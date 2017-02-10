2017/02/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 10, 2017

— a disappearance of a strange sign language

Have we ever heard of Australian-Irish Sign

Language? For about 30 years (1920’s through

1950’s) this strange language was taught

at a school for the deaf in Sydney,

Australia. This school stopped teaching

that language. No one uses that sign

language any more. And why was it

introduced in the first place? Competing

with Australian Sign Language?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/basis-for-different-sign-languages/

— keep or throw out landline phone

Fewer people use landline phones because of the

high usage of cell phones. This may be a

mistake, at least in Canada? A deaf man in

Newfoundland stopped using his landline phone.

Later he slipped on the ice and was hurt. He

could not use 911 for emergency because

Newfoundland was not yet 911-cell compatible.

His worried hearng sister, upon not hearing from

him for quite some time, checked on him and

found him in pain. She was able to get

an ambulance to come over and get him.

— true or not true – about 40 percent

There was a story that said while over 40 percent

of deaf children are implanted, a high percentage

of these deaf children hear and speak just as

well as hearing children. True or not true?

We read stories of CI successes but never of

CI failures! Years ago, same thing – we read

stories of oral successes, but never of oral

failures.

