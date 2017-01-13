2017/01/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 13, 2017

— deaf in a TV contest program

A new TV show is coming up in Great Britain –

The Big Painting Challenge. The judges will

look at the paintings of amateur artists

and decide which one is the best. One of

the contestants in a future program is

deaf. This is great because we do not see

too many deaf participants in all of these

TV contests. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-in-tv-contest/

— a big irony with a deaf school budget

Budgets are always a big issue with deaf schools.

And there is a big irony – The Montana School for

the Deaf and the Blind offered to return

$250,000 to the state. It is four percent of

the school budget. The state government

was complaining about making budget cuts

with different state departments. Did

the state grab $250,000 from the deaf school

budget? No! The state government more or

less was embarrassed by the school offer.

That amount represented four teaching slots

at the school that went unfilled.

— Deaf during the Super Bowl Day

We look forward to the Super Bowl. We wonder which

TV commercials are captioned and which are not.

And we wonder if the TV will show the ASL signer

of the National Anthem or ignore it (as usual).

And there is a Super Bowl performer that is deaf.

It is Doobert, a deaf puppy that will participate

in the annual Puppy Bowl. Will Doobert score a

touchdown or make us laugh?

