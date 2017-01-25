2017/01/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 25, 2017
— a big risk while walking on the sidewalk
In Camden, a district in London, there is a law
that says bicyclists cannot ride on the sidewalks.
Yet, there was an announcement that police officers
will not enforce that law. This is scary for
people that walk on the sidewalks if bicyclists
race fast behind them. These bicyclists may
scream for people to keep out of the way.
Deaf people cannot hear these screams and
risk being hit from behind! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/bicyclists-possibly-hitting-the-deaf-on-sidewalks/
— a non-doctor developed the first CI
We assume that it is the doctors that have designed
and developed the early CI’s. Well, in 1977 before
everyone heard of a CI, Adam Kissiah, not deaf,
designed the first CI. He was not a doctor and
never had a medical training. He was lucky.
What if his lack of medical knowledge of
a person’s skull could have botched the
first attempt at an implant?
— deaf but not deaf
Could a person be deaf but is not deaf? There was
a letter to the editor of a newspaper by a person
who said he was “fortunate” not to be deaf, but
has hearing impairment. There is such a thing
as mild deafness, moderate deafness, severe
deafness and profound deafness. If he says
he is not deaf but has a hearing impairment,
then what is it? Maybe he is in denial.
