2017/01/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 25, 2017

— a big risk while walking on the sidewalk

In Camden, a district in London, there is a law

that says bicyclists cannot ride on the sidewalks.

Yet, there was an announcement that police officers

will not enforce that law. This is scary for

people that walk on the sidewalks if bicyclists

race fast behind them. These bicyclists may

scream for people to keep out of the way.

Deaf people cannot hear these screams and

risk being hit from behind! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/bicyclists-possibly-hitting-the-deaf-on-sidewalks/

— a non-doctor developed the first CI

We assume that it is the doctors that have designed

and developed the early CI’s. Well, in 1977 before

everyone heard of a CI, Adam Kissiah, not deaf,

designed the first CI. He was not a doctor and

never had a medical training. He was lucky.

What if his lack of medical knowledge of

a person’s skull could have botched the

first attempt at an implant?

— deaf but not deaf

Could a person be deaf but is not deaf? There was

a letter to the editor of a newspaper by a person

who said he was “fortunate” not to be deaf, but

has hearing impairment. There is such a thing

as mild deafness, moderate deafness, severe

deafness and profound deafness. If he says

he is not deaf but has a hearing impairment,

then what is it? Maybe he is in denial.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— veterinary student kicked out

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/22/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/