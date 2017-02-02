2017/02/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 2, 2017
— early-warning siren system ignores the deaf
In Switzerland there was a national testing of
its siren system, intended to warn people of
emergencies. This test totally ignored the
deaf – and the Swiss Federation for the Deaf
is angry about it. See the picture at:
http://deafdigest.com/early-warning-siren/
— a government rule that deaf drivers hate
A government has finally allowed the deaf to
drive cars – but under special quota. This
means a few, not many, deaf drivers! This
government is Pakistan.
— police levels of sign language skills
It was announced that nearly 20 officers
of the South Yorkshire Police Department
(located in the middle part of United
Kingdom) passed their Level 1 sign
language exams. This group already
joins another group of 20 police
officers that have already passed
their sign language examps. Exactly
what is Level 1? Is it beginner
sign language or is it advanced
sign language? The concern is that
most of them will forget what they
learned if they don’t see a deaf person.
