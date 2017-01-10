2017/01/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 10, 2017

— a way for the deaf to serve the military

We have several young deaf men that want to

serve in the military but cannot – because

of their deafness. There seems to be a way

around – while not directly serving in

the military! There was a story about a

member of the Ohio Military Reserve.

This unit helps support the National

Guard, and it was the deaf man’s best

option.

A picture of a famous deaf person,

while undergoing military training:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-military/

— sign language chat with a pharmaceutical company

Sanofi, the largest pharmaceutical company in France

is now doing something for the deaf – establishing

a sign language chat line for deaf consumers. The

deaf can ask about dosage, treatments, and possible

side effects of medicine they are taking. This

is a big deal because we don’t see Pfizer, Merck & Co,

Eli Lilly & Co and others offering this such ASL

chat line in USA!

— an electro-mechanical fingerspelling hand

An engineer posted on his resume an idea of a

an electro-mechanical fingerspelling hand

to help the deaf-blind with communications.

Will it work? There was a federal grant

during the early eighties to develop a

special fingerspelling device for the

deaf-blind. Plus there were several other

attempts. All of them did not work.

