2017/01/06

— two way radio and deaf job applicant

Deaf people cannot use two-way radios. A

deaf person applied for a job. The

job description required use of two way

radio. Deaf person was not offered a job

for that reason. He filed a discrimination

lawsuit – and won! The judge said that

the employer must find a way for the deaf

person to function on the job – without –

using two-way radio. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-and-two-way-radio/

— newspaper story is unfair

A newspaper story said:

Why some people turned down a ‘medical miracle’ and

decided to stay deaf

This is unfair. Placing a CI on an older deaf person,

who has never learned to understand speech, is not

a medical miracle. Yes, that person may hear loud

noises – but will not understand voices (face to

face, telephone, radio, etc). CI is ok if the

deaf person wants to follow loud noises. But if

the deaf person does not want to be bothered by

loud noises, then CI may not be the best idea!

— Netflix’s 2016 best horror movie

DeafDigest has mentioned Hush, as a horror

movie involving a deaf character (unfortunately

played by a hearing person). This “deaf”

horror movie was mentioned in a press

release as Netflix’s best 2016 horror movie.

Just wish it was played by a deaf actor.

