2017/02/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 13, 2017

— frustrated deaf people of science and technology

We have many deaf people involved in science and

technology. Many of them are frustrated because

of discrimination and communication issues.

An example – a deaf I/T man quit his job because

hearing I/T people in his office would discuss

complicated I/T issues without involving him

in the discussion. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-science-technology/

— getting better and better

This week is the National Court Reporting and

Captioning Week. These professionals are

having their annual convention. When realtime

captions are getting better and better, we

thank our captioners for these captioning

improvements. Yes, there are bloopers

(that we either hate or laugh), but

there are also bloopers with other people

in other different jobs.

— hearing screening vs high risk screening

There are two kinds of early birth screenings.

One is deafness screenings only. The other

is high risk screenings, whih looks for

health issues but not deafness. In USA,

doctors look for deafness. In many other

nations, doctors look for health issues.

Advocates worry that when doctors look

for health issues, they will miss out on

deaf babies!

