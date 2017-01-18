2017/01/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 18, 2017
— deaf person in brown jacket
A deaf person in a brown jacket went
to a sub sandwich place to order a
cheesesteak stub. See the picture at:
http://deafdigest.com/brown-jacket/
— trial of deaf man dropped for one reason
A deaf man in Oklahoma was supposed to
stand a trial on charges of resisting
arrest by a police officer. After much
thought the prosecutor and the judge
agreed to drop the trial. The defendant’s
attorney asked for six interpreters,
including Certified Deaf Interpreters
because the deaf man only had a limited
knowledge of ASL. Since the deaf man
was well known in the deaf community,
the CDI’s had to come from out of
state. All that would cost too much
money for the court to pay – and
so, the trial was dropped!
— Beethoven surprises we didn’t know about
A hearing musician who is a Beethoven
historian said there were some surprises
about Beethoven. His music was never
recorded, just his written notes.
He was flexible with each performance
depending on audience responses.
He only played in Vienna, never traveling
to concerts in other nations. He loved
studying Indian and African music.
His music, especially the Ninth
Symphony was a blend of different
kinds of music, It was not just
Viennese music.
