2017/01/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 24, 2017



— two new deaf concerns

We have two new concerns with the new White

House. If there is a federal hiring freeze,

then deaf people may be denied such employment

opportunities with the government. For years

federal employment has been good to the deaf.

Also, the new FCC chairperson appointee

Ajit Pai does not like net neutrality.

The deaf, in recent years, have fought for

net neutrality. Without net neutrality,

our internet and cable costs may skyrocket,

placing low income deaf people at disadvantage.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/new-deaf-concerns/

— $120,000 is OK

Spending $120,000 is OK according to ADA regulations.

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Maryland) fought against

interpreters for a deaf employee, saying $120,000

per year is a high expense and is an unfair reasonable

accommodation. This hospital is part of the Johns Hopkins

School of Medicine. They have $1.9 billion dollars in

endownment, meaning $120,000 is just pennies to them!

— TV to disappoint us or not

Will TV disappoint us or not – during the

Super Bowl? Kriston Lee Pumphrey will be

ASL-signing the National Anthem and

America the Beautiful. In the past TV

screens have either hid the ASL singers

or viewed away from them. We shall wait

and see and either be happy or disappointed!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— a fact about Dancing With the Stars old TV series

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/22/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/