2017/02/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 2, 2017



— early-warning siren system ignores the deaf

In Switzerland there was a national testing of

its siren system, intended to warn people of

emergencies. This test totally ignored the

deaf – and the Swiss Federation for the Deaf

is angry about it. See the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/early-warning-siren/

— a government rule that deaf drivers hate

A government has finally allowed the deaf to

drive cars – but under special quota. This

means a few, not many, deaf drivers! This

government is Pakistan.

— police levels of sign language skills

It was announced that nearly 20 officers

of the South Yorkshire Police Department

(located in the middle part of United

Kingdom) passed their Level 1 sign

language exams. This group already

joins another group of 20 police

officers that have already passed

their sign language examps. Exactly

what is Level 1? Is it beginner

sign language or is it advanced

sign language? The concern is that

most of them will forget what they

learned if they don’t see a deaf person.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— car battery and the deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

1/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/