2017/01/30

— a casino interpreting issue

In a Baton Rouge casino this past Friday night,

a deaf man lost $600 playing the slots. Irate,

he wrecked the slot machine and was quickly

arrested by the casino security people.

Interpreter? The deaf man’s mother was with

him and she interpreted for him. Did the

casino allow the mother to interpret for him,

knowing she was emotionally involved? Did

the deaf man request a certified interpreter?

Were the security people aware that lack of

a certified interpreter could be a critical

issue in the court room? At any rate, this

deaf man was locked up over the weekend,

pending a court appearance today. A picture

is at:

— “ignoring” the national anthem

Do deaf people ignore the national anthem?

Not really, but when deaf people chat with

each other at a sporting event, they may not

be aware that the national anthem is being

sung. This was the issue raised in India

where the government said all people must

pay attention to the national anthem, no

matter if the person is hearing or deaf.

— a wrong way during actors’ auditions

Auditions are a way of life with struggling

actors that compete for limited roles.

For deaf actors, auditions are even harder

because casting directors will pick

hearing actors for deaf roles if no suitable

deaf actor shows up. For one deaf actor

that uses ASL, the audition was humiliating.

He was signing during the audition and he

was asked to use voice!

— deaf bill fear by legislators

