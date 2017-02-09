2017/02/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition, February 9, 2017
— a terrible hospital misunderstanding
In Hong Kong, Liu, a deaf man, last name not
known, was arrested because of a domestic
incident. The police, unable to communicate
with him and without an interpreter around,
brought him to the first hospital for
evaluation. That hospital also was not able
to communicate with him – same reason, no
interpreter. Liu signed papers, giving his
permission to be transferred to second
hospital. What he didn’t realize was it
is a hospital for the mentally ill! That
hospital, again, without an interpreter,
held him for six days. It took efforts
from family members and deaf friends to
get him out. The deaf community and deaf
leaders are angry about it. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/liu-in-front-of-hospital/
— deaf cheated in real estate fraud
In South Korea, 500 deaf people invested
a total of $24 million with a group of
deaf fraudsters. They promised a quick
return of huge profits within three months,
the money supposedly invested in apartments
and factories. These fraudsters were
arrested and awaiting trial.
— deaf think in ASL or English
Do deaf people think in ASL. Some say yes.
Some say no. Dreams cannot be videotaped,
though. Anyway, according to a web posting,
the deaf people, according to a deaf source,
do not think in ASL! True or not true?
