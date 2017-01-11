2017/01/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 11, 2017
— deaf text helps hearing
Two burglars broke into a house of a hearing person.
This home owner heard the break-in but was
afraid to call police on emergency phone number
because the burglars would hear the voice.
Instead he texted the police on deaf emergency
number. The police quickly came over to arrest
these burglars. It happened in France. The
deaf emergency text is 114, which is same as
our 911 text. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/making-the-arrest/
— cruise complaint
A deaf couple went on a cruise. During the
cruise, they complained that the TV on the
pool deck was not captioned. They asked
the cruise director to turn on the captions,
and he refused. A hearing person told the
deaf couple that voice on the deck TV
was also turned off! So, deaf discrimination
and hearing discrimination are equal.
ADA? Cruise was outside of USA waters.
— Cheesecake Factory’s mistake
DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that
Cheesecake Factory hired a deaf employee
and quickly fired him few days later.
That fired employee filed ADA discrimination
case against Cheesecake Factory. It was
learned that Cheesecake Factory thought
they were obeying ADA by using written
notes to communicate with the deaf
employee. They were wrong because the
deaf employee, himself an immigrant,
struggled with written notes.
Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— Sand artist, world’s best
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/08/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/