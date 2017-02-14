2017/02/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 14, 2017

— union problems in Los Angeles

DeafWest is one of the top deaf acting groups in

USA. It has won national acclaim for producing

top plays. And this leads to a problem – union

rules. Union says actors must be paid for

their work. A big issue is performing in

a small theater (99 seats or under) or a bigger

theater (100 seats or higher). DeafWest is

worried that if expenses go up, because of

union rules, the future may be troubled. A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deafwest/

— a bad Coda habit

A story in one of these today’s newspapers

featured a Coda. She said that while growing

up, she was always using the telephone to

make appointments with doctors, dentists,

hairdressers, etc. And at restaurants,

placing orders for her family. One habit

she found hard to break was to continue

placing orders at restaurants even for

her hearing husband and hearing children!

— cannot hide deafness at work

A British survey said that one of every

five employees hide their disability in

the workplace. They hide to avoid being

fired or being bullied or harrassed.

This refers to hearing employees with

their own (hidden) disabilities. Deaf

employees are simply out of luck.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— airport TSA booths

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

2/12/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/