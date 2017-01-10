2017/01/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 10, 2017
— a way for the deaf to serve the military
We have several young deaf men that want to
serve in the military but cannot – because
of their deafness. There seems to be a way
around – while not directly serving in
the military! There was a story about a
member of the Ohio Military Reserve.
This unit helps support the National
Guard, and it was the deaf man’s best
option.
A picture of a famous deaf person,
while undergoing military training:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-military/
— sign language chat with a pharmaceutical company
Sanofi, the largest pharmaceutical company in France
is now doing something for the deaf – establishing
a sign language chat line for deaf consumers. The
deaf can ask about dosage, treatments, and possible
side effects of medicine they are taking. This
is a big deal because we don’t see Pfizer, Merck & Co,
Eli Lilly & Co and others offering this such ASL
chat line in USA!
— an electro-mechanical fingerspelling hand
An engineer posted on his resume an idea of a
an electro-mechanical fingerspelling hand
to help the deaf-blind with communications.
Will it work? There was a federal grant
during the early eighties to develop a
special fingerspelling device for the
deaf-blind. Plus there were several other
attempts. All of them did not work.
Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— Supreme Court and Deaf Education
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/08/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/