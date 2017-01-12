2017/01/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 12, 2017
— big “deaf” role in a new movie
A new movie is coming up – Finding Mom.
It is a French comedy about a family being
surprised by a deaf stranger knocking on
their door. This stranger said he is
their son! They couple felt the deaf son
was a scam – but the woman accepts him
as the child she never had. It didn’t
say, however, if it is the real child
or if it was a scam. Anyway DeafDigest
is disappointed that this “deaf” son
is a fake-deaf actor, not a real
deaf actor. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/real-parents-or-fake-parents-of-deaf/
— District Court rules against the deaf
There was a lawsuit filed by a group of deaf people
that live in The Villages in Florida, saying
that the Villages District and Villages Charter School
have discriminated against the deaf. The District
Court supported the decision of the lower court,
saying ADA laws were not violated. Next step –
Supreme Court? Or just forget it? Court said
that defendants are not a service nor a program
or an activity, and therefore not subject to ADA.
The big issue was lack of captions and lack of
interpreters in these Villages programs open
to Village residents.
— deaf hikers lost and rescued
A deaf couple from Southern California, along with
their guide, hiked the trails at Crater Lake National
Park in Oregon. A surprise snow storm trapped
them, forcing them to seek shelter in a
trails rest room. They were rescued by a
search party – and all is OK.
