2017/02/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 7, 2017
— a sneaky video ad
Do deaf people like to have their hearing tested
without themselves knowing about it? In Australia,
Cochlear placed an ad in a video, showing a clock.
What deaf people may not know is that the video
clock has these tick, tock sounds. Many people
did not like the ad, saying it is sneaky and
invades their privacy.
http://deafdigest.com/sneaky-cochlear-ad-in-australia/
— deaf eyes vs hearing ears
Many deaf people love to play video games. These
games are based on video sounds. Deaf gamers
cannot hear these sounds and voice chats and
often are not aware of hearing strategies and
tactics. Yet, in one of the toughest games –
World of Warcraft, a team of deaf gamers defeated
hearing gamers! They are bragging about it
right now – that deaf eyes are better than
hearing ears.
— Super Bowl ads, deaf-friendly or deaf-unfriendly
Many Super Bowl ads stressed diversity and inclusion,
but seemed to be deaf-unfriendly! There were no
deaf characters or deaf themes in these ads. it is
very disappointing.
