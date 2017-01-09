2017/01/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 9, 2017
— Seattle Times story about the cash register
The Seattle Times printed a comment about the
cash register and the deaf. See the picture at
http://deafdigest.com/cash-register-and-deaf/
— big irony with a deaf businessman
Mark Wafer, who is deaf, owns seven Tim Hortons
(like our Dunkin’ Donuts) in Canada and hires
the deaf. As a kid growing up, he wanted
to play soccer, but was not allowed. People
in his home town town thought soccer was too
dangerous for the deaf. The irony is that
he was allowed to race cars, and he did for
few years!
— TV network for the deaf
Karen Graham, former Atlanta TV news
anchor, is planning to start a deaf ASL
TV network. In case one is wondering, it
is not the first-time deaf ASL TV network.
The honor goes to the Silent Network
which started in 1979. It merged with
the Americas Disability channel to become
Kaleidoscope Television in 1990. Five
years later it became a 24-hour channel.
When it closed in 2000, Davideo restarted
it in 2000 and it continues under the
direction of David Pierce (DeafDigest’s
Old Fogey cartoonist). One can read
the history at:
