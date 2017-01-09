2017/01/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 9, 2017

— Seattle Times story about the cash register

The Seattle Times printed a comment about the

cash register and the deaf. See the picture at

http://deafdigest.com/cash-register-and-deaf/

— big irony with a deaf businessman

Mark Wafer, who is deaf, owns seven Tim Hortons

(like our Dunkin’ Donuts) in Canada and hires

the deaf. As a kid growing up, he wanted

to play soccer, but was not allowed. People

in his home town town thought soccer was too

dangerous for the deaf. The irony is that

he was allowed to race cars, and he did for

few years!

— TV network for the deaf

Karen Graham, former Atlanta TV news

anchor, is planning to start a deaf ASL

TV network. In case one is wondering, it

is not the first-time deaf ASL TV network.

The honor goes to the Silent Network

which started in 1979. It merged with

the Americas Disability channel to become

Kaleidoscope Television in 1990. Five

years later it became a 24-hour channel.

When it closed in 2000, Davideo restarted

it in 2000 and it continues under the

direction of David Pierce (DeafDigest’s

Old Fogey cartoonist). One can read

the history at:

www.thesilentnetwork.tv

Latest deaf jobs:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— cost of accommodating the deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/08/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/