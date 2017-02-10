2017/02/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 10, 2017
— a disappearance of a strange sign language
Have we ever heard of Australian-Irish Sign
Language? For about 30 years (1920’s through
1950’s) this strange language was taught
at a school for the deaf in Sydney,
Australia. This school stopped teaching
that language. No one uses that sign
language any more. And why was it
introduced in the first place? Competing
with Australian Sign Language?
— keep or throw out landline phone
Fewer people use landline phones because of the
high usage of cell phones. This may be a
mistake, at least in Canada? A deaf man in
Newfoundland stopped using his landline phone.
Later he slipped on the ice and was hurt. He
could not use 911 for emergency because
Newfoundland was not yet 911-cell compatible.
His worried hearng sister, upon not hearing from
him for quite some time, checked on him and
found him in pain. She was able to get
an ambulance to come over and get him.
— true or not true – about 40 percent
There was a story that said while over 40 percent
of deaf children are implanted, a high percentage
of these deaf children hear and speak just as
well as hearing children. True or not true?
We read stories of CI successes but never of
CI failures! Years ago, same thing – we read
stories of oral successes, but never of oral
failures.
