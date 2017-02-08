2017/02/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 8, 2017

— unanimous deaf vote in Utah House

The Utah House voted 73-0 to change the wording

from “hearing impairment” to “deaf” in state law

books and state code. It is now up to the Senate

to vote for it. And then it will be up to the

governor to sign it to become a new state law.

— an unusual deaf announcment

We have many deaf politicians from these national deaf.

organizations. We also have a number of deaf elected

politicans, not affiliated with any of these national

deaf organizations. And now this – David Buxton resigned

as the head of the British Deaf Association in order

to devote his time to a hearing political career (in

other words, trying to win a public election). It

is akin to a deaf leader from any of our national

deaf organizations in USA doing the same thing!

It has never happened, yet.

— Apple sued for discriminating against deaf

Apple is facing class action on charges of

discriminating against the deaf. It has something

to do with its earlier version of FaceTime

video-calling service not allowing the deaf

to make relay calls. A feature, called

“FaceTime break” prevented the deaf from

making these relay calls.

