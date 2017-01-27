2017/01/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 27, 2017

— deaf with many skills

Ché-Lee Nel, who is deaf, is a singer, actress, model

and motivational speaker in Johannesburg, South

Africa. She will be making her first album of

her songs at a theater. Her age? Just 10 years

old! Her picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-with-many-skills/

— pushing for open captions in one state

A bill is being proposed in Nebraska to force

theaters to offer open captions at theaters

with at least five screens at one location.

These captions are to be shown at least

twice a week with films that has this

open feature. Will opponents fight the

bill? Sure!

— Halloween prank in January

A deaf man in Florida was arrested and

charged for being a public nuisance.

What was his crime? Wearing a mop

on top of his head, knocking the

neighbor’s door, and asking to

“borrow” an egg. The deaf man said

he meant no harm, and that the mop

was a joke and he really needed one

egg. The neighbor waa not amused

because Halloween is out of season.

