2017/02/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 6, 2017
— big honor for deaf fashion stylist
Gladys (last name not known), is deaf, and is
employed as a fashion stylist in Nigeria.
She works on expensive wardrobe worn by
celebrities – entertainers, actors, etc.
She recently was given a big honor. See
the picture at:
http://deafdigest.com/big-honor-for-deaf-fashion-stylist/
— serving the Army in Canada, not USA
We’ve had a few deaf American individuals
disappointed at not being allowed to serve
in the military. Canada? There was a short
newspaper mention of a deaf man, Simpson
(first name not known) joining the Canadian
Army during World War I. It said he was
allowed to serve despite his deafness!
Probably Canada is same as USA right now,
not allowing the deaf to serve in the
military.
— big concert being deaf-unfriendly
Are big concerts deaf-unfriendly?
Many deaf people love music and attend
musical festivals and concerts (yes
with captions and interpreters). The
management at the MTS Centre in
Winnepig said that big concerts may not
always be the best for the deaf because
of stage darkness! They said it is
difficult for the deaf to see the
interpreter in the darkness. Why
not turn on the lights? Hearing
concert-goers will scream.
