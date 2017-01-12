2017/01/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 12, 2017

— big “deaf” role in a new movie

A new movie is coming up – Finding Mom.

It is a French comedy about a family being

surprised by a deaf stranger knocking on

their door. This stranger said he is

their son! They couple felt the deaf son

was a scam – but the woman accepts him

as the child she never had. It didn’t

say, however, if it is the real child

or if it was a scam. Anyway DeafDigest

is disappointed that this “deaf” son

is a fake-deaf actor, not a real

deaf actor. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/real-parents-or-fake-parents-of-deaf/

— District Court rules against the deaf

There was a lawsuit filed by a group of deaf people

that live in The Villages in Florida, saying

that the Villages District and Villages Charter School

have discriminated against the deaf. The District

Court supported the decision of the lower court,

saying ADA laws were not violated. Next step –

Supreme Court? Or just forget it? Court said

that defendants are not a service nor a program

or an activity, and therefore not subject to ADA.

The big issue was lack of captions and lack of

interpreters in these Villages programs open

to Village residents.

— deaf hikers lost and rescued

A deaf couple from Southern California, along with

their guide, hiked the trails at Crater Lake National

Park in Oregon. A surprise snow storm trapped

them, forcing them to seek shelter in a

trails rest room. They were rescued by a

search party – and all is OK.

Latest deaf jobs:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Civil War and the deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/08/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/