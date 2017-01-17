2017/01/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 17, 2017
— one of the world’s best wine tasters
Wine is popular all over the world, especially
these Italian wines. The most important person
in the wine industry is the wine taster. If
he decides the flavor is bad, it practically
dooms that wine. One of the most famous
wine tasters in Italy is Giulio Gambelli.
He is deaf. He commnicated with everyone
with eyes, facial expressions, and gestures.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-wine-taster/
— three best deaf actors named by entertainment web site
Who are our three best deaf actors according to an
entertainment web site (zimbio)? The top three are
Marlee Matlin, Linda Bove and Russell Harvard.
Do keep in mind we have many other great deaf actors;
Zimbio just only named three of them. This being
said, this is not a reflection on those not
selected.
— a scary thing with interpreting laws
Word is going around in Great Britain that the
Interpreter for the Deaf Licensure Act may
be repealed. This law asks for specialized
interpreting (legal, medical, oral, etc).
If it is repealed, then agencies could look
for lowest cost interpreters regardless of
their skills and specialized knowledge.
Could this happen in USA? This is the scary
part!
— opportunity with Deaflympics
go to: http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Latest deaf jobs:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— levels of sign language skills
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/15/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/