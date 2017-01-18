2017/01/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 18, 2017



— deaf person in brown jacket

A deaf person in a brown jacket went

to a sub sandwich place to order a

cheesesteak stub. See the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/brown-jacket/

— trial of deaf man dropped for one reason

A deaf man in Oklahoma was supposed to

stand a trial on charges of resisting

arrest by a police officer. After much

thought the prosecutor and the judge

agreed to drop the trial. The defendant’s

attorney asked for six interpreters,

including Certified Deaf Interpreters

because the deaf man only had a limited

knowledge of ASL. Since the deaf man

was well known in the deaf community,

the CDI’s had to come from out of

state. All that would cost too much

money for the court to pay – and

so, the trial was dropped!

— Beethoven surprises we didn’t know about

A hearing musician who is a Beethoven

historian said there were some surprises

about Beethoven. His music was never

recorded, just his written notes.

He was flexible with each performance

depending on audience responses.

He only played in Vienna, never traveling

to concerts in other nations. He loved

studying Indian and African music.

His music, especially the Ninth

Symphony was a blend of different

kinds of music, It was not just

Viennese music.

