactorily. Do keep

in mind many hearing apprentices do not

read and write that well. DeafDigest has

one concern – what if the factory calls

for a last-minute staff meeting to discuss

new manufacturing procedures? Waiting

for an interpreter can take a long time,

and what if the apprentices struggle

with written notes from volunteers?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/british-deaf-apprentice/

— bad, bad super-thin TV sets

Super-thin TV sets are bad for deaf people

that either wear a CI or a hearing aid.

A high tech expert said that these

super-thin curved flat screen TV

sets do not produce good sound!

Doesn’t bother the non-CI or

non-hearing aid deaf, though!

— strange captions

Some hearing people, watching captions that

were turned on TV, said sometimes it would

show something like:

%*&)#%)@!)))#?|{

A programmer said it was a programming

error in the captioning machine. Anyway

it can be quite frustrating.

Latest deaf jobs:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf optometrist

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/01/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/