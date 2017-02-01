2017/02/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 1, 2017
— an important person in the rodeo world
Binion Cervi, who is deaf, owns Cervi Championship Rodeo.
This company has two functions – to furnish rodeo livestock
for the annual National Western Stock Show, the biggest
and most immportant event of the year. Secondly, it
promotes rodeo events at various cities across USA.
He has been deaf all his life. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/rodeo-important-man/
— deaf internship opportunities – real or not
The United Nations Development Programme has
announced internship opportunties for deaf
professionals. It is the third most powerful
group within the United Nations. Internship
opportunities for the deaf is great – only if –
it leads to permanent, high ranking jobs.
If it does not lead to jobs, then it is a
big setback!
— third sign language in Canada
Canada has two official languages – English
and French – but three different sign
languages! One is in French and the other
two is in English. One is ASL and the other
one is Maritime Sign Language, which is
English-based but not the same as ASL.
This third sign language is dying, spoken
by the older deaf of Nova Scotia, Prince
Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland
and Labrador. DeafDigest editor saw a
video of that sign language and it is
VERY different from ASL.
