2017/02/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 6, 2017



— big honor for deaf fashion stylist

Gladys (last name not known), is deaf, and is

employed as a fashion stylist in Nigeria.

She works on expensive wardrobe worn by

celebrities – entertainers, actors, etc.

She recently was given a big honor. See

the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/big-honor-for-deaf-fashion-stylist/

— serving the Army in Canada, not USA

We’ve had a few deaf American individuals

disappointed at not being allowed to serve

in the military. Canada? There was a short

newspaper mention of a deaf man, Simpson

(first name not known) joining the Canadian

Army during World War I. It said he was

allowed to serve despite his deafness!

Probably Canada is same as USA right now,

not allowing the deaf to serve in the

military.

— big concert being deaf-unfriendly

Are big concerts deaf-unfriendly?

Many deaf people love music and attend

musical festivals and concerts (yes

with captions and interpreters). The

management at the MTS Centre in

Winnepig said that big concerts may not

always be the best for the deaf because

of stage darkness! They said it is

difficult for the deaf to see the

interpreter in the darkness. Why

not turn on the lights? Hearing

concert-goers will scream.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— barriers in deaf employment

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

2/5/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/