2017/01/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 16, 2017
— a deaf musical surprise
We have a some deaf people that are recognized
for their musical skills – two examples, Eve
Glennie and Sean Forbes. There is another one and
it is a surprise. Douglas Munyendo, who is deaf with no
residual hearing nor speaking skills, is becoming
a sensation in Kenya, with his rapper music.
He goes by his musical name – Lal Daggy. He
has his work recorded at a top Kenyan
musical studio, and performs at concerts
and night clubs. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-kenyan-rapper/
— be careful when entering a side door
A deaf man went to the court house to pay his
parking ticket. He made one mistake – entering
the court through a side door instead of through
the front entrance that had security gates.
Several sheriffs confronted him and physically
threw him out onto the street. He incurred
injuries that required medical attention.
He did tell the sheriffs he was deaf, but
they just threw him out! He filed a
lawsuit – and after a five year battle,
reached settlement with the province
of Alberta. The sheriffs who roughed
him up were fired.
— walking with eyes, not with ears
A deaf writer gave this advice – if you
go out for any reason (errands, eating
out, etc), make sure to use eyes.
Look all over to see who is in front
of you and who is behind you. Make
sure you have full vision; if something
is blocking your vision, such as a tree,
them move around until you get full
vision. While walking, look at people
and where they are going. Hearing
people do these things – with their
ears; we just have to do with our eyes!
