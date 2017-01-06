2017/01/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 6, 2017
— two way radio and deaf job applicant
Deaf people cannot use two-way radios. A
deaf person applied for a job. The
job description required use of two way
radio. Deaf person was not offered a job
for that reason. He filed a discrimination
lawsuit – and won! The judge said that
the employer must find a way for the deaf
person to function on the job – without –
using two-way radio. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-and-two-way-radio/
— newspaper story is unfair
A newspaper story said:
Why some people turned down a ‘medical miracle’ and
decided to stay deaf
This is unfair. Placing a CI on an older deaf person,
who has never learned to understand speech, is not
a medical miracle. Yes, that person may hear loud
noises – but will not understand voices (face to
face, telephone, radio, etc). CI is ok if the
deaf person wants to follow loud noises. But if
the deaf person does not want to be bothered by
loud noises, then CI may not be the best idea!
— Netflix’s 2016 best horror movie
DeafDigest has mentioned Hush, as a horror
movie involving a deaf character (unfortunately
played by a hearing person). This “deaf”
horror movie was mentioned in a press
release as Netflix’s best 2016 horror movie.
Just wish it was played by a deaf actor.
