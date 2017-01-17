2017/01/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 17, 2017

— one of the world’s best wine tasters

Wine is popular all over the world, especially

these Italian wines. The most important person

in the wine industry is the wine taster. If

he decides the flavor is bad, it practically

dooms that wine. One of the most famous

wine tasters in Italy is Giulio Gambelli.

He is deaf. He commnicated with everyone

with eyes, facial expressions, and gestures.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-wine-taster/

— three best deaf actors named by entertainment web site

Who are our three best deaf actors according to an

entertainment web site (zimbio)? The top three are

Marlee Matlin, Linda Bove and Russell Harvard.

Do keep in mind we have many other great deaf actors;

Zimbio just only named three of them. This being

said, this is not a reflection on those not

selected.

— a scary thing with interpreting laws

Word is going around in Great Britain that the

Interpreter for the Deaf Licensure Act may

be repealed. This law asks for specialized

interpreting (legal, medical, oral, etc).

If it is repealed, then agencies could look

for lowest cost interpreters regardless of

their skills and specialized knowledge.

Could this happen in USA? This is the scary

part!

— opportunity with Deaflympics

