2017/01/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, January 31, 2017

— Real-deaf or fake-deaf at Switched at Birth

Is Katie Leclerc real-deaf or fake-deaf? She plays

the role of Daphne Vasquez with the Switched at Birth

TV sitcom. Much have been said of Katie’s hearing

loss but watching her, she seems to function

100 percent perfect as a hearing person. It was

learned in a story today that her deafness is

fluctuating, a day to day thing. One morning

she hears perfectly. Next morning she struggles

to hear. It is just like a light switch.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/leclerc-comment-about-deafness/

— Gallaudet and the White House travel ban

The White House has banned foreign citizens

from seven nations from traveling to USA.

This ban has impacted many universities,

Gallaudet included. What does Gallaudet

have to say about it? Gallaudet said:

we are currently reviewing all the information

available and the impact it may have on the University

community. We are concerned about the potential

implications for our students, employees, and families

— deaf weird news

There are always weird hearing news. What about

Weird Deaf News? Here is one – a deaf man telephoned

police to complain about his dog eating up his

hearing aid. What did the police tell the deaf man?

Just wait until the dog performs his duty!

