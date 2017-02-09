2017/02/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 9, 2017

— a terrible hospital misunderstanding

In Hong Kong, Liu, a deaf man, last name not

known, was arrested because of a domestic

incident. The police, unable to communicate

with him and without an interpreter around,

brought him to the first hospital for

evaluation. That hospital also was not able

to communicate with him – same reason, no

interpreter. Liu signed papers, giving his

permission to be transferred to second

hospital. What he didn’t realize was it

is a hospital for the mentally ill! That

hospital, again, without an interpreter,

held him for six days. It took efforts

from family members and deaf friends to

get him out. The deaf community and deaf

leaders are angry about it. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/liu-in-front-of-hospital/

— deaf cheated in real estate fraud

In South Korea, 500 deaf people invested

a total of $24 million with a group of

deaf fraudsters. They promised a quick

return of huge profits within three months,

the money supposedly invested in apartments

and factories. These fraudsters were

arrested and awaiting trial.

— deaf think in ASL or English

Do deaf people think in ASL. Some say yes.

Some say no. Dreams cannot be videotaped,

though. Anyway, according to a web posting,

the deaf people, according to a deaf source,

do not think in ASL! True or not true?

