2017/01/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 19, 2017
— the warrant and the deaf home resident
The police came to a deaf person’s home,
looking for a suspect. The deaf person
answered the door and gave permission
to come inside and look around. The police
decided to stay out – and to get a
warrant for a judge to sign. The police
was afraid of misunderstandings with
the deaf person – so to play it safe,
they got a warrant. For some reason
an interpreter wasn’t requested
with the warrant.
http://deafdigest.com/police-warrant/
— do not assume Deaf Relay will announce caller’s deafness
In the past Deaf Relay operators will announce that the
deaf person is on the phone. Not any more due to change
in policy. Yet, many deaf callers are not aware of it,
thinking hearing people on the other line know about
it, while actually they may not know of the deafness.
This is something a deaf user may need to keep this
in mind.
— Uber or Lyft for deaf drivers
Which is the better employer of deaf drivers –
Uber or Lyft? There are deaf drivers that
drove for both at same time but stayed
with Uber. Others have stayed with Lyft!
It is like selecting Coke over Pepsi or
Pepsi over Coke – a matter of subtle
taste preferences. Best is to drive
for both companies and then make
comparisons. Uber may have some feature
that Lyft doesn’t and vice versa.
