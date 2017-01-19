2017/01/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 19, 2017

— the warrant and the deaf home resident

The police came to a deaf person’s home,

looking for a suspect. The deaf person

answered the door and gave permission

to come inside and look around. The police

decided to stay out – and to get a

warrant for a judge to sign. The police

was afraid of misunderstandings with

the deaf person – so to play it safe,

they got a warrant. For some reason

an interpreter wasn’t requested

with the warrant.

http://deafdigest.com/police-warrant/

— do not assume Deaf Relay will announce caller’s deafness

In the past Deaf Relay operators will announce that the

deaf person is on the phone. Not any more due to change

in policy. Yet, many deaf callers are not aware of it,

thinking hearing people on the other line know about

it, while actually they may not know of the deafness.

This is something a deaf user may need to keep this

in mind.

— Uber or Lyft for deaf drivers

Which is the better employer of deaf drivers –

Uber or Lyft? There are deaf drivers that

drove for both at same time but stayed

with Uber. Others have stayed with Lyft!

It is like selecting Coke over Pepsi or

Pepsi over Coke – a matter of subtle

taste preferences. Best is to drive

for both companies and then make

comparisons. Uber may have some feature

that Lyft doesn’t and vice versa.

Latest deaf jobs & also opportunity with Deaflympiccs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf police officer shot in line of duty

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/15/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/