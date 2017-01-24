2017/01/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 24, 2017
— two new deaf concerns
We have two new concerns with the new White
House. If there is a federal hiring freeze,
then deaf people may be denied such employment
opportunities with the government. For years
federal employment has been good to the deaf.
Also, the new FCC chairperson appointee
Ajit Pai does not like net neutrality.
The deaf, in recent years, have fought for
net neutrality. Without net neutrality,
our internet and cable costs may skyrocket,
placing low income deaf people at disadvantage.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/new-deaf-concerns/
— $120,000 is OK
Spending $120,000 is OK according to ADA regulations.
Johns Hopkins Hospital (Maryland) fought against
interpreters for a deaf employee, saying $120,000
per year is a high expense and is an unfair reasonable
accommodation. This hospital is part of the Johns Hopkins
School of Medicine. They have $1.9 billion dollars in
endownment, meaning $120,000 is just pennies to them!
— TV to disappoint us or not
Will TV disappoint us or not – during the
Super Bowl? Kriston Lee Pumphrey will be
ASL-signing the National Anthem and
America the Beautiful. In the past TV
screens have either hid the ASL singers
or viewed away from them. We shall wait
and see and either be happy or disappointed!
