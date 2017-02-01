2017/02/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 1, 2017

— an important person in the rodeo world

Binion Cervi, who is deaf, owns Cervi Championship Rodeo.

This company has two functions – to furnish rodeo livestock

for the annual National Western Stock Show, the biggest

and most immportant event of the year. Secondly, it

promotes rodeo events at various cities across USA.

He has been deaf all his life. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/rodeo-important-man/

— deaf internship opportunities – real or not

The United Nations Development Programme has

announced internship opportunties for deaf

professionals. It is the third most powerful

group within the United Nations. Internship

opportunities for the deaf is great – only if –

it leads to permanent, high ranking jobs.

If it does not lead to jobs, then it is a

big setback!

— third sign language in Canada

Canada has two official languages – English

and French – but three different sign

languages! One is in French and the other

two is in English. One is ASL and the other

one is Maritime Sign Language, which is

English-based but not the same as ASL.

This third sign language is dying, spoken

by the older deaf of Nova Scotia, Prince

Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland

and Labrador. DeafDigest editor saw a

video of that sign language and it is

VERY different from ASL.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— new hearing employee

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/