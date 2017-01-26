2017/01/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 26, 2017

— a difficult hobby for the deaf

Birds, birds and birds out in the sky and in

the trees. Many hearing people like to go out

and identify all these different kinds of birds.

For the deaf, this hobby is difficult even

though deaf people have sharp vision.

Hearing birders listen to songs of the birds

and quickly make identification. Not always

that so with the deaf. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/bird-eating-or-singing/

— a big question about the inauguration

No ASL interpreters were present at the

inauguration.

Why?

— a sad ending to a long time deaf organization

For years and years the Goodrich Center for the Deaf

and Hard of Hearing served the deaf in the Fort

Worth, Texas area. No more. Club is closing

for good after January 27th. Lack of funding

is the reason. Very sad.

