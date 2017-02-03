2017/02/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 3, 2017
— city takes down all past meeting videos
A city has removed all videos of its past council meetings
from its web site and its youtube channel. Reason was to
avoid the costs of captioning past city council meeting
videos. ADA violation? No, the guilty city is London,
Ontario. Could it happen in USA? Never can know.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/meeting-videos-not-captioned/
— a break for deaf inmates
a major video relay provider announced its plans
to provide video relay services for deaf
inmates. When? Where? How? Such details were
not included in the announcement.
— Reverse Job Fair may be a new thing
There are job fairs everywhere. Some deaf people
get jobs through these fairs. Some don’t.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security
has come up with a Reverse Job Fair. Instead of
employers sitting behind tables interviewing
these deaf job applicants, it is a reverse.
These deaf job applicants sit behind these
tables and wait for interested employers
to come to them. DeafDigest wonders
what is going to happen when 100 deaf
job applicants are sitting and just 10
employers show up at the fair. Are these
employers going to be able to interview
all 100 of these deaf job seekers?
