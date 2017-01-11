2017/01/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 11, 2017

— deaf text helps hearing

Two burglars broke into a house of a hearing person.

This home owner heard the break-in but was

afraid to call police on emergency phone number

because the burglars would hear the voice.

Instead he texted the police on deaf emergency

number. The police quickly came over to arrest

these burglars. It happened in France. The

deaf emergency text is 114, which is same as

our 911 text. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/making-the-arrest/

— cruise complaint

A deaf couple went on a cruise. During the

cruise, they complained that the TV on the

pool deck was not captioned. They asked

the cruise director to turn on the captions,

and he refused. A hearing person told the

deaf couple that voice on the deck TV

was also turned off! So, deaf discrimination

and hearing discrimination are equal.

ADA? Cruise was outside of USA waters.

— Cheesecake Factory’s mistake

DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that

Cheesecake Factory hired a deaf employee

and quickly fired him few days later.

That fired employee filed ADA discrimination

case against Cheesecake Factory. It was

learned that Cheesecake Factory thought

they were obeying ADA by using written

notes to communicate with the deaf

employee. They were wrong because the

deaf employee, himself an immigrant,

struggled with written notes.

