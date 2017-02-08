2017/02/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 8, 2017
— unanimous deaf vote in Utah House
The Utah House voted 73-0 to change the wording
from “hearing impairment” to “deaf” in state law
books and state code. It is now up to the Senate
to vote for it. And then it will be up to the
governor to sign it to become a new state law.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/house-unanimously-passes-a-deaf-bill/
— an unusual deaf announcment
We have many deaf politicians from these national deaf.
organizations. We also have a number of deaf elected
politicans, not affiliated with any of these national
deaf organizations. And now this – David Buxton resigned
as the head of the British Deaf Association in order
to devote his time to a hearing political career (in
other words, trying to win a public election). It
is akin to a deaf leader from any of our national
deaf organizations in USA doing the same thing!
It has never happened, yet.
— Apple sued for discriminating against deaf
Apple is facing class action on charges of
discriminating against the deaf. It has something
to do with its earlier version of FaceTime
video-calling service not allowing the deaf
to make relay calls. A feature, called
“FaceTime break” prevented the deaf from
making these relay calls.
