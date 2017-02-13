2017/02/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 13, 2017
— frustrated deaf people of science and technology
We have many deaf people involved in science and
technology. Many of them are frustrated because
of discrimination and communication issues.
An example – a deaf I/T man quit his job because
hearing I/T people in his office would discuss
complicated I/T issues without involving him
in the discussion. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-science-technology/
— getting better and better
This week is the National Court Reporting and
Captioning Week. These professionals are
having their annual convention. When realtime
captions are getting better and better, we
thank our captioners for these captioning
improvements. Yes, there are bloopers
(that we either hate or laugh), but
there are also bloopers with other people
in other different jobs.
— hearing screening vs high risk screening
There are two kinds of early birth screenings.
One is deafness screenings only. The other
is high risk screenings, whih looks for
health issues but not deafness. In USA,
doctors look for deafness. In many other
nations, doctors look for health issues.
Advocates worry that when doctors look
for health issues, they will miss out on
deaf babies!
