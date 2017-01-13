2017/01/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 13, 2017
— deaf in a TV contest program
A new TV show is coming up in Great Britain –
The Big Painting Challenge. The judges will
look at the paintings of amateur artists
and decide which one is the best. One of
the contestants in a future program is
deaf. This is great because we do not see
too many deaf participants in all of these
TV contests. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-in-tv-contest/
— a big irony with a deaf school budget
Budgets are always a big issue with deaf schools.
And there is a big irony – The Montana School for
the Deaf and the Blind offered to return
$250,000 to the state. It is four percent of
the school budget. The state government
was complaining about making budget cuts
with different state departments. Did
the state grab $250,000 from the deaf school
budget? No! The state government more or
less was embarrassed by the school offer.
That amount represented four teaching slots
at the school that went unfilled.
— Deaf during the Super Bowl Day
We look forward to the Super Bowl. We wonder which
TV commercials are captioned and which are not.
And we wonder if the TV will show the ASL signer
of the National Anthem or ignore it (as usual).
And there is a Super Bowl performer that is deaf.
It is Doobert, a deaf puppy that will participate
in the annual Puppy Bowl. Will Doobert score a
touchdown or make us laugh?
