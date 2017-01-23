2017/01/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 23, 2017

— an unusual convention that deaf person attended

A deaf person attended a convention that we would

say it is unusual. Take a look at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-at-unusual-convention/

— interpreter’s biggest fear many years ago

An interpreter was interviewed by a newspaper

reporter. She said she began as an “in-house”

interpreter for her deaf family while growing

up. Her biggest fear at that time was that

if she made an interpreting error, it

would affect communications between her

deaf family and the hearing person.

The interpreter said she was frightened

of it happening!

— deaf woman not allowed to join a hearing tour

A deaf woman wanted to join a hearing tour.

The tour directors would not allow her – because

of her deafness! They felt her deafness was

a burden they oculdn’t handle. It is not

happening in USA, but in China! As a result

she had to join hearing family members on

their tours, not always the best idea for her.

