2017/01/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 26, 2017
— a difficult hobby for the deaf
Birds, birds and birds out in the sky and in
the trees. Many hearing people like to go out
and identify all these different kinds of birds.
For the deaf, this hobby is difficult even
though deaf people have sharp vision.
Hearing birders listen to songs of the birds
and quickly make identification. Not always
that so with the deaf. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/bird-eating-or-singing/
— a big question about the inauguration
No ASL interpreters were present at the
inauguration.
Why?
— a sad ending to a long time deaf organization
For years and years the Goodrich Center for the Deaf
and Hard of Hearing served the deaf in the Fort
Worth, Texas area. No more. Club is closing
for good after January 27th. Lack of funding
is the reason. Very sad.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf blacksmith
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
1/22/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/