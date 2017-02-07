2017/02/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 7, 2017

— a sneaky video ad

Do deaf people like to have their hearing tested

without themselves knowing about it? In Australia,

Cochlear placed an ad in a video, showing a clock.

What deaf people may not know is that the video

clock has these tick, tock sounds. Many people

did not like the ad, saying it is sneaky and

invades their privacy. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/sneaky-cochlear-ad-in-australia/

— deaf eyes vs hearing ears

Many deaf people love to play video games. These

games are based on video sounds. Deaf gamers

cannot hear these sounds and voice chats and

often are not aware of hearing strategies and

tactics. Yet, in one of the toughest games –

World of Warcraft, a team of deaf gamers defeated

hearing gamers! They are bragging about it

right now – that deaf eyes are better than

hearing ears.

— Super Bowl ads, deaf-friendly or deaf-unfriendly

Many Super Bowl ads stressed diversity and inclusion,

but seemed to be deaf-unfriendly! There were no

deaf characters or deaf themes in these ads. it is

very disappointing.

